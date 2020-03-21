Edited Transcript of FCG.NZ earnings conference call or presentation 18-Mar-20 12:45am GMT

Half Year 2020 Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd Earnings Call

AUCKLAND Mar 21, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd earnings conference call or presentation Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 12:45:00am GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Scroll to continue with content Ad

================================================================================

Corporate Participants

================================================================================

* Marc Rivers

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited - CFO

* Miles Hurrell

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited - CEO

================================================================================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Miles Hurrell, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited - CEO [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hello, everyone, and welcome to our 2020 interim results webcast. I'm Miles Hurrell, Chief Executive of Fonterra, and I'm joined here by Marc Rivers, Chief Financial Officer; and Simon Till, Director of Capital Markets.

Today, I'll take you through the headline numbers from our results, and then I'll pass across to Marc, who will take us through the detail behind the headlines. And then at the end of the presentation, we'll open up for your question and answers.

Before I begin, though, I want to recognize the unprecedented situation that we find ourselves in with regards to COVID-19. It is now a global event, and I thought so with people and families whose health have been impacted by this outbreak.

If we look at the financial results for the first 6 months of 2020, I'm pleased to say we've significantly lifted our financial performance. We've done this at the same time as we've continued to reset our business. We've introduced a new strategy, organized and resized our teams, so there's greater focus on customers and consumers. The headline numbers are total group EBIT is up $494 million to $806 million. This includes net positive one-off items of $222 million. So adjusting to this, our normalized EBIT is up $272 million to $584 million.

Story continues

We've continued to focus on our financial discipline, continued to reduce our operating expenses and we've made good progress on completing divestments as part of our portfolio review. Marc will provide more details on these in a moment.

Across the board, we're seeing improved cash flows and our net debt is down from a year ago by $1.6 billion to $5.8 billion. And this has all been done with the forecast Farmgate Milk Price of $7 to $7.60 per kilogram of milk solids. I'm pleased with our performance in the first 6 months. However, we've decided to maintain our full year underlying earnings guidance as this reflects the higher level of global uncertainty that have impact our second half. That is also the rationale why we're not paying an interim dividend, and our aim is to be in a financial position at year-end to pay a full year dividend.

As we've been resetting the Co-op, we've built a lot of momentum behind our 2020 priorities, which I shared when we launched a new strategy last year. These priorities are to hit our financial targets, reduce our environmental footprint, build a great team and support regional New Zealand. We're on track to meet these financial targets.

While lifting our financial performance, we're also focusing on our social and environmental equipments. We've announced that we'll be stop using coal in our Te Awamutu site next season. And by doing so, we'll be reducing our coal usage by 10%. We're working with another 1,000 farms this year through our Co-operative Difference program to put in place Farm Environment Plans, and we're getting ready to provide individualized greenhouse gas emission reports supply in all farms by the end of the year. This will be a New Zealand first.

Through our milk price, we contributed just $11 billion to the New Zealand economy this year. Our teams are very much part of the local communities, and I'm proud of what our people get out and do to help local communities. We saw that when we had floods in the south or dry across the rest of the country. We've also made good progress on building a great team. We've reorganized and resized our team to a greater focus on customers and consumers. We also focus on improving our culture, and I'm pleased to see how we're progressing.

Over to you now, Marc, to take us through some more detail.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Marc Rivers, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited - CFO [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Miles. So starting with revenue, it's increased by 7% or $678 million to $10.4 billion. This is mainly due to improved pricing and product mix. Our gross margin increased by 12% to $1.7 billion, and this improvement was driven mainly by the significant increase in gross margins in our Foodservice business and also a small uplift in our Ingredients business.

Our Foodservice business gross margins increased $90 million to $260 million, and this flowed through to their EBIT as well. The team achieved this through growing sales in the bakery and beverage channels across both Greater China and Asia. And in case you're not familiar with the language, beverage channel, of course, consists mainly of coffee and tea houses, for example, the likes of Starbucks.

In our Ingredients business, we increased gross margins by $22 million due to improved gross margins in Australian Ingredients as well as a small increase in the gross margin of the New Zealand Ingredients business. Our normalized gross margin for our Consumer business was down $31 million to $499 million. Consumer also significantly reduced its operating expenses, and this is what enabled them to significantly improve their EBIT. So in addition to the savings made by our Consumer business, we're pleased that the overall cost savings are down $140 million compared to this time last year.

In terms of the China Farming business, our wholly owned farms achieved a profit in these 6 months but this was offset by increased losses from our China Farming joint venture. Bringing this together gives us a total normalized group EBIT of $584 million, which is up 87% on last year.

With our reduced debt and lower interest rates, our interest expense reduced, but this is partly offset by a high tax expense, resulting in a net profit after tax for the first half of $293 million, also up from last year. So after adjusting for minority interest, this equates to $0.18 per share. We'll continuously, of course, review our portfolio to ensure that our assets are aligned to our strategy.

We've completed the sale of DFE Pharma and Foodspring over the last few months. And from that, we've received cash proceeds of $624 million from those divestments and a gain on sale of those for $469 million. In addition, we received a $26 million dividend from DFE. We've completed strategic reviews for our wholly owned China Farms and DPA Brazil businesses. And the outcome of that is we've decided to start a sales process for those assets. And those sales processes are underway for both assets. And through that, of course, we've gained additional information and further insights which have required us to revise down the valuation of both assets by a total of $134 million. That's a $63 million impairment on the wholly owned China Farms and a $71 million impairment on DPA Brazil. Our share of this $71 million is $31 million on an after-tax basis.

So under accounting rules, these sales processes impact, of course, how we prepare our financial results. And as we're treating them held-for-sale, we will also classify them as discontinued operations. The new information and insights that we gained through the sales process for China Farms has also been used in the impairment test for our China Farming joint venture. And as a result, we've taken a $65 million impairment. The adjustments to get to the normalized EBIT total to a net positive of $222 million, and the full breakdown of this is shown in the appendix.

The improved cash flow and $1.6 billion debt reduction is a big part of the performance story in the first half. Our economic net interest-bearing debt is now $5.8 billion, still higher than we want, but down significantly on last year. We've done this through significant improvement in our cash flow, thanks to improved earnings, lower working capital requirements and lower capital expenditures. The sale proceeds from divestments have also made a significant contribution to our debt reduction. For transparency, I do want to highlight that our net debt number is after removing $336 million of debt from DPA Brazil as a result of it being classified as held-for-sale and a discontinued operation. However, it also includes an additional $547 million due to changes in the accounting policies for operating leases. Over to you, Miles.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Miles Hurrell, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited - CEO [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. Our strategy has a triple bottom line approach. So as well as focusing on the financial performance, we'll also be driving our contribution socially and environmentally. We've already talked briefly about the contribution our people are making to local communities.

Sustainability is a cornerstone of our strategy. We're in it for the long term, and we are making progress. We recognize the significance of the risk the climate change presents to communities, food systems and economic growth. We take our responsibility to play a role in mitigating these risks seriously, and that's why we put sustainability at the heart of our strategy.

In terms of what we're doing, I think about it in 2 ways. Firstly, how are we helping reduce the impact starting on farm. And secondly, what are we doing within the business itself.

I mentioned a few highlights at the start of the presentation across both these areas. But what I think is worth highlighting today is the Co-operative Difference program. I'm not sure if you're familiar with the program itself, but I want to talk to you about it briefly today. We launched it at the start of our last milking season, and it's a way of bringing together what our farmers need to know today and what they need to prepare for in the future to be sustainable and resilient. Our on-farm services are big part of that. In fact, our entire Farm Source business, which is the part of our business that supports our farms, operates through the Co-operative Difference. And there are some great things happening as a result. And this will only grow in importance in our Co-op, and I'm looking forward to talking to you about it over the next 2 to 3 years.

Finally, our outlook for the rest of the year. We are maintaining both our forecast Farmgate Milk Price range and underlying forecast earnings guidance. But there is no doubt we have a number of risks in the second half. And the 3 main ones are, of course, the global impact demand on COVID-19, continued civil unrest in markets like Chile and Hong Kong and the ongoing dry conditions we see here in New Zealand and how that may impact collections and potentially increase our input cost if supply and demand picture becomes too unbalanced.

Obviously, right now, there's a lot of uncertainty around the impact of COVID-19 could have on our earnings in the second half of the year. And it's for this reason, the Board have elected not to pay an interim dividend. Our aim is to be in a financial position at the end of the financial year to pay a full year dividend. At the end of the financial year, the Board will assess the Co-op's financial position and review the decision to pay a dividend. We now welcome your questions.