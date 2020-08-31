Edited Transcript of DXYN.OQ earnings conference call or presentation 4-May-17 2:00pm GMT

Dixie Group Inc Earnings Call

CHATTANOOGA Aug 31, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Dixie Group Inc earnings conference call or presentation Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 2:00:00pm GMT

* Daniel K. Frierson

The Dixie Group, Inc. - Chairman & CEO

* Jon A. Faulkner

The Dixie Group, Inc. - VP of Strategic Initiatives

* Joshua Kenneth Wilson

Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Senior Research Associate

Operator [1]

Good day, and welcome to The Dixie Group, Inc. 2017 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded.

At this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dan Frierson. Please go ahead.

Daniel K. Frierson, The Dixie Group, Inc. - Chairman & CEO [2]

Thank you, Vince, and welcome, everyone, to our first quarter 2017 conference call. Jon Faulkner will also be presenting. Jon is our Chief Financial Officer. Our safe harbor statement is included by reference both to our website and press release.

Our floorcovering sales were up from the year-ago period by 11.9% while the industry was flat for the same comparative period. Residential products increased by 12.7% during the quarter while the industry was up slightly for the year-over-year period. Our commercial products largely led by modular, increased 10.4% versus 2016 while industry sales appear to be off slightly.

In the first quarter, we began to see the positive impact of the restructuring of our manufacturing and the reduction of the quality-related expenses, which we experienced during the implementation of our restructuring plan. Stronger volume and lower manufacturing costs both contributed to a much better first quarter this year than last.

We were pleasantly surprised by the volume increases which we experienced in what is traditionally our weakest quarter for the year. Certainly, the growth of single-family housing as well as increased sales of existing home, coupled with an improving consumer confidence and the strong stock market, had a positive impact on the residential replacement business. On the commercial side, we continued to emphasize growth in modular products with many new introduction.

Jon will review our financial results for the quarter, after which I will discuss our outlook for the future. Jon?

Jon A. Faulkner, The Dixie Group, Inc. - VP of Strategic Initiatives [3]

Thank you, Dan. Looking at sales for the first quarter of 2017. Our sales were $97.5 million, an increase of 9.3% compared to the first quarter of 2016.

Looking strictly at our floorcovering sales, they were up 11.9% while the industry, we believe, was flat. Commercial products were up 10.4% while the industry, we believe, was down in the low single digits. Residential products were up 12.7% while the industry was up slightly.

Gross profit for the first quarter was 25.8% of net sales as compared to 21.9% from the first quarter of 2016. Percentage increase in margin was driven by higher sales of production volume, lower quality costs and improved pricing, offset by higher medical and onetime maintenance expenses. We had a price increase during the first quarter. In addition, the industry has announced a price increase effective late second quarter.

Selling and administrative expense for the quarter was 25.1% of net sales. This compared to 26.5% same period in the prior year, primarily due to higher sales volume. We had no restructuring expenses during the first quarter as compared to $1.4 million the year before.

