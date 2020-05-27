Edited Transcript of DSKY.MM earnings conference call or presentation 30-Apr-20 1:00pm GMT

Q1 2020 Detskiy Mir PAO Earnings Call

May 27, 2020 -- Edited Transcript of Detskiy Mir PAO earnings conference call or presentation Thursday, April 30, 2020

* Anna S. Garmanova

Public Joint Stock Company Detsky Mir - CFO & Member of Management Board

* Maria Sergeevna Davydova

Public Joint Stock Company Detsky Mir - CEO & Member of the Management Board

* Sergey Levitsky

Public Joint Stock Company Detsky Mir - Head of IR

Conference Call Participants

* Egor Makeev

Raiffeisen CENTROBANK AG, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Kirill Panarin

Renaissance Capital, Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Nikolay Kovalev

VTB Capital, Research Division - Equities Analyst

* Ulyana Lenvalskaya

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Director and Analyst of Media & Technology

Presentation

Operator [1]

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Detsky Mir Group discussion on Q1 2020 unaudited IFRS financial results on the 30th of April 2020.

Before we start, we would like to draw your attention to the fact that some of the information during this call contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or future financial performance of Detsky Mir Group. You can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as expect, believe, anticipate, estimate, intend, will, could, may or might, and the negative of such terms or similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions, that actual events or results may differ materially. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after today's date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, amongst others, deterioration of economic and credit conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market changes in our industry as well as many other risks specifically related to Detsky Mir Group and its operations.

Maria Sergeevna Davydova, Public Joint Stock Company Detsky Mir - CEO & Member of the Management Board [2]

Hello to everybody. My name is Maria Davydova, and I'm CEO of Detsky Mir Companies. And I would like to introduce our team, my colleagues with me, this is Anna Garmanova, CFO of Detsky Mir; and Sergey Levitsky, our Head of IR of Detsky Mir. So I would like to present you our results, and my colleagues will help me. Now let's move to Slide 3 and briefly take a look at our achievements in Q1 of 2020.

Despite the challenging economic and epidemiological situation, both in Russia and on a global scale, we managed to keep leadership in children's goods market in Russia and delivered strong business growth. Our consolidated unaudited revenue rose by 11.2% to RUB 31 billion. Like-for-like sales at Detsky Mir stores in Russia and Kazakhstan grew by 4%, and we successfully completed the New Year season and the traditional Russian holidays period during the first quarter.

And the same, we experienced very significant growth in demand for essential goods in mid-March, which was followed by a market decline in traffic across shopping malls in the last 10 days of the month due to coronavirus outbreak. In Q1, we opened 8 new Detsky Mir stores. We usually open new stores in the period of high seasons, like Q3 and Q4, and the group has 846 stores as the end of March.

Despite the high level of investment in prices to attract new customers, we managed to improve gross margin by 0.3 percentage points to 29.3% due to an increase in inventory during a favorable exchange rate. At the same time, we continue to achieve further improvements in operating efficiency gains.

SG&A expenses as a percent of revenue declined by 0.3 percentage points and resulting in increase of adjusted EBITDA margins by 0.6 percentage points. Adjusted EBITDA growth was 20.5%, which was twice higher than sales growth.

Not any doubts that the current situation reinforces the role of e-commerce and the key business segment. The online sales more than doubled to RUB 5.4 billion in Q1. The share of online sales in March reached 25%. This strong online performance was led by diapers and baby food, which were more than tripling in online store with the increased demand for our online courier delivery service.

We leveraged our extensive retail chain of offline stores to offer a next-day and same-day delivery options to our customers in the largest Russian cities. Nevertheless, our in-store pickup service for online store remains the largest sales channel, accounting for 80%, 8-0 percent, of total sales in March.

So on the next slide, so let's discuss what has happened in April. So at the end of March, the president announced public holidays until the end of April and then extended them to the mid-May. At the beginning of the lockdown, Detsky Mir was added to Russia's list of systemically important companies. In addition, the government approved 23 category-strong list of essential nonfood suppliers, including diapers, baby pacifiers, feeding bottles and baby care products. This decree provides the legal basis for Detsky Mir to continue to provide essential supplies to the population while the country is on lockdown.

We have estimated that in the Moscow region, Detsky Mir holds around 50% market share of breast milk substitutes and diapers as well as around 35% share on a Russia-wide basis, which means that Detsky Mir is a very important social company.

What about our stores in April? So I can say that, today, around 90%, 9-0 percent, of Detsky Mir stores remain open in Russia, and only 83 stores had been temporarily closed, mostly in large shopping malls due to the spread of the coronavirus. 50% of temporarily closed locations in Russia were closed on our initiative because of lower traffic in shopping malls.

In Kazakhstan, 36 stores have been also temporarily closed. In the same time, we have launched pickup points in 12 closed locations for customers to be able to collect the goods ordered from our online store.

During the first week of the lockdown in Russia, mostly in Moscow, we saw significant decline in offline traffic, while the online was growing strongly. But once again, Detsky Mir is one of the few retailers that continues to operate during lockdown.

During the recent weeks of April, we experienced the trend of stabilization of sales growth. The decrease of traffic was partially offset by a significant increase in conversion which, in April, was above 70%.

To sum up, group sales decreased by 33%, 3-3 percent, year-on-year in first 27 days of April with minus 19%, 1-9 percent, drop during -- in the seventh week. At the same time, online sales increased by 3.5x in first 27 days of April, and online share achieved a 41% share in total sales of Detsky Mir in Russia. In-store pickup was the largest in online sales with a 77% share. Diapers and baby food were strong performers with a 41% share of total sales. So now fashion and toys are under the strongest pressure.

So the next is our response to the challenges surrounding the coronavirus outbreak. For the safety of our customers and employees, of course, there were transactions that we postponed. 100% of the office employees work remotely. We canceled all abroad and domestic business trips, and we took necessary measures to prevent the spread of viral infections in the stores of the retail chain as well as the distribution centers. We monitored health grounds of all employees as well as provided for additional protective equipment, such as glasses, masks, [fumes] and used antiseptics, intensively disinfect all premises. To protect our customers, we introduced a contactless delivery service, which is very popular right now.

Gross margin was impacted by change in product mix and FX risks in April. However, there are 2 key drivers to keep a high level of gross margin. Firstly, we made additional purchases, around RUB 5 billion, especially baby food and diapers, at the beginning of the year. Now that hedges our sales in current environment. We also increased prices by 18%, 1-8 percent, for all directly imported goods and, at the same time, disabled bonus for essential goods, keeping high level of bonuses from the suppliers.

According to online business, we have prepared for IT and logistics infrastructures to double the share of online sales, keeping high level of service level. For example, our capacity of logistics flows for courier delivery options is twice higher than the current demand. We coordinate with all the Russian leading logistics companies like Yandex, Dostavista, [Courierista] and so on.

Following that, that we focused on operating efficiencies. I would like to note that, when the store is not operational, we are in a position to 0 rental and personnel costs. As a part of the action plans, of course, the reduction, we have managed to obtain substantial discounts on rent for around 250 stores which amount is more than 35%, 3-5 percent. We are in close dialogue with other landlords, and there are no doubts that we'll receive additional discounts for other stores in the nearest weeks.

Concerning payroll costs, we managed to optimize costs by adjusting staff schedule and their variable part of their salary at store, which is 70%. So in April, payroll costs as a percent of sales are slightly higher than normal, but it's not so dramatic.

In terms of logistics costs, all our warehouses are owned. Therefore, there is no permanent rental components. Overall, the share of logistics costs is directly proportional to the cost of purchased goods. All other operating costs are also proportionally linked to the sales.

In April, we were able to partially compensate for the decrease in gross profit by optimizing operating expenses, which allowed us to be confident in receiving a positive operating income.

So -- and finally, what we have done for improving liquidity. In March, April, we managed to refinance the short-term debt of RUB 11 billion. In addition, we decided to keep around RUB 1 billion in readily available cash funds to guarantee that we will continue to run the business even in case of longer lockdown in Russia. In Q1, the leverage was on normal levels, taking account of seasonality of the business. In Q2, we usually also experience the increase in the level of the leverage due to the seasonality of the business.

In April, we -- the growth of net debt was also affected by the decrease in operating cash flow as well as the payment for additional purchases that were made in the first quarter to mitigate currency risks. To date, the level of net debt is in line with our expectations.

And concerning upcoming dividends, as you know, that we had net profit in Q4 of 2019, which was -- amounted to RUB 4 billion under Russian accounting standards. We don't have any technical issues to phase out it in a full amount, thanks to our solid undrawn credit lines. Nevertheless, the conditions of uncertainty over the duration of restrictive measures for the coronavirus, we must be more mindful for the future of our business and, therefore, decided to postpone the decision on the timing of payments until the restrictive measures are lifted and our business returns to normal operations. We are able to complete this decision at the end of each month in Q2.

So let's move to Slide 5. I would like to jump to a short update on our key business initiatives, like marketplace, new compact store format and pet retail chain. I can say that we are delighted with the strong performance of all these key pilots in Q1. We have expanded the assortment of the fashion category by 50% to 30,000 SKUs, thanks to our marketplace development efforts. We expected the assortment in this category to grow to 50,000 SKUs by the end of the second quarter and have plans to launch marketplace for fast-moving consumer goods in the second half of this year.

Our piloted Detsky Mir pickup compact stores and Zoozavr pet supplies stores absolutely overcame their sales targets, proving their high effectiveness during the current market environment. Detailed growth plans for these chains will be announced after Q2 results.

So Anna will comment on the financial results of Q1 in details. Anna?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anna S. Garmanova, Public Joint Stock Company Detsky Mir - CFO & Member of Management Board [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Thank you, Maria.

Dear colleagues, let's move to the Slide #6. Somewhat about our top line growth. First of all, let me remind you that also company applied the IFRS 16 release from the January of 2018, and we continue to present all our figures, which are calculated according to both standards, new one and old one. Why? Because that we suppose that it helps everyone more accurately compare the dynamics of our financial results over the previous times.

Okay. So you can see on the top left side of the slide that the total growth of our revenue in Q1 was more than 11%, and we reached RUB 31 billion in absolute. In the Q1, we successfully completed the New Year season and the traditional Russian Men's Day and Women's Day holiday period. Also, we achieved a very impressive result in Kazakhstan with a sales growth of more than 30%, 3-0.

Somewhat about our production mix. Essentials like diapers, baby food and baby care products were the fastest-growing categories in the first quarter, increasing their share by [1.7 percentage points], and we reached 36% of the total sales. In the fashion categories, we successfully sold off our winter collections and generated strong sales since the start of the spring and summer seasons, with the share of these goods was about 24% in total sales. Toys also were a very strong performer in like-for-like sales but it slightly decreased their share in the total sales and reached 31% of the total sales due to some seasonality and the strong demand for essential items in the last week of March.

Somewhat about our online business. You know that our online business, as Maria has mentioned before, now became a big part of the group revenue. In Q1, online sales growth was 110.5%, with a 25% share in total sales of Detsky Mir in Russia. Also our new mobile app has been becoming more popular. Let me remind you that we launched it in the end of 2019, and now about 2.1 million downloads were had in Q1.

Let's move to the next slide, Page #7, and discuss our profitability. As you can see at the top left part, the total growth of our gross profit was more than 12%. And we'll continue to implement our strategy and to keep very attractive retail prices for attracting new customers from our competitors. But despite of it, in Q1, we increased our gross margin by 0.3 percentage points, and we reached 29.3%. At the same time, we have been pushing private labels across all categories to provide the best price guarantee to our customers. The share of private label and direct contracts in the total sales grew by 2 percentage points, and we reached 40%, 4-0, over the first quarter.

Let's take a look at the OpEx breakdown. You can see at the bottom left part of the slide that, in Q1, we continued to reduce our SG&A cost as a percent of the revenue, and we reached 22% SG&A cost as a percent of the revenue. The main driver was the rent. We managed to renegotiate rental contracts, with a positive effect on our profitability and, as a result, we reduced the share of rent in sales by 50 bps. Also digitalization of leaflets and newspapers allowed us to significantly decrease marketing cost as a percent of the revenue. In part of the payroll costs, we keep the same level which we had 1 year ago due to some seasonality.

Also let me remind you that the main focus of our strategy is to consolidate the market. Due to it, we decided to focus on adjusted EBITDA growth. And you can see at the right bottom part of the slide that the total growth of our EBITDA adjusted was 20.5% year-to-year. And as a result, we've improved by 50 bps of our EBITDA adjusted margin and reached 7.3%.

Let's move to the next slide, Page #8, and discuss our cash flow. At the right part of the slide, you can see that in Q1, our operating cash flow before change in working capital, adjusted EBITDA grew by 20.5% year-to-year and we reached RUB 2.3 billion. Net working capital was negative because of business seasonality, and investment in working capital increased due to additional purchase in amount of RUB 5 billion that were made to mitigate FX risks. The net effect on net working capital was RUB 3 billion.

Our net interest expense and the income tax in the reporting period decreased by 20% year-to-year, and we reached RUB 881 million. As a result, cash investments in operating activities increased by 60% year-to-year, and we reached RUB 6.4 billion.

In part of the CapEx, we significantly decreased our investment in CapEx in 2x. But let me remind you that in Q1 of 2019, we've had some one-off effects. First of it was some purchases, flagship stores. And also, we bought some equipment [during] this year. In Q1 of the current year, our CapEx for the opening of new stores was in the amount, about RUB 80 million.

Net cash generated from financial activities in the reporting period amount to RUB 16 billion versus RUB 2.3 billion, which we had in Q1 2019. And this increase was driven by increase in cash liquidity.

Let's move to the next slide, Page #9, and discuss our financial policy. Let me remind you that all our debt is nominated in rubles, so we haven't got any FX risks.

To the end of the March, Detsky Mir total debt was RUB 35 billion, of which short-term loans is about 60% and long-term loans is about 40%. Net debt increased by 5% year-to-year and reached RUB 24.4 billion versus absolute normal levels because you know that, every year, during the first 2 -- the first, second and third quarter, we usually increase our debt, and then we significantly decrease it in Q4. So it's absolutely normal level of the net debt for our business, which we had for the end of the Q1 of this year.

The cost of the debt decreased to 8.5% compared with the 9%, which we had in Q1. Also let me remind you that to the end of the company -- or to the end of the March, company available undrawn credit limit with a leading Russian international bank in the amount of RUB 22 billion. So we're absolutely flexible to attract additional debt if we will have the -- decide to -- it's necessary to.

Let's move to the next slide, Page #10, somewhat about our net income. At the right top part of this slide, you can see that in Q1, our adjusted net profit was RUB 15 million. We recorded about RUB 251 million in income tax benefits due to adjustments in income tax for the previous periods. Costs related to depreciation of fixed assets and amortization of intangible assets as a percent of the revenue was stable on the level which we had 1 year ago, about 2.2%.

Also I would like to pay attention that during the same reporting period, we had FX losses in the amount of RUB 1.3 billion compared with RUB 182 million, which we had in Q1 2019. The main reasons for such significant increase in FX losses was the revaluations of foreign currency liability. You know that we have accounts payable to our suppliers of our goods. That's why we needed to calculate this accounts payable to the difference in exchange rates between the beginning and the end of the first quarter of 2020. But these expenses are unrealized exchange difference. And this may be compensated in the third quarter if the exchange rates improves or if the payables are paid out of the exchange rate, which will be lower than the rate we had in the end of March.

Let's move to the Page #11, somewhat about our guidance. You know that we confirm the medium-term targets, which we have announced at the beginning of March. In the medium term, we expected to open at least 300 new Detsky Mir stores in Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarussia which is around about 40%. Also we expected that our like-for-like sales in Russia will grow a part of the children's goods market as a whole and remain as single digit due to the increase the number of the tickets. Also our target to achieve at least 30% share of online sales as the total annual revenue of Detsky Mir in Russia.

Another key strategic goal in the midterm is the boost in operating efficiency and maintaining the adjusted EBITDA margin at least in the double digit levels under IFRS 17 and the mid or high teens under IFRS 16.

Concerning 2020 targets, as Maria has mentioned before, the tender conditions of uncertainty over the duration of the restrictive measures for the coronavirus, we have decided to update the guidance of the year after Q2 results.

I think that's all. We'll be ready to answer your questions.

Questions and Answers

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We have the first question coming from Mr. Kirill Panarin from Renaissance.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kirill Panarin, Renaissance Capital, Research Division - Equity Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I've got 2 quick questions, please. So firstly, on your decision to postpone dividend payments, is there visibility on record date?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sergey Levitsky, Public Joint Stock Company Detsky Mir - Head of IR [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you for your questions. So all details according to the dividends will be announced later when the main restrictions, which now we can see in Russia has been imposed by our government. So when this restriction will be canceled, we will be ready, and the Board of Directors will be ready to announce their decision about the dividends. But once again, that according to our liquidity, we don't have any issues, problems to pay out. We only would like to see more certainties according to the environment.

Kirill Panarin, Renaissance Capital, Research Division - Equity Analyst [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, okay. That's clear. And then secondly, is there any read across from Kazakhstan in terms of consumer behavior? I think Kazakhstan was ahead of Russia in terms of lockdown. So if you could comment on how demand has been evolving there, that might be helpful.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anna S. Garmanova, Public Joint Stock Company Detsky Mir - CFO & Member of Management Board [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You know that as Maria has mentioned before, at the present time, the most part of the stores in Kazakhstan now are closed. But on the other side, we use these stores as the pickup point. And we see that despite very strict restrictions for the movement of the citizens, people try to come to our stores and take the order. So we think that even in such tough conditions, we have some revenue. And for us, it's a very good situation.

Kirill Panarin, Renaissance Capital, Research Division - Equity Analyst [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And just a follow-up. So in terms of trends, how they have been evolving. So for example, in Russia, you mentioned that last week, trends stabilized at minus 19% versus minus 33% for the whole month. And so in Kazakhstan, if you look at these dynamics, has it been getting better as well? And does it continue to get better in the recent weeks?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sergey Levitsky, Public Joint Stock Company Detsky Mir - Head of IR [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's difficult to say that it's like the better or the same in Russia because still most of our stores in Kazakhstan is closed because of the restrictions. We have the different situation in Russia, yes. So that is why it's difficult to say such information. But once again, if all of these measures will be lifted, of course, we expect stabilization of sales also in Kazakhstan.

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from Ms. Ulyana Lenvalskaya from UBS.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ulyana Lenvalskaya, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Director and Analyst of Media & Technology [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Can you please try to provide some sensitivity to the lockdown? So for instance, each week of the lockdown results in some lost tradings or EBITDA. Can you somehow quantify the sensitivity of the business to the lockdown?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sergey Levitsky, Public Joint Stock Company Detsky Mir - Head of IR [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's really difficult to estimate because, for example, at the beginning of April, we saw really kind of a significant decline in traffic. But last week of the month, we saw some stabilization of sales growth. And it's really difficult according to the really volatile situation, with coronavirus, to predict any forecast of sales in the next months, et cetera.

According to EBITDA, we really are flexible because most of our operating cost is linked to sales. That is why we can optimize this cost with the dynamics of the sales. Once again, as Maria mentioned before that we have already negotiated with 30% of our stores according to the rent discounts. At the same time, we are now in the process of negotiation with other stores, and we expect that these targets is really achievable. We need to wait a little bit. And maybe on the results of Q2, we will achieve these results if measures will be -- work.

Anna S. Garmanova, Public Joint Stock Company Detsky Mir - CFO & Member of Management Board [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And I would like to add that, as Maria has mentioned before, we have the different dynamic of our sales during April. In the first week, we really had very tough sales, and the main part of the sales was the diapers and baby food. Then we see that sales became increased, and now we see that the share of the other categories like toys, fashion started to increase and our sales started to growing up faster. So we're absolutely sure that after canceled all restrictions, people started to buy more.

Ulyana Lenvalskaya, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Director and Analyst of Media & Technology [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's helpful. And secondly, in April, you said this 33% decline was the consolidated revenue trend. What would it be for Moscow on a stand-alone basis, if possible?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sergey Levitsky, Public Joint Stock Company Detsky Mir - Head of IR [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Of course, we see more drop in largest cities, not only Moscow. Of course, we see less drop in regions. It's a normal situation because, as you know, that in the larger cities usually is most restriction -- most tough restrictions. So that is why we see such results. But in larger cities, also, we see very high demand on online sales growth. And of course, our online business helped us to offset this drop in offline traffic.

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from Mr. Nikolay Kovalev from VTB Capital.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nikolay Kovalev, VTB Capital, Research Division - Equities Analyst [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I have 2 questions. The first question is on incremental costs. Can you update us, if possible, in monetary terms, how much of additional you spent on sanitizing measures and also on the higher salaries in place if you decided to do so as a result of the pandemic in April?

And one question I have is on the procurement side. So it would be helpful to understand by how much you plan to adjust the procurement for the next winter collection and, if possible, across other key assortment points, if you do plan any.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sergey Levitsky, Public Joint Stock Company Detsky Mir - Head of IR [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you for your questions. So according to the payroll costs, once again, that if we take a look at the salaries at our stores, so 30% is the fixed and 70% is variable. So that is why you should understand that we are very flexible to link payroll costs to dynamics of the sales.

According to the procurement, you know that we have decided to make a little bit adjustment on winter collection, it's like minus 5%. It's not a big deal. We are absolutely sure that we will have high demand on, for example, back-to-school collection. So that is why we decided not to make any adjustments on this side.

But according to our expectation on, like acceleration of the process of moving of our customers to more cheap segments, so in this case, we decided, for example, for the next year collection to make more cheaper our collections. So we -- to tell the truth, we did it during the last year. So that is why we have decided to continue this process because, of course, we expect that people will -- more people will move to cheaper segment. But this is our segment, what we do the best.

Nikolay Kovalev, VTB Capital, Research Division - Equities Analyst [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I see. To clarify on the cost side, you mean there are salary and rent costs that you indeed can lower down based on the lower sales. But I was speaking more about like costs that came as a kind of like a new one for you to follow the sanitary measures and maybe to support employees in terms of like if there was a pickup in sales in some weeks. Did you see that annual growth being significant in that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anna S. Garmanova, Public Joint Stock Company Detsky Mir - CFO & Member of Management Board [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Of course, we buy a lot of different equipment which help us to save our staff in our stores. But you know that the cost for this purchase is not very high. As I remember, the total expenses for full April was about RUB 30 million, not more.

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question actually came online from Irina Fomkina from ITI Capital. The question is about estimates about inflation. How does exchange rate difference affect your business? Could you please tell us about your estimates of purchases from China? Did you buy any goods -- those goods by debt in the first quarter? Could you please give us some comments about your marketplace?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anna S. Garmanova, Public Joint Stock Company Detsky Mir - CFO & Member of Management Board [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Thank you for your questions. You know that, first of all, we didn't increase our retail price this year. The second, we successfully agreed with our suppliers in China, and we decreased our purchase price due to inflation. And for us, it's a very good reason for keeping our gross margin in total.

And in terms of our marketplace, it's a very successful product to us. You know that we started from the fashion collections. But now we see that the result is outperformance of our model. So we're going to add additional category, I mean, the toys [and generic] categories in the summer.

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We have one question from Mr. [Alexey Kimasarov].

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I guess my question was already asked by Ulyana, but maybe you could just give us some better idea, let's say, take average regional city and Moscow, like what would be the difference in sales performance, maybe in percentage terms in April? In other words, how better regions performed, roughly speaking.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anna S. Garmanova, Public Joint Stock Company Detsky Mir - CFO & Member of Management Board [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Alexey], you know that the difference between the Moscow and the region about 20%, not more.

Unidentified Analyst, [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

20% of sales total, I think it was total 33. I don't know, Moscow, I don't know, 40 and regions like 33, something like that, yes?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anna S. Garmanova, Public Joint Stock Company Detsky Mir - CFO & Member of Management Board [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, yes. The [percentages], yes.

Unidentified Analyst, [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And just I would like to -- what is your current cost of debt if you were to borrow today? I mean how expensive it would be?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anna S. Garmanova, Public Joint Stock Company Detsky Mir - CFO & Member of Management Board [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You know that...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please stay on the line. The host of the call will be rejoining shortly. (Operator Instructions)

Thank you. We have you back on the line. Please go ahead. [Alexey Kimasarov], your line is also open.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anna S. Garmanova, Public Joint Stock Company Detsky Mir - CFO & Member of Management Board [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Okay. Thank you. You know that the shortage -- or yesterday, we issued the bond, and the rate was 7%, and it will help us to decrease the cost of our debt. In April, you know that at the beginning of April, the interest rate increased by 2%, but now it's slightly decreased, and we hope for that in May to be low, maybe about 7.5%, maybe something like this.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Egor Makeev, Raiffeisen CENTROBANK AG, Research Division - Research Analyst [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I have a couple of questions. So the first one is, what trends in both offline and online competition do you see now, and particularly your competition with online marketplaces?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Maria Sergeevna Davydova, Public Joint Stock Company Detsky Mir - CEO & Member of the Management Board [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So I can say that as far as we know, most of our offline competitors are struggling now, having issues with cash liquidity. Many of them have almost stopped making purchases due to their liquidity issues. Korablik closed around 34 stores since January of 2020 and around 50 stores in 2019. Dochky-Synochky closed the same number of stores due to the lockdown. And most of our offline competitors like few fashion and stores retailers had to close their stores during the lockdown.

In any case, the situation presents an excellent opportunity for us to try to consolidate the market as some competitors will be forced to close shops as we believe. We see that the online players became less aggressive on prices. At this moment, we are well positioned to compete with all of them because our logistics is not expensive. Our assortment contains many products available. And this can be only as a private label.

Egor Makeev, Raiffeisen CENTROBANK AG, Research Division - Research Analyst [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, interesting. And my second question would be more a continuance. So can we expect a similar FX loss to that reported today in your Russian accounts -- standards accounts?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anna S. Garmanova, Public Joint Stock Company Detsky Mir - CFO & Member of Management Board [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Of course. It's normal because we have the same fixed losses in the both standards. But I think that -- let me remind you that I think that we were able to improve the situations in case the exchange rate will be improved. Now we see such trends. So you know that, for example, if exchange rate will be RUB 75 for $1, in this case, we decrease our FX losses at least for the RUB 300 million at least. So I think that it's very succinct.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sergey Levitsky, Public Joint Stock Company Detsky Mir - Head of IR [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So thank you for this call. We would like -- we would thank everyone for joining this call. If you will have follow-up questions, don't hesitate to get in touch, and have a nice day.

Anna S. Garmanova, Public Joint Stock Company Detsky Mir - CFO & Member of Management Board [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Thank you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Maria Sergeevna Davydova, Public Joint Stock Company Detsky Mir - CEO & Member of the Management Board [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much, and bye.

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. That concludes today's conference call. Thank you for your participation. Ladies and gentlemen, you may now disconnect.