Edited Transcript of FONE.CD earnings conference call or presentation 16-Jul-20 12:30pm GMT

Q1 2020 Flower One Holdings Inc Earnings Call

Vancouver Aug 10, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Flower One Holdings Inc earnings conference call or presentation Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 12:30:00pm GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

================================================================================

Corporate Participants

================================================================================

* Geoffrey Miachika;Chief Financial Officer

* Kellen O'Keefe

Flower One Holdings Inc. - Chief Strategy Officer

* Ken Villazor

Flower One Holdings Inc. - President, CEO & Director

================================================================================

Conference Call Participants

================================================================================

* Graeme Kreindler

Eight Capital, Research Division - Principal

* Greg McLeish

Mackie Research Capital Corporation, Research Division - Director & Analyst of Special Situations

* Peter Wright;Intro-act;Founder

* Scott Thomas Fortune

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC, Research Division - Director & Research Analyst

================================================================================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good morning. And welcome to the Flower One Holdings First Quarter 2020 Conference Call. Joining me today are Ken Villazor, Flower One's President and Chief Executive Officer; Geoff Miachika, outgoing Chief Financial Officer; and Kellen O'Keefe, Chief Strategy Officer. Please note that today's call is being broadcast live over the Internet and will be archived for replay, both by telephone and via the Internet, upon completion of the call. Details of how to access the replays are available in the company's first quarter press release dated July 15, 2020, which could be found in the News section of the Flower One's website at www.flowerone.com.

Before we begin, let me remind you that certain matters discussed during today's call or answers that may be provided to questions asked in the Q&A portion could constitute forward-looking statements, which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties relating to Flower One's future financial and business performance. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Flower One is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements discussed today, and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. The risk factors that may affect results are detailed in Flower One's periodical results and registration statements, which you can access via the SEDAR database at www.sedar.com.

I would now like to turn the call over to Ken Villazor, President and CEO of Flower One Holdings. Please go ahead, Mr. Villazor.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ken Villazor, Flower One Holdings Inc. - President, CEO & Director [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate all of you taking the time to join us for today's First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call.

As we highlighted on our Q4 call in mid-June, Flower One ended 2019 strongly with a series of major operational and financial achievements. That quarterly revenue momentum carried into Q1 of this year.

Revenue for the first quarter totaled $8.8 million, up 52% sequentially. March alone saw Flower One achieve $3.9 million in monthly sales, a record for our company. Geoff will speak in more detail to the Q1 results shortly.

Just as important as our top line revenue growth, we continue to demonstrate that our 455,000-square-foot flagship greenhouse facility, which we designed, built and fully planted in less than 14 months, can cultivate Flower at industry-leading metrics. For Q1, we are reporting a harvest cash cost per gram of $0.49, which is $0.09 higher than the fourth quarter of 2019 but in line with the third quarter of 2019. The variation in cost per gram is directly correlated with the variation in production of flower and extracts.

As we are all well aware, despite record sales of $3.9 million in March, the month was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Although cannabis was deemed an essential service from March 20 to May 9, cannabis retailers in Nevada were temporarily required to close their physical storefronts to in-store sales. The closure of all businesses along the Las Vegas strip until June 4 also had a notable impact on cannabis businesses across the state.

Story continues

In response to this temporary constriction of the Nevada cannabis market, we took the opportunity to recalibrate our cultivation strategy and revise our crop management plan to reflect the challenges brought on by the pandemic. In developing a revised crop management plan, one of our operational team's top priorities at the time was to fully protect and preserve the quality of our existing live plant inventory. And I'm very pleased to report that their efforts have resulted in a robust dry flower inventory, representing some of the highest-quality flower our company has cultivated to date. This is evidenced by our recent successful launches of top-shelf cannabis brands, Cookies and 22Red.

Given the quality of these harvests, we were able to effectively presell both brands' initial launch inventories. And we could not be more excited about the debut of Cookies and 22Red in Nevada. I want to congratulate our entire cultivation and production teams as well as our brand partners for their collective efforts to successfully launch both brands, which has built the reputations amongst cannabis consumers as premium level products.

As I've highlighted previously, Cookies and 22Red will be major revenue catalysts for Flower One in the second half of 2020. Kellen will speak to this in greater detail as well as discuss other new exciting brand partnerships later in today's call.

As mentioned, COVID-19 and the recent short-term contraction we observed in the Nevada market provided us with an opportunity to recalibrate and rightsize our cultivation in response to market demand. We certainly didn't waste this opportunity. We took full advantage of it and completed a thorough sanitization of all of our growing zones, conduct preventative maintenance and checks on all of our cultivation systems and made significant progress flow improvements in our greenhouse to enhance our crop management and post-harvest methodologies. We are confident these recent efforts to further fine-tune our cultivation infrastructure and operational systems will pay dividends in the second half of 2020 through the continued and consistent output of high-quality, high-grade flower.

Our Neeham facility will continue to operate at full cultivation capacity with a focus on delivering a premium grade flower, along with refining strain-specific cultivation formulas, for the more than 150 cultivars contained within our genetic bank as well as the proprietary genetics provided by our brand partners, such as Cookies. The breadth of SKUs emerging from our production facility also continued to increase, reflecting our continued focus on providing the widest and deepest range of high-margin derivatives available in the market today. These manufacturing proficiencies have made us an attractive partner for some of the cannabis industry's leading vape brands, including Heavy Hitters, who we signed as our 15th brand partner in March. We expect to launch Heavy Hitters in Q4, making them our third vape brand launch this year. In early Q2, we launched both the Clear and Old Pal's vape products, reflecting our continued focus and commitment to expand Flower One's product offerings to all 70 cannabis retailers in Nevada.

And in speaking about our vape SKUs and our vape products, I think it's important to note that all of Flower One's vape production focuses exclusively on using pure cannabis-derived oils with no additives. We take the opportunity, through our extraction and lab team, to basically strip terpenes and reformulate and custom blend all of our vape products specific to the needs of our brand partners.

Before I turn the call over to our outgoing CFO, Geoff Miachika, I would like to take the opportunity to introduce David Kane, who officially takes on the role as our interim CFO today. I will speak more about David later in today's call. As previously announced, Geoff, who has been part of the Flower One team since June 2018, has decided to step down from his position. Geoff has certainly played an integral role in Flower One's transition to a public company. And on behalf of our entire team, I want to thank Geoff for his many contributions to Flower One. We will certainly miss having Geoff around.

And with that, I would like to turn the call over to him to discuss our first quarter 2020 financial results in more detail. Geoff?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Geoffrey Miachika;Chief Financial Officer, [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Ken. It's been very exciting to be a part of the Flower One team over the past 2 years, and I look forward to continuing to see the company's many accomplishments in the future.

With that, I'll speak to our results for the first quarter. As a reminder, all figures discussed today are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

As Ken noted, revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was $8.8 million, roughly at the midpoint of our guidance and representing a sequential increase of 52% over Q4 2019. March revenues of $3.9 million were a monthly record for Flower One. Cost of sales for the first quarter was $6.3 million, inclusive of production cost expense and cost of inventory sold. This resulted in a gross margin of 28% for Q1 2020, down from 44% in Q4 2019. We reduced production for flower and extract from Q4 levels to be more in line with Q3 2019 levels. This level of production was a result of our shift in focus from quantity to quality of flower to better serve our newly launched and upcoming brand partner. This has led to a reduction in the extraction output from our facility with certain fixed costs being absorbed by less output. The resulting decrease in gross margin primarily related to these increased costs in Q1 2020 on a program of cultivation and production basis.

In Q4 2019, we harvested approximately 12.1 million grams of flower as compared to 7.5 million grams of flower in Q1 2020. Additionally, on the extraction side, we produced 486,000 grams of distillate in Q4 2019 as compared to 135,000 grams in Q1 2020. While a number of our direct costs are variable, certain costs, more predominantly in the extraction lab, are fixed, which drove the cost per gram in Q1 2020 higher, resulting in a higher ultimate cost of sales when sold. The recent premium brand launches will contribute to further margin growth over time.

While revenues were certainly strong in the first quarter as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home orders in Nevada, Flower One saw a decline in sales during Q2 2020. Dispensaries reacted to the shift in the market dynamics by selling through their existing inventory levels. With the reopening of dispensaries to in-person shopping since early June, however, we are seeing sales for our company as well as dispensaries return to pre-COVID-19 levels.

Part of the workflow and crop management optimization Ken discussed earlier, in March and April, in response to lower market demand, we downsized our cultivation and production capacities. We dedicated our cultivation and production resources in the second quarter on newer products, including Cookies and 22Red. The company's sales declined in Q2 2020 as a result of COVID-19. Certain flower grown by the company was therefore set to expire beginning in late Q2 2020 through the end of Q4 2020. As such, management determined that a portion of inventory carried on the books would be sold as distillate or related products instead of flower. This strategic decision to take a one-time noncash write-down in Q1 of $10.6 million allows Flower One to extend the shelf life of this inventory and positions the company strongly for the opportunities presented by its newest brand partners and strains.

G&A expenses for the quarter totaled $6.2 million, decreasing 6.8 in Q4 2019, which is predominantly composed of consulting services, Canada taxes, wages, salaries, selling, insurance and security costs. As I mentioned last quarter, since the start of COVID-19, we've been actively identifying ways to manage expenses and reducing our overhead costs. We anticipate that we will reduce our variable operating costs in the third quarter as a result of completed operational efficiencies and our rightsized crop management plan discussed.

Net loss for the quarter was $6.4 million, mainly driven by the noncash, one-time write-down of inventory, as discussed. Net loss also includes a $7.5 million fair value gain on biological assets produced in the period; a $7.5 million gain -- fair value gain on derivatives; $3.1 million in FX gains mostly related to the convertible debentures; and $1.3 million in income tax recoveries mainly related to the inventory write-down, offset by the biological asset gain. These items were offset by $6.7 million in finance expenses and $4.1 million in realized fair value of inventory sold. Operating cash flows for the quarter totaled approximately $9 million as an outflow. During the same time period, we invested a net amount of $1.2 million in PP&E, primarily for our greenhouse facility.

In March, the company entered into a short-term financing agreement for net proceeds of $9 million. At the end of March, working capital totaled $20.6 million, including $5.3 million in cash. Post Q1 2020, we continue to raise funds to support our general corporate and working capital needs. In May, we successfully closed the $7.8 million private placement, which was increased from its original offer size in April due to strong investor demand. In June, we raised another $6.2 million in a well-received non-brokered credit agreement. Funds from these capital raises have gone to support our general working capital requirements as well as to pay $7.2 million in debt that became due at the end of March. In addition, as previously noted on our Q4 call, 56% of our November 2019 debentures and 26% of our March 2019 debentures have been converted since issuance as a full offer price.

As we just completed the second quarter, before turning the call over to Kellen, I'd like to provide some preliminary guidance on the past 3 months of sales. Slight weakness in April and May, as I previously noted, the reopening of the Las Vegas strip in early June appears to be having a positive impact on inventory levels at cannabis retailers. As such, we continue to expect revenues of $3.8 million for the second quarter, ahead of our original guidance of $3.25 million to $3.75 million.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Kellen O'Keefe, our Chief Strategy Officer, to discuss our brands and sell-through approach. Kellen?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kellen O'Keefe, Flower One Holdings Inc. - Chief Strategy Officer [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Geoff. We will certainly miss your presence at Flower One, and wish you nothing but the best.

As Ken noted, the past few weeks have been a very exciting time at Flower One as we prepared to launch several of our premium brands into market. Just last week, we officially launched Cookies and 22Red in Nevada. Both brands have essentially presold all of their launch inventory, and we are currently negotiating long-term supply agreements with preferred retail partners to ensure that we are able to meet market demand for both brands moving forward. These supply agreements will allow us to better forecast future demand.

The significant improvements we've made to our post-harvest and curing processes over the past few months have had a tremendous impact on the quality of our product. These improvements could not have come at a better time, allowing us to launch premium brands, such as Cookies and 22Red, and to continue to attract additional premium brand partners, such as Heavy Hitters and Lift Tickets, to Flower One. I'd like to take a moment to commend both our cultivation and production teams for their hard work and dedication during a very challenging time. Both teams continue to execute. And as of today, we are producing the highest quality product in our facility's brief history. In less than a full year of operation, we have produced some of the best quality cannabis ever cultivated in a greenhouse.

Our cultivation and production teams work very closely with all of our brand partners to improve the quality of our products, increase efficiencies and reduce production costs. This collaborative approach between brand and producer is instrumental to our success at Flower One and a key differentiator when compared to other vertically integrated or white label producers. We continue to unlock unique competitive advantages by collaborating with brand partners that bring extremely valuable cannabis experience to the partnership.

In the first quarter of 2020, we welcomed California's leading vape company, Heavy Hitters, as our 15th brand partner. Heavy Hitters will be a strong addition to Flower One's vape portfolio following the successful launches of both the Clears and Old Pal's vape products, both of which debuted in dispensaries this April. Cookies, Lemonade, Minntz and Runntz, 22Red and several other brand and white label partners will be launching vape products throughout the remainder of the year.

As we continue to expand our product offerings into new categories, it is imperative that we enter into strategic partnerships with brands that utilize the most innovative and efficient production methods. In June, we announced an exclusive brand partnership with Lift Ticket Laboratories, an industry leader in pre-roll innovation and manufacturing. We are currently in the process of implementing several of Lift Ticket's proprietary pre-roll production methods at our facility that will be utilized across all of our brand partners' pre-roll production, in addition to the Lift Tickets pre-roll brand. Lift Tickets product quality, user experience and list of brand collaborators is second to none. We look forward to launching their infused pre-rolls and signature glass tip joints, featuring Cookies and other premium Flower One genetics later in the third quarter.

In the most unprecedented times, Flower One never stops evolving and innovating. Our team has made the best out of the difficult operating conditions of COVID-19 by taking this opportunity to improve our overall efficiencies and enhance our processes. I cannot emphasize enough the superior quality of the team we have assembled, who together have built a platform that is now well positioned and extremely capable of expanding into new geographic markets.

And with that, I'll turn the call back over to Ken for his closing remarks.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ken Villazor, Flower One Holdings Inc. - President, CEO & Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks a lot, Kellen.

Before I speak about the second half of 2020, I'd like to take this opportunity again to thank Geoff for his many contributions to Flower One over the past 2 years as our CFO. I would also like to again officially welcome David Kane as our interim CFO. David brings more than 30 years of capital markets, accounting and operations experience to Flower One, including within the cannabis and wholesale industries. A Nevada native, David will further enhance our connectivity to the local market. His presence on the ground in Las Vegas will be a benefit to our team as we continue to enhance our overall operations. Please join me in welcoming David to Flower One.

Let's now turn to the second half of 2020. As discussed, the reopening of Las Vegas casinos has had a positive impact on our revenues to date. In fact, our June sales grew 144% over May and 78% over April. This strong pace of sales reflects just how well we have managed our in-market strategy to continue to drive revenue growth and market share even in more challenging market conditions.

As we emerge from COVID-19, we will focus on the following 3 areas: one, leverage our connectivity with all cannabis retailers in Nevada to quickly but strategically respond to shifting market and consumer preferences; two, anchor our retail channel filling strategy around leading cannabis brands in large demand by the cannabis consumer; and thirdly, identify and execute on the best opportunities to strengthen our value proposition with all 70 retail accounts in Nevada.

I will now go into a bit more detail on each of these 3 points. First, our connectivity with cannabis retailers. We all know and appreciate the importance of committing to a market, going deep in that market and understanding everything you possibly can about that market to identify the greatest opportunities for success for your business. Flower One's business model is unique and has a number of competitive advantages, including the fact that we are one of a few, if not the only, cannabis company in Nevada that interfaces with all 70 retailers in the state. That interface and those touch points provide us with current up-to-minute market intelligence, which our operational team uses to improve our value proposition to our retail accounts. For example, we continue to appreciate the strength of flower SKUs in the Nevada market. Flower-based products and pre-rolls represent a very strong 60% plus of all products sold in Nevada. And BDS Analytics show a 27% increase year-over-year in flower sales as of the end of May 2020.

Understanding this demand for flower, we currently offer retailer accounts a single source supply of the widest range of brands and price points in the flower and pre-roll category. Our offerings include value-based brands like Old Pal all the way to the top-shelf brands like Cookies and 22Red. These early choices of brand partners for Flower One have served us well in gaining a strong foothold in the Nevada market. Our retail partners appreciate Flower One's scale and production capabilities and know that they can rely on us for a diversity of SKUs as well as scale-driven offerings such as white label products to strategically manage their shelf space.

Second is the importance of brands as the cannabis industry matures. Flower One continues to believe in the critical importance of brands to the ever-evolving cannabis consumer. Brand recognition drives traffic count and market share for our retail partners. Cookies and 22Red are prime examples of this phenomenon. Based on the recent launches, we know these brands help our retail partners dramatically increase their in-store and online daily customer count, a key metric for retailers and maintaining and growing their market share. For that reason, we believe brands will continue to be a key driver of shelf space in Nevada. Flower One has not only identified the best way to work closely with these industry-leading brands, but we also have demonstrated our ability to scale and consistently deliver these brands to retailers in a turnkey manner. As a result, retailers are able to not only strengthen the brand power on their shelves, but they are also able to strategically and easily fill any SKU gaps with Flower One's broad range of brand SKUs and white label offerings.

Turning to the third topic of continually strengthening our value proposition to retail. One of the most important aspects of our overall approach to the market is continually identifying new ways to best service our customers, which, for the most part, are the 70 cannabis retailers across Nevada as well as the producers to which we sell bulk products. We recognize that cannabis retailers are looking largely for 2 specific things: one, to increase their margins; and two, to strengthen their shelf space. In both cases, they can accomplish their goals by leveraging Flower One's low-cost cultivation as well as our breadth of SKUs and product offerings.

From our low-cost, high-quality cultivation and full production manufacturing capabilities to produce everything from packaged flower to [boutique] concentrates, to our market-leading scale, fulfillment proficiencies and unparalleled reach in the Nevada market, we believe we are truly the all-in-one solution for our 70 Nevada cannabis retail customers. The value and power of working with Flower One has never been stronger or better understood by the market, and we believe this will only continue to increase over time. So we all look forward to the second half of 2020. Flower One certainly plans to build off this momentum.

As the Nevada cannabis market reemerges from COVID-19, our collection of brand partners, from Cookies, 22Red and Old Pal, to name just a few, will be key revenue catalysts as we position ourselves strongly to meet market demand. And speaking of demand, our sales team has done a tremendous job continuing to broaden our reach, adding 11 new bulk and retail accounts in the second quarter, which has allowed us to maintain a market penetration rate of over 90%.

More importantly, as Kellen mentioned, we started to execute long-term supply agreements with larger accounts to continue to purchase an increasing amount of inventory from Flower One. Our sales team is working with our largest retail accounts to develop new ways to leverage our premium brands and white label services to maximize total key account purchases. We hope to be able to announce some of these new developments soon.

Our cultivation and production teams have also been hard at work continuing to refine our growing processes and expanding our product offerings. In the second quarter, we added additional fresh frozen capacity, expanding our capabilities to produce in-demand concentrates and derivatives such as live resin sauce and other premium products that several of our brand partners required to launch. We continue to optimize our fresh frozen harvest process to enable Flower One to produce the best concentrates in the market. The breadth of SKUs emerging from our production facility continues to increase, and our production facility is now delivering, as I mentioned previously, more than 100 SKUs to the Nevada market.

Our 55,000-square-foot production facility, the largest in Nevada, has also made improvements and gained efficiencies in upstream extraction. These enhancements ensure that very stringent quality standards of our brand -- our premium brand partners, have resulted in improved yields and reduced operating costs.

As our portfolio continues to expand, we've also begun development of several brand collaborations, such as the one Kellen mentioned earlier between Lift Tickets and Cookies. This ability to work together with our brand partners to enhance the product offering is a distinct advantage of partnering with Flower One. We are currently working on some exciting product collaborations, and Kellen and I look forward to sharing more of these collaborations in the coming months.

If the events of 2020 to date have demonstrated anything, they show the depth in overall cannabis competencies of the Flower One team, and that they are amongst the best in the industry when it comes to large-scale cultivation and extraction, brand portfolio development, product manufacturing and retail fulfillment. Our ability to optimize our operations and seamlessly modify our crop management plan, all while reducing our variable costs, shows just how flexible and efficient we are as a company. On behalf of our board of directors, our senior leadership team and all of our employees, I want to thank you for your continued support of Flower One. We hope you continue to stay safe and healthy, and we look forward to speaking with you again on our second quarter call.

Just a quick note before we open the call to your questions. While David Kane is listening in today, all financial-related questions should be directed to Geoff, and we look forward to David's participation on our second quarter 2020 call. And with that, I will turn the call back over to the operator for your questions.

================================================================================

Questions and Answers

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Your first question comes from the line of Graeme Kreindler with Eight Capital.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Graeme Kreindler, Eight Capital, Research Division - Principal [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I wanted to start with just following up on the crop management plan. And I believe, as the last conference call, the metric that you guys provided was a 60% reduction in the direct costs compared to where that was in Q1. So I know you had some comments on the conference call in terms of continuing to implement that crop management plan. But I was wondering if you could give any color as to how much of the total savings or how close you are to that 60% goal.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Geoffrey Miachika;Chief Financial Officer, [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I can speak quickly to that, and Ken can chime in, too, but we don't -- we haven't disclosed any of those costs for Q2. And obviously, we're very early in Q3 at the moment, but we are definitely seeing or did see a significant reduction latter half of Q2 and so far in Q3 in regards to some of those direct variable costs associated with the production side. Obviously, if you're reducing your -- you're rightsizing your cultivation plan, then you're going to have much less labor. And as I noted on the year-end call, a lot of our crop labor is all contract labor force. So we have the ability to rightsize it really easily, but I can't really speak at this moment to sort of the percentage drops and stuff at this time. There'll be more information on the Q2 call.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Graeme Kreindler, Eight Capital, Research Division - Principal [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Understood. Then just a follow-up call -- question regarding the demand planning side of things. I've seen some articles about -- I guess, early on in the shutdown, stores were definitely working through their existing inventory levels, which -- and not in anticipation of the stores being shut down or operating at reduced capacity. So what I'm wondering is, with respect to where Flower One is competing and the nature of their customers, do you expect your sales -- as things continue to recover or open up a bit more, do you think that might lead or lag the actual demand or the actual market trends that we're going to see in Nevada? How should we be thinking about where you guys fit into the whole supply chain picture as it relates to actually cultivating and wholesaling the product down to where we'll actually see the overall sales figures for the state trend?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ken Villazor, Flower One Holdings Inc. - President, CEO & Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Maybe -- thanks, Graeme, for the question. It's Ken here. Maybe I'll start, and I think Kellen can probably add quite a bit to this as well. So a couple of things. I think, again, part of this, as I referred to in my formal remarks, has to do with really understanding where the market is today in terms of the overall product mix of the market. I think one of the things that we've really been able to take advantage of is the fact that there's no denying that flower remains a very dominant part of the market. And as I mentioned, on a year-over-year basis, just pure flower SKUs have gone from about 40% of the market to well over half the market today. And when you combine pre-rolls into that, I tend to like to bundle flower and pre-rolls together, that's about 60% of the market.

So when we look at sort of coming out of COVID, I think a big part of where Flower One's positioned is, obviously, we've, for the last year, I think, really demonstrated our strength to not only grow flower at scale, but we've made vast improvements on the ability to grow high-quality flower at scale. So I think that, that "raw inventory" has a lot of leverage. And we're seeing that today with Cookies and 22Red, which will be very significant brands and drivers of revenue for us, not only in 2020 but beyond. I think Kellen can speak to -- I think, can give you some color on the amount of demand that we're seeing for those 2 brands and that we've seen even before our formal launch of those products.

So that ability to supply the market and that strength of being able to offer retailers additional strength to the brand representation on their shelf space, coupled with the diversity of SKUS, I think, positions us really well. One of the things we've seen in the market is -- Graeme, you mentioned about inventory levels. Our sales force has given us indications that, obviously, with the demand we're seeing and the amount of orders we've seen in the last 4 to 6 weeks here, it's been extremely favorable and positive, and we're really seeing sort of this week-over-week growth. That's driven in part certainly by the fact that inventory levels have now normalized again. And so the buying pattern of the retail accounts is becoming, first off, more frequent and more consistent. But the other thing that we're seeing with our accounts is that, one, the basket size of the accounts, particularly our larger accounts, is widening. So rather than purchasing historically a defined number of SKUS, we're seeing them inquiring and committing to SKUs that are much broader to really leverage our full portfolio of products.

The second thing we're seeing, particularly in recent weeks, is that it's not only the pace of orders, but we're seeing many of our accounts start to move to standing orders either every week or every other week. So there's clearly demand in the market. And those accounts are coming to us to fill that demand. Part of it as well just might be the inability of the rest of the market coming out of COVID to sufficiently supply and meet that demand. I think that that's something that we can't speak to definitively, but that's certainly the sense of our sales force. So I'll leave it there and maybe just give Kellen a chance to add a little bit more color in terms of just our brand positioning in the market and how that's being received by the retail accounts.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kellen O'Keefe, Flower One Holdings Inc. - Chief Strategy Officer [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. Ken, I think you covered it very well, so there's not much. But with regards to the brands and how retailers were behaving in April coming into COVID, there's no question that there was a lot of retailers -- because of the fact that 4/20 is in the middle of April, a lot of retailers had stocked up very aggressively to prepare for 4/20 only to have the dispensaries closed. And so there was, of course, an immediate contraction in their buying practices that had a big impact across the board. But I think what we've now seen and what we're seeing coming out of this and what will be very important moving forward is the product mix inside the stores. And the local market suffered, and the customers, without question, were not as pleased with the offerings inside the stores. And that has an impact on the store's traffic and that overall ticket volume that Ken mentioned. And so the brands are becoming more and more important to drive traffic into the stores and more of a necessity to have on the shelves, those brands that do matter. And then as Ken also mentioned, what we're able to do is leverage our white label and other products to be able to allow the retailers to capture even more margin than they will on the premium-branded products. So I think we -- in doing so, we're able to secure more and more of the shelf as we go and as more and more of our customers become more dependent on us to deliver a larger volume of their shelf.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Your next question comes from the line of Scott Fortune with ROTH Capital Partners.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Scott Thomas Fortune, ROTH Capital Partners, LLC, Research Division - Director & Research Analyst [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

As far as the consumer shift, are we seeing any of the spend move down a little bit to the value? You mentioned kind of the brand side of things. And then I want to get into, obviously, the gross margins and kind of expectations of that moving forward.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kellen O'Keefe, Flower One Holdings Inc. - Chief Strategy Officer [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I can -- well, I certainly speak to the pricing and value. I think that really brings up a really great point, Scott. A lot of people talk about price and value in cannabis. There's no question that they're both very important, but I think the differentiation is one customer shops just solely for the cheapest item in the store, and another shop -- and where we see actually the largest growth, in my opinion, in both California and really every market is in the highest quality product that's available at the lowest possible price. So what we really define as value. And that is really, really important because that's really the thesis of Flower One and what we're able to deliver with our high-quality, low-cost production model. We're able to deliver indoor quality flower at significantly lower cost than the indoor product that's available. And we believe our product to be, if not indistinguishable from indoor, approaching an ability to actually produce product that has superior qualities to that of indoor flower at some point. So we're very excited about what that means and what that means for the value that we're able to deliver back to customers, and we think that will hold true across all the categories.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ken Villazor, Flower One Holdings Inc. - President, CEO & Director [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. And if I -- Scott, if I can just add to that. I think Kellen's really emphasized quality here and our ability to price those products, those high-quality products in the Nevada market competitively. And I think it's not something that any of us should really overlook. It's so important in the market right now. And we've, I think, as a company, really come to respect and appreciate the significance of quality. I think when you look back, and, again, we're really about a year -- just literally a little over a year in terms of harvesting in the greenhouse. And so it's still relatively early days, but I can tell you, over those 12 months, we've learned a lot.

And what I think -- and for those of you that have sort of followed the ramp-up of Flower One in the Nevada market, I think the first 4 to 6 months of our cultivation, there was a real focus on throughput. I think we wanted to prove and demonstrate to the market our ability to produce or to cultivate cannabis at scale. And I think one of the major learnings coming out of that, and we're obviously, I think, thankfully there today, is in the tail end of 2019, I think there was a recognition by the full team, including our cultivation team, that there had to be a real change and a real focus on quality.

And that's no easy exercise, but I think we knew it with brands like Cookies coming on board. And just generally, as Kellen mentioned, this is the expectation of the market, that it's not just about pumping out flower. You really have to bring quality into the market. So just as an example, and Kellen spoke to sort of this indoor versus greenhouse, as most of you know, we have the 400,000 square feet of cultivation in our greenhouse at our Bruce facility, but we have a Neeham facility as well. And one of the internal exercises we did -- just to give you a little bit of a simplistic comparison, is to look at a number of strains. We took about 10 strains, ones that we've grown at Neeham and ones that we've grown at Bruce. And I don't want to make the mistake of narrowing in on THC because that's clearly not really a true measure of quality, but just to give you a sense of performance. And certainly, I think our terpene profiles of our most recent harvests have been really some of the best that we've produced. But just if you looked at simplistically as a comparison at THC levels between the 2 facilities, we're showing THC levels that are equal or even slightly better coming out of the greenhouse. So there's clearly an ability for us on a number of metrics to show that the quality is definitely there now coming out of the greenhouse.

And then, Scott, with your second question on gross margin, maybe I can just turn that over to Geoff and ask him to comment on that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Geoffrey Miachika;Chief Financial Officer, [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, Scott. Are you asking gross margin for the quarter or gross margin on a go-forward basis?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Scott Thomas Fortune, ROTH Capital Partners, LLC, Research Division - Director & Research Analyst [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Go-forward basis. We went from 44% in the last quarter. Now we're at 28% first quarter. But I kind of want to get a sense of the trend and where do you expect gross margins with the new product launches that you're rolling out and rightsizing the stuff to trend towards the end of this year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Geoffrey Miachika;Chief Financial Officer, [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I think it's key to point out that in Q1, it was -- I think we had some reductions in production that really drove that margin down. And a lot of the sales that were coming out of the facility were lower -- I would say, lower-margin products, whether it's bulk or the value brands. As we launch -- got Cookies and 22Red into the market and the Clear and these types of things that garner a premium price, you're going to see some margin growth there, for sure. They -- from a pure cost of production basis, they are relatively the same as a value brand product, although you have a bit more labor going into the trimming and making sure that it's manicured properly and whatnot, which you wouldn't have quite to that extent with the value brand. So we believe that those higher premium brands are going to bring some significant margin going forward.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Your next question comes from the line of Greg McLeish with Mackie Research.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Greg McLeish, Mackie Research Capital Corporation, Research Division - Director & Analyst of Special Situations [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just a couple of questions. I just wanted to sort of get a snapshot of what's been happening in the Nevada market since it just opened, and also maybe a snapshot on how some of your competitors are doing because I know that some of them have been challenged, and that might give you opportunities to pick up further market share.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ken Villazor, Flower One Holdings Inc. - President, CEO & Director [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So I'll start, Greg. I think we touched on a few of these items. But just to kind of recap, one, from an inventory level perspective, we knew some of the levels were quite high, as Kellen mentioned, going into April. Those inventory levels now certainly have normalized. And what that's created in the market for us from a -- in terms of a, as a sort of a wholesale brand fulfillment partner is that we're seeing those retail accounts really increase the size of their orders and the frequency of their orders. So I think that that's definitely encouraging. For sure, there's really more of a routine or regularity to how we're interfacing with our retail accounts today than -- and quite different than what things looked like back in April and May. So that would be the first thing.

I think the second thing is, again, as the market evolves, I think the retailers are realizing that how they manage their shelf space becomes critically important to their competitiveness and market share. And Kellen's highlighted, and I think we spoke to this at the front end of the call in our formal remarks, but we continue to believe, as we build our brand portfolio with really the leading cannabis brands, that places or positions us really well in supporting our key customers, those retail accounts and those retailers with the ability to strengthen their shelf space and drive traffic and volume to their stores.

So I think we've highlighted Cookies and 22Red a lot this morning, but I think there's a reason for that. The demand in the market for those brands and the recognition by retail accounts on the significance of having those brands on their shelf space, it's very tangible in the market. So we're really excited. We certainly had lots of confidence that Cookies and 22Red would do very, very well in Nevada and very well for Flower One, but I think the response has been really overwhelming. So we're quite pleased with that. And obviously, that's something that we can look forward to and certainly have to manage as we go through the remainder of the year.

The last thing I'll say, and Kellen, I'm sure, will have a few comments here as well, is just that our sense in the market is that the retailers are a little bit more challenged in managing their supply chain and filling their shelf space coming out of COVID. And I think in our case, our scale has given us a little bit of an advantage to survive, manage, be resilient and prepare for that reemergence of the market. We had many discussions internally back in sort of March and April about how to prepare for this eventual return and to really use that downtime intelligently and methodically to prepare our sales force, prepare our production and fulfillment teams to really capitalize on that opportunity. And I think we're seeing the benefits and some of the material upside to that today.

So Kellen, I don't know if you want to add to that as far as other color as to what we're seeing on the ground.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kellen O'Keefe, Flower One Holdings Inc. - Chief Strategy Officer [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think you hit on -- you hit the nail on the head in the start, Ken, about just-in-time delivery and how we're truly able to offer value to the retailers by having a consistent supply available. The cannabis industry has evolved quite a bit over the last few years. And this is something that happens in every market, where dispensaries in the past used to have to buy all of the good products and as much of them as they could possibly afford to assure that they would have an inventory of those products moving forward because they weren't certain when the next batch or order would come. What Flower One has done, and as our promise always has been, is that we are here to be able to provide that just-in-time delivery and be able to fulfill on a weekly basis and all of the selection that the brands desire. Of course, as we launch brands that are extremely in demand like the ones we've mentioned, those will be limited in nature on their early runs because of how in demand they are. But as we scale back up, our goal will be to -- just like with every product be able to allow the retailers to purchase on a weekly basis. That will allow them to manage their cash flow much better than they have in the past, and I think really will allow us to continue to take more of the shelf, so to speak, because of the service and value we're able to provide there.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ken Villazor, Flower One Holdings Inc. - President, CEO & Director [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And maybe the other -- maybe one final point on that, Greg, that I didn't mention is just really -- again, I think in this challenged market, the retail accounts are continuing to want to protect their margin. Pricing might tighten a little bit here in the near term, and some of the suppliers in the market don't have as much room to move on their wholesale margin in dealing with moving that product to retail. And again, I think scale matters, scale and efficiency, but, certainly, scale matters in being able to help the retailers manage that tightening margin. And again, that's a real strength for us in the market today.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Greg McLeish, Mackie Research Capital Corporation, Research Division - Director & Analyst of Special Situations [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Maybe just digging a little deeper. I mean, when June was up significantly over March in April, so -- or, sorry, May -- April and May, I believe. And then so what I'm wondering is, are we sort of seeing that trend continue into July? Or did a lot of the retailers just do a restocking? So now they've got cannabis in their stores, so July might not be as strong as what we potentially thought?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ken Villazor, Flower One Holdings Inc. - President, CEO & Director [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Greg, from my perspective, I think it's -- in this environment, it's hard to predict where the market's going to go in July and what demand will look like in July. The one thing I'll say in trying to be predictive is that when we look at the buying pattern of retail today through -- certainly since when the casinos officially and the strip officially reopened on June 4, we're seeing really more of a regularity and a frequency to that ordering by the retail accounts with our sales team. So that, to me, suggests that we'll continue to see that occur. And it's not sort of a one-time kind of restocking and then try to burn through that inventory. The retailers just generally don't operate that way. They want their customers to be loyal and return into the store, and they can only do that if they know that they've got a consistent supply of the brands they carry. So I don't think this is sort of a bulk buying by the retail accounts by any means.

But will -- what will the pace of the ordering look like? Much harder to predict in this environment for not only us or in cannabis, but, I would say, across most sectors out there. So I don't really want to comment on that. I think that would be challenging. But what I will say is that we certainly, now with the launch of some big brands, expect the overall net -- I should say, net sales, but gross sales to continue to increase, and largely because I think Cookies and 22Red will be a real catalyst for that, and we've just started that launch. So we think as long as the market demand continues the way it does, we'll see a little bit of incremental growth as well as a result of bringing Cookies and 22Red online.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kellen O'Keefe, Flower One Holdings Inc. - Chief Strategy Officer [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And really all of our brands -- we have a brand portfolio that is, I think, second to none, and we're starting to see them all emerge and penetrate. And as we get ready to roll out all of those products in Nevada, that product mix and the market share that those brands are going to capture should result in us having a larger percentage of the market, regardless of whether or not the market is growing. So I feel confident that, again, those brands are going to perform and be able to make sure that they carry us through and whatever might be -- whatever might occur relative to challenging times due to COVID. So I think the brand portfolio and the product mix really protects us against some of that potential downtrend.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ken Villazor, Flower One Holdings Inc. - President, CEO & Director [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. And specifically on that front, we're continuing to see Old Pal remain -- continue to have a very strong position in the market. And that's a very -- even though it's a value brand, it's a very high-volume brand. I don't think that there's another partner or operator in the Nevada market that could supply that consistent level of inventory into the market for a popular brand like Old Pal. And we're certainly seeing, even in other categories, edibles is a very stable market, relatively speaking, year-over-year, but we continue to see real strength with Kiva, et cetera, and a number of those other brands without a doubt.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Your next question comes from the line of Peter Wright with Intro-act.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Peter Wright;Intro-act;Founder, [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Great. First question is on understanding a key metric. So I know we've been very focused on cost per gram, but as you transition to quality over quantity, it's just part of your mix at the very least as well as product mix away from flower only deeper into your extraction facility. How should we think of either revenue per gram or gross profit per gram, not on a quarter-to-quarter basis here, but kind of longer term? What is the opportunity there? And how should we think of that value proposition?

And the second question I have is on the white label offering that you commented on in your prepared remarks. How big is this opportunity? And obviously, it seems to me that your value proposition to retailers there is enormous. And so if you could share ideally quantitatively kind of what the margin opportunity for something like that would be bringing your brand expertise and strain expertise to the equation, what would a relationship like that look like?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Geoffrey Miachika;Chief Financial Officer, [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, I can...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ken Villazor, Flower One Holdings Inc. - President, CEO & Director [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Peter.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Geoffrey Miachika;Chief Financial Officer, [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Good morning, Peter.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ken Villazor, Flower One Holdings Inc. - President, CEO & Director [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. Go ahead, Geoff. Go ahead.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Geoffrey Miachika;Chief Financial Officer, [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'll speak firstly to the margin questions. But like I said, Q1 and even in 2019, it's a predominantly bulk and value brands that were being sold out of the market. And I think as we step into Cookies and 22Red going forward, I mean, you've got some large variance between your revenue on a per-gram basis or a per-pound basis for those specific brands. I mean, Cookies, they're up close to $3,000 a pound -- $2,500 to $3,000 a pound potentially, where your value brands are much -- half that roughly. So you're going to get a lot of margin push on those premium brands as they come out into the market. And like I said, I mean, you're going to have increased costs just from a labor perspective and probably from a packaging perspective. Some of those brands are in glass jars, which cost a lot more than a mylar bag kind of thing. But we should see some significant uptick on margins on a SKU basis for those brands. And of course, it's all dependent on the revenue in the market for those, but we expect that to be pretty significant going forward.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ken Villazor, Flower One Holdings Inc. - President, CEO & Director [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I would enforce that, Peter, that, again, when you look at our product mix and what our sell-through into the market, more and more of our revenue will be driven by finished goods. And as that continues to occur -- and, again, even speaking of this product mix in the market, we touched on how significant flower is, but, again, over time, we do believe that will continue to shift to more advanced product derivatives. And I think as that happens, those are clearly higher-margin opportunities for the company. So that certainly would be reflected in terms of translating positively on a revenue-per-gram basis.

And on white label, Kellen's really been spearheading our white label strategy on the ground there. So I'll let him speak specifically to that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kellen O'Keefe, Flower One Holdings Inc. - Chief Strategy Officer [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I mean, that's a very rapidly growing part of our business. As you can understand, we have a greater margin on those premium-branded products and then a slightly lower margin on things that we will white label and then moving on down into the bulk and biomass. In the past, we have sold a lot of bulk and biomass to other licensed producers in order for them to make their own products. We are transitioning a lot of that allocation over to white label and have a number of new clients that will be purchasing white label products instead of the bulk or biomass that they were buying from us before. And so to quantify it, I mean, ideally, in the past, I've said that about 20% of our sales would be bulk or biomass -- 20% were brand and 80% were bulk or biomass, and I actually talked about desiring to flip that to about 80% branded sales and about 20% bulk or wholesale. Within that 80% branded sales, we've now seen that white label will probably make up a percentage of that or a good component of that. We still are working through the longer-term supply agreements with the retailers to determine what their product mix is going to look like. And so a lot of that isn't really certain where I can give you a definitive number as to what percentage it's going to represent. My guess is probably around 20% to 30% of our business. But it is growing very rapidly as retailers do have a number of their own house products or their own brands that they desire to push. So we do expect that to continue to grow.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Peter Wright;Intro-act;Founder, [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

If I could sneak one last one in. Can you give us the updated cash breakeven?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Geoffrey Miachika;Chief Financial Officer, [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Peter, we don't speak to sort of current cash balances on these calls, but, of course, we'll update at Q2.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I will now turn the call back over to Ken Villazor for closing remarks.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ken Villazor, Flower One Holdings Inc. - President, CEO & Director [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, thank you, operator. I just really would like to thank everyone for joining the call and, again, thank our team. It's been -- certainly Q1 was an incredibly strong quarter for the company. Since then, there's been a number of challenges for the business that aren't unique to Flower One, but we've really managed very well through that. And obviously, with the uptick we've seen occur in June and certainly into July, we're very excited about the back half of 2020 and the opportunities that exist for us in the Nevada market. So the teams worked really hard to get to this point. And I want to thank them again on behalf of the management team and the Board. And obviously, we'd like to thank all of you for joining the call. We appreciate, as always, your time and effort to be part of these calls on a quarterly basis. Thank you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.