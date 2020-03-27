Edited Transcript of DTY.L earnings conference call or presentation 11-Mar-20 9:00am GMT

Full Year 2019 Dignity PLC Earnings Call

Okay. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for coming along to the Dignity Full Year Prelims. I'll work through the presentation, and we'll take questions at the end.

So Page 4, you've seen the numbers. Pretty much what we've been expecting given the lower number of deaths so pretty much in line with what we were expecting.

On Page 5, a summary of key points. So as I've said, yes, consistent with expectations. Crematorium and preneed divisions have done well. The number of deaths were lower than anticipated at the start of the year, about 3% lower, which is quite a big drop, actually. Competitive landscape continues to be fairly tough, I'd say, and there's been downward pressure on average income as expected. And we think that will continue almost certainly, particularly depending on the outcome of the CMA investigation. I'll comment on that in a little bit.

Market share has been pretty positive. We continue to welcome regulation of prearranged funeral plans. Steve will talk about the accounting changes primarily relating to prearranged that have changed the way the numbers look somewhat. Obviously, no change to the cash flow. And we've said that although the transformation plan has been going well with the -- with Clive's, the incoming Chairman's, review of the business and pending the outcome of the CMA that we've paused certain aspects of our transformation plan, which I can talk about as well.

So on Page 6, number of deaths. So the main thing, I think, to remember is that the long-term forecast on the chart on the top left-hand side is for death to increase. You can see after many years of declines in the number of deaths, the ONS are now forecasting that the number of deaths should hit 740,000 in 2040, up from a little bit over 600,000 deaths expected this year. So there's a long-term increase there. 2019, as I said, was 3% lower than the last year. Usually, we see 1% plus or minus. So a 3% decline was a fairly meaningful decline, albeit the 2020 so far this year is 3% up on last year, which is consistent.

If we look on Page 7, the ONS' expected number for this year is a little bit over 600,000 deaths compared to 584,000 deaths in 2019. You can see on the left-hand side that as last year started quietly and then overtook the previous year as the year wore on. So by Q4, deaths were about 6% higher than in 2018, as I've said at the start of this year, it's about 3% above last year, and the 604,000 number that the ONS expect for the year is about 3% higher than last year. So things are heading as expected.

On Page 8, our objective -- back in January 2018, we've seen quite significant declines in our market share. And so we fairly significantly reduced our prices in January 2018. And the objective was to find a stable equilibrium point where our market share -- it was really trying to find what's the relationship between price, promotion and volume that would give us stable market share and a solid base to grow the business from. I'm not going to say that we've completely achieved that, but if you look at the chart on the left-hand side, on Page 8, you can see the like-for-like in the teal colored, this is completely like-for-like across the 5-year period. Market share, you can see the declines in '15 and '16. And then you can see that like-for-like market share, it went down a fraction in 2019, but it's a lot more stable than it was. So I'm not saying it's mission accomplished, but we've come a long way in terms of finding that equilibrium point for our market share, which I'm pleased with. You've got similar information for the Crematorium business on the right-hand side. The Crematorium business historically has been much more stable in terms of its market share and continues to be. And in fact, they had a good year last year, grew their market share a little bit. So good progress has been made towards finding that equilibrium point, price, promotion and volume, a little bit more to do.

And if we look on Page 9, you can see the progression of our pricing here. So this chart breaks out the various categories of funeral and the prices that we've achieved for those. If you start on the left-hand column, Q4 2017 before the price reductions, for example, full-service funerals, the average then was GBP 3,900. In 2019, it was a little bit below GBP 3,600. So a pretty material reduction in full-service prices. A more material reduction in simple service. So this is a reduced service entry point from about GBP 2,000 -- just under GBP 2,700. Now at the end of 2019, the average there is a little bit below GBP 2,000, so a pretty material reduction. And as a consequence, more people are choosing the simple funeral. So pricing has come a long way. We do anticipate more pricing -- more downward pricing pressure. We continue to test a variety of different price points, some quite aggressive, some less so, trying to really understand -- and also different promotion packages as well, really trying to understand where is that solid equilibrium point. So we continue to probe there. We do expect competitive pressures to point to lower average income in the future. And of course, the CMA, depending on their outcome on pricing caps, may drive our average incomes down a little bit. So that's pricing.

Page 10, Simplicity. So this is our low-priced online offering. So this isn't available in the branches. Simplicity is a direct cremation service and a very simple attended service at our 46 crematoriums. It's targeting a growing -- still small but growing low price segment in the funeral market. It's the cheapest nationally available attended service in the country. As I said, online and phone only. It doesn't rely on a -- it's a property-light model. It doesn't rely on our funeral locations. It only relies on our back of house, the mortuaries, the vehicles and our crematoriums. You can see the progression. It's small, but you can see the rapid progression in the number of services. We expect, having done over 2,000 Simplicities in 2019, to do over 3,000 in 2020. And at the moment, about 1/3 of those are attended, so 2/3 unattended, 1/3 attended. So I'm pretty pleased with how Simplicity is going.

On Page 11, our digital and marketing. Again, we've made good progress. So 5.6 million visits to the website in the year compared to 1.8 million the year before. 45% of our clients now find us online compared to 38%. If you take preneed out of that, it's well above 50%. So -- and 10 years ago, it would have been virtually nobody. So the way these are rising in the funeral space, obviously, we continue to invest in working out how to make that work to our advantage. An example of that, that I've talked about before, is our funeral notices. So where somebody arranges a funeral, we set up a little page that they can communicate to everybody saying that somebody's died, explaining where the funeral is, where the reception is, what time. If somebody wants to buy flowers, they can click and they can buy flowers. If they want to make a donation, they can click and they can make a donation.

In the year, approximately 3 million people viewed one of our funeral notices, and the current run rate is something like 5 million people will view one of our funeral notices in 2020. So as a means of providing a really great service to our clients, it's great, but also as a means of promoting our business because each of those funeral notices carries the Dignity name and the local name. It's also a great way of promoting our business to the mourners, not just our clients. So we're very pleased with that. And that's symptomatic of significant investment in marketing and digital. Again, another aspect then, online reviews. So we had approximately 7,000 online reviews in the year. 95% of those people rated us as 5 stars. So we're making good progress on the digital side.

On Page 12, the cremation business had a very solid year. We saw the -- Steve will talk about the profitability, but, obviously, affected by the lower deaths. But other than that, very strong, very solid performance. Average is broadly flat. Memorial sales continued to be good. And as we've said previously, we have 3 sites with planning consent, but we've chosen to pause the development, the significant piece of CapEx on those, pending the outcome of the CMA. But my expectation is that we will carry on and build those once we've got the clarity from the CMA.

Page 13, prearranged. A good performance from prearranged in the year. Based on the FPA, the Funeral Planning Authority's, numbers, the market shrank by about 7%, maybe more than that. It's always a bit difficult to figure, but the number of plans they reported went down by 7%. Our trust-based plans went up by approximately 10%. So it was a good performance in the year from our prearranged business. And that continues. 27% of all the funerals we do -- or the funerals we did in 2019 had previously been prearranged. So it really provides a very solid backbone to our funeral business. So approximately 20,000 out of our 70,000 funerals had previously been prearranged, very approximately. So a good year for the prearranged business.

So I'll hand over to Steve now to talk about some of the financial aspects.

Stephen Lee Whittern, Dignity plc - Finance Director & Director [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Mike. Good morning, everybody.

So building on what Mike's said so far, when you look at the divisional level, I think they've all moved, as we would have anticipated, compared to what we spoke to you about at the half year. So taking a funeral ops to start with, we've spoken about the revenues, we've spoken about the volumes. You see that coming through with sort of about GBP 11 million overall movement. On the cost side, good progress, GBP 4.5 million up year-on-year in terms of savings on the costs. That's without doing anything particularly dramatic. That's not coming from the transformation plan. We've spoken before in terms of the business having natural levels of staff turnover. So we've actively sought, where possible, not to recruit replacements. So very roughly, year-on-year, that saved us about GBP 1 million.

Similarly, our bad debt experience has actually been a lot lower than last year, saving us roundabout GBP 1.5 billion. Everything counts in that GBP 4.5 million with lots of little bits going on where we're just turning up the focus on making sure the business keeps an eye on its operating costs generally but also in light of the plans that we have. But bringing it all together, it's a decline fundamentally because of that reduction in average income and the number of deaths.

As far as crematoria is concerned, on Slide 15, pretty predictable movements in the year. So as you see, number of deaths brings things down a little bit, cost base broadly moving in line with what we'd expect following the inflation. Bear in mind, the number of staff on the crem side isn't as much. There's only a few people per location. So the notion of being -- to fundamentally save cost on that side is a lot more limited than you would expect compared to funeral ops, but altogether, GBP 38 million of operating profit, very, very robust, underpinned. Notwithstanding pressures on average income that Mike spoke about, still a good source of operating profits for the business looking ahead.

Centrally, you see us continuing to invest. The increase year-on-year up to GBP 31 million is consistent with the guidance we gave at the half year of moving up by around 25%. Mike's talked to you about the benefits we're seeing from the marketing activity. Those costs are charged centrally. So you see roundabout a GBP 2 million increase year-on-year from those digital activities. Those costs aren't charged to the funeral business. They're charged centrally.

We continue to build central functions. So the IT function has grown year-on-year, roundabout GBP 1 million of additional salary costs on that side to support the plans, support the business, support the increasing use of technology across the board. And similarly, with things like HR, rather than people locally doing lots of HR functions, starting to centralize that in help things along. And then over time, once the transformation comes through, that then enables us to realize benefits operationally within the funeral division longer term.

Slide 17 will be the one that you won't have been expecting until this morning. First and foremost, the accounting policy changes that we talk about here don't affect our underlying reporting measures. This is an accounting change. It doesn't change the economics of the preneed business. It doesn't change the way we, as a management team, think about the preneed business. As a result, all of our underlying measures -- our alternative performance measures are unchanged. They're entirely comparable year-on-year and with the historical numbers you've seen. This change affects the statutory numbers. It affects the statutory balance sheet and the statutory P&L. And in broad terms, what we're saying is, on balance, it's always been a finely balanced judgment, but on balance, for accounting purposes, we now consider that we actually control the 2 preneed trusts, the primary source of the preneed business for the group. Those trusts have about GBP 1 billion of assets. So in essence, you're bringing that GBP 1 billion of assets onto the balance sheet.

On the other side, those assets reflect future revenues for the group. In accounting terms, you can't consider the 2 hand-in-hand. They move independently. So when you sell a plan for a few thousand pounds, you start off with an equal and opposite number. From that moment on, for statutory terms, you need to think about them separately. The assets will change in value based on the investment performance of the trust. The remeasurement, the change in that value of those assets is an item we are required to recognize through our income statement. You see it on the face of the income statement as a line. As with all investments, it can go up or down. And in the 2 years you see here, current year, it went up; prior year, it went down. So that's the one side.

On the deferred revenue side, effectively, you are growing that deferred revenue until the point of death when the funerals performed at a fixed level of return. It's what, in accounting terms, is referred to as significant financing. So for each plan sold, we determined a rate to grow that deferred revenue by. And that rate does not change. It has no relationship with the investment income. It's a stand-alone fixed amount. So when the amount you end up releasing as revenue will simply be a function of that compounding year after year after year. That's why you end up with GBP 1 billion of assets and GBP 1.3 million of deferred revenue. But it's statutory numbers.

Alongside that, on the cost side, a number of the preneed plans that we acquire are acquired through relationships with affinity partners where we pay a commission for acquiring that plan. As part of these accounting changes in IFRS 15 revenue recognition, we're required to carry those costs on our balance sheet as an asset until the funeral is performed. So in addition to the trust assets, we also have in round numbers now GBP 100 million of deferred commissions sitting on the balance sheet that will get charged to the P&L when the funeral is performed. So in 2019, we had a GBP 6 billion charge going through the P&L. But cash is unaffected. The amount we've received from the trust for performing the funerals for what we're calling the trading group, what you would have thought of as the group before, that's all unaffected. Our underlying measures are unaffected. We see a massive gross up of our balance sheet. So yes, have a think, and I'm clearly around if you want to ask questions.

Talking about cash flow on Slide 18. Things continue to perform in line with what we would have expected, and cash generation is strong. We do see some fairly chunky timing differences on working capital coming through. Some of that's just simply accrual. Some of that's a function of releasing provisions. So you get a profit effect, but with no cash. So that's permanent. Looking ahead, as I said before, over the cycle, you'd expect a GBP 1 of profit to turn into a GBP 1 of cash. You might expect a little bit of adverse movement year-on-year, so I wouldn't interpolate that level of working capital erosion to persist looking ahead.

Given the transformation plans, we did spend less on CapEx in the year. Our CapEx plans are focused around the transformation. And given some of the pausing that Mike's described, as a consequence, CapEx trends are lower. Looking ahead, general maintenance CapEx, we probably anticipate to be about GBP 10 million a year in addition to what we spend on the transformation plans. As far as tax is concerned, GBP 8 million spent. And again, looking ahead, it will probably step up a little bit in 2020 just to do with the way some payments work but then settle down at that sort of level, assuming similar levels of profitability.

In broad cash terms, we are seeing expectations for 2020 settle at around GBP 55 million, GBP 56 million of operating profit. So about GBP 75 million of EBITDA. So even at that level of profitability, from a cash flow perspective, all is still well. Take off your CapEx, take off some working cap, take off the tax, you still ended up with operating cash flow in the mid-50s. Take off GBP 34 million of fixed debt service, it is still leaving you with about GBP 20 million of cash to play with. Whether that gets deployed on additional maintenance CapEx or whether it gets deployed to help fund the transformation, which we're spreading out over another year, there's still plenty of cash there. And I've closed the year with GBP 40 million in the bank as well. So cash-wise, all is good.

Slide 19 is the unchanged slide as far as capital structure. That's the beauty of our capital structure. We still have the fixed rate mortgage. And I'd I pull out just simply one thing, a reminder, in terms of the ratings. That -- okay, we've seen ratings decline again in the year. From a corporate perspective, that has no impact on the level of financial covenants we're required to comply with. The financial covenant is and remains, for as long as the structure is in existence, a requirement for EBITDA to debt service to be at or above 1.5x. Given the debt service is fixed at GBP 34 million, it translates to a requirement for EBITDA to be at or above GBP 50 million. That does not change wherever the ratings go. So bear that in mind. And clearly, given what we just -- I was just saying in terms of where consensus is settling, GBP 75 million implied for 2020, we have some assets outside, as we've spoken about before, still leaves with about mid-60s of EBITDA inside the security group. So still comfortably ahead of where the covenant levels need to be. So there's still a margin further there.

So Slide 20, last one for me. Given the capital structure does amortize over time, you see those gross amounts reducing in line with the schedules we provided you previously. Cash is slightly lower given the transformation plans and what have been going on. Overall net debt is the same. Of the GBP 58 million, just remember, just the way timings work on balance sheets, GBP 17 million of that cash goes out the door literally on the 31st of December, just after the balance sheet date, to repay the debt. So hence, why I'm saying there's GBP 40 million of cash rather than GBP 58 million. And as a marker at the bottom, whilst we've got no plans to do so at the moment, we talked about the buyback of -- or the cost to buy back the As or Bs in the past. The premium required to buy back the As is clearly a lot smaller than it is on the Bs given their duration is a lot shorter. So you're on about a 20% premium to par for the As, and it's more like a 60% premium on the Bs to buy it back.

With that, I'll hand back to Mike to talk about the rest.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael Kinloch McCollum, Dignity plc - CEO & Executive Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Steve.

So we'll go on to Page 22, the CMA. So their inquiry continues. We've been fully engaged with them, responding to their queries. They've published some working papers. We've gone back in detail on the working papers. We're expecting, in late April, May essentially their proposal, their initial proposal. And then September, end of September, we're expecting the final decision by the panel. They have the opportunity to extend it 6 months beyond September, but the current expectation is that we'll get their report at the end of September.

Looking at the working papers that they've published so far, and we think that's the end of the working papers before the proposal in May. I'll pick a couple of things out. There's a lot of detail in there, but I'll pick a couple of things out. The first is, one of the arguments we've been making is that the quality of provision across the funeral sector is very, very varied priced. Obviously, the CMA has been focused on price. We've been arguing the quality is very varied, and therefore, price isn't the only issue. That seems to have landed. So in the working papers, one of their proposed remedies relates to regulation of the funeral sector from a quality point of view. So a minimum standard, which from our point of view -- we're not perfect, we can raise our standards higher. It depends where they would choose to pitch that, but we certainly welcome that to create a more even standard of quality across the funeral business. So the fact that they're talking about that, I think, is very positive.

They're also talking about transparency. So transparency of pricing, transparency of ownership. As Dignity -- we've had Dignity on the signage for the last 20 years. It's all over our materials; Simplicity, the same. So we welcome that. And our prices are online as we speak and have been for some time. So I think no major changes there.

The other thing I'd highlight is that there don't appear to be any structural remedies being proposed. So there is no talk in the working papers of disposals, anything like that. There's no structural remedies seemingly being proposed, which is positive. But the -- they are certainly still talking about pricing caps, and we can't get away from that. That's where they started, looking at pricing in the industry, and very much front and center in their working papers are proposals around pricing caps.

Looking at their various proposals, the one they say that they favor for both the cremation side and the funeral side is imposing a cap, defining a package, whatever that package may be, of services. And their proposal at the moment from the working papers is to apply a cap to that. There are other suggestions, but they state that that's their favored remedy. Clearly, we've got no idea, if that makes it through and that ends up being in the final report in September, at what level that would apply. But that, assuming it's below the level that we currently charge, would have an adverse impact on the profitability of the business. So it's important to remember that. We'll know more as time goes by.

On Page 23, the treasury. We continue to expect that the FCA will regulate the prearranged funeral market. We don't know when, but we continue to make initial preparations for it. And broadly, we welcome that. I think that will be positive. I suspect there will be some costs for us to absorb as we move towards a fully regulated model. But I also think that it will be more difficult for some of our competitors to deal with regulation than it is for us. And therefore -- and you should remember that the majority of our sales, the trust-based sales, in fact, all of our sales, are made with financial partners, most of whom are already regulated by the FCA. So there will be a transition. We're not at the required level at the moment, but I think we're probably closer to it than most people. And net-net-net, we continue to see FCA regulation of the prearranged business as a positive for our company.

The next thing I'd like to talk about is the transformation plan on Slide 25. So our plan for the business, I'll just recap it, is in 3 parts. The first bit is client-facing. So essentially, it's price and presentation. So building national brands, primarily through digital promotion, the Dignity and the Simplicity brand. You've seen investment we've made in that, progress we've made in that. The web is arriving in the funeral space, and we need an overarching umbrella for people to find us. Promoting 500 or 800 different names online is very, very difficult. Promoting one overarching brand is the way to go. So we're investing heavily in promoting the Dignity brand. Separately, the way we present our prices, unbundling our packages, we continue to refine that and expect that to be rolled out across our entire estate during the next few months. So make our prices more web friendly, invest heavily in digital promotion around our brands and try and be very visible online.

The other 2 aspects of it are about our costs. So our costs are primarily people, property and process. So the invest in and simplify the operating model, essentially, that's separating the front and back of house, reducing the number of service centers that we have and essentially taking property and people out of the business to reduce our costs and make the business more flexible in the future because in the online age, we expect more people to contact us centrally as they do with Simplicity. So we need to configure our business around that. So it's partly about taking out costs, and it's partly about configuring the business for the future. And then the third aspect of our cost is process. And we have far too much rekeying of data. We have a cumbersome administrative process. So essentially, this is about investing in technology to centralize and automate things that we do in a very clunky way at the moment. So those are the 3 aspects of our transformation plan.

On Page 26, I'd say we're making good progress. Things are going well. There's a large amount of investing upfront. Steve talked about the central expenses that have gone in to allow us to take administrative costs out of the networks. Tasks that are done out in the networks can't be removed from the networks until we've got somewhere else to do them centrally. So we've made good progress during the year on each of the 3 aspects of our transformation plan. That said, as we've said in the statement, Clive, our Chairman, continues his review into the plan. And also pending the outcome of the CMA investigation, the Board had taken the view that we should pause certain aspects of the plan. The overall costs and investment remain unchanged, GBP 8 million of costs expected to be set -- to be taken out of the business. A GBP 33 million net investment in achieving that. GBP 50 million overall, but we expect GBP 17 million of property disposals. So that hasn't changed at all. But the timing has changed, and the consequence of that is we don't expect to make any cost savings in 2020 pending the outcome of the CMA investigation.

And then looking ahead on Page 28, I'll read this because I'm conscious that we're webcasting this as we speak. So looking ahead, we have a strong business that is ready and willing to adapt to the challenges ahead. However, the challenges are significant. Average income per funeral and cremation are likely to reduce further; the CMA investigation could materially impact our plans; our transformation plan is strong, however, timing needs to be amended pending the outcome of the CMA investigation, thereby delaying anticipated savings. The impact of these challenges is currently unclear. For example, the draft report from the CMA is not anticipated until April or May 2020, with their final report currently due by the end of September 2020. The Board anticipates making further comment on the group's outlook following the release of the provisional decision report, which neatly summarizes I hope what we've been talking about.

And then on Page 29, the Chairman's statement: 2019 witnessed a year of unprecedented change in the funeral industry. Whilst we were pleased with the progress we made and the financial performance we delivered in light of the competitive environment, we need to be cautious in the coming months until the CMA's conclusions are finalized. Their report could materially impact the industry and the size and shape of our business. We are, therefore, for now, delaying key aspects of our transformation plan. However, the need to maintain the highest levels of customer service through modern, efficient ways of working remains.

And that's it for me. We'll take questions. Charlie?

Questions and Answers

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Charles Hall, Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Head of Research [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Charles Hall from Peel Hunt. Mike, can you give a bit more color around the trials? Obviously, you did a significant amount of trials last year. And I thought you were beginning to get to a relatively clear picture about where pricing would land, but, clearly, your thinking has moved on from there in terms of needing to do additional trials. How broad are those? How long will they last? How big are the cuts? Are they in every segment of your pricing tiers?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael Kinloch McCollum, Dignity plc - CEO & Executive Director [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

There's a number of them. We are testing some -- yes, I mean, I have to be a little bit careful about what I say from a sort of commercial point of view, but I think it's fair to say we're testing some pretty low price points to see what that does. There's other places where as we roll out our tailored funeral, we're going to take the opportunity to see what happens at different places. So it's a wide variety of price points, I suppose. What's common across them is the unbundled presentation. So you start with the minimum service that somebody might want, and then they can pay to add things to it. But where you pitch that initial price point varies in a number of places. So it's material trials, and we're still searching for just more information on the relationship between price, volume and promotion.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stephen Lee Whittern, Dignity plc - Finance Director & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And you're talking trialing for months. It's not the odd week or something.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael Kinloch McCollum, Dignity plc - CEO & Executive Director [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, yes. It's long.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stephen Lee Whittern, Dignity plc - Finance Director & Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's a sustained period of time.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Keith John Hiscock, Hardman & Co. - CEO [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Keith Hiscock from Hardman. Can you remind us of the average time between somebody taking out a funeral plan and it being used? And can you then tell us what's the investment policy of the 2 funds?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael Kinloch McCollum, Dignity plc - CEO & Executive Director [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So on the trust side, typically, it's about 10 years between the person buying the policy and then the date of death. And in terms of the investment -- on the insurance side, so this is where a whole of life policies only pays a little bit of that amount, they tend to be quite a lot younger, up to 10 years younger. And cancellations on the insurance side tend to be quite a lot more significant than on the trust side. So people are older when they buy the trust. For the 2 trusts, there's information in the report. Do you want to just cover that off, Steve?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stephen Lee Whittern, Dignity plc - Finance Director & Director [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So what the prelim describes, the overall investment strategy, the approach is to try and deliver inflation plus about 1%, 2%. The plan to achieve it is through, for the sake of those on the audio as well, at the moment, is split about 18% of defensive. There's things like gilts and bonds; 16% of the liquids have some private equity investments to get some yield pickup; about 23% of core growth, i.e., equities; and then about 43% of growth fixed income and alternative investments. So they've got some investments in things like property funds, some asset-backed funds. To be clear, notwithstanding the fact that we are, for accounting purposes, controlling the trust, the investment decisions are a matter of the managing trustees, the majority of whom are required by law to be unconnected with the company. So we're not sitting in the room saying what the investment strategy has to be.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Greg Johnson, Shore Capital Group Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Greg from Shore Capital. Could you just talk a little bit about where you would be -- you talked about the equilibrium of pricing, where would you be versus the Co-op Group? I'm just trying to understand the market dynamics of pricing.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael Kinloch McCollum, Dignity plc - CEO & Executive Director [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

At the moment, I would say we are a little bit above the Co-op. And historically, we've been above the Co-op. I've also read things in their submissions to the CMA that their plan is to remain slightly underneath us. So that's about where we are at the moment. We are -- it varies. They don't have a single price across the country, and nor do we. But I would say we're closer to them than we've been at any time that I can remember but modestly above where the Co-op had pitched their prices.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Greg Johnson, Shore Capital Group Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And how much regional variation would there be between London and the Northeast, as an example?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael Kinloch McCollum, Dignity plc - CEO & Executive Director [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

At the moment, there's a fair bit. And one of the things we need to decide is do we go to a full national price or do we continue with regional variations. Now our direction of travel has been towards the national price, but in the longer term, my -- but that's really straightening out. As we move to the unbundled package, there's a degree of straightening things out there. My expectation would be in the future that you will continue to see regional variations. It does depend a little bit on the CMA. One of the things they're mooting is that national providers, such as us and the Co-op, might have to have a national price. I hope that doesn't happen because the costs in various parts of the country, as you'd expect, are somewhat different. So my hope is that in the fullness of time, our price setting will become much more dynamic, much more sophisticated and very much based on regional and subregional levels.

That looks like it. So thank you very much for coming. Thanks for listening online, and we'll leave it there. Thank you.