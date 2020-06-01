Edited Transcript of CPHI earnings conference call or presentation 15-May-20 12:30pm GMT

Q1 2020 China Pharma Holdings Inc Earnings Call

Haikou Jun 1, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of China Pharma Holdings Inc earnings conference call or presentation Friday, May 15, 2020 at 12:30:00pm GMT

Corporate Participants

* Diana Huang

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. - BOD Secretary & IRO

* Zhilin Li

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. - President, CEO, Chairman & Interim CFO

Presentation

Operator [1]

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to China Pharma Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference call is being recorded. I would now like to hand over the conference to your speaker today, Ms. Diana Huang. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Diana Huang, China Pharma Holdings, Inc. - BOD Secretary & IRO [2]

Thank you, operator. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and good evening to those of you joining us from China. Welcome to China Pharma Holdings' First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference call. I'm Diana Huang, the company's Investor Relations Manager. Speaking on the call today are China Pharma's President and CEO and Interim CFO, Ms. Zhilin Li; and myself, Board Secretary and IR Manager, Diana Huang.

The company's earnings press release issued earlier this morning is available on our website at www.chinapharmaholdings.com. I would like to remind our listeners that on this call management's prepared remarks contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, and management may make additional forward-looking statements in response to your questions. Therefore, the company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements that is contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Actual results may differ from those discussed today due to such risks at market and customer acceptance and demand for our products; our ability to market our products; the impact of competitive products and pricing; the ability to develop and launch new products on a timely basis; the regulatory environment, including government regulation in the PRC; our ability to obtain the requisite regulatory approval to commercialize our products; fluctuations in operating results, including spending for research and development and sales and marketing activities; and other risks detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC.

In addition, any projections as to the company's future performance represent management's estimates as of today, May 15, 2020. China Pharma assumes no obligation to update those projections in the future as market conditions change.

Now it is my pleasure to turn the call over to China Pharma's CEO and Interim CFO, Ms. Li, to make her opening remarks in Chinese, which will be translated by me. Afterwards, I will continue translating this detailed discussion of the company's first quarter 2020 financial results and then provide translation during the Q&A session of the call.

Zhilin Li, China Pharma Holdings, Inc. - President, CEO, Chairman & Interim CFO [3]



Diana Huang, China Pharma Holdings, Inc. - BOD Secretary & IRO [4]

[Interpreted] Thank you, Diana. And good morning, everyone. I would like to thank each of you for joining us today and for your continued support of China Pharma. The current outbreak of COVID-19 has had a material and adverse effect on the company's business operations. We had experienced disruptions and restrictions on our ability to travel and to distribute our product as well as temporary closure of our facilities or the facilities of the suppliers or customers. In addition, COVID-19 has resulted in a widespread health crisis that adversely affected the economies and financial markets of China and many other countries.

Along with the lasting efforts to place emphasis on the marketing and sales of our current existing pharmaceutical products, we continue to explore in the field of comprehensive health care. Comprehensive health care focuses on people's daily life, aging and disease and pays attention to all kinds of risk factors and misunderstandings affecting health. We launched wash-free sanitizer and mask production lines recently to address the market needs caused by COVID-19. We aim to leverage our experience in the PRC for the development, manufacture and commercialization of pharmaceutical and comprehensive health care products for the benefit of human health.

I will now redirect on Ms. Li's prepared remarks in English. Now I would like to review our first quarter 2020 financial results and balance sheet information. Revenue decreased by 39.8% to $1.8 million for the 3 months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to $2.9 million for the 3 months ended March 31, 2019. This decrease was mainly due to the negative impact of the outbreak of COVID-19.

Since the Chinese New Year holiday in early February, almost all Chinese companies, including us, have delayed the resumption of work. Our work resumption rate has gradually returned to 90% by the end of March 2020.

For the 3 months ended March 31, 2020, our cost of revenue was $1.6 million, or 89% of total revenues, which cost -- while cost of revenue was $2.3 million, or 78% of total revenue for the same period in 2019.

Gross profit for the 3 months ended March 31, 2020, was $0.2 million, as compared to $0.7 million during the same period in 2019. Our gross profit margins in the 3 months ended March 31, 2020 was 11% as compared to 22.4% during the same period in 2019. The decrease in our gross profit margin was mainly due to the decrease in revenue and the increased ratio of fixed cost to revenue.

Our selling expenses for the 3 months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 were $0.3 million and $0.5 million, respectively. Selling expenses accounted for 19.5% (sic) [18.5%] of the total revenue in the 3 months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to 16.3% during the same period in 2019. As a result of the adjustment of many policies of health care reform, we had reduced the number of personnel and expenses to efficiently support our sales and the collection of accounts receivable.

Our general and administrative expenses were both $0.4 million for the 3 months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. It accounted for 22% and 14.6% of our total revenues in the 3 months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Our research and development expenses for the 3 months ended March 31, 2020 was $0.05 million as compared to $0.07 million in the same period in 2019. R&D expenses accounted for 2.8% and 2.4% of our total revenue in the 3 months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. These expenditures were mainly for the consistency evaluation of our existing products.

Our bad debt expenses for the 3 months ended March 31, 2020, were $30,246, as compared to $13,312 for the same period in 2019. The increase in our bad debt expenses in this period was partially due to the slowdown collection of bad debt expense because of the nationwide delayed work resumption caused by COVID-19.

Net loss for the 3 months ended March 31, 2020 was $0.7 million, or $0.02 each basic and diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $0.4 million, or $0.01 each basic and diluted share, for the same period a year ago. The increase in net loss was mainly a result of decreased revenue, whereas the expenditures did not decrease in proportion to revenue due to fixed costs.

Turning to the balance sheet. As of March 31, 2020, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $0.1 million compared to $1.1 million as of December 31, 2019. Working capital efficiency increased to $4.8 million as of March 31, 2020, from $4.5 million as of December 31, 2019. As of March 31, 2020, our net accounts receivable was $0.9 million, compared to $0.6 million as of December 31, 2019. Cash flow used in operating activities was both $0.2 million for the 3 months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

In April 2020, the company obtained a line of credit from Postal Savings Bank of China for an aggregate amount of RMB 10 million, approximately USD 1.4 million, of which RMB 5 million, approximately USD 0.7 million, have been advanced. The loan bears interest at a rate of 4.25% per annum. Advances on the line of credit are due 2 years from the date of the advance. The company has an additional RMB 5 million, approximately USD 0.7 million, available under the line.

Overall, we will continue focusing on our business development and promote our sales and believe that this will support the fair evaluation of our shareholders' interest in the future. With that, we will open the call up to questions. Operator?

Operator [5]

(Operator Instructions) There are no questions at this time. Please continue.

Diana Huang, China Pharma Holdings, Inc. - BOD Secretary & IRO [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

On behalf of the entire China Pharma team, we would like to thank you for your interest in the company and participation on this call. For any of you traveling to China, we always welcome and encourage any visits from our shareholders, potential investors and analysts. This concludes China Pharma's First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Thank you.

Operator [7]

Ladies and gentlemen, that concludes our conference for today. Thank you for participating. You may now all disconnect.

[Portions of this transcript that are marked [Interpreted] were spoken by an interpreter present on the live call.]