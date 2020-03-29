Edited Transcript of CYOU earnings conference call or presentation 9-Mar-20 10:30am GMT

Q4 2019 Changyou.Com Ltd Earnings Call

Q4 2019 Changyou.Com Ltd Earnings Call

Mar 29, 2020

* Dewen Chen

Changyou.com Limited - CEO & Director

* Qing Wei

Changyou.com Limited - Chief Games Development Officer

* Yaobin Wang

Changyou.com Limited - CFO

* Yujia Zhao

Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR

Conference Call Participants

* Chun Man Poon

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Eddie Leung

BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - MD in Equity Research and Analyst

* Fuk Lung Cheung

Citigroup Inc, Research Division - Associate

* Shuopeng Gu

Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - Analyst

* Thomas Chong

Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst

Presentation

Operator [1]

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and good evening. Welcome to Changyou's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call.

This conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host for today's call, Changyou's IR Head, Mr. Zhao Yujia.

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [2]

Thank you, operator, and thanks for everyone for joining us. On the call today are Mr. Chen Dewen, CEO; our -- Mr. Hong Xiaojian, COO; Mr. Wang Yaobin, CFO; and Mr. Wei Qing, Chief Games Development Officer. For today's agenda, management will discuss highlights for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019. This will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

Before we continue, please allow me to review Changyou's safe harbor statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the company's beliefs and expectations are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current sense, estimates and projections, and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. For more information about the potential risks and uncertainties, please refer to the company's filings with the SEC, including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F.

I will now turn the call over to our CEO, Mr. Chen Dewen.

Dewen Chen, Changyou.com Limited - CEO & Director [3]

(foreign language)

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] In 2019, we took a number of steps to enhance our capacity to create new high-quality games, focusing on our goal of developing top games. We prioritized R&D for mobile game development, including reorganization of roles and responsibilities to improve the R&D process and strengthen teamwork. We also worked hard on our existing game portfolio by introducing new game content and implementing a variety of operational models. As a result of these measures, our results were satisfactory in terms of player engagement, player retention and revenues for the year. For the full year 2019, our total revenue was $455 million. Non-GAAP net income was $179 million.

Dewen Chen, Changyou.com Limited - CEO & Director [5]

(foreign language)

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] For the fourth quarter of 2019, our total revenue was $135 million. Online games performed well, with revenue reaching $132 million.

Our non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $53 million, in line with our updated guidance.

Dewen Chen, Changyou.com Limited - CEO & Director [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] For PC games, the new expansion pack for TLBB PC launched during the fourth quarter performed well. The new clan introduced in the pack had a high acceptance rate with players. In addition, in October, we rolled out our first on-site carnival event for players. We are happy to see that metric for player engagement and willingness to pay were both very stable in the fourth quarter. TLBB PC revenue rose slightly on a sequential basis, which was better than we expected.

Dewen Chen, Changyou.com Limited - CEO & Director [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] In the first quarter of 2020, we will launch a new expansion pack, introducing online events especially designed for the spring festival and lenten festival. Meanwhile, we will also launch 2020's first promotional event, which ranks and rewards our highest paying users in order to stabilize player retention during the holidays. We expect the rise in TLBB PC revenue in the first quarter of 2020 on a sequential basis.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dewen Chen, Changyou.com Limited - CEO & Director [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] For mobile game, revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 from legacy TLBB Mobile increased significantly on a sequential basis, better than we expected. This was mainly thanks to new content that we introduced and promotional events that we launched during the fourth quarter. Mr. Wei Qing, our Chief Games Development Officer, will give you an update later on related programs with this game.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dewen Chen, Changyou.com Limited - CEO & Director [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] TLBB Honor, which was launched in the third quarter of 2019, saw a relatively stable revenue in the fourth quarter. However, because of its relatively narrow content and high cost of promotion, it has not yet generated material profits for the company.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dewen Chen, Changyou.com Limited - CEO & Director [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] Looking ahead, we will continue to execute our core strategy of top games and our strategic focus will continue to be on MMORPG mobile games. We will also seek to make breakthroughs in developing casual games and strategy games. We intend to put more effort into the international market for games. We believe our patience and hard work will, in the end, be productive, and we look forward to bringing more quality game products and better game experience for players around the world as well as in China.

Dewen Chen, Changyou.com Limited - CEO & Director [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] With that, let me turn the call over to Mr. Wei Qing, our Chief Games Development Officer, to give you an update on the latest progress of legacy TLBB Mobile.

Qing Wei, Changyou.com Limited - Chief Games Development Officer [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] During the fourth quarter of 2019, as scheduled, we introduced casual game play for legacy TLBB Mobile, featuring elements [drawn] from day-to-day life. In addition, we made a preliminary adjustment of the skill system of all clans and introduced a new PVP game play, which showed more fairness to lower-paying players. The combination of one new clan and some promotional events launched during the quarter has led to improvements in payer engagement and willingness to pay.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Qing Wei, Changyou.com Limited - Chief Games Development Officer [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] During the first quarter of 2020, we will launch a new expansion pack with another new clan as well as targeted holiday events to stabilize player engagement. Based on our long-term operational strategy, we will reduce in-game promotional events during the first quarter of 2020. We expect the legacy TLBB Mobile's revenue in the first quarter of 2020 to drop on a sequential basis, particularly since its revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 performed well due to heavier in-game promotions.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Qing Wei, Changyou.com Limited - Chief Games Development Officer [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] Now let me turn the call over to our CFO, Mr. Wang Yaobin, to discuss the financial highlights.

Yaobin Wang, Changyou.com Limited - CFO [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] Before I walk you through our financial highlights for the fourth quarter, I would like to remind you that as the company's cinema advertising business ceased operations during the third quarter of 2019, its result of operations have been excluded from the company's results from continuing operations in the condensed consolidated statement of operations and are presented in separate line item as discontinued operations.

Retrospective adjustments to the historical statements have been made in order to provide a consistent basis of comparison. Unless indicated otherwise, results presented here are related to continuing operations only and exclude results from the cinema advertising business.

Yaobin Wang, Changyou.com Limited - CFO [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] Now let me walk you through our financial highlights for the fourth quarter.

Yaobin Wang, Changyou.com Limited - CFO [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] Total revenue was $135 million, an increase of 35% year-over-year and 22% quarter-over-quarter, in line with our updated guidance.

Yaobin Wang, Changyou.com Limited - CFO [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] Online games revenue was $132 million, an increase of 40% year-over-year and 22% quarter-over-quarter, in line with our updated guidance. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were mainly due to the contribution of TLBB Honor as well as the improved performance of some of the company's older games, including TLBB PC and the legacy TLBB Mobile.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yaobin Wang, Changyou.com Limited - CFO [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] Our advertising revenue was $3 million, a decrease of 17% year-over-year and an increase of 23% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to fewer PC and mobile games being marketed on the 17173 website. The quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly due to more web games being marketed on the 17173.com website.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yaobin Wang, Changyou.com Limited - CFO [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] Now let me provide some more details about other financials.

From now on, most of the figures discussed will be on a non-GAAP basis. As a reminder, you can find a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures in our published earnings release.

Yaobin Wang, Changyou.com Limited - CFO [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] Gross margin was 75% compared with 83% in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 78% in the third quarter of 2019.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yaobin Wang, Changyou.com Limited - CFO [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] Gross margin of the online games business was 75% compared with 85% in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 78% in the third quarter of 2019.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yaobin Wang, Changyou.com Limited - CFO [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] Operating profit was $50 million compared with an operating profit of $21 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $35 million in the third quarter of 2019.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yaobin Wang, Changyou.com Limited - CFO [43]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [44]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] Net income from continuing operations attributable to Changyou.com Limited was $63 million compared with net income of $23 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and net income of $34 million in the third quarter of 2019.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yaobin Wang, Changyou.com Limited - CFO [45]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [46]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] Fully diluted net income from continuing operations attributable to Changyou.com Limited per ADS was $1.11 compared with net income of $0.44 in the fourth quarter of 2018 and net income of $0.64 in the third quarter of 2019.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yaobin Wang, Changyou.com Limited - CFO [47]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [48]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] Next, moving on to the balance sheet and cash flow statement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yaobin Wang, Changyou.com Limited - CFO [49]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [50]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] As of December 31, 2019, we had net cash of $306 million compared with $671 million as of December 31, 2018. The decrease was mainly due to the distribution of special cash dividend of about $503 million in the second quarter of 2019.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yaobin Wang, Changyou.com Limited - CFO [51]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [52]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] For the fourth quarter, we have net operating cash inflow of $52 million.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yaobin Wang, Changyou.com Limited - CFO [53]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [54]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] Now let me walk you through our 2019 full year financials very briefly.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yaobin Wang, Changyou.com Limited - CFO [55]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [56]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] Total revenue was $455 million, representing an increase of 10% year-over-year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yaobin Wang, Changyou.com Limited - CFO [57]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [58]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] Gross margin was 79%, which compares with 83% in 2018.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yaobin Wang, Changyou.com Limited - CFO [59]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [60]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] Operating profit was $169 million compared with $138 million in 2018.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yaobin Wang, Changyou.com Limited - CFO [61]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [62]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] Net income from continuing operations attributable to Changyou.com Limited was $179 million compared with $123 million in 2018.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yaobin Wang, Changyou.com Limited - CFO [63]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [64]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] Fully diluted net income from continuing operations attributable to Changyou.com Limited per ADS was $3.31 compared with $2.29 in 2018.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yaobin Wang, Changyou.com Limited - CFO [65]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [66]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] Finally, for the first quarter 2020 guidance, we expect...

Yaobin Wang, Changyou.com Limited - CFO [67]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [68]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] total revenues to be between $123 million and $133 million. This implies a sequential decrease of 9% to 2%.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yaobin Wang, Changyou.com Limited - CFO [69]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [70]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] Within total revenue, online game revenue to be between $120 million and $130 million. This implies a sequential decrease of 9% to 1%.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yaobin Wang, Changyou.com Limited - CFO [71]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [72]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] Non-GAAP net income attributable to Changyou.com Limited to be between $39 million and $44 million.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yaobin Wang, Changyou.com Limited - CFO [73]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [74]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] Non-GAAP fully diluted net income attributable to Changyou.com Limited per ADS to be between $0.69 and $0.78.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yaobin Wang, Changyou.com Limited - CFO [75]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [76]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] Share-based compensation expense to be around $3 million, assuming no new grants of share-based awards.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yaobin Wang, Changyou.com Limited - CFO [77]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [78]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] In our guidance, we have adopted a presumed exchange rate of RMB 7 to $1 as compared with the actual exchange rate of about RMB 7.03 to $1 for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Yaobin Wang, Changyou.com Limited - CFO [79]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [80]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] Like last quarter, we won't take questions regarding the going-private proposal in the Q&A session for this call.

Yaobin Wang, Changyou.com Limited - CFO [81]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [82]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] This concludes our prepared remarks. Thank you.

For those who can speak Chinese, please kindly ask questions in Chinese first then followed by an English translation.

We would like to open the call to questions now.

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

(Operator Instructions) Your first question comes from Thomas Chong from Jefferies.

Thomas Chong, Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(foreign language) My question is about the coronavirus. Can management share about our user and our time spent in PC and mobile in the past 2 months? In particular, we also hear that Internet cafes being shut down because of the virus. Just want to see about the impact of virus to our PC and mobile games.

And my second question is about the overseas gaming strategy. We have talked about investments in more resources in overseas expansion. Just want to get a sense about which country are we more interested penetrating into? And what kind of game [drivers] are we expected to invest more resources?

Unidentified Company Representative, [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] The coronavirus did have some impact for us. There is positive ones, and there are also negative ones.

Unidentified Company Representative, [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] For good ones, because people are more staying at home or working from home, so we saw some metrics like time spent in game and also active users number increased in the first quarter.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] So in the first quarter, we believe that PC game revenue will be up.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] By government regulations, now that we only allow to have 50% of employees who work from the company. So we still have arranged a lot of employees to work from home.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] The legacy TLBB Mobile, for example, in the past, typically, we had 1 expansion pack per month or more than 1 month. But now we have some delays on expansion packs -- new expansion pack updates.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] As we mentioned that in the fourth quarter, we had heavier promotions. And in the first quarter of 2020, we will reduce that promotional events. So we believe, for legacy TLBB Mobile, the revenue will be -- will go down in the first quarter.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] In 2018, we started overseas, launching business in South Korea, firstly. And we launched Street Basketball with decent record.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] This year, we plan to launch more games in the South Korea market.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] Later this year, we will pass borders in European and American markets.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] Thank you, Thomas.

Operator [23]

Your next question comes from Eddie Leung from Bank of America.

Eddie Leung, BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - MD in Equity Research and Analyst [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(foreign language) So my question is about new entrants. We have seen some leading [short] video platforms entering game development. So just wondering if there has been any impact on the retention rate as well as the compensation for the game development staff.

Unidentified Company Representative, [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] Yes. We saw that some foreign video company enter into the game industry. But it depends on different gaming companies.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] Now this company, the strategic focus will be more on super casual games.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] So from the very beginning, I believe that it will impact more over to those casual game developers rather than us, the hardcore MMO players.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] Yes. We have been working on mostly MMORPG, hard-core RPG games. So we don't think there will be obvious impact to us.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] From a longer-term perspective, we believe that the new enter will also go for MMORPG market.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] But we also believe that it won't impact us too much because we have rich experience in this area and also the MMORPG market is big enough. It allows many players to compete.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] Thank you.

Operator [39]

Your next question comes from Nelson Cheung from Citigroup.

Fuk Lung Cheung, Citigroup Inc, Research Division - Associate [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(foreign language) Let me translate my questions into English. My first question is about the new games. Can management provide an update on the timing of the major new game launch in 2020? And my second question is about the mobile/PC game mix. Can management share the split of '19 revenue of reported and growth billing basis?

Unidentified Company Representative, [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] We have several MMORPG under development, and we plan to launch them second half this year or next -- first half next year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [43]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [44]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] The first one -- MMO will be DMD mobile.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [45]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [46]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] The testing results show great potential to improve. So we're still improving the game quality right now.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [47]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [48]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] In the second quarter or midyear, we plan to launch a puzzle game called Tetris.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [49]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [50]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] We have another licensed game called Dynasty Warriors. And due to the programmable license approval, we're applying that. So we plan to launch it in the third quarter.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [51]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [52]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] For overseas markets, we have Street Basketball 2 and other 2 titles to be launched in South Korea market. But due to the coronavirus situation, it really depends. We're waiting for the right timing.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [53]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [54]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] In terms of revenue, the split is the mobile game account for 48% and PC game account for 52%.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [55]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [56]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] In terms of cash received, PC game account for 36% and the mobile game account for 64%.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [57]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [58]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you.

Operator [59]

Your next question comes from Alex Poon from Morgan Stanley.

Chun Man Poon, Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst [60]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(foreign language) I'll translate my question, sorry. My first question is regarding organic growth. Legacy TLBB has seen very strong growth in 2019. Can this double-digit growth rates be maintained in coming years?

And second question is about cost control. Then in the last 2, 3 years, OpEx ratio has been coming down and operating margin has reached 37% in Q4. How should we see the coming years?

Unidentified Company Representative, [61]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [62]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] Currently speaking, we believe for the stable performance from older games. There are several aspects.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [63]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [64]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] First of all, we still believe the new gamer for PC games for older game is declining. And secondly, we believe that for players with more than 5 years experience is increasing. And thirdly, the new competitor for new games, new quality games in the market is less than before.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [65]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [66]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] So from our point of view, we believe this quarter-over-quarter increase was not sustainable. And in the future, if there will be new quality games launched into the market, we believe it will attract some of the players.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [67]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [68]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [69]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] Over the years, actually, we've been optimizing our cost structure for supporting departments. We have been investing continuously in R&D process, and we have been working hard to control costs on the other assets.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [70]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [71]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] Secondly, actually, we are shutting down some subsidiaries with losses over the past years.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [72]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [73]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] It's difficult to predict the future cost trend because one is due to our revenue structure. For PC games, its cost is quite stable, fixed. And for games to be launched in the future, it depends on the proportion of PC game and the mobile game.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [74]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [75]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] Thank you.

Operator [76]

Your next question comes from Ribery Gu from Crédit Suisse.

Shuopeng Gu, Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - Analyst [77]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(foreign language) I have a little follow-up question on the Internet cafe closure due to the coronavirus outbreak. So could management explain or remind us of the Internet cafe contribution, revenue contribution and browsing contribution for the PC game revenue and browsing? Secondly, regarding the TLBB legacy -- regarding the TLBB Mobile, could management explain to us the current plan for the major update for this year?

Unidentified Company Representative, [78]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [79]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] From the data, we can collect that -- I think players play [e-sports] related games in net cafe.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [80]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [81]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] So currently, personal computer is not very difficult to obtain in China. So we believe most our players play at home. That is difficult to calculate it.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [82]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [83]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] What we saw is the active players, number of active players increased during the coronavirus impact.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [84]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [85]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] From legacy TLBB Mobile, typically, we launch an expansion pack within 1 to 2 months, and now we are working hard to minimize the impact caused by coronavirus.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [86]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [87]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] The current assessment will be 15 days, like half a month delay.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [88]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [89]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] From PC games, because we are not launching many expansion packs for it more frequently, so it's controllable.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [90]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [91]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] Thank you.

Operator [92]

As there are no further questions, we will now begin closing comments.

Yujia Zhao, Changyou.com Limited - Head of IR [93]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Once again, I would like to thank you for joining today's call. If you have any follow-up questions, please don't hesitate to contact us. Thank you.