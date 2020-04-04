Edited Transcript of FXPO.L earnings conference call or presentation 18-Mar-20 9:00am GMT

Full Year 2019 Ferrexpo PLC Earnings Call

Baar Apr 4, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Ferrexpo PLC earnings conference call or presentation Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 9:00:00am GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Presentation

Operator [1]

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Ferrexpo 2019 Full Year Results Presentation. (Operator Instructions) Also I must advise that the call is being recorded today, Wednesday, the 18th of March 2020. And without any further delay, I would now like to hand over the call to your first speaker today, Steve Lucas. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Stephen Lucas, Ferrexpo Plc - Non-Executive Chairman [2]

Thank you very much.

Now I know everyone is worried about COVID-19, and I will come on to this in a moment after taking you through the headlines.

So I'm pleased to report another strong set of results for Ferrexpo in 2019. During the period, we continued to generate strong cash flow, and we used this prudently to further reduce our debt, increase investment and pay dividends. We also significantly strengthened our corporate governance with some important appointments and changes, which I'll tell you more about in a moment. And we continued to invest in our local communities, with several projects across schools, health centers, sports clubs and community hubs.

Our employees, their families, and their communities are our most important assets. Our strong results this year, a year that has not been without its challenges, are thanks to their hard work and commitment. So we're taking steps to protect them and their ability to work safely and confidently in these troubled times.

The COVID-19 pandemic appears to be gathering pace, and this will necessarily impact on many businesses as well as the wider global economy. We will touch on what that could mean for our markets and how we are preparing.

I'd like to emphasize that our strong position, with solid balance sheet, a low-cost base and a strong team in place, means we are well placed to navigate this period of extreme uncertainty.

Nevertheless, given the general market uncertainty, the Board has deferred its decision on a final ordinary and/or a special dividend to an appropriate time when the market situation and the effect of COVID-19 virus has become clearer. At this point, the Board intends to declare a dividend, and we'll keep the market updated.

Overall, in 2019, the group paid out dividends of $155 million, a 60% increase on 2018 when $97 million were paid. And so far in 2020, we have paid an additional $40 million.

Before I hand over to Roman to take us through our financials, I'd now like to spend a few moments briefly talking about the corporate governance.

I think it's fair to say that 2019 was an eventful year for Ferrexpo. In October 2019, Kostyantin Zhevago decided to step down temporarily from his role as CEO to focus on resolving certain matters in Ukraine relating to one of the businesses he owned until 2015. We were very pleased that Chris Mawe agreed to step into the role of acting Chief Executive Officer. His experience and extensive knowledge of the group's operation is crucial to ensuring business continuity in this difficult time.

As a result of Chris becoming acting Chief Executive Officer, Roman Palyvoda was appointed acting Chief Financial Officer, given his extensive financial knowledge and experience across the group. In 2019, I was pleased to make a number of appointments to the Board which I feel significantly strengthens our team.

In February, we announced the appointment of Lucio Genovese as a Nonexecutive Director. Lucio has been involved in the mining and commodities industry for over 30 years as a previous board member from 2007 to 2014, and as a board member of Ferrexpo AG, which (inaudible) of the group, which is extremely valuable for myself and the Board.

In June, Graeme Dacomb joined as an independent Nonexecutive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee. Graeme was a partner at Ernst & Young for 26 years, where for his last 12 years, he was lead partner in the extractive industry, with clients including Xstrata, Fresnillo, and BP. I apologize for that ringing of my other phone.

In August, we announced the appointment of Vitalii Lisovenko as Senior Independent Director and Fiona MacAulay as an Independent Nonexecutive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee. Vitalii, who joined the Ferrexpo Board in November 2016, has made a very strong contribution to the Board and has deep knowledge of financial markets and the Ukrainian business environment. Fiona has extensive operational experience in emerging markets, in the upstream oil and gas sector, having worked for a number of large multinationals as well as mid- and small-sized companies. I now feel we have the right mix of skills and experience on the Ferrexpo Board.

And with that, I'd now like to hand over to Roman to take us through the numbers.

Roman Myroslavovych Palyvoda, Ferrexpo Plc - Former Acting CFO [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much, Steve, and good morning to everybody. Thank you for joining us on this conference call.

So we are now moving to the Slide #5.

The financial results for 2019 show, again, a very strong business profile of Ferrexpo as a low-cost producer of high-grade iron ore pellets. Our operations continued to perform strongly during the year. Our pellet production was up slightly by 0.1%. And the production of 65% premium pellets was up 3%, so the 65% now represents 96% of our total production.

We finished refurbishment of the pelletizing line #2 during the year. That was the last pelletizing line that was remaining to be refurbished, and now all 4 pelletizing lines have been refurbished. And that will allow us to increase our pellet production to 12 million tonnes per annum once our concentrate expansion projects are completed in the second half of this year.

Pellet volumes increased by 1% year-on-year to 10.3 million tonnes in 2019. During the year, we benefited from stronger fines prices. The base 62% fines price increased by $24 per tonne to $93 per tonne in 2019. This was driven by strong demand, especially in China and supply constraints that the market experienced, especially during the first half of 2018. In terms of pellet pricing, we followed the general market trend and we priced in 2019 -- our pellet had a long-term contracts of the 65% index or equivalent. That captures the higher content in our pellet.

The pellet premiums during the year were stable in the first half of the year year-on-year, and that was despite the switch we have 65% index compared to 62% index during 2018. However, during Q4 of 2019, the pellet premiums and the long-term contracts declined. And together with increased sales on the spot market to China during the year, that resulted in slightly lower pellet premium year-on-year. We'll come to this later. Overall, the realized price was up 17% and the revenue increased by 18% year-on-year.

Our operating costs increased during the year, driven by stronger domestic currency. The Ukrainian hryvnia was one of the best-performing currencies during 2019, driven by a strong domestic economy and inflows from foreign investors. So our C1 cost of production increased by 10% to $47.8 per tonne in 2019.

Overall, our EBITDA increased by 17% to $586 million in 2019. That is one of the strongest performances in recent years for Ferrexpo. Net cash, operating cash flows increased by over 60% to $473 million. So a very, very strong cash flow generation. We'll come to this in a few moments as well. We've used those inflows prudently, as mentioned by Steve, we've continued to invest in our operations, in modernizing our existing facilities and completion of the concentrate expansion project.

Overall, the capital investment was $247 million in 2019. We've paid record dividends during 2019 of $155 million. And we continue to deleverage. Our net debt reduced to $281 million, which represents a very prudent net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of slightly less than 0.5.

If we move to the Slide #6 now.

EBITDA increased by 17% year-on-year. The key positive factors were stronger fines prices. So the 62% fines prices increased by $24 per tonne year-on-year, which contributed $246 million to our EBITDA. That was partly offset by weaker pellet premium, as mentioned before, and by the negative impact of the stronger domestic currency on our production and logistics costs.

We also had a negative noncash operating ForEx effect of $47 million. So this is a noncash effect, and it comes from a revaluation of certain balance sheet items in -- mainly in our Ukrainian subsidiary due to stronger domestic currency. So overall, we finished the year with $587 million of EBITDA compared to $503 million in the previous year.

Moving to Slide #7.

The C1 costs increased 10% to from $43 per tonne in 2018 to $47.8 per tonne in 2019. That was driven primarily by 2 factors: stronger domestic currency. Ukrainian hryvnia increased by 14% during the year 2019. It has slightly devalued so far in 2020. And the second factor was a significant investment in terms of repairs and maintenance to further improve the availability of our processing and mining equipment. As I mentioned, we finished refurbishing pelletizing line #2.

Moving to the Slide #8, cash flow generation.

Year 2019 marked a very, very strong cash flow performance for Ferrexpo. We had a very disciplined approach to the working capital. We had a slight increase in pellet stocks, so the pellet stocks increased by 200,000 tonnes year-on-year. That was driven by longer logistics change to get our products to China compared to Europe, and we also had slightly higher trade receivables. We've offset that with the better recovery of the receivables in Ukraine and with the slightly lower output capital requirements.

Overall, the net debt flow from operating activities increased by 62% year-on-year from $292 million to $473 million. This cash flow was reinvested partly into operations. We paid record dividends of $155 million, and we've reduced our net financial debt by nearly $70 million year-on-year to $285 million -- $281 million.

In terms of investment, we focused on our concentrate expansion program. We invested $34 million into this program during 2019. This included investments into Section 9 at the concentrate stockyard. Chris will discuss those projects in details slightly later. We also started construction of a new press filtration plant. We invested $22 million into this project in 2019. We continue to expand our logistics capabilities. We bought new railcars, that represented a $26 million investment for the company.

Coming to the dividends. We've paid record dividends during 2019. We've paid a special dividend during January 2020 of $40 million. And as Steve mentioned, in the current market circumstances, we have decided to postpone any further announcements of dividends until we have clarity on the impact of the coronavirus on the global economy.

Coming to the Slide #9. You can see continuing reduction in our net debt. We finished the year with $281 million of net debt. That's one of the lowest levels in Ferrexpo's history. And this low gearing, low leverage, allows us to come into this volatile environment that we've been experiencing so far during 2020 with a very, very strong balance sheet. The decision to postpone dividend announcement will further improve our short-term liquidity.

So on this, I would like to pass to Chris.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher Mawe, Ferrexpo Plc - Acting CEO & Executive Director [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much, Roman. And good morning to everybody on the lines this morning. Wherever you are dialing in from or listening from, I hope everybody is safe and well.

First of all, on Slide 11, let me introduce myself. Most of you would know me. I was the previous CFO and took over Acting CEO in October. And really, the strategy, as Steve has highlighted, is one of business continuity. And business continuity means continued business development.

So what we've been focusing on in 2019 and in 2020 is really volume growth, which I'll come on to a little bit later; lowering cost, and that's through controllable cost areas and obviously through volume growth as well; improvement in quality, particularly looking to move slightly more towards DR and improving our quality to 100% 65% product; improving the customer portfolio, which is key to us and particularly moving on to the 65% pricing index; reinvesting and investing more in the logistics chain in country and out of country; and evaluating and making growth investments at low incremental cost of capital that bring high IRRs and high returns to shareholders. So business continuity, the business is in a very good place. And I think what we've seen from Roman's set of figures is that we have very strong results in 2019.

So moving on to Slide #12. What I thought it would be useful would be to take you through the investment proposition, and to do this in really with 2 focuses. Firstly, what we've achieved over the last 12 years, because this is a continuation of the strategy, and really what we've done in the last year and give you a little bit also on the outlook for the business.

So on Slide #12, at the top left-hand corner, you see that we have a very diversified sales portfolio, so we sell throughout the world. It's a flexible, diverse sales portfolio as well. You'll notice in particular that we've moved sales from Europe to China during 2019, and that happened in the second half of the year when the European market was weak and the Chinese market was strong. We've moved to pricing all of our product on 65% index, which captures the premium for the higher quality iron ore. There is a spread above the 62% index, as the analysts know. And we've entered into new long-term contracts to develop the sales contract book. So all of that means that we continue to develop, and importantly, develop our strong market reputation. So one of the things that really struck me speaking to customers when I took over the role was that Ferrexpo has a very strong market reputation for delivering quality product on time and obviously to locations throughout the world, i.e. where the customer wants to consume it.

Our infrastructure is well established. You all know that we've had our own railcars. We've added 600 more in the period. We've loaded 28 capes, so that's a large number. We have our own port, and we can use the state port of Yuzhny. We also developed our barging operations. We have 154-strong barging fleet that delivers product nearly 1 million tonnes off the Danube.

When we're looking forward on the infrastructure, we'll be looking to develop using our own locomotives. There's now the possibility to do that when the capital is available to invest in that, which gives us further flexibility to deliver on shorter lead times. And of course, we'll be looking to develop port capacity, develop further our own port capacity. We currently can deliver between 5 million and 6 million tonnes depending on the availability and turnaround times, and we'll be looking to extend that up to give us more flexibility.

The bottom right-hand corner is important and it ties in with the reserves a little bit. So as you know, the blast furnace market is a small niche market. We operate in that. The results of the DR market, which is 54 million tonnes. We intend to be accessing the DR market going forward because it adds a lot more flexibility to the sales portfolio.

And if you look at the little chart, you can see our competitors, Vale, LKAB, Cliffs, US Steel are able to supply in both the blast furnace and the DR market. It allows flexibility when one market is strong and the other it is weak, but it also underpins overall pellet premium. And we are planning to produce 2% to 3% DR for that markets in 2020. And I'll come on to the production improvements that allow us really to be confident about that.

Tied into that, we've got a very large resource and reserve base. During the year, we have proven our reserves. We've carried on further drilling. We've really got a very good picture, an even better picture, should I say, of the reserves and resources. That's enabled us to redesign the pit shale and to extract or plan to extract the correct ore at the correct time. So we've had 300 million tonne increase in reserves to 1.6 billion tonnes of reserves and then a 5% increase in grade, which supports the quality of product, particularly DR. And that's 55 years of reserves at current output. So those are reserves.

The resources of 5.7 billion tonnes spread over 3 strikes, 2 that are in production, Poltava, Danube and GPL. And the second, Yeristovo. With the third, we're spending money opening that reserve up over an extended period, that is the Belanova deposit. The details are in the release, but very long reserves, very long resources.

So if you could move now on to Slide #13.

So iron ore pellets are a high value-added product. We sit on the bottom of the cost curve in terms of producing pellets. And what that tends to do is it supports the pellet premium because of the producers that are higher on the cost curve. And we see a lot of supply side flexibility. The supply side flexibility really is evident at the current time. We're seeing Tubarao 1 and 2, [St. Louis] and Oman on extended maintenance, which has reduced output of pellet.

As you recall from the previous slide, certain producers can switch between the DR and DF market. There are also other producers that can switch between pellet and sinter fines don't have to produce pellet. So all of that does, number one, underpins the cost curve; number two, manages the supply to the market. And the results you can see in the bottom left-hand corner slide. So between 2015 and 2019, what you're seeing is a generalized trend which is increasing in pellet premiums.

And why? That's because of good industry fundamentals; higher quality demands from steel mills, particularly China that uses more pellet load now than it did; rising CO2 prices is important, I'll come on to that a little bit later; and limited high-quality concentrate that you need in order to produce high-quality pellets with high capital intensity barriers there. So all of those really do lead to a well predictable, a good -- a predictable pellet market in our view.

In terms of CO2 burden, you will produce less CO2 overall in the steel if you use pellet, that's the analysis we've done. Using 1, 2 and 3, sector 1 -- Scope 1, Scope 2 and Scope 3 emissions. Just using Scope 3, if you're a steel producer, you're producing 38% less emissions. If you're using pellet, clearly, the DR route which doesn't use coke as a reductant is -- gives you further savings in overall CO2. The point of it is, as we move into, if you like, a cleaner environment from a CO2 perspective, you will see pressures to improve the quality of input into the steel-making process, whether it's blast furnace or whether it's DR.

So if we could move on to Slide #14. Roman has mentioned the production output.

What we see here really is the focus that the business has been putting on quality between 2014 and 2019. So the percentage of 62 has reduced significantly over that period. Production volumes have stayed flat. We did a peak in 2015, which was a unique set of circumstances. And that really doesn't flatter the real trend in there, which is the improvement in quality of product and also our ability to price on the 65% index because of the improvement in that product. So that's brought many marketing benefits through.

C1 cost in that period has really been driven by the local currency and local inflation. The local currency was strong, strengthened against the dollar. And you can see the C1 chart, the C1 line.

Moving forward, there's some good trends and better trends. Number one, we're now positioned to increase the output to 11.5 million in this year 2020 and 12 million tonnes the following year, which you can see from the chart. That redrives and reduces cost. We've had very big salary increases, which we are pleased about in Ukraine. So the average salary is realigning itself more towards other areas. And having had that now, the local currency, we would expect to stay stable to slightly weakening. So the volume increases in the lower oil that we're seeing at the current time should have positive effects on the overall C1 cost going forward.

What are our targets? Well, our targets really in this area is to move to the 12 million tonnes, and that's going to be driven by 2 projects. So these are concrete projects that are near completion. In the bottom left, you can see the new grinding section that we have, and that will increase beneficiation capacity. So we're feeding 6 million tonnes of ore into that plant, and we'll get 1.5 million to 2 million tonnes of concentrate coming out. That will support the increase. That's 85% complete. We're moving into commissioning phase in May. So it should certainly be up and running this year. Limited remaining spend of $8 million.

The second project is an interesting one. It does 2 things for us. It's called the concentrate stockyard. It actually includes press filtration as well. And it allows us really to deal with and handle the finer product that comes if you're producing higher quality concentrate, for example, DR type pellet, without it going through the existing press filtration plant, which can't deal easily with the finer particles. So that's the first benefit. So that's the tall building that you can see is the press filtration. And then further down, if you look at the slide, you can see the building, that's a concentrate stockyard. And it just simply enables you to decouple the pelletizing line from the processing line if you're doing maintenance or if you had unscheduled downtime.

And I think it is worth mentioning at this point that there's been a lot of work done in production. A lot of in mining, a lot of work done in the beneficiation plant. And what we're seeing is significant reductions in unplanned downtime because of that good work that's being done. So we're seeing much better reliabilities in terms of production, which you've seen coming through now in terms of the production figures.

So the concentrate stockyard, moving quickly back to that, remaining spend $11 million. So those 2 projects are what are on the plate for us this year. Clearly, we have plenty to do. So business continuity doesn't mean anything other than continuing to move forward as we've done consistently over the past 12 years and previous to that.

So if you could move on to Slide #15. Just the strategy slide really.

So in terms of strategy, we are continuing a disciplined approach. And the disciplined approach is in terms of capital allocation and execution. We have an extremely good management team. We have a very, very strong exco. Myself and Roman have worked together for 10 years already. The remaining exco have all -- are all long servers. We have a very good team that's capable of execution. So we're going to really drive forward on the strategy that I've highlighted.

We're going to continue with low debt, so we'll reduce debt further in 2020. We're amortizing our debt at $33 million a month. We don't see any difficulties in doing that. So the net debt will be lower at the end of the year. We are absolutely committed to dividends. And why? $750 million of dividends paid since the IPO, but dividend is not at the expense of growth either. So we are committed to growth. And you can see capital investment of $2.5 billion between 2017 -- 2007 and 2019.

What does that mean? It means it's a very well-invested plant there. We've opened up the mines. We've opened up Yeristovo. We're opening up the third mine, Belanova, on a slow basis. We've invested in the production facilities in order to enable us to produce high-quality product. So dividend does not mean we are not investing in capital. But when we do invest in capital, it has to be at the proper investment hurdle rate. And we are looking at incremental growth above $12 million in terms of costs because we've got a huge reserve base and good demand, long-term fundamentals for the product. However, we will be investing at or below $150 a tonne for incremental output. That wouldn't include logistics, for example, but it certainly includes everything else.

We have a limited spend on the ongoing projects, so only $19 million to complete. And our sustaining CapEx, you would expect because of $2.5 billion of capital investment is around about $80 million a year, and that wouldn't include capitalized stripping operations, of course, or very large items of capital repair, but that's generally the level that we're looking at.

So our strategy is to continue the disciplined approach. And as I said in my introduction, it's about volume growth, cost reduction, quality improvement, improving customer portfolio, improving logistics, paying dividends and investing to grow at the right rate. So I think the message in terms of direction of the business, in terms of strategies is completely clear, certainly inside the business.

So what are we doing? We operate in Ukraine. I'm moving on to Slide #16 now, so -- and the last slide.

So we operate in Ukraine. We are proud to operate in Ukraine. We're pleased that we operate in Ukraine. The country, in our view, is moving in a very good direction. We invest with confidence and we invest with prudence, and we have done for a long period of time. And we have a good reputation in the country. And why? We have safety first, no fatalities in 2019, a very safe working environment with the LTFR at 0.58, which is really a good standard. We are part of the community, very strongly part of the community, and a big company, which you can see from the figures here on Slide #16. So we've paid $829 million of tax and royalties since IPO.

During that whole time, we've accounted for 2% of total goods exported, and that's also in 2019. The CapEx I mentioned on the previous slide, but we are a big investor in the country and with 10,700 employees, and we are a big reliable customer of state infrastructure. So we're a meaningful company with a meaningful voice in the country, which allows us to operate and invest with confidence.

So in summary and moving on now to Slide 17 which conclude the presentation.

We continue to execute a disciplined approach. I mentioned it in the beginning what we're doing. I think that's very clear. We operate in a very good market. The market dynamics do underpin pellet demand, they do underpin demand for our product with a lot of flexibility. The cost curve will underpin, in our view, the pellet premiums going forward. And we have production growth in the pipeline which will underpin the cost performance. We are operating and have operated a very disciplined approach to capital expenditure and a very balanced approach to dividends. We will continue to strengthen the balance sheet, which, in my -- our view, is continue to lower debt, which means also maintaining reasonable levels of liquidity, and we're committed to paying dividends.

On the COVID outlook, Steve mentioned it at the beginning. I don't have a slide. It's probably worthy just at the end to say a few words about that.

We, as you are all aware, operate principally in Ukraine. At the time in Ukraine, there's 14 infections. So it's later in the curve of this particular epidemic. We have taken actions down at the site. There have also been actions taken by the country. We have an action plan in place, which means that we do not expect to be limiting production. We have taken actions in terms of the dividend deferral to see how the market develops to give it liquidity in order to be able to have some flexibility in terms of production because we all know it's important to keep production running at full capacity in times like this. It reduces the cost the pellet is demanded. If it had to be temporarily stopped at the ports, for example, it would ultimately be sold. So it's only a working capital issue.

The actions that we've taken already involve higher risk employees now being at home down at the site. We have got covered all of those positions. We are implementing all of the procedures that are already known to you all, and I won't go through them, but they are hygiene procedures, social distancing procedures and shift changeovers, special procedures and shift changeover times, disinfecting buses, and making sure that these shift patterns are now staggered so the buses that are taking people to work, buses taking people to their workplace are not as full. We have an action plan which rises so we can respond very quickly and very promptly. And we have an executive team that really are on, what I would call, an action committee. So the senior people in the organization are discussing this, taking actions and responding on a daily basis with the intention and expectation that we will continue to produce at full capacity throughout this particular, I won't use the word crisis, but this particular event that we're going through.

So that concludes my presentation. Thank you very much for dialing in. Thank you very much for listening. And I think we'll now move over to questions.

Stephen Lucas, Ferrexpo Plc - Non-Executive Chairman [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is Steve. So Ramon, if you could just take us through the instructions that people need to follow if they want to ask a question.

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) So our first question is from the line of Conor Rowley.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Conor Peter Rowley, Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - Research Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just a couple of questions for me. Firstly, on the dividend. Just to push you on the Board saying their intention is to pay the dividend. Can we therefore expect that in a scenario where this -- you don't see a huge drop in profitability and we sort of make our way through this pandemic, that we will get the dividends that many expected today as specials, in addition to, hypothetically, the half year dividend rather than just a reinstatement later in the year? And secondly, just on your cash cost. You said there's going to be positive aspects from the currency and oil price. If I look historically, you're very correlated to the oil price on year-on-year movement. So given we're at Brent of 28, am I wrong to assume that your C1 costs could get to the mid to low 30s this year?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stephen Lucas, Ferrexpo Plc - Non-Executive Chairman [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Chris, I'll let you ask -- answer about the costs. But the Board's view on the dividend is that we've effectively paused the -- our intentions on the dividend until we get a bit more clarity on the market. Once we have built a liquidity buffer, then our intention is to restore the dividend as soon as we can.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher Mawe, Ferrexpo Plc - Acting CEO & Executive Director [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. And Roman is going to take the cash cost.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Roman Myroslavovych Palyvoda, Ferrexpo Plc - Former Acting CFO [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, in terms of cost, I think it's rather difficult to make predictions because we've seen the oil price move that was very brutal. All I can say is that fuel represents about 10% of our C1 costs. So this drop in oil price will reduce our C1 cost by, let's say, $2 per tonne approximately. A second effect is weaker currency in Ukraine, which has been devaluing since the start of the year. But again, this is something that's very difficult to predict. It's a very volatile environment at the moment in financial markets. So perhaps $40 or low $40 at the moment based on the current oil prices and not the current currency exchange rate.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher Mawe, Ferrexpo Plc - Acting CEO & Executive Director [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. And I think, Conor, we do have, as I mentioned in my presentation, the trend also of increasing output there. And we continue to yield the 2% to 3% controllable cost reductions, which, unfortunately, in -- as we know, when mining businesses get swallowed by big oil price movements, so you don't spot them. But there's been an awful lot of good work done in the mine in improving the efficiency of the mining operations and also in processing, improving the efficiency of processing. And in gas, you'll see in the release some big reductions in gas usage since the IPO, substituting some (inaudible) service, very good moves there. And I think it's important more than anything is where we are on the cost curve. So we do find ourselves on the pelletizing cost anchored well at the bottom of the cost curve. And on the total cost of the product, including the fines which is produced to 67% and then sold at 65% pellet also anchored towards the bottom of the cost curve as well. So we feel confident on cost. But as Roman said, it's very difficult to predict when you have big currency movements and big oil price movements, but they do flow through.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Next question is from the line of Jason Fairclough from Bank of America.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jason Robert Fairclough, BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Head of the Developed & Emerging EMEA Metals and Mining Equity Research [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just a couple of questions for me. And in particular, thinking about one of your larger customers. So Voestalpine, could you just remind us how much you sell to Voestalpine? And I guess, how do you think about the balance sheet situation there, and ultimately, the counterparty risk at them and then maybe at some of the other European steel companies given the crisis that we're in here?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher Mawe, Ferrexpo Plc - Acting CEO & Executive Director [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, Jason. Yes. Thank you. Thank you very much for the question. In terms of VA, the quantity that we sold last year was around about 2 million tonnes. So that's -- we had a slightly lower year in terms of VA because of the European demand which was lower in the second half of the year, particularly pellet demand. We all know the factors that caused pellet consumption to increase to very, very high levels and then to reduce back as the steel prices fell. VA, the counterpart, it's obviously an excellent counterparty. It's one of the most profitable best steel mills we know from the analyst notes that you've put out, the quality of the VA as a counterparty. I think the broader question surrounding Europe is that we do not have so much clear visibility on where Europe is going at the current time. We've seen large reductions in automotive. Those announcements came out only yesterday. We're seeing announcements on the screen this morning surrounding VA. We're planning to reduce their output, which it would have to be because it's something for automotive to a certain degree. We've got a lot of flexibility, however, in terms of where we can sell product. So first of all, you will see essentially demand reductions in Europe but not a collapse there, so potentially some further reductions in Europe. However, China itself is now on a recovering path. Yes. I think you want to move, Jason, perhaps your keyboard away because everybody can hear you typing.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jason Robert Fairclough, BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Head of the Developed & Emerging EMEA Metals and Mining Equity Research [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'm sorry. I'm just so excited by what you're saying, Chris.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher Mawe, Ferrexpo Plc - Acting CEO & Executive Director [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's just that they are the ones on the line. And yes...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jason Robert Fairclough, BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Head of the Developed & Emerging EMEA Metals and Mining Equity Research [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I beg your pardon.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher Mawe, Ferrexpo Plc - Acting CEO & Executive Director [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Not a problem at all, Jason. So the -- what we did and what you've seen in the second half of the year is a very large quantity of sales into China. So that move was all in the second half of the year. And now we had a very large portfolio of customers there that were selling to on the 65% index plus the local pellet premium. So we do have flexibility to be able to rebalance the portfolio. We know how the epidemic seems to have spread. It started in China. China now is, from our market intelligence, with people that obviously there on the ground selling, things are moving back into a more normal situation. There are high levels of steel inventories, but there does seem to be the financial, perhaps, firepower to finance that steel. Construction activity seems to be starting up. We've obviously had large drops in GDP and so on. But we certainly do believe that we can rebalance that into another market should we need to where the demand is. In terms of European demand, obviously, it's such a dynamic situation. So anything I can say can be out of date because my information was only 4 or 5 hours ago. But certainly, when we looked into the market yesterday, we were seeing, before the COVID, absolutely a return in demand in Europe, no question. Since the COVID, what we're seeing are probably more indications of people building certain reserve stocks and/or looking to buy pellets. So we are seeing inquiries coming through. Although, as I've said, the situation is dynamic, and unfortunately, I can't be very specific. It's impossible to be like -- to be specific at this time.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jason Robert Fairclough, BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Head of the Developed & Emerging EMEA Metals and Mining Equity Research [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chris, just to follow-up, if I could. So if we think about who you face off against as a counterparty, are you directly against Voestalpine in terms of billing? Or do you actually have a counterparty as a bank via a letter of credit? I mean how does that work there mechanically?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher Mawe, Ferrexpo Plc - Acting CEO & Executive Director [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jason, what is your -- exactly your question?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jason Robert Fairclough, BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Head of the Developed & Emerging EMEA Metals and Mining Equity Research [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So I guess what I'm saying is that if one of your large customers, say, for example, Voestalpine, were to get into financial distress and ran out of liquidity, is that a risk to you? Or are you insulated from that risk via some kind of a letter of credit from a counterparty bank?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stephen Lucas, Ferrexpo Plc - Non-Executive Chairman [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Difficult for us to comment on that. It would not be correct from our side I think. They are our largest customer, Jason. We do not expect Voestalpine to get into financial troubles to put it -- let's put it this way. This is a very strong mill. We've been with them through 2009 crisis, for other downturns. That's the situation. Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher Mawe, Ferrexpo Plc - Acting CEO & Executive Director [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. And the Chinese sales are all on LC. So basically, it's cash. So we don't -- we review all our counterparties, Jason, and we don't see a particular problem with the European steel mills that we supply to, and we supply to several.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jason Robert Fairclough, BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Head of the Developed & Emerging EMEA Metals and Mining Equity Research [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So Chris, sorry. Sorry to belabor this then. So it's an LC for the Chinese sales, but it's not an LC for European sales?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stephen Lucas, Ferrexpo Plc - Non-Executive Chairman [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Correct, yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher Mawe, Ferrexpo Plc - Acting CEO & Executive Director [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And to put it into context, we experienced no delinquent trade receivables in the last few years. And at the moment, all of our trade receivables are fine. So we have no delinquencies on those. So that -- we are monitoring this situation.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stephen Lucas, Ferrexpo Plc - Non-Executive Chairman [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And just to remind everyone of our uniquely strong financial position with less than 0.5 year's EBITDA represented in our debt, no significant debt maturities and a very low-cost base. So in the commodity business, which obviously has gone through cycles, and we don't know how this cycle will play out, but we think we are as well placed as we always have been in terms of our financial resilience.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Next line -- next question is from the line of Amos Fletcher from Barclays.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Amos Charles Fletcher, Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I had a few questions. First one, slightly linked to Jason's question. I just want to ask what's your ability to flex the volumes away from Europe to China? Is the limitation essentially the port capacity, which you mentioned is around 5 million to 6 million tonnes? And then my second question was just around -- on the marketing side. Where are we on using 65% Fe as the contract basis for pellets? Has it been abandoned by you specifically? Or is it okay if you've got certain players in the market using 65%, others using 62%? And then I've got one more question after that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher Mawe, Ferrexpo Plc - Acting CEO & Executive Director [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Amos. Yes, we can switch a lot of volume to China. We are currently using the -- our own port. [It is really to reach] 5 million to 6 million. Also, the port in the same estuary effectively, which is the state-owned port. We've just loaded 2 capes there. So we've got flexibility with the state-owned ports as well. Bearing in mind, if you move into a situation where the world economy goes down a little bit, you have fewer volumes going through these ports. So port capacity becomes easier to obtain as well. So we don't envisage problems shifting volume to China. If -- should we need to do it, so we have that flexibility. In terms of the pricing, we've worked hard over many, many years to improve the product quality. And we're priced at 62% for many years and kind of left -- didn't leave money on the table. It's the wrong way to put in. But we didn't price off the 65% index. So sometimes, the 65% had a very big premium. We now price exclusively on the 65% Fe index, and that includes sales into China as well. So that's the index that we use for all of our volume. And Jason Keys, if you know, and the marketing team have really been driving that home now over an 18-month to 2-year period in order to change over the sales book. Fortunately, for us as well, we're very much supported by that with the leading players in the industry, not all going to that, but certainly, the leading players are moving on to the 65% index, because it's the 65% product that we're selling, so it should be priced on the 65% index.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Amos Charles Fletcher, Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then just a couple of follow-ups. Could you give us some CapEx guidance for 2020? And then also, I noticed within the presentation, you're beginning trial sales of DR product. Have you looked at potentially the scale of investment required for the business to switch to 100% DR products and the sort of order of magnitude on that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher Mawe, Ferrexpo Plc - Acting CEO & Executive Director [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So I'll just take the trial DR product and then Roman can comment on the CapEx guidance. We're currently in an investigative stage on the DR product. We can produce DR product now with the plant that we've got. To move to 100% DR product, we'll probably need quite a lot of capital, but certainly, to produce 2 million to 3 million tonnes wouldn't. And really, the steps that have to be put in place in order to produce a high-quality product is, #1, you separate a higher quality ore, and you'll know that we now understand the ore body. We've done a lot of drilling and redefined the ore body to JORC. It was previously JORC, but the last time we looked at it, it was 2007. So we've increased -- what we know that the magnetic in their magnetic grade is 5% higher than we thought previously. So we can separate and identify the ore in a project that we call mine to mill, so that feeds in. And then the second is that you have to grind it finer and put it through the process longer. So you slow the process down. So what it does have is a cost implication. So you put in less through and you are losing some in yield. And we're currently doing the calculations there. Although we would seek to be able to reasonably go 1 million to 2 million tonnes of DR pellet without substantial investment. And we'll be able to evaluate that properly when we have got Section 9 completed, which is this year, and when we've got the concentrate stockyard up and running as well with the press filtration in there. So those are the 2 investments that enable that flexibility. And then we're going to be able to report back on what the cost implication is. These all-pellet producers have a cost implication to produce in DR pellet because it requires higher grade concentrate. And to get higher grade concentrate, you have to grind finer, and that's got cost implications and you also lose yield. Otherwise, everybody would only produce DR pellets because the premium is $10 to $15 higher. So you're always doing that balance, and it depends what you can get in one market and what you can get in the other. So it's more likely that we'll move to a situation where we can flex the production of DR, increase it when the blast furnace market premiums aren't quite so good or the supply is higher and then reduce it when it moves the other way around. So we'll be balancing just like LKAB do, just like Vale do, just like IOC do at the current time between the 2 markets.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Roman Myroslavovych Palyvoda, Ferrexpo Plc - Former Acting CFO [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And in terms of CapEx, our plan for 2020 was approximately $150 million. So that was focused on sustaining modernization and completing the existing concentrate expansion project. There is some flexibility there, so that can be reduced to, let's say, maybe $110 million, $120 million, if the world turns out to be a really, really terrible place in 2020. On the other hand, our current experience is that the iron ore prices are stable. There's an expectation that steel and iron ore may benefit from infrastructure investment, especially in China. So if we see that and if we see some additional cash inflows compared to our internal projection, then we could invest a bit more actively into press filtration as Chris mentioned and a bit more into modernization. So the CapEx are flexible. The base plan was $150 million.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Next question is from the line of Hunter Hillcoat from Investec.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hunter Adam Hillcoat, Investec Bank plc, Research Division - Mining Analyst [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You've outlined clearly the good financial position you're in, yet at the same time, not paying a final dividend, which is seemingly quite a modest amount until you get what you see as a good liquidity buffer. Can you give me some sort of idea of what you're looking for? Are you looking for continued months where you're booking excess cash or where you're seeing clarity in terms of buyers? Or what is it that will define the liquidity buffer that will give you some comfort?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher Mawe, Ferrexpo Plc - Acting CEO & Executive Director [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, Hunter. I'll take that. I'm just looking at Roman. So we're in a position where, under normal circumstances, you would be declaring a dividend. However, we're going into an unprecedented period which is extremely dynamic. So things are changing on a daily basis. We're seeing announcements from car producers. We're seeing announcements, positive, negative. We are seeing mines announcing that they're closing down one in Chile. South African announcements that certain mines have been closed. So we've got effects on the supply side and we've got effects on the demand side. We're seeing good restart demand in China coming through. So the situation is dynamic. And we simply are producing and publishing our results when we're publishing them. So it's in the middle of a very dynamic period. And therefore, we correctly want to make sure that we have got more rather than less liquidity at this time. And we see the liquidity buffer principally to enable us to be flexible on working capital. So we did hit over 1 million tonnes of stock at the year-end, which is unusually high. We've now destocked. And we're in the process of destocking, so we're collecting cash onto the balance sheet. The next 2 to 3 weeks will show that cash coming in. So you'll have a liquidity buffer around $100 million, probably more depending how the market develops. And then at that time, 2 to 3 weeks, you can take a look at where the situation is, how things are looking, what the demand is, how the stimulus packages have actually affected the economy. And you can take a view of what the liquidity buffer should be at that point in time. If you've got good market visibility in China, Europe and so on and so on, the liquidity buffer is one number. If you've got less, then frankly, the liquidity buffer is what it is. It will be the liquidity that we have. But what we'll have done has taken the actions to make sure that we have maximum flexibility in the business over that period. We all know that these things do settle down and the markets return back to normal. At some point in time, we do know that the product is demanded and required and in demand, even today, in demand, and therefore, we'll work through that period. So there is no answer to the question. It depends on the circumstances. But at the current time, we have taken the actions to preserve as much liquidity as we can on the balance sheet, which we think is understandable, reasonable and also kind of in the best interest of the business at the current time.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hunter Adam Hillcoat, Investec Bank plc, Research Division - Mining Analyst [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. That's clear enough. And just another question, unrelated. I enjoy -- I like the image you have on the Scope 3 emissions for pellets producing 33% on sinter. Have you done any sort of related work on a mine-to-mill sort of analysis? i.e., would the -- what sort of beneficial impact incremental pellet additions to the furnace could create relative to standard product?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher Mawe, Ferrexpo Plc - Acting CEO & Executive Director [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. We've done that work. And off the top, I can say that it's better to use pellet from the entire chain. It depends on what you compare it to. So the higher quality the fines are, obviously, the less beneficial it is. But it's certainly beneficial compared to using sinter at 62%, certainly to 58%. That lump, obviously, had a good balance because it doesn't require energy in terms of producing the lumpy product and doesn't require sintering, but then there's only so much lump that you can actually put in at blast furnace. And theoretically, you can nearly run on 100% pellet and you can also put pellet into the DR, so you've got much more flexibility. But in general, it does come out well on nearly all comparisons using Scope 1, 2 and 3.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Next question is from the line of Dominic O'Kane from JPMorgan.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dominic O'Kane, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just a quick follow-up on the CapEx guidance. Clearly, the outlook is uncertain and the markets are volatile. Can you just give us some guidance on when the decisions will need to be made as to whether you pull that CapEx down from the $160 million to the $120 million that you talked about? And also, can you maybe actually give us some slightly longer-dated CapEx guidance and when those investment decisions would need to be made? Or what should we be thinking about is a reasonable number for 2021 or 2022 given the level of uncertainty we're seeing in the market at the moment?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher Mawe, Ferrexpo Plc - Acting CEO & Executive Director [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Okay. I thought we -- so Roman has gone through this year. I mean we have taken actions. So the projects that we are preserving are the 2 that are on Slide 14. So the new grinding section and the concentrate stockyard will be invested. At the current time, other than those, we're running down on maintenance levels of capital. And the figures that Roman has given you include the capitalized repairs and capitalized stripping, which is why they might appear to be higher. We haven't capitalized stripping operations at that time. So we haven't made the decision to do that. But that could be dropped, but it's not. In terms of CapEx guidance going forward, we're saying that $80 million of sustaining CapEx a year, plus capitalized stripping, which wouldn't be anything if you're not expanding, plus some capitalized repairs on top of that. And how much do they run at?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Roman Myroslavovych Palyvoda, Ferrexpo Plc - Former Acting CFO [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

$10 million, $15 million.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher Mawe, Ferrexpo Plc - Acting CEO & Executive Director [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

$10 million to $15 million of capitalized repairs. Beyond that, Dominic, we are flagging $150 per tonne of incremental growth above $12 million, not including logistics. And the projects that we have on our table are quite exciting, but none of them are approved. So we have improvements to the beneficiation plant, introducing what we call Derrick screens, we do screening technology and so on, improving the grounding sections. And that's a rolling program, none of which has been approved. So at the current time, we wouldn't be flagging anything on that because it's simply not board approved. When it does get approved, it will be around that capital intensity. The other types of things that we typically move on will be infrastructure. So you've seen us invest in railcars in this year, and we bought 600 new railcars. That's to ensure that we've got reliability on the shipments. We can invest in locos, $10 million, $15 million, in order to have our own locomotives. And we can invest in expanding the port as well. That will be on top. So you would see those as kind of special projects. They wouldn't necessarily be announced if they weren't material, but those would be the types of projects which come on top, which is front running the growth to a certain extent or debottlenecking the infrastructure that we've got. So we're not flagging anything at the moment for 2021 on that basis. But that does not mean that we're not growing and it doesn't mean that we're not working on it. But we're not in a position to announce it because it's not been board considered and it's not been board approved.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dominic O'Kane, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And I guess that's the nature of my question, which is the -- that those -- that $150 a tonne incremental growth projects, they're not yet board approved. But what -- are those pending approvals based on market conditions? Or are there other technical factors or internal factors that will determine whether those projects receive board approval?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher Mawe, Ferrexpo Plc - Acting CEO & Executive Director [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. We're at the pre-feasibility stage with them. So it's dependent on: #1, detailed engineering and detailed costing and verification of that; #2, financing, how it's going to be financed going forward, i.e., from own cash flows or from increased debt, which we wouldn't want to do, or a balance. So then it comes down to phasing. So when we've moved from the pre-feasibility to feasibility to detailed engineering stage, and we're in a position to be able to make the approvals and then put the finance in place, illustrate to the market how it's going to be financed, it will principally be from own cash flows. That's how we financed things in the past.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stephen Lucas, Ferrexpo Plc - Non-Executive Chairman [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And it's self-evident that under current uncertainty, the Board wouldn't be approving any major discretionary capital projects. Obviously, those things in train are going to be completed. And we've got the sustaining CapEx, but any discretionary CapEx, as Chris has described, that will be on hold until we get a lot more visibility of the market and the recovery in the global economy.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Next question is from the line of Tony Robson from Global Mining.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anthony Robson, Global Mining Research Pty Limited - Executive Chairman [43]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just one quick one, please. Chris, you mentioned debt repayments this year, which I missed. Sorry, would you mind recapping on that, please?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher Mawe, Ferrexpo Plc - Acting CEO & Executive Director [44]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

$33 million per quarter, $11 million installment per month.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anthony Robson, Global Mining Research Pty Limited - Executive Chairman [45]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Will that continue into '21 as well?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher Mawe, Ferrexpo Plc - Acting CEO & Executive Director [46]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It will. But eventually, obviously, we'll run out of debt. So it's not going to carry on much longer than that because it -- the facility will be repaid.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [47]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Next question is from the line of Krishan Agarwal from Citigroup.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Krishan M. Agarwal, Citigroup Inc, Research Division - VP & Analyst [48]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I mean most of my questions are answered. But I mean if I can push you a little bit on the cost. On the Slide 7, you mentioned that from Q2 2020, the royalty is going up by $1 per tonne. So in that context, I mean can you remind us as in what is the total royalties in your cost base as of now?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher Mawe, Ferrexpo Plc - Acting CEO & Executive Director [49]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Roman?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Roman Myroslavovych Palyvoda, Ferrexpo Plc - Former Acting CFO [50]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I couldn't hear you well but I will try to answer the question. The royalties are expected to increase from approximately $2 per tonne to $3 per tonne. So that's going from, let's say, 5% of our C1 cost to slightly more than that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Krishan M. Agarwal, Citigroup Inc, Research Division - VP & Analyst [51]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. I understand. And I think -- I mean Conor did ask the question on the oil, but I think my line was dropped off. So can you remind us as in what is your sensitivities of the cost to the oil price, just to give us a better handle as in how much of the decline can be there depending on our oil price assumption?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Roman Myroslavovych Palyvoda, Ferrexpo Plc - Former Acting CFO [52]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So we have 2 effects. One is in C1 cost. And diesel fuel directly represents approximately 10% of our C1 cost. So if you, let's say, have a 50% drop in the price of fuel, that would result in a corresponding decrease on C1 cost. The second sensitivity is on the logistics costing and particularly on the international seaborne freight. You may have seen that the seaborne freight rates have significantly reduced in the last few weeks. That it was driven, on one hand, by a reduction in volumes, and on the other hand, by lower oil prices. So the C3 freight rate as a benchmark for us has reduced from $17, $18 per tonne to above $10. And more than half of that is driven by lower oil price. So that's an impact on us and on us and our realized price, that's even more important than the impact on the C1 cost.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [53]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No further questions. Sir, please continue.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stephen Lucas, Ferrexpo Plc - Non-Executive Chairman [54]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Well, thank you, everybody, for joining Ferrexpo's results call, and thank you for your questions. And with that, we will sign off.

Roman Myroslavovych Palyvoda, Ferrexpo Plc - Former Acting CFO [55]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you.

Operator [56]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So that does conclude our conference for today. Thank you all for participating. You may all disconnect.