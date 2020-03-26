Edited Transcript of DLG.DE earnings conference call or presentation 4-Mar-20 9:30am GMT

Full Year 2019 Dialog Semiconductor PLC Earnings Call

LONDON Mar 26, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Dialog Semiconductor PLC earnings conference call or presentation Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 9:30:00am GMT

Presentation

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Dialog Semiconductor Q4 Earnings Call. My name is Felicia, and I'll be the operator assisting today. (Operator Instructions)

I will now hand you over to your host, Jose Cano, to begin. Jose, please go ahead.

Jose Cano, Dialog Semiconductor Plc - Head of IR

Thank you. Good morning, and thanks to everyone for joining us today. Our call is being hosted by Dr. Jalal Bagherli, Dialog's CEO; and Wissam Jabre, our CFO. In a moment, I will hand you over to Jalal to talk through the company's fourth quarter and full year performance.

First of all, I must remind everyone that today's briefing and some of the answers to your questions may contain forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current views and there are risks associated with them. You can find a full explanation of these risks on Page 2 of the investor presentation. The interim report and the press release can also be found on our website.

I would now hand over to Jalal who will run through the business review. Jalal, over to you, please.

Jalal Bagherli, Dialog Semiconductor Plc - CEO & Executive Director

Thank you, Jose, and good morning, everyone. We closed 2019 with a strong December quarter with revenue above the midpoint of the guidance range, underlying gross margin at 50.2% and underlying operating margin in line with Q4 2018 at 24%. In 2019, revenue, excluding the main license PMIC, was up 38% a year -- year-on-year, and the underlying operating margin of the group was 330 basis points at 22.8%. During the year, we made excellent progress towards our strategic objective to build a diverse mixed-signal business with a more balanced exposure to our target end markets.

In 2019, we made 2 acquisitions and more recently, announced the acquisition of Adesto Technologies. In parallel, during the year, we continue to invest organically in the expansion of our product portfolio. In that context, let me summarize some of the key growth vectors and opportunities we see across these markets on Slide 4. As the number of connected devices continue to grow, we are focused on expanding our footprint in IoT. Following the acquisition of FCI in 2019, we launched our first low-power WiFi device, which complements our existing portfolio of Bluetooth low-energy SoCs. Venstar, one of the largest global thermostat suppliers has adopted our low-power WiFi device, enabling over a year of battery life for its customers.

We continue to expand our presence in consumer IoT. Earlier in the year, our most advanced member of the Bluetooth low-energy family was adopted by Samsung Galaxy Fit fitness tracker and in Q4, we launched Bluetooth Tiny, the smallest and the most powerful of our BLE products targeting the next billion connected devices. And as consumers demand higher-quality audio experiences, we continue to target the consumer headset market with our SmartBeat Audio IC. Our new audio technology performed strongly in 2019, with revenue up 71% year-on-year.

In IoT, our configurable products strongly complement our Connectivity & Audio solutions. In the last 12 months, we have won several design opportunities with Tier 1 customers where we combine CMICs, Connectivity & Audio products. In mobile, we have been awarded multiple custom designs, which will be realized over the course of the next 3 years with new high-volume products ramping from second half of 2021. In 2019, the non-legacy business with our largest customer more than doubled year-on-year.

During 2019, we broadened our CMIC product range with the introduction of an industries-leading LDO regulator, attracting strong customer interest from camera modules in mobile phones. In automotive, OEMs are increasingly focused on developing vehicles which are connected and with more complex safety and driving systems and a growing need for power management and power-efficient technologies. Many of these are standard technologies such as power management, LED backlog and Bluetooth low energy, providing us the opportunity to leverage our expertise into this end market.

In 2019, we started a project to develop a custom solution for a Tier 1 auto supplier based on our LED backlighting technology. In computing, there's an increasing need for custom power management solutions for gaming application and solid-state drives. Additionally, we're seeing increasing adoption of CMICs and LED technology. In this particular area, we kicked off a customer project using complex LED drivers for notebook screens. Lastly, with the acquisition of Creative Chips, we entered into the industrial end market with an extensive IP library for industrial and over 40 custom designs being sold or in development. Last week, we launched a new range of IO-Link products, bringing connectivity to the smallest sensors and actuators.

Earlier in February, we announced the acquisition of Adesto, expanding our presence into the industrial IoT market. I'd like to touch on this topic on Slide 5. The acquisition of Adesto is allowing us to accelerate our diversification strategy, expanding into attractive growth segments of the industrial market. Our strategy is to build upon our last 3 acquisitions and capitalize on these capabilities in the future. Creative Chips was our first initiative in the industrial market, bringing industrial IoT custom silicon expertise and products as well as an established Tier 1 industrial customer base in Europe. And as part of our connectivity strategy, we added low-power WiFi to our product portfolio with the acquisition of Silicon Motion's mobile division group, FCI, which addresses broad IoT applications.

Turning to Slide 6, let me run through the benefits of combining Adesto and Dialog technologies. By acquiring Adesto, we are increasing our addressable market, targeting new growth segments of industrial IoT. This will be possible with a comprehensive product offering which complements our existing portfolio and a team with strong mixed-signal and system expertise for the industrial market. With over 5,000 customers, the majority of which are new for Dialog, the combined business will provide a solid platform from which we can leverage and establish sales channels. And last but not least, we are targeting cost synergies of approximately $20 million from identified efficiencies as well as improvements in supply chain across the combined company in addition to considerable revenue synergies. The acquisition of Adesto accelerates our diversification strategy and supports our long-term financial targets.

Let me briefly remind you of our targets on Slide 7. All our growth vectors remain in place, and in 2019, we have made excellent progress towards our revenue targets of mid-teens percentage growth. We are gradually changing the shape of our business, diversifying our customer base, broadening our end market exposure. This combined with savings in manufacturing costs has enabled us to improve our gross margin gradually and continually over the last 3 years to a target range of 50% to 53%. As a result of the strong business execution and continuous underlying gross margin expansion, we are targeting increased underlying operating margin of 20% to 25%.

Before I hand over to Wissam to go through the numbers in more detail, let me leave you with a few final remarks on the next slide. The success of Dialog starts with a core set of capabilities grounded in deep mixed-signal expertise and power-efficient technologies which has become increasingly important in today's connected world. We are building on that strong foundation while sharpening our focus on fast-growing segments of IoT, mobile, automotive, computing and industrial. The strong relationship with our largest customer positions Dialog for robust earnings and strong cash generation with visibility through to 2022 as we continue to win new design engagements in a broader range of mixed-signal products. And lastly, we are investing in the pursuit of our growth strategy while returning cash to shareholders. We have delivered a strong set of results and we are busy working on opportunities to further expand the business over the next 3 years.

Wissam, let me hand over to you.

Wissam Jabre, Dialog Semiconductor Plc - CFO & Senior VP of Finance

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Jalal. Good morning, everyone. First, let's take a closer look at the highlights of the quarter on Slide 10. We will go into more detail shortly, but there are a few points I would like to make here.

First, Q4 2019 revenue of $381 million was slightly above the high end of our November guidance range and 12% below Q4 2018. Excluding revenue from licensed main PMIC products, revenue was up 47% year-on-year. Second, underlying gross margin reached a record 50.2%, slightly ahead of the November guidance. Third, we delivered underlying operating profit of $91.3 million and underlying operating margin in line with Q4 2018 at 24%. And finally, we generated free cash flow of $44 million during the quarter while continuing to invest in the growth of our business. Adjusting for $50 million recoupment of the prepayment relating to the license agreement, free cash flow in the quarter would have been $94 million and free cash flow margin, approximately 24.8%.

On the next 2 slides, I'd like to give you some detailed additional color on our revenue performance in Q4 and the full year 2019. Starting with Q4 on Slide 11, on the right-hand side, you can see the breakdown of the fourth quarter revenue in which we deliver strong performance from our main product groups. Looking at the blue section of the chart, Q4 revenue from our largest customer excluding main PMIC products was up 94% year-on-year. In the green section, our key growth products outside of our largest customer continued to perform well and are attracting increasing interest from customers.

Compared to Q4 2018, revenue from Advanced Mixed Signal was up 13% in Q4 and revenue from Connectivity & Audio was up 22%, including the revenue from FCI. And lastly, at the top of the Q4 2019 bar, you can see the contribution from FCI, Creative Chips and license revenue. As we anticipated when we announced Q3 results, the year-on-year growth rate for some of our key growth vectors accelerated in Q4.

Let me now summarize the key points from the full year revenue performance on the next slide. Underlying revenue for the full year was 1.5% below 2018. First, 2019 revenue from our largest customer, excluding licensed main PMIC products, more than doubled year-on-year. Design win momentum continues in this part of the business, and we are expecting revenue from new awards and new mixed-signal areas, such as in-device charging, audio and display, to begin over the course of the next 3 years. And second, our key growth products outside of our largest customer performed well ahead of the industry. The combined revenue from automotive products, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio excluding FCI was up 5% year-on-year.

In addition to our largest customer, the star performer of the year was Connectivity & Audio with revenue up 19% year-on-year due to 34% growth in Bluetooth low energy products as a result of new product launches in fitness trackers and smartwatches, strong revenue performance from new audio products targeting premium consumer headsets and revenue contribution from the acquisition of FCI.

Despite softness in the mobile market in the first half of 2019, Advanced Mixed Signal revenue for the year was up 4% driven by growth in AC/DC rapid charge products, LED backlighting drivers and configurable mixed-signal ICs. Revenue from custom products from our largest customer represented 66% of the total company underlying revenue, which is 4 percentage points lower than in 2018. In line with our long-term financial targets, we expect this downward trend to continue over the next few years.

Turning to Slide 13 to cover gross margin. In Q4 2019, underlying gross margin was slightly ahead of our guidance at 50.2%, up 150 basis points year-on-year. This increase was mainly due to the revenue mix and lower manufacturing costs. For the full year 2019, underlying gross margin was also up 150 basis points compared to 2018, mainly driven by lower manufacturing costs and product mix and including contribution from license revenue of approximately 60 basis points. Gross margin expansion continues to be a focus area and we are targeting manufacturing cost savings and operational improvements.

Let's now turn to Slide 14 to discuss operating expenses. Q4 2019 underlying operating expenses were $100.5 million, down 6% from Q4 2018 due to lower R&D expenses partially offset by the first-time consolidation of FCI and Creative Chips into the group. As a percentage of revenue, underlying operating expenses in the quarter were 170 basis points above Q4 2018 at 26.4%, reflecting the lower revenue. Q4 2019 underlying R&D expenses decreased 14% year-on-year to $64.5 million. As a percentage of revenue, R&D was down 60 basis points to 16.9%.

Underlying SG&A expenses were up 15% year-on-year to $36 million mainly due to the first-time consolidation of FCI and Creative Chips. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A was 9.5%. For the full year 2019, operating expenses were down 3% year-on-year to approximately $406 million, 30 basis points lower than 2018 as a percentage of revenue. This was the result of lower R&D expenses, mainly driven by the transfer of employees to our largest customer and additional savings, partially offset by the first-time consolidation of FCI and Creative Chips.

Turning to Slide 15 to cover operating profit and earnings per share. In Q4 2019, underlying operating margin remained in line with Q4 2018 at 24%. For the full year, operating margin was up 330 basis points to 22.8%. The increase in operating margin was due to the higher gross margin as a lower -- as well as lower operating expenses and approximately $24 million of other operating income from nonrecurring engineering contracts. At the bottom of the slide, you can see the breakdown by business segment.

Underlying operating profit for Connectivity & Audio was at 11.8%, almost 300 basis points above 2018. This was the result of the strong performance of our key growth vectors in the segment in Bluetooth low energy and new audio products. This result included the first-time consolidation of FCI into the group.

As I have been indicating for the last 2 quarters, we have continued to invest in the growth of our Advanced Mixed Signal business, resulting in a lower underlying operating profit year-on-year. Revenue growth accelerated in Q4 2019 and we expect this segment to continue to grow in 2020. Lastly, underlying operating profit from Custom Mixed Signal increased significantly to approximately $282 million and the underlying operating margin improved to 29.2%. The increased operating profit was mainly due to lower operating expenses and other operating income.

Corporate improved significantly due to $18.5 million of license revenue and a 51% reduction in corporate costs. The underlying effective tax rate for the full year 2019 was 19.8%, 200 basis points below 2018. Underlying diluted EPS in Q4 2019 was $1.02, 4% below the previous year. For the full year 2019, underlying diluted EPS was $3.47, up 20% year-on-year.

From earnings, let's now turn to Slide 16 to take a closer look at inventory and cash. Inventory level was 2% below the previous quarter at $123 million, representing a sequential 4-day increase in our days of inventory. During Q1 2020, we expect inventory value to remain broadly in line with Q4 2019 and days of inventory to increase.

Cash flow from operating activities during the fourth quarter was approximately $57 million, lower than Q4 2018, reflecting $50 million recoupment of the prepayment from our largest customer. Free cash flow in Q4 2019 was $44 million, below Q4 2018 due to the lower cash flow from operating activities.

At 31 December, our cash and cash equivalents balance was in excess of $1 billion. The main cash flow items during Q4 were $80 million outflow for the acquisition of Creative Chips and $103 million outflow for the share buyback settlement. During 2019, we returned a total of $252 million of capital to our shareholders. And last night, we announced the launch of a new tranche of share buyback for $70 million to $90 million -- sorry, euros, EUR 70 million to EUR 90 million, with a maximum maturity date of 24 September 2020.

In summary, in Q4 2019, we've made great progress. We delivered another good set of results with revenue above the midpoint of the guidance range, record gross margin and solid underlying operating margin at 24%. In addition, we continued to invest in the expansion of our product portfolio and returned capital to our shareholders.

Before we open the call to questions, I would like to talk about the Q1 and full year outlook. We expect Q1 2020 revenue to be in the range of $220 million to $250 million and underlying gross margin to be slightly above Q1 2019. This reflects a typical seasonal trend and the impact from the coronavirus outbreak.

For the full year 2020, there are 3 points I'd like to highlight. Revenue, excluding licensed main PMICs, is expected to grow approximately mid-teens percentage points. As anticipated, revenue from licensed main PMICs for our largest customer will decline and as a result, total group revenue is expected to decline approximately mid-teens percentage points. Let me be clear, this outlook excludes any revenue from the announced acquisition of Adesto. As in previous years, we expect revenue to be second half weighted. And finally, we expect the full year 2020 underlying gross margin for the group to continue on a gradual upward trend.

With that, I'll hand over to the operator to open the line for questions.

Questions and Answers

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) The first question comes from Mitchell Steves from RBC.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mitchell Toshiro Steves, RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I have 2. The first one just regarding the supply chain issues, given the coronavirus outbreak. What are you guys embedding in terms of when you think it's going to recover? I guess what I mean by that is what do you guys think Q2 is going to look like in terms of people getting production back up to normal capacity? And then secondly, if gross margins are going up, should we assume that your operating margins will also expand despite the kind of revenue headwinds you're going to see in 2020? And that's it from me.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jalal Bagherli, Dialog Semiconductor Plc - CEO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So the -- I guess, just to be clear, when we talk about supply chain in this context, we're talking about the customers' supply chain, i.e., contract manufacturers who are building phones, tablets, PCs, et cetera. We're not talking about our supply chain into us. So our supply chain remains pretty much operational with no major issues, 1 or 2 small issues here and there, but really at full operating condition because mostly is outside China, in -- primarily based in Taiwan. So the comments we're making about the effect of corona on the supply chain is primarily the contract manufacturers who are based in Mainland China.

So essentially, what we're talking about here is that we, in February, like most other companies who use or ship to the contract manufacturers. We sold activities at very minimal level towards the beginning of the February. And as the weeks have passed, they have been building gradually capacity of their lines, with the workers coming back to the lines, the factories getting decontaminated and becoming more operational in more locations. So right now we see operations of our customers' suppliers, to be roughly in the order of 40%, 50% operation. And every week, we see some improvement. So this is why we're pretty confident that by end of March, they should be very, very close to normal 100% operation.

So that's kind of what we've indicated and included in our estimation of the quarter. So beyond that, then we expect in Q2 that we shouldn't have major impact from suppliers not having capacity to build. Now the other, I guess, aspect is the demand in the market. And there's been some changes in terms of the backlog to reflect the fact that they can build but we don't see any major signal from customers in terms of reduction in the requirements in the following quarters. So we see the demand to -- at this point in time, the demand remains pretty strong and healthy going forward. I hope that answers the first question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mitchell Toshiro Steves, RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, it does. And then just the operating margin expansion potential. Just trying to get clarity there for that full year, anything you can give.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Wissam Jabre, Dialog Semiconductor Plc - CFO & Senior VP of Finance

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure, so when you look at the guidance we provided for the year with the mid-teens percentage point decline in the revenue and improved gross margin, it shows obviously continued improvement in gross margin into 2020. But when we look at the OpEx, we're expecting our OpEx to be below the 2019 level to some extent, after including the annualized impact from the 2 acquisitions we made in 2019, FCI and Creative Chips. At the operating margin level, if you sort of flow through the P&L, the operating margin would probably be slightly below where we were at 2019. Having said that, we're very comfortable with the long-term targets that we laid out in November, where basically, we highlighted the upgrade to our gross margin for our long-term targets to 50% to 53% and our operating margin to 20% to 25%. But for 2020, it will probably be operating slightly lower than that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from Andrew Gardiner from Barclays.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew Michael Gardiner, Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I had another one on the near-term sort of COVID-19 impact. Just -- and that's for both, as you've spoken, Jalan, on the supply and the demand side. On the supply side, are you sort of seeing the drawdown from the inventory hub largely as you would expect, given -- so your statements around the contact manufacturers' capacity or is -- has inventory grown within the hub and you're expecting that to work down as we come through the month of March to get back to what Wissam described as a sort of flattish overall level of inventory at the end of the quarter? And then perhaps on the demand side, it sounds like you're suggesting at the moment that whatever COVID-19-related weakness we're seeing in the first quarter should be reflected as a snapback in demand in second and third quarters. Is that what you're currently assuming in the full year guidance, so no overall annual level of demand disruption?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jalal Bagherli, Dialog Semiconductor Plc - CEO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew, so on the suppliers issue, so we have daily contact with the subcon manufacturers who pull parts out of their warehouse or inventory to build. And that was pretty quiet, as I said, earlier in the February. But we now see that rate picking up, and on a weekly basis when we measure, it is going up like 20% week-on-week growth. So we're pretty much, I think, in line to see by end of March that they would be using products as normal. So by the way, our shipments relates to what we see in terms of filling the hub. So it's not -- we don't have a, if you like, a huge inventory built in the channel or anything like that because it's a direct shipment to the subcon who actually builds stuff. So we only fill to the demand. So it's -- so -- but we see the take-up rate of the product are pulling from the hub to continue to increase and in addition to constantly contacting them for making sure the forecast remains up to date. So the commentary we're making is based on connecting with a lot of people in the contract manufacturers where they use our products.

On the demand side, I think, as we said, the demand has impacted the Q1, and hence, the guidance for Q1 is lower than what it would have been. But we believe that the normal demand for Q2, Q3, Q4 will remain as we predicted it before corona. Clearly, there would be some impact in some areas, but we don't think it's significant enough for us to change our stance on those 3 quarters yet as we -- as I say, we don't see any changes in terms of customers' backlog or feedback to us in terms of usage of existing products, which are planned before. So I'm not saying all the demand from Q1 will shift into the other 3 quarters, if that's what your question was. There may be some, but I don't think, by and large, it will get necessarily move to follow-on quarters. In some products, that's true, but in many products, the demand is perishable. So if you don't -- if you can't fulfill in Q1, it is gone. So that's our assumption.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew Michael Gardiner, Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Understood. And just -- so your answer to that question has sort of triggered another one in my mind. If I can make a quick follow-up. You talked about plans for sale loads to existing or legacy products that's been in the market at the moment. Has the current supply chain disruption affected any of your customers' plans for new product launches over the course of this year?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jalal Bagherli, Dialog Semiconductor Plc - CEO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I don't think we've seen any that I can comment on, nothing major that I'm aware of. I'm sure there'll be adjustment in some timing or what have you. But again, we haven't seen a big impact across the customer base in usage of our products. And more importantly for us, the -- if you like, the new design in terms of discussion with customers about new products, new technologies, new engagements, they remain as robust and strong as before. And really, the impediment today is the travel restrictions we've imposed on our employees to visit Asia and have direct meetings with customers. So they do that through the sort of teleconferencing, et cetera, backed up by regional experts we have in Japan, Taiwan and China. But -- so in terms of the end markets, appetite for the use of our products remained as strong.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question comes from Sandeep Deshpande from JPMorgan. Sorry, Sandeep no longer has a question for us. So the one next will be Achal Sultania from Crédit Suisse.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Achal Sultania, Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Two questions, if I may. First, on the margins in the Advanced Mixed Signal and Connectivity business. We are -- obviously, we are still well below the midterm target that you have of 20% to 25%. Advanced Mixed Signal was 6% last year, Connectivity at 12%. What is the path that -- what needs to happen to actually get as close to those 20%, 25% levels over the next couple of years? Is it all about revenue growth, is it about product mix? Any color on that would be helpful.

And then secondly, on the gross margins, Wissam, you talked about gross margins going up in 2020. Can you help us understand some of the one-off items in those numbers? I guess $18 million you called out was the licensing revenue last year. I presume that number is going to increase to $24 million this year for 4 quarters. But then you also had a $12.5 million one-off in NRE payments last year that goes away. So if we take out these 2 items, will gross margin still be up year-on-year?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jalal Bagherli, Dialog Semiconductor Plc - CEO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right. Yes. So what's the first question about? It's because I was -- was that (inaudible)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Wissam Jabre, Dialog Semiconductor Plc - CFO & Senior VP of Finance

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It was about the Connectivity & Audio (inaudible)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jalal Bagherli, Dialog Semiconductor Plc - CEO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, yes, yes. The Connectivity business and the AMS business that you talked about, Achal, let me talk about those a little bit. So essentially, when we look at the structural aspects of the fabless model for pretty much any of the product portfolio, we see often that it's really a pretty direct influence by the scale of the business. So when we have anything which is top 100 million, they tend to be lower margin, in some cases, not profitable, et cetera. And if you look at our -- those 2 businesses you mentioned, over the last 3 years, they've been improving the profitability, and I'll come back to the AMS because it was lower last year and I'll explain that.

But generally speaking, the moving on an upward trend from both gross margin but also the ability to absorb more costs through scale is important for those businesses. So I think the Connectivity business at double-digits-type margin for the scale is reached, is pretty good. It will continue to improve that as the scale in terms of revenue goes up. On the AMS, I think the scale is already higher and we were expecting -- you would expect that to be more profitable last year, but it was 6%, as you mentioned. The main reason for that is because we identified a number of opportunities for investment into new products. And the R&D was much higher than I would normally spend on that sort of rate of revenue.

So those products, they fill the pipeline of products and new products which are hitting the market. We had only 1 of them released, I think, in the Q4 -- Q3, Q4 of last year, which was this LDO we talked about for camera modules. But we got at least 4 other major product releases that are coming this year out that business that we've been investing. So as they come onto the market, you will see the impact in terms of revenue. They all have high gross margins, and they will be improving, and we expect to see major improvement in the operating profit of that business in 2020.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Wissam Jabre, Dialog Semiconductor Plc - CFO & Senior VP of Finance

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So for the second part of -- or the second question you had, Achal, on gross margin and whether we should -- and sort of the license revenue and the NRE, maybe I'll just recap a little bit on what we saw in 2019 in terms of the gross margin. The -- in 2019, the impact of the license revenue helped us to -- by around 60 to 70 basis points on the gross margin side. We expect the -- so if we exclude that, we would see, still see quite a bit of improvement in gross margin relative to the prior year. So we reported for 2019 around 49.8% gross margin. And so if you exclude the 60 to 70 basis points and you compare that to the 48.3% of 2018, you still see some good improvement in gross margin.

So that sort of lays the groundwork for what we're looking at in 2020. We're expecting the license revenue to increase slightly. That's just simply the fact of how we account for it. It will be probably around $8 million to $9 million a quarter for 2020. And so that will help us probably by around, roughly speaking, 50 to 60 basis points. But excluding that, we should -- we will also -- we have other initiatives driving manufacturing costs and cost savings. That would also help us to improve the gross margin, excluding the license revenue, into 2020.

Now to the last part of the question, which was related to the NRE, we don't expect that to repeat in 2020. And so this is when -- that's why when I answered the question earlier with respect to the operating margin, that helped us -- that helped our operating margin in 2020 -- sorry, 2019. We don't expect it to repeat to the same level in 2020. But I don't -- I want to make sure that it's very clear that we reiterate the confidence we have in our long-term targets and the long-term model of operating margin, 20%, 25%. Even though at the time, we did say that if we need to -- we may deviate occasionally from that just to drive the continued growth of the business.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Another question from Sébastien Sztabowicz from Kepler Cheuvreux.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sébastien Sztabowicz, Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Head of Tech - Equipment Research

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Both AC/DC and your CMIC business rebounded nicely in Q4. How do you see those 2 segments developing into 2020? And if so, looking at the number, it seems that the share-based demand almost doubled sequentially from Q3 to Q4 to $20 million in Q4. Is this some one-off or is this a new run rate that should we model for the coming quarters? And on the clarification side, should we expect the AMS operating margin to improve in 2020 versus 6% in 2019?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jalal Bagherli, Dialog Semiconductor Plc - CEO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. I'll do the first and third and maybe you cover the second.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Wissam Jabre, Dialog Semiconductor Plc - CFO & Senior VP of Finance

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Of course.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jalal Bagherli, Dialog Semiconductor Plc - CEO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So the AMS, the Advanced Mixed Signal's business, AC/DC and CMICs, so yes, the AC/DC has rebounded in Q4 relative to the first half in the last year as new products went to production. Clearly, with -- a lot of that goes into customers like Samsung, but also -- in Korea and but also in China, a number of mobile customers. In China, take our AC/DC fast-charging products. So in terms of designs, that remains strong, but in terms of, clearly, the corona impact in China, that's going to impact that business somewhat in Q1. We expect that to be a better business for us in the second half of 2020, i.e. to grow. We have a lot of new products based on a high-power architecture which is for much higher-wattage travel adapters like 45-watt, 50-watt and 60-watt type technology as opposed to 15- and 20-watt technology. So these are higher ASP, higher margin and more differentiated, and we have a number of sockets, both in Korea and China, which are going into production in second half. So hopefully, that answers your question on AC/DC.

Our CMICs business, as we said, it grew modestly last year. The year before, it grew much faster but last year, it grew modestly because we're busy creating new products. We expect that to grow significantly this year because of brand new products, but also we see the sockets we already have coming into much higher volume in 2020. So overall, our AMS business will have both growth and much better operating profit. That's our projection for 2020.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Wissam Jabre, Dialog Semiconductor Plc - CFO & Senior VP of Finance

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So let me take the second question, and then we'll go back to the third. So on the share-based comp, Sébastien, we did have some one-offs in the fourth quarter of 2019. I do expect -- I mean, if you look at where we were in Q3, we're at around $11 million for the quarter, and I expect the effect going forward to be probably closer to around $12 million, $11 million to $12 million a quarter in 2020.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jalal Bagherli, Dialog Semiconductor Plc - CEO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think I probably answered your third question, which was the operating margin for AMS, but essentially, yes, I confirm that we expect that to be much better in 2020 than 2019.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We have another question from Robert Sanders from Deutsche Bank.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert Duncan Cobban Sanders, Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

My first question is just on Apple's ability to design its own sub-PMICs beyond 2022. There's been some chatter in the market. If Apple was to do that, do it in-house beyond 2022, would you be eligible for some IPR income? And is it fair to assume that by 2022, that will be quite a small portion of your Apple revenue given your design wins elsewhere? That's my first question.

Second question would just be on the underlying OpEx. If I put a 51% gross margin, I put underlying OpEx down 5%, I get a 19% adjusted operating margin for the full year. So is that what you're thinking, underlying OpEx down 5%? Just to kind of get clarity on that would be great. Last question would just be on the legacy revenue, you did $630 million or so of legacy revenue, $626 million. Are you still expecting that to go to $300 million in 2020 and $80 million in 2021?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jalal Bagherli, Dialog Semiconductor Plc - CEO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right. So let's take those questions. They were quite vague. So on the so-called sub-PMICs. So as we said, we did a onetime license deal that transferred PMIC technology and the staff to develop PMIC, which are connected to the processors, to Apple last year. Sub-PMICs refers to the smaller PMICs, which are sitting around other peripherals and not connected to the processor. And as we explained by contract, this was excluded as an area of design until 2021. So nothing can start before 2021 in terms of design. Now can they do this beyond that? Of course. Do we get royalty? No, because we've done a deal that is a onetime and there's no royalty from further licensing, we're not planning to do any further licensing of technology.

Is this going to be a big part of our revenue? Well, all the growth that we project in the new businesses, it's really -- we have to use a shorthand to simplify because it's quite a complex deal. So clearly, it has a number of sub-PMICs, which we've been designing for cameras and other peripherals and it will continue to have those. But in addition, we did mention that at the very beginning, and we'll now continue to emphasize this, really the relationship is such that it's a very good, broad trustful relationship, which means that we are trusted to do a number of designs in broad mixed-signal technology, it's not just power. So power is just 1 part, but we're already designing chips, which touch on charging, audio signal chain and also display. So this will continue to grow and alongside our projection. So whether -- and we have included this -- anything which we know is going to be in-sourced, that was explained to us as part of the contract, in our projections.

So when you get to 2022, we have a healthy projection of all pretty much new businesses which we've created in the last 2 years and will continue to create over the next 2 years by the time we get to 2022. And I think the sub-PMIC will be a portion of those. There would be a lot more in charging, display and audio. In addition, that division also deploys the resource and the IP in engaging with other major customers for power products. And I think we've kind of referred to that when we talk about, for example, SSD market or gaming market or even automotive market. These are essentially PMIC-based products that we've taken to other customers and other segments in addition to major investment we've done in the charging business, which is separate from the historical PMIC, if you like, and that's a growing business for us, which will also hit that part of our revenue stream. So I think -- I'm hoping that, that answers your question. The -- in terms of the -- I think the next question was about...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Wissam Jabre, Dialog Semiconductor Plc - CFO & Senior VP of Finance

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

On the underlying OpEx?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jalal Bagherli, Dialog Semiconductor Plc - CEO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

On the underlying OpEx, yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Wissam Jabre, Dialog Semiconductor Plc - CFO & Senior VP of Finance

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So the -- I mean obviously without providing exact numbers, Rob, on the underlying OpEx, we expect it to be, roughly speaking, running at around $90 million to $100 million a quarter, depending on the quarters. There's a few things that could -- and the reason the range is a little bit wide, there -- the few things that typically could move between quarters are things like the capitalization of R&D development costs that typically -- where the timing depends on projects, as well as NREs, nonrecurring engineering contracts, that we tend to have, but those are also a little bit difficult to predict because they depend on the timing of the execution of the projects. So the -- I think the -- I would say, the reasonable range to assume for 2020 is around $90 million to $100 million. And as we progress throughout the year, obviously we'd be providing more color on that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert Duncan Cobban Sanders, Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. On the legacy revenue? Just the last question was -- I mentioned.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Wissam Jabre, Dialog Semiconductor Plc - CFO & Senior VP of Finance

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I didn't quite hear you. Can you just clarify what exactly you want to know?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert Duncan Cobban Sanders, Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So you have this legacy system payment revenue of $626 million in 2019. I was just wondering, is that still expected to be $300 million in 2020 and then $80 million in 2021?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jalal Bagherli, Dialog Semiconductor Plc - CEO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I don't think I've provided those kind of breakdown, but I mean, my expectation is, is to be in the range of $0 million to $50 million by 2022, so in between. We haven't guided in the particular steps, mostly because it's hard to predict it exactly for each year in advance. But the direction of travel is clear and we've been clear on that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from Ellen To from Crédit Suisse.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jalal Bagherli, Dialog Semiconductor Plc - CEO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Maybe you go to another question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jose Cano, Dialog Semiconductor Plc - Head of IR

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, Felicia, just -- would you mind just going to another question, if there's any other question?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

There are no other questions at the moment. (Operator Instructions) No other questions on the line. We do have Sandeep -- he's come back -- so Sandeep Deshpande from JPMorgan.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sandeep Sudhir Deshpande, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

My question, again, can I ask about the operating expenses through the year? I mean you've had some M&A last year. And how should we be looking at -- I mean, you answered this question with regard to the previous question, but I just want to understand, is there any timing on the OpEx, given that there is a timing on the revenue because of this COVID-19, et cetera. So how do you see the OpEx progressing through the year?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Wissam Jabre, Dialog Semiconductor Plc - CFO & Senior VP of Finance

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So Sandeep, the way to think of it -- obviously, all the numbers that we've discussed this morning exclude any impact from Adesto. So that wouldn't -- we will provide more details as we get closer to closing that transaction. In terms of the timing, the -- we tend to have slightly -- I mean, the second half tends to be typically slightly higher in OpEx versus the first half. And that's simply the way we do our variable comp, for instance, it's accrued based on the revenue and profit development throughout the year. But when you look at the acquisitions we've done over the past year in 2019, both FCI and Creative Chips, the OpEx numbers that I provided include the impact of all these acquisitions.

And so what we'll see is we'll see us absorbing the 2 deals or the 2 businesses that we acquired as well as seeing some decline in the underlying OpEx, if you sort of factor those out. The difficulty in providing exact timings on the quarterly profile is obviously the new contracts in terms of the nonrecurring engineering that we tend to have for our Custom business and as well as the capitalization of R&D that tends to be -- that sometimes tends to slip between quarters. But overall, I would say, if we use a $90 million to $100 million range per quarter for the year and you sort of annualize that, we're -- we should be in the ballpark. That's what we're basically driving towards based on the current revenue profile.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sandeep Sudhir Deshpande, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I mean just one quick follow-up for you on your acquisitions, I mean, you've done -- in terms of all the acquisitions you've done, you built a lot of IP on IoT. I mean the most recent one brings you memory. I mean so you've got a lot of the building blocks now. So is it an indication that you're going to build out a complete microcontroller business or what is the intention of all these different IP blocks that you've built out in the IoT space?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jalal Bagherli, Dialog Semiconductor Plc - CEO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So Sandeep, as we said, we're not building out a sort of portfolio that does everything that industrial companies do. We're trying to cherry-pick the new growth segments. And most of these tend to be satisfied with the SoCs we can make using our Bluetooth low energy or WiFi low energy and they have multiple ARM cores inside that runs the application. So adding things from, for example, Creative Chips would be more wired connectivity in terms of industrial Ethernet. From Adesto, you'll have flash memories as well as some of the PLC, the power-line-type communication. So we are patching together quite a lot of IP, as you say. But in most cases, if the system is so complex, they need a microcontroller, we are -- we happily partner with people who have franchised, if you like, microcontroller with the platform.

If it is an embedded system there, ARM cores, and we have multiple of those, is sufficient for what they want to do is already embedded in our Bluetooth chip. It's just a matter of which Bluetooth chip you use. So we have some at the very low end, which we indicated, like TINY, which is very, very low power. It purely does very, very restricted amount of Bluetooth to be low power for connecting very, very small things like actuators and sensors and things like that. To all the way with the very high-performing Bluetooth chips where we have a ARM core that does just Bluetooth, the second ARM core is a much stronger application processor on the same chip, and they run customer application. So it fulfills the function of a microcontroller, if you will, so there isn't the burning requirements today for us to acquire or to be distracted by that. Again, if we find the right assets with the right customers and right sort of proposition, we will, I'm sure, take a look at it.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

There are no further questions on the line.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jose Cano, Dialog Semiconductor Plc - Head of IR

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you to everyone for joining us today. As usual, if you have any other questions, please don't hesitate to reach out.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's call. Thank you all for joining. You may now disconnect your lines.