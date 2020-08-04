Edited Transcript of FSRJ.J earnings conference call or presentation 5-Sep-19 10:59am GMT

Full Year 2019 FirstRand Ltd Earnings Call

JOHANNESBURG SOUTH Aug 4, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of FirstRand Ltd earnings conference call or presentation Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 10:59:00am GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Corporate Participants

* Alan Patrick Pullinger

FirstRand Limited - CEO & Executive Director

* Hetash Surendrakumar Kellan

FirstRand Limited - CFO, Executive Financial Director & Director

Conference Call Participants

* Charles L. Russell

Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director

Presentation

Alan Patrick Pullinger, FirstRand Limited - CEO & Executive Director [1]

All right. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the presentation of FirstRand's results for the year ended 30 June 2019. We have a lot to get through this morning, and so let's kick that off. Actually, I'll take these glasses off, so I can actually read my notes.

So considering the environment, we are very pleased to be able to report a 6% increase in normalized earnings for the year. And then you can see dividends are increased in line with those earnings. And again, pleasingly for us, we've been able to keep our ROE at the top end of our range of 18% to 22%, coming in at 22.8%. And we're very pleased with that.

Economic profit, or we call it net income after cost of capital, a very important performance pillar in the group. Pleasingly, you can see good growth in that economic stack. And again, you can see that creation of economic value continues.

Just some key takeouts before we get into the detail, you can see here on the slide. So earnings were delivered this year without the usual uplift from private equity that we have become so accustomed to. The next big takeout, FNB really did outperform, and I'm going to unpack a lot of that later. RMB, very solid and again, not helped by private equity this year. WesBank, definitely a lot softer in a very difficult and declining market. Aldermore earnings in for the first full year, and they were both return accretive and earnings accretive for the group.

Credit at an operational level, fully in line with expectations and origination. But then, of course, as you've come to expect this year, IFRS 9 introduced a whole lot of swings and roundabouts. I am promised by Harry Kellan that he's going to unpack all of those movements carefully for you this morning. And then very pleasingly, we were able to accrete our core equity Tier 1 level.

Just having a look at a portfolio snapshot. Really, the shout out on this slide is FNB, up 11%. We're very pleased with that performance. And then the only other comment there, I suppose, to pull out is Aldermore coming in at ZAR 1.6 billion of normalized earnings, a full 12-month contribution for the first time.

Just doing a little bit of a deeper dive now into some of the performance. Firstly, FNB there, we are truly delighted with this performance. You can see now profit before tax for the first time above ZAR 25 billion for the year. How did that unpack for FNB across its various activities, you can really see that the transactional pillar or business was the driver of this performance. And then just to remind everybody that included in that transactional pillar is not just transactional banking revenue, but it is also the deposit products and endowment on the liability side. Plus on the advances side, it includes overdraft and credit card. But that, you can see really was the big driver there of the performance.

Insurance, you can see down 6%. That's really a function of investing quite heavily into that strategy, particularly for our short-term insurance business, which we are still building. But the FNB life business had very good production for the year. Its results, up 8% over the year, and I'm going to unpack some of that a little bit later. And then you can see rest of Africa, a nice contribution of a growing base.

Right. RMB domestic performance, down 8%. As I say, not helped by private equity this year. But you can see very strong rest of Africa growth, which I will talk to you in a moment.

And again, a deeper dive into private equity. So the first 3 columns that you see there, Investment Banking and Advisory, Corporate and Transactional, and Markets and Structuring, we call those the client-facing activities and franchises. You can see healthy growth across all of those 3. And then you can see the private equity reset this year of around ZAR 1.5 billion. So that was really the gap that had to be made up this year. This is a time to invest, not a time to sell, as you can understand. Pleasingly, we were able to maintain the portfolio value in private equity. And again, Harry Kellan will talk a little bit more about that later.

Just having a look at RMB split South Africa versus the rest of Africa performance. So on the left-hand side, it's really the domestic business. I've spoken through that. Just on the right-hand side, you can see that RMB delivered across the rest of Africa, really strongly. Investment banking, you can see they're up 13%, Corporate and Transactional 18% and then Markets and Structuring, a very good performance up 50%. Overall, Africa now contributes 21% to RMB's group earnings.

WesBank, I touched on this, definitely a tougher year. Risk appetite was curtailed in what was a declining market, just to give you a sense of that. NAAMSA new vehicle sales over our financial year, down 4% in number of units. The only other shout-out that I'll put on this slide, which might be counterintuitive. You can see the ROE uplift. It clearly wasn't driven from earnings performance. It's as a result of us freeing up some trapped capital in the WesBank investment structure.

Aldermore, you can see here for the full 12 months, I'm showing 2 columns on this slide. So the left-hand column reflects all in pound terms. The left-hand column shows [Aldermore Bank]

of the integrated MotoNovo finance business. And then the right-hand column is Aldermore stand-alone, excluding MotoNovo Finance. What you can see on the normalized earnings line is that MotoNovo Finance introduced a loss into the group. That's a function of the new business, which was only integrated for the last 2 months of the financial year, having a full operating cost load but only 2 months of front book origination. And we expect that loss to unwind quite quickly in this next financial year.

Just having a look at our performance against our strategic objectives. This is a slide that I've shown before. I guess the only call out here is at the top of the slide, we have a refreshed purpose statement. I'm not going to read through it, but that really is the only change to what you have seen here previously, and I'm going to unpack it in the rest of those discussions.

So firstly, when we talk about protect and grow our banking businesses in South Africa, this is our mature business. And here, we are talking really about our transactional activities and our lending activities. And clearly, in an environment like this, lots of competition, how are we doing and how are we being able -- how are we able to retain our customers.

So again, starting with FNB and looking at, firstly, at this transactional pillar in that franchise. I guess, the first point to make it is all built around growing and maintaining main banked customer relationships. That is at the heart of the FNB strategy. What you can also see there is that customer behavior is increasingly starting to influence the products that are now shown and offered to particular customers. It's influencing risk at a particular customer level and determining that. And then, of course, it's having a big impact on rewards and generosity. You know that in our world, that is called eBucks and that is a significant driver, not only of behavior, but a lot of the performance that you are seeing here today. And I'm not going to talk through some of that VSI stuff. You can read that in your own time.

Just looking at FNB's lending activities. And just to make the point here, this includes all lending, except overdraft and credit cards, which sit in the transactional pillar. So the first takeout here is we've seen strong unsecured credit growth all into that main banked relationship. Harry Kellan is going to cover advances in a bit more detail. So I'm not going to need to do it here.

The other area in FNB, where we saw good growth was in FNB commercial, and there's probably 3 sectors we can call out there for good growth. First, agricultural, the agri book, commercial property. And then asset based finance, helped in part by very good collaboration with WesBank. And then those last points really talk to the power of the digital platforms. And these next couple of slides are going to kind of give you some sense of that.

So firstly, on the digital strategy, quite a busy slide. I'll talk through it. Just top left-hand side, you can look at customer growth. You can see FNB increased customer numbers by 1%. How did that play out across the various subsegments? So consumer, minus 4%. We saw some attrition at that consumer banking level. An element of that attrition is what we call upsell, i.e. into that premium segment. So you can see premium is up 17%, but a fair chunk of that premium growth actually was upward migration from consumer. Then commercial, very strong growth at a customer level, up 11% in terms of number of main banked relationships. Just to give you a sense of the production sitting in FNB commercial. They are opening, on a net basis, small business accounts at the rate of about 20,000 per month.

Just in terms of volume growth, looking at our channel strategy, in the box just below that. A big call out for us there is the traffic that we are seeing on the FNB banking app. It continues to delight us at 45%. You can see mobile going back 4%. That's really feature phones. And I guess that attrition, we expect, as you see, greater penetration of smartphones. Point-of-sale merchants volume there, you can see up 17%, very strong; and then in terms of retail card swipes, 11%, again, very, very strong.

Top right-hand side, 2 very important digital channels for us, online and the banking app that I spoke about. You can see where they've crossed over and how the banking app continues to scale. That's really a function of convenience and customer preference. And then a big call out there on the slide is the number of banking app log-ins per month. You can see that this is now above 45 million.

Very importantly, on this slide, we take it for granted. Those donuts at the bottom really reflect the migration that has happened with the FNB customer base. So you may have the best banking app, you may have the best digital channels but if your customers do not adopt them and if you do not encourage that adoption, it effectively amounts to 0. And you can see how successful FNB has been in making sure that, that customer migration takes place.

Something new that we are showing for the first time is our growth in eWallet. It clearly is a source of transactional volume for us. It's a source of noninterest revenue in terms of the send fees. Just to work through it, the number of active users on eWallet now, 6.4 million. The number of transactions over the year, 46 million transactions done on eWallet, transferring almost ZAR 26 billion through this functionality. And then we have 1 million active -- 1 million users who are active each month on eWallet.

There's a couple of takeouts from this. Firstly, the big picture here is customer convenience, much easier for our customers to send money on an eWallet. It's also safer. Going to an ATM and taking a whole lot of cash, putting getting your back pocket so that you can pay people for it exposes you to risk. So this is a much better way of dealing with that.

From the eWallet holders' perspective, essentially, this is access to free banking so wallet-to-wallet transactions are free. Cash out at an ATM is free and using it at a point-of-sale at certain merchants is also free. So it's a great proposition for the eWallet holders. And then, of course, for us, this is a very exciting base for us to try and upsell. So to get this eWallet base migrated into the entry-level consumer banking products is something that we can work at actively. So eWallet is a big part of FNB's strategy.

Another exciting takeout, we talk about the power of this digital platform. Now a couple of big takeouts before I get into the detail. The power of the platform. First of all, I guess, the most profound outcome of having a digital platform is we are able to reach a customer with a proposition or an offer in a costless way. It costs us 0 to get to the customer.

The second big takeout is that in banking, there's this concept of a not taken up offer. And those often present huge costs for us. Any offers made on the digital platform that are not taken up have a 0 cost.

The third thing is we get better risk selection when we make the offer on these digital platforms. And then I guess in terms of customer convenience, if the offer is accepted, it's literally a click or 2 on the platform and then straight through processing. So very powerful. And you can see how well this platform is playing out in terms of digital sales.

So firstly, on card, overdraft, you can see FNB loans, we doubled the volume. And excitingly, in the bottom right-hand corner, nav>> Home. These are the number of mortgage transactions, which were originated on the banking app, and you can see over the year payout through that is now up at ZAR 7 billion.

All right moving off retail and looking at FNB commercial, very good performance here. We're only looking at the commercial transactional pillar here, up 17%. And again, a function of very, very strong customer growth and customer propositions playing out here. You can see a lot of strategy around targeted lending, holistic customer pricing and then specific subsegment strategies playing out here into gold, into platinum and into what we call enterprise, which is the top segment in FNB commercial. And again, very strong digital platform play playing here, and I'll talk about that on this next slide.

So again, here, you're looking at small businesses and simple juristics. Again, you can see the adoption of the banking app and online, very strong adoption there. Merchant services. So this is effectively card acquiring in FNB commercial, up 19%. Just in terms of value, you can see that, that is starting to approach ZAR 200 billion of acquired transactions in FNB commercial. I mean, it's truly staggering. Our top right-hand side, again, monthly login is very strong. And then again, just a depiction of the 2 important digital channels, you can see that convergence between banking app and online is going to take a lot longer. You can understand that in terms of the juristic space and businesses online remains a very important channel.

All right. Moving on to the RMB business, looking at Investment Banking and Advisory first. You can see strong growth in net interest income coming through. That's boosted by robust advances over the last 18 months that have taken place in that business. We had a muted performance from sort of knowledge-based, our knowledge-based fees. And then, if you like, advisory market-based transactions, so mergers and acquisitions, equity capital markets, debt capital markets. Understandably, very, very low in the South African economy at the moment, a function of very low confidence and low activity happening in the corporate space.

Very pleasingly for us here, this is the business that sits with the wholesale credit portfolio. They maintain portfolio provisions. Of course, it's important. There are a number of well-publicized corporate names, which are struggling. They've been spoken about in the media. And so I guess, this is the environment that you want to be well covered.

Just having a look at the corporate bank, transactional activities, again, up a pleasing 8%, driven probably largely by the trade and working capital, profit before tax, that was up 13%. Importantly, for us, this is the lifeblood of many of our corporate clients. So it's great to see that, that business is scaling so well. It's also a very efficient way for us to deploy our capital in support of our clients' business. And then transactional banking revenues up strongly. And again, that's largely a volume-driven driver there. This business, again, has had very good cost control over a number of years, and we saw it feature again for this year.

Just a couple of insights into this corporate transactional business. So top left-hand box just talks about the growth in main banked relationships, up 7%. This is a lot more impressive than it appears on the slide because you must remember, in this juristic space, corporates do not easily switch their core banking relationship. And so it's very, very pleasing to see that, and we hope to see this continue.

Just below that, again, you can see the acquiring that's happening in the large corporate space. Volumes up 9%. Here, it's probably at a level of around ZAR 67 billion, okay? So it's probably 1/3 of what you are seeing in that FNB commercial business.

Top right-hand side, general banking facilities. A big driver for us is not just giving the facility, but getting better utilization. Otherwise, you simply sit with capital drag. And you can see that the business has been successful in getting that lifted. And we expect that to continue. And then just at the bottom of the slide, operational deposits, very importantly for us. That's what we call for the -- corporate float, and you can see pleasingly those balances up 10%.

Just having a look at the South Africa and South African Markets and Structuring business. I guess, the first take out foreign exchange, probably no surprise to the people in this room. It's driven off the rand volatility, rand-dollar volatility that we have seen. And so that business has done well. Fixed income over the year had a slow start certainly in the first half, but they came back a lot stronger in the second half. I guess, hard commodities, I can call out, very good activity in the gold business. That sits in Markets and Structuring. And then, I guess, to some extent, also oil-related transactions. And again, positive operating jaws from this business. Again, no mean feat, given that they're doing a lot of investing through the income statement in terms of platform rollout, and that's a program that's been running for a number of years.

Okay. Moving on to Retail Vehicle and Asset Finance. Okay, very difficult trading. We're now down at levels last seen in 2011. A lot of competitive pressures in this market. We're seeing the pressure on front book margins. We're also seeing changes in customer behavior. So there's definitely a lengthening taking place of that replacement cycle. So maybe consumers who were saying, well, every 7 or 8 years, they would look at replacing their vehicle. Now they're starting to stretch that out a lot longer. And to the extent they replace vehicles, they are starting to buy down lower.

The other change in customer behavior, we're seeing a big shift from fixed rate pricing into floating rate pricing. This business did implement risk cuts against, I think, a more strained consumer and then very pleasingly for us, WesBank did the right thing. They were very frugal around costs. And I think Harry will give you some insight into that a bit later.

Just looking at WesBank, Corporate and Commercial, and there's 2, I guess, parts to this business. The one part is what we call Asset-Based Finance. And then the other part is what we call Full Maintenance Leasing.

So just having a look at that Full Maintenance Leasing business, it's starting to scale really well. We're up at 14,000 units, and we would expect in this next year, I think, to see some significant increase in that. I guess for our commercial and corporate customers, they are seeing the benefit of taking fleets off their balance sheet in difficult times like this. This is not a time to have your capital tied up in fleet assets. And so propositions like FML play strongly, I think, into that.

Just in terms of the Asset-Based Finance business, we've seen very low growth in the capital-intensive industries, and we can call out there specifically, mining and manufacturing. We've also seen rising impairments in some sectors. And again, that's evident in construction and transport. And then largely, I spoke about that collaboration with FNB. That's been very profound this year, and you've seen the benefit of that in the FNB commercial business.

All right. Looking at -- now moving out of transactional and lending, what are those activities that are adjacent to banking? And that's really what I'm going to cover here. So the first thing to talk about here is FNB's strategy around deposit gathering. So pleasingly here, you're looking at FNB total deposits up 13%, very impressive in this economic environment. We do want to shout out we are now the #1 household deposit franchise in South Africa. We're very pleased with that position. It's competitive, but we are holding on.

The second thing, I think, importantly, it's been driven by innovation. So this is not simply about paying up more for deposits because you end up repricing your whole funding stack. It is about coming up with new propositions for customers that attract the flow. And two, we can call out here that really have scaled well is our money market maximizer and another product called our 48-hour cash accelerator. Both of those products over this financial year have done particularly well.

Again, here, we -- it's a big channel strategy play. So all of those digital channels are playing strongly into this deposit sourcing and fulfillment space. You can see there, it's -- the growth in deposits played out particularly well in premium. You can see the Islamic transactional deposits, up 35%. That is a business we are very proud of. It continues to impress us. It's really been growing really well over the last couple of years. And again, this year, it did not disappoint. And then commercial deposits up a very, very healthy 16%. So a great result.

Just talking now at what we call Wealth and Investment Management. Remember, for us, this is a source of noninterest revenue for the group. This talks about the off-balance sheet customer investments and savings products. And again, a lot of this is built around solutions, which are anchored around particular outcomes. And again here, a big play in terms of channel strategy, getting it into the digital channels. We've made huge progress this year and very strong contributions from the fiduciary or our trust business, and then retail share investing. We continue to invest in this business, and we think there is still a lot of runway in terms of further penetration into that FNB customer base.

Right. Here is something very exciting is the life business that we are building. So these life activities are integrated into FNB. The results of our life activities get segmented into consumer, into premium, into commercial. But this is a little opportunity for us to just stand back and show you this picture of this life company. And it is already a fairly sizable life company in the South African life insurance space.

So on the left-hand side, we've got the current product offerings that play out across retail and commercial. I'm not going to talk through all of those, but it's already a pretty decent product list. What I can tell you is we have very exciting plans for future product rollout. We are pacing ourselves well. We are building up our confidence. We're building up our experience, and we are going to continue to bring new products to the space and we've got a long way to go just in terms of product rollout. But you can see in terms of the Swiss Re survey, which is authoritative in this country, you can see we are already making a difference. So FNB Life is the #4 in South Africa in life by sum insured. #3 in life by annual premium equivalent, #2 in life by a number of policies in South Africa and #1 in life in terms of digital distribution, and we are still growing this business strongly.

Just to give you a little bit of a sense of the production. So on the left-hand side, we talk about annual premium equivalent, and that really, I guess, sets out the FNB life income mix with -- and you can talk through those different products yourself. On the right-hand side, that gives you a sense, if you like, of the current year's production, which we call new business annual premium equivalent. And you can see there, very pleasingly, up 34%. Just at the bottom of that stack, you can see credit life up 40%. That's going to make a lot of sense. When Harry unpacks the growth in unsecured lending, you're going to be able to correlate those 2. And then pleasingly for us, okay, it's hard to see on the slide is that little slither on the top, which refers to commercial or business life. And these are products that we are just starting to scale. So it looks like a little slither here, but we've got a lot of confidence that, that is something that's going to grow really well.

Again, just looking at value creation from our life activities. The value of new business across all life products, up 21%. You can see the reason we split our credit life is because that is an activity that we have been in as a group for a long time. We have done that activity on other assurers' licenses. We bought a lot of those books back to put it on to the FNB Life license. But it is an activity, if you like, you can say, well, we've been in it for a long time. That turquoise stack that sits on top of credit life is basically all new built and so we're very pleased with that. On the right-hand side, just in terms of gross embedded value, you can see they're up 45% for the year and now approaching ZAR 6 billion.

WesBank's insurance activities, obviously, a lot more muted here, tracking unit volumes. So MotoNovo -- sorry, MotoVantage is the business that focuses on value-added products post-sale and financing of the vehicle. You can see there, up 1% and then credit life sold at the point-of-sale by WesBank, again, up 1%. I suppose the only call out on the right-hand side is you can see how important that dealership channel remains for sales of insurance and value-added products.

Just looking at Ashburton. This is our asset management activities. You can see there, much, much tougher market. I guess, they held their own. But within that, there's clearly a shift. Strong growth on fixed income and in credit. You can see that up 37%. That's really a function of a risk-off environment, also being helped a lot by that distribution into the FNB customer base. And then, of course, the origination of credit from the RMB business. But you can see we saw outflows in structured products, multi-asset and equities in this franchise.

All right. Moving to the contributions and strategies in the rest of Africa, in Sub-Saharan Africa. Just you can see a much better performance. Just on the left-hand side, that really gives you the group result from our 9 subsidiaries that operate in the region. You can see they're up 17%, we're very pleased with. In the middle of the slide, that really depicts the 8 FNB subsidiaries up 30% off, clearly, an improving base. Those activities are entirely in-country coming from those subsidiaries.

And then looking at the RMB performance on the right-hand side, that reflects both the in-country activities as well as the very large cross-border activities that get done by Investment Banking and Advisory in RMB. And you can see there, up a strong 20%, and that is off a track record of very impressive growth.

Just at the bottom of the slide, you can see the overall portfolio, ROE touching almost 16%. So that's pleasing to see. And then from the mature subsidiaries, Namibia, Botswana, Swaziland, you can see that's coming in at a healthy 21%.

Just having an unpack of that performance. Again in RMB, you can see the mature subsidiary is pretty flat. Again, Namibia, Botswana, Swaziland, I guess, they are feeling the effects of the slow macroeconomic growth that we're experiencing in South Africa. Clearly, those flow into those economies. And then you can see a sharp turnaround in what we call our emerging and start-up subsidiaries, which is very pleasing to see. The points on the right-hand side, I think, are easy for you to all read through.

I guess, the only call out we would say there in terms of credit performance, we hope we turned the corner in Mozambique and Tanzania. We've got on top of a number of troubled credits. We've invested heavily into collections and workouts, and we are seeing better outcomes into that space.

Just having a look at RMB in the region. So Investment Banking and Advisory, very strong advances growth there. I guess, and a large chunk of that is going to be into the oil and gas space. And a lot of that is related to very strong transaction sponsors. So that's good to see. The only call out we would make with that growth in Investment Banking and Advisory is for 2 years, there have been releases of credit portfolio provisions. So we raised -- we front-loaded provisions a couple of years ago, when we had that very low oil price. As calm has returned to commodity markets, those provisions have been released over the last 2 years. And so we're just flagging that in that number, clearly, that does sit there. Corporate transactional banking really talks about the in-country transactional and trade activities, and it's very pleasing to see good growth there. Markets and structuring, great performance and a big chunk of that coming from Nigeria.

All right. Moving on to our U.K. operations. And I guess, first up, a little bit of a scene setter, just so that we can navigate our way through these numbers. So MotoNovo, we've been hard at work at integrating MotoNovo into Aldermore. It was a complicated piece of work. It has been done and it has been done well by that U.K. team. So we're very proud and pleased about that. It happened early May. And so for 2 months, front book origination has happened in the Aldermore Group from MotoNovo Finance.

The back book at the beginning of May was not part of the transaction. So that back book gets held in group treasury we reported under FCC. And that back book is going to be collected by the MotoNovo team, and there's an SLA arrangement there. So clearly, as the back book runs down, we expect front book origination to happen in the Aldermore Group. What you can see there is the front book has already benefited by 50 basis points because for the first time, they're starting to get access to the retail funding setting in Aldermore.

Again, strong growth. The 18% is obviously impacted because you've got 2 months of front book MotoNovo origination impacting that. You haven't got it in the base. So probably the 14%, I guess, might be a more accurate reflection of the growth happening there. You can see front book margins holding up well. And I suppose the only other call out we can make here is we had a strategy around getting our disciplines and philosophies around FRM or how we manage financial resources adopted and embedded into Aldermore. I'm very pleased to say that, that is gaining significant traction, and they are now talking about things like net income after cost of capital. And they are talking about lots of our practices as well, and we continue -- expect that to continue. So we're very pleased with that outcome.

Just to give you a sense of where the Aldermore Group now plays. I guess the big takeout from this slide is Aldermore continues to have a very small market share in very large asset pools. So you can see we have certain retail activities, and then we have commercial activities at the bottom of the slide. So the 2 big books are the books sitting at the top, residential mortgages and Buy-to-Let. You can see there on resi mortgages, Aldermore has less than 1% in an asset pool of almost GBP 220 billion. And then again, Buy-to-Let mortgages, a much smaller book. But again, a small percentage. And then again, I guess, the same story plays out in the commercial and SME spaces, of course, much, much smaller than the residential mortgage asset pool.

Just to give you a sense of some of the channel strategies. So the first obvious takeout is in terms of retail, you can see how well entrenched that broker community is in the U.K. It's very different to South Africa. Of course, that presents an opportunity for Aldermore. Because they are agile, because they are nimble, they can build particular service propositions that talk really well to that broker community. So that is something that they have been good at, and they continue to build out. And then at the bottom of the slide, you can see in these other asset classes, how Aldermore has been successful in building out a direct to customer proposition. And again, that is an opportunity for Aldermore to continue to build out that direct model.

Just to give you insight into 2 of the big books. So firstly, resi mortgages. On the left-hand side just gives you a geographic distribution of this portfolio. And you can see there that Aldermore does not sit with any so-called hotspots in the book. The top right-hand graph, that just gives you a sense of how that book is distributed across particular investment points. And what you can see there is that we don't sit with any worrying concentrations. A big underpin to the -- to property prices in the U.K. has been the historic and continuing shortage of supply of housing in the U.K. We expect that to continue. And that, to some extent, certainly has been what has held up the property prices in that country. Then just at the bottom of the slide, you can see an LTV unpack. And you can see the average there coming in at 59%, and so we feel that we are well secured on this book.

Just having a look at the Buy-to-Let portfolio, starting with the geographical distribution, you can see a much bigger exposure to what we call the Greater London area, which is the city and surrounds. That makes sense because that's where property prices are very expensive and where many people working in the city and wanting to live in the city need to effectively get forced into the rental market. And so that's essentially what is driving that. Again, you can see low concentration in terms of the distribution and again, well collateralized in terms of LTV.

A point to make here on our Buy-to-Let is increasingly, this is becoming a portfolio lend for Aldermore. As you'll know, there were a number of changes brought in terms of tax in the U.K. So that has professionalized despite this Buy-to-Let market and increasingly, Aldermore, on an individual transaction, may well be lending against 2 or 3 properties with a particular landlord. And of course, you get cross collateralization across a number of assets.

Just having a look at the funding strategy for Aldermore. I guess, a big takeout here. Almost 3/4 of Aldermore's funding is now coming from deposits, both retail and business. You can see a tick-up in cost of funding from 1.38% to 1.62%, driven really by 2 factors. Firstly, in August of 2018, Bank of England hiked rates. And so the pay rate on Aldermore deposits lifted as a consequence of that. And then secondly, in October and November of 2018, there were a -- there was a securitization transaction as well as Tier 2 issuance by Aldermore. And that, of course, plays into the stack.

Just having a quick look at what we call our Management of Financial Resources. So our group treasurer put this slide together. It's something we're very proud of. Of course, it just talks to our balance sheet strength, and that is very important going into this macroeconomic environment. There are lots of risks around and certainly, you want to go in with a balance sheet that looks very healthy. I guess, the only takeout that I will say on the slide is all of those trends that you can see have either improved over the financial year or at worst, are stable. And so we are pleased with this position.

Having a look at our institutional funding. On the left-hand side as a percentage of total funding. You can see we've had a long-term strategy to drive that lower. This is really -- what you see here is the benefit of the phenomenal performance we've had attracting deposits both into the RMB franchise and the FNB franchise. So this is where we get the benefit.

You can see, though, over the last financial year, June '18 to June '19, in fact, we increased our use of professional funding for 2 reasons. One is we increased our stack of HQLA, and we use professional funding for that. And then we also used -- tapped into professional funding for risk-weighted asset growth in terms of advances. I still think at this level, we are one of the lowest users of institutional funding and it is something that we continue to want to see drift lower. Just on the right-hand side, although we've increased our use, what we've also been able to do pleasingly is term out that funding. And you can see now, the weighted average remaining term is now at 36 months. So great work from our group treasury area.

Moving on to capital. Just on the -- at the left-hand column, that's, I guess, our starting point, our 2018 regulatory stack. That would have been under IAS 39. And you can see that came in at 11.5%, above what we talk about being our core equity tier 1 range of 10% to 11%. How did we end this financial year? That's the middle column. It's our regulatory stack under IFRS 9, and you can see we've come in at 12.1%. What we do from a capital perspective is we look at it through not a regulatory lens, but an economic lens. And that's really depicted on the right-hand side. What do I mean by that is we eliminate from that 12.1%, certain volatile reserves.

And a good example would be what we call our foreign currency translation reserve. It breathes as we go through the year. And because it's volatile, it isn't suitable to support risk-weighted asset growth. So we eliminate it to reveal what we would call our true surplus, and that's coming in a touch under ZAR 7 billion, at 11.7%. Just at the bottom of the slide, you can see, of course, this was boosted by the Discovery transaction, which gave us ZAR 2.3 billion of CET1.

Just in terms of dividends, pleasingly, we've been able to keep our dividend in line with earnings in this environment. Again, why we signaled to the market that should we see risk-weighted asset growth pick up in a sustainable way, i.e., demand for capital, this is something that we would have to look at whether we drift this back into our long-term range, which we've indicated. And then the other thing that we are flagging is, of course, there are a lot of risks, both globally and locally around. And to the extent they had to eventuate and it resulted in a migration of our risk-weighted asset rating. That is something that we would, again, have to take into account. But pleasingly, now we were able to keep it constant.

That is my section, and I'm going to hand over to Harry Kellan to give you some insights into the numbers.

Hetash Surendrakumar Kellan, FirstRand Limited - CFO, Executive Financial Director & Director [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

All right. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I've been asked a little bit early on to skip everything and go to credit. I promise you, I'll get there. But there's some other important information contained in these slides as well. Okay, so starting off on this one here is a lot of this information Alan has covered across. I'll just like to take it out and say it is a very pleasing picture this year with earnings up 6%, dividend up 6%, and the rest of the ratios there, I'll unpack as we go along the way.

Then before I get there, you've seen this 6 months ago, just at a high level explanation. If you exclude Aldermore year-on-year, the group's earnings impact was it provided positive 1.4%, and then hence, Alan's comment in terms of both earnings and ROE accretion. Then given that Aldermore is in for the 12 months this year, 3 months last year, we thought it was better just to exclude it. So we subtracted out and you see the gray boxes and the yellow boxes on top. In fact, they're showing the numbers excluding Aldermore. What you do see is that total revenue is up 7%, and the group has maintained its quality top line growth. And then this slide actually demonstrates why we believe the underlying quality is there in terms of revenue. And you can see that majority, in fact, 97% of our total revenue is generated from client activity and client accounts in the franchise.

So what you see on this side is actually a very healthy balance being maintained between NIR. So that's non-interest revenue and interest income. All drivers showing good growth, and you can still see that valuable transact and lending activity is still driving overall growth for the group. And as you can see from Alan's presentation, we are very pleased with the traction we're getting on the insurance franchise.

Okay. So then moving on to some of the specifics starting with NII, we believe, excluding Aldermore very credible 9% growth this period. Where is it coming from? You can see 11% growth and effectively, the lending business or lending NII, that's off-balance sheet growth of 9% and pleasingly, some margin expansion on that.

Transactional NII, good strength from both growth from RMB and FNB. So it's a strong business. And as Alan mentioned, it includes overdraft credit cards, some of the transactional revenue stream. And more so, the deposits sitting within transactional accounts. So that was up 12%. The rest of deposits as well as Africa had showed some healthy growth.

And then when you look at the red box, moving on to some of the treasury stuff. The first one that I would like to call out is the incremental impact of the foregone interest on the deployment of capital for the purchase of Aldermore. So that was year-on-year up. The difference was more than ZAR 1 billion. And the second one, and you'll hear -- you've heard this already is higher buildup of HQLA. So that is about a ZAR 600 million impact year-on-year, building up on more, more, more of those assets.

Then on margins. Now we've been expecting margins to trend downwards. So this is in line with expectations, as overall 8 basis points down but there's 2 items that I mentioned earlier on as well as deposit pricing. So deposit pricing and HQLA buildup, effectively, we have the single largest impact on the trend down of margins. Clearly, we've got some support from advances mix, as well as margin pricing and then some benefit in terms of the endowment capital base.

Then moving on to the impact of this -- of Aldermore. Now I've stated this before. Aldermore is an asset-secured business, which means you would expect it to have on advances side, lower margins. And clearly, its deposit franchise is a bit more rate sensitive. So overall, Aldermore advances, I mean, the margin is sitting at 283 basis points. And when you take that into account, it effectively rerates the -- and resets the group's margins to 475 basis points, which we still think it's quite a healthy margin set.

Okay. On deposits, really strong performance on the deposit franchise and what you see on the left in overall advances. I mean, the deposit growth of 11%. What we've had is some strong issuance of debt securities into the market given the appetite. So that has resulted in overall increase in the tenor or the weighted average term of our funding stack sitting at 36 months as what you have seen on Alan's slide.

Okay. So some call out on advances. Overall retail advances up 5% and that still shows you the continued origination and specific target origination across, especially on the FNB side. Residential mortgages, I think this is probably the first time that we see it actually increasing above property inflation. So there are actually some real growth, and that just is a specific retention strategy sitting within FNB, in particular, on the premium side. Aldermore advances, we've split but I've got a slide a bit later in terms of where the growth is coming from.

And then the rest of the products, I will actually cover in more detail. Africa, marginally up in when you convert to ZAR at 2%. And then on retail VAF securitizations, that's the Velocity securitization program. I mean, those notes are effectively used to back our prudential requirements. But what you'll see the growth here does have an impact on WesBank corporate advances.

Now looking at the specifics of this slide. It just shows you effectively the split between consumer and you can see the change in terms of that versus premium. So you can see it's not only segment-specific target as well as product-specific target. So on the consumer side, you can see some growth being maintained on the affordable housing side, but some revival sitting in personal loans on the consumer, on the growth of 17%. Premium market advances overall up 10%, supported by residential mortgages, as I said, up at above property inflation. And then the rest of the cover are [more one] specifically.

So personal loans. Okay. So this is the first mention of IFRS 9. I will cover more when you look at detail on credit. But the first thing with the lengthening of the write-off cycle on NPLs, it has a 10% impact on overall growth. So excluding that, overall growth is up 26%, stated earlier in terms of revival sitting in on the consumer personal loans. I mean, we've had

previous rate cutbacks and pleasingly to see, so effectively, you see some revival sitting there. Premium segment, still strong growth. Upsell, cross-sell, as mentioned by Alan, as well as customer acquisition. And what you would have seen early on is the leveraging of the digital channels and platforms sitting within FNB. And you can see that play out across advances growth.

DirectAxis, much more muted growth. Why? Largely because of the fact that traditional lenders are back into the market and competition in personal loans. So they're an open market play as well as specific JV where risk appetite in this experience was actually above [target] level, so we pulled back on that. And clearly, the IFRS 9 also has an impact.

Then card advances, up 23%. Now that's still very specific on origination strategy, cross-sell, new to product strategy as well as new to bank customer bases. However, we have had to pull back on some of the appetite as you would have seen some of the vintages effectively showing elevated risk. That does play into some of the credit this year. And in a specific cohort, you'll see that flow through for a period of time. But on other retail advances, good growth on 13%, and that's basically looking to entrenched relationships with the new customer base that we acquire.

VAF, on this one here, there's nothing specific I'll pull up. Alan covered most of this, other than you can see the drop in advances given the impact on VW Financial Services and Velocity program. And you see the good collaboration on the FNB ABF side.

On MotoNovo, Alan's covered the fact that 2 months of originations is sitting within the Aldermore group. So that's the yellow and silver. So we basically recompiled total [egg]. And what you see is an overall muted growth over this period. So that is a deliberate drive to moderate risk appetite that we spoke of previously. As well as the impact that they were experiencing pre the integration to Aldermore in terms of margin in the competitive landscape. And that gives them capacity now going forward on utilizing the retail franchise of Aldermore.

And then lastly, on Aldermore advances side, up 14% when you exclude MotoNovo off [a -- no] base. And then this is largely driven by -- effectively, on the retail side. You can see good growth of 14% and 18% coming from Buy-to-Let and effectively residential mortgages. And that's been largely off of a concerted effort in terms of rebuild in terms of the broker relations mentioned by Alan earlier.

Okay. So moving to Corporate and Commercial advances. Corporate advances actually ended healthier and on a stronger note this 6 months, largely supported by the buildup of the HQLA asset base. So you can see the book growth from the repos. Investment banking advances still maintain the discipline in terms of origination, especially on investment-grade counters. And then the rest of Africa is effectively good growth in terms of the cross-border book.

On Commercial advances, the book, what you see on the [dollar-rand] on the right is a well-diversified book. An overall 11% growth is impressive in this environment. And that's also, again, you will have seen multiple years of customer acquisitions. Supporting the growth, Alan has already mentioned that a lot of the growth is actually supported by the agri and property -- commercial property portfolios. And then we'll talk about some of the NPLs buildup on agri as we go into credit.

On this slide, and you've seen this before, is effectively just looking at customer rating decomposition of the RMB asset book. You can see a substantial increase in the sub-investment grade portion of the book, so that's the light blue. Why? A, is a sovereign downgrade, so we effectively put into the downgrade into the counters; and b, is a concerted effort around the sub-investment grade subset sector advances and client acquisition part. The elevated risk, we did have one of the counters effectively being written off this period, and you'll see that impact on NPLs as well, as well as some rehabilitation of some specific counterparties sitting within that 3%.

Okay. So yes, we're on IFRS 9 and credit impact is a consequence of that. So excluding overall Aldermore impact for the 12 months, so we exclude that. Credit's up 18% this period. Now to understand credit, I have to start with NPLs. And when -- to start with NPLs, I have to start on IFRS 9 first. So you can see the first buildup of IFRS 9.

Yes, in terms of suspended interest building up into NPLs. But what you see, the 3.6 billion, that's the lengthening of the write-off cycle of unsecured, in particular, going from 6 months to 12 months. So when you exclude that impact of 11%, we then term it operational NPLs, which is then giving you a better feel of underlying performance of NPLs sitting with the book. And that increase is largely in line with expectations, and we will cover that on a per product basis given the book growth that you see.

Now I know headline-grabbing 82% but, in fact, as I explained, 3.6 billion of that is actually because of the technicalities on IFRS 9. Excluding that, it is an actual operational NPL increase of 18%. When you consider that 18% against a growth in current unsecured this year as well as in prior years, you would expect that to be in line. Now at -- and we get to the credit ratios, you can see, even at that increase of 18%, it is still below our through-the-cycle credit charge levels and still a very profitable business.

Retail VAF, marginally up. Yes, marginal loan book growth as well as some technicalities in terms of technical cures on the secured book on IFRS 9. That also plays into residential mortgages, together with new inflows.

Now on the commercial mortgage side, what you see here is effectively a book of NPL buildup, especially on the agri side. That doesn't necessarily flow into the credit charge largely because, a, it's expected given what we experienced on the drought side of the book; and b, those provisions were actually proactively raised in prior periods.

RMB, I mentioned already that one of the highly provided counters were written off in this period as well as new inflows of some counterparties that you would have seen in this period. And those were largely more collateralized as well. Rest of Africa, weathering well in terms of the environment. And then Aldermore, up 34%. Now within that is actually some specific smaller counterparties sitting within the asset finance part of the book.

Now NPLs, and you look at the specific coverage of NPLs. So now that we've covered the growth path, you can see largely, at a group level, and that's the first red block, yes, it's increased overall coverage. But that's more so because of the change in mix driven by the increase in unsecured NPLS. And I mean we continue to refine our IFRS 9 models. But let's pick up on a couple of them.

One, residential mortgages declined. That's your technical cure sitting in there, so that's you're paying customers. So that, together with new inflows, you will see that coverage impacted marginally. The next one you'll pick up on is effectively unsecured. Overall unsecured margin coverage is largely the same year-on-year. What you do see is a slight decrease sitting in the credit card coverage, and that's largely as a consequence of maintaining the absolute rand value, some of the overlays they've kept despite the increase in NPLs.

Corporate commercial coverage decrease, that's the highly provided counter that we have written off in the current period as well as, as I said, the inflow of collateralized new NPLs. And then on Aldermore, you can see the overall coverage also that increases period-on-period, and that's your smaller counters sitting in the asset finance that's impacting the coverage to increase.

Portfolio provisions, I'm not going to spend a lot of time on this one here. You can see, in absolute rand terms, it's up period-on-period, but that's largely in line with book growth, and that's what you expect on day 1 provisioning for -- on the IFRS 9. The 2 basis points decline in the overall coverage level is largely a change of mix in the book.

Okay. So how does that play into credit card impairment charge? So it's up 23% this period; 18%, excluding Aldermore. You will see the 6 monthly run rate increase, but that's expected given what you see day 1 provisioning required under a growing book, especially with the growth in unsecured. So the overall -- as I said, the overall charge is up 18%. When you consider operational NPLs up 15%, that makes the most sense, especially when you consider that. Actually, NPLs and unsecured was up 18%, and the charge on that was up 29%.

So at a product level, the charges, overall group, 99 basis points. That's just at the bottom end of our TTC levels of 100 and 110 for the group. Pickup on some of the specific portfolios: residential mortgage, 11 basis points, extremely low still; VAF SA charge, that's down marginally year-on-year, but it's still at elevated levels. And that is expected given what you see in the sectors, especially when you consider customer behavior around repositions.

Pickup on credit card at 345 basis points, the increase. Yes, in terms of some of the elevated risk cutbacks and the delay thereon, it is still -- it is up year-on-year, and you see that impact. But at 345 basis points, it is still way below our TTC levels across that. And then the last call-out I'll do is Aldermore, 24 basis points; 21, excluding the MotoNovo impact for the 2 months. At 21 basis points, it is still below our expectation for this period. And when you consider the fact that you have some specific smaller counterparties in, it's actually way below what you would expect coming off from the retail book. Okay. Hopefully, I've done justice to the credit card.

Moving on to NRR. When you look at rebasing against the private equity, I think 5% is actually a very strong performance in this period. And it's coming from the underlying base of 9% growth in fee and commission income. I mean Alan has done a good job in terms of the slides, of unpacking all of that. But you can see a strong performance coming in from both RMB and, in particular, FNB on the transactional and fee income based on the customer acquisition that you've seen over the periods.

Then private equity. You've seen this slide for a few times. One, what this slide slows (sic) [shows] is, a, realizations are lower; b, annuity income would be impacted by the prior period realization as well as the macro impact in terms of the businesses. And what you see is, clearly, we're in an investment cycle. ZAR 4.5 billion over the last 3 years invested, so that's actually demonstrating that we entered investment and no longer in a realization cycle. And then we still maintain a healthy unrealized value at ZAR 3.5 billion. It's marginally down against last year.

Yes, so then operating cost, excluding Aldermore, 8%. We talked about core advances -- I'm sorry, core cost. So the core cost is up 8% when you look at that. And that's still, as you would expect, driven by -- the single large cost within the group is staff cost. When you consider the staff cost, increases are above inflation. So you can see it's about 7.8% that we settle with the unions. So that drives. And then what you'll see there is that we've had a head count increase, so 5% at an absolute level. But when you exclude about 1,500 new first-time jobs, on first job, still a 2% increase on the total group base is significant. And that's actually demonstrating the continued investments, new businesses, new initiatives. And then, as you know, most of our investments in platforms and processes, actually, we expense to the P&L. What you do, do see is some deterioration in the cost-to-income ratio to 51.8%.

Some of the franchise unpacked. FNB, so you start off with them. What you see is actually a very good progress on efficiencies, especially in the asset base. The business has done well. And you would have seen in the booklet that they effectively, at a cost-to-income ratio, below 50% in the SA businesses. And that is despite continued investments and the drag that the investment has on -- in terms of the business as well as, as I mentioned, above salary -- above inflation increase in salary.

On the RMB side, they've done well in maintaining their fixed cost growth at salary inflation, so that's at 6%. And you'll see the business continues to invest in a lot of the platforms and systems. And we've spoken a few times in terms of the global market platform refresh.

Alan has mentioned in terms of a very concerted effort by WesBank in terms of cost containment, and that's despite investment in new businesses, FML, et cetera. So 1% growth this period shows you the pressure the business felt in terms of when you see revenue coming under pressure, but they've done very well in terms of the cost containment.

And then Aldermore, first time in 12 months that you don't see a year-on-year increase. But you can see, bulk of it is business as usual. But included in the business as usual is also investments in new salary -- salary individual head count increases, plus some process and technology investments into the business. And then clearly, MotoNovo coming in for 2 months in the year, you'll see that cost base rebasing in the next financial period.

So ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your time. This is a quick summary. You look at all of these, and you can see it's actually a very solid performance and a solid set of results for these 12 months. And on that note, I'd like to thank you, and then pass it over back to Alan.

Alan Patrick Pullinger, FirstRand Limited - CEO & Executive Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

All right. Ladies and gentlemen, we're getting to the sharp end now. Just in terms of prospects. Before, I unpack the prospects for FirstRand, and we are feeling quite bullish about where we find ourselves and our strategy, I do want to first address where we find ourselves in South Africa.

So what you can see here on the slide is 25 years of actual GDP data in South Africa and then a 3-year forecast. So the first year in the 3-year forecast, the 0.3 is the 2019 year, and then 1.2 for 2020 and for 2021. So that is what is currently in the FirstRand house view. We have a macroeconomic unit. A very good unit, might I add, and that is where they are currently forecasting our future growth in this country.

A couple of takeouts from this slide. First of all, this low growth does not look like it's cyclical. So you can see the cycles in the historic data, but it looks like the cycle has now played itself out, and now we are starting just to flatline, okay, which kind of says to us that we shouldn't expect a cyclical recovery. That probably doesn't sound strange because you have heard this concept of structural reform, i.e., if we don't structurally make some changes, there is no uplift coming to this because the cycle is over. I guess the other important point, not just that this growth outlook is low, and there's a sense of stuck-ness to it, it's also that global growth now looks like it is set to slow. And so that is an added worry, I think, for us to deal with here.

So as FirstRand, one of the very large institutions in this country, I think there's an expectation that we show up, and we make some comment. So what we've got here on the slide are some themes, some call-outs. We have framed them as choices, and we think these are things that we need to talk about and take some action on if we are going to get growth lifted in this country. So let's take them one by one.

The first one, where we allocate South Africa scarce resources. So what we would say here is that effective resource allocation matters profoundly for South Africa. And that's because our resources are so scarce. The second thing that we would call out here is that the South African fiscus does not have a revenue problem. Businesses in South Africa and individuals are already highly taxed, and that is off a probably a narrowing tax base. The fiscus in South Africa sits with an expenditure problem, okay, a very important point. As a consequence of that, expenditure needs to be cut back. And each rand spent by the fiscus must generate both a social and an economic return. Right now, there is simply too much expenditure that delivers neither. And endless poor allocations of scarce money eventually bankrupts even a prosperous nation.

Moving on to the second theme that we're going to call out here in terms of choices. Status solutions versus partnerships with the private sector. So thankfully, we have a very healthy and strong private sector in this country. And it's a private sector that sits with savings, with capital, with skills and with capacity that in partnership with government and in partnership with the resources that sit in the public sector, and they are also significant, it truly represents a plausible plan for a sustainable turnaround in growth and prosperity in this country. Crucially, the private sector and the public sectors do not differ on the desired outcomes of these structural reforms. It's in the how that we remain quite wide apart.

Crowding in the private sector -- and that is necessary to get access to that capital and those skills and that capacity. Crowding in the private sector will require some ideological pragmatism. And it will require being open to restructuring state assets, privatizations, public/private partnerships and the like. Models that have proven particularly effective in developing nations like this one.

So the private sector, either directly by business or through bodies like BUSA, BLSA, BARSA, just to name a few, have offered many ideas and solutions. But sadly, the response has been to fall back on State-ist solutions, solutions that take government's role way beyond that of simply creating an enabling environment. By their very nature, these solutions crowd out the private sector, and they deprive the country of its capacity and scale. Even more worryingly, State-ist solutions, I'm afraid, struggle to attract market capital. And so they are forced to look at other areas to gather resources, and they quickly get to prescribed assets. And the target there is often pension fund assets.

Sadly, in this narrative, the elephant in the room is not the pension fund assets. It's the pension fund liabilities that we need to consider. But in South Africa, the average pensioner can expect to receive only 17% of their final monthly salary when they retire. And just to give you a sense of that, the OECD average of net replacement ratio is 60%, okay? We're sitting at 17%. So therefore, even to contemplate this concept of prescribed assets, when we are so undersaved as a nation, is, to be honest, reckless. And the other thing with prescribed assets, they have 2 features. They usually have inappropriate risk or they have inappropriate return or sometimes both.

The last theme, act now or let the country drift to a downgrade and, to be honest, beyond. So I think we have simply run out of time for can-kicking in this country. Foreign lenders, our rating agencies and, most worryingly for us, the scarce young talent that sits in this country have simply run out of patience. So like many businesses, FirstRand stands ready to assist our President and his administration to deliver on its developmental agenda. This is yet another urgent plea from a very large business that we can get traction on the well-articulated and understood structural reforms this country needs to improve service delivery, to reduce unemployment and to address the poverty and inequality we see around us.

Right. Having said all of that, I want you to be excited about FirstRand's prospects because it is important, I think, that we are brutally realistic of where we find ourselves. But I think the results that you have seen today are not a depiction of simply system growth, a lot of what you see has been created and generated inside FirstRand and the strategies that we see. We're very excited about these strategies. These strategies continue to gain traction. And if the tide does come rushing back into South Africa, our business performance is going to be even better.

So just running through the customer-facing franchises. FNB, you can see there we expect continued customer growth, cross-sell, upsell to happen. Targeted originations through digital, the digital platform, that is continuing to scale. You can see how those volumes are simply staggering, and they are starting to delight us. And we also -- I mean Harry Kellan mentioned it, it was a little throwaway comment, but it's important not to lose it. FNB South Africa cost-to-income ratio now below 50% for the first time, and we expect those efficiencies now in this digital story to continue to play out in our business.

RMB client franchise, you saw their healthy growth. They continue to work hard at a number of strategies. And thankfully, for the business, we've reset private equity. We have a very healthy portfolio. We've deployed a lot of money into that portfolio. There are a number of investments that I think we can look at exiting over the next couple of years. But of course, now we're off a much more realistic base there.

WesBank, sadly, we don't see any improvement in our forecast horizon around certainly, vehicle and asset finance. Hopefully, Asset-Based Finance and FML will continue to scale, and it should scale in an environment like this, but I think vehicle sales are likely to remain very low in this country.

Rest of Africa, there's no reason why, across that portfolio, we should not continue to see incremental improvement. We're putting a lot of effort into that portfolio. And we're pleasing -- pleased to see the signs that we're getting.

Aldermore, you can see that they've had good growth. They've got good strategies. There's a lot of energy in the team. We are now integrated. We are all talking about One Aldermore. And so it's palpable that you can feel the energy in that business.

Of course, we've got this looming Brexit story, which is certainly high drama for us. We have to check in every couple of hours to see what the latest is. I mean we don't want to be flippant about Brexit. Clearly, it remains of some concern. What I can say is both the Bank of England, the banking sector and Aldermore have planned for this. Extensive work has been put in the U.K. around the fallout from a hard Brexit.

Certainly, our macroeconomic team, I mean even if they take a really pessimistic look at what a hard Brexit could look like, it looks like you could have a sharp slowdown and impact in 1 year and then a drift back to much more of a run rate sort of growth rate for that U.K. economy. Despite the noise around Brexit, certainly, that U.K. economy continues to chug along well. Growth rate is certainly way ahead of what we're achieving in this country. And employment is now a touch under 4%. So that U.K. economy continues to look well, but it is something that we will keep monitoring.

Right, just to end off with some thank yous, of course, most importantly, to our customers. They have got lots of choice. There are new entrants coming into the market. There are new propositions out there. So we hope we can -- we delight you with our propositions. We're going to work hard at continuing to bring new stuff to our customers. And we certainly thank them for their custom. Then, of course, to our regulators, often not properly considered, we thank them for their oversight. And there's no doubt that they make us a better business. And then, finally, of course, what you've seen here is the fruits of all of the employees in FirstRand, and they've worked really hard at producing these results. So thank you to them.

Ladies and gentlemen, that's the end, and I'm open to take questions. I've got Harry here, and I've got the CEOs from all of the franchises. So hopefully, we can answer your questions. Thank you very much.

Questions and Answers

Charles L. Russell, Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alan, it's Charles here from Citi. Just a question regarding your cost growth and particularly head count. This trend has deviated from what we've seen from your big 4 peers, who have all been cutting and actually quite aggressively over the last 12 months. If you wouldn't mind, could you comment strategically on this decision and how that plays out in the context of your digital journey?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alan Patrick Pullinger, FirstRand Limited - CEO & Executive Director [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I mean I guess it is different to what you've seen from some of the other larger banks. I guess one answer to that would be that we've got a number of strategies that we're pursuing, which maybe they haven't got as, I guess, growth opportunities. So a lot of that growth in head count outside of, we call it, first job, which is essentially that YES initiative. We just branded it slightly differently. So outside of that, we've had 3% growth in domestic head count. A lot of that is into those particular strategies. And I guess as long as we continue to see the kind of customer growth, the kind of volume growth that we've got, we think that this management of head count -- of course, it's a big part of our costs. I think in this kind of environment, we're going to try and manage that very responsibly.

Of course, people say to us, okay, will you absolutely rule out retrenchments? What I can say to you is, in our forecast horizon, we are not looking at retrenchments. They are not -- certainly not part of our annual budget. But it would be irresponsible for me as a director of this business to say, okay, we take that option off the table. Who knows what this next year can bring for us? But certainly, it's not in our planning.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hetash Surendrakumar Kellan, FirstRand Limited - CFO, Executive Financial Director & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think just -- so okay. So just to go back on -- we see a really concerted effort in our -- mostly within physical and digital. And you'll see when we say branch cost, it's down 1% year-on-year. That's not just happened by itself when you look at unionized staff costs up at 7.8%. So what you see, a total 8%, as Alan covered, is a lot of investment in new initiatives in that. But when you look at this debate around physical migrating to digital channels, you can see a lot of work done by the team as well.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alan Patrick Pullinger, FirstRand Limited - CEO & Executive Director [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Anymore here? Nothing on the webcast. Nothing else there. All right. Thank you very much, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you.