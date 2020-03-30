Edited Transcript of CPRE3.SA earnings conference call or presentation 10-Mar-20 1:00pm GMT

Q4 2019 CPFL Energias Renovaveis SA Earnings Call

SAO PAULO Mar 30, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of CPFL Energias Renovaveis SA earnings conference call or presentation Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 1:00:00pm GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Corporate Participants

* Fernando Mano da Silva

CPFL Energias Renováveis S.A. - CEO and Member of Executive Board

* Yuehui Pan

CPFL Energias Renováveis S.A. - CFO

Presentation

Operator [1]

Good morning and thank you for waiting. Welcome to the teleconference for the results of CPFL Renováveis for the fourth quarter 2019. Today with us, we have the executive, Mr. Fernando Mano da Silva, CEO of CPFL Renováveis; and Mr. Pan, Chief Financial Officer; and other officers of the company.



Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions of CPFL Renováveis management and on information currently available to the company. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions because they relate to future events, and therefore, investors should understand that general economic conditions, industry conditions and other operating factors could also affect the future results of CPFL Renováveis and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements.

Now I'd like to turn the conference over to Mr. Fernando Mano.

Fernando Mano da Silva, CPFL Energias Renováveis S.A. - CEO and Member of Executive Board [2]

Good morning, all. We'll start our conference now. I thank you for your participation. We'll start on Page 3 where we show the results for the fourth quarter '19 and the year of 2019. We had a generation in the quarter of 1,797 gigawatts an hour, a drop of 6.2% compared to the fourth quarter '18. We'll see further down that this impact is caused by the hydropower plants because of lower inflow, and we had a higher wind source

(technical difficulty)

generation representing 13.1% compared to the same quarter of 2018. Our EBITDA was BRL 366 million (sic) [BRL 376 million] an increase of 6.1% (sic) [26.1%] compared to the same quarter of 2018. And in the year, we had an EBITDA of BRL 1.204 billion, very close to that of 2018 with a variation of 10.4% (sic) [0.4%]. Our net income was BRL 115 million, an increase of 7.3% compared to the fourth quarter '18. And in the year, we had a net income of BRL 107 million in 2019, a variation of 10% compared to 2018.

Our net debt as to income, we had some extraordinary effects in the 2018, which explains the variation. Our net debt is of BRL 3.6 billion, and we have a leverage of 3x the net debt/EBITDA. It's a comfortable level. And it's important to mention that in the quarter, we also concluded the transfer of CPFL Renováveis shares with a corresponding payment of BRL 4.1 billion, which means BRL 16.85 per share. We are still in the process of integration of CPFL Renováveis at the headquarters of CPFL Energia in Campinas, and we also replaced some debts in the amount of BRL 838 million, reducing our financial expenses, also linked to the process of integration of the 2 companies, CPFL Renováveis and CPFL Energia.

Going on, on the next page, we look into details of the variation of energy in this quarter. And in 2019, we had a drop of 6.2% from 1 quarter to the next. And we see that in biomass, we have lower generation, 24.8% lower, which is due to the removal of generator of Bio Ipe TPP. It's important to say that this plant had already attained its top. And in the year as a whole, biomass ended up by performing in line with what we had planned compared to the year before.

As to small hydropower plants, we had a worsening of the inflows, especially in the southern regions and in the states of Minas Gerais and São Paulo. We had low rainfalls compared to the last quarter of last year and which generated -- generation that was slightly smaller. As to the wind sources, we had a generation of 91 gigawatts hour, explained by 2 factors: on one side, higher availability in the farms from Ceará; and on the other hand, greater incidence of winds in Ceará compared to the same quarter of 2018. If you look at the right-hand side, the availability indicator at the bottom of the page, and we see that in the first -- the last year -- we had 92.8% in last year, we had 94.77% with the process of improving the quality of the company, especially in the Ceará parks or wind farms.

Now I'll give the floor to Mr. Pan, so he can talk about our financial results of the quarter.

Yuehui Pan, CPFL Energias Renováveis S.A. - CFO [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Going on to Slide 5. The net income in the quarter was BRL 583 million, an increase of 13.1%. EBITDA was BRL 376 million, an increase of 26.1%. Net income was BRL 115 million, an increase of 7.3%. Net income -- net revenues, excuse me, is explained by the factors that follow: at the wind source, we had an increase of BRL 35 million due to the greater generation of the wind farms; as to the SHPPs, we had an increase of BRL 18 million due to the strategy of seasonality of the physical guarantees of the contracts and the inflation adjustment; at the Holding, we had an increase of BRL 15 million due to the hedge operations settled at the PLD price.

EBITDA is explained by the factors that follow: as to margin, we had an increase of BRL 32 million that was due mainly due to the higher wind generation, BRL 28 million; PMSO showed a reduction of BRL 46 million, influenced by a write-off of assets in the fourth quarter '18, which generated gains of BRL 60 million compared -- in the comparison between 2019 and 2018. The integration between CPFL Renováveis and CPFL Energia, which generated an additional expense of BRL 4 million, and the end of the grace period in O&M contracts, which increased the expenses by BRL 3 million.

Net income is explained by the variation of EBITDA and also by the factors that follow: financial results presented an improvement of BRL 41 million due to the reduction of the indebtedness of the company and the cost of the debt, especially by the drop of the Selic rate; at the income tax line, it should be mentioned the recording of tax credit at the end of 2018, which reduced the payment of taxes last year.

Going on to Slide 6. Net revenue for the year was BRL 1.9 billion, a reduction of 0.4%. EBITDA was BRL 1.2 billion, a reduction of 0.4%. Net income was BRL 107 million, a reduction of 9 point -- 10%. Net revenue is explained by the factors that follow: at the wind source, we had a drop of BRL 106 million due to smaller generation in the wind farms, which affected the company's revenue, BRL 70 million; and the difference in the price of energy, so that the new energy auction by means of the MCSD in the amount of BRL 48 million; at the SHPPs, we had an increase of BRL 63 million with the effect of the seasonality and the GSF; at the Holding, we had an increase of BRL 31 million, favored by hedge operations settled at the PLD price; and at biomass, we had an increase of BRL 3 million with a highlight to greater generation of some plants with gains of BRL 16 million and the strategy of seasonality of contracts with losses of BRL 14 million.

EBITDA is explained by the following factors: at the margin, the reduction of BRL 7 million is a result of smaller wind generation, and the effect of the MCSD in 2018, which affected the margin in BRL 93 million. These effects were partially offset by the smaller expense with GSF seen that year of BRL 35 million; and the seasonality gain of BRL 20 million; the SHPP's Boa Vista 2, the ballast of energy of BRL 32 million; and the PMSO was reduced by BRL 2 million.

Going on, we have net income, which increased by 10% or BRL 12 million, which is explained by the variation of EBITDA and by also other factors as follows: in the financial results, we had an improvement of BRL 100 million due to the reduction of the indebtedness and the cost of the debt; at the income tax and social contribution line, the recognition of tax credits in 2018, as mentioned before; and finally, depreciation increased by BRL 23 million.

We see in Slide 7 that the leverage at the end of the fourth quarter '19 was 3x, bringing the net debt of BRL 3.6 million (sic) [BRL 3.6 billion]. The drop in leverage shows the maturity of the company, which, as projects start up in operations, they're more mature, and this indicator reduces. We also observed in the indebtedness structure of the company that 61% of the debt is indexed to the TJLP, the second largest participation is 23%, which is linked to the CDI, which are mainly the debts with financial institutions. The cost of the gross debt shows a reduction in the nominal rate to 7.3% a year already showing the results of the work of the management of the company's stats with the exchange of -- with a more expensive debts for cheaper debts, in addition to the Selic drop.

At December 31, 2019, the net debt closed at BRL 5 billion, and the average was 4.61 years.

