Edited Transcript of DKL earnings conference call or presentation 6-May-20 12:30pm GMT

Q1 2020 Delek Logistics Partners LP Earnings Call

Q1 2020 Delek Logistics Partners LP Earnings Call
Wednesday, May 6, 2020



Corporate Participants

Assaf Ginzburg - Chief Financial Officer

* Blake Michael Fernandez

Delek US Holdings, Inc. - SVP of IR & Market Intelligence

* Ezra Uzi Yemin

Delek Logistics Partners, LP - Chairman, CEO & President of Delek Logistics GP LLC

* Reuven Avraham Spiegel

Delek Logistics Partners, LP - Executive VP of Finance & Director of Delek Logistics GP LLC

Conference Call Participants

* Ned Antonov Baramov

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst

* Spiro Michael Dounis

Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - Director

Presentation

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Delek Logistics First Quarter Earnings call. This conference is being recorded today, May 6, 2020.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Blake Fernandez.

Blake Michael Fernandez

Story continues

Thank you, and good morning. I would like to thank everyone for joining us on this webcast to discuss Delek Logistics Partners First quarter 2020 Financial Results. Joining me on the call today will be Uzi Yemin, our General Partners Chairman and CEO; and Assi Ginzburg, CFO; Reuven Spiegel, incoming CFO; as well as other members of our management team.

As a reminder, this call is being recorded and will be -- and make forward-looking statements as the term is defined under federal securities laws.

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or GAAP, we report certain non-GAAP financial results. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP results, which can be found in the press release, which is posted on the Investor Relations section of our website. Our prepared remarks are being made assuming that the earnings press release has been reviewed, and we are covering less segment and market information that is incorporated in the first quarter press release.

On today's call, Assi will begin with a financial overview, I will review results, and Uzi will offer a few closing strategic remarks. With that, I'll turn the call over to Assi.

Assaf Ginzburg

Thanks, Blake. Our first quarter performance on a year-over-year basis benefited from improved results from the Paline Pipeline, East Texas marketing, El Dorado Assets and our Gathering Assets.

Our DCF was approximately $35.5 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $29.8 million in the first quarter of 2019. The Limited Partners' interest in net income increased approximately 51% over the prior year period. Our DCF coverage, which was approximately 1.15 for the first quarter of 2020 compared to approximately 1.1 in the prior year period.

EBITDA was $49 million, which represents a 23.5% increase over the prior year period. Based on our performance and outlook, we increased our quarterly distribution to $0.89 per limited partner unit for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. This distribution will be paid on May 12 and represent a 0.6% increase from the fourth quarter 2019. This is our 29th consecutive quarterly increase and is 8.5% higher than our first quarter 2019 distribution.

At March 31, 2020, and after completion of the DPG drop-down, DKL had approximately $155 million of available capacity on our $850 million credit facility. Our total debt was approximately $940 million and total leverage ratio of 4.1x is within the 5.5x currently liable under our credit facility, and a decrease from the 4.5x leverage in the prior quarter. Now I will turn over the call to Blake to discuss the results.

Blake Michael Fernandez

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Assi. For the first quarter 2020, Delek Logistics reported net income attributable to all partners of $27.8 million, which compares to $19.7 million in the prior year period. Limited Partners' interest in net income in the fourth quarter was $18.7 million or $0.76 per unit compared to $12.4 million or $0.51 per unit in the prior year, representing an approximate 51% increase year-over-year. In our Pipelines and Transportation segment, the first quarter 2020 contribution margin was $30.4 million compared to $24.2 million in the first quarter of 2019. This increase was primarily attributable to strong performance from our Gathering Assets and strong margins at the Paline Pipeline.

Operating expenses increased to $11.5 million in the first quarter of 2020 from $10.8 million.

In our Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling segment, contribution margin was $17 million in the first quarter this year, which is an increase from $15.9 million in the prior year. Operating expenses of $3.3 million were lower than the prior year period. Our West Texas wholesale gross margin was $2.70 a barrel in the first quarter compared to $3.56 per barrel in the first quarter of the prior year. However, throughput in West Texas was up to 16,000 barrels per day compared to 13,000 barrels per day in the prior year period. During the first quarter of 2020, our equity income from joint venture crude oil pipelines was approximately $5.6 million compared to $2 million in the prior year period.

Capital expenditures were approximately $3 million in the first quarter of 2020 and included $1.4 million of discretionary spending and $1.6 million of sustaining maintenance. For full year 2020, our total gross capital expenditure forecast has been reduced from $22.7 to $17.6 million, which includes $11.7 million of discretionary and $5.9 million of maintenance capital. With that, I will turn the call over to Uzi for his closing comments.

Ezra Uzi Yemin

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Blake, and good morning, everybody. Delek Logistics delivered strong financial performance in the first quarter with EBITDA and Limited Partners' interest in net income increasing approximately 24% and 51%, respectively, versus last year. First quarter distribution growth was over 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. The recent acquisition of the Permian Gathering business from our sponsor, DK, is the next step in growth for DKL and is an integral part of our expanding midstream footprint. We expect increased cash flow generation in the second half of the year from the Red River pipeline expansion.

We recently reiterated our expectation to increase the LP distribution 5% this year compared to 2019. This decision was based on our outlook for an improving distribution coverage ratio throughout the year, even after factoring in the distribution increase. We expect our coverage ratio to improve significantly toward the industry average towards -- throughout the year and plan to use excess cash flow to reduce leverage over time and maintain strong financial flexibility. We also continue to explore potential drop-down opportunities from our sponsor DK. We have demonstrated strong support for DKL through attractive asset sales.

Before I open the call for questions, I'd like to take a few minutes, or a few moments and thank Assi Ginzburg, our exiting CFO for his service within our company for the last 15 years. Assi has demonstrated tremendous amount of dedication, smartness, and his ability to help us leading DKL over the last few years has contributed significantly to its success. And also, I'd like to welcome our new CFO, Reuven Spiegel, who I'm sure will do great for us.

With that, operator, please open the call for questions.

Questions and Answers

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Spiro Michael Dounis

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And congrats to Assaf and Reuven. I just want to maybe get a better understanding of the impact to DKL for the rest of the year. When it comes to COVID demand impact as well as some of the lower drilling activity and impact on West Texas volumes, Uzi, can you just talk about improving the coverage ratio? So just looking for you to marry that comment with the current headwinds? And just how you're thinking about the timing of when distribution coverage really starts to pull away?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ezra Uzi Yemin

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, it has several -- your question has several components that we would like to answer this morning. First of all, the macro environment, even though it's not comfortable, for the industry, actually, DKL is more than thriving in that environment, especially in light of the fact that we still have several projects that will come into fruition over the next few quarters. Our goal, and we said it very strongly, is to get towards industry average, if you will, both on coverage as well as leverage. And we hope that together with a couple of ideas that we have around drop-down as well as investments that we have done in our assets, that will come through fruition over the next few quarters, both the coverage and the leverage will improve significantly over the next few quarters. I just want to say that we would have not raised the dividend had we didn't see internally how good leverage and the coverage can be towards the end of the year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Blake Michael Fernandez

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I would just add to you, with the drop, basically you're going to have about 75% to 85% MVCs underpinned by Delek, who's obviously our strong sponsor. So that obviously helps a lot in getting a lot of that EBITDA.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Spiro Michael Dounis

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. No, it's a good point. And then just on the West Texas volumes, I guess, hearing about some pretty significant shut-ins in the Permian so far hitting in May. Just curious if you guys have started to see some of that runoff yet on the volumes there?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Reuven Avraham Spiegel

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Spiro, it's Spiegel. So we have seen some decline in demand in West Texas during the month of April. But in the last 2 weeks or so, we've seen demand starting to pick back up. And now we are around a 15% more or less from what we see, what we consider as average demand for the area. So obviously, there was a bigger decline now in a nice return like we've seen across the U.S.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Spiro Michael Dounis

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Good to know. And just last one from me. Some of your peers have talked about just the limited opportunities in midstream to invest here, not necessarily something new. They've been sort of saying that for the last quarter or 2, but now a little more firm than ever. You guys have always been able to really kind of find places to grow. You obviously mentioned the drop-downs, which is -- curious if you see opportunities even in this market to grow organically and maybe augment that midstream strategy for the new state of energy here?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ezra Uzi Yemin

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, we said all along that our goal is to be around -- between $375 million and $395 million of EBITDA over the next 2, 3 years. The drop-down of the midstream or the gathering system is another step. We do have a few more ideas about drop-down businesses that we grew over the years that fit midstream. Don't be surprised that if we come with a couple of these ideas in the near future. I know that the market really like the valuation where the drop-down happened. We believe that, that serves both DK and DKL as reflected in the conflict committee. So with the things that are happening, we're still confident that we can work ourselves to the $400 million mark of EBITDA over the next 2 to 3 years.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ned Antonov Baramov

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The question, could you maybe elaborate a little bit more the potential timing of future drop-downs? And whether such a transaction would have the same contractual protection in the form of take-or-pay provisions as seen in the last drop-down?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ezra Uzi Yemin

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We are looking into that. Don't be surprised if it's going to happen over the next -- or in the near future. We still need to look at the tax consequences of a drop-down. I'm going to remind you that there was no tax or no meaningful tax leakage when we did the drop-down of the -- or the Gathering drop-down, which was a great achievement. We did it with great timing. So we need still to look at that. We don't want any tax leakage as well as the conflict committee need to approve these transactions, but we're looking at that very carefully. As we said, we want to be $400 million -- close to $400 million EBITDA with industry average, both on coverage and leverage, and we believe that this is another tool in our toolbox to get us towards these goals.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ned Antonov Baramov

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Great. And then on the potential IDR elimination, are you still thinking of this transaction as part of a drop-down to you?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ezra Uzi Yemin

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The IDR transaction need to make sense both for DK and DKL, that's -- especially in today's market. It's not a transaction that was as straightforward a few months ago. We will need to look at the returns both ends and to make sure that it makes sense for both companies. That's not an easy transaction at this point, but we're looking in that almost every week.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ned Antonov Baramov

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got you. And then last question for me. Strong margins on the Paline Pipeline was one of the drivers behind your on Q1 results. Could you maybe provide additional details on the throughput and fees you're seeing on the pipeline?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Reuven Avraham Spiegel

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's Spiegel. So Paline, if you're looking on that now and you're looking on the grades around the U.S., obviously, Cushing is the lowest grade on the board. We are about to finish the expansion on Red River somewhere around Q3. So if you are putting 1 plus 1 together, you see a very bright future to Paline. So you can use the expansion that we are finishing on Q3 with our partnering plans and to put the 2 together, and that will serve Paline very nicely in the future.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ezra Uzi Yemin

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'd like to thank everybody, especially in these challenging times for your confidence in us. I'd like to thank our employees for their dedication work and for them staying healthy. I'd like to thank my colleagues around the table and the management team. Also, I'd like to thank, obviously, the Board of Directors and new investors for your confidence in us. Thanks, and we'll talk to you soon.

