Edited Transcript of EQN.L earnings conference call or presentation 30-Jul-20 8:15am GMT

Half Year 2020 Equiniti Group PLC Earnings Call

CRAWLEY Jul 31, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Equiniti Group PLC earnings conference call or presentation Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 8:15:00am GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Corporate Participants

Guy Richard Wakeley

Equiniti Group plc - Group CEO & Executive Director

John R. Stier

Equiniti Group plc - CFO & Executive Director

Conference Call Participants

Michael Donnelly

Investec Bank plc, Research Division - Research Analyst

Paul Daniel Alexander Sullivan

Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director & Analyst

Rahim Nizar Karim

Liberum Capital Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst

Robert John Plant

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited, Research Division - Analyst

Presentation

Guy Richard Wakeley, Equiniti Group plc - Group CEO & Executive Director

Ladies and gentlemen, a very good morning to you all, and welcome to the Equiniti Group 2020 Interim Results Presentation. My name is Guy Wakeley, and I'm joined here by my colleague, John Stier, Equiniti's Chief Financial Officer.

The presentation we'll give you this morning will give an overview of the results for the 6-month period ending 30th of June 2020, which we published at 7:00 this morning. Firstly, after a summary of the financial performance, I'll summarize the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the group and set out a strategic and operational review with some further disclosure around interest rates. And then John will present for you a more detailed financial review, again with some more additional helpful disclosures. Then a few closing words on outlook, and John and I will be pleased to take your questions both in the room and over the iPad.

So firstly, some financial headlines. Whilst the impact of the pandemic's plain to see, the resilient characteristics of our business have endured during this very challenging period for the U.K. economy. The first half financial results are as follows: revenue of GBP 243 million, and that's a decline of 11.7% as a result of the headwinds I'll describe in a moment. EBITDA of GBP 41.5 million. That's down from GBP 60.9 million in 2019, impacted by the loss of high-margin market pay revenues and interest income. And I should just note here that there are no nonrecurring expense items taken below the line in the first half, in line with our previous commitments to you.

Our cash flow conversion is 68%. That's down from 83% last year, a combination of the usual second half seasonality of the group but amplified by slower trading in the second quarter, along with a reduction in the balance of our receivables financing facility to GBP 8 million.

Pleasingly, there's a modest net reduction in net debt from GBP 370 million to GBP 355 million, although the reduction in EBITDA has led to an unavoidable increase in leverage from 2.8x to 3.0x. The reduction both of net debt and financial leverage remain important priorities for us, of course. And finally, free cash flow, which has reversed from a modest inflow in 2019 to a small outflow of GBP 2.5 million in 2020. And whilst significant uncertainty in the operating environment remains, we do not propose the payment of an interim dividend.

Liquidity and covenant headroom, as we'll show in a moment, remains stable and comfortable. Our services are technology-led, and they're nondiscretionary in nature. And despite the obvious challenges of the current environment, we see good opportunities for growth and for margin expansion as more normal conditions return.

The severity of the COVID-19 pandemic was becoming more evident on the day of our preliminary results, that was March 12, with a record fall of 9.3% in the FTSE 100. At that time, we commented on the relative resilience of our business model, but we noted that there would inevitably be effects from the significant reductions in Central Bank interest rates, the dislocation of the equity capital markets, and there would be predictable delays in corporate decision-making. First half events, I think, have proven to be at the more pessimistic end of those expectations as companies have deferred or withdrawn GBP 38 billion of dividend payments, canceled their share dealing programs and taken advantage of nonpreemptive placings to strengthen their balance sheets. Predictably, many share plans have failed to vest and our corporate clients have delayed projects and investment decisions as the lockdown restrictions have been imposed. The operational response of our teams to the crisis, however, has been exemplary, with all lines of business sustained without any interruptions at all and our considerable investments in infrastructure, allowing a seamless transition to home working. Most importantly, our service levels have been delivered continuously throughout, leading to increased client advocacy and the very highest levels of client fidelity.

Our client base and the associated recurring revenues have been retained in their entirety, and new name business has been won across all of our divisions. Importantly, activity levels have grown from May into June, and our order intake is up on the prior period, establishing momentum for the second half and for 2021. Programs to increase service automation and digitization have been accelerated in parallel with some really decisive measures to reduce costs, including the deferral of pay reviews and discretionary spend and also to maintain liquidity, including the use of permitted VAT deferrals. Liquidity and interest cover remain more than adequate, and John will talk in a moment about the strength and capacity of the balance sheet.

Our commitment to improving our debt ratios remains unchanged. And the fidelity of our client base, the nondiscretionary nature of our core services and the cash-generative capacity of our key businesses all give us confidence that we're well placed for the medium term. Whilst the timing and the rate of the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic remain unknowable, our defensive revenues, along with our actions to reduce costs, to preserve cash and to strengthen services provides the resilience to weather an extended period of uncertainty should one occur.

Now let me give you some further disclosure on the immediate financial effects of COVID-19 and, in the first half, the mitigating steps that we've taken. COVID-19 unavoidably impacted first half trading in excess of GBP 25 million through a combination of these factors. Firstly, and perhaps most visibly, the fall in the U.K. and U.S. base rates has materially reduced the quantum of interest receivable on our unhedged balances by some GBP 3 million in the first half. This headwind will continue, of course, for as long as rates remain low, and John will talk to the detail of the interest balances and to our hedging strategy in a few moments. The majority of U.K. and many U.S. businesses have suspended or delayed their dividend payments. And this reduction in dividend flow, GBP 38 billion, as I mentioned, reduces our cash balances and has already eliminated our market income from dividend reinvestment plans from share plan vestings and from certain types of dealing program. These market paid activities will resume, of course, once more normal capital market conditions prevail. And pleasingly, we can already see a return to dividends for some FTSE clients with more than GBP 1 billion paid away during the month of July.

A number of our clients have canceled or deferred software purchases too, as their operational response to the lockdown has delayed their own internal projects. Some delays in deferrals remain as new sales opportunities for us for the second half and for beyond. Similarly, the large number of nonpreemptive placings has all but eliminated corporate actions in the first half, creating a GBP 5 million headwind, although this headwind is expected to reverse in H2.

As clients have reacted to the constraints of the lockdown in the first half, many remediation projects have been delayed, and that's both the sale of software and the provision of remediation as a service, although some level of activity continues. Now such work will return, and we think return with material backlogs once more normal conditions prevail, and an acceleration is anticipated for the second half.

Finally, many of our colleagues have been unable or unwilling to take their holiday during the first half whilst travel restrictions have been in place, and that's necessitated a GBP 2 million provision in the first half and a probable carryover of holiday leave into 2021. So in total, these factors have impacted our first half trading by in excess of GBP 25 million with a full year anticipated effect of circa GBP 41 million.

Of course, we've taken swift and decisive measures to reduce costs and preserve liquidity. Our preeminent priority has been to protect the safety and the well-being of our staff, and we're very pleased to have demobilized swiftly and successfully with all of our service levels sustained. Where we've reduced costs, we've sought to do so sensitively and to protect the livelihoods of our teams and retain our valuable jobs and skills. Consultants, temporary staff and contractors have been eliminated. Hiring has been frozen, and the 2020 pay review has been limited to a fixed GBP 400 rise, only for those staff earning GBP 30,000 or less.

Only very limited use of the coronavirus job retention scheme has been made with a total support of around GBP 500,000 for 300 colleagues, each of whom has received full pay for the duration of a furlough, and we're very pleased that no compulsory redundancies have been necessary. Incentives have been curtailed or eliminated, capital expenditure reduced and third-party spend either canceled or deferred. In total, gross savings of GBP 7 million have been made in the first half with an anticipated full year effect of around GBP 16 million, and this level of saving is anticipated to be a recurring efficiency for the future. Thus, the mitigated impact of the pandemic in financial 2020 is expected to be circa GBP 25 million.

So let me share some further detail with a strategic and operational review. Now today, when we talk about our divisional performance, we'll use the naming conventions by which our clients know us. For those of you who maintain financial models, don't worry, there's no change here in the grouping of the business lines. This is simply a change to the divisional names that we talked about last time we announced.

Our businesses are united by a common purpose, the purpose of caring for every customer and simplifying every transaction. This purpose is more than just words, and it underpins the ambition of everybody at EQ to continue to deliver great service, to create retention, to drive client advocacy; and simplification, of course, to take benefit from the very significant digitization opportunities in our markets. There has never been a more important time for a business to be focused and to be purposeful.

EQ Boardroom is the U.K.'s largest provider of share registration, of share plans and is a top 5 provider of retail share dealing, Investor Relations and proxy advisory. In North America, we trade as EQ U.S., providing transfer agency to 20% of the biggest businesses in North America with emerging product lines here, too, in equity compensation and proxy. EQ Digital provides regulatory technology and services for remediation, for credit, for risk and for fraud. And finally, EQ Paymaster, providing pensions administration, software and payments for governments for listed businesses and for life companies. Now Paymaster includes our joint venture company, MyCSP, which delivers the Civil Service pension schemes for the cabinet office.

The first half of 2020 has been a challenging period for EQ Boardroom, where the dislocations in the equity capital markets, along with the mere eradication of interest margin, creates headwinds of an unprecedented strength. Yet despite the severity of those conditions and the compression of revenues by 14%, margins remain high. Our market share has grown slightly, and the fidelity of our client base underpins our recurring revenues of some 80%.

Two new main market clients have been signed up for share registration. 18 new share plans have been launched for 15 new clients, and our assets and our payment flows remain very considerable. The challenges, of course, have been the near elimination of dividend programs and corporate actions in the first half. The relaxation of the rules around nonpreemptive placing has also allowed listed clients to raise capital without the more usual rights issues. Our postal and certificated share dealing business lines have been held back, too, by the disruption of the U.K. probate process, which is now pleasingly returning to a more normal level of activity. But we've been busy, too, with the launch of elective multicurrency dividends for a move to accelerate our continuing program of digitization and automation. And across all of our business lines, we're continuing our investment in platform technology to create scale and digitization to improve service, always focusing our capital where returns can best be made. The U.K. boardroom business has solidified its position as the undisputed market leader. And here, we're well positioned to grow when more normal conditions return.

Our U.S. business continues to perform well, too, and it's delivering against its investment case. Yet, just the same as with U.K. boardroom, the combined effects of interest rate reductions and reduced capital markets activity has created a 14% drag on our revenues and a compression of margins. But despite this revenue drag, the number of on-register holders is stable. 12 new clients have been won, including 6 IPOs, and our payment flows here remain very considerable. Here, too, the challenges of the reduction in interest rates and the suspension of dividends and plans and, of course, the near halt in corporate actions, but there have been successes, good successes. In particular, we've got great momentum in our share plans business with channel distribution partnerships signed with 2 very large U.S. 401(k) plan providers, that's Vanguard and one other that I can't name today. And that gives us distribution to a broad range of corporations for whom we don't currently provide share registration. We've delivered more than 50 virtual Annual General Meetings, including 8 of those for our competitors' clients. Now that's a direct result of the pandemic, and it's a continuing growth in market share.

Additionally, we made great progress with our work to more closely integrate the U.K. and the U.S. businesses, with a number of blue-chip clients now serve both in New York and in London. We can also here reaffirm the delivery of $10 million of operating synergy for full year 2020, the commitment we made when we purchased this business. And this is indeed a very good business, and we look forward to realizing its potential more fully in 2021 when conditions return.

EQ Digital provides software and services to help our clients solve their regulatory challenges, principally in the areas of product remediation, consumer credit, risk and fraud. Uniquely, in the U.K. market, we've got scale capabilities, both in operations and in software. Now the main COVID impacts in the first half here have been the compression of revenues, look, 15%, and that's from the deferral of client buying decisions for software projects and also the delay or postponement of remediation projects, which we often deliver from our clients' premises, normally U.K. retail banks. Here, our proportion of recurring revenues is relatively lower, 40%. So we've actually been pleased that the reduction in revenue has been contained. Fortunately, these reductions in revenue, these impacts are expected to be entirely transitory in nature, and more normal revenue growth will resume once the lock down conditions continue to ease. The drag in revenue has been an inevitable drop-through to margins, of course. Now we take comfort here that the pipeline for remediation is growing with our new products amply, more than amply, offsetting the decline of PPI. And we've got great traction, too, with our Software as a Service offerings, or SaaS offerings, for credit risk and for loan management, including our first sale of a retail bank mortgage servicing platform. Many of our clients now have a backlog, material backlog of remediation and regulatory projects across a whole spectrum of their activities. So we expect to be busy here in the second half.

The fundamental drivers for EQ Digital are complexity and regulation, and those drivers remain intact, and there are attractive future opportunities, too, in North America as well as in the United Kingdom.

EQ Paymaster is a provider of software and administration for workplace pensions, for government and for the life assurance sector. We specialize here in large and complex schemes, large platforms and calculations, where the scale of our technology offering is most valuable and where smaller providers just can't play. Revenue decline has been less pronounced in Paymaster, only 8%, and although the delay in deferral of client projects, particularly in government, have weighed on our margins, as has the previously trailed price step down in MyCSP.

To the upside, however, order intake and pipeline are both growing strongly, and we've got new business wins right across the product set. And the agreement in principle of the extension of our cornerstone MyCSP relationship with the cabinet office through until 2025, and that will come along with a very considerable program of work required to remedy certain aspects of the public sector pension schemes that have been well publicized. Our win rates here have increased, now in excess of 50%. And we've got new sales in workplace pensions, annuities, BPO and software. And this builds momentum for us for 2021 and beyond.

Our client retention is now very solid. We've got improved service levels, continued strengthening of our technology estate, and we've deployed many automated self-service platforms. This investment directly drives increased levels of client advocacy. And with the stabilization of the underlying business supplemented by new name wins, a return to growth is clearly within sight here.

Now to turn to interest income. And the reduction in interest income, of course, has been the biggest single impact from the COVID-19 crisis, and this headwind will persist for as long as central bank rates remain at these near 0 levels. In total, at the half year, we carried balances of GBP 3.2 billion, and they were hedged by just over 50%, earning a blended rate of 0.93 percentage points. Now just as a reminder, as you'll see from the income statement, GBP 5.7 million of interest income is recorded on the interest income line, with the remainder being recognized within share plans in EQ Boardroom and corporate actions within EQ U.S.

Now in the U.K., balances at the end of June 2020 were GBP 2.6 billion, comprising GBP 0.9 billion of saves as you earn subscriptions, GBP 0.2 billion of pension balances, GBP 1 billion of retail client money and GBP 0.5 billion of registration monies. These balance is currently on a blended rate of 63 basis points, and about 45% of that quantum is hedged out until December 2021.

In the U.S., balances at the end of June, they were somewhat smaller, $700 million, the majority of which arise from recurring transfer agency work, although there are occasionally periodic spikes from large corporate actions. Currently, these balances earn 192 points through swap instruments that will expire in March 2021.

The total impact of these rate reductions is estimated for -- as GBP 8 million for this year with a further GBP 17 million in 2021 as swaps expire. This, of course, is a very material impact. But it will be offset firstly by any additional of our assets, both regulated and nonregulated held in our proprietary platforms. These assets represent embedded value that gets released when assets are traded, dematerialized or transferred. And our strategy here, of course, is to win market share, to grow relationships, to cross-sell services, provision share plans and, ultimately, create retail investors. The asset base has been reduced, of course it has, in line with falls in the underlying U.K. and U.S. indices. But importantly, the number of unregistered customers and retail customers is stable. You see the top right-hand graph on the page there. And this gives us confidence for further trading volumes.

Our certificated dealing in the U.K., where you can see we hold more than GBP 78 billion of certificates, that's been suppressed during the lockdown, where customers have not wished to use the postal system and also where there's been a big reduction in grants of probate. However, those volumes are now recovering. So we expect dealing income to come back in the second half. And additionally, they represent embedded value within the group, and they'll flow through once more normal market conditions return.

So now if I may, I'll hand to my colleague, John, to present the financial review for 2020 first half. John, the floor is yours.

John R. Stier, Equiniti Group plc - CFO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Guy, and good morning, everybody. So if we look at the income statement overall for the first half of 2020, you'll see revenue declining 11.7% to GBP 243 million and the high flow-through there of profit with that declining 31.9% to GBP 41.5 million. And that high drop-through is because what we've really suffered from in the first half of the year is interest rates going down, which unfortunately is all margin but also a lower level of high-margin project work.

As we go down the profit and loss account, you'll see our software amortization costs increased by GBP 1.5 million to GBP 14.7 million, and that's because we've started to amortize the investment we made in EQ U.S. as that business was integrated fully into Equiniti. You'll also note that there are no nonoperating charges in the period, and that's because we want to keep those things to truly transformational costs as we move forward. And that's caused us overall to produce a loss for the period of GBP 0.7 million pretax.

So when we look at the profit/loss account in a little bit more detail, you'll see that all divisions saw a decline in revenue. And overall, our organic revenue rate of decline was 13% to GBP 243 million of revenue. And that's because, as I touched on, we've seen high-margin project work reduce substantially as businesses have worked through the consequences to them personally of the pandemic, and that's taken our overall margin down to 17.1%. Now you will note there on this slide that our central cost actually increased, which is a little bit counterintuitive in that environment, and that's because we recorded a GBP 2 million holiday provision in that line of the profit and loss account. This is where, although there's no impact to cash and we continue to pay our staff monthly overall, we're required to take a provision for liability where people have not taken holiday in the period. Now it is noncash in nature, and it will reverse out over the midterm, but it has an impact on our reported results in the first half of the year.

As we look at the profit and loss at a little bit more detail, to give you some color of what's been happening in each of the businesses, firstly, with our EQ Boardroom business, well, we've done really well retaining clients in this business. And we've continued to win market share gains as we've signed a number of new clients. But we have suffered from less corporate action income. That's declined from GBP 8.1 million to GBP 3.2 million and also from fewer share dealing programs and also reduced dividend commissions. And one of the things that has been very untypical in this business is the government changing legislation allowing companies to raise placements of up to 20%. It would normally be 10%. So that's meant as clients have largely used that route to raise capital where it's been appropriate. We haven't benefited from rights issues and have worked through the consequence and the pandemic.

In our EQ Paymaster business, we've seen the final price step down under our MyCSP contract extension in 2018, but we don't expect any further price reductions in that business over the next few years as we expect to benefit from a contract extension and starting to work through the cloud remediation work. When you look at the rest of the Paymaster business, we've seen a slowdown in project work. And what's happened is things like McCloud remediation work has not been existent actually in the first half of the year. And so we've had less new projects coming and starting up, whilst we've seen other projects sometimes be deferred and sometimes get to the end of their natural product cycle and not be replaced by other work.

Interest rates in the U.K. have declined from 0.75% to 0.1%, which have taken profit and revenue out of the business on that product line. And EQ U.S. has largely seen what we've seen replicated in the U.K., where we've kept growing our market share. We've actually seen a little bit more buoyant IPO market in the states with 6 new name client wins in that product. And we've gained traction as we start to sell our products across the client base, particularly with our employee share plans business with some very good distribution agreements, as Guy touched on, with people like Vanguard. But corporate action income has been lower, GBP 5.5 million down to GBP 2.1 million in the period. Clients have been canceling dividends and again deferring share dealing programs. Although rates in the U.S. went down materially 1.75% to 0 in the period, we've seen very little impact of that in this half because that income line is largely sheltered by swaps in 2020. But they will expire at the end of January '21, and that will cause the business center to move to more market rates in its profit and loss account.

With central costs, as I touched on, we've taken GBP 2 million provision for holiday relief in the period, which is noncash in nature, and we'll reverse that over time. But that's been offset in that line by GBP 1 million of cost savings to produce an overall increase of just over GBP 1 million.

We've also recorded across the business GBP 1.5 million of restructuring costs in the period as we've been very focused on how do we drive productivity across the business to underpin trading what remains a difficult environment. That will generate GBP 16 million of benefit in 2020, and we're expecting a further GBP 16 million of cost savings as we go into 2021. And we've been driving these results through looking very carefully all third-party spend in the business, looking at people productivity, canceling all recruitment and driving our automation digitization agenda as people have worked with us in a more digital way as we've gone through a changing landscape.

We've also initiated a review of all of our property portfolio that I expect to lead to further changes in the second half of the year and support our ongoing drive to reduce cost in the business. Now when you look at all of that together, we've definitely had a very challenging first half of the year.

As we go into the second half of the year, it's going to remain a difficult environment, but we are starting to see some activity start to improve, such as dividends being paid by some clients, such as remediation services starting to pick up. And we'll benefit in the second half of the year with some contracts that we've signed at the end of the first half of the year, which gives us confidence that the second half will definitely trade better than the first half of the year, albeit probably modestly down on the second half of last year.

When we look at the cash flow in the business, you'll see our operating cash conversion is down from our normal levels at 68%, and I'll give you some more color on that in a second on the key drivers to that and how we see that going forward. Capital expenditure started to decline, and that's because we finished our work on integrating EQ U.S. into the group. And interest costs have also come down as we benefited from lower interest rates. Overall, we've reduced our free cash flow to equity holders of minus GBP 2.5 million in the period. Now typically, our second half cash flow is a lot stronger than the first half of the year, and we expect that to be the case as well as we go into the second half of the year, not only because of -- and we're generating more profit in the second half of the year, but some of the timing and cyclicality in our cash flows that you'll see when we look at our working capital movements in a moment.

You'll also note, we spent GBP 5.6 million on the smaller acquisitions with -- largely been driven by the deferred consideration from prior periods and businesses like Monidee that we bought in the half and paid GBP 1.4 million of dividends for our MyCSP minority shareholders.

So when we look at working capital in the business, there's been a few things that's really taken the level of cash conversion below what we'd expect over the midterm. The first thing is that we've seen some increase in the overall level of receivables and accrued income across the group when we look at all of our debtor balances, and that's despite revenue coming down. So we've seen an elongation in our days sales outstanding by 9 days to 65 days, and that's because as we've worked through new ways of working with clients in the pandemic, most things have taken a bit longer, whether that's getting a contract signed, whether that's getting to a billing milestone, raising a PO, working through a query, have all elongated that cycle for us.

With creditors where you'll see a substantial unwinding of working capital, there's 2 things really there to sort of break down for you. The first thing is around third-party spend in the business, where as we've taken down our costs in the group, we're spending less with third parties, and because of that, we have less third-party creditors in the business. A good example that I would draw out today is with Alexander Mann that we use to supply contractors to the business. At the end of December, we had GBP 1.2 million. At the end of June, we had GBP 0.2 million. So that one's (inaudible) GBP 1 million reduction as we've taken a lower cost base in the business. So what's been happening there is we've had to pay off in the first half of the year liabilities from last year, but we are now going at a lower level.

The second thing that we've seen is a change in the partners from some prepayments in the business linked to critical IT suppliers, and this is people like Microsoft, people like Workday, where we've had to prepay annual licenses more in the first half of the year, albeit that will reverse out as we go into the second half of the year.

You'll see we've benefited by GBP 8.7 million for the U.K.'s VAT deferral scheme that will stay for this year and reverse that in Q1 next year. And also, we spent GBP 6 million on 2019 bonuses. Now when we think about that as we go forward, there'll be no bonuses paid this year because of where trading is, which is right and proper. And because of that, there's no accruals going into the accounts to offset that cash payment in H1. But also, again, in the second half of the year, there'll be none of that cash outflow, and so we won't have that drag on our cash conversion ratios.

As we look at our accrued income and trade receivables, you'll see that they've been flat in the period of GBP 86 million despite revenue going down. And that's driven by our days sales outstanding accretion, as I touched on, with things just taking longer overall as clients work differently, and also suffer with having more stuff being absent from work, whether that's owing to stay at home to take care of the children, whether it's they roll through the pandemic, whether they're having to shelter and where it's appropriate to be in a work environment.

Pleasingly, with all that going on, our bad debts have remained really, really small, GBP 0.1 million you'll see recorded, which is testament to the quality of our client base. And as always, we never take any revenue into the profit and loss account without the being assigned contract with the client.

Our receivables financing facility with Lloyds has been drawn at GBP 8 million in the period. So that's down just over GBP 2 million from the same period last year and flat with December '19. And we've chosen to draw it at that level partly to maintain liquidity in the business, which we think is very important at this time in the economic cycle. But also we benefit from credit insurance for invoices drawn in that facility, which again is very valuable at a time of heightened risk.

With capital expenditure, as I touched on, that started to come down as we've completed the integration of EQ U.S. into the business. But also as the pandemic has struck and we've really absorbed the economic impact of that, we've conducted a full review of all capital expenditure projects planned across the group. And with that said, we really need to take a very prudent approach as we go forward. So we'll only be investing as we go forward in this environment where we can see revenue being generated in the short term or we deem a project truly critical. This is expected to lead to a substantial reduction in capital expenditure in the second half of the year. We will continue to invest in the business, however, on a more prudent basis because it's important we do that to support the business returning to growth as soon as possible. And then through all of that activity, as things settle, we expect to revert to our midterm guidance of capital expenditure being between 6% and 7% of revenue.

When we look at net debt and leverage, so our overall net debt has reduced by GBP 15 million from June 19 to GBP 355 million. But as profit has reduced, our relative measure of our net debt-to-EBITDA has gone up to 3x. The group enjoys a debt facility that runs through to July 2024. So we have no risks around renewal activity at all over the midterm. And you'll see we've got GBP 208 million of undrawn facilities and cash in the group, giving substantial liquidity to support the business as we go forward. You'll also note, as you see in the fourth point there, that we have substantial headroom still with our covenants that we have in the business, giving us overall a very prudent debt package.

And then the last slide I just wanted to take you through is our debt bridge, as you've seen in the past. So you'll see net debt was GBP 370 million at the end of last year. You'll see we enjoyed a strong second half last year of cash flow in the business, and we expect that to be repeated in 2020. And then we generated GBP 28.3 million through operating cash in the first half, invested GBP 22 million in capital expenditure, and then you'll see the investments that we made in acquisitions, paid in interest costs and lease liabilities to take our overall debt down by GBP 15 million to GBP 355 million.

So when to think about the business overall in that period, it's definitely been a challenging period as we worked through substantial change in our clients' activity and what COVID means to the U.K. environment in the U.S. But we do still have substantial funds in the business to support it as we go forward with a very prudent debt package.

We're starting to see some early signs of client behavior settling whilst driving a significant efficiency program to support the business getting back to growth, and we expect a stronger second half of the year because of those dynamics.

I'd now like to hand back to Guy, who will take you through the rest of the presentation. Thank you.

Guy Richard Wakeley, Equiniti Group plc - Group CEO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, John. So now in closing, a few words on capital allocation and on outlook. Naturally, we've carefully reassessed our allocation of capital as a result of the changing trading conditions, and there's a fundamental balance to be struck here between the preservation of cash and the reduction of debt and, of course, the need to invest for growth. Accordingly, we've continued our capital investment, albeit at a slightly reduced level, investing in scaling our core platforms and digitizing our customer service. These investments have targeted to increase our client advocacy, reduce our unit costs, both in the U.K. and the U.S., harmonize our technology and our service offering and, therefore, to grow and accelerate the growth of our market share. Now we recognize the need to reduce the -- to continue the reduction of absolute levels of net debt. And also to reduce financial leverage. And despite the setback of reduced earnings during 2020, the trajectory for our balance sheet remains one of deleverage. Accordingly, we've deferred M&A activity until leverage falls within a more normal market range. Although, of course, we continue to screen for accretive opportunities as they arise whilst assessing our portfolio for disposals.

Dividends for 2020, as I've said, remain suspended, and we intend to return to payouts in accordance with our dividend policy once we've reduced leverage, translated new business wins into profit growth and sustain the generation of free cash to our equity holders. We know that our shareholders will understand our prudent approach to strengthening the balance sheet before further distributions become made.

And now to outlook. The first half impacts from the Central bank rate cuts and the widespread suspension of dividends and corporate actions have created a strong and an unavoidable headwind to our first half trading. In total, the pandemic has reduced our EBITDA profit by around GBP 25 million, and we've ameliorated this with strong and decisive self-help measures, including reducing costs by over GBP 7 million. Our strategy continues to turn on the provision of nondiscretionary regulated services to the largest businesses in the U.K. and the U.S., progressively establishing relationships with their employees and converting employees to retail investors. Our growth, therefore, is driven by regulation, by digitization and by the imperative for our clients to outsource to reduce their costs. These are long-term drivers and are expected to continue.

As we look to the second half, we see signs of the capital markets recovering. And indeed, there were signs of trading returning to more normal levels, especially in respect of dividends, dealing programs and corporate actions where we're busy at right across the board. Certainly, our trading in June has been much better than in April or in May by actually a considerable margin. However, the prospect of long-term low interest rates, I think, remains a likely one. Our underlying business in terms of client retention, market share expansion and cross-selling opportunities remains solid, both in the U.K. and in North America, and our defensive revenues and resilience of our operations can withstand a protracted period of further uncertainty.

Liquidity and headroom remain comfortable, more than comfortable. Our balance sheet remains robust, and our resources are sufficient should there be an extended period of disruption. Our priority, as we've expressed, remains to reduce our leverage in our absolute levels of debt before we undertake significant M&A. Therefore, we commit to focusing on cash generation for shareholders, and we look forward to a resumption of our dividend payments when it's prudent for us to do so. We believe that EQ has strong prospects for value creation. And the Board and my leadership team look forward to reporting on our strategic and financial progress in due course. Despite the uncertainty ahead, we're well set for the future.

So thank you so much for your attention during this interim results presentation. John and I remain very grateful for your support. And of course, we're very pleased to take questions, either over the telephone or through the application. Thank you.

Questions and Answers

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) The first question is coming from the line of Robert Plant from Panmure Gordon.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert John Plant, Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited, Research Division - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

What would be the impact on liquidity if interest rates went negative?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Guy Richard Wakeley, Equiniti Group plc - Group CEO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert, nice to hear from you. So the impact on the group would be negligible. The reason it would be negligible is most of our service contracts through one means or another protect us against negative rates, and we have the ability to recover any charges from using the banking system back from our clients. So therefore, we would not -- we could not contractually find ourselves in a position where we end up paying the banks to hold money on behalf of our clients. That wouldn't happen.

Secondly, of course, we see opportunity, and we're already converting opportunity to change our pricing for certain product lines where they're dependent upon interest. So therefore, whilst negative interest rates are a concern for the broader economy, they don't have a proportionate impact on our trading.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is coming from the line of Paul Sullivan from Barclays.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul Daniel Alexander Sullivan, Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director & Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just a few for me. Firstly, I mean can you just tell us how quite [fair] between the first and the second quarter? And then when it comes to that to June, July recovery, so how big has that been? I don't know if you can give us sort of an exit rate going into the first quarter. And where do you see that sort of recovery coming from, specifically, and the magnitude of it going to the second half? That's the first question.

Then secondly, I mean can you just give us a bit more color about what's going on with sort of accrued income? It keeps going up as revenue falls. Where is it coming from? And where is your confidence that cash is going to come in? And over what time line?

And then just finally, in terms of the PPI headwind into next year, can you just sort of update us on your thoughts there?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Guy Richard Wakeley, Equiniti Group plc - Group CEO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Okay. So 4 questions there. I'm going to take those one by one, Paul. They're good questions. They strike right to the heart of it. Q2 was worse than Q1, a lot worse than Q1. There's no questions about that. And our large corporate clients, 2 things happened. Firstly, there was just stasis where projects that we expect to be awarded didn't happen. Everybody just pressed pause on everything whilst organizations were demobilized. And also in the second quarter, we would normally do lots of large dividend reinvestment programs as domestic stocks pay their dividends. So for instance, we waited to see what the regulators would say to the U.K. banks. And of course, the U.K. banks were effectively told, your institution included, to not pay their dividend. So therefore, those dividend programs that we'd anticipated in April and May didn't happen. So second quarter was poor, no question about that.

Trading in June has been a lot better and actually has returned to levels that are comparable with -- for that month that we saw last year. Now I don't want to signal directly what that means in terms of exit run rate, but I can say that our profits in June were a number of times greater than they were in May as things are starting to come back to life.

Two, accrued income, look, we carry very, very small provisions for bad debt, and we have no bad debt in the group. So the revenue we take to the P&L, we collect in cash. Now as I just said, April and May were extremely slow, where nothing happened. But as the market -- as our markets started to reawaken in June, lots of work that have been delayed or deferred was delivered. So therefore, the challenge we have in the month of June is getting that work build, we're getting it done and then getting it built. So the spike in accrued income for this period is driven entirely by the pushing of activity to the end of the reporting period. And we have confidence that, that will normalize into the second half and then beyond.

So PPI is interesting. Our PPI volumes are not appreciably less this year than last year, the order of between 15% or 20%, if you wanted it for your model. But other remediation streams are coming to life as banks both have to -- I mean you see the reporting today from Lloyds and yesterday from Barclays around increased levels of bad debt default about how institutions are going to manage their significant workload coming from civil, the corona business interruption loans. There is just lots and lots and lots to do in the retail banking sector. We've signed up a new -- a material new public remediation client just in the last week. So PPI volume's down a little bit, but the work remains to be done. So now what we're needing to do is get people back on-site and reaccelerate them into the second half. Does that hit your 4 points? Okay. We'll take more questions, please.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Your next question is coming from the line of Rahim Karim from Liberum.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rahim Nizar Karim, Liberum Capital Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Three questions from me, if I may. The first is around EBITDA for the full year. I appreciate you're not looking to give guidance, but is there any reason that we shouldn't see the comments that you've made around the net impact of COVID of being around GBP 25 million and the 2019 figure in line of GBP 111 million as a decent marker in sand for us to project forward on? And that's the first question.

The second question is just around capital discipline. You talked a lot about committing to not doing M&A and not paying a dividend. But if you had any observations or comments around disposals and the potential for those within the portfolio, that would be much appreciated. And then finally, in the RNS, I think the accounts you gave -- used for description of the scenarios that directors have looked at in terms of leverage thresholds, and those sound like quite useful. If there were any kind of data point that can help us understand how severe the downside was in terms of how you've tested those, that would be greatly appreciated.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Guy Richard Wakeley, Equiniti Group plc - Group CEO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rahim, always good to hear from you, and 3 questions. Let me take the first 2, and John will speak to the third. So look, we have not reinstated guidance, and we do that because the level of uncertainty in our markets is considerable. We don't know if there'll be a second wave of the pandemic. And I think as we look forward, we see an increasing chance from news flow that, that may indeed be the case. And the situation in both America, Asia and South America is very concerning at the moment. But we've tried to be super, super clear and helpful with our disclosure on both the cost saves and the anticipated full year effect of interest rates and dividend suspensions. So I hope with that, without giving guidance, there is enough for you to refine your models, and we're not dissatisfied with the numbers that you have in the market at the moment. And to be talking about a full year in the sort of 110, 115 ranges are numbers that we recognize when we see them.

In terms of capital discipline, we certainly recognize the need to continue to reduce net debt. We're pleased that net debt has come down some GBP 15 million since the half year. And I want to sustain that because I know that a reduction in leverage is a thing that most shareholders wish to see first. We continue to screen for acquisition opportunities. Of course, we do. I mean that's part of the discipline of running a good business, but there are also opportunities for disposal. Now I think a feature of the economy at the moment is private equity has money to spend. Private equities come back to life and the debt market is open as well. So therefore, there is always interest in assets within companies like ours from outside. Similarly, as we look to our own planning, we're very, very focused on what makes us money. We're very, very focused on what will make us grow most rapidly. And finally, we're very focused on what will be transferable to North America to leverage our growth there. So whilst we're not announcing anything, it's far from impossible that there may be smaller disposals to talk about as the year plays through. And then to leverage thresholds and to our stress testing, I think John's best equipped to comment.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John R. Stier, Equiniti Group plc - CFO & Executive Director

Yes. Thanks, Guy. Rahim, so as you'll see, we've put quite a lot of disclosure there. What we try and do is test these things very thoroughly, not just from a leverage perspective, but covenant perspective, from a liquidities perspective. The most downside scenario that we ran was a further 40% reduction in EBITDA from where we think we're tracking to this year. So that is very draconian in our minds. And if you look at that scenario offset by further cost action we would expect to take in that environment, that got us to a point where we weren't breaching covenants, but we were on them, around it. But it's still that we had lots of liquidity in the group, and so we take a lot of comfort from that as we test things like the going concern assumption with the accounts, the risk of impairment, liquidity in the business because we're a long way off getting to things like up to our covenants today, and you see that which gives us comfort that we've got a prudent debt package and ability to support the business as we go through a more uncertain time.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is coming from the line of Michael Donnelly from Investec.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael Donnelly, Investec Bank plc, Research Division - Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just one question, please, for John. John, can you explain the 250 basis point difference between the U.K. and the U.S. pretax discount rates in Note 8? It's on Page 31, I think.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John R. Stier, Equiniti Group plc - CFO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Can we just come back to you on that, Michael, if you may? Just so I have to dig out that now, but we'll come back on that today. Thank you very much.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [14]

(Operator Instructions) The next question is coming from the line of Paul Sullivan from Barclays.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul Daniel Alexander Sullivan, Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director & Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry. My phone was on mute. So I didn't -- I couldn't follow up last time. Just on -- could you just -- just a follow up. Could you just clarify the incremental savings going into next year just in terms of the year-on-year change that we should expect next year? And what would trigger sort of a more -- you said you haven't sort of made any redundancies. What would trigger a change in strategy there?

And then just coming back on the accrued point. So is it talking about sort of a push in June, and that explains the balance uplift. On that basis, how should we expect that balance to unwind going through the third quarter and the second half? And what's your best take on the balance at year-end?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Guy Richard Wakeley, Equiniti Group plc - Group CEO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Let me take both of those. So savings run rating into 2020, we're calling here that, that GBP 16 million of savings that we've shown will substantially run rate into next year. So why is it still GBP 16 million? Well, it will be GBP 16 million next year, we estimate because we will get the full year effect of that run rating for 2021. But equally, we'd expect perhaps in 2021 to be accruing to pay some incentive as and when trading returns to its normal trajectory. So it's the balance of those 2 things, the potential for some incentives to be traded next year, offset by the full year run rating of the GBP 16 million that we've talked about.

The accrued income balance we anticipate will unwind during the second half of this year. And it depends upon what's going on in the macro. Of course, there's heightened uncertainty. But I would expect that during the second half of this year, so then when we report full year results in March next year, we'll be down to around 60 debtor days or thereabouts or perhaps even beneath 60. So the -- this short-term increase in accrued income is entirely driven by late completion of activity in the month of June.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John R. Stier, Equiniti Group plc - CFO & Executive Director

Paul, it's John. I think the other thing I would encourage to do is really think about the debtors in the totality because all that's happening with accrued income is you've signed a contract and we've not got to a billing milestone. And so in my mind, the DSO is what's really important, and we don't expect that to keep increasing, and we would expect it to come down as we go through the second half of the year whether it gets back down to 56. Look, it's quite an uncertain world, isn't it? But we certainly would see it at a peak for H1.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [18]

Operator

There are no further questions in the queue. So I'll hand you back to your host, Guy Wakeley, to conclude today's conference.

Guy Richard Wakeley, Equiniti Group plc - Group CEO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Well, thank you for dialing in, everybody. Thank you for your continuing support, and we look forward to getting out and meeting investors in these next couple of days. I hope you're all keeping safe and enjoying the summer, and we look forward to seeing you in due course. Thanks, everybody.

John R. Stier, Equiniti Group plc - CFO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, all. Thank you.

Guy Richard Wakeley, Equiniti Group plc - Group CEO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bye-bye.