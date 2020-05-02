Edited Transcript of FRAN earnings conference call or presentation 1-May-20 8:30pm GMT

Q4 2019 Francesca's Holdings Corp Earnings Call

HOUSTON May 2, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Francesca's Holdings Corp earnings conference call or presentation Friday, May 1, 2020 at 8:30:00pm GMT

Corporate Participants

* Andrew J. Clarke

Francesca's Holdings Corporation - President, CEO & Director

* Cynthia Thomassee

Francesca's Holdings Corporation - Executive VP, CAO & CFO

Presentation

Cynthia Thomassee, Francesca's Holdings Corporation - Executive VP, CAO & CFO [2]

Thanks, Shamali, and good afternoon, everyone. We appreciate your participation this afternoon in Francesca's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Conference Call. Earlier today, we issued a press release outlining our financial and operating results for the fourth quarter ended February 1, 2020. Please note the following discussion includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in today's discussion that address activities, events or developments that the company expects, believes, targets or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The company's actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks or other factors, including those risk factors set forth in the company's 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made and, except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

As usual, a replay of today's conference call will be posted on our corporate website. We will begin today's call with comments from our newly appointed CEO, Andrew Clarke. Andrew officially joined us on March 9, 2020. He most recently served as the President of LOFT and brings more than 25 years of specialty retail experience, including 5 years in senior leadership position. Andrew has a proven track record in specialty retail, including successful transformation initiatives, and we're excited to have him on the team for the next phase of our turnaround.

I'll now turn the call over to Andrew.

Andrew J. Clarke, Francesca's Holdings Corporation - President, CEO & Director [3]

Thank you, Cindy. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our fourth quarter earnings call. I hope you and your families are safe and well.

As we operate through unchartered territory with the COVID-19 pandemic, our first priority remains the safeguarding of our people and, secondly, to continue to take measures that will enable our organization to weather this storm. Later in this call, I will take a few moments to share with you what attracted me to this role and the opportunities I see in front of us. But first, I will briefly comment on our fourth quarter results and discuss how we are operating our business during these unprecedented times.

Fourth quarter results were not acceptable, and I believe that this is largely attributed to execution missteps. While Cindy will provide the financial details, to summarize the quarter, the primary issue was that we had too much inventory, which reduced our ability to adjust to consumer demand and react to market trends.

In addition to softer traffic, the assortment did not consistently align with our customer preferences. And with the lack of open-to-buy available, we were unable to adequately course-correct. I also believe that our e-commerce channel has not been optimized and that this is a key opportunity for us in the future. Following the continuation of positive comps in February, boutique sales trends weakened with the advent of the pandemic before temporarily closing our boutiques. We subsequently saw an acceleration in our e-commerce growth, which I will speak to shortly.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, we have taken a number of actions to protect our people and our business. As I mentioned, our first priority has been the health and safety of our employees and customers. Following the guidance of local governments and health care organizations, we closed all of our boutiques and moved to a predominantly work from home for our corporate office associates beginning in mid-March. With most states still enforcing shelter-in-place orders, the majority of these boutiques will likely remain closed through the first part of the second quarter.

We have continued to operate our e-commerce business, and our distribution center remains open, albeit at reduced capacity. We are taking several precautions at our distribution center to ensure the safety of our employees. This facility is operating under a strict biosecurity protocol established by government guidelines and industry best practices. Due to the additional sanitation measures as well as an unprecedented amount of e-commerce volume, we experienced slightly longer than normal processing times. Nonetheless, we are getting product to our customers.

During the temporary closure of our boutiques, we have been aggressively reducing expenses and prudently managing liquidity. We made the difficult decision to furlough all team members in our boutiques and substantially all of our corporate team members. Additionally, the Francesca's senior leadership team has taken a temporary 50% reduction in base salary.

We have also been working closely with our vendors throughout this crisis and have successfully revised our payment terms to help manage our cash flow. Given shorter lead times as an agile fashion company, we were able to cancel a meaningful portion of Q1 and early Q2 receipts. We also did not have orders booked post this time period, so we are not encumbered by incoming supply. In addition, we are working with our landlords regarding deferral of rent payments and are in the process of reviewing our store portfolio and footprint. We have temporarily suspended capital expenditures with the exception of making only necessary investments in our e-commerce platform and supporting functions.

From a liquidity standpoint, we borrowed $5 million under our amended asset-based revolving credit facility in April. We also filed for an income tax refund of $10.7 million with the IRS related to the provision under the CARES Act that allows the carryback of net operating losses to prior years. We are electing to take other available relief under the CARES Act, including deferral of payment of certain payroll taxes and employee retention tax credits. We continue to evaluate the provisions of the CARES Act and the ways in which it could assist our business and improve our liquidity.

With that update on where we stand today, I'd like to turn my comments to why I joined Francesca's and what I see as our near-term and long-term priorities. Since joining in early March, I have spent my time meeting with the teams across all business functions and learning about the business. During this time, I have developed even greater conviction in the attributes that drew me to the brand. First, we are a fashion retailer with a sourcing model that allows for a demand-driven, read-and-react strategy. We have a strong foundation from which we can delight our guests with fashion as that is her primary motivation to purchase and surprise her with great value every time she shops our boutiques or online. Given the current environment, I see even greater opportunity to capitalize on our agility.

Second, our boutique atmosphere invokes a local store feeling. The broad end-use assortment with head-to-toe outfitting creates a unique treasure hunt experience that differentiates Francesca's amongst women's specialty retailers. In addition, our small footprint allows for high-return potential, which I believe we can recapture with proper execution. And third, we have an attractive target demographic and a huge untapped opportunity to develop our omnichannel business. She is highly engaged with our brand, but we have barely scratched the surface in delivering an exceptional online experience, and we know that this is our customers' preferred way to engage. Ultimately, our success will be contingent on creating a customer-centric organization using data and insights to execute the agility and discipline necessary to react to changing fashion preferences as well as customer demand across channels.

While our boutiques are temporarily closed, we have focused all efforts on driving e-commerce sales to reduce inventory levels in the channel and generate cash flow. Quarter-to-date, our e-commerce business is up 25%. And since closing our boutiques, we have seen e-commerce sales growth accelerate to up 85%, driven by unit volume, partially offset by lower AUR as we are taking aggressive markdowns to move through inventory. While this has led to declines in our gross margin rate, we grew gross profit dollars as we continue to monetize our inventory. As a result, we have worked through a significant amount of inventory on our e-commerce site, with inventory levels now flat year-over-year compared to up 65% pre-pandemic.

During the past month, 20% of our customers are visiting the brand for the first time through e-commerce, while 59% of our e-commerce purchases are being made by existing customers from our boutique channel who had not previously shopped us online. I am particularly excited to see this, as customers who shop multiple channels typically spend more than customers who shop a single channel. Another encouraging observation is that the fastest-growing demographic in our e-commerce channel is 18- to 24-year-olds. We are excited to see this for 2 reasons: one, this age group spends the most on fashion; and two, she has the potential to shop with us for longer.

As we continue to evolve our e-commerce channel, our marketing strategy will be to balance between transactional initiatives and engaging her with new content. We are leveraging our customer insights to shape online strategies toward a segment of our database of nearly 9 million customers, with the goal of driving increased visit frequency and spend. As a result of these efforts, we are seeing her spend more time on the site and navigate deeper into the site than ever before. Average online spend from mid-March increased 12% versus flat year-over-year prior to the outbreak. We will continue to focus on trialing new initiatives and refining promotional strategies based on customer data as we move forward.

As we move past the pandemic and accelerate our strategies, we plan to allocate resources to grow e-commerce, including the replatforming of the site and the creation of a mobile app to enhance her shopping experience in her preferred way to shop with us. Longer term, I am confident that we can significantly increase e-commerce penetration as we expand our omnichannel capabilities. In parallel, our boutiques will continue to play a meaningful role in how customers interact with our brand and will remain a key component of our long-term success.

As our boutiques reopen, we see an opportunity to leverage our agile business model. Given that we have not bought into the upcoming season, we are in an advantageous position to optimize our vendor relationships and to capitalize on excess inventory in the supply chain while reengineering the assortment to drive improved inventory productivity and margin in the back half of the year. We will approach this by maintaining a demand-driven strategy so that we can quickly react to traffic, purchasing behavior and market trends. I will speak more on the opportunities to enhance the shopping experience to drive improved 4-wall profitability once we reopen our boutiques. These reopenings will be in accordance with the regulatory guidelines, and we will take measures to protect our employees and customers with a comprehensive protocol.

In summary, I look forward to leveraging my fashion experience as I work with the team to manage through this crisis and to develop and execute our strategic plan for the future. We will continue to take decisive measures to manage costs and protect cash as we operate through the current environment. While we will need to take aggressive steps to move through our boutique inventory as we reopen, we believe we are well positioned to adapt to the new retail environment with a flexible business model and improved execution. Longer term, with the right strategic direction, a cohesive and experienced management team and commitment to operational excellence, we believe we can deliver on the potential of the Francesca's brand.

With that, I'll turn the call back to Cindy to review our fourth quarter financial results.

Cynthia Thomassee, Francesca's Holdings Corporation - Executive VP, CAO & CFO [4]

Thanks, Andrew. Our discuss today will primarily focus on a review of our fourth quarter 2019 financial results. I encourage you all to refer to our press release issued this afternoon for a reconciliation of our GAAP results to the adjusted results.

Net sales for the fourth quarter were relatively flat at $118.9 million compared to the prior year quarter. Comparable sales growth of 1% was offset by the net decrease of 16 boutiques since the fourth quarter last year. The increase in comparable sales was primarily driven by a strong increase in conversion rates, partially offset by lower average unit retail as a result of deeper markdowns during the holiday selling period. Boutique traffic decreased in the mid-single-digit range, which was mainly driven by a sharp decline starting in early November and continuing through a few days prior to Christmas. Traffic then sequentially improved following the holiday season through the end of the year. While e-commerce sales were not as strong as expected, we saw a sequential improvement from the third quarter posting a mid-single-digit increase. Similar to boutique trends, results were driven by strong conversion rates in the high single-digit range, partially offset by lower average unit retail due to deeper markdowns and promotions. In terms of traffic, we saw a decline of mid-single digit in this channel.

During the quarter, e-commerce sales accounted for about 10% of our total sales as penetration continues to pick up. As Andrew discussed during his remarks, initiatives are underway to improve performance in this channel over the next few quarters, and we are beginning to see evidence of this in more recent trends.

Looking at product performance, jewelry continued to perform well, mainly driven by solid performance in earrings. In apparel, the dress category had the strongest comp results since the third quarter of fiscal year 2016, but was offset by poor performance in fashion tops and denim. Accessory sales were down due to declines in shoes, scarves and cold weather. Finally, gift sales declined as a result of lower kids and home decor sales, but was partially offset by strong performance in candles. Overall, while we were pleased with customer reaction to certain categories, we were bought too deep in assortments that did not resonate with the consumer.

Gross margin for the period was 34.6% versus 39.3% in the prior year. The 470 basis point decrease was driven by lower merchandise margins as a result of aggressive promotions and deeper markdowns during the quarter as well as increased inventory reserves. Looking back at the quarter, we brought too much inventory into the boutiques earlier than last year in order to be fully set for holiday and ended the third quarter with inventory per boutique 23% higher than the comparable period last year. Given the heightened inventory position, we were not able to course-correct and react appropriately to softer-than-expected customer demand. In order to move through this product, we ramped up promotions with 50% off entire boutique in our website for most days during the peak selling period of Thanksgiving to Christmas. We also set additional inventory reserves in the fourth quarter as we did not execute any marked out of stock during the year. This resulted in an increase in clearance merchandise we had on hand at the end of the year, which we originally expected to clear in the first quarter of fiscal year 2020. Given the recent boutique closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the clearing of inventory will extend through the second quarter, which is expected to result in additional gross margin pressure in the first half of fiscal year 2020. The decrease in merchandise margin was partially offset by the decrease in occupancy due to lower depreciation expense resulting from lower remaining net book value of boutiques impacted by the asset impairment charges in fiscal year 2018 and lower demolition costs incurred with prior year boutique remodels.

Adjusted SG&A decreased 12% to $41.7 million in the fourth quarter fiscal year 2019 from $47.4 million in the same period last year. This decrease was mostly due to a $2.3 million decrease in boutique payroll and supplies, $2.2 million decrease in corporate payroll and $0.7 million decrease in marketing expenses as a result of our turnaround initiatives. Additionally, stock-based compensation decreased $0.6 million due to employee departures.

Also during the quarter, we recognized $10.3 million of noncash impairment charges mostly related to the write-down of operating lease right-of-use assets for 53 underperforming boutiques. This compares to $5.6 million recognized in the prior year quarter mostly associated with the write-down of property and equipment for 24 underperforming boutiques and write-down of certain boutique supplies, furniture and fixtures that are no longer intended to be used. Excluding the adjustments for SG&A and the impairment charges in each period, adjusted loss from operations in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019 was flat at $0.5 million.

During the fourth quarter, our income tax benefit was $0.4 million compared to an income tax expense of $14.5 million in the prior year quarter. The income tax benefit in the fourth quarter was due to a true-up of state taxes, while the prior year income tax expense included a noncash charge of $17.1 million associated with the valuation allowance provided on the company's net deferred tax assets. We continue to provide a full valuation allowance on our net deferred tax assets.

Our adjusted net loss for the quarter was $0.9 million or $0.31 adjusted loss per share, which compares to an adjusted net loss of $0.4 million or $0.13 loss per share in the prior year.

Turning to the balance sheet. We ended the fourth quarter of 2019 with $17.8 million in cash compared to $20.1 million at the end of the fourth quarter last year. Importantly, during the quarter, we repaid $10 million of outstanding borrowings made under the Amended ABL Credit Facility with JPMorgan Chase in the third quarter of fiscal year 2019. As of February 1, 2020, our outstanding debt was $10 million under our term loan and had borrowing -- combined borrowing availability of $17.2 million as of the same date. The inclusion of a going concern qualification by our independent auditors has resulted in a violation of certain covenants under our Amended ABL Credit Agreement and Term Loan Credit Agreement. Earlier today, we obtained a waiver from our lenders of these violations as well as for our nonpayment of rents. In addition, our amended ABL agreement was further amended to provide additional reserves on our borrowing base and that no loans will be made under such agreement so long as our aggregate amount of cash and cash equivalents on hand is above $3 million.

Inventory on hand at the end of the fourth quarter was $31.6 million, an increase of 4% as compared to the end of the fourth quarter last year. Average inventory per boutique was up 6%. Subsequent to the fourth quarter, as Andrew mentioned, we were able to significantly reduce our e-commerce inventory levels. As boutiques reopen, our primary focus will be to drive down inventory levels as well as leverage our flexible supply chain by working with our vendors to appropriately align inventory with demand as we emerge from this crisis.

Our capital expenditures for 2019 totaled $3.6 million, comprised of $1.6 million for remodels, $1 million for existing boutiques, $0.6 million for new boutiques and $0.4 million in technology and corporate initiatives. As in the past few quarters, note that our spending for remodels was related to payments of previously accrued construction costs as we did not have any boutique remodels during the current year.

During the fourth quarter, we closed 3 boutiques, bringing our total boutique count to 711 at year-end, consisting of 342 mall and 369 non-mall locations, of which 91 are outlet boutiques.

As it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic, we reported the closure of all boutiques as of March 25. Looking at our quarter-to-date results, comparable sales are down mid-single digit in the first quarter, reflecting a low double-digit decline in boutique comps, partially offset by the 25% increase we saw in our e-commerce business. In our boutiques, following positive comp sales in February, we saw comp turn significantly negative at the outbreak of the pandemic before we subsequently closed boutiques. We began to reopen a small number of boutiques on April 30, where local shutdown orders have been lifted and are complying with safety directives relevant to our operations. As we begin to reopen our boutiques, our approach will be methodical to ensure the safety of our associates and customers as well as to protect our liquidity. We continue to take actions to mitigate the impact of the pandemic through careful management of expenses and inventory while working to enhance liquidity and protect cash. As a result of the continued uncertainty related to the COVID-19 situation, while we have provided some general trend information, we are not providing guidance at this time.

This concludes the financial review, and I'll now turn the call back over to Andrew for his closing remarks.

Andrew J. Clarke, Francesca's Holdings Corporation - President, CEO & Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Cindy. Thank you all for joining us today. I also want to thank our employees for their hard work during this crisis as well as customers who continue to shop our brand. We look forward to the reopening of our boutiques in the months ahead and sharing updates on our go-forward plan.

