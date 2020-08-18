Edited Transcript of CONIC.ST earnings conference call or presentation 23-Jul-20 8:00am GMT

Q2 2020 Concentric AB Earnings Call

Skane Aug 18, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Concentric AB earnings conference call or presentation Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 8:00:00am GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Corporate Participants

* David Woolley

Concentric AB (publ) - CEO & President

* Marcus Whitehouse

Concentric AB (publ) - CFO

Conference Call Participants

* Björn Enarson

Danske Bank A/S, Research Division - Head of Equity Research of Sweden

* Mats Liss

Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst

Presentation

Operator [1]

Hello, and welcome to Concentric's Interim Report January to June 2020. (Operator Instructions)

Today, I am pleased to present David Woolley, CEO; and Marcus Whitehouse, CFO. Please begin your meeting.

David Woolley, Concentric AB (publ) - CEO & President [2]

Good morning, everyone, and let us add our welcome to you joining the call. We look forward to talking again and look forward to the questions at the end. So let's make a start. If we move the slide, then we'll actually look at today's agenda. Next slide, please.

So I think it's appropriate that we understand that the normal agenda will change slightly. And that's with the COVID-19 crisis, economic and health crisis, we need to at least mention it in passing. And during this presentation, we'll tell you about some of the things that we needed to do to protect our people and the business. Otherwise, the agenda is as we would normally do it.

I will take us through the summary of quarter 2 to 2020. I'll then pass over to Marcus to talk about the financial results for the quarter. And then I'll come back to myself to talk about our forecast to see how we see quarter 3 2020. And then, of course, at the end, we do look forward to the question-and-answer session.

So if we can go to the next slide, we'll see the introduction to the COVID-19 response. And then if we go to the next slide again, we'll see the text telling you about our COVID-19 actions.

So those of you that follow Concentric in a frequent way will understand that as a company, our nature is to move quickly. It's good that we can hope for the best, but we always plan for the worst. And so this was an exceptional event which demonstrated our abilities, I think. The first thing to say was our priority, our overseeing priority was to protect the colleagues around the world. We have 8 sites around the world wholly-owned. And of course, we have the joint venture with Alfdex. And I'm pleased to say that what we did on all of those sites was above and beyond any government requirement. And so far, we've done an excellent job to protect our employees.

The next point, of course, is customers are critical to our future. And even though the world moved at different speeds, the COVID impact around the world was very different. We maintained the customer focus and clear management of the customers. Some customers closed down immediately, others kept on working. So we had to tailor our response to make sure that we didn't let down a single customer globally. I'm pleased to say we did that.

Next, of course, is cash. And the reality of any business is cash. And the obvious things were, of course, in a tough time, we had to reduce inventory. However, quickly the disaster came on -- or the COVID-19 came on, we had to reduce inventory. We have to, of course, minimize our capital expenditure. And what Marcus will tell you later in the financial results is you will see and you will understand that our cash results actually far outweighed our profit result. So the team did that job.

Marcus will also be talking about our gearing on the business, and the business managed to hit a new excellent result, going out negative on gearing during that crisis. We also have to look at cost management. And we had to do lots of things to manage the costs to protect profitability. So around the world, we did lots of different activities, short time working layoffs, reduced shifts. And of course, on the last point, we found it necessary to have to rightsize the organization for what may be known as the new normal.

And at this point, I would like to go on record, actually. Again, the frequent followers of Concentric know that we've developed an excellent team of people around the world doing some fabulous work. We brand it as Concentric business excellence, but there are some excellent people. And I'll go on record at this point of saying they do some extraordinary things anyhow, but they've demonstrated in this crisis that they've been able to reach new heights, new levels of performance, which again, I'll personally have to thank them for here.

So if we go to the next slide, we'll see the header for the summary of Q2 2020. And if we then move to the next slide to talk about the actual content.

At this point, it's okay for me, I think, to say it's time now to fasten your seat belts, so we can take you through the white-knuckle ride that was quarter 2 2020 and how we got through it.

So this slide is a normal fixture in our presentation. It normally sits in the financial section, but we pulled it to the front. And I'm not going to take much time to talk about the actual content of it. The color speaks for itself. And whether sectors were down 15%, 20% or 70%, globally, all sectors, all areas of the globe went into deep red. And we've said that we had a lot of work to do to make sure we, again, do the right things by the people and the customers and the investors.

If you go please to the next slide, we'll talk about the highlights of the Q2 in terms of sales. And again, we start off with the understatement, I suppose, that sales were significantly impacted by COVID-19. And as I mentioned earlier, the government responses around the world were very different. For example, in India, which is for us a key market and a key manufacturing point, actually closed down the business for 4 weeks, and we had to do some incredibly creative things to make sure that we carried on manufacturing during that lockdown time.

So the obvious thing to say is global production rates went down. Sales went down and of course, order intake went down. So the factual impact was our sales were down in the quarter year-on-year by 38%, and a dramatic step downwards. And it's okay to say that there was no impact on currency to mention. What we saw was what we got.

The next point on here, we talk about -- we always talk about the book-to-bill ratio. And if we look at quarter 2 2020, and then we've highlighted quarter 2 2019 and quarter 2 2018, we can see in sharp contrast how our book-to-bill last year's 94% went down to 79% this year, so a dramatic drop in sales and orders.

If we now go to the next slide. We basically have a very brief overview breaking our businesses into its regions. And on the left-hand side of that table, that graph, you'll see the Europe and the rest of the world. On the right-hand side, you will see the Americas. And again, I'm not going to try to give you too much detail on here. What this does graphically show, of course, and sales were dramatically down, on the left-hand side, we can see Europe was down 43% year-on-year. And on the right-hand side, we can see the Americas were down 27% year-on-year. I don't think that particularly means that those regions suffered in different ways. What you can see is the phasing. As we talked about on the last review, the COVID-19, of course, started in the East, and then as it came around to the West, it impacted Europe first before moving on to impact U.S. at the later stage. And you can see that phasing in this graphic.

Certainly, trucks were most heavily impacted. And in our experience over a few decades, we always know that trucks go down first, and they go down hardest. The Americas were down 66% compared to the Europe going down 45%. It's sort of normal trend, but fairly big numbers.

And the point to pull out now, of course, is that although we're talking in sharp detail about what happens according to COVID-19, before we hit COVID-19, the global economy was slowing. And I think in Q1, we could talk about the impacts of this global slowdown. And across the back half of 2019, we were talking about destocking processes. So in one sense, I suppose this is another layer of pain on top of what was happening in the world. But we were actually quite well prepared because we were taking all of the right actions before COVID actually hit.

So if we go to the next slide, please. Then we'll talk about operating income. Necessarily, with sales down so far and orders down so far, the team worked desperately hard and probably did quite a good job on operating income. The first line will tell us that if we compared this quarter with the last quarter last year, our profitability came in at SEK 48 million, which amounted to an operating margin of over 14%, and clearly, down from the prior year of nearly 22%.

So we can talk about one of the metrics that we, as a business, measure ourselves by. We always look at quality of profit. In an up cycle or a down cycle, we look at profit dropout or profit drop in. And our target is basically trying to keep that profit dropouts of between 25% and 30%. And what this demonstrates is when you lose 38% of your revenue, you're going to have a challenge. But we actually managed the profit dropout in the face of extraordinary events down to a dropout of only 35%. I think I mentioned our excellent team just earlier in the presentation. And we took the opportunity of taking some provisions for restructuring costs, and that SEK 20 million was taken during the quarter. And again, you will understand Concentric has a number of areas of flexibility where we maintain a lot of temporary contract people to protect the business from any downside reaction.

And what this demonstrates is we actually used all of our first lines of defense and actually have to move to a slight restructuring. The restructuring has been -- cost has been taken, and the impact of that, of course, it reduces our operating income down to SEK 28 million or 8.3% of profitability.

If we talk about government employee supports around the world, it was very different in all of the different territories. For instance, there was no support in China or no support in India. But there was support available in parts of Europe and parts of America. And we actually took some support in Europe, which will amount to SEK 8 million in this quarter. And in the U.S., we use the Paycheck Protection system, which gave us a loan of SEK 10 million. We expect that loan to be forgiven in Q3. So the benefit in this quarter is fine, the cash will actually arrive in Q3. And then when we look at the graphic below that, again, you can see that impact on Q2 2020.

So if we now go to the next slide, please. So we take a breath. And we've talked exclusively so far about reaction, how we've reacted to a global slowdown before the COVID-19 crisis, how we moved into a higher gear during the health crisis to make sure that we've protected people and business. But of course, we're a strategically long-term business. Our business view is always 5 and 10 years into the future. And just because there was a health crisis going on, it didn't stop us working towards a very bright future. And this slide is trying to talk about that. So the key takeaway is the underlying strategic direction doesn't change because of a health crisis.

The drive towards CO2 neutrality just continues to accelerate, whether it's battery driven vehicles as hybrids or pure battery, or whether it's fuel cells, the trend is and the direction is set. And we've stuck our colors to the mast to say that we're going to be a key player in this event.

And over the last quarter, we actually made 4 strategically important announcements. And just going very quickly over them. We'd announced some time back that we've been selected for the ZF CeTrax program. And what we've now done is manage to expand that product from the 24-volt product we won into now an additional 12-volt program, range extension, product extension, customer development.

On the second point, we've spoken a lot as well about electrohydraulic steering. If you don't have an engine, then you need this to steer a vehicle. So again, it applies to diesel vehicles, battery vehicles, and, of course, fuel cell vehicles.

And we announced that we've won another contract with another global OEM player, and these systems will go into electric trucks and buses going forward.

On the third point, it talks to basically the best-in-class diesel engine technology. Diesel engines will move towards mild hybrids, and the market believes on smaller vehicles, this will be sooner; on the larger vehicles, it will probably be 2030. So this talks about the U.S. government funding the best possible solutions in the world for diesel engines with electrification. And our product now is now on several of those Ford trucks out in the market. So we have electric oil pumps, electric cooling pumps and also, of course, electrohydraulic steering pumps on the best-in-class new vehicles being developed.

The last point in there was also exciting because we patented a brand new products, the so-termed dual cone clutch, a clutch which is ultra-compact, ultra-high power density. And we've won our first production nomination with a Tier 1 brake air compressor manufacturer, and that will be used on on-highway applications. So new customer, new application. So exciting times in what is otherwise a difficult short-term scenario.

Now if we could go please to the next slide, and I'll do the handover and pass over to Marc Whitehouse to take us through the financial results for quarter 2 2020.

Marcus Whitehouse, Concentric AB (publ) - CFO [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Super. Thank you, David. Just wait for the webcast to catch us up. If we could just move on to the next slide that has our trading performance before items affecting comparability. We've touched on already, this has been a particularly challenging quarter, not only with the global health crisis in COVID-19 that's been affecting us, but also the underlying trends within the markets. And David has touched on it earlier, every sector in every region is down, not just down by a little bit, but down by a huge amount. And I'm pleased to say that the business and all the personnel within the business have been reacting incredibly positively to that challenge. And therefore, the results that we are presenting today are testament, I think, to that ability to respond to challenging environments.

So today, we are reporting net sales in the second quarter of SEK 342 million. They are down 38% on prior year. And items affecting -- or operating income before items affecting comparability are actually SEK 48 million, down 60%. The dropout rate of 35%, a little higher than our normal targets that we would be. But again, we would normally expect to see a 30% decline within the sales in a quarter. So that has been a heck of an achievement on cost management to deliver that result. And the result is an operating margin before items affecting comparability of 14.2%, a very respectable margin.

Next slide, please. We touched on it earlier. We have now assessed what we think the environment is likely to be, the other side of the COVID-19 crisis. And our estimation that it will be less. Demand within our core markets is going to be less than what we were expecting in Q1. And again, we've taken action to identify where we need to address headcount and manpower levels within our business. And that is addressing it at each and every site. So those programs to reduce costs are now underway. And we have taken a provision of SEK 20 million in the second quarter to cover those costs.

It's important for us to probably say as well that whilst the headcount reduction program is spread pretty much evenly around our global operations, the actual cost is heavily skewed towards our European operations, and particularly, those within Continental Europe. But we hope to get that program done and complete within the third quarter to resize, rebase our business. And there may well be an increase in productivity and productivity savings that we may enjoy later in this year or going into 2021, depending on what final demand ends up being.

Next slide, please. We've definitely got 2 speeds within this segmental analysis that you will see. We have the Americas and Europe and rest of world.

Again, we know Europe was hit first. The crisis went from -- sorry, next slide, please. The crisis definitely went from East to West. We touched on -- saw the impact in our China operations in Q1, albeit modest, hit late March in terms of our European operations, and laterally, in the quarter, hit our U.S. operations. We were also fortunate to have some of our U.S. operations team deemed as essential supply, which again helped the supply and sales of our business in the U.S. continue on.

We're on the wrong slide. Can we have the next slide, please? I will wait for the webcast to catch up. Thank you. So you can see within our segmental analysis that our Americas sales were actually down 28% year-on-year, while sales in Europe were down 42%. We know that we've been able to maintain our margins within our American business, partly due to the workforce flexibility that we've been able to enact, but also coupled the fact that it wasn't hit quite as hard as our European business. Whereas our European business, we've seen our margins drop and drop from probably just over 20% down to 13.8%, still a respectable dropout in the quarter, 33% in Europe, 28% in Americas, but Europe really has felt the brunt of the coronavirus crisis in that second quarter.

The book-to-bill indicators, again, tell 2 different stories. We can see within Europe that it's holding, 88% last quarter, 86% now, suggesting that the worst is over within Europe. And perhaps there may well be some recovery as we move into quarter 3. Whereas the Americas was 89% in quarter 1, it's dropped down to 72%, suggesting that, that impact in our Hydraulics business in North America will flow and hit as we go into that third quarter. But overall, a pleasing picture for our 2 businesses. Next slide, please.

Cash flow. Cash flow, we've touched on at the start. It has been a critical focus of the business as we went into this response to COVID-19. And really pleasing to be able to say that our cash flow from operating activities in the third -- in the second quarter was SEK 87 million in comparison to an operating income before items affecting comparability of SEK 48 million.

For the half year, we've now again seen a strong cash performance, SEK 168 million for the first 6 months in comparison to an operating income of SEK 135 million. So a good profit to cash conversion ratio both in the quarter and the half year. Next slide, please.

The slide that we've got now has got a small graph that we've got in there. And what you'll see within that small graph is we have been heavily impacted by low sales. But within that trading element, our restructuring expense that hasn't been a cash flow in the second quarter but will be in the third, paying lower tax rates and lower profits of benefit here. But more importantly, all the work and effort that we've put into the working capital has really ensured that we're able to post good cash numbers in this second quarter. Again, we should be saving cash. Actual cash and cash equivalents has increased during the quarter as well, taking our total amount of cash and cash equivalents to SEK 631 million the half year, up by SEK 100 million for the first half year, and that cash generation has been broadly split 50-50 between Q1 and Q2.

Important to note, we have not paid out dividends, as we announced in the second quarter, nor have we completed any own share buybacks. But we do plan to review the dividend during the third quarter, and a further announcement will be made following that assessment. Next slide, please.

An important slide to finish on is robust financial position, particularly during a crisis that we faced in this second quarter. What you'll see on the top slide is operating cash flow and working capital as a percentage of sales. We know the cash flow is down in comparison to last year per share. Very equally important, it's good to see that the cash generation in the second quarter per share has been equal to that, that we've seen in the first.

The working capital as a percentage of sales has dropped back down to minus 2%. And there's 2 factors that have driven that. One is the working capital unwind and the work that we've done on working capital management, but also we held the provision for the restructuring, which we intend to expense through cash in the third quarter.

The final point that we've got on here is net debt and gearing. And David did touch on it right at the start. This is the first time where we've got a negative net debt, minus SEK 67 million, down from SEK 102 million last year, and a half year gearing ratio of minus 6%. Again, also important to note, excluding our pension liabilities, our group net debt is actually minus 45%, and a really good, strong position in which to finish in what has been a very, very challenging quarter.

So just to recap, we have got sales down, but we continue to manage strong margins, we have continued to manage our working capital and generate cash, and we have now put in place plans that will address our ongoing cost base to meet our near-term demand.

With that, I will hand you back to David and move into our outlook for Q3. Next slide, please.

David Woolley, Concentric AB (publ) - CEO & President [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Thanks, Marcus, taking us so clearly through the numbers. So if we could then proceed on to the next slide again, you'll get to see the text.

And then hopefully, what I can do here is take you through how we see Q3 enveloping and developing. And I'll take the opportunity to actually start with the view of the market indices. And what that suggests is that the overall market will start to recover during the third quarter. But trying to talk to that complexity across the regions, the timings across the regions and the sectors across the regions, it isn't going to be uniform, and we understand that. But the positive message from the indices is from here, the direction is upward.

If you look at that second point, then we can say, based on our knowledge, our experience and the indices, we expect the demand for truck products in Europe will recover ahead of the market in North America. But if we look at the yellow machines, the construction and ag machineries, we expect their return to be somewhat slower. And again, for us, this is not a surprise at all. In any upswing or any downswing, we always see truck market as leading indicators.

So we will talk about the global pandemic -- again, my apologies. It's taking -- it's casting a long shadow on everyone's business. We do see that the pandemic impact will be lasting across this third quarter for certain, but we think somewhat in a lighter way. And to talk about that, I'll talk about the next point.

Let's talk about actual orders received in quarter 2. Basically, on the actual orders received in second quarter tells us that the sales in quarter 3 will be very similar to quarter 2, or in fact, slightly higher. And again, we indicate that Europe went down first in this pandemic and it probably comes out first. So Europe possibly leading the improvement, trucks possibly leading the improvement, but the clear message is sales will be similar or slightly better in Q3.

The next point here, we talk about the restructuring. We will be working hard on the restructuring in quarter 3. Of course, we were doing lots of activity in quarter 2, but the actual heavier restructuring takes part in -- takes place in Q3. And the front of our mind, of course, we're going to be keeping the customer needs right at the front of our mind to say we have to protect our people, we have to protect our customers, but we take that long-term view. And as we restructure, we do this in a very compassionate, and also, hopefully, a very intelligent way.

The recovery of the market will inevitably come, and what we want to do is to make sure that we leave Concentric in absolutely the best shape just to come back from that slowdown, and do that in a smart way to keep core skills, core technologies within the business.

And of course, we talked about the restructuring costs of SEK 20 million which we've taken in quarter 2 and expect to spend in quarter 3. There will be a payback on that restructuring cost and we expect it to be recovered in about the next 6 months, and again leaving that business in a yet leaner position to move forward in a very good way.

The final point on this slide is strategically important. No matter what we do, no matter how we have to react to a health crisis and an economic crisis, we did not lose sight of the strategic long-term, and we continue to invest in the strategically important sectors, be that electrification of diesels, be it battery technology, be it fuel cell technology, you will see more press announcements come forward as we announce new programs. And our investment into that sector continues, whether it's our product or looking to acquire other businesses to accelerate, give us a springboard into that market, and more will follow.

And really, that's all we wanted to say about the planned part of this presentation. What we'd like to do now is go to that next slide and open the floor for any questions that you might have.

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Our first question is from Mats Liss from Kepler Cheuvreux.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mats Liss, Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good numbers. First, on the book-to-bill there, you indicated that -- well, the book-to-bill is clearly below one and, still, you expect sales to improve in the third quarter. And is that an indication that orders were particularly up during the quarter, that orders were improving in June and have continued well in July?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Woolley, Concentric AB (publ) - CEO & President [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, Mats. This is where -- thank you for the question, and congratulations on your anniversary at work. Let us say what we're trying to do is give our most intelligent view forward. Clearly, when we came through March and the hammer came down and really flattened order intake, and then the sales were impacted heavily in that quarter, what we're trying to do is give that best view forward to say that the order intake collapsed really at the start of this quarter, but started to come back. So it's highly dynamic, and we're trying to give that best view possible.

Of course, Q3 contains the vacation period. So it's always a difficult one to call. But what we see is, on balance, after taking out vacation periods, balancing for that working day position, we do see it coming back very, very slightly. We're trying to moderate to say flat to slightly better. Again, we see the truck markets that went down, went down first, coming back first. So it's a complex picture, but our analysis say overall, flat or slightly better, if that answers the question.

Mats Liss, Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, yes. And about yours, you mentioned you have 8 sites and Alfdex around the world. And I guess India is also an important country for your sourcing. Do you see any sort of problems there of keeping production up and running? Or is it -- would you say something about that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Woolley, Concentric AB (publ) - CEO & President [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mats, I was very measured at the start of the presentation to give my personal thanks to the team around the world. As you rightly say, India is an important market for us, both in terms of selling products, but even more so for manufacturing world-class quality and shipping around the world. So when the Indian government really took a very strong stance and locked down the economy and the manufacturing, then it posed some absolute challenges for us. And what that team did was have to find a legal way around government lockdown and yet getting people into the factory and persuading our supply base to get people into their factories to keep the product flowing. And of course, we have material on the water. At one point, we have critical safety stocks around the world to make sure that we protect our customers for the unforeseen events. But they went above and beyond what was necessary to actually fill a 4-week gap by making sure that emergency supply is carried on.

And so, no, and again, proud to say, we didn't stop a single customer globally. And we also didn't get into a great deal of airfreight either to do that. So it wasn't just supply at any cost, it was supply at the right cost, at the right time, with the right quality.

Mats Liss, Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sounds great. And kindly just -- I mean your financial position is outstanding. And you mentioned you will sort of think about the dividend in the third quarter now if you want. And then what is thinking about buybacks going forward? Is it sort of on hold in the third quarter as well?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Marcus Whitehouse, Concentric AB (publ) - CFO [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, it is, Mats. We won't do any buybacks in the third quarter. We're focusing our attention now onto the dividend. We will do an assessment during the third quarter, looking at the points that we said in the press release, which was around visibility and certainty that we think would be within the market, but we'll also assess our cash position. And as I touched on earlier, it is creeping up. And we expect it to continue to increase over the coming quarters.

So we will be looking at what our cash needs are and then reassessing the dividend in the third quarter, but no own share buybacks during Q3.

Operator [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Our next question is from Björn Enarson from Danske Bank.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Björn Enarson, Danske Bank A/S, Research Division - Head of Equity Research of Sweden [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Solid quarter. I was thinking a little bit about your outlook comments, but if we can have some more color on the U.S. situation. You talked about the weakening book-to-bill. There are a lot of OEMs that came back pretty late into production, mainly due to issues in Mexico. And -- but they are now talking about coming back to -- back in business late in Q2. Is that something that you are seeing as well? Or is it a little bit too early on, and the vacation time, et cetera?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Woolley, Concentric AB (publ) - CEO & President [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And again, very good question. I think I see that we do see that U.S. market is trying to come back. The factories are opening and moving forward in a tentative way. It's quite funny that any time we have frequent meetings with the customer to make sure that we're doing the right thing to support them, but when we talk to U.S. staff positions, almost entirely still working from home. So we have this strange position with the factories working and all of the -- or most of the white-collar staff are at home.

The way I'll try to calibrate my answer better is that I think it's 2 things. It's the phasing of the COVID impact. Europe did go down first, and we expect them to come out first. U.S. plowed on in quite a good way into April, still working hard, and we were slightly puzzled. But as it impacted, they were later into the crisis. And so there will be later out of it. We do think that they're at the bottom and coming out. And the other phasing on top of the COVID phasing is the product phasing. Again, over many years for us, we understand that the engine production is always an indicator. So when we look at U.S. engine production, we see that coming forward very slowly. It's behind the European engine but it's coming forward.

So the other thing to say is we know that the yellow machines, again, were last into the slowdown, but yellow machines will be last out of the crisis. So we see it. But again, on balance, very slightly up, but the U.S. after Europe.

Björn Enarson, Danske Bank A/S, Research Division - Head of Equity Research of Sweden [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Very clear. And on your cash position, and you discussed the dividend in the last quarter -- or last question. On the government support and if you receive money in Sweden, I guess that's a political question on paying out the dividend when receiving support. Did you get support in Sweden? Or how do you look upon paying out dividend with those comments from the government?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Marcus Whitehouse, Concentric AB (publ) - CFO [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. No, it's a very, very small amount that we received from the Swedish government in terms of Concentric. And again, it's part by consideration. So should we decide to pay a dividend, we will be repaying the amount that we've received from the government back to the government. So we'll play that with a very straight bat, but it is a minimal amount and not anything that's going to materially affect the results that you're looking at today.

David Woolley, Concentric AB (publ) - CEO & President [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Marcus summarized it very well. It's absolutely a Board rather than a management position, but that's clear. If the decision is made to pay a dividend, then that very small amount of money that we have received would be repaid.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Björn Enarson, Danske Bank A/S, Research Division - Head of Equity Research of Sweden [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Perfect. And the SEK 10 million in the U.S., is that going to fall on America's EBIT in Q3? Is that what you're calling?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Marcus Whitehouse, Concentric AB (publ) - CFO [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's what we hope, and that's what we expect. But I will caveat the U.S. PPP scheme as being fluid. So almost week on week, the rules and regs around it are changing.

So my caveat is that's our intention. We will be seeking what they term loan forgiveness and taking it through to P&L in the third quarter, but we are at the behest of U.S. Treasury Department and their rules and regs.

So that's our intention, but we'll just see how that plays out. It's new to the U.S., it's new to us. So we'll be feeling our way through that process in Q3.

Björn Enarson, Danske Bank A/S, Research Division - Head of Equity Research of Sweden [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And one last question. My impression from listening to a lot of companies is that they continue to drive product development, the OEMs towards the electrical applications despite the current challenges. Is that something that you share, that the focus is still on and product planning is still in shape?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Woolley, Concentric AB (publ) - CEO & President [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No -- absolutely. Going through this -- again, there are 2 things going on. There is the global economic slowdown that was happening before COVID, which it almost gets forgotten about in certain circles. The global slowdown was going on before the cliff edge of COVID-19. And our message has been very consistent over that period. We've been protecting engineering, protecting development to every extent that we can do it and keeping very close to the customers. There's a huge amount of work going on in the CO2 reduction market, whether it's, again, hybrid, diesels, electric-assisted diesels, whether it's battery driven or fuel cells. Concentric has established itself as a key player as early entry into the market. And we've developed this great reputation of our products lasting 40,000, 50,000 hours. So we've established our reputation of fit and forget. If you're going to fit Concentric product, there is no aftermarket for us. It's fit and forget; it's going to keep working. And because we've forged such an excellent position in that market, we're working very hard to maintain that.

And so whether it's bringing on new product, whether it's bringing on quiet product, whether we're extending our range of voltages past 12 volt, 24 volt, 48 volt or 600 volts, that is going on as fast as we can possibly do it. And as I think we alluded to in the outlook, we've been talking for a long time.

We've made certain acquisitions over the last number of years. But our focus on that -- how do we accelerate our movement into electrification market, that's also going on. So our investments in product, in people, and capacity continues at a very good pace. And there are more press releases to come.

Operator [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) And we have a follow-up question from Mats Liss from Kepler Cheuvreux.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mats Liss, Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. A couple of follow-ups, I guess. Regarding restructuring, is the SEK 20 million sufficient to handle current decline in demand and new level of demand you see going forward?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Marcus Whitehouse, Concentric AB (publ) - CFO [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mats, yes, we believe it is. We may think there's a little upside in there, but too early for us to actually provide final guidance on that. But yes, we do believe SEK 20 million will be sufficient to do what we need to do with the business in the third quarter.

Mats Liss, Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And just as -- well, if you could remind me on -- I mean the Chinese construction equipment market have sort of done pretty well in the second quarter. But if you could indicate if you have any exposure at all in that segment.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Woolley, Concentric AB (publ) - CEO & President [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Again, China is a very small market for us, but it's -- of course, it will always be important. And what we've seen in that China market is that levels of activity now are actually at the same level that they were pre-COVID times. And so it bounced back really well. It's still a small market. We have invested into a new range over the last 2 years of low cost product which mimics our European and U.S. product. It's locally sourced, locally application engineered, and that's making a good inroad.

So we're certainly taking increasing market share in China. The market seems bounced back. We're taking a slightly bigger market share, but we have a very, very, very tiny position there, but it's increasing that market share. So a good market for us.

Mats Liss, Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And just a question about your opportunities in the M&A field. I mean with your strong financial position now, do you see any opportunities to sort of make add-ons? Or is it sort of keeping your own operation in order the main focus and your key potential acquisitions on the side.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Woolley, Concentric AB (publ) - CEO & President [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Also a very appropriate question. Again, going back some years, we invested in a small focused team to constantly be looking at the acquisition market.

Again, anyone that follows Concentric understands our belief that, again, profit is a matter of opinion. Cash is a matter of fact. We've demonstrated again that cash is a reality. And whatever is the crisis, we're going to remain cash-generative all the way through it. So we have the firepower, we have the ambition. What's happening, I think, in the global slowdown compounded by COVID-19 is we think there are more opportunities coming to the market. We are not interested in looking at turnaround cases, but we've got, I think, an increasing number of high-quality businesses that are available for very good prices, good high prices. Again, we're not looking for a bargain, we're looking for a good business that we can convert into a Concentric business.

So there are more opportunities, and we're working very hard during this time with that team to try to see where that takes us to.

Mats Liss, Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Those potential equity -- acquisitions, are those in the sort of current geographical and sort of product-related areas? So could you sort of -- I mean your business model seems to work well, and could you sort of extend that offering to another product segment for instance, or should it be bolt-on, close-to-home acquisition?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Marcus Whitehouse, Concentric AB (publ) - CFO [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, Mats, I think we've been very clear over the recent periods in terms of the types of business that we are looking for. I think we've always said the first and foremost that we want is something that can support our electrification strategy and help us to move that forward. And as David has alluded to, we have targets within the pipeline that we are actively looking at today to see whether we can convert those into an acquisition. But at the same time, we'll also have other targets within our pipeline that could either broaden our product offering or could strengthen our positions within our core markets of Europe or North America.

So we are still and continue still to look at both aspects of that. Our real priority, as I've said, those electrification, that would be great if we can get something to support that strategy. But at the same time, we are always looking for ways to strengthen our position in our core markets or add to our product offering to customers.

Operator [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And as there are no further audio questions, I will hand right back to the speakers.

David Woolley, Concentric AB (publ) - CEO & President [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And if there are no questions coming through from the web, then we would like to take this opportunity to thank you again. Thank you for listening. Thank you for the questions, especially. Hoping that you keep well in this strange time, and talk to you again in the next quarter. Thank you so much, indeed. Thank you.

Marcus Whitehouse, Concentric AB (publ) - CFO [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, everybody. Have a great day. Bye-bye.