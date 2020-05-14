Edited Transcript of CVAL.MI earnings conference call or presentation 7-May-20 6:00am GMT

Q1 2020 Banca Piccolo Credito Valtellinese SpA Earnings Call

SONDRIO May 14, 2020

Transcript

Corporate Participants

Luigi Lovaglio

Credito Valtellinese S.p.A. - GM, CEO, MD & Director

Conference Call Participants

Andrea Lisi

Equita SIM S.p.A., Research Division - Research Analyst

Irene Rossetto

MainFirst Bank AG, Research Division - VP

Manuela Meroni

Banca IMI SpA, Research Division - Research Analyst

Noemi Peruch

Mediobanca - Banca di credito finanziario S.p.A., Research Division - Analyst

Robert Sheward

Toscafund Asset Management LLP - Emerging Market Analyst

Presentation

Operator

Good morning. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Creval First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Luigi Lovaglio, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.

Luigi Lovaglio, Credito Valtellinese S.p.A. - GM, CEO, MD & Director

Luigi Lovaglio, Credito Valtellinese S.p.A. - GM, CEO, MD & Director [2]

Thank you very much. Good morning, everybody. My warm welcome to all of you. Many thanks for joining us on Creval first quarter 2020 results presentation.

We delivered in Q1 very positive results adjusting quickly to the challenging conditions. We reported a profit of about EUR 25 million, 3x more than last year taking advantage of one-off gains on noncore asset disposal. Utilizing also part of it to offset the additional provision we set aside to face the COVID scenario and also the systemic charges we accounted in the quarter. I believe we faced the challenge in a very efficient way, thanks to the commitment and dedication of our staff, leveraging on the adaptive capability we are continuously developing since the beginning of the transformation program launched with the new business plan.

We summarize in the next slide the key action we took to respond to COVID-19. First of all, we set up from day one, a task force involving the key managers of the bank to address all the operation, the business network and the security issues. Having the health of our staff and customers on the top of everything is priority of paramount importance for us. We decided immediately to allow our people to work remotely from home. Around 90% of our colleagues from headquarter and around 65% from the network work in this way. Our digital infrastructure facilitated this kind of activity.

Banks were open each second day and customers were asked for appointing the visit to avoid any risk for them. Our employees were actively contacting customers providing them support remotely. We accelerated as well the development of online offer launching fully online consumer loans and current account which can be opened without the need of visiting the branch. It was done in a very record time.

The measures taken by the government in terms of moratorium and guarantee are supporting company's liquidity and allow banks, and obviously us, to continue lending in this environment.

Now let me present financial highlights of the bank after first quarter. Our net profit reached EUR 25 million which is 3x more than the profit reported a year ago. We were supported by the gain on disposing the pawn business, which more than offset additional provisions we decided to create upfront for COVID-19. We continued decreasing costs on a quarterly basis, declined by 1.2% quarter-on-quarter, which resulted in almost double-digit drop of costs year-on-year. I would stress that cost reduction remains our top priority, especially in the new environment. We further decreased the stock of NPL that now is reduced by us since announcement of the plan, thanks to the successfully completed 2 transactions during the quarter. Our NPE ratio improved to 8.6%, which is better by almost 300 bps year-on-year. Last but not least, our capital base is extremely solid with core Tier 1 ratio at 15.7% increased by 20 bps during the quarter.

Our current surplus over SREP is above 700 bps, one of the highest in Italy and probably in Europe. We also continue to enjoy excellent liquidity position with LCR above 150% and NSFR above 100%.

Moving to some details. As I mentioned, net profit, EUR 25 million in the quarter, 11% above fourth quarter results. We closed in Q1, the sale of our home business, which resulted in 300 -- EUR 3 million (sic) [EUR 33 million] pretax profit which we'll utilize part of it. To create additional provisions resulting from our risk models reflecting the new scenario. Q1 results include also EUR 10.2 million systemic charges, which is EUR 10 million higher than Q4 and about EUR 1.5 million higher than a year ago.

Net operating income reached EUR 14.3 million compared to EUR 44.4 million reported a year ago. In this quarter, the drop in operating cost was not able to fully offset the decrease in the operating income due mainly to the extraordinary profit maintained challenge, which was reflected in the slowdown of customer activity.

Operating income decreased by year-over-year by 8.9%, driven buying factor down on customer's activity in March and also for the disposal of the pawn business and NPE portfolio.

Looking at net interest income, we reached the quarter EUR 80.7 million. On normalized basis, it would be almost at the same level as in the fourth quarter. We were in fact affected by the result of the sale of NPE portfolio, the pawn business by the full impact of 300 million bond issuance of late November last year. We should also add that lending activities slowed down due to limited customer traffic in branches following the lockdown.

The action on optimizing costs on deposits is bringing visible results allowing to offset part of the pressure observed in some way on the asset side. Retail loans were resilient confirming last year level despite lower lending activity in March due to the lockdown. We continue selective approach towards corporate customers driven by capital and risk-adjusted proper return, approach that proved to be in the right direction, especially with the new economy outlook.

We kept retail deposit base unchanged quarter-over-quarter with no outflows during lockdown. Corporate deposits and funding from financial institutions were decreased reflecting our tactical approach driven by managing the cost volume trade-off given our safe liquidity position. We are resilient also in preserving the stock of high indirect deposits, which dropped is mainly connected with market evaluation. And customer decision to liquidate some investment to close loan exposure.

Security position almost at the same level, as at the end of last year with marginal devaluation of fair value through OCI.

Fees and commission from banking activity, which are typically the peak in the fourth quarter crossed EUR 42 million in Q1, partly affected by the lower level of customer activities in March that impacted also on asset management upfront fees while management fee remained quite resilient. In the first quarter, total costs dropped by EUR 1.2 million quarter-on-quarter, bringing full year dynamic close to 10%. As I mentioned at the beginning of the presentation, cost reduction remains our key priorities. It is even more critical to continue reducing them to take on the gap revenues resulting from COVID reality.

As you can see in the next slide, we managed to reduce both HR and non-HR cost. HR costs reached EUR 63.5 million minus 10% year-over-year, decreasing also in the first quarter. Non-HR costs continued the pace of around 3% quarterly decrease, a trend that started immediately after the planned presentation. As a result of that, it went down year-over-year by 9%.

Now let me spend some words about NPE stock. Our asset quality continued its improvement also during the first quarter. We showed 2 bad loan portfolios from the beginning of the year, reducing our gross NPE ratio to 8.6%. The stock of bad loan went down by 50% since the plan was launched. So if we remember at the time of the plan, we were mentioning about setting up what we call a sort of bad bank. We comment -- we named it noncore asset division, let's put it this way. So at that time, we have more or less EUR 1.9 billion of NPE. If we consider the bad bank is related from the rest of the nonperforming stock, practically we already decreased the stock of the bad bank at the time of the plan by EUR 800 million, towards the original plan we set up in terms of reduction of NPL stock. So at the current stage, we remain with EUR 1.3 billion. And as you can see, we have 30% of this stock is portfolio connected with bad loans and EUR 900 million are unlikely to pay.

The action we put in place on bad loan is putting us in the condition that in some way, we already have clear path how to manage the remaining part of this portfolio. At the same time, we set up an additional team to take care of the key exposure relating unlikely to pay, having in mind that top 100 position of unlikely to pay account for 60% of the total exposure. Moreover, more than 60% of this exposure is secured with a relative fresh vintage. So what I want to say that the action we put in place in the first quarter by getting rid of bad loans was a very good movement. Because at the current stage, we can easily continue our action in reducing the stock, despite a difficult environment.

Few words on our loan book portfolio. We have a very well-diversified loan portfolio. We estimated that about 7% of it may be more impacted by the lockdown. It includes exposure to transportation, accommodation, food, sports and entertainment sectors. From the day one of coronavirus emergency, we reacted quickly. The intention was immediately to take the part of the portfolio that would have been much more exposed to the lockdown. We set up a dedicated team specialized by sector. The team was in charge to make a sort of independent analysis of each single position which bottom-up credit risk approach.

We launched a set of action to the network, monitoring the execution and efficiency of this action. We took advantage of the government measures in order to work closely with our customer and to try to find the best way to support them liquidity also through the access of the program support backed by guarantees of the state.

We are keeping a very good coverage of our NPL portfolio, NPE portfolio even after disposal of the 2 bad loan portfolio this year. The bad loan coverage is above 70%. And unlikely to pay, improved to 41.6%. The total coverage is almost at 50%, despite we have one of the lowest ratio between bad loans and total NPEs. So the ratio is 30%. Then clearly if we consider the average ratio of the sector applying our coverage for NPL and UTP, the total NPE coverage will be definitely much higher than the average of the sector.

Our activity we put in place in terms of underwriting monitoring during the last 12 months, brought very good results, and is much more visible in the decrease of the default rate. We are quite ahead of what we plan. Thanks to this action and thanks also to some positive results coming from the unlikely to pay team that was in charge to recover some position. And we were very efficient because in the first quarter, we got the full repayment of some exposure. We reported in the Q1, a cost of risk of 77 bps already including 22 bps that in some way we connected with COVID scenario and the negative outlook that is linked with that. So practically, the level of our provision were increased by almost 30% for this reason.

It comes to the normalized cost of risk in this quarter is slightly above 50. As I mentioned, with some benefit coming from some exceptional recovery of the quarter, but I think this is a trend that is some way we can follow thanks to the action we put in place and capability in underwriting we set since the last 12 months.

So we have a very good level of quality of our assets, but we enjoy even a stronger level of capital that in the quarter, increase by 20 bps quarter-on-quarter. So the core Tier 1 reached 15.7%, the fully loaded. The phasing is at 19.6% after the effect of the transitional effect due to IFRS 9. We are preserving a large capital buffer, and this large capital buffer is giving us additional comfort in the challenging scenario.

Let me conclude by recapping. I think that we reported a solid first quarter. The good profitability will realize enable us also to set the service for COVID-19 scenario. We improved our capital and asset quality ratios. We continue our efficiency program, maintaining high base cost reduction. I believe that with first signs of lockdown easing, we may expect to start gradual improvement in revenue generation in a few weeks.

Our strategy will remain unchanged being bank close to our customers and keeping strong focus on risk management and cost efficiency. I'm convinced we will successfully progress in delivering our strategy, aiming at long-term sustainable value creation.

Thank you for the attention and we're ready for your questions.

Questions and Answers

Operator

The first question from the English conference call is from Irene Rossetto with MainFirst.

Irene Rossetto, MainFirst Bank AG, Research Division - VP

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The first is on NII. What kind of pressure should we expect in the coming quarters also in the -- in this context? And then the second is on cost. You showed an excellent cost controllability, how much more can be done?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Luigi Lovaglio, Credito Valtellinese S.p.A. - GM, CEO, MD & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So we will keep managing the cost of our deposits, and I think we have to progress in reducing it. The second element on which we are focused on that can impact net interest income is the fact that recovering the normal commercial activity, I believe that the action we put in place on consumer lending will help in changing the mix with more profitable assets. The other elements that can help us are the measures that were taken by ECB. And so far, (inaudible) will come from the new TLTRO issuance. And they think altogether despite the difficult environment, I think that we can reach the level of net interest income that is close to what practically the market is giving as consensus. Clearly, it depends a lot how this commercial activity will start. Having in mind that we are particularly focused on retail lending and consumer lending, even if we were quite fast in organizing ourselves and adding today practically the capability to finalize this kind of offer contract without the customer coming to the bank, but it depends a lot on the propensity of the customer, the consumption and how the situation will become normal. So as far as cost is concerned, I think I was quite clear also at the time of presenting the plan, we are in a situation where revenues are going down, are going down faster than what we could expect. We have to react quickly and try to go beyond also what was the original plan to generate savings in cost. It takes a bit of time to be efficient to see the results. But since the day one of coronavirus crisis, we were focused on 2 main drivers. To protect our assets, put in place action in order not to jeopardize what has been done by all the teams during the past. We want to be sure which kind of portfolio we were dealing within the case of this lockdown situation. So analyzing, as I said, individual position. At the same time, we start thinking about the additional pace of cost reduction and we are working intensively to find additional sources to offset at least partly the drop in the revenues.

Operator

The next question is from Noemi Peruch with Mediobanca.

Noemi Peruch, Mediobanca - Banca di credito finanziario S.p.A., Research Division - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I have 3 questions. In the quarter, we have seen net loans to our corporate down 3% and corporate deposit down 15% Q-on-Q. Could you please give us some color on the underlying dynamics there and do you see it continuing in April as well? And my second question is on cost of risk. If you could please share with us your guidance for 2020 and perhaps the underlying assumptions. And my third question is on consumer loans. If you could update us on the behavior of your consumer loan book and if you are still committed to increase it.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Luigi Lovaglio, Credito Valtellinese S.p.A. - GM, CEO, MD & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So let's start. I think we were quite clear when we set up the plan. We don't want to consume our capital. And we don't want to have profitability adjusted by the risk, not adequate of our idea of sustainable business. So up to the time, the corporate loans will not reach the level of profitability we believe we should look for, the loan will decrease. And the same will be on deposit. But given our strong liquidity position for the time being, we can afford not to pay corporate deposit. It was a different position one year ago. So if customers is giving to us, corporate deposits, is making turnover, is making payment, is making effort, is making healthy, is working with us is more than welcome. But to be used, as a safety box for customers that are just putting money to a bank like Creval, just because we pay more than the other, I think, this game is over. So we will keep having a very selective approach towards this kind of business. Business just forgetting a loan, hot money and can see back the customer after 3 months and to have a rate of 0.5% is not what we want to do, right? So to the time when we don't have profitability at the proper level, we will keep increasing these volumes. As far as net cost -- cost of REIT, right. It's not easy to prevent the cost of risk again for 2020 because nobody knows what I was going to evolve with economic situation. We are starting from a very good level. And I have to say that we were, at least in January and February and also March, to say, before coronavirus changing of the scenario, quite ahead compared to our business plan. As you remember, we said 2021 to have a cost of risk around 0.6%, if I remember well, that we'd expect to be down in 2020 to the level of 0.5%, 0.55%. At that time, we will plan also to have a default rate of 1.5%. Default rate, 1.5%, we already achieved almost in the last quarter of last year. So what I want to say, we are quite ahead in a very positive direction in terms of cost of risk. Having said that, it's clear that we have to have a very conservative approach towards the current situation. And I think the fact that we set aside 20 bps, just for the scenario is showing which is our intention, how to manage the total aspect of risk. Having said that, it's clear that starting from this level, unless there was additional shock, we believe that at the end of the year, we can be at the level that will not be very different from the current one. And in any case, I think, below we will not cross the level of 91%. Consumer loan, it's too early to speak about behavior, also because I think as we want to keep a very low-risk profile as a bank, we are not in hurry to grant consumer loan. So we are starting with existing customers, existing customers that are providing to us with their salary. So we know the history of the customer, we have their track record. And so up to the time we keep the strategy that is currently focused on existing customers, I believe we should not act surprised. But anyway, we are monitoring closely and trying to understand that are also to fine-tune our model because, as I said, and I think I already mentioned in the last presentation, there is no distraction at the level of branches in granting consumer loan. Everything is centralized based on very strict parameters. So I think we set up in a proper way. Clearly, we should monitor, but at the current stage, we don't observe anything that can make us concerned.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Noemi Peruch, Mediobanca - Banca di credito finanziario S.p.A., Research Division - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

If I may ask a follow-up question, just to make sure I understand. So the delta in corporate deposit between Q4 and Q1 was the change in remuneration.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Luigi Lovaglio, Credito Valtellinese S.p.A. - GM, CEO, MD & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think we started since September to reduce the corporate deposit, not now. So we had some old deposits. They were time deposits, 6 months, 9 months, with big corporation where the cost of deposit was quite high for us. And so there was no reason to renew this deposit. So that's why selectly, we ask the customer to keep the money without any remuneration. In some cases, they do, in other not. But if you look at the cost of our liabilities, I think, it's gradually reducing now since June, July, September, if I remember well, of last year, when practically, as part of the significant portion, part of the deposit, also retailer that were part of the strategy to bring inside the bank 1 billion of deposits. So retail is our focus. So we can also be ready to pay something more for retail. Corporate, no, unless we needed to balance our liquidity. Today, we are in a very strong position on liquidity, and there is no need to pay for it to corporate customers.

Operator

The next question is from Manuela Meroni with Banca IMI.

Manuela Meroni, Banca IMI SpA, Research Division - Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I have 3 questions. The first one is on your NPL strategy. I'm wondering if you could take the opportunity given by the possibility to stabilize that common equity at one level the disposal of nonperforming loans by increasing your target of NPL disposal foresee your business plan. The second question is on the capital. I'm wondering if you can provide us with some guidance on the potential impact of the SME supporting faster the lower reduction for software and all the flexibility measures that have been provided by ECB. And the third question on the TLTRO. I'm wondering -- I would like to know the [possible] take up for the TLTRO and what is the impact that you expect on your NII.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Luigi Lovaglio, Credito Valtellinese S.p.A. - GM, CEO, MD & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So NPL strategy, clearly, as I mentioned before, now what we need really to fix are likely to pay portfolio because the bad loans are already addressed because we have the part that remaining, most of them are fully -- almost fully provisioned. Some of them are leasing, some are factoring. So in some way, we have a clear plan now to keep reducing this portfolio. Unlikely to pay a different approach because, as I said, in the first quarter, the transaction we put in place, we have a very good release of provision, thanks to the full repayment of some exposures. So we have a sort of tactical approach. I have to say that we are receiving calls from specialized companies that are asking to have a look to our unlikely to pay portfolio, especially. And then we are in talks with them. So with the trade-off, if we get a good price for our position, we are eager to sell. If not, we will think how to do it. We already benefit -- we could already benefit the advantage of the DTA, thanks to the sales we put in place. We are considering more to do in the second quarter. Honestly, it's not that we need this benefit to afford in the sale of NPL of the remaining part because honestly, I think we have enough strength and buffer to do it in any case, if we believe that it's the best way for the bank to do, right? So we have a tactical approach. We are quite flexible. We start from a very strong position on the current stage, but we want definitely to reduce the stock of our portfolio and to go lower to the current level of NPL, NPE ratio. SME factor will give some benefit. We are quantifying that we'll support the growth capital. We are not yet disclosing, but we are finalizing the calculation. Difference is on the software. And I think from a very rough estimation, we are completing as well, we can have a benefit between 15 bps, 18 bps and probably even 20 bps. (foreign language) Sorry, I was not thinking. One is what we can take and one is what we want to take today. So I think we have room to take up to EUR 5 billion. We are considering what to do. But clearly, we will not go to this level. It's very attractive in terms of improving in some way our revenues, especially for the fact that the new one clearly is the benefit that we don't have the old one. So we don't exclude it to make a shift what we have now in favor of the new TLTRO clearly to get the benefits that will come from the venture.

Operator

The next question is from Andrea Lisi with Equita.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrea Lisi, Equita SIM S.p.A., Research Division - Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Several questions from my side. The first one is which trend in terms of fees are you starting to see in April and what do you expect there over the year? The second question is on the default rate during the 2019. You have seen an improvement. If you can share with us at least what you've seen in January or February, so before the COVID and what are your expectation there. Obviously, is tough to do an estimate now. And even I continue to talk about the loan loss provision and the previous question made on that, I have not understood really well. I am correct when, if I understood that you expect for the full year level that is obviously compatible for -- with the development of this situation, consistent with the level of loan loss provision we have seen in the first quarter. And then last 2 questions are how many requests for moratoria? Did you receive -- have you received so far? And to its amount of loans underlying are those referred? And the very last question is how many requests of loans eligible for state guarantees have you received so far? Thank you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Luigi Lovaglio, Credito Valtellinese S.p.A. - GM, CEO, MD & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So let's start. Sorry, just to recap because the questions were four, so we were discussing 3 or 4. So 4 questions. Fees, I think it's too early to see a change overall in the trend of fee and commission now because April, there were some positive trends in terms of asset management, but then still due to lockdown, practically traffic in the branch was lower. And the same time, customer were not particularly focused on coming to the bank and also accepting on the phone proposal of investment, right? So I think hopefully, May will have a different trend, but April is almost at the level of March. It's clear that this is impacted the overall yearly performance. I think there will be a certain recovery in the -- starting from the third quarter and probably at end of the year, we will come to a level that could be in line with what we expected for this year. The default rate in January, February was, as I mentioned, very positive. I think I said before, even below 1.5%. So practically, by far, we were ahead on what we planned. And I think ultimately, as of February, we are absorbing the trend because what we set up in terms of provision are connected with the IFRS scenario. I think the problem overall for the whole banking sector, probably you came a little bit later at the current stage. That's why we are saying today, we have 77 bps cost of risk, including the COVID that we put in place, we should be conservative. Because it's very difficult to predict a cost of risk for 2020. And I feel comfortable to say that the level that we have is a very solid base. Then depending on the situation, it can also grow slightly up. But anyway, we don't expect to grow, as I mentioned to cross the level of 90 and 100. Then we have the loans, practically supporting the customer postponement of the installment. We are quite active in moratoria with individual company for installments. So we started from the very beginning, even before there was the cure Italia initiative. So that's why at the current stage, we have almost EUR 750 million that are installment postponed, if I remember well, between 15% and 20% with the guarantee because we started even earlier. And we have a lot of requests connected with loans to smaller business with a guarantee. But the process is a little bit slower and probably today, I think we have not a significant level of new lending, if I remember well. We started, but it's between EUR 10 million, EUR 20 million. So we are at the very beginning.

Andrea Lisi, Equita SIM S.p.A., Research Division - Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just a clarification. When you say that you -- about moratoria, you have EUR 750 million postponed is related to what you have effectively -- you have actually postponed or to the underlying asset...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Luigi Lovaglio, Credito Valtellinese S.p.A. - GM, CEO, MD & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's the amount of installment that we are...

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from Rob Sheward with Toscafund.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert Sheward, Toscafund Asset Management LLP - Emerging Market Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just a couple of follow-ups really. Firstly, on the NPE strategy from here. I was just wondering if you could kind of clarify whether things were possible, it sounds like you were getting calls on UTPs, but appreciate, obviously, the NPL is still a focus there. Clearly, onto even the business plan, there was more still to be done this year. I just wondered if you could give us a bit of a view on how possible that might be. And then the second one was just on the interest income. I wonder if you could clarify how much interest income now is from the UTPs, please.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Luigi Lovaglio, Credito Valtellinese S.p.A. - GM, CEO, MD & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So as far as the NPE strategy, unlikely to pay, I think also last week, we had the team coming looking at part of the portfolio. I think next week, probably somebody else will come. We are evaluating, considering several options, not only anything can help and get rid of it out of the balance sheet and selling or trying to do anything that will help in implementing the strategy we put in place. Practically, we said EUR 800 million of NPL should be the reduction of this year and we almost reached EUR 600 million. So I get -- I think we will get to these results. At least we are working every day in order to achieve this goal. Overall, the impact of net interest income in terms of unlikely to pay can be between EUR 5 million, EUR 6 million per quarter. That's why we pay also attention how to sell it because I think we have not to waste money. And I think it's important for the position we believe we have an opportunity to fix the position we are quite active in trying to do it, where I think it's only rest of money and time, we have to sell without thinking twice. And we are working and we are prepared to do it.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

Mr. Lovaglio, there are no more questions registered at this time.

Luigi Lovaglio, Credito Valtellinese S.p.A. - GM, CEO, MD & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, thank you very much.