Edited Transcript of CSH.UN.TO earnings conference call or presentation 8-May-20 2:00pm GMT

Corporate Participants

* Karen Sullivan

Chartwell Retirement Residences - President & COO

* Sheri L. Harris

Chartwell Retirement Residences - CFO

* Vlad Volodarski

Chartwell Retirement Residences - CEO & Trustee

Conference Call Participants

* Brendon Abrams

Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division - Analyst of Real Estate

* Chris Couprie

CIBC World Markets Corp. - Analyst

* Himanshu Gupta

Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division - Analyst

* Jonathan Kelcher

TD Securities Equity Research - Analyst

* Pammi Bir

RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Analyst

* Tal Woolley

National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Troy Raymond MacLean

BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - Analyst

Presentation

Operator [1]

Please stand by. Your conference is ready to begin. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Chartwell Retirement Residences Q1 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. Following the formal comments, we will hold a question-and-answer session. Please be advised that this call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Vlad Volodarski, Chief Executive Officer of Chartwell Retirement Residences. Please go ahead, sir.

Vlad Volodarski, Chartwell Retirement Residences - CEO & Trustee [2]

Thank you, Maud. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. There is a slide presentation to accompany this conference call available on our website at chartwell.com under the Investor Relations tab.

Joining me are Karen Sullivan, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Sheri Harris, Chief Financial Officer.

Let me remind everyone that during this call, we may make statements containing forward-looking information and non-GAAP measures. I direct you to our MD&A and other securities filings for information about the assumptions, risks and uncertainties inherent in such forward-looking information and details of such non-GAAP measures.

More specifically, I direct you to the added disclosures in our Q1 2020 MD&A under the heading Forward-Looking Information and COVID-19 Risk, for a discussion of risks and uncertainties introduced by the COVID-19 pandemic. These documents can be found on our website or at sedar.com.

All crises have a tendency to bring either the best or the worst in people. No doubt this one brought out the best in Chartwell people. The stories of selfless dedication and commitment of our frontline employees, residences management staff, our regional and corporate support teams, are numerous, heartwarming and inspirational on so many levels. In these difficult circumstances, our employees continue to provide exceptional services and compassionate care to our residents, ensuring that they're physically and mentally active and feel connected to their loved ones and their communities.

Our people also support each other, stepping in when their coworkers fall ill, encouraging each other with kind words and actions. I'm proud to be a part of this outstanding 15,000 people strong group, and I'm deeply grateful to each one of them for everything that they are doing for our residents, their families and each other.

The overwhelming support and words of gratitude and encouragement we receive from our residents, their families, communities where we serve, and in many cases, from government and public health officials, are just amazing and drive us to continue our important work during this difficult time. While the residences teams are focused on keeping our residents safe, providing direct care and services to them and keeping their loved ones informed, their ability to maintain this focus has been strongly supported by our regional and corporate teams. This is where our culture, the depth of talent within our organization and the strength of our management platform has really come through.

I'm now going to turn the call over to Karen to discuss measures that our teams have been undertaking to provide direction and support to our residences during this pandemic. Karen?

Karen Sullivan, Chartwell Retirement Residences - President & COO [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Vlad. As shown on Slide 5, on March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. In the following days, Canadian health authorities and governments began issuing their directives. On that same day, we activated our critical incident command, a cross-functional group of senior leaders and subject matter experts in operations, nursing care, labor relations, human resources, supply chain management, communications, information technology and finance with the following mandate: to monitor, review and interpret governmental and public health authorities' recommendations, directives and orders; to provide timely and clear direction to our regional and residences' operating teams; to provide assistance to our homes that are experiencing shortages through a centralized recruitment campaign and reallocation of our resources, to source sufficient quantities of personal protective equipment; to work with industry associations and governments to inform advocacy efforts to position our sector to effectively address the myriad of emerging issues related to fighting this pandemic; and to assist our homes management teams to provide timely and meaningful communications to residents, families, staff and communities in which they operate, as well as to address media inquiries.

The following are some of the outcomes of the CIC's work. We developed and rolled out enhanced infection control protocols including active screening, modified dining arrangements, enhanced cleaning practices and health monitoring at all of our residences. We established, rolled out and trained our employees on COVID-19 outbreak protocols in all of our communities. Each one of our residences practiced these outbreak preparedness procedures, so they would know exactly what needs to be done if an outbreak is declared. We received numerous letters from residents and families in homes that did experience an outbreak with words of gratitude for our timely communication and clarity of our procedures.

We launched a recruitment campaign, which resulted to date in over 11,000 applications and well over 500 new hires so far. We have over 60 of our corporate staff involved in helping us with these recruitment activities at this time. We established a bilingual 24/7 hotline to quickly respond to any questions that our on-site managers may have in the areas of nursing care, operations, information technology, human resources or PPE inventory.

We sourced sufficient quantities of personal protective equipment and established timely distribution strategies to allow us to exceed public health requirements in providing this protection to our staff and residents. To date, our supply chain management team sourced almost 3 million pieces of this equipment at a cost of close to $4 million. We worked with our partners and associations in supporting the seniors housing sector through informing government's emergency response, including special funding to support the industry and frontline employees, sharing operational information to support smaller operators and participating as the founding -- as one of the founding members of the Canadian Alliance to protect and equip seniors' living, a collective established to source PPE. As a founding member, we contributed $1.5 million to this initiative with 35% of this contribution dedicated to support smaller operators to have access to the much-needed PPE.

I'd like to express my personal gratitude to the staff in our homes as well as our regional and corporate support teams for their truly heroic efforts during this pandemic. Thank you so much. I'd now like to turn it over to Sheri Harris, our Chief Financial Officer, to talk about our financial results. Sheri?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sheri L. Harris, Chartwell Retirement Residences - CFO [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Karen. Turning to our financial position and credit metrics at March 31, 2020, our liquidity amounted to $340.9 million, which included $131 million of cash and cash equivalents and $209.3 million of available borrowing capacity on our credit facilities.

In addition, at March 31, 2020, our share of cash and cash equivalents held in our equity accounted JVs was $7.1 million.

At March 31, 2020, our unencumbered assets had a value of $957.3 million. Our mortgage maturities remain well staggered, with an average term to maturity of 6.9 years at March 31, 2020. Our interest coverage ratio was 3.2x at March 31, 2020. Our debt to gross book value, calculated using the historical cost of our assets, was 52.3% at March 31, 2020. And net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 8.4x.

I'll now take you through a summary of our Q1 2020 results. Net income was $11.4 million compared to $15 million in Q1 2019. For Q1 2020, FFO was $45.3 million or $0.21 per unit compared to $47.1 million or $0.22 per unit in Q1 2019. Our same property adjusted NOI increased by 0.3% in Q1 2020. Same property occupancy was 89.4% in Q1 2020 compared to 90.7% in Q1 2019.

I'll now take you through our platform results. Our Ontario retirement same property platform, net operating income increased by $0.1 million or 0.3%. Occupancy was 84.1% compared to 86.1% in Q1 2019. We received higher rent and service revenues, funding to defray some of our COVID-19 related expenses and lower marketing expenses. This was partially offset by lower occupancies, higher staffing, property tax expenses and as noted, the COVID-19 related expenses.

Our Western Canada same property retirement platform increased NOI by $0.8 million or -- and 5.5% occupancy -- [followed by 0.5%] occupancy with 94.6% compared to 95.1% in Q1 2019.

We earned higher rent and service revenues, and this was partially offset by lower occupancies, higher staffing, property tax expenses, utilities, insurance costs and COVID-19 related expenses. Our Québec same property NOI decreased to $0.9 million or 6.8%. Occupancy was 90.1% versus 91.7% in Q1 of 2019. We had lower occupancies and higher COVID-19 related expenses, higher staffing costs and higher food costs. These were partially offset by modest rental rate increases and lower utility costs.

Our long-term care platform NOI increased by $0.2 million or 3.2% due to increased preferred accommodation revenues and the timing of repair expenses.

I'd like to provide you with a more current update on our occupancy and rents as well as government funding announcements and liquidity. As a reminder, due to the uncertainty of the effects of COVID-19 on April 16, 2020, we withdrew our 2020 outlook contained in our 2019 MD&A.

As you know, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have restricted move-ins of new residents to our homes. At this time, only emergency move-ins are allowed at our retirement communities that are not in outbreak. In addition, for those that are already staying with us on a short-term stay arrangement, we are accepting conversions to permanent residency. We have also been experiencing lower than usual resident move-out rates in our retirement residences. You will see that our monthly occupancy in our same property retirement homes for January was 88.4%; February, 88%; March, 87.4%; and April 85.7%. Our experience in January and February was consistent with 2019. The decline in April from March of 170 basis points is due to reduced move-in activity, partially offset by lower move-outs and short-stay conversions to permanent. We collected substantially all rents for April and May, consistent with past practice. We'd also highlight that the Ontario government recently announced emergency measures funding policy that provides protections over the existing protection of a 97% threshold and outbreak protection policies. We appreciate the speed with which the Ontario government has acted to address occupancy based funding.

With that, we'll turn to recent government funding announcements. We are working extensively with sector associations and all levels of government agencies to navigate this situation together to preserve the health and well-being of residents, staff and their families. And we appreciate the investments made by the provinces that we operate in.

The following funding announcements have been made to date. Québec has provided $410 million, which includes funding for temporary pay increases to health care staff of $287 million. Ontario has announced funding for temporary compensation increases for frontline workers in vulnerable settings. And for Ontario long-term care, $268 million has been allocated to date to support additional expenses, among other initiatives.

Ontario retirement homes have been allocated $20 million to help with the additional cost burden of PPE, screening, staffing, additional cleaning and disinfection protocols.

Alberta is also providing funding for temporary compensation increases for frontline workers in vulnerable settings. And Alberta retirement homes have been allocated $24.5 million. British Columbia has allocated $10 million to assisted living and long-term care. In addition, there will be rate reductions in energy costs, and various deferrals, for example, workers' compensation premiums and realty tax payments.

I'd like to turn to an update of our current liquidity at May 7, 2020. Liquidity amounted to $363.3 million, which included $173.3 million of cash and cash equivalents, $190 million of available borrowing capacity on our credit facilities. In addition, Chartwell's share of cash and cash equivalents held in its equity accounted joint ventures was $12.9 million. Our unencumbered asset pool remained the same as at March 31, 2020, valued at $957.3 million. These unencumbered assets could be used to access additional debt financing, should this be required. We were already in the process of reevaluating returns on projects that were in preconstruction. These projects will continue to be on hold, pending greater clarity on economics in a COVID-19 world. In normal circumstances, we regularly reinvest capital in our own portfolio, with the goal of growing our property NOI and protecting and maintaining our properties.

At this time, we are only allowing essential visitors to enter our properties. And as such, commencing on March 18, 2020, only emergency capital works will be undertaken. This will continue until such time as we can safely allow nonessential visitors to access our properties.

In response to market disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, on March 16, 2020 we announced a temporary suspension of our DRIP program, effective with the April 2020 distribution. The DRIP will remain suspended, and all distributions will be payable in cash until further notice. If and when we resume the DRIP program, investors previously registered in our DRIP who remain continuous unitholders will automatically be reenrolled. I would like to close by joining Vlad and Karen in my heartfelt thanks to our residents, regional and corporate teams who inspire us every day. One of the very best parts of my day is to watch the daily blast from operations' Critical Incident Command to see the incredible, highlighted stories of caring of our staff for our residents and their families.

Another amazing part of my day is learning what the latest innovations are from our corporate teams, who are doing everything possible to make it easier for our homes to care for our residents and communicate with their families.

Thank you. I will now turn the call back to Vlad to wrap up.

Vlad Volodarski, Chartwell Retirement Residences - CEO & Trustee [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Sheri. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on all our lives, global economies and many businesses. This virus is especially dangerous to those with preexisting medical conditions. Many of our residents, particularly in long-term care communities are most vulnerable to becoming seriously ill from this virus. My sympathies and thoughts are with those families who are directly affected by this pandemic. I'm sorry that despite best efforts of our teams, we were unable to protect all of our residents.

Day in and day out now for 2 months our residential staff are showing up to do everything they can to protect our residents, to serve, care and support them in these most trying times. Our regional and corporate teams continue to work virtually around the clock to provide clear direction and support to our local teams so that they can fully focus on their residents. The resolve of our people, the depth and strength of our leadership teams, our strong corporate culture and corporate governance give me confidence that Chartwell will sustain through this pandemic and emerge as a strong and respected industry leader.

Thank you for your time and attention this morning. We would now be pleased to answer your questions. Maud, please open the lines.

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Our first question is from Jonathan Kelcher from TD Securities.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jonathan Kelcher, TD Securities Equity Research - Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I guess, like, understandably, your near-term focus is rightly on operations. But have you guys been -- I'm just trying to see through to the other side and think about occupancy. Have you guys been getting much in the way of inquiries, obviously not through -- you can't do tours, but outside of that, in some of your channels outside of that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Karen Sullivan, Chartwell Retirement Residences - President & COO [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So it's been interesting. The first thing I want to -- and Sheri talked about this a little bit, we have had some move-ins through this, right? Where people who have needs and in situations where we're not in outbreak and people have sold their homes, and they really have -- their situation is such that they need to move in, that has occurred through this in a limited way. And that sort of speaks to, I think, that we are this needs-driven business. And we're already hearing from some of the local health integration networks in Ontario and other places about that. And so the inability of those in need to move in now, we think should create a pent-up demand and support for eventual recovery.

The other thing that's been interesting is our sales force, or we call them retirement living consultants. As this pandemic progressed, they pivoted to contacting the prospects that are in our database and having conversations with them because these are people who are at home alone. And so we've been kind of there for them just to talk, maybe help them a little bit if they needed help ordering things, et cetera. And we could see throughout that and continue to see that there is still, first of all, overwhelming gratitude from our prospects from what they hear that we're doing, but also that there is still an interest from people to move in when -- after this progresses a little bit more and that they are safe to do so. And so what we're in the process of doing is starting to understand some of the -- we have really good safety protocols, but maybe additional protocols we can put in place for when we can take move-ins. And also looking at technology solutions so that we can adapt to, for example, virtual personal visits. So we definitely still see the need out there.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jonathan Kelcher, TD Securities Equity Research - Analyst [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then when you do start move-ins, is that going to be a national thing? Or will it depend on the different provinces and when they open up?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Karen Sullivan, Chartwell Retirement Residences - President & COO [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. Yes. Definitely, it won't be national. And I'm not even -- I'm quite sure it won't even be fully provincial. I think there'll be pockets of the province that will probably open before others. So you think about the North in Ontario, there just hasn't been the same number of outbreaks as some of the urban centers. So I think it will happen in that more sort of staged approach depending on the situation.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jonathan Kelcher, TD Securities Equity Research - Analyst [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And is there any government mandate thing there? Or is that totally a Chartwell decision if you wanted to start opening up in BC, that seems to be ahead of Ontario or Northern Ontario?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Karen Sullivan, Chartwell Retirement Residences - President & COO [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. As I said, they've never -- we have restrictions on visitors so that makes personal visits, obviously, not on right now. But there isn't a restriction on move-ins. It's just when there's that sense of additional safety because we flattened the curve a bit more. So yes. And we wouldn't, of course, move people in if we were COVID -- in a COVID outbreak.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our following question is from Brendon Abrams from Canaccord Genuity.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Brendon Abrams, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division - Analyst of Real Estate [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And congratulations. Firstly, the -- your entire team and particularly the front-line workers who are working under difficult circumstances. Maybe just following up on Jonathan's comments with respect to occupancy. I think you mentioned January and February were relatively consistent with historical levels. And then obviously, the acceleration in April from March, largely due to COVID. I'm just thinking about future occupancy levels, can you just remind us about any seasonality in terms of move-outs? And secondly, can you remind us, just on an annual basis, what retirement home turnover is more generally?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sheri L. Harris, Chartwell Retirement Residences - CFO [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. So we'll start with turnover generally is around 30%. And we typically experience lower move-ins in the first half of the year. The last 4 months of the year are about 20% higher than the first 6 months. And July and August are also generally lower as people tend to be on holidays, a little bit higher in June.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Brendon Abrams, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division - Analyst of Real Estate [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And sorry, on the move-out? The...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sheri L. Harris, Chartwell Retirement Residences - CFO [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Move-outs are relatively consistent depending on a flu season. And we've tracked that back for several years. 2015 would have been the last year that we had those higher turnover levels earlier in the year. What we saw this year was a little bit lower on the turnover front in January and February.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vlad Volodarski, Chartwell Retirement Residences - CEO & Trustee [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

But generally, it's within a few percentage points. So it's fairly close.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Brendon Abrams, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division - Analyst of Real Estate [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. That's good color. And perhaps just thinking about margins and how that might move along with occupancy. Can you -- I don't know if you have a rule of thumb or if you could remind us how much of your operating costs are fixed versus variable? And in other words, if someone moves out and you lose, let's say, $4,000 of incremental revenue, how much in operating costs would you still incur versus save, generally speaking?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vlad Volodarski, Chartwell Retirement Residences - CEO & Trustee [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So our cost structure is step cost structure, right? So if you have one person moving out, then there's very little cost savings that you can achieve on the opposite side, if you have one extra person moving in, there's then very little incremental costs that are being incurred. But it's a step structure. So if you're going from 75% to 85%, the rule of thumb that we're normally using internally is about 75% of cost coming with that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our following question is from Himanshu Gupta from Scotiabank.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Himanshu Gupta, Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division - Analyst [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So on the occupancy discussion, in terms of your sales force communication, what feedback are they receiving from seniors? So if the government restrictions are lifted, do you expect seniors to move in immediately, or are they considering other options, including delaying the decision to move in?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vlad Volodarski, Chartwell Retirement Residences - CEO & Trustee [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, as Karen pointed out, this is need-driven business. I mean as much as we like to have our customers moving in with us for lifestyle choices, the majority still moves in because they need assistance with activities of their daily living or that they foresee that they would need those -- that assistance in the short term. That need doesn't go away. It's still presented in the community. And the feedback that we've been receiving from our retirement living consultants when they're reaching out to these prospects is very positive. There is a lot of questions about when can I move? I'm ready, open it up. And so that gives us hope and some sort of -- some degree of confidence that the recovery will be a bit faster once these restrictions are lifted. That there is this pent-up demand in the system.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Himanshu Gupta, Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division - Analyst [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. And on the sense of demand, do you think you might have to adjust pricing in the near-term, or the demand will be enough post COVID there that no pricing adjustments will be required?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vlad Volodarski, Chartwell Retirement Residences - CEO & Trustee [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, we don't think that the pricing adjustments will be required, at least not at this stage. This -- still, there's a lot of uncertainty out there in terms of the timing and the impact that this has on people. The reality is the profile of our customer normally is that they are very conservative investors. And normally, they either sold their house or they have access to pension income. And so those things have not as much been affected by this pandemic or economic disruptions that we had in the system. So at this time, our expectation is that the pricing will remain the same, but this certainly remains to be seen.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Himanshu Gupta, Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division - Analyst [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. And previously, I think you commented on the seasonality or the pace of new move-ins in the previous years. And it feels like May and June is very similar to the month of April. So if the restrictions are not lifted, can we assume the decline in May and June occupancy will look very similar to April occupancy decline?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vlad Volodarski, Chartwell Retirement Residences - CEO & Trustee [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, it's really hard to tell this. As we pointed out, the turnover has been lower so far. And if this continues, then it should certainly help us to maintain the occupancy. But it's really hard to be making predictions in this environment, especially on a month-to-month basis.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Himanshu Gupta, Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division - Analyst [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. And maybe a final question from me on the development. The completed projects like Sumach in Toronto. I see the expected stabilization has been pushed out by one quarter. Will that be enough? And also, are you looking to revisit the definition of your stabilized occupancy level, which has been previously at 95% or above?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vlad Volodarski, Chartwell Retirement Residences - CEO & Trustee [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So no, our assumptions of stabilized occupancies have not changed. In terms of the timing of the lease-up, I mean, this is the best -- our best estimate in the present conditions that we could make. So we pushed everything off by a quarter, given the fact that now for 2 months, and it's probably going to be a bit longer, when we will not be able to accept residents. As we pointed out, our retirement living consultants and our sales teams continues to reaching out to their prospects and having conversations. And all discussions that I had with respect of this being needs-driven business and that there is a need in the community, applies to our newly developed projects as well. But we felt that it was prudent to push our expected stabilization date by 3 months right now.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Your following question is from Pammi Bir from RBC Capital Markets.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pammi Bir, RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Analyst [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just in terms of some of the additional costs that you've incurred, whether it's staffing or otherwise, when you think maybe longer term, what portion of these do you see as sort of becoming permanent or, again, perhaps going back to the margin question, said another way, how do you see these costs impacting margins on a go-forward basis?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vlad Volodarski, Chartwell Retirement Residences - CEO & Trustee [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

All the costs that we have been incurring so far and that Sheri mentioned in her presentation were COVID-19 related costs. So these are because of temporary issues that we had with respect of additional hours required to effect safety protocols in the homes, where we had to add staff to do the screening and health check and monitoring of our residents and enhanced infection control and cleaning protocols. Then you have additional cost of personal protective equipment, which, of course, are being used at a much higher rate than what we normally have, particularly in the homes with the COVID-19 outbreaks. And the cost of that equipment during the disruptions in the supply chain -- the global supply chain and the worldwide demand for this equipment have skyrocketed, these costs are order of magnitude higher than what they used to be.

So our expectation is, when things are back to whatever new normal is going to look like, then the majority of these costs will disappear from the system, or at least moderate significantly.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pammi Bir, RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Analyst [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right. I guess just thinking about from a regulatory perspective, do you see or are you hearing of new potential requirements being introduced for the retirement home sector, again that could perhaps alter some of the assumptions or some of the expectations that you just mentioned?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vlad Volodarski, Chartwell Retirement Residences - CEO & Trustee [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, there's certainly a lot of discussions about long-term care sector. As you know, 90% of our business is retirement and the impact of this pandemic on retirement, even when the homes do go in outbreak is very different from it is in the LTC. LTCs have been significantly impacted by this COVID because we care for the most frail population in these residences and because of the physical limitations of the physical plant, it is a lot harder to cohort and isolate people in these homes.

There's a lot of discussions, obviously, about reviews of the LTCs, particularly in Ontario and actually across the country. And that will certainly be happening. I do not -- we have not heard any discussions about changes in regulations to retirement homes in the present time.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our following question is from Chris Couprie from CIBC.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chris Couprie, CIBC World Markets Corp. - Analyst [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I just wanted to circle back on the April occupancy trend. So if turnover is generally 30% a year, so roughly 2.5% a month would move out, but your occupancy was only down 170 month-over-month. So does that imply that -- did move-ins make up that delta? Or was there just a slower pace of move-outs because of LTC limitations or anything like that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sheri L. Harris, Chartwell Retirement Residences - CFO [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So the delta is made up from 3 things. One would have been short-stay conversions to permanent, people who want to stick with us. We would have had move-ins and fewer move-outs. So it's those 3 components, and they're about equal.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chris Couprie, CIBC World Markets Corp. - Analyst [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Great. And then just with respect to the costs and funding that you've received for COVID-19 so far. Is the time period essentially the last 2 weeks of March? Is that what those costs and revenues cover?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sheri L. Harris, Chartwell Retirement Residences - CFO [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. correct. And the Ontario funding programs were announced prior to March 31 and were quite clearly articulated. So we've recorded offsetting revenue for the Ontario expenses based on their funding programs. We were waiting for clarifications on the other funding programs. And we're continuing to advocate for funding for those expenses in all of our provinces. And governments have been really exceptional stepping up to [listen to that] from our teams.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chris Couprie, CIBC World Markets Corp. - Analyst [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So it sounds like there could be some additional funding to offset the costs that you absorbed in the quarter. Is that fair?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sheri L. Harris, Chartwell Retirement Residences - CFO [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Correct. We just need some clarifications around eligibility and timing, and governments are working to clarify those eligibility requirements.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chris Couprie, CIBC World Markets Corp. - Analyst [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I noticed the line of credit. You drew that down somewhat in the quarter. Just wondering if you could talk at all about how you're thinking about capital allocation during this difficult time.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vlad Volodarski, Chartwell Retirement Residences - CEO & Trustee [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So yes, we did draw $100 million in the very -- it's probably the first day when this was declared a pandemic, because we wanted to have access to cash immediately, if we needed that to react and provide for our homes, whether it be staffing or PPE equipment. So we did that.

In terms of the capital allocation in this environment, whatever homes need to keep our residents safe, and our staff safe, that money they have access to. We, as Sheri spoke about, deferred some of our development projects that made sense. I mean, all preconstruction projects certainly are not going to be starting in this environment. We also deferred some discretionary capital investments that we were planning to do with our existing properties to preserve liquidity and to ensure that the capital is available for us to continue to run our operations.

So the first place is our property. That's where it goes. And then, of course, we have to pay our lenders and other stakeholders, including our unitholders.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chris Couprie, CIBC World Markets Corp. - Analyst [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So with respect to the CapEx, I think last quarter, you thought $80 million to $85 million would be the kind of typical year. What do you think it might be in this environment, like half that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sheri L. Harris, Chartwell Retirement Residences - CFO [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I mean, certainly, while we're in restricting essential visitors only, the reality is we practically cannot put any discretionary capital into the properties. So that will slow things down for some time. And with the short-term decision to restrict move-ins, we will also see that our discretionary budgets for suite turns and upgrades will have suites that are available, that will be -- that won't need that same level of investment for this year.

So definitely, you would see a reduction from the $85 million. And it depends on how long we continue on in this essential visitor state. If it continues, then you would see a material reduction through to the balance of the year, but that will depend on when things open up.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our following question is from Troy MacLean from BMO Capital Markets.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Troy Raymond MacLean, BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - Analyst [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just curious, are you still getting your typical annual rent lift on existing tenants? Or have you paused that while this is going -- we have the pandemic?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sheri L. Harris, Chartwell Retirement Residences - CFO [43]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. We've continued with our regular annual rent increases. And Karen spoke about this, we generally have such a sense of gratitude from our residents and their families. I had a really amazing story from last Friday and one of the individuals that I went to the ICD debt program, director's education program, sent me a note from -- on behalf of herself and her sisters, just saying, thanks for doing such a great job of taking care of mom when I can't be there. So a lot of appreciation for the amazing work that our staff are doing.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Troy Raymond MacLean, BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - Analyst [44]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And then on the 3 million pieces of PPE, how long should that last? And on the cost of $4 million, what would that have cost before COVID had kind of impacted pricing in that -- for that material?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vlad Volodarski, Chartwell Retirement Residences - CEO & Trustee [45]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, we have sufficient equipment to last for a long time, we continue putting orders through to supplement this inventory. In some cases, government stepped up and we're very thankful to them for that, and provided PPE, particularly in the long-term care homes that got into outbreak and some retirement homes. So that was very helpful. So our expectation that we will continue to have sufficient PPE and provide it to our homes and continue to partner with the governments on that.

In terms of the pricing, it really depends on what kind of equipment there is, but it's certainly significantly higher right now for anything from masks to gowns to face shields to sanitizer, the costs skyrocketed really. And in some cases, for some equipment, it's actually starting to stabilize, so that's helpful.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Troy Raymond MacLean, BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - Analyst [46]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And then on the recruitment drives, what would be the wage -- how would the wages for the people you're trying to bring on compare to what wages would have been for similar positions a few months ago? I know we talked a lot about costs on this call. But I wanted to see what the, specifically what kind of wage pressure you're seeing.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vlad Volodarski, Chartwell Retirement Residences - CEO & Trustee [47]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The wages are not that different from what they were before, except for whatever government programs have been announced. So in Ontario, there is additional pay of $4 an hour for the period of time, plus some bonuses for people working in certain positions or certain hours. There's the same program in Québec and in Alberta. And so the new employees that we hire are getting those kind of raise as well, but this is on top of the regular compensations they've been receiving and that regular compensation, as you know, majority of our workforce is unionized and so that's been either further negotiated ourselves through arbitrations and so these wages remain in place.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Troy Raymond MacLean, BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - Analyst [48]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Do you think what's happening now will have any impact on the LTC capital renewal program? Is the province more likely to want to accelerate that or provide more funding? Or do you think it's just too early to tell?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vlad Volodarski, Chartwell Retirement Residences - CEO & Trustee [49]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, there's definitely going to be a detailed review of the long-term care program and funds allocation. And I do think that this will accelerate the capital renewal program. In fact, as we spoke about before, there's been significant progress made before the COVID pandemic in terms of the discussions with the governments and making changes to this program to make it better and viable for the implementation. I do think that this will accelerate, but first we need to get out of this first.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Troy Raymond MacLean, BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - Analyst [50]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And then I know -- and just on development, do you think how you develop a property will change? Like will you have to incorporate anything we've kind of learned from this pandemic for retirement homes? Or do you think it's -- there's been really no change in how you would develop?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vlad Volodarski, Chartwell Retirement Residences - CEO & Trustee [51]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Oh, no, our team's been looking into the learnings already. The maybe good news, I'm not sure it's good news, but it's the truth, that the development team does have a little bit of capacity to start looking and analyzing the lessons learned already. While the rest of the operating team continues to be really on the front line, fighting the pandemic, our other teams are looking at lessons learned, and how the design of the buildings may need to change in the future to make it even more pandemic- or infection-proof. So this remains to be seen, but there are people certainly working on it. And we will try to learn as much as we can from this.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Troy Raymond MacLean, BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - Analyst [52]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Do you think those changes will make it more expensive to build? Or it's just a change in layout that shouldn't have any impact on cost?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vlad Volodarski, Chartwell Retirement Residences - CEO & Trustee [53]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That would be too early to tell. I do not know at the present time what these changes might look like, and what kind of costs would be required to come with them.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [54]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Our following question is from Tal Woolley from National Bank Financial.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tal Woolley, National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst [55]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You talk a lot about where you might face some cost challenges. If you look up and down the P&L, are there -- can you just outline where you might find some room to economize on some of your other costs too?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sheri L. Harris, Chartwell Retirement Residences - CFO [56]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So I'll talk about a couple of areas where there's room for optimization. We would have had pressures prior to on overtime and agency as this normalizes with changes in the structure of the economy. We would expect that there is additional labor that's available to us. So that is certainly one area on the go forward. That certainly would have been some of the pressures in our Québec results for Q1.

We would also, short-term, be reducing our marketing expenditures. You would have seen my note on utilities costs, those are coming down. And we will certainly look at other areas, but those would be the ones that I would highlight. This is one of those scenarios where it breeds innovation. We've launched our first robotic process automation at corporate office, automating the upload of our employee time sheets from the properties and managed to accomplish that in the space of about 3 weeks at very low-cost investment.

So certainly we see some opportunities where we're trying to lift work out of the properties so that they can focus on taking care of our residents even more than they already do. So lots of -- there are some interesting opportunities that we're already working through.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tal Woolley, National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst [57]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then just across the industry, are you sort of seeing any, I mean everyone is somewhat stressed right now, obviously. But are you seeing any abnormal signs of stress among operators and developers out there?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vlad Volodarski, Chartwell Retirement Residences - CEO & Trustee [58]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We're kind of paying more attention to our own situation in this scenario. So yes, everybody certainly is trying to do their best to manage through this pandemic. It remains to be seen whether there is going to be some profound impact on some operators and potentially create additional consolidation opportunity, if that's what you're asking about. But at the present plan, we're actually, as the industry, all trying to support each other. And Karen spoke about the CAPES initiative where larger operators came together and contributed 35% over and above their own orders for PPE to support smaller operators. And we're trying to share information like know-how, in terms of how to run operations efficiently with our industry partners through industry associations.

At the end of the day, first and foremost, we need to get through this together as the industry successfully. And then after that, we'll continue our normal healthy competition, as we always have.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tal Woolley, National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst [59]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then I apologize, I can't remember if it was Karen or Sheri who mentioned this in your preamble, but you made reference to some of the [lens] are actually sending -- referring people to you now on retirement [play].

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Karen Sullivan, Chartwell Retirement Residences - President & COO [60]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, not so much referring. They're just -- they've -- and it's not a lot of them. It's just a couple who's kind of reached out to sort of understand whether we have -- whether we're going to be willing to take people soon. So you can just tell that they are getting that pressure that's building up in the community. So these have just been conversations with some of my operations team about that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tal Woolley, National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst [61]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And right now, for -- in the retirement residences, you still have a lot of people accessing care services through the [lens]. Are they still able to do that right now?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Karen Sullivan, Chartwell Retirement Residences - President & COO [62]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

They are, for the most part, although where they're not able to, we've been working with the government on how we can receive funding for that if our staff, if we have sufficient staff, and in many cases we do, to be able to do that. So that's been a focus of our provincial association here in Ontario, is how can we make sure that where they can't come to our homes that we are getting that revenue. So that is -- that's a part of the discussion and underway.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tal Woolley, National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst [63]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then just finally, do you have any union contracts that you need to deal with over the next 24 months?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vlad Volodarski, Chartwell Retirement Residences - CEO & Trustee [64]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Any union contracts?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tal Woolley, National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst [65]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vlad Volodarski, Chartwell Retirement Residences - CEO & Trustee [66]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. We're always talking with various unions. There's a large number of unions that we deal with across the country. And at any given point in time, there are a large number of bargaining going on. So yes, the answer is yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [67]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We have no further questions registered at this time. I would now like to turn the meeting back over to you, Mr. Volodarski.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vlad Volodarski, Chartwell Retirement Residences - CEO & Trustee [68]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Maud. This wraps up today's conference call. Thanks again to everybody for joining us. Our Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, May 14 at 8:00 in the morning in Mississauga. Due to Ontario's emergency orders related to COVID, only a very small number of people will be admitted and social distancing will be observed.

I strongly encourage you to vote in advance of the meeting and call in to listen to the presentation. Call-in details are on our website under the Investor Relations tab. As always, if you have any further questions, please do not hesitate to give us a call. Thank you, and goodbye.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [69]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. The conference has now ended. Please disconnect your lines at this time, and we thank you for your participation.