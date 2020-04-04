Edited Transcript of EQN.L earnings conference call or presentation 12-Mar-20 9:15am GMT

Full Year 2019 Equiniti Group PLC Earnings Call

CRAWLEY Apr 4, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Equiniti Group PLC earnings conference call or presentation Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 9:15:00am GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Corporate Participants

* Guy Richard Wakeley

Equiniti Group plc - Group CEO & Executive Director

* Robert David Bloor

Equiniti Group plc - Group Financial Controller

Conference Call Participants

* Paul Daniel Alexander Sullivan

Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director & Analyst

* Rahim Nizar Karim

Liberum Capital Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Robert John Plant

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited, Research Division - Analyst

Presentation

Guy Richard Wakeley, Equiniti Group plc - Group CEO & Executive Director [1]

Ladies and gentlemen, very good morning to everybody, and welcome to the Equiniti Group 2019 Preliminary Results Presentation. My name is Guy Wakeley, and I'm joined here by Rob Bloor, Equiniti's Group Financial Controller. Now John Stier, our CFO, sends his apologies this morning. He's unwell, nothing serious. So his apologies are sent. But it gives me great pleasure to showcase some of the strength and depth we have in our finance team. Rob's been with Equiniti for -- he's in his 10th year now, and he'll be able to talk to the detail here in exemplary fashion.

So the presentation we'll give you this morning will be an overview of the results for the 12-month period ending 31st of December 2019, published at 7:00 this morning. I'll summarize the highlights and set out the strategic and operational review, some further disclosures, of course. And then Rob will present a more detailed financial review, again, with some really helpful additional disclosure. Then a few closing words on outlook and guidance, and then we'll take your questions both here in the room and on the telephone.

So in summary, 2019 has been a solid year of continuing progress for Equiniti. Firstly, we were really pleased to have sustained organic growth in a challenging operating environment, particularly in the U.K. and the U.S. equity capital markets. Our biggest project, the separation of our North American business from Wells Fargo, was concluded in May with all of the integration and nonoperating costs ceasing thereafter. We're really pleased with the business we've bought there. We've been focused on cash, as you would expect, and we've sustained our operating cash flow conversion, delivering a reduction in both leverage and, importantly, in net debt. But we've also continued to invest. We've invested in scale, in resilience and in new products to serve our clients and our customers better and, importantly, to build a foundation for future growth.

So let me give you some more detail, and firstly, perhaps, with some financial highlights. I mean nothing always goes perfectly, of course. But the resilient characteristics of the business have been clearly demonstrated during this challenging period. Firstly, in 2019, we've delivered revenue growth of 4.7%, of which 1.4% has been organic, which, although a bit lower than 2018, has been delivered through this period of weakness for the U.K. capital markets.

EBITDA has grown by 5% with a pleasing increase in our EBITDA margins to 24.5%. Operating cash flow conversion of 91%, that's the only red mark on the slide here. And really it represents a year of 2 halves, with weaker cash flow conversion in the first half as we unwound our transitional services agreement with Wells Fargo, offset with much stronger performance in the second half. A modest reduction in net debt to GBP 343 million, and that's delivered after a reduction of GBP 2.3 million in our receivables financing facility. A sizable reduction in leverage from 2.7x to 2.5x. That's quoted on a post-IFRS 16 basis and again slightly ahead of consensus and now moving to the upper bound of our target range.

Underlying EPS growth, 1.7%, and recommended dividend growth of 3.2%. So that's ahead of EPS and underlines our confidence in the outlook despite everything outside. Our services, as you know, are technology-led. They're nondiscretionary in their nature. And despite the obvious challenges of the environment, we still see good opportunities for growth and for margin expansion.

I'll talk briefly to some challenges and some successes in 2019. And principally, of course, we're pleased to have grown and overcoming these significant challenges to sustain our momentum. Of the headwinds, and of course, there have been headwinds: Firstly, a reduction in U.S. interest rates has created a GBP 3 million impact for us in the second half. A significant reduction in U.K. corporate actions has created an GBP 8 million negative comparator with additional drag created by the strengthening of sterling, reducing the value of our dollar income. Poor sentiment also in the U.K. for domestic equity has impacted our share-dealing businesses, again, by about GBP 3 million. And we've also had a well-trailed and anticipated price step of GBP 2 million revenue reduction in our MyCSP joint venture.

But we're winning, too. We're continuing to win the majority of share registration business in the U.K., with 15 clients transitioning from our competitors. Our remediation volumes have grown during the year as regulators have continued to be interventionist. An extraordinary 60 new share plans, that's 60, have been launched for 39 clients. And our underlying asset base, a barometer for our future growth, has grown by 7%. It's also worth pointing out here that absent the well-trailed decline in pensions, we've grown organically at about 7%. The headwinds, of course, have created drag in 2019, whereas the positive progress in our markets creates impetus and potential for the future. Sustaining organic progress during this challenging environment has been a demonstration of the resilience in our model.

Against our strategic objectives, progress is good too. In North America, we've grown organically whilst completing the separation of our business from Wells Fargo. New product launches and exemplary client retention have given us a platform for growth. We committed to $5 million of synergies in the first year of operation, we've delivered them in their entirety, and we're well on track to deliver GBP 10 million in 2020. Our data centers in the U.S. and the U.K. have been improved and strengthened, and new network operation centers have been launched in Chennai and in Bangalore. Now this gives us the ability to monitor and sustain our business systems and security on a fully 24/7 basis. We've also delivered a program to transition our finance and HR systems to Workday, which, during 2020, will fully integrate our financial and people reporting, creating efficiencies and cost synergy.

And despite the challenges, we think it's important to continue to invest in our platforms to support growth. Our operating scale and resilience have been transformed with new operation centers in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and in Bangalore. A new technology center, EQ Tek, has been inaugurated in Krakow, Poland with capacity for 160 highly skilled staff, here, developing new applications with emphasis on user experience and mobile technology. This, along with the work undertaken in India, North America and the U.K., has invested GBP 39 million into our core operating platforms. And we see the importance of that investment to maintain market leadership and to serve our customers better.

Client retention remains strong. It remains very strong across all of our operating divisions. And we're pleased to have retained all of our clients in share registration, both U.K. and the U.S. In the U.S., we're net takers of market share, and in the U.K., have sustained an unprecedented number of wins, as we mentioned earlier. New products for equity compensation and proxy have been launched in North America, and these business lines were expected to be material contributors in 2020.

Now remediation volumes have remained resilient, actually growing a little bit in the period, as regulatory interventions continue, as PPI revenues stabilize. We're pleased also to announce the acquisition of Monidee, a global share plans technology platform providing the final element in our equity compensation product set. This is a Dutch business, which we've known well for many years now, and it brings us existing technology for the provision of flexible global share plans along with 200 new clients. And it makes EQ 1 of only 3 global providers with a fully international offering. Integration is well underway, and we look forward to accelerating our growth in actually what is one of our highest margin in most defensive markets.

Let me talk for a moment about the divisions. And this year, in setting out our divisional review, we wanted to provide some further disclosures on the growth drivers in each segment. Our businesses are united by a common purpose: and that's to care for every customer and to simplify every transaction. And this purpose is more than just words. It underpins the ambition of everybody at EQ to continue to develop differentiated service, to create retention and advocacy and simplification, of course, to take benefits from the digitization opportunities in our markets.

Now the Investment Solutions business, our segment, goes to market as EQ Boardroom. And it's the U.K.'s largest provider of share registration, of share plans and is a top 5 provider of retail share dealing, investor relations and proxy. In North America, we trade as EQ, providing transfer agency to 20% of the largest businesses in the U.S., with emerging product lines again in equity compensation plans, share plans and proxy.

Intelligent Solutions goes to market as EQ Digital, providing regulatory technology and services for remediation, for credit, for risk and for fraud.

And finally, Pension Solutions trades as EQ Paymaster, providing pension administration, software and payments for government, listed businesses and for life companies. Of course, EQ Paymaster includes our joint venture company, MyCSP, which delivers the civil service pension scheme for Cabinet Office.

Now I wanted to mention these groupings here since this is how our customers understand us. This is how we go to market. And we'll use these divisional names in our full year reporting for 2020.

So let me go division by division. 2019 has been a very solid year for Investment Solutions, despite the challenging market. And let's start with the challenges. Firstly, U.K. corporate actions have been weak, GBP 11 million in 2019 compared to GBP 18 million the year before. And secondly, retail share dealing has been weak too, becalmed by negative sentiment for domestic stocks and uncertainty over Europe. Yet despite these 2 very stiff headwinds, we're really pleased to have grown organically by 3.7%.

And the key drivers are set out on the slide. Firstly, we've retained the entire base and transferred in 15 new clients, almost all of whom have come from Link Asset Services. We've also excelled in the IPO market with the majority of main market IPOs choosing EQ as their registrar, and importantly, progressing to use our platforms for their share plans. And this is a key plank of our growth model.

And over the period, as I mentioned, we've launched an astonishing 60 new share plans over 39 clients. Our regulated and non-regulated asset base continues to grow, embedding value for future years. And a core volume metric for our business, payment flow, has grown by 23.6% over the year.

For 2020, our focus is on the acceleration of our global share plans business and scaling up our ESG advisory practice, where we can provide proxy advisory, investor relations and governance services right across the client base. We're not short of opportunities here. We're well set to grow.

In North America, we're performing well too, and we're delivering against our investment case. Despite the headwinds of reduced interest and strengthening sterling in the second half, we're pleased to have shown 2.7% full year organic growth and strengthening EBITDA margins. The separation of our tech and our systems from Wells Fargo was achieved in May of 2019, and now this gives us the ability to provision new products and to improve customer service. A new customer-facing tech solution, Shareowner Online, was launched in the second half. And this, along with a new platform for issuers of shares, gives us a differentiated offering to help us win our market share.

Now at the time of our acquisition, we committed GBP 5 million of synergies in the first full year of ownership, growing to GBP 10 million in the second half. We're pleased to confirm the first GBP 5 million is delivered in its entirety and the strengthening margins are clear on the face of the P&L. We've got plans in train to deliver on the second tranche of GBP 10 million during 2020.

Now the business in North America has 3 strands of growth available to it. Firstly, of course, is to grow market share. We're about 20% at the moment, so between 15% and 20%, and that market share will grow at the expense of the incumbents there. Secondly, to grow our addressable market beyond Wells Fargo banking clients. And finally, to launch and cross-sell our new products. We're making progress in each area with significant bidding activity into financial services. And we've got a pipeline of convertible opportunities, the largest recent win being with Cincinnati Financial, a $15 billion FX company. As we work our way up the value chain, we're now selling our range of equity compensation plans right across the addressable market. 7 new clients won, and also excitingly, a channel partnership recently announced with Vanguard for selling those services.

Now our thesis of serving U.K. clients on both sides of the Atlantic is also proving out, delivering new ADR as depositary receipt programs for GSK, Prudential and Royal Dutch Shell through our relationship with JPMorgan's depositary bank.

Growth in 2019, as you can see, was weighted towards the first half, but the pipeline of opportunities into 2020 is stronger than ever. And we're confident of further organic progress during the year ahead. There are multiple opportunities in the U.S., and we're pleased with the quality and the scalability of the business we own.

Intelligent Solutions provides software and services to help our clients solve their regulatory challenges in the areas of product remediation, consumer credit, risk and fraud. Uniquely, in the U.K. market, we have scale capabilities in both operations and software. Whilst organic progress was slower than we'd anticipated, suppressed in the main by the delay of commissioning of new projects during the fourth quarter, we've been pleased, very pleased with the enduring volumes of remediation work. At the period end, we had 2,100 resources deployed on remediation projects, and that volume has sustained into the first quarter of this year.

We should address head on the question of PPI. Of the GBP 170 million of revenues reported by Intelligent Solutions, around GBP 115 million relate to remediation software and services. And of that GBP 115 million, just under GBP 50 million are directly or indirectly linked to PPI. Now the deadline for new claims, as you know, was in August 2019, and that's created a significant influx of new business. One U.K. bank this year has already taken a further GBP 2.5 billion provision for remediation. So we are confident that our volumes will continue at least into the first half of this year.

Supplementing this, in the U.K., we see newly emerging regulatory thematic reviews, creating future need for remediation services. To call out just a couple of examples here, PCP motor finance products have been subject to weak affordability tests. And it's estimated that almost GBP 40 billion of credit has been mis-sold in that segment. The pension freedoms introduced in 2015 have triggered an avalanche of drawdown activities with compensation already estimated at GBP 6 billion and rising. Interest-only mortgages are widely held to be mis-sold with over 2 million homeowners with no repayment vehicle and no protection against interest rates, should they move again. Finally, there are interesting opportunities in the domestic energy supply markets, where some early projects are emerging. And the overarching theme here, of course, is that regulators are becoming more muscular, becoming more interventionist, and they're more ready to act to protect the rights of consumers in the digital environment. We think there's more to come here.

Additionally and importantly, we see emerging opportunities to take these capabilities, particularly around credit and remediation into North America to sell to our FX base. Now we anticipate that this will be immaterial for 2020, but work we win during the year will be a strong contributor to 2021. We've adapted, therefore, the structure of our Intelligent Solutions business to face off directly into these markets to build for growth.

Pension Solutions is a provider of admin and software for workplace pensions, for government and for the life insurance sector. We specialize in the large and the complex, where the scale of our technology is the most valuable. The business has been challenging in recent years, as you know, with price pressure from private sector competitors, a lack of new opportunities and projects in government, and there's also been a GBP 2 million step-down in our contract with MyCSP. Yet, despite these pressures, we've made progress with stabilizing revenue in the second half, with 8 net new clients, 4 of which include licenses for our administrator and our Compendia software platforms. These projects move into production at the end of 2019, and they'll help correct the revenue decline into 2020.

We should briefly mention also our contract for the civil service pension schemes with MyCSP. The contract runs until 2021. And during 2019, the Cabinet Office suspended activity to reprocure this work, following a Supreme Court judgment ruling on age discrimination. They may well need to be a very significant remediation of that scheme and a repayment of pension payments made between 2016 and the present. So this, along with the necessity to redesign the implementation of the scheme, makes it highly probable that our relationship with MyCSP will be extended for a number of years to allow that work to be undertaken.

We've spoken before about the growth drivers in our core shareholder markets and that the structural growth in the assets manage lock in revenue growth for the future. Our assets, as you all know, grow ahead of GDP, and these trends are continuing. Our strategy turns on winning new registration clients both here and in America and growing those relationships to cross-sell services, particularly share plans and, ultimately, to create retail investors.

This is how it works. Firstly, in the U.K., our regulated assets have increased from GBP 17.6 billion at the time of our IPO to GBP 25.3 billion in 2019 at a compounding annual growth rate of 9%. This flattening from 2018 to '19 is a result of the poor index performance of U.K. domestic stocks, and that could change during 2020.

Our nonregulated assets, now this is share certificates and nonregulated share plan products, they continue to grow materially. And these nonregulated assets are now GBP 93 billion in the U.K. and $519 billion in the United States. These are certificates in circulation that represent embedded value for the group.

The number of on-register holders and retail customers also continues to grow, representing the increased number of clients with share dealing with nominee accounts, sustaining the large number of shareholders of retail -- of large listed businesses.

Payment flows remain considerable. The trend is upward, with more than GBP 300 billion worth of flow transacted through our systems in 2019 despite the relatively subdued market. This growth in underlying assets is an important metric for EQ since the number of customers holding assets with us and the intrinsic value of those assets underpin our visibility of future revenue and contribute therefore to future growth.

We continue to make progress against the financial commitments we made when we took Equiniti to the public markets. And where the appetite of the markets moved and we think of leverage and nonoperating costs here, we've listened to what's been said and we've taken steps. Since 2015, revenues have grown at a CAGR of 11%, with underlying organic growth of 4.1%. Now organic growth in any particular period can vary, of course, due to the timing of projects and due to corporate actions, but the combination of high client fidelity and high recurring revenues creates a resilient platform for progression.

Since '15, EBITDA has grown at a CAGR of 12%, and our commitment has been to EBITDA margins progressing by 25% per annum -- 25 basis points per annum, forgive me. And this has been broadly achieved. In the last 2 years, taking -- in the last 2 years, of course, we've taken all of our deal fees and our exceptional costs into trade as well. A relatively low proportion of offshoring and the platform nature of our core operations leaves us continuing potential for operating leverage, which we expect to be delivered.

Operating cash flow conversion, the ratio of free cash from operations to EBITDA has trended between 91% and 113% over the last 5 years, averaging 100% including the benefit of the receivables financing facility or 98% excluding that benefit. Operating cash conversion has been a little weaker in '19, as we mentioned, due to the timing of receipts and the unwind of the Wells Fargo TSA. But the cash-generating potential of the company remains, we believe, very strong.

During '18 and '19, we've successfully delivered the biggest project in the history of the group, the acquisition of the Wells Fargo Shareowner Services business, and this project's required the creation of a new trust company bank, the separation and reconfiguration of multiple operating systems, effectively building a new business with a total program cost just over GBP 45 million. Now that work is finished in the first half of 2019, we've completely ceased incurring nonoperating costs, the biggest contributor -- and this is the biggest contributor, to an increase in statutory PBT of 63% over the last year.

We've heard the market speak on leverage. At the time of our IPO, on a corrected IFRS 16 basis, leverage was 3.5x. Now it's reduced by a full turn to 2.5x. We run your company with a prudent and disciplined approach to capital allocation. And now that the Wells Fargo project is behind us, the reduction of debt and the reduction of leverage will be an increasing priority.

We should look for a moment at return on capital employed. Our business is a capital-intensive one with the dependency on software development and regulated systems and processes. Now that much of the heavy lifting in the U.S. is behind us, now that's complete, we have the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of the platform that we've built. And we can expect a progressive increase in returns. Importantly, we've sustained our return on capital, despite that very material investment in transformation in North America.

Our markets are regulated, and it's here that scale, specialism and proprietary platforms are important. Tech-enabled services for regulated markets, that defines the place where we play.

So a few final words on capital allocation, if I may. And this is our model. We've designed for good organic growth and strong cash generation in our core operating businesses, underpinned, of course, by structural market growth to generate growth capital to build future value. Our revenues are largely recurring and non-discretionary in their nature. And at the beginning of the year, more than 80% are contracted or highly dependable, with 20% to be delivered from in-year sales activity and from corporate actions. The growth capital is applied across organic Capex, typically 7% of revenue for software development, bolt-on acquisitions where relevant and always made better than a 15% returns hurdle.

The reduction of leverage amends the payment of a progressive dividend. Your capital is precious, and it's our intention to continue to delever our company towards the lower end of our target range during the year ahead. And it's unlikely that we'll invest in any material M&A until that leverage range is comfortably attained.

So may I now hand over to my colleague, Rob, to present the financial review for 2019. Rob, the floor is yours.

Robert David Bloor, Equiniti Group plc - Group Financial Controller [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Guy. So I'll move through to the financial section now and in a format that I'm sure will be familiar. The first part of this will focus on the income statement performance, and I'll go through a little bit more into the detail around the component parts of this through the following slides.

So the first piece really deals with, as we'd heard, the growth in revenue, the reported growth of 4.7% and EBITDA moving by a corresponding 5%. I should just repeat that these numbers are all on a post-IFRS 16 basis as well. So we're comparing like with like because '18 previously and previous provision numbers was reported prior to the IFRS 16 changes.

I'll deal a little bit more detail around the component parts from the divisional perspective for that performance, but if we just move down on other items of the income statement in this section, so we can see that depreciation is just under GBP 1 million ahead year-on-year. And that is reflecting the investment that we've made in property, around the additional sites that we heard about earlier, and also for the IT hardware that we needed to establish the U.S. business as part of its separation. And a little bit more detail later in the presentation regarding Capex.

Amortization of the software has similar characteristics, just around GBP 6 million higher year-on-year, and that reflects partly the investments in the U.S. and also our investment in some significant regulatory products, MiFID II, and our investments in ERP, move to Workday that we're making. And that's -- elements of that has started to be commissioned and come through in this year.

Acquired intangibles, pretty much flat year-on-year. And operating -- nonoperating costs, all incurred in the first half of the year, and as promised, relating solely to that U.S. acquisition of the GBP 5.5 million.

Final word on finance costs, which are lower year-on-year. We secured the refinancing extension in July, and that yielded an improved economic position for us.

So as we move through to the next slide, as promised, there's a little bit more information around the divisional components, and particularly, around organic growth. So the way we calculate organic growth is the same basis as previously. We look at the previous year to see what's the position would have been had we have owned the acquired assets from the 1st of January 2018, and we hold FX on a like-for-like basis.

So as we heard, the headline number is 1.4%. But the component parts of that, with the exception of the pensions business, moved up to 2.7% -- the trading business is 2.7% to 3%. And we can also see that interest income moved up by 16.5%. Again, I'll talk a little bit more about the detail of the driver for those components. That fell through to the EBITDA position. And I think the other 2 points of note on this slide relate to the central costs, which were pretty much flat year-on-year, in line with our proposal to manage that cost base. And also, EBITDA itself moved up by point -- 0.1% of the reported basis to GBP 24.5 million.

So as I move through to the trading performance itself. And we can see the bridges: the left-hand side, we're dealing with revenue; on the right side, we're dealing with the underlying EBITDA components. We can see more of the characteristics coming out through the Investment Solutions business and the resilient nature of that business and being able to perform through the period. And we can see that, as we'd referenced earlier, there is market share improvements driven in the registration, the share plan activities, but there was slower corporate action activity in the second half of the year. And the corporate action revenues for the year were just under GBP 12 million. That translated through to about GBP 7 million of year-on-year revenue despite those challenges, reflecting the underlying quality of the business itself, an additional GBP 1.7 million worth of EBITDA.

Similarly, in Intelligent Solutions, we've heard how the growth rate continued from the 2018 closing position in the first half of the year. And then the second half of the year was more characterized by some of the challenges that we experienced in the decision-making process that the corporates were facing around their discretionary expenditure and particularly in the run-up to the election and the final conclusion to the Brexit components.

In terms of the pensions business, we've heard how the MyCSP pricing change took effect. That accounted for the majority of the GBP 2 million. And that was mitigated by additional sales that we managed to deliver and some growth in that client area, and then that fell through to GBP 2.8 million EBITDA movement downwards year-on-year. And that also reflects some additional investment we took in that business to help the restructuring and put that business on a footing for the future.

Interest itself moved from GBP 2 million, both for revenue and EBITDA, year-on-year. And that was the effect -- the full year effect taking place of the interest rates increase that we had back in August 2018. So we had an additional period of that to come through in 2019.

And then finally, in the U.S. business. So the U.S. business here, because this is a reported basis, we had an extra month's worth of trading in 2019 relative to 2018. So there was roughly about GBP 11 million of revenue that related to that increased period. But underneath that, the business also, similar to the registration business in the U.K., Investment Solutions, they had lower corporate action rates in the year. But they also managed to deliver synergies to support the growth of the business. And it was -- as we've heard as well, there's an increase in the place of the market they actually operate in as well to support the underlying business model itself. So that moved through to about GBP 2.8 million increase year-on-year in EBITDA.

And then finally, on central costs I'd referenced in the previous slide, we were slightly down by about GBP 400,000 year-on-year, and that took us through into that final bridge position.

So the next slide sets out how we fared between the 2 reporting -- to the 2 halves of the year. And obviously, as we move into second half, that's where we started to see some of the economic headwinds that we've been experiencing and referencing. But underneath that, the actual resilience and the core character of the business can be seen, and that also comes through in subsequent analysis we've got around the cash flow as well.

So if we turn to Investment Solutions. There's a 5% organic growth that it delivered in the first half of the year. And in the second half of the year, there's a 2.7% increase. So main point, it maintained a positive growth trajectory throughout. Second half of the year was characterized by a lower level of corporate actions, but it was offset against some of the resilience coming through by an increase in the underlying market that it's operating in, particularly for the core registration areas, but also through a software sale that we have with one of our FX clients in that business. So that helped maintain a growth momentum in that business.

Intelligent Solutions. For the first half of the year, it continued a very healthy growth rate, and that was off the back of that very high rate that it performed in the second half of 2018. And as I said earlier, the second half of the year was really characterized by that client inertia that we experienced in the decision-making process. But also the second half of 2019 is being compared relative to a 30% growth rate in the prior period as well. So there is -- it's maintaining its position between the 2 periods.

Pension Solutions. We can see that the first half of the year was really where we experienced that revenue challenge from the MyCSP pricing arrangements. But the second half of the year, we can see that actually that decline has been arresting significantly. I think that really points to the underpinning around the work that the team are doing there in the client community to drive the revenue piece to a better place for us.

Interest, I've referenced on the previous slide. And then in the U.S., it's very similar to the Investment Solutions market, characterized by a core resilience and business performance. And in the second half of the year, there was a negative growth relative to the prior period, but that's accounted for by the difference in the corporate actions that occurred between the 2 periods. And also, if we were to put the corporate actions and analyze those separately, the underlying growth for that second half for the investment -- for the U.S. business was 7%. So the core character of that business is solid.

So I'll move now through to looking at the cash flow elements of the business. I'll spend just -- I'll go through this slide quite quickly because we've got more analysis and the same sort of theme that takes part -- shows the component parts of this and obviously the half and the second period of the year as well. So cash flow conversion was down to 91% from 102% the prior year, but I'll discuss that shortly. And the free cash flow, we achieved GBP 37 million. And again, I've got some analysis that we'll take through in that second part in the subsequent slide.

So I'll just call out a couple of pieces farther down as we move to the net cash movements. So we were able to repay about GBP 21 million worth of debt. And the dividend payments went out. And obviously, that was an increase in the year-on-year position.

So a little bit more illumination around how we fared between the 2 halves of the year. And this really gets back to that character of the business that was referenced in earlier and the resilience and our ability to deliver cash generation. So we can see that whilst we had a working capital outflow of GBP 13 million for the full year, the bulk of that occurred in the first half of the year, about GBP 10 million, with a smaller amount of just under GBP 3 million for the second half. And we can also see that in the first half of the year, that's where we incurred certain items that related to historic events and will not be recurring. So we've got the cash outflow for nonoperating charges, so there's an element that it's timing-related relating to the prior year. And we also have the profile of the way the taxes occur within the 2 periods as well. So the first half year tends to be characterized by the refunds for our research and development expenditure credits, in the second half year, our payments on account.

The other piece that's worth referencing in the second half year is that we had a refinancing fee of GBP 3.6 million, which we can see in that interest cost line. So the interest underneath that was 6 -- just around about the GBP 6 billion mark and shows and reflects that lower interest burden that we're carrying as a result of the refinancing. So the second half of the year delivered just short of GBP 34 million worth of free cash flow to the equity holders of the business.

And again, if I move through -- and I can talk a little bit more about working capital and give a bit more insight into some of the components that feature here. So we can see that in the receivables position, we moved GBP 20 million year-on-year. And that's the effort and that's the focus that we put into core kind of action from our client base. And it's between the -- this is the close connection in the business between the relationship managers, between our finance directors, the commercial community, and then lastly, our credit controllers. So we can focus on that cash and bring it through. And I've got a slide in a couple of moment's time that look at the DSO, so we can see some of the progression that we've had there.

Now in terms of operating payables, these are quite simply the expense base of the business that's [released] regularly through working capital. But we had one phenomenon here that we dealt with. It was relating to the U.S. business. So John spoke a little bit about this at half 1 and 2018 close as well. When we bought the business in the U.S. in February 2018, as we know, certain services were provided to us until such point as we were separated from the business. And those services were invoiced to us. Now there's a time lag. Those services are being performed. The invoice has been presented to us. And then the invoice has been settled. It's a normal process of working capital. But what's unique around this is, it relates entirely to that U.S. business, and it was a time-bound activity. So with our separation that we heard took place in May of last year, that ceased those services. And so what we have is a fewer invoices were settled in 2018 and more invoices were settled in 2019. They're pretty much balanced out, but that's what's caused that movement between the 2 years.

And the other items of working capital are not particularly noteworthy, but they're items of expense and income that we have, but there's no particular large movements.

I think what is more illuminating in terms of how this manifests itself and everything starts to come together is around the movements in net debt. So as we've seen in previous presentations, we started off with our opening net debt position, again, the IFRS 16 basis. So GBP 352 million of debt. And then we see the green area, the contribution from the operating cash flow, and that resilient and that cash-generative nature of the business. And the light blue area is where the cash outflows occur. Majority is with Capex, GBP 41.5 million. Now there is an additional amount, I'll talk about a bit later on, of GBP 7 million that relates to standing up that U.S. business. So we've separated that out into that red hatched area.

And then we've got the dividend payments, we've got interest financing, and we've also got investments in the acquisitions. So if we took the sum of the dark blue, the green and the light blue bars, so in other words, excluding that hatched area, our net debt went to GBP 328 million. And that's about a 7% year-on-year reduction. If we then bring in those nonrecurring items, which comes to about GBP 15 million, and they relate exclusively to the establishment of the U.S. business, then that takes net debt to GBP 343.6 million. And that's about just under 2.5x lower year-on-year. The GBP 7 million of CapEx relates to the establishment of the IT infrastructure environment that we need to run that U.S. business. That's why we call that out separately.

A little bit more about accrued income and receivables, as I was referring to earlier. So the dark blue items are the receivables, so what we have in invoices to collect from clients, and the light gray area is accrued income. So we tend to look at this as a whole. So we see the total balances were relatively stable across the 3 reporting periods of December '18, June '19 and December '19 of around about GBP 87 million, GBP 88 million and GBP 86 million. But what we can say is that we put a significant focus on today's sales outstanding, so we can see on the right-hand side. And we moved that from 59 to 56 days. But most significantly, we moved the billing position down as well. So year-on-year, that was about a GBP 10 million reduction, and the debtor days went from 31 to 23. And that references back to that focus that we put on in the business through that whole cycle of client engagement through to delivery, through to settlement.

Now of course, we've got accrued income. And we see conversely that that's moved up through the period both in terms of monetary value and in terms of debtor days as well. The point I'd just make around accrued income is that it's -- we only accrue anything if we have a contractual position in place with the clients. And the counterpart to all of this stuff is can you actually collect these items because accrued income will move through to billing. And the bad debt expense that we experienced in 2019 was just GBP 0.3 million, and it's GBP 0.2 million the year before. And then the time that I've been with Equiniti, that is very, very reflective of the experience that we have, the high-fidelity client base, and the nature of the service that we provide, the exact same service and the quality that we deliver.

But just another word, another little bit of color into the accrued income position. Of that GBP 51 million, roughly half of that is billed the subsequent month. It's just typical business-as-usual type activity. And the remaining balances relate to project activity, which has milestone billing. And there's also a component that's driven by IFRS 16 for software sales. There's a point-in-time license revenue recognition that we have. So that can have a longer billing framework. But these are driven by the accounting frameworks that we operate to.

So to the next slide, which I think I can probably go through very quickly because we did commit to having nonoperating charges contained to the first half of the year, and as I said before, relating to the U.S. separation. So that position is the same as we had at the half year.

And then into capital expenditure. Just another couple of words around this. We heard about the investment in the sites for Krakow, Milwaukee and for Bangalore, and also in their hardware -- sorry, exclusive of property, that's about GBP 2.5 million. And then we have the software development and IT infrastructure, and that's really around the investments in the business to -- for its ability to serve its clients. But also to look at our core ERP in the business as well. As we've heard today, we've moved into a full Workday platform to sort the whole business globally, to serve the business globally. If we just look to those 2 first component parts, that's GBP 41.5 million, and that's what we would see as our recurring CapEx in relation to the guidance that we gave around our investment relative to the revenue position. The GBP 7 million in '19 relates to CapEx that we invested in the U.S. business to allow that business to stand separate from the Wells Fargo enterprise that it came out of previously.

Moving to net debt. And again, just to reiterate, this is basically where everything converges. And we out-turned 2019 at 2.5x post-IFRS 16 compared to a 2.7 position for the prior year. And again, we've got the IFRS 16 position referenced in that middle column. And we can see again that progression of leverage decrease taking us through the guidance range that we're focused on of 2 to 2.5x.

So the final word goes to our guidance position. And it's a reiteration of where we've been previously. So revenue growth in that range of 3% to 7%. I would just -- obviously, breaking news from yesterday relative to interest rate positions both for U.K. and the U.S. And so our focus there is for 2020, we would -- our expectation is that we'll experience similar year-on-year organic growth. Wider guidance around margin are being maintained at about 25 basis points. Dividends, the confidence in the business to continue this dividend -- progressive dividend policy. And cash tax, which is also a key driver for us, 15% in 2020 and 17% thereafter. And again, it's the characteristics of our deferred tax that allows us to achieve that. And cash conversion, about 95% area. And EBITDA -- and the leverage ratio, as I referenced, 2 to 2.5x.

So with that, I think I'll hand back over to Mr. Wakeley.

Guy Richard Wakeley, Equiniti Group plc - Group CEO & Executive Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Rob. That's a great job. So allow me to say a few words in closing on outlook, on -- in summary and also on COVID-19.

So let's talk first for a moment about COVID-19. The rapid development of this global pandemic obviously creates uncertainty for our customers and for our markets, for our colleagues, and this is a situation that's changing day by day. Our priority and it's absolutely clear: to protect our colleagues, sustain the day-to-day, keep delivering critical services. Our level of preparedness is very high, but also so is the uncertainty. We've got relatively few supply chain dependencies, and we've got a defensive recurring regular revenue model. So we think we're as secure as we can be. But the effects on our markets, the effects on the broader economy, they're unfavorable in any scenario. And they're obviously uncertain in the magnitude. We've already seen interest rate reductions in the U.S. and yesterday, of course, in the United Kingdom, and delays to discretionary projects, whether in Corporate Actions or perhaps in Intelligent Solutions. I mean that could happen. So as you'd expect, we're doing everything that we can to make sure we keep EQ delivering, we keep EQ safe.

So turning to outlook. We see that our strategy of specialist not generalist is delivering. And for the foreseeable future, the long-term growth drivers of Equiniti remain. We see resilient characteristics of our business continuing, defensive revenues underpinning sustainable single-digit organic growth both here and in the United States. Operating leverage will continue to grow margins ahead of revenue.

Whilst there's near-term uncertainty, of course, in discretionary spending and in interest receivables, our client base and our revenue model remain very secure. Our focus for 2020 is to accelerate momentum in the United States, reduce leverage and net debt and to continue our investment in product and in digitization. So despite the uncertainty ahead, we're well set for the future.

And then a few words in summary. 2019 has undoubtedly been a solid year for Equiniti, and we're pleased to have shown organic growth in challenging conditions. Our biggest project, the separation of our Wells Fargo Shareowner Services business has been delivered, concluded in May and nonoperating costs have ceased immediately thereafter. We're really pleased with the business that we've bought. We're focused on cash. We've made real progress with cash conversion, debt reduction and reduction of leverage. We've continued to invest in scale and resilience and in product to serve our clients and our customers better, but to ensure that we build a sustainable foundation for future growth.

We believe that EQ has strong prospects for value creation, and the Board and leadership look forward to reporting good progress in the future.

So thank you for your attention during this 2019 presentation. We would be delighted, of course, to take questions in the room or on the phone. Paul, you were just first. Paul Sullivan.

Questions and Answers

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul Daniel Alexander Sullivan, Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director & Analyst [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Great. It's Paul Sullivan from Barclays. We know about the sort of the countercyclical characteristics of the sort of the U.K. registration business. But how should we think about the rest of the portfolio? And how do you think the U.S. business fares in a bear market? That's the first question.

And then secondly, on interest income, if we assume U.K. and U.S. rates go to 0 or below, how should we think about interest income and related revenues tied to that? And how should we think about floor? And is there a floor there?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Guy Richard Wakeley, Equiniti Group plc - Group CEO & Executive Director [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Great. Well, I'll talk to the first, and I'll ask my colleague, Rob, to help me out with the interest rates so we give you a proper answer. Look, the business has got strong countercyclical characteristics, Paul. That's definitely the case. So certainly, in Investment Solutions, the expectation is that when markets go bad, if we do get a bear market, there will undoubtedly be capital raises, restructurings, and that will play to Corporate Action income. And as we look back through our history, actually, one of the best years of the company was immediately after the GFC when the banks recapitalized. So there are silver lining type opportunities in a tough market. We absolutely see that.

What we also see in bear markets is that retail investors save so although interest rates have come off, we've got a real expectation that cash balances will grow as people become more defensive. So we've got an inherent hedge in the group in that respect.

The U.S. business shares those characteristics. It's defensive. The revenues are nailed on. And as we move towards a greater penetration of share plans there, we'll also get some of that defensive saving. The pensions business is very, very highly recurring. As you know, that's a regular kind of monthly fee income, Intelligent Solutions, a bit less so. We, of course, were more dependent upon selling software and continuing remediation. So taking the portfolio as a whole, we think we've got a strong countercyclical play. But overall, a defensive play. That's the first thing.

Secondly, falling interest rates are obviously an impediment to revenue. And the reduction in rates we've seen in the U.K. and the U.S., that will take about 1.5 percentage points out of organic growth. The total effect of the interest rate moves in 2020 will be between GBP 8 million and GBP 9 million, that kind of number. However, I think there are 2 important points there. One point is that we have a natural hedge in the cost of our debt. So we'll have a reduction in our interest payable of between GBP 1 million and GBP 2 million. We think that helps. But also, there's an inherent floor in our pricing because the way we get paid for many of our services is on the interest on the balances that we take. So if interest rates would have fall again, we've got a very clear case to say to our clients, look, obviously, we're not going to do this work for nothing. There's a pricing opportunity to get paid. So we think there's an inherent floor in the business that would protect us against rates going to 0.

Did I get the question? Great. Okay. Good. Robert?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert John Plant, Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited, Research Division - Analyst [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rob Plant from Panmure Gordon. In terms of PPI fading, can that be offset by the points you're making about new areas of remediation into 2021?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Guy Richard Wakeley, Equiniti Group plc - Group CEO & Executive Director [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, it could be. Let me tell you what I can see now. Firstly, what has been pleasing to us is that the volume of remediation out of '19 into '20, has been very, very sustainable. That's the first thing. And despite the deadline for new claims, we're seeing a phenomenon of re-remediation where previously remediated claims are being readdressed because they haven't entirely compensated the initial claimant. So PPI, we certainly see being buoyant through the first half.

Now in parallel, we've got strong growth in some of the other thematics that we described. So remediation might be a bit weaker in the second half. But certainly, there are new things coming in to replace PPI. And the thematic here is that all of the regulatory reviews we look at, both in financial services, in energy, in telco, it's all about the rights of consumers who trade online, consumers in the digital economy. So we think there'll be more interventions, more scale plays and particularly we're having software to be able to do this, not just resourcing but software and service is a really valuable play. So we're not going to be overconfident. We want to be realistic here. But we think there's plenty to do. Rahim from Liberum.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rahim Nizar Karim, Liberum Capital Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Two, if I may. Just to try and get a sense of how resilient the revenues are. You talked earlier about 80% being contracted and dependable on average over time. Could you give us kind of a snapshot of what that looks like today in terms of 2020?

And then the second one is just on the U.S. Obviously, lots of moving parts with the interest income and corporate actions. Give us a sense of what's happening to underlying pricing there and margins and whether we should expect to see any incremental costs, I mean perhaps mitigating the synergies that you're targeting, or whether you're expecting a high level of drop through for 2020.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Guy Richard Wakeley, Equiniti Group plc - Group CEO & Executive Director [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, I'll take those in order. So yes, we certainly -- when we think about the business, we think about 80% being sold or dependable or defensive at the beginning of the year. So that's interest income, transactional FS, dealing income from the share dealing businesses, plus the things we have contracted. So it's broadly 20% to sell.

Now we're a bit better than that at the moment. We're coming to the end of the third quarter. And we're thinking about maybe 15% to go, something like that. What's pleasing though, and it really has been pleasing, is some of our transactional revenue has been super strong. So we've seen a big uptick in, for instance, retail share dealing compared to last year. So that's good. We've also seen quite an encouraging building of cash balances compared to last year, as people have been a bit more defensive. So some of these changes in the market are playing to our strength here.

To Corporate Actions, we believe we've been realistic in our expectation for corporate actions in the U.K. We're signaling that it will be about the same as last year. Last year, I think it was GBP 11.6 million from memory. And we'll get a similar number this year, we think. There are already some actions on the screen that we think will play materially into this year. So that's, I think, a good sign.

In the U.S., 2 things. So corporate action volume is -- we expect to be comparable to the prior year. We have one large corporate action already sold, ready to be executed in these next weeks. There are pricing opportunities there also, and importantly, the cost we've needed to take to invest in sales, to invest in operations for share plans, that's substantially done. So when you think about the synergies, we'd expect a high level of drop-through from that margin accretion.

Can we take any more questions in the room? And then any more questions by telephone, please? Anybody on the phone?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Guy Richard Wakeley, Equiniti Group plc - Group CEO & Executive Director [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So hearing no questions on the telephone, look, we thank you for your attention during this '19 results presentation. Rob and I are grateful for your support, and we will send your best wishes to John, of course. Thank you, everybody. Have a great day.

Robert David Bloor, Equiniti Group plc - Group Financial Controller [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you.