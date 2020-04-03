Edited Transcript of CTEK.A earnings conference call or presentation 30-Mar-20 8:30pm GMT

Q4 2019 CynergisTek Inc Earnings Call

MISSION VIEJO Apr 3, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of CynergisTek Inc earnings conference call or presentation Monday, March 30, 2020 at 8:30:00pm GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

================================================================================

Corporate Participants

================================================================================

* Bryan Flynn

CynergisTek, Inc. - Head of IR

* Paul T. Anthony

CynergisTek, Inc. - CFO, Corporate Secretary & Treasurer

* William Caleb Barlow

CynergisTek, Inc. - CEO, President & Director

================================================================================

Conference Call Participants

================================================================================

* Matthew Gregory Hewitt

Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst

================================================================================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good day, and welcome to the CynergisTek Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

And at this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Bryan Flynn, Cynergistek Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bryan Flynn, CynergisTek, Inc. - Head of IR [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, operator. I want to welcome everyone to CynergisTek's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Call. Joining us today from the company include Mr. Caleb Barlow, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Paul Anthony, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin the formal presentation, I'd like to remind everyone that some statements made on the call and webcast, including those regarding future financial results and industry prospects, among others, are forward-looking and may be subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the conference call. Certain of those risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in the company's SEC filings. CynergisTek is under no obligation and expressly disclaim any such obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or arise.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to our CEO, Caleb Barlow.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to our CEO, Caleb Barlow.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

William Caleb Barlow, CynergisTek, Inc. - CEO, President & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Bryan. Good morning, everyone. Before I start my remarks today, I appreciate and want to thank all of our investors, employees, customers and partners for the support I've received over the last 8 months at the helm of CynergisTek. We continue to transform our business into a comprehensive security and privacy services company.

Let me start by discussing the coronavirus pandemic and how we are responding to its impact. The first thing to understand is that our clients are very much on the frontline of this crisis. And from a business perspective, that means they are still at work, and we are interacting with them daily. I have personally made it a point to call nearly all of our customers over the past few days to check in and discuss the impact of this crisis on their operations and their security and privacy posture. As you know, CynergisTek has been supporting the health care market as the trusted advisers for security and privacy services for almost 2 decades. Our team is fully operational, albeit remotely, during these difficult times.

Although the primary concern right now in our client base is access to personal protective equipment, ventilators and the flattening of the curve, security professionals, including myself, are increasingly concerned about the likelihood of a destructive attack on hospitals in the middle of this crisis. After all, we saw 118% increase in ransomware last year. And in most cases, when a hospital is hit with ransomware, they have no choice but to divert patients. It is our job, working with our clients, to do everything we can to keep our clinicians at work and seeing patients with full access to their systems and infrastructure. This is a responsibility we take incredibly seriously. And the dialogue we are having with our chief information security officers right now is really one around not on my watch as we help them shore up their defenses and prevent privacy breaches during this crisis.

Now operationally, 86% of our workforce was actually remote prior to the pandemic outbreak. And with rare exception, we are now fully remote. Our teams are traveling only when absolutely required as critical infrastructure workers as outlined in the guidance from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. We're continuing to monitor and close contracts as you recently saw with the announcement of $1 million managed security and professional services contract. We also just announced the second notable 6-figure deal, which is an expansion of a leading public research university system into additional managed services. This second contract includes our newer medical device assessment offering.

Since I started in this job, many of you have been asking me, when would we see a change or event occur, which the health care market would start to take security seriously. I believe that moment may just have arrived. In a similar environment to post 9/11, we are recognizing that this is now a new normal. This disruption has accelerated telemedicine remote work, temporary facilities and increased vendor access to systems. Things would have happened over the next number of years have now been accelerated over the last few days and weeks. Like any disruptive activity, this comes with increased security and privacy concerns, which the industry is only beginning to grapple with. The threat landscape has completely changed, and the attack surface has grown exponentially in just the last 2 weeks.

Our clients are already reaching out for help. A great example of which is a large patient privacy monitoring deal we closed last year where our client, concerned about medical record snooping related to COVID-19, has asked us to accelerate their deployment. Like everyone else, we are monitoring the situation daily. And long term, I believe we may see benefits to the business. However, short term, we may see a temporary impact to our sales and marketing as our sales team is not able to meet with clients face-to-face. The sales approach has changed. And even though we are not able to physically meet with clients, communication lines are made open as everyone is at their home office and willing to take a phone call as most of the nation is indeed grounded from travel.

COVID-19 will impact our business. However, I believe we're in a strong position as we continue to see demand for our services while our clients combat this virus. We are very active on social media, including a regular set of videocast where I've been conducting for our customers to help them prepare for COVID-19 and any cyber adversary that might look to take advantage of the crisis or increase threat landscape with more Americans working from home.

So now let's look back at 2019. We made the first transformative move by divesting the Managed Print Services business and therefore, eliminating the majority of our debt which allowed our operations and sales teams to streamline their focus on security and privacy services. We continue to expand our managed services revenue and strengthen our offering. We saw approximately a 90% renewal rate from our reoccurring revenue service customers and continued to expand services within our existing client base, with approximately 24% of our managed service clients having 2 or more managed services. Our investments in new managed services started to pay off, the most notable of which being a multimillion-dollar offering with one of the nation's largest health systems who expanded its rollout across their entire enterprise after completing a successful pilot at 5 hospitals. That contract and the associated rollout, as I noted earlier, could be accelerated as our clients deal with COVID-19 and associated concerns on the insider snooping. As part of this service, CynergisTek will proactively identify apparent behavior and activity within the medical record, leveraging artificial intelligence, user behavior analytics and a team of highly skilled investigators.

Overall, we saw a 10% year-over-year growth in our managed services offerings in 2019, which now constitutes 56% of our overall revenue for the year. Now this is an important point as we enter this period of uncertainty. Again, 56% of our revenue is tied up in long-term, multiyear contracts, many of which are required by regulators and all of which can absolutely be delivered remotely.

Finally, we made a successful acquisition of Backbone Consultants, which brought a team of 18 security professionals into the company as well as additional services to our portfolio, such as electronic prescription of controlled substance and IT audits. We are excited about the acquisition and look to continue to support their team as we work together to expand their business.

I joined CynergisTek in the second half of 2019. And after my 100-day strategy call in November, we anticipated that, well, we had some challenges. Since then, we've made substantial progress on improving the fundamentals of the business by focusing on the 5 strategic imperatives that I had outlined.

The first challenge was the company's go-to-market strategy. Our focus was to rebuild the sales team with individuals who not only have the experience in the security industry but also the contacts, network, reputation and most importantly, speak the language of health care. As you may recall, in November, we were down to [4 sales] representatives. Well, I'm happy to report today that we now were able to recruit and onboard a highly -- covering all 7 regions in the country. We are now operating with a team of 10 sales professionals with decades of experience in health care, information technology and security. These additions have made an immediate impact as we have seen a 10% growth in our pipeline to a level we would expect to see as we drive this turnaround. Now many of these people are brand new, and it will indeed be sometime, likely the second half of 2020, before they're fully productive as we continue to onboard and enable our new sales team.

Our second challenge focused on strengthening the skills of our team. Over the last few months, we've recruited individuals that will enable us to scale our current offerings and deliver higher value services, such as Red Teaming. These consultants can provide much more comprehensive security analysis through exhaustive penetration testing techniques that mimic real-world attack scenarios. As we improve our skills, we improve on the quality of our work product. With the deeper testing of controls, integration of run books in the back end of risk assessments and the favorable reactions I've received from our clients, we ultimately should be able to also increase our pricing.

We have also strengthened the Board, adding 3 new members with extensive backgrounds in the health care and security markets as well as experience leading both public and private companies. These new members will be invaluable in supporting me in my role as the CEO and opening the doors for client expansion. Dana Sellers has an impressive track record, leading and growing health care IT firms, and she is an experienced operator. Mike Loria, is a well-known security professional with extensive knowledge of the key players, products and services in the cybersecurity market. And Bob McCashin, well, he brings decades of experience as a public company CEO and board member, which will be critical to our ability to manage through these tumultuous times.

Next, we needed to focus on the operations of the business, make process improvements and reductions within our delivery teams and eliminate the backlog of work across the board. This is a crucial step for the business as it ties directly to client satisfaction and our ability to deliver our services. What was taking us 3 to 4 months now takes us 2 to 3 weeks. By reducing the backlog, we can maintain client satisfaction and focus the security and privacy teams on delivering our new services. Additionally, it allows us to maintain a more efficient and fully utilized workforce, particularly now during this crisis.

Finally, we had to reduce our operational head count, which when combined with the efficiencies, should start to show improved gross margins. It is always difficult to let employees go, especially in this kind of environment. And as we move forward in this time of uncertainty, know that Paul and I will remain focused on becoming cash flow positive as rapidly as possible in the current environment.

Over the last 6 months, I've focused on the challenges we faced in the business. Our team was able to make considerable improvements beyond the imperatives. We made adjustments, and we're going to continue to balance infrastructure and overhead requirements. We've begun to strengthen our team, both internally and on the Board. We have reduced 100% of the backlog. Finally, we've started to rebuild our go-to-market strategy by building a sales organization that is ready to execute. Now we still need to reboot our digital presence and our brand and continue to execute on the sales and operational improvements. However, by addressing the above challenges and focusing on improving the fundamentals of the business, we are positioned to either return to growth or, if we see a temporary pullback in the market, we are fully prepared and well positioned to ride out a storm.

So what does this mean for 2020? At the moment with COVID-19, we are flat-out busy. And we have the team and structure in place to adapt and pivot quickly. Our sales team is eager to engage and elevate the conversation with our clients in the C-suite as they work to expand our managed services offering, an area of success in 2019. With the Backbone acquisition, we will focus on adjacent markets, such as with medical device manufacturers and some of the top EHR companies who are already clients. Additionally, with the strengthening of the delivery team and the ability to conduct more robust training services, we see an opportunity to increase pricing across our suite of services and give more ammunition to our sales team to compete and focus on large-scale enterprise clients.

Fixing the imperatives is absolutely essential for the business. And our recent commitment of $2.5 million from a current investor gives us the capital support we need to pursue opportunities from a position of strength. We will continue to prioritize capital [efficiency] in these uncertain times while balancing investments prudently in other areas where we see opportunity.

I will now hand the call over to Paul Anthony to give a summary of Q4 and the full year financials. Paul, go ahead.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul T. Anthony, CynergisTek, Inc. - CFO, Corporate Secretary & Treasurer [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Caleb. The financial information I'm about to provide is for the continuing security business only.

Security revenue for the full year increased $0.1 million to $21.4 million. Breaking down the revenue for 2019 versus '18, managed services revenue was $11.9 million, an increase of 10%. Professional and consulting services decreased 10% to $9.5 million. This decrease in consulting and professional services is consistent with what we've discussed over the last couple of quarters. Pro services revenue was down due to the decrease from one of our largest customers who completed a number of the remediation efforts, which required our support and has since reduced the number of resources. Going into 2020, with the recent COVID-19, we are still evaluating what impact we might see. We do expect some revenue growth due to the benefit from our recent acquisition of Backbone and growth from our new managed services offerings.

Gross margin was 39% for the full year '19 compared to 48% in '18. As we mentioned in prior quarters, the reduction in gross margin is reflective of our investment in attracting talented cybersecurity employees, costs associated with ramping up the new managed services offerings and the lower-than-expected consulting and professional services revenue from new and existing customers. Over the next few quarters, we expect gross margins to improve towards the back half of 2020 and as we look to grow our revenue and target cost reductions and better utilize our workforce.

Sales and marketing expense increased slightly to $5.3 million for the full year '19 compared to $5.2 million for the same period in '18. This was in line with our expectations as a result of additional marketing expenses incurred in an effort to increase sales, including trade show and program-related marketing expenses. G&A expense increased by $0.5 million to $6.9 million for the full year '19 compared to $6.4 million for the same period in '18. The increase is attributable to a net increase of $400,000 in nonrecurring expenses related to the onboarding and off-boarding of our CEO, severance-related costs, transaction fees associated with the Backbone acquisition, along with approximately $300,000 in software subscriptions and support costs for streamlining operations and business tracking.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss was $1.4 million or 6% of revenues for the full year '19 compared to breakeven for '18. Financial results for Q4 2019 compared to Q4 2018 were impacted for the same reasons noted for the annual results, but we do want to lay out some of the quarterly specific numbers. Revenue was $5.8 million for Q4 '19 compared to $7 million in '18. Managed Services revenue was $3.1 million compared to $3.2 million for the same period of '18. This drop was directly tied to the issues we were experiencing on the sales side. We've already started to make progress in growing this line again as you have seen from some of our recent announcements. Professional and consulting services revenues were $2.7 million compared to $3.8 million for the same period of '18.

Gross margin was 41% of revenue for Q4 '19, 52% for the same period in '18. Sales and marketing expenses were $1.4 million for Q4 '19 compared to $1.3 million for the same period in '18. G&A expenses were $2.1 million for Q4 '19 as compared to $1.5 million for the same period in '18. This increase in G&A is attributable to the $0.4 million in nonrecurring expenses we discussed previously. The full financials and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP can be found in the earnings release that came out today. The company had $5.3 million of cash and cash equivalents and just received a commitment from an existing investor to provide up to $2.5 million in equity financing.

Caleb and I continue to work together daily, albeit by video conference now, to manage and monitor the daily operational expenses for the business. We're excited to continue working towards reestablishing predictable growth. However, our operational focus, while not limited, will be on 4 key drivers that impact cash flow: one, monitoring any negative trends in collections; two, controlling costs by constantly reviewing ways to reduce or rightsize our overhead and support organization; three, improving margins through a laser focus on utilization; and four, ensuring that our investment in sales is generating the results we expect, both in terms of bookings and revenue. We've already taken steps to address each one of these areas and are currently enacting additional measures and have contingency plans developed if the need arises.

Returning to our efforts around monitoring the COVID-19 situation, we're also looking at all the options that will be available to us from the recent signing by President Trump of the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act.

This concludes the financials and the prepared remarks for Q4 and the full year '19. Operator, please open the floor for questions.

================================================================================

Questions and Answers

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) We'll now take our first question from Matt Hewitt at Craig-Hallum Capital Group.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matthew Gregory Hewitt, Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I guess a handful for you. First off, given the situation right now with COVID-19 [are placed on] on the front line, how do you manage the access? In the past, I think you've been able to call, get an answer and can work with them more as a partner. But given the focus on COVID, does this make it a little bit more challenging on the sales side of the equation?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

William Caleb Barlow, CynergisTek, Inc. - CEO, President & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, first of all, thanks for the question, Matt. The short answer to your question is yes and no. And it's been interesting. I mean one of the things that I've noticed is, I think this is something everybody's going to crown themselves in, as you go around and you talk with friends and family and other people in the industry, I mean there's just a lot of industry right now that shut down. All of our customers are at work. And it's a very different kind of environment than what we're seeing everywhere else. And they're also kind of amped up a little bit in that most of these hospitals have executed their emergency plans. But also, you got to remember, our primary interest is the Chief Information Security Officer. And generally speaking, they're not clinicians. Occasionally, they are. So they're often working from home. They're really working hard right now to do everything they can to make sure that they've properly enabled and secured telework, and they're getting ready. So that actually presents an opportunity for us where they're at home, they're interacting with us, they're not traveling, they're actually answering the phone. So, so far, so good on that.

I think the -- it's always challenging not being able to see and meet face-to-face. But I think the reality of this, probably regardless of whatever industry you're in, is we're all going to have to get used to doing sales and working remotely. I personally have done a lot of social media work in the past. I hadn't done a lot here at CynergisTek just because I was kind of busy with other things. But I'll tell you what, I dusted off those muscles, and we're out there every day or 2 because it's a great way to engage with people, keep the sales process moving but requires a slightly different set of tools.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matthew Gregory Hewitt, Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Understood. And then you were able to add some salespeople during the quarter and you mentioned that there's more in the second half of the ramp. But I'm curious, given the environment, I know that one of the challenges for the company historically has been finding talent at all levels of the organization. Against this current environment, how does that create some opportunities for you, maybe people that have been laid off and others are right now looking for work. Is that an opportunity for you? And how quickly do you think you could capitalize on that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

William Caleb Barlow, CynergisTek, Inc. - CEO, President & Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, this is -- you're inside my brain right now, Matt. I mean the -- you have to understand, security talent, there's a 2 million-person gap right now. And this only gets exacerbated when I'm talking about, let's say, a small regional hospital. They can't get the people to come work there, even if they're willing to pay them. Now historically, we've really benefited from the fact that we hire talented people, and we operate in a remote structure today. So a lot of times, if somebody lived outside of a major metropolitan area, we had a better chance of recruiting them than, let's say, a larger security company. I'm very curious to see what happens as people end up on the streets here over -- and it's a terrible thing to have happened, but it's going to happen over the next couple of months.

It's an ideal opportunity to recruit. On the other hand, one of the things Paul and I are very consciously monitoring is we want to make sure we don't get over our skis in any capital pullback we may see. So it's -- if you think about it, we've got a couple of variables in the equation. One is the pipeline of talent, right, and always staying close to that. The second variable is kind of a short-term tactical variable where any number of -- any industry, including hospitals and health care, you're going to see a short-term kind of knee-jerk reaction to pull back on expenditures, especially as they're going through kind of COVID-19 and they don't know what those costs are, and of course, they've also, let's say, deferred elective procedures.

But longer-term outlook is what gets really interesting because, honestly, this probably would have taken 5 or more years to see telemedicine and remote work and more access to vendors to the EHR roll out at the speed -- I mean we've basically gotten in 2 or 3 weeks what would have taken 4 or 5 years. And my gut tells me that you'll never need that genie back in the bottle, right? Now that there's more remote access to health care data, now that more clinicians who have been working from home, I can't imagine how that genie ever goes back in the bottle, but we're going to need to figure out how to secure it, and it opens up a whole new realm of challenges from a privacy perspective.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matthew Gregory Hewitt, Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Understood. Okay. That's really helpful. And then maybe 2 more. First off, you mentioned telemedicine a few times. There's a couple different models for telemedicine. One, Teladoc, for example, the doctors are working for them, through them versus somewhere that's more of a white label, the hospital themselves own the platform. Are you currently working with any of these telemedicine providers? And if so, how does that model -- how is that model a little bit different from working with a hospital per se?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

William Caleb Barlow, CynergisTek, Inc. - CEO, President & Director [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our primary clients today are the actual providers to the hospitals. And we've started to diversify that through the acquisition of Backbone into the EHRs as well as one of the nation's largest medical device manufacturers. What you're hitting on is clearly an opportunity area that if you would ask me 3 or 4 weeks ago, I would have said, the outcome -- the outlook on that is -- yes, it's interesting, we're going to watch it closely, but we've really got to wait for something to happen, and that'll be 4 or 5 -- well, fast forward 2 or 3 weeks, and it's here. So I think there's absolutely an opportunity there. And I think we, like you, are asking the same question of does this evolve.

I think the other question we're looking at with all of this is how do the economics change, who's on first to deliver these types of services, right? Does it come from the physician's practice where you have the skills and the talent? Does it come from the hospital and the hospital system where it's usually where the EHR sits and where they have the bigger IT teams? Or does it potentially come from a third-party that's contracted just to do that? So I guess, to answer your question another way, we have the same questions, and I think it is a new unforeseen market opportunity that's emerged out of nowhere, and we're going to start looking at it very closely.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matthew Gregory Hewitt, Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. And then last one for me. You also mentioned maybe the opportunity to increase pricing or prices for some of your services. How should we be thinking about that over the course of the year? And maybe, I guess, that's twofold. One, how and when would you implement that? And what type -- what magnitude of price increases? I would imagine that this environment maybe it's a little bit more challenging. But as we kind of get through the coronavirus push here over the, hopefully, near term, then it might make -- be more simple to implement something like that, but maybe just the timing and the magnitude would be helpful.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

William Caleb Barlow, CynergisTek, Inc. - CEO, President & Director [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, I think that's a great point here. And look, no one's looking to do anything here in the short term that's going to send anybody sideways. That being said, and this is something we did not have the opportunity to discuss in my 100-day webcast because honestly, I hadn't really gotten underneath it yet, but one of the things that I found after really digging in deeply to our pricing, our resourcing model, we found a couple of things. First of all, we found that there were new opportunities for efficiency in how we deliver our services. And that was simply just a by-product of the fact that no one had gone back in and refreshed some of the approaches, some of the reporting methods of how we delivered our work product to our client. So we found some real opportunities for efficiency there. We've got a couple of the rock stars on the team that are just really good at driving that kind of service efficiency.

The second thing I looked at was when was the last time have we updated pricing. And remember, we're a labor-based business in a market where -- and this is a rough quote, don't put this in any of your financial models, but you're talking about a cybersecurity market where if you're going to go out and get new talent tomorrow, it's probably going to cost you 5% to 7% more than what it cost you the year before, right? So when we've got multiyear contracts, it's absolutely realistic that when you get to the end of that contract, your pricing might -- they go up by 20% or 30% just because of the increase in labor rates.

What I found was 2 things. One, our ability to deliver our services was not as efficient as it could have been, and we've made those changes. And then the second thing was that the actual pricing increases, we, generally speaking, had not been increasing prices when we would renew those multiyear contracts. That is obviously a delicate process of working with our clients because we've got to make sure they've got things in budget. But generally speaking, we've been having those conversations, and I think they've been well received. And I think in many cases, we should be able to update our prices in a pretty significant way. And I would say ask me that question again next quarter, and I know you will, and I'll tell you how successful we've been at that and maybe what kind of range we've been able to get into.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) We'll now take our next question from [Jeff Bash] at [FinTek].

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I have a couple of few questions, mostly for Paul. On the cybersecurity business side, one of the, I think, persisting changes we're going to see is teleworking -- remote working is going to be something that persists forever. It's never going to go back to the same. And I guess I have 2 aspects to my question. Number one, doesn't that make everybody's computer on their desk, in their home now a vulnerable security point that massively expands the amount of risk everywhere in the system, not just health care, and therefore, creates a huge amount of additional opportunity for you?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

William Caleb Barlow, CynergisTek, Inc. - CEO, President & Director [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You're absolutely right, [Jeff]. And the thing you have to keep in mind is -- and some of this is historical, but if you look at most industries, what you really thought about securing was everything from the firewall in. So the best analog I could use here, and I always hate it when security guys use medieval castles, but I'm going to do here. If you think about what you historically did when you had your big castle wall, you had everybody inside the castle, the jewels are locked up in a safe, and that's how you secured your environment. And what you really paid attention to is what's coming across the drawbridge. The difference now is we've told everybody to get out of the castle. Go live out in the forest and whatever you need, we're just going to drop down the castle wall, let everybody come in and out.

And what this means from a security perspective is 2 key things have happened. One is the attack surface has grown exponentially because now the attack surface is as big as everybody working from home on the same network as their kids playing xBox, their wife who's working in another company and whatever else is going on in that home network because that home network is largely unsecured. In addition, a lot of our clients did not have robust VPNs in place or the types of encryption and multi-factor authentication they needed. They're now scrambling to get those types of things in place. And I think that's the case in most companies. But metaphorically, this is also really key because what it means is, not just in health care but in IT in general, everyone is operating outside the castle wall. And it means the way in which we think about security has totally changed. And I think you're spot on, Jeff . You're never going to get the genie back in the bottle. So this presents an opportunity.

The piece of this, which you didn't ask about but goes equally well with this is are bad guys looking at this. And one of the things we've been watching from the intelligence perspective, is how various ransomware gangs, malware authors and nation-state actors are now looking at this new attack surface, and they're pivoting back to forms of attacks that they normally care less about, right? They're looking at how they penetrate home WiFi routers, how -- massive increases in phishing to get people to try to click on things that allows them to get a beachhead on companies, and we'll see those attacks unfold in the next few weeks to months. But this is something every industry is concerned about, but I'm particularly worried about health care as well as state and local governments because those are the 2 industries that just really got beat up last year with ransomware. And then it's the last thing we need to happen right now in the middle of this crisis.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And an ancillary question would be that in the past, you've talked about health care, and I've asked about expanding outside of health care, and you've talked about the highly regulated industries as possibly something you can expand to. Would the fact that the nature of the attack services totally change, change your perspective on that? But if you saw an opportunity, the fact that you can provide these kinds of services that are in more need than ever, you increase your interest in general security rather than just the heavily regulated aspect of it. Do you see where I'm getting that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

William Caleb Barlow, CynergisTek, Inc. - CEO, President & Director [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, I do. And I think it's a really good question, and you're inside my brain here, [Jeff], kind of looking at different opportunities. And one of the things that -- one of the things I'm really wondering about is how does this play out in health care if we play this forward 6 months. So let's say we're past the point at which COVID-19 infections have started to decrease, that emergency rooms have calmed back down and things are getting more back to normal, how does this change how people want to invest? And in some ways, it may actually bolster new opportunities in health care in that we're going to have to secure telework. There are undoubtedly going to be breaches and issues that occur because of this increase in the attack surface that are probably happening right now, we just don't realize it. And then the third thing is, and this is kind of the big one in all of this, is how does this $2 trillion in stimulus roll out? What hits health care? And what are they able to invest in with that?

Depending on how that rolls out, there could be a really interesting opportunity here back in core health care because of this additional funding and where that goes. And of course, no one knows the answer to that yet. But we want to pay a lot of attention to that as well as what's happening in the rest of the market and be ready to pivot and jog. And the great thing about this is we're a company of 137 people. So for us to be opportunistic and to pivot it and to jog where we think those short-term opportunities will be is pretty easy for us.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good. And I have some questions for Paul. I have looked at the stimulus score quite closely in connection with my other businesses. And the best I can see is that you stand to get 2.5 months of payroll plus occupancy cost and cash, plus some other benefits such as deferred payment of full security taxes, payroll taxes. And my suspicion is that, that might be worth perhaps $1.5 million, I could guess, for the company plus the deferral benefit. If I'm right, or in the ballpark at least, do you see this as possibly reducing the need for equity financing (inaudible)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul T. Anthony, CynergisTek, Inc. - CFO, Corporate Secretary & Treasurer [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We do. That's exactly -- we're doing the same analysis that you're doing, [Jeff]. We're pulling all the information together that we need working with our existing banking partner to be prepared as soon as they finalize what's necessary to put in. And absolutely, if we think that the timing associated with the receipts is such that it allows us to ensure that we have the cash we need to support the business, then absolutely, we would look at that as being an offset to any potential equity financing that we might have to do.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Terrific. Next, my understanding of GAAP accounting is that it requires review of goodwill. If you have either a large sustained or a large sudden drop in the stock price and you had -- you've had both a 30% stock drop in price last year, and you have taken an impairment charge of $0.5 million against intangible assets for 2019 but apparently nothing against goodwill, and I'm just curious how you see the situation with respect to goodwill now.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul T. Anthony, CynergisTek, Inc. - CFO, Corporate Secretary & Treasurer [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I mean we definitely are going to have to revisit it if we don't see a rebound. We obviously are taking into consideration when we did our analysis of what was going on, on the macro environment. And so that obviously played into our analysis. And so once we get out of or at least see some stability coming out of the coronavirus situation, we'll obviously reevaluate them based on where the stock goes from there. But at least at the time in which we did our analysis, we felt that any adjustment to the share price below really the $3 range, as was where we felt we needed to revisit the analysis, we felt that it was subject to the coronavirus issue, and therefore, we didn't feel it's necessary to make an adjustment at the end of the year but to revisit it again.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Is another way of looking at this, the analysis you made, that because you didn't make an adjustment last year, whether you might have to make one now because of the depressed stock price? There is an inference that you felt that the goodwill was worth what it was carried for on the balance sheet, absent any adjustment because of the depressed stock price.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul T. Anthony, CynergisTek, Inc. - CFO, Corporate Secretary & Treasurer [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We did, and that was the initial -- that was the adjustment that we made in this period, was specifically related to what we saw as the projections associated with the core CynergisTek business, and that was the primary reason for the adjustment. It's dialing back those estimates from the original earn-out projections.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And my last question has to do with tax carryback of losses. If we continue to have the taxable income losses for a while, does that create any opportunity to get cash back from the government in taxes that are possibly paid in respect to the acquisition? Or have we already achieved all those benefits that are possible?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul T. Anthony, CynergisTek, Inc. - CFO, Corporate Secretary & Treasurer [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right now, we believe we've achieved those. If you recall from our last conference call -- in the last couple of conference calls, we had anticipated a large tax liability as a result of these recent losses as well as finalizing the current year provision in the apportionment schedules. We were able to allocate the NOLs in such a way that allowed us the ability to avoid paying them in the first place, [Jeff]. So -- but we will definitely go back and look at whether or not there's an opportunity to actually claim a refund. And we've already started that process and has -- at least initially, indications are that there may be some opportunity there.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We'll now take our next question from [Jerome Well] at [Jerome Fones].

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

My question was answered. Thank you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) There has been no further questions. I'll turn it back to Caleb. Please go ahead.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

William Caleb Barlow, CynergisTek, Inc. - CEO, President & Director [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

All right. Thank you very much, operator. And again, I want to thank all of our investors, employees, customers and partners for their support throughout 2019. I look forward to talking with all of you in the coming months and most importantly, stay safe. Thank you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This concludes today's call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.