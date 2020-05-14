Edited Transcript of CSP.L earnings conference call or presentation 14-May-20 8:30am GMT

Half Year 2020 Countryside Properties PLC Earnings Call

BRENTWOOD May 14, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Countryside Properties PLC earnings conference call or presentation Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 8:30:00am GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Scroll to continue with content Ad

================================================================================

Corporate Participants

================================================================================

* Iain McPherson

Countryside Properties PLC - Group Chief Executive & Director

* Michael I. Scott

Countryside Properties PLC - Group CFO & Director

* Victoria Louise Prior

Countryside Properties PLC - IR & Strategy Director

================================================================================

Conference Call Participants

================================================================================

* Alastair Robert Stewart

Shore Capital Group Ltd., Research Division - Analyst

* Clyde Lewis

Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst

* Emily Louise Biddulph

Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Gavin Jacob McClanahan

Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Jonathan Matthew Bell

Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Analyst

* William Jones

Redburn (Europe) Limited, Research Division - Partner of Construction & Building Materials Research

================================================================================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you all for joining today. I will now hand over to Iain McPherson, the group CEO to begin.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Story continues

Iain McPherson, Countryside Properties PLC - Group Chief Executive & Director [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Countryside's Half Year Results Presentation. I hope you and your families are keeping safe and well. My name is Iain McPherson, Group CEO, and I'm joined by Mike Scotts, Group CFO. We are presenting our results today remotely in a different world to the one we would have expected a few months ago. Our priority during recent weeks has been on the health and safety of our staff, our customers and supporting those most in need in our communities. Together with our financing, we will discuss the measures we have taken as we adapt our business plans in response to this crisis and ensure we continue to be a more resilient business for the future. In terms of agenda today, we'll walk you through our financial highlights, assess the impact of COVID-19 and our response to it, explain our operational performance and then take questions. Before I hand over to Mike to cover the financial performance of the first half, I wanted to start with a summary of our overall performance on the next slide. Our quarter 1 update showed improved trading performance, which continued through January and February. In March, we were proud to have been awarded with the HBF 5 Star Home Builder status for the first time, recognizing our approach to delivering exceptional customer satisfaction. I will come on to talk about the impact of COVID-19 later in the presentation, but our mixed tenure model adds resilience and can support recovery through our relationships with partners, which of course, brings reliable income streams. Our forward order book is strong and provides a significant platform for recovery, and I will come on to talk about that later in the presentation. We have commenced to return to sites with some sites having started on Monday this week and further sites opening throughout May. We have secured funding in place to support our remobilization plans and further investments in projects. Our focus though through this pandemic has been on ensuring the well-being of our employees, maintaining relationships with our partners and supporting our customers and communities. I am pleased that we have put in place a GBP 1 million communities fund to support the most vulnerable people in our communities over the next 3 to 6 months. I will now pass over to Mike to cover the financial highlights.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael I. Scott, Countryside Properties PLC - Group CFO & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Iain, and good morning, everyone. So if I can have Slide 4, please. This slide summarizes our group financial highlights. As Iain said, these are unprecedented times. So let me run through the key headlines quickly and then we'll look in more detail at each division and particularly our cash and liquidity position. Our trading performance into the half year was strong with a net reservation rate of 0.93, up 8% on the same period last year. We completed 2,271 homes slightly fewer than last year's 2,362. We generated GBP 55.3 million of adjusted operating profit, but this was significantly impacted by COVID-19, and I'll explain what that meant for the results shortly. Importantly, our liquidity position is secure. We are eligible to participate in the Bank of England CCFF program, and we've agreed covenant amendments gearing an interest-covered covenants until September 2022. These together mean that we're in a good place to withstand a further deterioration in the market. We're also well placed for recovery. Our resilient mixed tenure business model with 2/3 of our completions coming from affordable and PRS homes reduces our reliance on the private for sale market and improves our ability to generate cash flows when we recommence construction. There was a significant short-term impact on our results from the timing of the COVID-19 lockdown, and I'll come back to that in a moment.

So if I can have Slide 5, please, looking at the summary of group income. Now I won't to talk too long on this, but we'll call out just a few of the key numbers. And as usual, the results include our proportionate share of joint ventures and associate results. Revenue was GBP 531 million for the half, down 6% from last year. This was driven by the loss of activity in March, but also reflects negative house price inflation of around minus 2% on completions in the half. Pricing has been much stronger in the order book since general election, and I'll come on to talk about that shortly. As I said, operating profit was down 38% at GBP 55.3 million, and I'll explain the COVID-19 impact on that shortly. Net interest costs were slightly lower at GBP 6.1 million, driven by the discounts unwind on land creditors with bank interest broadly flat year-on-year of GBP 1.9 million. After tax, this resulted in EPS down 39% in line with operating profit to 9.1p per share. As we announced in March, we won't be paying an interim dividend this year, given the uncertainty in the market, and we'll evaluate this position again before our full year results in November.

So if I can move on to Slide 6 please, on the impact of COVID-19. Now this slide explains the key moving parts relating to COVID-19 and the first half results, and I'm comparing here our pre COVID forecast in February to the actual upturn we've seen in March. We've said that this year was again half 2 weighted on operating profit with a little over 2/3 of operating profit due to come in the second half of the year, and we were on track to deliver that. Our pre COVID-19 forecast for the first half was around GBP 79 million, which was around 1/3 of our pre COVID-19 expectation for the full year. The lockdown pretty much came at the worst possible time for us with lots of completions lined up at the end of March, and we also had a number of land deals due to complete in the second half of the month, taking advantage of the greater political certainty following the general election in December. The impact of the lockdown was the loss of 184 completions in March and 5 sales to other householders. These would have generated revenue of GBP 116 million, operating profits of GBP 28.8 million and cash in the half of GBP 83 million. Now let me break that down a bit further. On private sales, the impact on profit was around GBP 6 million, 79 completions fell through, either because the buyer asked for delayed completion or couldn't complete for practical reasons like removals or solicitor availability. A 105 affordable and PRS units and GBP 4.7 million of profit was lost from the slowdown in construction in March and also a deferred land transfer to a registered provider at our development in Burgess, West Sussex. A further GBP 18.2 million of profit was lost from 5 delayed Housebuilding land deals where the land market closed in March as the focus turned to cash conservation across the Housebuilding sector. We had a net release of GBP 5 million of other items, which were not directly COVID-19 related. We released our annual bonus and LTIP accruals, which we assume we'll not be paying out this year and this was offset by some other small costs, including some important land costs. So overall, our outturn for the first half of GBP 55.3 million was GBP 24 million, below our pre COVID-19 forecast.

So if I can move on to Slide 7 now, please, on the summary balance sheet. The balance sheet of March reflects the slowdown in activity, with inventory up 29% or GBP 233 million in September to just over GBP 1 billion. The increase is split broadly evenly between our 2 divisions. In Housebuilding, inventory increased by GBP 127 million as a result of new land acquisitions at Maidstone and West Malling and Kent and Bishop's Stortford and Essex, and these are also reflected in the increase in land creditors. In Partnerships, we continue to invest in the growth of the division, with over GBP 106 million invested in increased developments across the country as we built out into new geographies in the Midlands such as New York and Mannington. And we moved on to new phases in the southeast at Fresh Wharf in Barking and South Oxhey in Watford. An additional GBP 87 million of work in progress was carried at the half as a result of completions and land sales, which didn't happen in March due to COVID-19. Land creditors of GBP 218 million are up GBP 60 million since year-end, with the 3 deals I mentioned a moment ago, supporting the future pipeline of the housebuilding business. There was a very small net impact on net assets from the adoption of the new leasing standard on the 1st of October and I have included a slide in the appendix, which sets the impact of that, perhaps in more detail. The only other point here is the net debt position at GBP 127.7 million.

And if we can move on to Slide 8. This slide sets out the movements in net debt since year end. And you can see here that we've always intended our investment in growing the business that resulted in a net working capital outflow in the first half, with an additional net investment of GBP 68 million across the half. The impact of COVID-19 in relation to the completions and land sales I discussed earlier, resulted in an additional GBP 83 million of net debt at the half, which represents the cash impact in the half year of the lost revenue on those sales. We had paid GBP 45 million of tax in half 1, in line with the revised HMRC payment profile, of which around GBP 15 million was refunded in April, and we also paid last year's final dividend in February 2020. So overall, we ended the half with GBP 128 million of net debt, which was higher than the GBP 45 million we would otherwise have delivered and meant that we have average net debt through half 1 of GBP 82 million. Our gearing at 14% or 39%, including land creditors, was comfortably within our covenant headroom at the 31st of March.

So if I can now move to Slide 9, please, and a summary of Partnership's results. Unit delivery fell by 5% to 1,791 units as a result of 93 homes lost at the end of March. As we said at Q1, we also saw some impact from flooding and poor weather in Yorkshire and parts of Midlands earlier in the half, and that delayed some site construction activity. Without these impacts, partnerships have been expected to deliver slightly higher completions year-on-year. As you saw from the increased work in progress, we've always expected the growth in partnerships volume to come through in half 2 this year as we previously guided. Revenue was broadly flat, benefiting from higher ASP across all 3 tenures, but this was mainly the result of site mix rather than underlying house price inflation, which was negative 1.8% of completions in the first half. Operating profits fell 21% to GBP 36.3 million, with margin at 7.6%, and I'll explain the movement in margins in more detail shortly. Driven by the impact of reduced margin and an increase in work in progress, return on capital employed fell 47.1% to just below our target range for partnerships.

So moving on to Slide 10, please, showing the margin bridge. And here, we're showing the movement from last year's half year margin to this year's. First of all, we saw a negative impact from HPI on completions in the half. Despite strong house price inflation in the Midlands and Northwest, we have negative house price inflation on our developments around London, and particularly on reservations taken before the general election in December 2019. Overall, excluding the Acton joint venture, this resulted in around 60 basis points of dilution compared to the prior year position. We have seen a strong improvement in pricing after the general election in December with positive HPI of between 2% and 3% in Partnership's forward order book, again, mainly driven by the regional businesses outside London. Our Acton joint venture outperformed last year, partly due to the benefit from the release of the surplus overage provision and this year we delivered only around half as much profit. The margin impact reflects this, along with some negative hedge price inflation, resulting in a 1.3% decline in margin for the division year-on-year. Finally, site mix had an impact of minus 80 basis points on margin as we continue to build out low-margin Westleigh sites, which are due to complete later this calendar year and we have one loss-making development in the Midlands mainly due to extension of time, excess cost and poor sales performance. So overall, the Partnership's margin for the period was 10.6%. As you can see, there's only a modest impact from COVID-19 on the Partnership's margin of 50 basis points. This is driven by 93 loss completions in the division, of which roughly half were private sales on developments with the above-average margins. The pre COVID-19 margin of 11.1% is still lower than our previous medium-term guidance, but it's broadly in line with our expectations for the first half. And before we withdrew guidance for the year, we have been expecting the divisional margin to recover to between 14% and 15% for the full year. We'll come back later in the year with new guidance on margin and performance more generally once we've had more opportunity to assess the impact of our new ways of working and the wider state of the market and economy.

So if I can move on now to Slide 11 and the Housebuilding financials. Volume was up slightly year-on-year to 480 homes, but the number of private completions was lower than last year at 291 million as 34 completions didn't take place as planned at the end of March. Our affordable completions increased by 46 as we recognize these in line with construction activity, and our built programs remained on track throughout half 1 until the middle of March. ASPs were lower in both private and affordable, which was a combination of site mix year-on-year and also the effect of negative house price inflation, which I'll touch on again in a moment. Given the impact of loss completions and land sales, operating profit was significantly lower at GBP 21 million compared to GBP 48 million last year, which when combined with negative HPI, led to a significant drop in operating margin to 11%, with return on capital employed also down 720 basis points to 16.6%.

And now if I can move on to Slide 12, and the Housebuilding margin bridge. And again, we're looking at the movements in operating margin from the last half year. But as you can see, there are more moving parts in the Housebuilding division. It's also worth noting here that the margin for Housebuilding was abnormally high in the first half last year at 21.7%. So firstly, the impact of stripping out the benefit from legacy sites and operational efficiencies last year, results in a year-on-year impact of 240 basis points. We saw much more significant impact from negative HPI in the Housebuilding division, which came through on completions in the half, particularly at the higher price points, and obviously, the Housebuilding division is primarily based in the southeast of England. These were homes reserved from late summer last year when there was significant Brexit and political uncertainty in the market. As with partnerships, we've seen firmer pricing coming through post the general election. But in Housebuilding, pricing in the order book has HPI running only between 0% and 1%. Lower activity in the Housebuilding joint ventures reduced our project management fees in the half and that dilutive margin by 140 basis points. Although we lost 5 land sales at the end of the half, we recognized revenue on 3 small sales during the half. But these were at a lower margin than in the prior year, contributing another 180 basis points for the movement. There was also an impact from operational gearing on our overheads in Housebuilding. As you know, the overhead profile of the business is fixed in the short run. And given the significant reduction in revenue from the lost sales, there was an impact of around 230 basis points on margin. The impact in Housebuilding is more pronounced than in Partnerships because of the GBP 116 million of lost revenue to COVID-19, GBP 97 million related to Housebuilding. This will be a feature in both divisions in the second half as we'll be operating at slower build speeds, and it's likely that some revenue will be deferred out of FY '20 into FY '21 as a result. Finally, there was some residual impact on margin from the underlying site mix in the half of this year. So overall, the margin was significantly lower than last year and our medium-term guidance at 11%. COVID-19 had a much greater impact on the Housebuilding margin of 5% through the combination of the lost sales to other housebuilders and the sites impacted by the 91 completions we lost in March. So overall, the Housebuilding margin is significantly below that medium-term guidance for the division. After adjusting for COVID-19, again, margins are broadly in line with where we expect them to land at the half year at 16%, and we expected them to recover to between 18% and 19% for the full year. But again, when we reinstate guidance later in the year, we'll be able to give you more color on revised expectations for this year and next.

So now if I can move on to Slide 13, please, and our cash and liquidity position. As you know, we fully drew down on our GBP 300 million revolving credit facility in early March. And as of last night, we had around GBP 96 million of cash available, having paid all our suppliers as they were due over the past 6 weeks for what they've done for us a long time. We've also continued to pay all of our staff a 100% of salary during the period of closure, and we expect all staff to be back in the business by the end of May. We currently don't expect to make a claim under the government's job retention scheme. We have our eligibility to participate in the Bank of England CCFF confirmed in April, and we've set up a GBP 300 million commercial paper program to allow us to issue debts under the CCFF should we need it. We see this as being a backup liquidity line should we need it rather than being a core part of our financing moving forward. Now as I said earlier, we haven't declared an interim dividend this year, and we'll review that again at year-end based on how the business has traded through the next 6 months. We've renegotiated a number of land deals and contracts, which has allowed us to defer spend and reprofile some of our developments to ensure they remain viable for us going forward. And I've included a chart here, which profiles out our land spend as we see it at the moment, although this is something we're continuing to work on. As we've gone through the half year results process, we've also run a number of downside scenarios looking at the next 18 months. And we're confident that the financing and covenant suite that we have in place would allow us to withstand even a fairly hard downside scenario. And so we're looking forward to the future with cautious optimism.

Now moving to Slide 14. In summary, then, the funding position of the business is secure and we have sufficient liquidity and covenant headroom for at least the next 18 months. We're not reinstating guidance today on the basis that there's still significant uncertainty around what's going to happen in the coming months, and we've only restarted sites activity this week. Our mixed tenure model differentiates us from the others and gives us added resilience as we move to the recovery phase with an order book of GBP 1.5 billion, and we're well positioned as we recommence construction work over the next few weeks. We'll report our Q3 trading statement in late July and we'll provide a further update on how we see the market at that point. And now let me hand back to Iain.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Iain McPherson, Countryside Properties PLC - Group Chief Executive & Director [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Mike. Clearly, these are unprecedented times and we believe we are managing well through this crisis. In these next few slides, we will look at the impact of COVID-19 on the business and the actions being taken. Our underlying strategy has not changed. In the long term, we continue to target growth to expand our Partnerships business, enhance our approach to sustainability and deliver a greater proportion of modular homes. We will need to be flexible and our resilient business model means we are well positioned to deal with the impact of current crisis.

Our next slide looks at the impact of lost production in the last 7 weeks. The health and safety of our employees, our supply chain and the public are of utmost importance to us. Following the publication of Public Health England guidelines, we took a decision on the 25th of March to close all our construction sites and our 2 factories with office and sales-based staff already working from home. This resulted in a significant impact on private sales with cancellations representing 32.7% of gross reservations in the last 6 weeks, reducing 16% in the last 4 weeks. We have taken 217 gross reservations in the 6 weeks through the 10th of May compared to 411 in the same period last year. We have been working hard during this period of lockdown on our recovery plans which have now begun to take effect. This month, we are planning on restarting work on around 115 of the group's 139 sites with our remaining sites restarting over the course of the next few months. This will involve a phased return to operations as we bring back trades and tranches and ensure that we have sufficient supply of materials and equipment. We expect the level of productivity to be low initially as we end up trades back on sites with new welfare requirements and new operating procedures to adjust to. We also expect efficiency to remain lower, while social distancing measures are in place, extending the time it takes to build homes ready for occupation. As Mike said earlier, it's too early to restart our financial guidance at this stage. And we will provide further assessments as we understand the impact on the housing market later in the year.

On our next slide, we will look at restarting our construction sites. We have adopted the construction leadership council procedures, which meet the requirements of Public Health England, and we have prepared additional guidance to support our sites reopening. Detailed remobilization plans have been produced for each site with approval required by members of the executive team and our Health and Safety Director, with some of the measures we have taken around welfare facilities, enhanced hygiene and steps to ensure social differencing listed here on this slide. Another significant point of difference is our modular panel factory. Automation in the factory reduces the numbers of people involved on-site and therefore lends itself well to social distancing on the production line. We can secure bulk supplies materials and have significant storage capability, which gives us security over our supply chain. It remains the faster route to construct homes with increased build speed and traditionally built homes on site. We expect around 940 homes to be completed in modular panels in this financial year and 1,350 homes in the next financial year. In addition, our mixed tenure business model will be a real differentiator for us as we return to sites. We can prioritize building affordable and PRS homes, which are already under contact and this will allow us to target production and generate cash and profit quickly on our return to site. And as we build-out we are not as reliant on private sale market as others. Clearly, though, this will still be impacted by the slower build rates I mentioned a moment ago.

Next slide, please. We are very aware of the wider impact our business plays in the communities in which we operate. We have signed the COVID-19 Business Pledge to join forces with around 300 other businesses to signal our commitment to our employees, our customers and the communities we serve.

Turning to each of these groups in a bit more detail, our next slide looks at how we've been engaging with our employees. We had already started a program of culture transformation in our business, modernized thinking in several areas. And we appointed a culture transformation director to lead us as we reevaluate our corporate purpose and our values this year. Regular face-to-face open communication with our employees for me and the rest of the senior leadership team has been critical as we navigate crisis. Where possible, we have encouraged our employees to volunteer through the NHS volunteering program along with our own initiatives with large numbers willing to help. All our staff are currently receiving 100% of pay, including 1,300 colleagues placed on further leave in early April. We are not intending to claim under job retention scheme and most of our staff are now back to work. We have also announced the next issuance of our all employee Pay As You Earn scheme, in line with our normal arrangements.

Our next slide looks at how we are keeping customers informed. We recognize this has been a difficult time for our customers, especially over 1,100 purchasers who have reserved or exchanged homes with us. We are relating closely with them as we work through new handover dates. Our ongoing investments in IT over the recent years -- most of our staff had laptops and could directly access all our systems, ensuring remote working was viable. We've been able to stay in close contact with our customers helping with stabilization of our private order book. We have introduced new and straightforward ways of selling online with virtual home tools and webinars, which have contributed to 217 gross reservations taken over the last 6 weeks to the 10th of May. Our cancellations to the 10th of May have created to elevate the spend to the private order book or 3% of the total order book on the 25th of March.

Our next slide looks at how we are supporting our communities. One of our objectives is to remain active in the communities in which we operate and have a positive effect from those most in need through this period. We've been working very closely with our public sector partners across the country to target our actions where it is needed most, and jointly look for shared community initiatives. We announced the establishment of a GBP 1 million communities fund to support the most fundable people in places we operate, which is boosted from the salary and fee reductions made by the Executive and Board of Directors. We aim to ensure the fund is provided directly to individuals to help them through these next few months. Examples of some of the funding include working with community groups across housing estates to provide food parcels for families and activity packs for children who have had limited access to outside space, providing IT facilities to elderly residents in care homes who have not been able to keep in contact with family and friends, direct loans and food donations to food banks and working with local authorities to collect and distribute supplies. In addition, we continue to donate surplus protective equipment to front line healthcare workers with over 25,000 individual pieces donated in March and April.

I will now move on to explaining our operational performance. I hope you can see that we have reacted quickly to COVID-19, ensuring that we can keep people safe and planning methodically to the open sites in line with government guidance. An integral part of our response is to consider the welfare of our employees, our customers and the communities in which we integrate with. Now let me give you a bit more detail on the first half operational performance.

Our next slide demonstrates resilience from our mixed tenure model. As Mike said earlier, we completed 2,271 homes in the first half of the year. Only 1/3 of these homes were private sale with the other 2/3 being affordable and PRS homes. The affordable and PRS homes continue to give us added resilience and supportive cash generation as we invoice partners against monthly valuations. Clearly, we do not yet know the full impact of COVID-19 on the wider economy or the housing market. So our ability to recommence possible construction on our sites, gives us confidence to get the business back on track without the reliance on private sales. You will see in a moment that we have a significant amount of contracted revenue for affordable and PRS homes in our forward order book, giving us reliable access to income as we return to site.

Our next slide shows our trading performance during the half. We have seen a very strong performance during the half, particularly in our second quarter following the general election, with sales rates consistently ahead of our target range of 0.6 to 0.8 sales per outlet per week. Our net reservation rate for the half was 0.93, which is a strong performance, but this has subsequently fallen sharply April and May as we have closed sales offices. We were selling from 69 outlets by the end of the half, up 15% year-on-year with a further 70 sites having started construction. The reduction in our average selling price is a combination of mix and price reductions, mainly from the first quarter of the year as there remained a high level of political uncertainty. We maintained around half of our private sales, first-time buyers, and we will continue to target affordability to ensure price points and those house of reach for our purchasers. Our use of Help To Buy remained Board consistent at around half of our private sales and 17% of total completion. We also had minimal use of part-exchange in line with the previous year.

Our next slide assesses the supply of land in Partnerships and Housebuilding. As we move into the second half, we have had a strong land bank in both divisions, which gives us real confidence about the recovery in the future. In Partnerships, we secured 5,450 additional plots in the first half, with over 900 plots secured with Homes England and some significant sites secured with local authorities and list provided. Our secured land banking in Partnerships stands to over 37,000 plots with visibility over a further 90,000 plots in the bid pipeline. Our Housebuilding land bank increased by 1,730 plots, which is predominantly strategic land for promotions with planning system to support each years' development. Importantly, we only earned 23% of the Housebuilding land bank, in line with our objective to have a secure supply for a period of around 3 years. With over 53% of our total land bank having secured some formal planning permission, we are well placed to get sites delivering again on our return to production.

Our next slide assesses our forward order book. Our Partnerships forward order book is strong at over GBP 1 billion of work, which is contractually secure. As you can see, a strong growth in affordable housing as we develop new relationships with partners in geographies as far as London and the Southeast. At the 31st of March, we had over GBP (inaudible) million of our second half revenue already in the order book, and we were around 3/4 forward sold on private sales, in line with our normal expectations for this point in the year. We have over GBP 432 million of private forward sales, delivering revenue in 2020 and 2021. Clearly, these will be impacted by sale build rate. Most of our short-term order book has planned permission and will support revenue and cash generation, in particular, from affordable and PRs homes as we recommence construction. Where we are still waiting for some planning permission delayed in recent months, we expect the planning system begin to normalize as we go through the second half of the year as local authorities adapt new ways of working. Whilst we saw some deflation in private sales prices in the first half, the private reservations in the order book in 2021 have house price inflation of between 1% and 2%. This is represented in our average selling prices, which again is a combination of mix and house price inflation.

Next slide, please. I want to finish by looking at our nonfinancial KPIs. It is important that we do not lose sight of these during the remainder of the year, as they are important indicators of the overall health of the business. We are really pleased to have achieved the HBF 5 Star Homebuilder status for the first time in the group's history this year. This is a real testament to the work carried out by our staff and supply chain partners in building quality homes and creating great places to live. Our build quality remains in line with the industry benchmark at 0.26, and this will improve as we deploy more modular homes across our sites. And finally, our accident incident rate continued to be better than the benchmark groups at 216 incidents for 100,000 people at risk. This is likely to go up slightly as fewer people have been working on site, but should regularize again as we move back into production.

So moving on to our final slide. In summary, our business model is robust and will position Countryside well in recovery from COVID-19. Our return to site activity this month is being tightly controlled to make sure we maintain appropriate social distancing and protect the well-being of our employees, supply chain and the public. We have secure funding lines in place who are committed to revolving credit facility and access to the Bank of England's COVID-19 corporate financing facility should it be needed. We continue to employ all staff the full salary, and our current plans do not include claiming on the government's job retention scheme. We remain committed to the communities in which we work and our new GBP 1 million community funds will help those most in need as we navigate through the crisis. We are running the business for the long term, and we are underpinned by our key differentiators. We have a strong order book, we can generate profits and cash flows as construction restarts without being wholly reliant on the private sale market. Our mixed tenure model remains robust with affordable and PRS bias. We are flexible as we prioritize different tenures to meet the demand for homes. Our modular panel factory assists in production and reduces the need for labor on-site as homes are constructed, and we continue to see good demand for our homes across all tenures, particularly in the new geographies that were established with the Midlands and the north of the country.

Thank you for listening, and we are now going to hand back to the operator for questions.

================================================================================

Questions and Answers

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Jon Bell, would you please ensure you line has been muted locally.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jonathan Matthew Bell, Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, hello. Can you hear me?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael I. Scott, Countryside Properties PLC - Group CFO & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hi, Jon.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jonathan Matthew Bell, Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Analyst [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mike, Iain, I think I've got 3. The first one is, I think you referred to loss-making development in the Midlands. Just wonder whether you could give us some color on what's going wrong or has gone wrong there? Second, on the land -- are you expecting those sales to come back or are those deals? Should we think of those deals as debt? And are there -- were there any other land sales expected to go through in the second half of the year? And then the third question is just on those lost completions in March. Have any of those completed since that been possible -- what's the kind of rough timeline for trying to convert those missing numbers?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael I. Scott, Countryside Properties PLC - Group CFO & Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks Jon. So I'll pick up on the first 2 if that's okay. So the loss-making site in the Midlands is one development in the portfolio in the West Midlands, essentially there was very local conditions there, ground conditions and that led to a much longer lead time than we expected. So we suffered from additional problems there and there was a little bit on sales prices. But it's not -- I wouldn't read across from that into the broader portfolio. And in terms of land sales, clearly, that's been one of the big moving parts for us in the first half. And I think the difference this year is that we plan to do all of our land sales in half 1. So we expected about GBP 18 million of profit from those land sales in the first half. That's broadly equivalent to the total that we did last year. So I think we did $18.6 million from land and commercial last year. But last year, it was split 6 in the first half and 12 in the second. So overall, for the full year, it's a broadly similar level. Now in terms of whether they'll come back, to be honest, I would expect they'll probably come back at some point, but I'm not sure quite yet. I mean the reason that they didn't complete in the first half was that all of us in the sector switched into cash conservation mode as we came into March and saw what was happening. And obviously, there will be made to other housebuilders. So I think the deals also make sense, but I'm not entirely sure when they will complete.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Iain McPherson, Countryside Properties PLC - Group Chief Executive & Director [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And just on a -- just on the loss completions in the half. We have 184 completions, of which 79 of those were private completions and all those private completions, they are just completions into Q3, mainly as a result of people not being able to get their mortgages confirmed because values were going out and I'm just taking the mortgage valuation. Some conveyance solicitors were advising their clients not to exchange because they weren't sure about the impact of the economy, albeit most of those have now exchanged or as we close down construction, we were unable to actually complete those units ready for occupation. So all of those completions of half 1 will now occur in Q3.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Next question we have comes from Emily Biddulph from Crédit Suisse.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Emily Louise Biddulph, Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - Research Analyst [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I've got 3 questions, please. Yes, first one to gross margin. I just wanted to understand what the gross margin is in both Partnerships and Housebuilding, if you disclose that? And secondly, you've obviously talked about the gross margin in the order book being better. I just wanted to understand the mix effects in there that we need to understand, like the things that are sort of genuinely durable and sort of how those might play out in the second half? And then thirdly, I think there's a comment in the statement that you talked about last year benefited from operating efficiencies in the first half of the year that don't repeat -- didn't repeat in this year. I just wanted to understand what those were if there's a chance that they come back at some point?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael I. Scott, Countryside Properties PLC - Group CFO & Director [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That sounds like 3 for me I believe in that case. And on gross margins, we were just a touch on the 17% at group level. And I think if you look into the divisions, it was about 16% in Partnerships and just under sort of 18.5% to 19% in Housebuilding. We have said that the pricing that's in the order book is firmer. So we've got HPI coming through in the order book of 1.6%. And then also the mix of sites and developments that we have coming through in half 2 gave us line of sight into year-end margins in both divisions that were closer to the medium-term guidance. So before the COVID-19 impact, we were looking at margins of between 18% and 19% in Housebuilding and between 14% and 15% in Partnerships. I mean I think we have been guiding previously that about 1/3 of the profit would come in the first half of this year and we have sent a few signals on margin. But if you look at the completions number that we did against the full year consensus, it was actually 35%, and the operating profit delivered against that just a touch under 1/3. So we were broadly on track to deliver what people were expecting for the full year. On the operational efficiency piece, I think there's a couple of things going on. Last year, we had a real focus on that in the first half, and we have lots of programs running. What we've been doing since then is we've been investing in the business. So we've set up a new western region in the Housebuilding division, for example, that hadn't fully come through into production, but we laid the groundwork for that and additional people and infrastructure to support it. So that was carrying a little bit of additional overhead. And then in the first half last year in Partnerships, we'd opened new larger offices to support the growth in the Midlands. So we don't have offices in Leicester and Solihull, for example. So again, we're carrying a bit of overhead related to that and the people we go with them. So there's a bit of annualization effect in there as well.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We now have Gavin Jacob from Barclays.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gavin Jacob McClanahan, Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Iain, Mike, yes, few from me, if I could, please. The first one is just around kind of getting back to construction mostly, but one of other few peers discussing it with our [nationals] this morning, the same have come out and said within the last week, they we've got back to circa 65% of production capacity. Just wondering kind of if you'll be willing to put some sort of number of times is going to when you think you're able to get back to a certain level. I know you've talked about it being a slow road. But I mean, ultimately, I guess, given the conditions you'll be operating, will you would be willing to put a number on it. And then I guess the second and third one is linked to the cancellation rates in the forward order book. I think, Iain, you mentioned that the cancellation rate since the end of March. Can you just clarify those numbers for us again, please? And then linked to that, where the forward order book sits now, just want to turn it into Slide 26 that you provided, I guess, the timing of where the order book and the revenues can be throw or will come.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Iain McPherson, Countryside Properties PLC - Group Chief Executive & Director [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Sure, Gavin. No problem at all. So just in terms of construction, we started going back to a number of our sites this week. We would expect around 115 of our sites to open during the course of May. We're expecting the majority of this month being taken up conducting those trades back from sites, ensuring that they understand the site rules and that they are properly trained and properly inducted back into the new ways of working. We have a compliance officer that's responsible for each of the sites to ensure that the measures around social distancing and the other guidance that we put in place can be properly adhered to. And looking at the quantum of welfare facilities and the logistics plans associated with levels of people we think we can now accommodate. We believe that we'll probably be at somewhere between 60% and 70% of the production whilst the social distancing measures are in place, albeit that hasn't been tested yet because none of the sites are back up and fully operational yet. In terms of the cancellation rates, so we saw our first 2% cancellations in those first regulations since the lockdown. But what's happened in the last 4 weeks is that's normalized back to around 16%, which is broader in line with our normal trading conditions. Let me just give you a bit of flavor in terms of what the demand is and what our level of reservations are. We normally trade at about 0.6 to 0.8 sales per order per week, and we've been trading at a net level of 0.5. So actually only marginally below our trading range. So we're still seeing good inquiries. We're still seeing strong demand. And as the government has now unlocked housing markets and encouraging people and allowing people to now go and move home. We'll be planning to open our sales outlook again, probably sometime over the next 2 to 3 weeks. We started the first of June, and we will obviously expect any reservation rates as we reopen them. But we have been really encouraged by the fact that we move very quickly to using new ways of engaging with customers through technology and taking go virtual tours, doing webinars, doing virtual face-to-face communication. And have enabled customers to reserve their homes online and to make payments as we watch them online. In terms of the forward order book, the forward order book is already strong at over GBP 1.5 billion, and about GBP 1.1 billion of that, Gavin, is already contracted and sold to 4,000 providers and POS organization, typically institutions, and again, for the housing providers. And that is contracted work that we can get back on-site quickly and start recovering revenues and returns.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gavin Jacob McClanahan, Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And so that number is the spot number, kind of, as we sit here today?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Iain McPherson, Countryside Properties PLC - Group Chief Executive & Director [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, it's broadly similar to the end of March.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We now have a question from Clyde Lewis from Peel Hunt.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Clyde Lewis, Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I have got few, if I may. Firstly, can I follow-up on Gavin's question there on productivity. If you're talking about sort of 60% to 70% of -- if like, historic sort of production levels, what some level of staffing would you be looking at? Because presumably, you would have fewer sublease on-site than you historically did. So just wanted to get some sort of idea there. Second one was on website activity. And again, that sort of virtual interest. And again, if you can sort of give us a few metrics around that, just to sort of give some idea again of whether there's been a pickup in activity over the last few weeks? And again, trying to get a sort of flavor for where customer demand might be. The third one I had was on new site openings and any new phases. What are your thought around that at the moment? Presumably, there's a sort of a bit of a difference between affordable and the housebuilding divisions. But just wanted to sort of explore that a little bit. And the last one was on, I think the slide that Mike had. On the Slide 6 on the sort of the waterfall chart on sort of operating profits. And the GBP 18.2 million you had in there for the land sales, that's presuming the drop year-on-year, but how much did you make during the half or those land sales that did go through? And also that GBP 4.8 million, I think, Mike, you referred to a lot of that being release of bonuses. Is that it? Or will we see some of that impact in the second half of the year as well? Sorry, there was an awful lot there but...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Iain McPherson, Countryside Properties PLC - Group Chief Executive & Director [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, no, that's fine. That's an important slide. So in terms of productivity, there's also 60% to 70%. I mean, of course, that is an estimate at this stage, and we've seen others kind of talk about slightly lower levels than that. They are some who talk about potentially slightly higher level than that. In terms of what that relates to on site, you're all are going to see the same sort of picture in terms of numbers of people in the employment on the site because we're having to put in place fairly careful measures to ensure that we don't have people working in close proximity wherever possible. So where we've got people working in a property, they will be limited to 1 person at a time. And if there is requirements to have more than 1 person, typically because of management handling with those materials. And that will have to be risk assessed and approved via our site management team and our compliance officer to be sure it can happen safely. And when that happens, they'll have to put on 4 PPE, including face coverings and other aspects. So we will slow down below the production as we make sure we can operate very safely and particularly the welfare of the employees that are working on our site. In terms of website activity, the website activity is broadly flat. We've seen a good level of demand, and we're getting good call levels as well. So it hasn't just come through the website. We've had good calls and the calls are coming through sales consultants. All of our sales outlets are still open but only remotely, so people aren't physically able to go to them. So we've lost out the activity you would normally see in terms of drop in visitor numbers. But we've been really active in making sure that we can call their house and we can do e-mail campaigns and try and engage in different ways. And I think that's probably one of the reasons why we've seen a very good level of reservations over the period. So in the last 6 weeks, it's 217 reservations. If you take that figure from the period of lockdown, it's just under 350. We're very pleased that actually we can continue that level of reservations over the next few weeks. And when we open the sales outlets, we would expect that to increase further. In terms of new site openings, well, of course, that will be very much dependent upon the individual sites. As you know, our business model is big different than the others and that we typically will have particularly in partnerships, around 2/3 of sites being delivered for affordable housing and for PRS homes. And so long as those contracts are secured and into a signed contract, then there's absolutely no reason why we won't want to start those sites because their digital income from the moment we start. And it's just for us making sure we've got a fairly sensible WIC pattern. I mean our priority over this month and next is to make sure we start those sites where we've got homes already partly built and customers where they seem to move early. We've got over 1,100 private properties where customers we've exchanged to reserve contract costs. And they are desperate to move into their homes because many of them are living in honestly poor accommodations at the moment or looking to move areas for various reasons. So we've actually got some very strong commitment to ensure those customers are prioritized first.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael I. Scott, Countryside Properties PLC - Group CFO & Director [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So if I pick up your last 2 slides, just on the land sales piece. So the GBP 18.2 million that's in the waterfall on Slide 6 is actually the impact of what was deferred at the end of the year. So that's not a half-on-half impact. Just to give you those numbers. Last year, in the first half, we had around GBP 6.5 million of profit from land sales. This year, we only had a couple of very small bits go across. So there's only GBP 1 million actually completed in the half. So the year-on-year impact is minus 5%, but we had expected that additional GBP 18 million to come through in half 1, and it didn't. And again, just as I said earlier, year-on-year for the full year, we were expecting it to be broadly flat, but it's just the phasing this year was front-end weighted. So that was driving that change. And then on the release of bonuses, I think as we sit here today, I think it's very difficult to see that unwinding in the second half, given the targets that we've got in place. I think there are probably things like site-related bonuses, which are linked to production and some of the sales bonuses for the sales staff that will still be paid, and we're allowing for that and the numbers already. But more generally, the profit-related bonuses, I think, is very unlikely they'll be paid out this year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Clyde Lewis, Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Can I come back then on that waterfall chart? Because obviously, if the GBP 18.2 million drop is not really for land -- I appreciate why you've shown that GBP 18.2 million. Presumably then, there's a bigger drop in private sales and affordable sort of profitability because the GBP 79.3 million really was a GBP 72.8 million, if -- or I suppose GBP 73.8 million, if I add GBP 1 million back?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael I. Scott, Countryside Properties PLC - Group CFO & Director [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So I think what we're showing there quite is, we're trying to give some comfort in terms of what our expectations have been for the business before the impact of COVID-19. So the GBP 79 million is what we were expecting to deliver in March as we came through February. So that was trying to give some comfort around that 1/3, 2/3 split. Does that make sense?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Clyde Lewis, Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. No, that's great.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We now have a question from Alastair Stewart from Progressive Equity Research.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alastair Robert Stewart, Shore Capital Group Ltd., Research Division - Analyst [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Actually followed on really from quite some question. Just kind of prosaically, when everything is up and running, you've got all your site back, the protocols are in all place. Can we get a feel for just how low -- much longer it will take to build an average home than it was before? And will there be extra cost per -- obviously not looking for detailed numbers but just a gut feel? The second question is, you see more demand across the industry really for off-site construction as a result of this pandemic and the possibility that others might follow in their wake -- in this wake.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Iain McPherson, Countryside Properties PLC - Group Chief Executive & Director [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So just in terms of time, it would take to an average home, yes, it will increase the time to do that. And if you kind of think about what's probably happening, we probably lost a quarter now in terms of production. So it's going to take a bit of time to start to recover that and with reduced production levels on a normal working week. Clearly, the time to build a home will extend. And we think that will probably extend by around 25%. There are mixed things that we're looking to put in place to try and cover that. And you've probably seen in the last 48 hours, the government has extended working hours on sites and enabling us to get people in earlier and to allow them to stay later. And also to facilitate more weekend working as well. So we're currently in discussions with our supply chain to see whether or not we could recover some of that loss time. But we're not in a position to say that, that's absolutely the case at this moment in time. In terms of cost for the home, there will be a small increase because whenever you extend out the period to do the home, you've got the running costs associated with running sites. And of course, some of the measures we're putting in around ensuring we can deal with having the right and the welfare of citizens on the sites. So we have put in marquees to give more space for the people to be able to eat within more drawing rooms and sort of more wash stations for that site as well as the compliance officer to ensure that we can meet those requirements. There will ultimately be an additional cost. But we think that will be fairly limited in the long run. So we ultimately would expecting that to have a significant impact because we're look to mitigate those costs in other ways. And in trends of offsite manufacture, there's been huge demand for looking at well-built modular homes for some time. And we've got huge amounts of demand from our partners and particularly those organizations that deal with us in terms of the opportunities, such as Homes England, that once the homes are built in a Partnership fashion, using modern methods. And our system, we've built and sold homes now for a number of years using the system with every employee out of our Warrington factory. And to be honest with you, the quality that comes through is a lot better than you would probably have building traditionally build sites and homes -- on sites because the tolerances are that much more improved. And therefore, we can make sure that you don't have some of those issues that occur when you're building in the extreme weathers of high winds and rains. So we think that the demand will continue. And we've decided to continue the investments in the second launch of the factory in the midlands that we would expect to have operational capacity out from -- in 2021.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alastair Robert Stewart, Shore Capital Group Ltd., Research Division - Analyst [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And I'd just say then to continue on that, have you had increased incoming to third-party inquiries, specifically since the lockdown due to the better social distancing impact of sites?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Iain McPherson, Countryside Properties PLC - Group Chief Executive & Director [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Not specifically. I mean that's something that has been particularly been reported back to us. But I don't think we necessarily will always advertise the fact that we're able to manage the social distancing a lot easier on the production line, because clearly, there's a lot of automation that occurs. So actually, the number of people employed are actually very low.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alastair Robert Stewart, Shore Capital Group Ltd., Research Division - Analyst [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'm thinking more of social distancing -- sorry, I'm thinking more of social distancing implications on sites. You've not got guys walking about with 6 radiators of measuring tapes. I would have assumed that offsite manufacturing. This is Christmas come early for it.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Iain McPherson, Countryside Properties PLC - Group Chief Executive & Director [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. No absolutely. I mean, if you look at what happens on the sites now, the measures are, we've earmarked all the walking routes, all of the congregation areas, everything, actually has those areas marked out physically on the ground and in the spaces that people operate in. And people are walking with boots, typically have one-way walking boots. So we are always over that in terms of the on-site position. But clearly, in the factory, it is, to a large extent, automated. Therefore, it does lend itself very well to manage the requirements of social distancing we don't think will impact our production levels from the factory.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We now have a question from Will Jones from Redburn.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

William Jones, Redburn (Europe) Limited, Research Division - Partner of Construction & Building Materials Research [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just a few for me, please, just if you like it, exploring the reservations you have made during lockdown. And within that, do you have any concept of how many of those were leads that were in the system, I guess, before lockdown started? How many of those are actually visited sites versus not? I'm just trying to get a sense, I suppose, as to the proportion of those that are kind of genuine virtual new buys since it all kicked off? Second was just confirming if you've made any changes to price and/or incentives again since late March? And then finally, really of those buyers, how well are you seeing them being supported by the lenders? Obviously, we're seeing quite a few anecdotes, both positive and negative, but how are you seeing them for your ongoing customers?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Iain McPherson, Countryside Properties PLC - Group Chief Executive & Director [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So just in terms of the reservations -- thank you, Will. We -- there probably is some level in there of people that we already have some engagement with. But what we continued to find over the last year is that there's only around sort of 2 or 3 weak lead into the most reservations that come through. So what was that margin been the case in the first couple of weeks as we went into lockdown? We actually think that the reservations we've taken in the last 4 or 5 weeks have actually come from brand-new leads and brand-new inquiries, and we can see that with the increased numbers going into our database. And those people, of course, wouldn't have been able to go into -- show homes or into the marketing suite because they've been closed. But clearly, they came to our aborted site still if they so wished, and they could have seen it. But our feeling is, they are new reservations and they work with the people that were already in the system. We haven't had any material changes to prices. So we haven't seen any reductions. And we're not offering significant incentives. We've had a couple of people come back to us and say, "We can count prices are going to fall." We reduce supplies. We've been fairly firm on that, that we won't. And those reservations have continued and some of those have moved into exchange now. So I think there's always going to be a part that people try to sort of put you into the force position, but we're not a poor seller. And we're pretty well reserved to reserves prior to the COVID-19 crisis to the tune of around 75% by the half year. And we would expect ordinarily to be fully reserved by the end of Q3, and the rates of sale we were achieving, that was absolutely the likely scenario that would have occurred. So we haven't substantially had to make any changes that we reflected on new centers. And in terms of lenders, we've absolutely seen some conditions where our purchases have struggled to get mortgage valuations coming through because their surveyors haven't been able to go out and do fiscal evaluations. That has -- actually they have started to change over the last 14 hours with some of the big banking groups now confirming that from Monday next week, they will now recommence physical evaluations on sites. Some had moved to test evaluations, but it was very limited. But we now expect with government's announcement 2 days ago, we lost (inaudible), sorry, but the whole process will start to unlock. We'll get rest of people through their home purchase.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The final question from the phone lines comes from Emily Biddulph from Crédit Suisse.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Emily Louise Biddulph, Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - Research Analyst [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I just had a couple of quick follow-ups. I just want to understand that the margin on land sales in the first half of last year versus the first half of this year, it looks like if it's sort of 180 basis point drag. Just wanted to understand whether this year's margin is sort of exceptionally low or last year was particularly high. And just on H2 completions, I realized it's really difficult at this stage to give us proper guidance. But if we think about the build rate, you've obviously had sort of pushing 2 months where nothing very much has happened. And then from here, you're sort of saying that the build rate will be something sort of 60% to 70% of normal. Is that the right match to get to sort of where affordable and PRS revenues could come out? Is it -- would you encourage us to look at those as a sort of a basis point sort of starting, so therefore, potentially kind of 50% down year-on-year? Or are there other factors we should think about in the mix? And then just finally, just on the order book, can you tell us what percentage of the private order book is exchanged already?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael I. Scott, Countryside Properties PLC - Group CFO & Director [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Let me just pick up the first couple of there. So margin on land sales, it's a bit of both actually in terms of the year-on-year impact. And really, it's just a feature of the locations and size of what we were selling there. And for half 2 completions, I think it's probably a bit early for us to really give guidance on that. We've only started back on-site this week. And the focus is very much on trading staff and making sure we've got the right health and safety procedures in place. Clearly, we'll build up to that increased level of production, as Iain said. But really, I think it's -- we think it's too early to be giving formal guidance on what H2 completions will look like. Sorry, I lost the third one, Emily.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Emily Louise Biddulph, Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - Research Analyst [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, that's right. It was just on the percentage of the order book that's exchanged already as a private order book, if possible?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael I. Scott, Countryside Properties PLC - Group CFO & Director [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry, right. Okay. So that's about 1/4 in terms of what's in that order book is already exchanged.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We have no questions registered. So we'll hand back over to you for the webcast question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Victoria Louise Prior, Countryside Properties PLC - IR & Strategy Director [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And we've just got 3 questions from Glynis on the webcast from Jefferies. The first question is a follow-up on profit from land sales that comes as a bit of a surprise. That normal guidance for housebuilding margin include land sales profit, i.e., 2 percentage weight of margin. The second question is your order book is spread over a number of years. When would you normally stop taking renovations for completions in the current year? And the third one is, can you please give us an update on any communications you may have had with government in the past week and any color on topics that may have been discussed?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael I. Scott, Countryside Properties PLC - Group CFO & Director [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Thanks, Glynis. I'll pick up with the first couple of there. So our guidance on margins for housebuilding and the group always does include land sales and that's being consistent now over a number of years. In terms of the order book, at the half year, we would expect to be about 75% sold for the year. And that's absolutely where we were at the end of March. So actually, again, in terms of our visibility in CRM pre COVID-19, we were on track compared to where we would expect to be at this stage in the year. And we typically sell-through to probably the end of June or July, and as you know, year ended September. So that would be the broad shape of it. And I'll let Iain take the final piece.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Iain McPherson, Countryside Properties PLC - Group Chief Executive & Director [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So on discussions with the government, we're really pleased the government has been visible and listens to the comments that the industry has made. And we've been engaging with them alongside the Home Builders Federation over the last couple of months. I mean it's not really that easy for me to give you an indication on any measures that they might come forward with because I think that stands government to release that. But we've been talking significantly about unlocking the process for the people to be able to buy homes. I mean a lot of people have been stuck without mortgage valuations haven't been able to get removals to sort of take their -- their physical move or solicitors haven't been particularly engaged in the process as they've been encouraging people not to exchange contracts until there's a bit more certainty that they're actually able to move. So the announcements this week is really helpful, and we're pleased that happened. We've been talking to government a lot about our planning and making sure that we can get some relaxations about some of the planning conditions. And again, this week, they've come out and said that working hours can be extended, as I mentioned earlier, both into the evening and also weekends. And we would like to see that extended further really around making sure that local authorities can deal with some of the consultation process easier online. Because still it's very difficult to get people together in rooms and in committees to take planning commissions coming through. So our main discussion has really been around getting the house market moving better, facilitating the grant of plan commissions. And we'll have to wait to see what happens in terms of any other measures they might come out.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Victoria Louise Prior, Countryside Properties PLC - IR & Strategy Director [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. We've got no final questions, I think, either on the webcast or on the call. So I hand back to Iain.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Iain McPherson, Countryside Properties PLC - Group Chief Executive & Director [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So thank you, Vicky. So with no further questions, I would just like to thank you for your time. If you do have any further questions, then please feel free to call myself, Michael, Vicky, over the coming days. We look forward to meeting up again in a not-to-distant future. So thank you very much.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [43]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ladies and gentlemen, this does complete today's call. Thank you again for joining. You may now disconnect your lines, and have a lovely day.