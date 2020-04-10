Edited Transcript of EUPIC.AT earnings conference call or presentation 8-Apr-20 2:00pm GMT

Full Year 2019 European Reliance General Insurance Co SA Earnings Call

Corporate Participants

* George Gkouskos

European Reliance General Insurance Company S.A. - IR

* Stefanos I. Verzovitis

European Reliance General Insurance Company S.A. - Vice-Chairman of the Board, CFO and GM of Financial & Administrative Services

* Thomas Konstantinidis

European Reliance General Insurance Company S.A. - Member of Investment and Asset & Liability Management Committee

Conference Call Participants

* Arrash Zafari

Quaero Capital SA - Fund Manager

Presentation

Operator [1]

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Constantino, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the European Reliance conference call to present and discuss the full year 2019 financial results. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Verzovitis, Stefanos, CFO. Mr. Verzovitis, you may now proceed.

Stefanos I. Verzovitis, European Reliance General Insurance Company S.A. - Vice-Chairman of the Board, CFO and GM of Financial & Administrative Services [2]

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome. Thank you for your presence in today's presentation of 2019 results of European Reliance. I'm Stefanos Verzovitis, CFO of the company. And with me is Mr. Thomas Konstantinidis, he's the CEO of Asset Management and President of our Investment Committee; and also with us is Mr. George Gkouskos, who is the IR responsible for our company.

I will make a very brief presentation of 2019 results. So after, we will have time in order to answer to possible questions. In the first slide is a key financial figures of the group. So we can see that in 2019, we had a strong growth of revenues, 11%. We had a very good increase in pretax profit from EUR 15 million to EUR 22 million; an increase in total assets at 12%; an increase also in Solvency II ratio, which is very important for insurance companies, insurance sector. Right now, our SCR is 167%, which is very close to the European, let's say, average; a very good return on assets, 5.2%; and an excellent ROE, 19.3%. Finally, our total equity increased from EUR 116 million to EUR 141 million.

Let's go to Slide #6. The important thing of this slide is our market share. It continues to be increasing. And right now, we are in 5.2% -- we have 5.2% of market share, which is double compared with around 6 years back.

In Slide #10, we have the key figures of P&L. As you can see, all the lines are very good, are positive. And talking about our P&L, we are very pleased because we have achieved our targets. I don't know if I have something else to tell you.

Let's go to insurance provisions in Slide #20, which is very important for insurance companies. Here, we also have an increase of 5.9%. So we have exceeded the EUR 300 million in provisions.

In the next slide, you can see all these provisions, the portfolio, the distribution of investment portfolio. It's mainly in government bonds, and then it comes, the corporate bonds, the investment real estate and the cash and equivalents.

Next page, you can see the credit rating of our investments, which is very good. The majority of our investments is in Europe, and only a small portion is outside Europe.

Next slide, you're going to see the movement of our share here and the capitalization, which, at the end of 2019, was very close to our equity, EUR 142 million. You can see the equivalent situation in 2018. So we have a very strong growth in our capitalization during 2019.

And if we go to Slide 25, here are the solvency ratio. They are very strong, and we believe -- we are very confident about the solvency ratio of our company. As I told you, it's approaching the European average of the top 50 insurance companies.

A few words for 2020 financial goals, we are expecting an increase in net premiums of 5.9%; a stable acquisition cost, around 19%. We are expecting also, we have goal for insurance claims or other nonlife, less than 35%; motor than -- less than 60%; hospital care and individual, less than 70%; and group life less than 70% also. Apart of that, our target for operating costs is to be less than 15% of our net written premiums.

Closing our goals for 2020, we can see in Slide 28 our 4 main goals. The first is the continuing improvement of quality and range of services that we offer. The second is we want a society -- a satisfied society. We want our clients to be satisfied, our employees, and of course, our shareholders. The impact on the daily increase of the number of customers and our market share is our third goal, and our fourth goal is the development of new business activities.

I would like also to come back and talk about the dividends that we are -- in Slide 18. You can see in the bottom left that, in the current year, our Board of Directors have decided to propose in the general assembly of our shareholders a dividend of EUR 0.24 per share, which is 84%, 85% higher versus last year. This is, as I told you, a very good return on equity. In the same slide, on the right side, below, you can see the return or the very strong return of equity of our company.

Apart from that, I would like also to underline our SCR -- let's say, our SCR (sic) [CSR] actions. You can see that in our company, apart figures, apart benefits, apart profits, we're taking care of our CSR actions. And you can see that we are doing a lot of things in terms of human rights, in the sector of labor relationships and practices, a lot of things concerning environment, the responsible provision for equitable services, a lot of customer issues, and finally, the social contribution. We're very proud of that because all these actions, hundreds of people, hundreds of employees are involved so we can do a lot of things together, and this is the most important thing.

I don't know if I have done -- I would like to go to the Slide #30. It's the first things for 2020 Q1. As you can see, the first -- the Q1 revenue are very good. We are 10% higher versus last year. And if we go to the March, we -- our March, which is influenced by the COVID-19, is equal to March of 2019. Of course, right now, we have the phenomenon of the COVID. Insurance sector is a special sector concerning revenue because revenue -- the 80% of the revenue of insurance sector is coming from what we call renewals, so is the premiums that coming from last year, and only 20% of our revenues are coming from new business. This means that the implication of COVID-19 in insurance sector and of course in our company is not so strong compared with other industries like tourism or airplane -- or air traveling and so on.

We are taking care of the phenomenon. We have taken a lot of actions. So at the moment, we are very optimistic that the implications that the phenomenon will be low for our company. Our sales force are very united. We are very close. We are responding immediately in the cases that we had to respond and take extra measures, so we are very optimistic of this phenomenon.

I would like to stop here the presentation, and we are ready to get possible questions. Thank you.

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

(Operator Instructions) The first question comes from the line of Zafari, Arrash with Quaero.

Arrash Zafari, Quaero Capital SA - Fund Manager [2]

Congratulations on a very good successful year, and I hope everyone is staying well and healthy at your end. I had 2 questions. And forgive me if you spoke about this in the first few minutes, I was a couple of minutes late joining. But could you perhaps just explain maybe for those of us who are not so experts in insurance, really what happened in the third quarter, where I think you had to have some -- recognize more liabilities, perhaps due to the low interest rates for reinsurance business? And also perhaps did that then, like, if you like, make Q4 exceptionally stronger because maybe in Q4, you saw the benefits on the asset side but not on the liability side? And should we look at those -- should we maybe look at it as a half year rather than quarters, if you like, to even those out? Or are they independent?

And my second question was just in regards to motor. I mean you've -- I think you've mentioned before, but obviously, in the crisis, you saw maybe stronger motor results, just because less people were driving and lesser of those claims, and that would perhaps be an extreme case now but might also help at least in the short term. Is that true, do you think?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Arrash, thank you for wishes. We are happy to hear you again. As far as concerning motor, we are expecting a decrease in claims. But at the end of this period, we are expecting an increase because increase is connected to summer period that people are circulating more.

About the health, I would like just to remind you that the phenomenon of COVID-19, it's something that is offered, and the cost will be taken by public sector. Private sector is not going to influence directly, so we are not expecting some significant losses over there.

As far as concerned, the revenue of the first Q -- Q2, sorry, we are not expecting something, let's say, a significant change versus last year. We are expecting a decrease in new business, but we are optimistic that we can cover that in Q3 and Q4. Thank you.

Thomas Konstantinidis, European Reliance General Insurance Company S.A. - Member of Investment and Asset & Liability Management Committee [4]

Was there -- Arrash, so was there any question about investments or I misunderstood?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Sorry. Perhaps I didn't explain well. I was just trying to understand because I think we didn't have a call after Q3. And again -- so I've only just got the English version of your reports quite quickly. So I haven't had a chance to really go through them properly. I think they just came out today. But if we think about 2019, my understanding, and it could have been wrong, is really it look like, say, in particular, the decline in bond yields in Greece, that maybe hurt you in a way in Q3 2019 because I think you made a loss actually in Q3 2019 maybe because you have to recognize more liability on the insurance side of the business? Or -- but I was wondering if -- a, if that was true, that was one question; and b, did Q4 really benefit on the asset side from the higher price of Greek and European government volumes? Do you see what I mean? So a bit more of a general question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I would have to come back to that because maybe there was some volatility on the returns of investments, something I don't remember. But I have the numbers for the year, and we had about EUR 21 million of profits from investments for the whole year, just from the market portfolio. Then if we're including the revaluation of the property and our other investments, our total investment portfolio was up about EUR 25 million. I don't know if this is enough. Did that help you?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. That's very helpful to know.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So there was no major changes throughout the year in the investment portfolio besides some decrease on the percentage of corporate bonds and an increase in the government bonds and treasuries, especially treasuries. It was mostly Greek treasuries, short-term bonds.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Ladies and gentlemen, there are no further questions registered at this time. I will now turn the conference over to Mr. Verzovitis for any closing comments. Thank you.

Stefanos I. Verzovitis, European Reliance General Insurance Company S.A. - Vice-Chairman of the Board, CFO and GM of Financial & Administrative Services [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ladies and gentlemen, I would like to thank you for your participation, to wish you to be healthy and to come back altogether in a couple of months to continue our business lives, and of course, our personal lives also. Thank you very much. Our financials -- our financial results will be -- you can find our financial results in the Internet site of our company. Thanks a lot.

Thomas Konstantinidis, European Reliance General Insurance Company S.A. - Member of Investment and Asset & Liability Management Committee [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bye. Thank you all.

George Gkouskos, European Reliance General Insurance Company S.A. - IR [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bye-bye.

Operator [13]

Ladies and gentlemen, the conference is now concluded, and you may disconnect your telephones. Thank you for calling, and have a pleasant day.