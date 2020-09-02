Edited Transcript of CXRXF.PK earnings conference call or presentation 12-Aug-20 12:30pm GMT

Q2 2020 Advanz Pharma Corp Ltd Earnings Call

Sep 2, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Advanz Pharma Corp Ltd earnings conference call or presentation Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 12:30:00pm GMT

Corporate Participants

* Adam Peeler

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited - VP of IR & Communications

* Adeel Ahmad

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited - CFO & Interim Director

* Graeme Neville Duncan

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited - CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

* Al Moniz

* Matthew Weston

Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - MD and Co-Head of European Pharmaceutical Equity Research

* Othman Alaoui

CVC Capital Partners SICAV-FIS S.A - Investment Director

Presentation

Operator [1]

Good morning and welcome to ADVANZ PHARMA's Second Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. My name is James, and I will be your conference operator today. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Adam Peeler, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications on behalf of ADVANZ PHARMA. Please go ahead, sir.

Adam Peeler, ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited - VP of IR & Communications [2]

Thank you, operator. And good morning, everyone. Welcome to ADVANZ PHARMA's Second Quarter Results Conference Call. Before we start, we'd like to remind you that all amounts discussed on this call are denominated in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Please note that statements made during this call may include forward-looking statements and information and future-oriented financial information regarding ADVANZ PHARMA and its business and disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or results that are based on information currently available to management, which indicate management's expectation of future growth, results of operations, business performance and business prospects and opportunities.

Such statements are made as of this date hereof and ADVANZ PHARMA assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect events, disclosures or circumstances, except as required by applicable securities laws. Such statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and are not a guarantee of future performance or results. A number of these risks and uncertainties could cause result to differ materially from the result discussed today. Given these risks and uncertainties, one should not place undue reliance on these statements and information. Please refer to the forward-looking statements and information and future-oriented financial information section of our public filings without limitation, our MD&A and our earnings press release issued today for additional information.

Joining us on the call today are Graeme Duncan, ADVANZ PHARMA's Chief Executive Officer; and Adeel Ahmad, ADVANZ PHARMA's Chief Financial Officer.

I'll now turn the call over to Graeme for opening remarks. Graeme?

Graeme Neville Duncan, ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited - CEO & Director [3]

Thank you, Adam, and good morning, everyone. We're pleased to be with you today to review recent developments at ADVANZ PHARMA as well as our financial and operating results for the 3 and 6 months ended June 30, 2020. Building on our strong first quarter, the company delivered solid financial results in the second quarter of 2020, reporting revenue of $132 million and adjusted EBITDA of $65 million. These financial results demonstrate the vital nature of many of the niche established medicines from our base business and reflect the contribution from our recently acquired medicines from UCB and Correvio Pharma Corp.

The integration of the portfolio of Aalprostadil products from UCB, which we closed on April 1, is progressing well and tracking to our detailed project plan. These medicines contributed approximately $6 million in revenue to our quarterly results.

On May 27, 2020, we closed the acquisition of specialty pharmaceutical company, Correvio Pharma. The integration of this transformational acquisition is progressing as anticipated. Correvio's highly experienced European team delivers a direct commercial and medical presence in France, Germany, Spain, Italy and the Benelux region for ADVANZ PHARMA while further strengthening our existing presence in the Nordics and the United Kingdom.

With a direct footprint in these new jurisdictions, we are far better positioned to access additional portfolio opportunities and optimize planned pipeline launches. We are taking advantage of this positioning now and look forward to updating you on our progress going forward.

In the second quarter, the portfolio of niche medicines from Correvio contributed approximately $3 million in top line revenue to ADVANZ PHARMA. We've also made significant progress towards the achievement of synergies on the Correvio acquisition. We continue to expect that, on a pro forma basis, Correvio will be a profitable business in 2020.

With a robust global M&A platform and supportive stakeholders, we remain focused on actively assessing a number of potentially attractive product acquisition opportunities. We are encouraged to see that the M&A pipeline continues to expand and are confident that we are in a strong position to continue to execute on our M&A priorities going forward.

ADVANZ PHARMA also expanded its commercial infrastructure build-out in the second quarter to drive the launches in the company's pipeline. In the second quarter of 2020, ADVANZ PHARMA submitted for approval or received approval for 7 medicines. We also are seeing strong progress in our early-stage pipeline with several potential in-licensing or co-development deals in late-stage negotiation. Furthermore, we continue to have normal course engagement with regulators regarding our generic filing for a long-acting equivalent of lanreotide. Looking ahead, our team will remain focused on this filing with the regulatory authorities with a goal of a European-wide launch as soon as it's feasible.

While our financial results, M&A execution and our pipeline progress have been positive developments for the company, our workforce has continued to work effectively and with heightened focus through COVID-19. The work from home and connectivity initiatives that we put in place in March have kept our employees safe and supported their productivity and ensured patient access to the important medicines we provide. Presently, we have not identified any material continuity risks specifically associated with COVID-19.

We continue to monitor the situation, working with all relevant bodies such as various levels of government, suppliers and our contract manufacturing partners to ensure that patients are able to access our vital medicines at this time. We also continue to assess the collectability of our receivables and have noted no significant change in the expected recoverability.

Collectively, these positive developments have supported the ongoing execution of our corporate strategy plan, as evidenced by our 2 recent M&A transactions and strong second quarter financial results. While the long-term impacts of COVID-19 and the time and effort it will take to contain the disease remains fluid, I'm extremely proud of the way our team has performed this year.

With that, I'll hand the call over to Adeel, who will discuss our 3- and 6-month results in more detail.

Adeel Ahmad, ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited - CFO & Interim Director [4]

Thanks, Graeme, and good morning, everyone. My remarks will address the 3- and 6-month financial results for the period ended June 30, 2020. My prepared comments will focus on revenue, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA because we believe they are important metrics in assessing the performance of our business. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure, and we included a full reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to IFRS measures in our second quarter 2020 MD&A and earnings press release.

During the second quarter, the company generated consolidated revenue of $132 million. On a sequential basis, this was approximately $2 million or 1% higher than Q1. This sequential revenue increase was primarily due to the contribution from the 2 acquisitions we completed during Q2, which together contributed approximately $9 million of revenue.

Q2 revenue also benefited from a one-time release of approximately $4.5 million of certain provisions during the quarter. This increase was partially offset by the impact of the GBP weakening against the U.S. dollar, which resulted in a $3 million reduction in revenue when compared to the first quarter of 2020. The remaining decrease was due to a mix of market competition and a reduction of channel stock levels in the U.K. and the U.S.

Year-over-year, our second quarter revenue increased by 1%. The primary reason for this increase was the acquisitions completed during the second quarter of 2020, as I mentioned previously, which significantly impacted the International segment, partially offset by lower sales from the ADVANZ PHARMA North America segment.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2020 of $65 million was approximately $2 million or 2% higher than the first quarter of 2020 and 9% higher than the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was higher sequentially and quarter-over-quarter due to higher sales from the International segment, primarily due to the contributions from the 2 acquisitions completed during the second quarter of 2020.

As noted previously, adjusted EBITDA in Q2 2020 also benefited from the release of certain provisions during the quarter. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue for the second quarter of 2020 of 66% was down 1% sequentially when compared with the first quarter of 2020 and higher by 1% year-over-year when compared to the corresponding period in 2019. The relatively small changes in gross profit percentage reflect changes in product mix.

The company's consolidated cash and cash equivalents position at June 30, 2020, was $149 million compared to $261 million at December 31, 2019. The reduction in cash is a net result of allocating approximately $160 million on acquisitions and $57 million on planned debt amortization and principal payments in the second quarter, partially offset by approximately $107 million of cash flows generated from operations.

On a segmental basis, International segment revenue for the second quarter of $100 million was 3% higher than the first quarter of 2020 and 5% higher compared to the corresponding period in 2019. The sequential and quarter-over-quarter increases are attributable to the revenue from the Aalprostadil and Correvio acquisitions, which were not included in the comparative periods. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue for the second quarter of 2020 of 61% was flat compared to the first quarter of 2020 and the corresponding period in 2019.

Moving to the North America segment. Revenue for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, was $32 million, a decrease of 3% compared to the first quarter of 2020 and a 10% decrease compared to the comparative period in 2019. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to a $3 million decrease in Dyrenium, a $1 million decrease from Photofrin as a result of COVID-19 and a $1 million decrease from Donnatal due to continued competitive pressures impacting our market share. These declines in revenue were partially offset by a $3 million increase from Plaquenil, driven by higher customer demand due to COVID-19.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue for the second quarter of 2020 of 82% was 2% lower compared to the first quarter of 2020 and 5% higher compared to the second quarter of 2019. Both of these changes were driven by a change in product mix. Overall, our financial results for the first half of 2020 exceeded our expectations. We believe we have executed well operationally through the COVID-19 pandemic, and that has put us in a position to respond effectively to increases in demand for a number of our key established medicines.

Looking ahead to the third quarter, we anticipate our financial results will reflect a broader trend across specialty pharma where delayed elective procedures and reduced routine hospital visits and the corresponding downward pressure on the usage of certain medications will potentially offset the higher demand for a number of our medicines seen in the first half of the year. We, therefore, expect our third quarter 2020 consolidated results to be lower than our second quarter 2020 results. However, broadly speaking, we believe we remain well positioned to respond to changes in market dynamics that could result from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic or from the U.K.'s exit from the EU at the end of this year.

With regards to our liquidity, as mentioned, the impact of the 2 successful acquisitions used the company's cash on hand and cash equivalents by approximately $160 million. ADVANZ also generated $62 million of cash from operations in the second quarter. And as mentioned, we ended the reporting period with approximately $149 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents.

On a pro forma basis, our net leverage is relatively consistent with prior quarters. We believe that the cash on hand and the cash flows expected to be generated from operations going forward will provide more than sufficient liquidity to support ADVANZ PHARMA's ongoing business and financing cash flow requirements. We also continue to actively monitor the debt markets and proactively explore opportunities to refinance our debt and reduce our overall cost of borrowing.

With that, I will now hand the call back to Graeme for closing remarks.

Graeme Neville Duncan, ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited - CEO & Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Adeel, and thank you to our employees around the world for your efforts and professionalism in 2020. Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, ADVANZ PHARMA has been able to operate successfully so far this year, posting strong financial results, expanding our pipeline, executing on M&A and continuing to provide patient access to our medicines. We believe ADVANZ PHARMA has risen to the challenges from the environment and set a strong foundation for 2020. We will need to continue to remain flexible and focused as we enter the second half of an unprecedented year.

Operator, we will now open the call up to questions.

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

(Operator Instructions) Our first question comes from the line of Matthew Weston with Crédit Suisse.

Matthew Weston, Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - MD and Co-Head of European Pharmaceutical Equity Research [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Two questions on the lanreotide filing, if I could. Clearly, it's a very substantial opportunity for the company. I'd just love to understand in a little bit more detail where the regulatory filings are at the moment? Has the clock stopped? I think you filed in multiple countries. So have you had similar amounts of feedback from multiple regulators? And is there one overarching piece? Or it's just a matter of things taking time, particularly in a COVID environment?

And I also noted your comments that you are working towards an EU-wide launch as soon as it's feasible. I wonder if you could characterize when you think as soon as feasible could be?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Graeme Neville Duncan, ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited - CEO & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for those, Matthew. This is Graeme. I'll take both of those. Since our last quarterly disclosure, we've received additional useful, what I would class as normal course feedback from the regulators regarding our generic filing. We will continue to work diligently with the authorities. We have been in discussion with EMA plus the reference member state and some national authorities. And these are what I would -- as I've previously said, class is just normal course dialogues, and we continue to be pleased with the progress.

Moving on to your second question. We haven't shared, and I won't be drawn on an estimate of our launch date. It does obviously differ market by market because the national procedures and regulatory time frames in each market is different. But safe to say, we are pleased with the progress, we're pleased with the dialogue, and we are still working actively towards a launch as fast as it's feasible.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just a couple of questions from me. So very good cash generation during the quarter. The cash balance is certainly higher than I had expected given the magnitude of outflow to the 2 acquisitions. So was it primarily working capital that helped the generation? And two, do you expect that to partially unwind? If -- are there any one-time effects? That's my first question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. Thanks, Al, and good question. Certainly, we're pleased we're halfway through the year with the performance of our cash flow from operations. I think it generally reflects some higher-than-anticipated trading in the first half of the year. So that's probably the dynamic that's driving it the most.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. That's great. And then on the acquisition side, from what I can gather, you continue to evaluate portfolio opportunities, but is there something bigger also on the horizon that you guys continue to look at?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, I don't mind taking that one. So our focus at the moment is very much on finding other niche established or slightly higher complex products to add to our portfolio. We obviously continue to integrate the Correvio acquisition, and that integration is going bang on plan, I'm pleased to say. So our focus at the moment is heavily swayed towards products. That said, if there were a larger acquisition that we thought was strategically synergistic with the business and where we're going, we certainly wouldn't rule it out. But at the moment, nothing of that magnitude is on our plate. So at the moment, it's a product focus.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from the line of Oto Alaoui from CVC.

Othman Alaoui, CVC Capital Partners SICAV-FIS S.A - Investment Director [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

One quick question for me, actually 2. The first one is around the EBITDA contribution of the 2 acquisitions. You mentioned the revenue contribution. I would just like to have an idea of EBITDA, given I believe one of the acquisitions is not necessarily profitable at the moment. And then the second question is just to get a bit of a sense from you on the Q3 outlook or the second half of the year outlook. You mentioned lower hospital admissions, interested in just hearing a sense of volume from you, what you said about your business, but what you believe is happening to the industry overall.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. Oto, thanks for the questions. I'll answer the first one and probably hand over the second one to Graeme to comment on the broader trends. In terms of your question, obviously, we don't disclose EBITDA at a segment level. But I think what I would say on the Correvio acquisition is, we did acquire a business that was -- that has not been profitable in the past. We're very well on track to ensuring that, that's a profitable business on a pro forma basis for 2020, and the top line results were in line with our expectations.

I think on the hospital side, we did see a bit of softness on the top line in the earlier months or in the kind of the first couple of months of the acquisition due to COVID-19. However, we've seen a -- recently had very good recovery back to where we would have expected the product to this point. So I think that's kind of an update on the acquisition, and I'll hand over to Graeme for the other question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. Thanks, Adeel. Oto, yes, let me sort of put a bit of color and maybe restate some of the prepared remarks. I'd be obviously very pleased with what the business has been able to achieve in half 1. As we -- as put in the press release and the prepared remarks, when you look at Q1 and Q2 together, it was a bit ahead of our expectations. So to perform that strongly in the current COVID climate and also deliver the 2 acquisitions, transition the business or working from home predominantly model, we're very pleased with what we've been able to achieve.

As I look forward at Q3, it is, as you quite rightly talk about, more around industry trends that we're seeing. And we do expect just a moderate sort of drop off in Q3, but that's because the industry is seeing some lower patient footfall in the primary care and obviously, a lower level of what commonly are called elective hospital procedures. So that will just be an industry trend that I think all of us will have to deal with.

That said, it's most difficult in this environment to be any more specific and directional than that as I look forward. We're very pleased with what we've been able to deliver. Who knows when a second wave or a resurgence of COVID may come again, and therefore, as I look forward to the next 6 months of the year, there are a lot of uncertainties that all companies are going to have to be flexible and fluid in dealing with.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And there are no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the call back over to our presenters.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, James, and thank you, everyone, for your participation today. This concludes our second quarter call.

Operator [15]

And this does conclude today's conference call. You may now disconnect.