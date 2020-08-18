Edited Transcript of FRBK earnings conference call or presentation 27-Jul-20 3:00pm GMT

Q2 2020 Republic First Bancorp Inc Earnings Call

Q2 2020 Republic First Bancorp Inc Earnings Call

PHILADELPHIA Aug 18, 2020

* Andrew J. Logue

Republic First Bank - President & COO

* Frank A. Cavallaro

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO

* Vernon W. Hill

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. - Chairman of the Board

Conference Call Participants

* Frank Joseph Schiraldi

Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst

* Michael George Schiavone

Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - Associate

Presentation

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the second quarter 2020 earnings conference call.

I'll now turn now over to Mr. Vernon Hill. Mr. Hill, you may begin.

Vernon W. Hill, Republic First Bancorp, Inc. - Chairman of the Board [2]

Good morning and welcome to the call. We're pleased to report on a strong second quarter. With me are Harry Madonna, CEO; Frank Cavallaro, CFO; and Andy Logue, the President.

I'll go through the high points of it, and then we'll be happy to open up for calls. We're coming out of the second quarter with very strong momentum. Some of the things that happened in the second quarter, I hope you all saw this national survey by Forbes that named a -- that named Republic America's #1 bank for service. That is what our model is meant to be. We believe it reflects what we've been doing. Just by chance, some of you may remember and all saw when the Commerce was America's Most Convenient Bank.

Also in the quarter, we were very active in the PPP program. KBW mentioned, of all the banks, we produced the highest number of PPP loans as a percentage of our current loan book. It's not only been very strong in raising fees, and we have about $18 million or $19 million less than PPP fees that will move into the income statement in third, fourth and first quarter, but it brought a tremendous number of new accounts to us and the clients, more than I've ever seen in my life. 50% of the PPP loans were for customers that did not bank with us, and we see a good percentage of them moving over.

While I'm on the PPP, which is at the bottom of Page 2, we originated $682 million in loans, 4,800 loans. 50% were customers that were new to us. Many of the banks in this market did not accept new clients, and we were very happy to. Our gross PPP fees are $22 million, of which approximately $19 million are left. The new rules are that we recognize those fees as the loans are repaid or forgiven. So we expect that they'll hit the income statement in quarter 3, 4 and 1.

KBW is using these PTPP numbers. Frank, make sure I get it right, it's pretax profit...

Frank A. Cavallaro, Republic First Bancorp, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pretax pre-provision earnings.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vernon W. Hill, Republic First Bancorp, Inc. - Chairman of the Board [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So that number for us was $4.2 million. If we used that number in the last quarter, we had a small loss. Is that right, Frank?

Frank A. Cavallaro, Republic First Bancorp, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Breakeven in the last quarter and losses in the 2 prior.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vernon W. Hill, Republic First Bancorp, Inc. - Chairman of the Board [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We've been talking about creating jaws where the top line grows at a higher percentage than the expense line. That's the way we see to increase our earnings. In the second quarter, quarter-to-quarter, top line grew 13%, expenses went down 2%. And the same numbers for the year-to-year, top line went up 17%, expenses only went up 3%. And that chart is on Page 3.

Asset quality continues to be very strong for us. Our nonperforming loans went down to 0.31%. On bottom of Page 3, it shows our deferred loans, which is at height was 22% of our outstanding loans, now reduced to 2% of our loan accounts and 7% of our loan balances.

Our NIM went down 21 bps. Frank, explain why that was a one-timer.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Frank A. Cavallaro, Republic First Bancorp, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. In the second quarter, we had a high level of PPP loans on our balance sheet. And we only have just begun to recognize the fees associated with that. So at a 1% yield on those loans plus a limited recognition on the origination fees, it drove the margin down for the quarter.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vernon W. Hill, Republic First Bancorp, Inc. - Chairman of the Board [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And that's because the accounting rules change with this in the middle, so everything else did.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Frank A. Cavallaro, Republic First Bancorp, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. We currently are amortizing the revenue or recognizing the revenue on the origination fees into income on a 24-month basis, which is the control...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vernon W. Hill, Republic First Bancorp, Inc. - Chairman of the Board [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Or as a loans are forgiven or repaid. So it is -- they certainly won't last that long on most loans.

Residential mortgage has been good business for us. We had a good first half. The momentum here is very strong. And they tell me most of the residential mortgages as -- are for homes being bought. So in -- even in this market, we're seeing a lot of house sales.

You can see growth in loans. And than -- one thing that's different in this quarterly that's on Page 5. We have shown you the balance sheet and the growth with PPP and without the PPP. And on the far right, it shows our growth in loans. The last 12 months without the PPP effect was 25% and our deposits without the PPP effect was 28%.

I believe those are the points we wanted to make. We'd be happy to -- let's have our questions please.

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

(Operator Instructions) The first question comes from Michael Schiavone.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vernon W. Hill, Republic First Bancorp, Inc. - Chairman of the Board [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael, you are from?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael George Schiavone, Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - Associate [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So, Vernon, a high-level question here. But...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vernon W. Hill, Republic First Bancorp, Inc. - Chairman of the Board [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael, you're from what firm? Michael, you're from what firm?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael George Schiavone, Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - Associate [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'm Sorry. I'm from Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, KBW.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vernon W. Hill, Republic First Bancorp, Inc. - Chairman of the Board [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right. Great. That's what I thought. Go ahead.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael George Schiavone, Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - Associate [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So, yes, sort of a high-level question here. But Q2 had a lot of good fundamental momentum for your business. So can you just discuss what levers you have to keep this going moving forward?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vernon W. Hill, Republic First Bancorp, Inc. - Chairman of the Board [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Thank you, Michael. Well, we see 3 things in the future that look very clear to us. We expect our loan deposit ratio to go from -- this current number is 65%, and we see a reasonable path to get it to, Frank, 85%?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Frank A. Cavallaro, Republic First Bancorp, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Over the next couple of years, yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vernon W. Hill, Republic First Bancorp, Inc. - Chairman of the Board [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, and that raises our margin by how many bps, Frank, 30 bps, right?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Frank A. Cavallaro, Republic First Bancorp, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Looking at it right now, would increase it to 30 basis points.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vernon W. Hill, Republic First Bancorp, Inc. - Chairman of the Board [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Which today, actually, the PPP would get it up 3%. So that's one lever. This thing about jaws, where we're growing our top line at a higher percentage than our expenses. It's something we've been trying to get done for a long time. That should have a tremendously positive impact on our bottom line. As I said earlier, top line grew -- on a year-on-year, top line grew 17% and expenses grew 3%. For the quarter, it grew 13% and expenses went down 2%.

And our third lever is loans, excluding PPP, are growing at 25%, and deposits are growing at 28%. I might also say that this PPP has had a tremendous impact, not only on the growth of this company, but our brand. The big banks in this market have done a really poor job with Wells leading the pack, and it's been a tremendous opportunity to us, handle our current clients but attract new clients. We see very strong momentum from this.

Thank you, Mike. Anything else?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael George Schiavone, Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - Associate [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. And then you guys have had pretty positive deferral trends compared to peers. How comfortable are you with the current reserve? And how much do you expect to build it in this environment going forward?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vernon W. Hill, Republic First Bancorp, Inc. - Chairman of the Board [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. We're comfortable with the reserve. As you see, our nonperforming number is very low. We have $19 million left of PPP loans available in the next -- fees available in the next 3 quarters. So we might use that as an opportunity where we can to boost the loan loss reserve.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael George Schiavone, Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - Associate [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And just one last quick one. Are you expecting any type of bounce back in SBA gain on sale now that the PPP program has slowed down?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vernon W. Hill, Republic First Bancorp, Inc. - Chairman of the Board [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Am I -- are we expecting what?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael George Schiavone, Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - Associate [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bounce back in SBA gain on sale since the PPP program has kind of slowed down now?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vernon W. Hill, Republic First Bancorp, Inc. - Chairman of the Board [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I'm not sure I understand the question. The production of SBA loans is kind of slow during the PPP thing. Try say that -- ask me a different way.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael George Schiavone, Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - Associate [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, I guess you mentioned in the release that your SBA gain on sale was down. So I was wondering if that would pick back up in the remainder of the...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vernon W. Hill, Republic First Bancorp, Inc. - Chairman of the Board [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I see what you mean. Yes, it is down from the historic number we've been doing. Yes, we would expect that to move back to what we've seen normally. I think that's less affected by the PPP, that is just the whole COVID-19 thing.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

Our next question comes from Frank Schiraldi from Piper Sandler.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Frank Joseph Schiraldi, Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vernon, in terms of -- can you guys share with us -- the PPP program, can you share with us what that provided for an income in the quarter? And then bigger picture, just -- deposit growth was tremendous, even excluding PPP. But I assume some of that reflects good growth in operating accounts as some of these guys who were not customers become customers of the bank. So can you talk a little bit about what sort of deposit growth that generated as well as the income provided in the quarter?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vernon W. Hill, Republic First Bancorp, Inc. - Chairman of the Board [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Before I turn it over to Frank, and he'll give you some numbers, but it's a little bit of a guess here because you're not sure what's what. But what's happened in the market, the big banks did a awful job serving their PPP clients and Wells was the worst. So we -- and a lot of banks would only do PPP for their current clients. So it's been a tremendous plus for us in lots of ways.

And I would say in the lower middle market and even up to the middle market, when they couldn't get their PPP loans done with their current bank, and it gave us a chance to ask them to switch, and 50% on them we think have. Go ahead, Frank. Let's talk about fees.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Frank A. Cavallaro, Republic First Bancorp, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

On the fee side, we recognized about $1.5 million of the origination fees...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vernon W. Hill, Republic First Bancorp, Inc. - Chairman of the Board [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Of $22 million.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Frank A. Cavallaro, Republic First Bancorp, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Of $22 million gross. In addition, there was another $500,000 to $1 million on -- earned on the 1% weight or yield on those loans.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vernon W. Hill, Republic First Bancorp, Inc. - Chairman of the Board [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

These things should yield about 3% over the lifetime. But it's hard to predict because you don't know how fast they're going to be repaid or forgiven by the SBA. For instance, the SBA is not yet accepting forgiveness apps. Is that right, Andy?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew J. Logue, Republic First Bank - President & COO [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Correct.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vernon W. Hill, Republic First Bancorp, Inc. - Chairman of the Board [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So it's a little hard to guess. But we think the fees should primarily hit in quarters 3, 4 and 1.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Frank Joseph Schiraldi, Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then on the momentum, the operating leverage. The jaws, as you know, obviously, it's going to be tough to say on a quarter-to-quarter basis, revenues up 13% this quarter versus expenses actually fell. But if we think about it longer term, any sort of guide you can give on modeling your expectations for how fast revenue should grow here versus expenses on the sort of longer time table? Is it 2 to 1? Any help there would be great.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vernon W. Hill, Republic First Bancorp, Inc. - Chairman of the Board [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We're not really confident to give you a numerical projection in the middle of all this PPP stuff. But Frank, we'll try to make that clear, at least with the third quarter. But you can look on a year-to-year basis, which had very little PPP fee effect, and you can see the numbers 17% and 3%.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Frank Joseph Schiraldi, Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Right. Okay. And if you could just maybe talk about growth from here, number of stores you expect to open. I'm assuming that's slowed a bit just given the environment. But if you could just remind us of those expectations.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vernon W. Hill, Republic First Bancorp, Inc. - Chairman of the Board [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right. We'll talk about stores because I love stores. But this company has become much more of a click-and-bricks business, where we deliver in-store, online, mobile. And one of the things that was important about this Forbes America's #1 for Service. We were #1 in the fintech stuff and the digital. The customer wants a unified experience delivered through every channel. So we're continuing to deliver in every channel. We have one more opening this year, that's in -- our third this year. New York, we've stopped for the time being on the branch side, but we're growing in the cash management and the loan side. But nobody is too sure what Manhattan's going to look like 6 months from now.

But you'll see us building stores, but you'll see us focusing on every delivery channel, mobile, online and stores. And our deposit growth per stores, even when you take -- which includes all the fintech stuff, takes all the PPP -- the number for the quarter will look as a little different.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Frank A. Cavallaro, Republic First Bancorp, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Number per store is still there, excluding PPP, is approximately $25 million per store.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Frank Joseph Schiraldi, Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Okay. And then just finally, I just wanted to ask about, as you go to -- obviously, you delayed CECL as you go to that model. Are you still comfortable that you're looking for profitability in the back half of the year? Or do you think there will be some reserve builds that could fully offset that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vernon W. Hill, Republic First Bancorp, Inc. - Chairman of the Board [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, let's put it this way. We are free to take either one of those routes or some combined route.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Frank Joseph Schiraldi, Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. I'm not sure I understand. So you're saying you might not have to switch to CECL this year?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vernon W. Hill, Republic First Bancorp, Inc. - Chairman of the Board [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You asked about CECL. Go ahead, Frank.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Frank A. Cavallaro, Republic First Bancorp, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So the requirement to adopt CECL will occur when the national state of emergency is lifted. So it could be Q3, Q4, it could go into next year, but that's when the requirement will come into play to begin...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Frank Joseph Schiraldi, Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And you'll be able to capture some of that through -- outside of the P&L, right, through the day 1 mark?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Frank A. Cavallaro, Republic First Bancorp, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

As of December 31 of the prior year, so as of 12/31/19, any adjustment there goes through -- just through equity, not the P&L. Anything that would result in an increase this year, in the current year, will run through the P&L. So we're running a parallel model so that we can track it quarter-to-quarter and understand where the changes are.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vernon W. Hill, Republic First Bancorp, Inc. - Chairman of the Board [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And the parallel model is roughly in line with that current?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Frank A. Cavallaro, Republic First Bancorp, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO [43]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The parallel model as of the end of the year was in line. The new CECL model with the significant effect of future economic forecast, right now, would have a higher margin. But we will continue to evaluate that as the economy stabilizes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Frank Joseph Schiraldi, Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst [44]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. All right. So you don't have a number you can share in terms of your expectation of reserve to loan post CECL. It's just with all the uncertainty, you're still working through that, I guess?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Frank A. Cavallaro, Republic First Bancorp, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO [45]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, that's accurate.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vernon W. Hill, Republic First Bancorp, Inc. - Chairman of the Board [46]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

But Frank, remember, looking at the numbers, our nonperformings keep going down, quarter-to-quarter going down.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Frank Joseph Schiraldi, Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst [47]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, that's fair. I mean the deferral rates at some point -- and deferrals are really strong. But at some point, I would imagine some of those deferrals will migrate to lower risk weightings. I know it's probably not for the next couple of quarters.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vernon W. Hill, Republic First Bancorp, Inc. - Chairman of the Board [48]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For CECL.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

And we have no further questions at this time.

Vernon W. Hill, Republic First Bancorp, Inc. - Chairman of the Board [50]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you all. Thank you for your support. Cheers.

Operator

This concludes today's conference. Thank you for participating.