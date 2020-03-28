Edited Transcript of CWC.DE earnings conference call or presentation 26-Mar-20 10:00am GMT

Q4 2019 Cewe Stiftung & Co KGaA Earnings Call

Corporate Participants

* Olaf Holzkämper

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA - CFO & Member of Management Board

* Christian Friege

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO

* Reiner Fageth

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA - CTO & Member of Management Board

Conference Call Participants

* Charles Bordes

Kepler Cheuvreux - Analyst

* Thilo Kleibauer

Warburg Research - Analyst

* Michael Schultz

- Analyst

Presentation

Olaf Holzkämper, CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA - CFO & Member of Management Board [1]

Morning good morning to all of you for this year's annual present -- analyst conference of CEWE, this year in a totally different setting than normally. Normally we are meeting in France, we are having a nice cup of cappuccino before the conference begins and now I hope you all also have a nice cup of cappuccino, coffee, water, whatsoever. But we can't see you and we don't have a chance to shake hands, obviously.

And we still try to at least get across the messages that we'd like to get to, which means, yes, we are going to talk about the 2019 developments, and Christian and myself are going to take care of that. And afterwards -- and that is the good news.

Also this year our CFO -- CTO, Reiner Fageth, is there in order to give you a preview on what's happening on the technical side. And with that I'm sure that Christian Friege is going to elaborate more on what the current situation is like.

Christian Friege, CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO [2]

Yes, thank you very much, Olaf. Good morning to all of you. It's a pleasure to talk to you. Unfortunately I can't see you as I would normally. These are difficult times and difficult circumstances and it is also reflected through the setup of our annual press and analyst conference.

We also don't want to hide in front of the corona crisis, but tackle that topic to start out with. It is our goal to steer CEWE through these rough seas as unscathed as possible. And in order to do so we have a clear set of priorities in this crisis that we are following as a management board. Number one priority in this case is to focus on health and safety of our employees.

We've been doing that for weeks now. I believe we started relatively early and we have implemented a host of measures to make sure that there is as little physical contact as possible between our members of staff. We have tried to enable home office wherever it's possible. We have educated our members of staff about hygiene, handwashing, etc., etc. We have shifts that are not overlapping.

We have everything that's humanly doable implemented in order to avoid infection of our people. And clearly whilst we always would put our customers in the number one position as far as our priorities are concerned, in this particular case we felt it was right to make sure that nobody gets harmed while working for our customers.

We've also been able so far -- and you can now see me knocking on wood -- to secure the production capabilities and all of our production plans are operating at this point in time. We have not been forced to close any single one down so far. And that enables us -- and this is then the customer priority that you would expect from me.

That enables us to keep our business online, to accept orders, to deliver orders, to ship orders directly to our customers' homes despite the fact that most of the retail stores are closed, despite the fact that a lot of our customers cannot access their photo products in their store -- in the stores anymore. But as I said, we deliver to the customers' homes and keep in business that way.

And last but not least, and that is on the agenda as the management board in the world today, we are also very, very closely looking at any opportunity to save costs, to review investment, to defer investments to the next year or wherever in order to make sure that we get through this crisis as best as possible.

I would like to underline again, which is the first bullet point on this slide, that we have for photofinishing alone 13 production plants throughout Europe from the UK and France, all the way in the East to Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary.

And we have a logistics capability that we usually [wouldn't] use for our Christmas business, but that is obviously very useful now whereby we can connect these production plants. And we are able not only to produce in those plants but also to ship from wherever it is necessary to ship thanks to that logistics network. And so far so good. The borders are still open for good and that also helps us to keep productive in our plants.

If we look at the long-term strategic perspective, we have always taken this long-term strategic perspective and we feel that, as good as it gets, we are prepared to go through this crisis. As good as it gets means we have acted as quickly as possible. As I said, it's weeks ago that we implemented the first measures to make sure that health and safety is put forward. And we have a clear set of priorities that we communicate into our Group.

We have a strong team of 4,200 members of staff who all are adamant to go through this crisis together and successfully. We have a strong balance sheet and that applies specifically in these days to our cash position and the equity ratio and Olaf Holzkämper will guide you through that in more detail.

We have, and I would underline this in this particular circumstance as well, a diversified portfolio where obviously we are a lot harder hit in our commercial online print where restaurants are closed and will not print menus, where retail stores are closed and will not print advertising materials, where tourism has come to a standstill and no tourism operator will print any brochures at this point in time.

So, we are a lot harder hit in our print division logically than we are hit in our photofinishing division where, yes, retail stores are closed and, yes, the on-site finishing is not accessible in a number of cases. But at the same time we are able to deliver to people's homes where we have all of our production facilities operating.

We are an omni-channel provider and I will go into a little bit more detail about that. And that means that we have a choice of not only distribution channels but also order channels that is now providing to be very helpful in the situation.

And one analyst somewhere in Europe, and I don't honestly remember where that was, was kind enough to list us as a stay-at-home company where people who are confined to their homes because of all the situations that we have in the various European countries at this point in time, where people who are confined to their homes have an opportunity to order our products. And in fact they will hopefully get some enjoyment out of reminiscing about some past holiday, some past family gathering, now pulling together those photos that they had always wanted to pull together into a CEWE PHOTOBOOK.

As I said, these are taxing times. We all wish we had met you in person and under very different circumstances, but things are as they are. And we are absolutely adamant to go through this crisis as best as possible and hopefully with a CEWE group unscathed at the end.

Now the whole topic of today is to report back on 2019 and obviously that will need a few more slides than the three that I've shown you about corona and let us get into 2019 now. We continue our trend of increasing earnings. In fact, 2019 with an EBIT of EUR57.8 million was another improvement in terms of the EBIT -- the overall EBIT over 2018. And you can see that we have achieved all of our targets.

You see that we -- as far as the revenue for the overall CEWE Group is concerned, we even exceeded the upper end of the range -- the target range with EUR714.9 million in revenue. And we reached the upper end of the EBIT range at EUR 57.8 million. We have communicated beforehand that within those EUR57.8 million we have already taken a EUR5 million reserve for the restructuring of our printing facility in Berlin.

You see some light green tick marks at the bottom where we are looking at earnings per share and earnings after tax. That is because that EUR5 million hit actually was not fully tax deductible. And so, after tax we have slightly different numbers as per our target range.

Let's look into the business, Olaf Holzkämper will guide you through the numbers in more detail. Let's look at the business, and the first thing I would like to point out here is within the photofinishing division is our omni-channel position. You see that our customers can order from their home, they can order in-store -- maybe not nowadays as much as before, but in general they can order in-store and they can order anywhere using our mobile apps.

And not only have we all types of different order channels, but there is also a choice in pick up. Whatever you don't want to pick up in-store, and these days that is very little that you would want to pick up in-store, you can actually have sent to your home and it will be delivered to your doorstep.

In fact, over the past years CEWE has been successful in building a full omni-channel solution not only for our customers but also, very importantly, as a partner of our retail partners. I would say that at this point in time we are clearly leading photofinishing in Europe in partnerships with retail outlets. So, the presence at the POS is a strength for CEWE. And corona times will be over at some point in time and we will be able to play that strength even more than before.

If you look at the order channels, on top of our CEWE photo station in-store you can order CEWE photo products online through the browser. You can download our award-winning desktop software and you can increasingly also use the app, our mobile app where all of our photo products can be ordered and where the customer has the opportunity to do so from wherever they are.

This positioning as an omni-channel provider has actually enabled us in 2019 to acquire Boots as a new trade partner. We will fit out almost 1,000 Boots stores in the UK with instant printing. We will have an omni-channel solution in place whereby we will also operate a website with photofinishing products for Boots.

All this will, corona allowing, be implemented during the course of this year. And it is a good showcase to underline where it is that a strength of CEWE is and that is in fact as a partner of retail businesses. And the mobile app that we are constantly investing into, and that Reiner Fageth will give you a few more insights into later on, the mobile app is a key part of that omni-channel positioning where we fear that we have actually reached a very strong position throughout Europe.

You see in the numbers that we have been able to be quite successful in selling our CEWE PHOTOBOOK, the 60 millionth CEWE PHOTOBOOK was sold in Q3 I believe last year. Lydia Reich, who is an Austrian actually, ordered that CD PHOTOBOOK at a BIPA outlet and we've been able to have a little bit of a small celebration.

We like to celebrate every 10 millionth CEWE PHOTOBOOK, so we're looking forward to the 70 millionth CEWE PHOTOBOOK -- hopefully soon. And we've invested -- we continue to invest into the CEWE PHOTOBOOK product. It is now available with leather and linen covers, so this is the upper end of the range of very, very posh CEWE PHOTOBOOKs.

You can combine that with the highlights. You can also have highlights in rose gold now, as you can see. And we have continued to invest into the CEWE PHOTOBOOK and into other CEWE products. We will show them to you at the next quarterly conference in its whole [breadth].

Currently I'd rather focus on the fact that also last year we were awarded as the best photo service worldwide again. You remember that in 2018 we got that award for the highlights on the CEWE PHOTOBOOK cover. In 2019 it was our [hexas] wall decor that actually got the award. We are proud to be relisted as the best photo service worldwide. The TIPA Press -- the Photo Press Association is indeed a very, very serious body to give this award away.

About awards, the CEWE Photo Award was also a highlight of last year. We have increased the focus on this award. This was benefiting us with 450,000, roughly speaking, entries into this contest. It is now the biggest photo award world worldwide. We had a very, very nice award giving ceremony in Vienna at the National Museum of Natural History.

And you can see that the strategic idea to not only support photo as a culture -- a means of cultural expression, but also, and to underline, the CEWE brand as a photo brand was well-respected in press clippings that we got afterwards. A small selection of these you can see here with a number of media that you will be very well familiar with.

Another highlight of 2019 was the acquisition of WhiteWall. WhiteWall is actually rounding off our brand portfolio at the upper end where we are now offering gallery quality wall decoration. This is really outstanding quality. We have an outstanding production facility near Cologne with this acquisition.

And clearly this is the best in terms of wall decoration that you can order for your photos anywhere in the world online. And I also pointed out to you before, we are also distributing to Europe and outside of Europe with WhiteWall.

White Wall is also a multichannel provider with a web shop with its own stores in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg and Munich, but with also a shop-in-shop presence at LUMAS stores far beyond Germany.

Now these were some of the highlights of 2019, but some also of the strength that will actually provide us with good resources for the next years to come post corona crisis. As far as numbers are concerned, I had already hinted that the CEWE PHOTOBOOK was quite successful in 2019 with an increase in 7.2% in number of CEWE PHOTOBOOKs sold to 6.6 million.

Also if we look at the turnover in photofinishing overall, both the number of prints increased as well as the value per photo, so that overall the turnover in photofinishing increased by a nice 13.8%.

If you look at the quarterly distribution of our photofinishing turnover, you can see that in each and every quarter we are actually able to increase our turnover. And not only did we increase our turnover but overall we also over proportionally increased our profit. So, the 13.8% internal growth are met with a 15.7% in EBIT growth.

Operational photofinishing margin continues to increase. We are now at 12.4%, and that is a good substance in this business I have to say. That's really a good substance in this business.

EBIT by quarter shows the seasonal development that we've always been presenting to you, so we have an overwhelmingly strong Q4 with the Christmas present giving season. We have an increasingly strong Q1 that is consistently growing in profitability.

And we have the more challenging quarters two and three that are not as strong as they may have been in the times when where a film needed development and you didn't see actually what it is that you took photos of before you sent the film in right after the Easter holiday or right after your summer holiday. So, that's photofinishing, the backbone of our Group. It is on the strength of our Group and it is the most turnover of the CEWE Group.

As far as retail is concerned, you're all aware of the fact that the photo hardware sales worldwide are decreasing. People don't buy cameras anymore as much as they used to in the past. Sales of lenses, sales of tripods, etc., is all slightly going down. In fact, it's going down faster in the market than it is going down in our business. So we are reasonably okay with our retail business performance.

I just want to remind you the numbers we are looking at here are solely the numbers of our hardware sales. The strategic idea that we have is that on top of hardware we are obviously selling photofinishing products, we are convincing people of the CEWE photo book, we are connecting the hardware sale with a photofinishing sale. And we are also promoting our CEWE brand in those countries where we have retail outlets.

The photofinishing sales are reported in the photofinishing division, not in the retail division. So that with the decrease of 10% in sales and a flat earnings development we are okay.

Not okay are we with our commercial print division. We had reported earlier on that we took a EUR5 million hit in order to combine the printing shop of LASERLINE Berlin with that of SaxoPrint in Dresden. That is being executed as we speak. Overall our business segment commercial online print showed a slight increase in turnover.

But on top of the EUR5 million hit we took for the restructuring as I pointed out, there is a EUR2.7 million loss that we had in this commercial online print division. Clearly this is something that we are adamant to sort out this year corona providing.

And last but not least the division other, this is where basically all turnover comes from Futalis. Futalis is up for sale, as you all know. Futalis is still up for sale. We are not concerned over that because the performance of this company is improving month by month.

We are looking at food for dogs and clearly, crisis or no crisis, dogs need to eat. So, we are also in a segment that is probably more crisis proof than airlines or hotels these days. And as I said, the monthly results are improving, so our position as a seller is not deteriorating in any whichever way or form, so we are waiting for an adequate offer. If that comes we will sell, if it doesn't come so be it.

And that basically sums up 2019. 2019 was a good year for the CEWE Group. We actually have been able to push forward in a number of strategic areas with a number of strategic projects. And I honestly wish we would've been able to just continue on that path. It would have been so much nicer than now looking at this corona crisis. But it is as it is.

And in order to give you even more insight into the Group results 2019 I hand over to Olaf Holzkämper who has the -- oh, sorry, no, the Group results, I should probably just point out. I'm sorry.

EUR714.9 million total sales, I said that before, 10.1% increase. The EUR57.8 million in EBIT has been reported on before EBIT margin. You can see at 9.4%. The operative group EBIT margin, the earnings after tax are adjusted. The LASERLINE restructuring cost is at EUR36.8 million. The earnings per share at EUR5.11 when adjusted for the LASERLINE restructuring cost.

And as per our motion to the annual general assembly and that of the supervisory board aligned, we are planning for -- or we're suggesting to the annual general assembly the 11th consecutive dividend increase to EUR2. But now the detail comes, Olaf Holzkämper.

Olaf Holzkämper, CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA - CFO & Member of Management Board [3]

Thank you very much. All right, so if we stick to the P&L for a second and we look through the details of what's happening there. On the revenue line, which is the first one on the chart showing up any second, you see the increase of EUR65.6 million, which was driven by photofinishing and Christian already underlined. Half of that has been driven through M&A, half of that has been driven organically. And that is a nice mixture and that is the way we like to develop.

If we look to the next slide, probably it's worth looking at the other operating income for a second. There's something of importance behind. There's many items leading to a less other operating income reduced, which was reduced by EUR3 million. The sale of Nuremberg, which gave us a nice additional profit in 2018, didn't happen last year but that's only a minor part, but already the biggest one out of all those items leading to EUR3 million.

I'm just highlighting that point because it underlines again how nice the development of CEWE in 2019 was because we achieved the profit we have achieved overall without even talking about this additional decrease that we had to cope with. So, overall it was a nice development in the year even coping with these EUR9 million less -- EUR3 million less other operating income.

Now looking at the other lines coming up right now, which are the more operational part -- materials, personnel, other operating expenses and amortization depreciation. You know the change in structure we had there in the last year. As we were moving in our revenue composition from a less retail -- from a stronger retail part to a less retail part but a more value-added part in photofinishing especially, which meant that we had a reduction in cost of materials.

And that is exactly what we have seen last year at least in relative terms. In absolute terms we see the slight increase in cost of materials to EUR185.5 million, which is completely okay given the increase in business overall, because as a percent of revenue we had a decrease from 27.3% to 25.9% of revenue. So, that shows less cost of materials in percent of revenue because we have less retail business in our revenue composition. So, that makes all the sense in the world.

If we move on to personnel expenses, there we see that we do have, as we do more value-added in our products, we have an increase in personnel expenses -- not only in absolute terms, as you can see, to directly increasing personnel to EUR195.8 million. But also relative terms compared to revenue, you see the increase of 27.1% to 27.3% of revenue and personnel expenses.

It makes sense more value-added, we need to work more on the revenue we're generating and that's why there's more people in there. That makes sense. And also we have the restructuring costs obviously for LASERLINE and so all in all a very natural development.

In other operating expenses you see an increase in absolute terms to EUR243.3 million. Nevertheless, relative to the revenue development, you see a decrease of other operating expenses from 34.9% to 34.0% of revenue.

And the factor driving that is that we have less rental payment in here obviously because we have this IFRS 16 effect that you're probably seeing with many, many companies out there in the world right now. So, less operating expenses. That was driving our development here and that's why we have this slight reduction here. It is an effect we see here.

And in amortization and depreciation there is a change, a slight increase here or a larger increase to EUR56.8 million in terms of depreciation. In terms of percent of revenue, that is an increase from 6.1% to 7.9% of revenue. That was driven not only by operational factors of having more value-added products, but also the IFRS 16 effect is in there that we show depreciation here for the rental facilities we have. Also restructuring LASERLINE is in here.

So, even if we take out those two one-off effects, you would see a slight increase in depreciation as a percent of revenue, which, again, makes sense because we have more value-added products and more value-added revenue in our Group.

So that is the overall change of the P&L structure leading to the EUR57.8 million of EBIT that Christian already pointed out makes sense. The structure is completely a natural development here.

Underneath the financial -- you see the financial expenses there, which had increased by EUR2.6 million. That is partly driven obviously by IFRS 16 again. In addition to that we had also -- or we had the opportunity to book an increased financial expenses due to the call option we have on the remaining parts of Cheerz, which is nice because it shows that Cheerz developed in a very positive way.

So, we had the opportunity to book an increase here in terms of cost for the call option, which is a nice development, underlines the very decent development we are seeing on the Cheerz side so far. And that is all worth talking about on the P&L side.

If we move on to the balance sheet you see the increase of EUR95.1 million to a total balance sheet length of EUR567.3 million. The increase is driven by IFRS 16 to a very large degree. That makes already up for EUR63 million on both sides of the revenue obviously and then the WhiteWall acquisition is adding to that. That's why we arrive at this pretty long balance sheet right now.

In terms of details we'll talk more about these things on the next pages. Worth highlighting here is probably the equity ratio. The right hand top you see EUR47.6 million (sic - see 45 - 47.6%) is the equity ratio as it's calculated right now with the new IFRS 16 accounting rule.

If we would take that out we would still show again a nice equity ratio of EUR53.6 million (sic - 53.6%), so that it's pretty much on the same level as last year. Not saying that EUR47.6 million (sic - 47.6%) is not nice anyway, but again it's a bit decreased by the IFRS 16 effect. Nevertheless whatever the number is we are around 50% and that shows that we have a pretty strong balance sheet at CEWE.

Discussing the balance sheet in more detail, you know we like to look at the management balance sheet. So we are deducting all the items in the balance sheet on the passive side on the liability side. We don't have to pay for by our dividends or any interest payments and so on, and that is why we look at capital employed and capital invested here.

Capital employed -- by the way capital invested, too, luckily -- increased by EUR84.3 million. So, the number seems to be right there, which is helpful. And again, the increase here is driven by the factors we already talked about, IFRS 16 and the acquisition of WhiteWall. There is not more to talk about here on the top-line level.

I think what is interesting to see and what might be worth mentioning is the increase in net working capital or the decrease if you want to call it There is not more to talk about here on the top line level. I think what is interesting to see and what might be worth mentioning is the increase in net working capital, or the decrease if you want, because it's a negative number.

We decreased again from minus EUR22.5 million last year to minus EUR32.8 million this year, our net working capital, by EUR10 million. And this decrease in negative or increase in net working capital negative is basically driven by the timing of the balance sheet date here. It's just -- balance sheet numbers are just taken after the peak of our season just after Christmas.

And the again higher Christmas business drove this net working capital number. Because you will see more VAT liabilities in our number, you see because we used our stock up, you will see less stock of materials which we are stocking up or we had been stocking up obviously afterwards again. But at the point in time right after Christmas there was a low stock of materials.

We still had high payables on the other side to pay for these materials. And you would guess normally that we would have higher receivables moving against that, but actually we had lower receivables, slightly lower, due to the increase in online payments; i.e., we were getting the money quicker than the other way if things were paid in the different shops.

All these factors show basically -- or all the transformation factors why an increase in Christmas business leads to a decrease in net working capital by EUR10 million here. Nice development on the balance sheet side there as well as far as net working capital is concerned. And we can see more of that on the next pages. We'll get to net working capital again in a second. Let's look at the non-current assets first.

And here you see top number up there -- the most important change EUR60.9 million more in property, plant and equipment. And that is driven even more than that, as you know -- I told you already, is driven by the IFRS 16 effect which is adding up to some EUR63 million in here. So, that is driving the biggest change in there.

The changes in goodwill and intangibles are obviously driven by the WhiteWall acquisition. And the other numbers you see only small changes compared to that. So again, noncurrent assets, IFRS 16 and WhiteWall acquisition are the big drivers here.

Net working capital, and let's look at the operating net working capital again. You see exactly the things we just looked through already. Inventories are decreasing because we used it up larger than before. Trade receivables are decreased due to the online electronic payments. And in trade payables, we even see the slight increase there.

All three are positive in our perspective to the net working capital, obviously. So, we do see this nice change in net working capital of a decrease here in operating net working capital by EUR3 million, EUR3.3 million. So, we had EUR10 million in total, so we need to find some EUR7 million somewhere else.

And that is the other net working capital on the next page where you can see that actually it's mostly driven if you look at it in other -- in current other liabilities, you do see a change there by EUR6.2 million. And that is the VAT liabilities that we have. Due to the peak in Christmas we still are due later to pay the VAT based on that. And these EUR6.2 million in current other liabilities pretty much translate directly into other net working capital down there at the bottom as a negative change in there.

So, you see the EUR3.3 million other operating -- net working capital, other net working capital by EUR7 million. And then the EUR10 million change we are seeing there we just looked at on the overall capital employed side. It's a nice development in there.

That is, I think, all in terms of capital employed. On the capital investment side we do see also the biggest change in IFRS 16 and that is highlighted at the lower half of this table here. So, there is the around EUR60 million that is visible here. And you know that EUR63 million were the numbers just contributed by IFRS 16.

So, other minor factors were counterbalancing that, but nevertheless IFRS 16 is driving the change here. And obviously there is the nice increase in equity additional EUR50 million and that is the main thing driving the change in capital invested here.

Moving from the balance sheet to the cash flow, we can see that we have on the operational side cash flow from operated business we have a nice development showing a cash flow from operated business first time here of more than EUR100 million. And we are conservative people. You know that we are disclosing if there's any special effects. Obviously the other expenses that we just looked at are decreased here by the IFRS 16 effect.

So, there is some close to EUR10 million in there as indicated here that contributed positively to the cash flow from operated business. But still it means that we are looking at EUR93 million cash flow from operating business without this special effect. That is a great development. So, nice increase in cash flow from operating business we are looking at here.

In terms of outflow from investment activities, you know that in the last years we did spend around EUR30 million on special investments and we are repeating that again here just to give you a perspective on that. The roughly EUR70 million we spent in the last year on investments always had some roughly EUR30 million special investments in there.

WhiteWall last year, Cheerz and LASERLINE the year before 2018, and in 2017 it was the acquisition of the real estate at Saxopark. So, all of them had special investments and the years before, in the earlier years we will look at more into the investment area around 40.

Yes, you see 46 and -- EUR46.6 million and even EUR55 million in 2015 here. But if you would look into the years even before that you would see 43, 35, 46. So, it was always more around the 40s as a natural number of investment in there. And that shows again there is EUR30 million additional investment in here in 2019 again.

So, looking at the free cash flow, yes, we enjoy seeing the free cash flow jumping now due to the operating -- nice cash flow development to -- up to EUR34.9 million. But that already absorbs the EUR32.8 million investment in WhiteWall. So, if you add that back you arrive at EUR67.7 million cash flow.

I don't want to say that is the sustainable cash flow. You can deduct whatever details there, but somewhere around or below EUR60 million seems to be a sustainable cash flow here. And that looks like a really solid development of the Company and the solid perspective we have on the performance of our Company overall.

That was cash flow in 2019, and the last point to look at might be the ROCE. In terms of ROCE we are looking at the 12-month EBIT, which is the number you know already, EUR57.8 million. We divide that by the average capital employed in the past four quarters, which is EUR384.3 million here. And that gives us a 15% in terms of ROCE.

Now obviously that means we have fully absorbed for one the EUR5 million hit we took in restructuring terms in our commercial online print. And second, we have fully absorbed the increase in capital employed due to IFRS 16. Now if we take out those two effects, the ROCE would actually be some 19.6% here. That is actually a nice perspective.

And even going forward there's only one quarter left, Q1, where WhiteWall still needs to crawl into the average of our capital employed. That means, yes, maybe you can take off 1 percentage point there or not even. But that shows even after all these effects there is a really nice ROCE situation we have at CEWE. And that shows CEWE is clearly worth the money we have invested into the business overall. That was the past. I am Mr. Past and now I hand over to Captain Future, Reiner Fageth.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Reiner Fageth, CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA - CTO & Member of Management Board [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Olaf, thanks. Also warm welcome from my side. I have now the opportunity to add on a remark of Christian Friege by our smart phones really helping our business dramatically. And we are driving the usage of artificial intelligence in our imaging business.

So, every year we report to you the share of smart phone images in the CEWE production and this Christmas we really went through with 50% share. So, at the end of the Christmas season, 55% of all the images where we produced CEWE photo products from where originated by smart phones.

It's the first time that every second image in CEWE production was taken by smart phones. And even more, two out of three images printed on the CEWE photo stations are originated by mobile phones. So, really can say this is helping us a lot in driving our business.

And here we are showing you the share. And Apple and Samsung, which are mobile phone providers dominantly, of course, Samsung still has an installed base of elderly digital cameras, really outpaced the classical photo providers like Canon, Nikon and Sony who are following in place six. And you will see where commonly used and even also smart phones like the iPhone 7 and 8, Samsung Galaxy S9 are really driving that business.

So, whereas the saying, the best camera is the one every time you take with you, is really proven by (inaudible). And the good news is this is relevant for the classical CEWE customers but also for the youth. And here you see some shots of a beauty convention called Glow in Berlin. You really see that all these young people are really interested in printing, getting the instant gratification.

This is (inaudible) also supporting strongly our omni-channel approach. And we really have to make it really easy to access relevant images. You can either connect to this CEWE photo station via the cable if you want to transfer a lot of images. But we also have now better solutions for transferring wireless.

And as we cannot show you a video, will provide a link to a video how we really cleverly implemented a smart wireless transfer with Huawei. And we are currently about also to do with other mobile phone providers to make it really, really easy to transfer relevant images to the CEWE photo station.

So, what are the approaches which are currently in the market which will be shortly in the market. On the right-hand side you see I think everybody has a camera roll like this. A lot of images; if you scroll for it you get help from the providers on which date it was taken.

Currently we have implemented a new feature which is the event detection. So, we group this event, for example, you see (inaudible) that took place in Austria, but it automatically provides you with intelligent clustered images. And again as Christian said before, this now also helps to find actual events but also older events which you might not have been looking at and if you ever made a CEWE PHOTOBOOK or a wall decor, we are really putting this relevant into -- events into your view and we encourage you to do that.

This is currently not based on artificial intelligence. This is classic heuristics where we leverage the knowledge of CEWE about photofinishing. So -- but what is the next step? You're getting more images from messengers, especially WhatsApp. Unfortunately these images are downscaled and over 2% of all the images we are getting are originated by WhatsApp.

Currently you see here a picture of one of our colleagues. She was photographed in England. And if this is then transferred over WhatsApp the resolution is downscaled. Unfortunately I guess you don't see it perfectly well on your screen. You would have seen it in Frankfurt on the big screen very well. But I think you can see in the graph and on the stones that's where resolution is going down.

And we don't want to provide this less good image on the printed product. We are working on it with artificial intelligence to get a higher resolution again. This is a so-called [GAN], a generated artificial network. So, it's generating new images were also used to make music which links to Beethoven and Bach. So, we are really doing new things.

And this black and white image you see, this is not working perfectly like in the lower left and GAN is not really restructuring correctly the structure. But if you look at your right lower button, which is a complete restructured image of the low resolution image in a higher resolution, this provides you with a real good image which you can print on the cover of a CEWE PHOTOBOOK which we can print on a wall decor. So, we are really giving back the joy of looking at images and get it printed to our consumers.

The next step we are doing is really curation. Curation. This is event detection, as shown on the left-hand side, plus artificial intelligence. So, with artificial intelligence we can select out of a Finkenberg cluster a much more compelling image like on the left-hand side to encourage you to click into the folder and order a CEWE PHOTOBOOK.

Intelligently clustered image looking at statics and really clustering correctly, you see here this is Lake Tahoe folder, which is in the middle. And I know you shouldn't do that, taking photographs during driving. But you see from the red flag on top this is one cluster. The next image, I did a selfie, it's the green one. And the next images which are beautiful shots of Lake Tahoe in the green flags is the next cluster.

So, we really provide you in the near future intelligently clustered images, taking the relevant images out which are the best ones to place into the CEWE PHOTOBOOK. And here we have nice internal competition where we, as Christian said, award voted desktop solution where we have all of these features already implemented in algorithms, heuristics. Now we compete with AI and we will be sure that we give a great opportunity to help you to find relevant images on your mobile phones very shortly.

We all do that, this you know from last year, with our digital charter. So, we do digitization with responsibility. We protect the data of the customers. The technologies are there to help you, so every consumer definitely has to activate the features. Nothing is done without permission in the backend.

You have control; everything we do is simply a suggestion. Everything can be modified, optimize, changed, altered. We are open and transparent, so all of the features we do in artificial intelligence are to be found on our website. There's a shortcut to it called CEWE. AI. If you would like to look for that page, everything we are doing currently with AI is listed there.

And we do it of course based under European and German values about GDPR. So, all of these things are done in the data centers in Germany and most of the things that are shown there, nearly everything is done on the device of our customers, so there's nothing to be uploaded somewhere to anybody, you never know what happens to images.

So, normally I would just show you this in the live demo as you are used to it. So this time you only saw slides. And now I will pass it back to Christian who will try to give you an outlook for 2020.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christian Friege, CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, thank you very much, Reiner. You've seen some of the things that we are cooking in the kitchen, some of the things that Reiner showed you are already live. Some of the things will be live within the next few weeks. And it underlines that we are looking into the future.

On this slide let me just point out that the photograph on the left-hand side -- the other photographs that you've seen are all winning photographs from our CEWE Photo Award. And so you can see what a breadth and wealth of great photos we actually got into that competition.

Now as far as the Group targets are concerned, you can see in the column the second column from the right, Target 2020 Without Corona, what would have been on the agenda for CEWE if it hadn't been for the current crisis. We would have planned to increase our business further both in terms of revenue as well as in terms of profitability.

Now to be very clear here, these goals seem to be not achievable in 2020. We have looked at the different line items and, unfortunately, as you can see in the right-hand column, we overwhelmingly expect a negative impact of the corona crisis.

Unfortunately at this point in time, the incoming data and the external influences on that data, that is the decisions on the public about our daily life, the variation between the different European countries, etc., etc., do not allow for us to come up with anywhere near a realistic target scenario for 2020 at this point in time.

I feel we are in good company if I look at some of the other listed companies there. I wish it was different, truly I wish it was different, but it is as it is. We do not at this point have data that is anywhere near as accurate in terms of its reliability for the foreseeable future. We have no data that is reliable for the foreseeable future that would allow for us to come up with a target -- set of targets.

And whatever we say we will continue to manage the business as best as possible with a clear focus on getting CEWE steered through these rough seas as unscathed and undamaged as possible. I believe we are on a reasonable track here, but things can change from day to day and from week to week. So, this is the best we can actually give you at this point in time. And with that I would pass back and open up the Q&A session.

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(inaudible).

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The gorilla in the room is the COVID-19 of course. And you'll not be surprised that I'm going to ask questions about that. So first is here, do you already see any extra costs which already showed up related to COVID-19? For example, transport costs could come to my mind.

Also second question would be on the demand for photo books. How do you expect the demand could be affected if people stay at home, cancel vacation, less photos are taken and less photos are available for producing photo books for Christmas 2020?

And you also mentioned you prepare yourself to steer through the storm. You said you canceled investments or have postponed investments. Perhaps some example what kind of investments will be postponed would be helpful.

And you have also predicted growth, 147 as I just learned end of 2019. So, how is the situation at your physical stores? How many stores are closed here? And how do you see the situation here?

And of course also another question on these physical stores, how do you see the future of the retail business? There's now another 10% sales decline in 2019. At some point store activity should be too low to continue to open the stores. So, how do you see the future as it runs to the bottom, your view on that?

And finally on Futalis, of course a minor topic. Thanks for your update, no offer yet received. But nevertheless could you give us an update if there are interested parties available or have several parties screened the data room? And how is the situation at Futalis, although no offer on hand yet of course? Thanks.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christian Friege, CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much for that question. Let me go through this in reverse order. As far as Futalis is concerned, yes, there are interested parties and, yes, we have not accepted any of the offers on the table yet, it's as easy as that.

As far as our retail business is concerned, all stores in the Czech Republic and Poland and Slovakia are closed. The stores in Norway are partially open. The stores in Sweden are mainly open and the stores -- the two stores in [Oldenbush], you know that we have two virtual stores here are closed as per the regulations. So about two-thirds of the stores are closed.

What does that mean for the strategic focus of our retail business? Frankly what you see in the retail reporting, I would just underline this again, is the retail reporting on our hardware sales. On top of that we obviously have, and I can say an increasing turnover of photofinishing sales related to the stores, their presence and the opportunity we take to promote the CEWE brand and the CEWE range of products through these stores.

So, at this point in time we will do what we always do. We will constantly and consistently and regularly review our businesses, but I cannot see that there is a change to where we were four or eight or 12 weeks ago. And to us in the markets where we are present the retail business is positively contributing to our business.

As far as investment postponement is concerned, I can't give you details on this very simply because at this point in time we have not taken any decisions. We are looking at what is it that we can do. We are looking at not only there but overall where is it we can actually fortify our position by looking at cost and cash. And that is a continuous process and we will from time to time take these decisions as needed and as are possible.

We will not say on investments where the substance of the Company is concerned as much as we have also decided that we will not cut at this point time any projects where the strategic development of the Company overall is concerned. So, what we are looking at is it really necessary to do this investment this year or can we actually postpone it without harm to the long-term development of the Company in the long term and postpone that then to next year or the year thereafter.

As far as the demand of the CEWE PHOTOBOOK is concerned, I wish I could give you a good answer on that. We can see that there is all kinds of different data are coming in. At this point in time, as you can see in our Group targets, we are basically at the end of the day expecting a negative impact of corona also on the number of CEWE PHOTOBOOKS sold. But this is an expectation and there is as much data as we can see giving us a clue that we cannot say anything concrete here.

Do we have extra costs? To the best of my knowledge, yes, obviously there is all kinds of extra cost but not material. I would not know that there is -- if we were to have to run a lorry from place A to place B extra of corona, which I honestly wouldn't be aware of, that in my mind would not be material.

The cost of keeping people safe, obviously, is an extra cost, but I could not put a concrete number behind that, nor what I wish to because that is [not that] important to us.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, thanks for the answers and all the best for the year and stay healthy. Thank you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Charles Bordes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Charles Bordes, Kepler Cheuvreux - Analyst [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So, I know visibility is extremely limited, but I imagine you have worked a bit in different scenarios, which may be evolving depending on the data you're gathering. Could you elaborate a bit on these potential scenarios regarding (inaudible)?

My next question would be concerning your costs. In the event of a given collapse would you be able to preserve margins by cutting costs accordingly and how so?

And my final question would be regarding competition. In case of a crisis means potential [failures] from competition, could that provide a (inaudible) for you in terms of market share or potential acquisitions? Many thanks.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Reiner Fageth, CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA - CTO & Member of Management Board [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, I think I got the first question right and then for the next two I might want to ask again. For the different scenarios, I think we can all think about different scenarios to happen in our core business photofinishing. And I think (inaudible) already with his question alluded to that.

That yes, you can guess or one can guess that in the situation right now people are concerned. People have different things to be concerned about than how to spend their time with the photos. They have to arrange their time and make sure their family is safe. That's one thought that everybody has.

Then after a couple of days, if you look at the current press and media, everybody talks about people getting bored. And yes, one scenario one can think of is people are getting bored and have more time to spend with their photos and that is a great occasion to spend time creating CEWE photo books and any other products, photo products we have to offer. And it might well be that there is even more orders coming in than we would've thought about before.

But then if you go one step further, one can argue that if this shutdown continues for a long time, there's people lagging photos to order sometime later on because the weddings are not happening or whatsoever.

But if you go another step further one can argue if Christmas happens in 10 months from now, nine months from now, then a present is due, whatever the number of photos people have taken. So, the present, the CEWE PHOTOBOOK is going to be ordered. And maybe some photos are going to be selected that would not have been chosen if there would've been a broader selection to pick from.

But nevertheless -- so, you can go through a number of steps this way and argue up and down in different scenarios. And the scenarios evolve naturally by thinking about what of those different drivers going to dominate the development going forward. Then your second question was on cost cutting, but I didn't quite understand the driver frankly.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Charles Bordes, Kepler Cheuvreux - Analyst [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, in case of a demand collapse would you be able to cut costs accordingly, imagining a (inaudible) shutdown during the rest of the year?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Reiner Fageth, CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA - CTO & Member of Management Board [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A complete demand collapse, yes. I mean that is the question of extending what's happening there in the future. We just talked about reasons why the demand could be even higher if a shutdown continues even for a longer time because the level of people bored could increase even driven by that.

But if demand collapses for whatever period, obviously we have all the means of the world to drive down the variable costs themselves directly. And we are also working on what can we do, where can we do things to drive down costs further if something happens. But I don't see half a year of no orders coming in at all right now.

I think the way things are developing right now it's hard to imagine this kind of harsh scenario there. And for us looking at the future, it means we are conservative people, we prepare for things becoming bad and becoming even worse than bad. But nevertheless we are not concerned about our future and all because, as we just talked through, there is upsides and downsides for our business there.

And the third question was on M&A I just learned -- in terms of competition. We will see; I mean others are in the situation as well. We are always looking at opportunities left and right and we'll see how this develops in the next months to come. But obviously, if you're not allowed to look at anything because you can't travel, and nobody else wants to travel, it's hard to get a perspective on that. But maybe we're talking about online shopping and M&A as well. That would be a new perspective on that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Charles Bordes, Kepler Cheuvreux - Analyst [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much. Wish you a good day and stay healthy.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(inaudible).

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I have two questions, please. The first is on the commercial and online print and then LASERLINE. Maybe you could talk briefly about what part of all the measures you have implemented at LASERLINE has been fixed until end of 2019. And maybe more important looking forward, what is still in front of you? What do you have to do in the current year to get that thing fixed at the end of the day?

And the second question, if I may, is about the CapEx outlook. You mentioned the EUR57 million without any corona impact. Would you like to give us an indication of your level for the maintenance CapEx, which could be some kind of the lowest level you have to invest in the current year? That would be very helpful. Thank you very much.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christian Friege, CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes as far as the commercial online printing and LASERLINE is concerned, over the first -- well, almost three months now, we have announced and executed the transfer of the print shop from Berlin to Dresden. That resulted in some EUR100 million roughly speaking redundancies that we had to announce.

I don't believe that there is anyone who is actually going to move from Berlin to Dresden, so these people unfortunately will lose their jobs with the Group. That has been done taking advantage of the provision that we have accounted for in 2019. And until such day that corona struck, we were very much on track with our measures to improve the profitability situation in LASERLINE.

Overall the plan is to keep a sales and related functions office in Berlin for LASERLINE to keep the brand up, but to move production and near production departments into Dresden. And as I said, as of 1 April I believe most of that is already implemented.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Reiner Fageth, CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA - CTO & Member of Management Board [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And on the investment question, if you look at last year, we had an investment target which is always a number we can deviate from up and down as we always say. We had a target of EUR55 million, and you see that we didn't even achieve EUR40 million in terms of investment last year.

Now if we say it would have been EUR57 million as a target for investments this year, it is a more or less conservative target as in the last years. So, that means if you take the EUR40 million of last year, we have not stopped any important investments there, but just a delay due to operational capabilities of digesting the investments nicely.

And that's why this number of roughly EUR40 million is something that is really maintenance investment, it's okay. And if things get tough -- because maintenance is obviously a fluffy number anyway, if things get tough we could even get below EUR40 million again and we would be able to produce.

We did not reduce the maintenance last year. Our investments are where they should be and the Company is up and running and it's fully maintained, obviously. We can easily scale back a little bit there.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. (inaudible).

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thilo Kleibauer.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thilo Kleibauer, Warburg Research - Analyst [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I have two or three more follow-up questions now. The one simple on -- you mentioned the call option and for Cheerz. Maybe you can give us an update on the time schedule there when you can exercise these options.

And then regarding commercial online printing, do you have to make some capacity adjustment right now at Saxoprint, maybe to apply for short time work? Or what is your reaction there? Because I think in commercial online printing, and you mentioned that also, you already can see a change in order behavior. So, maybe you can give us a quick update there. That's my question. Thank you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christian Friege, CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cheerz -- we have acquired at the time when we announced the deal a majority shareholding in Cheerz with a number of call options related to the purchase of the remainder of the shares, of which two call options have been exercised to date and one more is actually outstanding, which I believe is current in the first quarter of next year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thilo Kleibauer, Warburg Research - Analyst [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

okay.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christian Friege, CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And the question about capacity adjustments, yes, we have applied for some short-term work in Dresden. That is the obvious reaction that needs to happen. And other than that we are constantly looking at ways to mitigate our cost in order to steer CEWE well through this crisis.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thilo Kleibauer, Warburg Research - Analyst [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, thank you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael (inaudible).

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I would have actually three quick questions. The first one is regarding the online business. I mean since, obviously, this is a big part of your business in the photofinishing segment. I was just wondering if -- maybe it's too early, but if there's already some kind of anecdotal evidence of an increase of demand or traffic on your Internet site, people being bored at home. Maybe it's too early but if you've started to see some first signs of this?

The second question is just on your EBIT breakdown, the other category, which is minus EUR2.3 million. So, if I understand well you have minus EUR0.9 million in there from Futalis, which is discontinued. And just to understand the remaining minus EUR1.4 million, what this is exactly?

And then the last point on the retail segment, which obviously is declining 10% and we can expect this for the coming years. But was always at a breakeven situation on the EBIT level. And I was just wondering in such a year of transition, because of the cost structure and stores being closed and so on, if you are still able to keep that black zero or if we have to consider maybe a negative operating leverage because of the fixed cost base and a loss there.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christian Friege, CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For retail I can only underline what I said before and that is we are consistently and constantly reviewing all of our businesses including the retail business. I wish I could tell you what the result would be at the end of this year. In fact if I could we would definitely have also issued more of a guidance today, but unfortunately that with coronavirus is not possible.

The same, by the way, does apply to the online business. You're looking for anecdotal evidence. Frankly there is all kinds of anecdotal evidence and if you take the sum of it it is summing out to zero. There is no way that we can seriously even on an anecdotal basis give you a guidance here.

Olaf Holzkämper has reiterated all the ups and downs of our business and you can now put values against the ups and downs of this business be that whether people are concerned about corona, not thinking of their photos; whether they are doing -- finding all their old photos; whether they're taking new photos; whether weddings take place or not. All of these things are anecdotal evidence.

We can see obviously we do get orders. Do we get more orders because there is a -- the weather is better or the light is better? Or do we get less orders because there's no way that we can give any guidance on this at this point time, unfortunately? As soon as we can maybe with the Q1 figures we will share this with you, but at this point in time, unfortunately, there's no guidance we can give on that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Reiner Fageth, CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA - CTO & Member of Management Board [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And the third question on the other, and the question what's in there, there's the improvement in the Futalis situation in there that's driving a slight improvement there. And Futalis has been actually improving operationally, as Christian highlighted.

And in addition to that, the biggest part of the cost in there, there is the whole corporate cost structure in there for all the things we have in terms of our Investor Relations work, for instance; our different supervisory boards we are maintaining; if there's any real estate business we have in there that's driven there and all these things. And that is driving actually the largest part of the cost structure which more or less remains on the same cost level as before.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, so that's really more or less this EUR1.4 million, right? And Futalis being the EUR0.9 million if I'm not mistaken?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Reiner Fageth, CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA - CTO & Member of Management Board [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We don't disclose typically those numbers separately, at least not underlining them. But order of magnitude wise it is not off.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Michael Schultz].

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael Schultz, - Analyst [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I have two questions, if I may. The first one is related to the financial expenses, the EUR2.5 million expense for fair value adjustment options. What is this related to? Is this related to Cheerz? And the second question will be the tax rate which was elevated in 2019. What was the driver of that and what would your guidance be for 2020?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Reiner Fageth, CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA - CTO & Member of Management Board [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The point about the financial expenses we had in there, the largest part in there is the increase in terms of costs of the call acquisition -- of the call option we have for Cheerz in there. So, that's driven by the very decent performance we have seen with Cheerz in there and that's why we did increase that.

The other part in the financial expenses, the increase there is driven by the IFRS 16 which was now applied for the first time for the full year 2019 and that's why for the real estate part there is some interest to be booked in there. According to these new nice rules in IFRS.

And the second question regarding the tax rate, the reason why the tax rate is increased is only due to the fact that the EUR5 million additional cost we took as an accrual already last year for the restructuring of LASERLINE was not tax deductible because the LASERLINE also operationally supplied a negative EBIT contribution.

So, if you want to get the real tax rate, and that is more in the area of normal, you have to add back these EUR5 million literally euro by euro to the net profit level and then you get to a normal tax rate.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(inaudible).

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Another question comes to my mind as we already saw that the first companies from the retail segment already canceled the dividend, although they outlined a dividend proposal for 2019 in the light of the crisis. So, you already mentioned your EUR2 dividend some days ago, confirmed that this morning. So, would you exclude to cancel your dividend for 2019 even in an environment of a tougher crisis?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christian Friege, CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good question. Very simple answer. At the end of the day the dividend is being agreed on at the annual general meeting. And whatever the annual general meeting will agree on I cannot say. That is basically where we are. And basically, yes, that's where we are. Very simple.

And we have not even sent out -- as far as I know, we haven't even sent out an invitation. So, the annual general meeting will take place someday. You know that there has been legislation passed through the [Bundustag] this week and we'll take it step-by-step. But at this point in time it's EUR2. That's the situation as it is.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

There are no further questions. (Operator Instructions). There are no further questions. I will now hand over to Dr. Friege for closing words.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christian Friege, CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, I sure hope next year for the Annual Analyst and Press Conference we will meet up again in person. I have to say that one can get very used to teleconferences, videoconferences and the like, but a bit of a personal contact from time to time is also helpful. So, I seriously hope that we will meet next year in person again. It would also be a good indicator that things started then -- by then get back to more normal.

This year will be a year under the headline of the corona crisis. There is no way out of that and that can already been said today. And I can only underline again that we will, and 4,200 people at CEWE, will focus solely on bringing the Company unscathed through the crisis. We will focus on the long-term good of the Company. And I am sure that we will not only do our very best but also we will be around for the next year's meeting.

Folks, it's difficult times. We will have to think about our employees who have to think about our customers. We will have to make sure that we keep our production up and we will have to manage costs, as I lined out in my very first slide and that's exactly the agenda that we are following these days.

Very focused with clear priorities with a focus on the long-term good of CEWE, which we will achieve. So, thank you very much for your interest, for your participation. And again, I'm looking forward to seeing you in person in a year's time. Thank you and goodbye.