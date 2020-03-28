Edited Transcript of ECR earnings conference call or presentation 6-Mar-20 3:00pm GMT

Q4 2019 Montage Resources Corp Earnings Call

State College Mar 28, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Montage Resources Corp earnings conference call or presentation Friday, March 6, 2020 at 3:00:00pm GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Scroll to continue with content Ad

================================================================================

Corporate Participants

================================================================================

* Douglas A. Kris

Montage Resources Corporation - VP of IR

* John K. Reinhart

Montage Resources Corporation - President, CEO & Director

* Michael L. Hodges

Montage Resources Corporation - Executive VP & CFO

================================================================================

Conference Call Participants

================================================================================

* Andrew Ginsburg

R.W. Pressprich & Co. - Associate Director

* Arun Jayaram

JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Equity Research Analyst

* Duncan Scott McIntosh

Johnson Rice & Company, L.L.C., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Irene Oiyin Haas

Imperial Capital, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst

* John Marshall White

Roth Capital Partners, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst

* Stark H. Remeny

RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Assistant VP

================================================================================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Montage Resources Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call.

(Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

Story continues

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Douglas Kris, Vice President of Investor Relations. Douglas, you may now begin.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Douglas A. Kris, Montage Resources Corporation - VP of IR [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good morning, and thank you for joining us for the Montage Resources Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call.

With me today are John Reinhart, President and Chief Executive Officer; Michael Hodges, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Oleg Tolmachev, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Matthew Rucker, Executive Vice President, Resource Planning and Development.

If you have not received a copy of last night's press release regarding our fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial and operating results, you can find a copy of it on our website at www.montageresources.com.

Today's discussion will highlight the company's operational and financial performance in the quarter, along with the full year. Before we start our comments, I would like to point out our disclosures regarding cautionary statements in our press release and remind you that during this call, Montage Resources management will make forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on our current judgments regarding factors that will impact the future performance of Montage Resources and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Montage Resources' control. Actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied or forecast in such statements. Information concerning these risk factors can also be found in the company's filings with the SEC.

In addition, during this call, we do make reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation to applicable GAAP measures can be found in our earnings release. We expect to file our 10-K next week, which will be accessible through our website or the SEC's EDGAR system.

I will now turn the call over to John Reinhart, our President and CEO.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John K. Reinhart, Montage Resources Corporation - President, CEO & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Doug, and thank you to everyone for listening to our call today.

The past year represented a significant inflection point for the company's operations with the progression to a business model that prioritized capital efficiency, cost reductions, balance sheet protection and a focus on cash flows. At a time when investor attention has shifted from resource capture to capital discipline and operational execution, Montage has delivered on its targets to provide disciplined production growth within the context of a significantly lower capital spend while achieving or exceeding our respective guidance metrics.

In 2019, the company delivered on higher production, lower operating costs, lower overhead costs, improved EBITDAX and lower capital spending than initially guided while adding over $275 million in borrowing base capacity since the completion of the merger and keeping financial leverage below 2x. We are pleased with the results delivered this past year and the numerous successes realized, all achieved while managing through the integration since the transformational merger 1 year ago as well as navigating a challenging commodity price cycle. The current operating environment reinforces the importance of being a low-cost producer with high-quality assets, maintaining a top-performing execution team and possessing limited contractual commitments. Given the transformation the company has experienced over the past 12 months, I would like to briefly reflect upon a few of the operational, commercial and financial achievements that the company realized during 2019, a number of which are also laid out in our updated corporate presentation.

On the operational side, the company refocused its development plans to a liquids-focused de-risk program that prioritized prolific stacked pay development, optimized lateral lengths and initial well count per pad. The results of the execution of this plan delivered capital costs for wells spud in 2019 within 1% on average to AFE cost estimates. The wells spud in the second half of 2019 achieved a blended program cost of approximately $846 per foot of lateral. This performance represents an estimated cost reduction of approximately 13% from 2018 performance. The efficiency gains realized in 2019, in aggregate, were improved by 34% year-on-year, with delivered pad spud-to-sales cycle times of 145 days, down from the 2018 results of 220 days. The blended cycle times planned for 220 -- 2020 are targeting 140 days. These well costs and cycle time improvements have lowered capital costs and accelerated production, resulting in improved capital efficiencies and cash turns in 2019.

On the commercial side, the company successfully negotiated an Ohio Marcellus processing contract that provided lower operating expenses, with the added benefit of enhanced hydrocarbon netbacks facilitated by our ability to fully reject ethane and realize the upside value in the BTU content of the gas stream. In addition, the company maintains a strategic advantage of limited downstream firm transport commitments and has maintained our gross marketed gas production approximately 45% above our downstream commitments. This facilitates improved netbacks for our gas stream by selling a substantial portion of our produced gas at in-basin pricing hubs as well as selling our uncommitted gas at a premium to other operators who possess downstream commitments that they are unable to fill. Considering our liquids-focused development plan and favorable commercial contracts, approximately 40% of our fourth quarter revenue was generated from liquids. When combining this with competitive operating costs, the company has been able to realize the highest cash operating margin among our peer group at $1.52 per Mcfe during the fourth quarter, which I believe is a substantial accomplishment for a company of our size.

Turning to the financial transformation achievements. Many of these were ultimately driven by the operational and commercial successes noted previously. The company was able to significantly arrest the historic corporate outspend, which equated to cash flow neutrality earlier than promised, resulting in second half of 2019 remaining generally in a cash flow neutral position, with no incremental net debt incurred from the second quarter to year-end 2019. This is a significant performance improvement versus the outspend in the first half of 2019 and especially noteworthy considering the backdrop of meaningfully lower commodity prices.

The company has maintained a leverage ratio almost 0.5x below the Appalachian peer group at 1.9x on a pro forma trailing 12 months EBITDAX basis while enhancing the company's liquidity position to approximately $353 million at year-end, driven by the borrowing base redetermination post merger. This credit profile provided the baseline for Montage Resources to be one of the select few Northeast operators to keep its credit rating and forward outlook intact with the major rating agencies in 2019.

Montage has delivered on a number of aggressive strategic objectives laid out at our Analyst Day just 1 year ago. And the organization is realizing the synergies of bringing together 2 exceptional operating teams who have transformed our business model and significantly improved the underlying performance drivers across the entire corporation. Our expectation going forward is for continued success as we pursue additional operational efficiencies, commercial contract renegotiations and service cost reductions that will be incremental to gains realized to date. Our focus remains on capital discipline, protecting the company's balance sheet and liquidity position and targeting free cash flow generation. With a multiyear runway of ample liquidity and no debt maturities over the next 3 years, our priority will be to deploy free cash flow from organic cash flow generation as well as noncore asset sales towards debt reduction rather than acceleration of activity, with the deleveraging process further enhancing the equity value upside.

During the fourth quarter of 2019, the company's average daily production was approximately 623 million cubic feet equivalent per day. And the full year 2019 production averaged approximately 548 million cubic feet equivalent per day, which was at the midpoint of our guidance range and 7% above the midpoint of the company's initial 2019 guidance. This was accomplished while completing our full year program significantly under our original capital budget guidance.

Production costs for the fourth quarter and full year were $1.33 and $1.32 per 1,000 cubic feet equivalent, respectively, which was within our implied guidance range for the quarter and substantially below our initial full year 2019 guidance range. We continue to work with our service providers in leveraging our volumes and activity in order to continue to drive operating expenses lower in 2020.

The company's total revenue was approximately $174 million for the fourth quarter and approximately $634 million for the full year 2019, a 2% and 23% increase over the equivalent 2018 periods, respectively, which reflects the ongoing strategic decision to focus activity on our substantial inventory of liquids-rich acreage. Oil accounted for approximately 25% of our production revenue for the full year 2019, which was an increase from the prior year, primarily driven by the continued focus on the highly advantaged stacked pay Marcellus acreage that provided the highest corporate development returns. These results contributed to the company delivering an adjusted EBITDAX of approximately $311 million for the full year.

The condensate production continues to differentiate Montage from other Appalachian peers, leading to one of the highest all-in realized prices in the basin. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the company drilled 6 gross wells focused in our stacked pay area of our acreage in Monroe County, Ohio, of which 2 were Utica dry gas and 4 were Marcellus. We continue to be encouraged by the well results in our Marcellus Ohio development area, which are producing condensate yields above our type curve expectations. These highly economic liquids-rich Marcellus wells highlight the development advantage of our core stacked pay area in Ohio and West Virginia, which we believe will provide a valuation uplift on the approximate 300 Marcellus and Utica net stacked pay undeveloped locations once the quality of the assets is fully appreciated. On the completion side, we completed 5 gross wells, which were all in our Utica dry gas acreage in Ohio. The execution team has been able to perform at a high level of efficiency, completing an average of approximately 8.5 stages per day for the quarter. Finally, during the third quarter, we turned to sales 4 gross wells, all of which were Utica dry gas wells in Ohio.

Overall, for the full year, we drilled 32 gross wells, completed 36 gross wells and turned to sales 39 gross net operated wells in a capital-disciplined manner, delivering the results approximately $20 million below our initial capital expenditure expectations. Looking forward to 2020, we are executing a capital plan of approximately $200 million that is forecasted to provide 6% production growth year-on-year based upon the midpoint of our guidance range. This capital plan results in approximately 45% lower expenditures relative to the midpoint of our initial 2019 plan. The 2020 development will be concentrated in the highly economic stacked pay area of our Ohio acreage, with the Marcellus development comprising approximately 60% to 65% of the drilling and completion spending. As 2020 continues to progress, our flexible development plan may be adjusted based on the cost savings realized and commodity pricing realized in order to preserve our financial strength while prioritizing our target of free cash flow generation.

Again, it has been an outstanding year for the company, and we look forward to being able to deliver great results as we move through the remainder of 2020.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Michael.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael L. Hodges, Montage Resources Corporation - Executive VP & CFO [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, John.

During the fourth quarter, the company continued to achieve strong results in almost every area of the business. Adjusted revenue for the fourth quarter was approximately $173 million and adjusted EBITDAX was approximately $88 million, both of which were above the previous year's quarterly results. Said another way, the fourth quarter of 2019 demonstrated the power of Montage's business to deliver quarterly sequential cash flow growth, as highlighted from the approximate cash flow neutrality achieved during the second half of 2019, with our reported EBITDAX roughly meeting our capital spending and interest expense despite the significant headwinds of commodity prices.

During the fourth quarter, our all-in realized price was $3.01 per Mcfe, including the impact of cash-settled derivatives and excluding firm transportation. This top-tier all-in pricing was driven by the continued activity levels from the liquids-rich areas of our acreage, with approximately 25% of the revenue stream during the fourth quarter coming from condensate sales and total liquids contributing approximately 40% of our revenue. We are continuing to reap the benefits of unique exposure to condensate as our stacked pay Marcellus activity continues to increase. As John mentioned previously, our ability to sell commitment-free natural gas in the underutilized firm transportation assets owned by others at prices which were at a premium to in-basin benchmarks has continued to be value added during the quarter. As activity levels slow in the basin, it is likely that our position with uncommitted volumes will become even more valuable to others who are looking for options for their overcommitted firm transport portfolios. We believe we can capture this value for Montage in a variety of ways, and we will remain open to discussions that allow us to deliver upon these underappreciated assets.

On the liquid side, we realized an $18.65 per barrel NGL price for the quarter, equating to 33% of WTI excluding cash-settled derivatives. Our production sales volumes that are sold at Mont Belvieu prices and without ethane recoveries should allow us to continue to realize better overall NGL economics going forward, and we are looking forward to the opportunity to sell our recovered ethane at gas pricing in the near future once the Shell cracker comes online, with a target date of year-end 2020. We believe this pricing mechanism will provide a significant economic uplift for years to come as we currently receive little or no value for our recovered ethane net of fractionation and transportation costs.

Our realized oil price during the fourth quarter of $48.9 per barrel implies a negative $7.92 differential to WTI, which is inclusive of all transportation expenses but excludes cash-settled derivatives. As our activity continues in the more liquids-rich portions of our acreage, which provides us with peer-leading margins and significantly differentiates us from other Appalachian peers, we believe we are uniquely positioned amongst our peers to benefit from any potential strength in WTI prices. In addition, we have recently seen an improvement in our oil differentials and anticipate this to continue as activity level in the basin moderates.

For the full year, our $366 million of capital expenditures consisted predominantly of $339.7 million in drilling and completion capital, $600,000 in corporate-related expenditures and $25.9 million in land-related capital. Our land-related capital expenditures during 2019 were approximately 7% of our total capital expenditures, well within our guidance of 5% to 10% of total capital expenditures for the year, as we focused our activity only on acreage that impacts our near-term development plan.

With respect to our current hedge position, we are pleased that we have hedged more than 55% of our 2020 natural gas production at prices well above the current strip price. While we are encouraged by signs of an improving macro trend for natural gas supply and believe that better days are ahead, we remain committed to a disciplined approach to hedging our cash flows, and we'll look to add to our 2021 position in the months ahead. Given that our peer-leading condensate production is a significant portion of our cash flows, we have also been active hedging this important component of our overall revenue stream and have more than 52% of our oil production hedged at approximately $57.13 per barrel.

Finally, we will begin our spring borrowing base redetermination in the next month or so, and we are encouraged by our early discussions with our lending group. As we announced previously, the value of our proved developed reserves at strip pricing at year-end 2019 was approximately $1 billion, an increase of about 30% since the prior year. Given the level of asset coverage provided to our lenders from our producing reserves, along with our low-leverage profile and conservative business plan, we feel very good about the upcoming redetermination despite the weakness in commodity prices that will at least partially flow through to bank debts this spring. As we consider our current liquidity position and our capital plans, we are comfortable that Montage remains well positioned to fund its drilling program with cash flow from operations and minimal reliance on our revolver while generating an attractive level of cash flow growth.

On that note, John will wrap up the prepared remarks.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John K. Reinhart, Montage Resources Corporation - President, CEO & Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Michael.

Overall, we remain thoroughly impressed with the entire Montage team and their push to enhance value of our asset base and our company as we distinguish ourselves through operational and financial execution. Our strong 2019 performance demonstrates our focus on capital efficiency and positions Montage for shareholder value creation.

We thank everyone for joining us today. This concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, please open the line for questions.

================================================================================

Questions and Answers

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Our first question comes from the line of Irene Haas with Imperial Capital.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Irene Oiyin Haas, Imperial Capital, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Congratulations on how you have ended 2019, which was an extremely difficult year considering the gas macro as such. And I look towards 2020 and it feels like that you guys will be able to kind of generate free cash flow. So my question for you is, how would you prefer to reduce debt? Are you going to pay down your revolver? Or would you consider actually buying back some of your bonds at discount? That's my only question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael L. Hodges, Montage Resources Corporation - Executive VP & CFO [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Irene, it's a great question. This is Michael. I'll start, and John can certainly jump in. I think, primarily, our focus this year is going to take any cash flow that we generate organically and take it straight to the balance sheet. So I think in general we like our liquidity position. I think if there's opportunities maybe to strategically buy back some bonds, we could consider that, depending on the level that they trade at. But in this environment, liquidity is also very important to us. So I think the excess free cash flow, likely, we'll preserve it with some additional liquidity unless the bonds get a little bit cheaper from where they are now. I do think John mentioned some noncore asset sales and some other opportunities to bring in some cash. I think if that happens and we have an opportunity to potentially take out some of the bonds at a good price, I think you could see us do that as well. So we look at both of them. We have discussions with the Board on both options. And depending on what the opportunities are and what kind of size we can get in the bonds, that's something that we would consider.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from the line of Arun Jayaram with JPMorgan.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Arun Jayaram, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Equity Research Analyst [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John, I was wondering if you could maybe elaborate on the stack development concept that you're deploying kind of in Monroe County. Are you co-developing or going back into, call it, existing pads with -- that's already have some legacy wells on them?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John K. Reinhart, Montage Resources Corporation - President, CEO & Director [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Thanks, Arun. It's, I think, as we look at 2020 and look at the plan, what we're doing is actually on the 65% of the spend on the Marcellus we're going into existing pads that have previously been developed on the Utica. And this is a -- this has very big benefit to us because if you think about it, the Marcellus just in general is going to take advantage of those pad savings, low-cost infrastructure savings, midstream, basically right of ways there. In addition to that, Marcellus in Ohio has a very favorable commercial contract, and the condensate yields are improving with every well we drill. So overall, it's a very economic, even at today's prices, development, and it's taking advantage of all the previous [sunk] capital in the area for 2020.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Arun Jayaram, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Equity Research Analyst [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Great, great. One of the themes in earnings season has been a couple of your peers have called some win-win renegotiations on some long-term midstream kind of contracts. I know you guided to, call it, $1.30 in terms of cash operating costs in 2020. Could you elaborate on potential for Montage to do something that could, call it, be a win-win or you could exchange, call it, lower near-term midstream costs for perhaps more term, et cetera?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael L. Hodges, Montage Resources Corporation - Executive VP & CFO [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. This is Michael, Arun. I'll take the first shot at that again. I think that similar to what you've seen some of our peers do, I think to the extent that you have activity in the basin that you feel is economic and that you can continue with and to the extent that your midstream providers are still looking for ways to ensure that they're going to be part of that activity, I think there's opportunity. So we talked even at our Analyst Day last year that the 2 companies Blue Ridge and Eclipse had some overlap with some providers and that we were working through some commercial situations where we could take advantage of that. I think our processing contract at midyear this year is just one example of that. And there are still some ongoing discussions that we're having that might allow us to do some things as well. So I think, again, it's not easy. The things -- you have to make sure that there are ways that you can benefit your provider as well as capture some of that savings for yourself. So we work on it a lot. I think that's a part of the business that gets underappreciated. And John and I talk about spending as much time trying to manage the top line as we do some of the other bottom line numbers, but I think we've got some opportunity, and we'll keep you guys updated. There may be some things that we can offer here in the coming days and weeks ahead.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Arun Jayaram, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Equity Research Analyst [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

All right. Great. Nice results in 2019.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John K. Reinhart, Montage Resources Corporation - President, CEO & Director [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Arun.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from the line of Dun McIntosh with Johnson Rice & Company.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Duncan Scott McIntosh, Johnson Rice & Company, L.L.C., Research Division - Research Analyst [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Congrats on a good year. My question is on kind of activity and the leverage you can pull if prices are going to stay down here. We're at 42.75 and $1.75 this morning. What sort of flexibility do you have in your 2020 rig schedule to kind of scale up or down on activity? And then, again if prices are going to be down here, I'd have to imagine there's same pressure on service costs as well. And kind of how that relationship with your current production target of kind of 6% growth this year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John K. Reinhart, Montage Resources Corporation - President, CEO & Director [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. It's a great question. Appreciate it. I think, first of all, to comment to your point about service costs. Oleg and his team really stays on top of driving costs down. And as you think about the macro environment being where it is on pricing, we feel like that, particular side of the business, there's some upside on cost savings not only on the capital side but on the expense side. So getting more to your activity level: We continuously kind of update our outlook, the cash flow, and balancing that throughout the year. We take into account the successes that the teams are having with regards to the capital program as well as the expense program as well as commodity prices. So if you want to think about the levers that we have to pull, it's certainly cost reduction, but it's also activity level. Due to the lower level of commitments that the company has, we actually have the ability to kind of toggle, whether it's between oil or gas or whether it's just lower activity, if need be. We certainly have those levers. And initially, we don't see a big impact on the production for 2020 with some of those levers we have available, but we'll be very mindful of what kind of 2021 impact that might have as we continue to assess those potential reductions in activity. But I'd say we're pretty comfortable right now with our ability, depending on how the cost reductions and the commodity price swings, to be able to achieve our target of balanced cash flows or even generating cash flows this year throughout the year. We'll probably be in a position, if some decisions are made, in that late Q2, early Q3. So if it warrants, that's when generally the company will provide some feedback, I expect, on any kind of change of plans.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Duncan Scott McIntosh, Johnson Rice & Company, L.L.C., Research Division - Research Analyst [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Good. And then for my follow-up, maybe just a little more color around noncore asset sales. I'd have to imagine that the volatility we've had in the past 6 months has made the deal flow a little slower, but just kind of your outlook there. And I mean liquidity is in great shape, especially relative to your peers, but obviously any incremental liquidity is a benefit in this day and age. So just any additional color there? I'll hang up and listen.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John K. Reinhart, Montage Resources Corporation - President, CEO & Director [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, thanks, yes. To your point, I think the market really over the last year, 9 months has been pretty challenged with regards to valuations on either undeveloped or certain assets. We continue to stay engaged, however, on 2 -- and we don't talk about it a lot, but we do have some noncore assets, and we have some assets that we're not actually developing currently that's very economic, that we want to pull forward some value and try to get some monetization efforts. So in the Flat Castle area, we stay engaged even though the drilling activity has slowed down. There are some potential opportunities down the road that we continue to assess for some value accretion and bringing value for Montage with various structures. And I think -- before I talk a little bit about some kind of a partnership with regards to current -- limiting current development and future development. So some of those discussions are -- they actually continue. And secondly, the company does have some undeveloped acreage nearby other operators' development. That's always an opportunity for us to be able to monetize [and] trade. And lastly, the company is in possession of some midstream assets that we own. And that's an ongoing assessment, and we certainly want to be mindful of that opportunity and what it means and make sure that it makes sense for the company, but I will tell you that there are some opportunities. We continue to push and press for them. And as we realize some successes as the months and quarters move forward, we'll be sure to share those with the entire market. So I appreciate the question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from the line of John White with Roth Capital.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John Marshall White, Roth Capital Partners, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

My question has been asked, and you've answered it. It was on debt reduction. So I'll say congratulations on a strong year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael L. Hodges, Montage Resources Corporation - Executive VP & CFO [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, John.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John K. Reinhart, Montage Resources Corporation - President, CEO & Director [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, John.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from the line of Stark Remeny with RBC Capital Markets.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stark H. Remeny, RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Assistant VP [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Congrats on a solid quarter and a killer 2019. Most of my questions have already been asked, but I've got a few small follow-ups. Assuming that gas prices either hold or maybe even deteriorate from this point and trip, do you guys see a point and would you consider shutting any volumes in or maybe start building DUCs?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael L. Hodges, Montage Resources Corporation - Executive VP & CFO [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Stark, this is Michael. I think in general that's probably an option that we would go to very late in the game. I think you have to kind of assess where you're at from a fixed cost and a variable cost perspective when you make those decisions. I think if prices -- we've seen situations in the past sometimes when basis widens out significantly, where you may make that decision for a short period of time. But given where our costs are at, the $1.32 per M of cost is certainly below where the strip is and even some of that cost is fixed. So you're really kind of taking the variable cost and assessing it from that perspective. So I would tell you we're mindful of kind of the right decision at the right time, but I think wholesale shut-ins for extended period of times would probably be something that would be a last resort for us.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John K. Reinhart, Montage Resources Corporation - President, CEO & Director [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. And then I'll just add to Michael's comments, Stark, that just similar to what we did in Q4 as taking the advantage of a lower commodity price environment to kind of do some proactive workovers that will actually enhance production in the future, you can think about us continuing to be opportunistic as we look at potential workovers and timing those with either downtime from operations that's currently planned for maintenance or any kind of low pricing environment. So just a little bit more color on some of the other things we'll look at with regards to pricing and shut-ins.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stark H. Remeny, RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Assistant VP [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, it absolutely makes sense. And then just on the Sequel JV wells, are you guys expecting any of those to begin reverting their working interest to you this year? And then what is the associated production wedge, if so?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John K. Reinhart, Montage Resources Corporation - President, CEO & Director [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, this is John. I'll comment on it. We are not anticipating any reversion in 2020. I don't have the actual runway on that nor the wedge, but we can certainly follow-up with you separately, if you want to reach out to us, and we'll get you that information.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Our next question comes from the line of Andrew Ginsburg with R.W. Pressprich.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew Ginsburg, R.W. Pressprich & Co. - Associate Director [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Most of them have been addressed already. Just wanted to ask 1 or 2 follow-ups. So in terms of the CapEx budget for this year coming up, obviously, it's a big reduction over FY '19, and we're still seeing the production growth. Do we look at this level of CapEx basically where we can kind of keep production flat to slightly up? Or do we see this drop in CapEx kind of catching up in 2021 if the levels don't get picked up again after FY '20?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John K. Reinhart, Montage Resources Corporation - President, CEO & Director [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. This is John. I'll kind of give you a high level there as we continue past 2018, which is a pretty high-development-activity year for the company and a lot of growth. So the answer is the actual, call it, maintenance capital, for nothing else. This is -- I wouldn't expect it to accelerate as we go down. A matter of fact, I would expect it to moderate as our base declines continue to moderate over time. And we continue to prioritize some very core high-prolific, high-productive acreage. So yes, moving into the future, I would expect this number to even moderate for that kind of flattish to single-digit growth outlook. Now just bear in mind it does depend on if you're drilling gas or oil whenever you look at production. We really focus on, quite frankly, the netbacks and the revenue and the cash flows. And the production is almost an output from that. So just be very mindful. When we talk about maintenance capital, we have the ability to shift. So a slightly less production but higher EBITDAX, I think everybody would be onboard with that. But hopefully, that answers your question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew Ginsburg, R.W. Pressprich & Co. - Associate Director [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, that does. That makes sense. And then just in terms of cash flow. So I noticed that some of the payables balances were increasing and maybe some of the receivables were decreasing a little. So obviously, that's the working capital throughout the year. Do you see a reversal in working capital or another drag on working capital to affect your ability to generate cash flow for FY '20?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael L. Hodges, Montage Resources Corporation - Executive VP & CFO [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. This is Michael. That's a good question. So I think one of the things that drives our working capital is just the timing of our interest payments on our high-yield bonds. So for us, that's a pretty significant payment. It happens in January and July of each year, so you're always going to see kind of the liability side of the working capital creep up a little bit in that June and December balance sheet. So that's a portion of it. That will come back down in January as we've already made that payment. But other than that, certainly as prices come under pressure, you see the receivables side creep down a little bit just because you're accruing for those revenues and they haven't shown up yet, but beyond that, I would tell you it's really normal course of business. I don't think there's anything significantly different going on with our working capital. It's been in a, I'd call it, about a 10% range from where it is now from -- the last 12 months.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew Ginsburg, R.W. Pressprich & Co. - Associate Director [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Perfect. That answers all my questions. And congrats on a really strong year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John K. Reinhart, Montage Resources Corporation - President, CEO & Director [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Andrew. Appreciate it.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We have reached the end of our question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the call back over to Mr. Reinhart for any closing remarks.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John K. Reinhart, Montage Resources Corporation - President, CEO & Director [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. We'd like to thank everybody for joining our call today. It's been a great 2019. And 2020 is off, from an operational execution, to a good start. And we look forward to sharing the first quarter results with you guys on our next call.

Thank you, and have a great day.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. This concludes today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation, and have a wonderful day.