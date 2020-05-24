Edited Transcript of COIC.ST earnings conference call or presentation 6-May-20 8:00am GMT

Q1 2020 Concentric AB Earnings Call

Skane May 24, 2020 -- Edited Transcript of Concentric AB earnings conference call or presentation Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 8:00:00am GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Corporate Participants

* David Woolley

Concentric AB (publ) - CEO & President

* Marcus Whitehouse

Concentric AB (publ) - CFO

Conference Call Participants

* Björn Enarson

Danske Bank A/S, Research Division - Head of Equity Research of Sweden

* Klara Jonsson

SEB, Research Division - Research Analyst

Presentation

Operator [1]

Hello, and welcome to the Concentric Q1 report. (Operator Instructions) Today, I'm pleased to present Dave Woolley, the CEO; and Marcus Whitehouse, the CFO. Please go ahead.

David Woolley, Concentric AB (publ) - CEO & President [2]

Hi, good morning. And if I can add my welcome to you joining the Q&A room call. This is David Woolley. And if we could go straight into the presentation, go to the next slide. And what we will see is today's agenda. And our agenda will touch on 4 points. We'll start today's presentation by looking at the highlights for a very interesting quarter 1 2020, delivered by myself.

And then we'll move over to Marcus Whitehouse to talk about the summary of the financial results. And then, it will come back to myself to talk about the second quarter 2020 outlook. At the end of the session, there will be a Q&A, and we look forward to receiving your questions.

So now if we move from the agenda to the next slide. Let's look at the highlights for quarter 1 2020. And as ever, we'll start to talk about sales. Quarter 1 sales were down against the last year by a full 20% coming -- sales coming in at SEK 456 million, and that's after adjusting for currency, which gathered a 2% effect. And so sales in constant currency were actually down 22%. So again, a tough quarter, but I'll talk a bit more about that in a moment.

The demand that we could see has been impacted, of course, by the continued lower end market activity, combined with and what we've talked about for a couple of quarters now, and that's the customer destocking programs that have been running for some time now as we went through '19 and now arrived in 2020. And when we have to talk about, of course, COVID-19, the global pandemic, go through the quarter, of course, the pandemic started in China. And of course, our small Chinese operation was impacted. It was fully turned off and then turned on again before the end of the quarter. As that virus traveled west across Asia, Europe and U.S., and by the time we got into March, we could see the start of the impact of COVID-19. And this is where, of course, a number of our key customers were stopping production. And so the latter half of March impacted on sales. So if we look at the whole quarter, our sales were actually, at that point, largely unaffected by COVID-19.

Our book-to-bill ratio came in at 94%. So reducing from 99% in quarter 4. Each quarter 1, we do expect to see, by our seasonal trend, that the order impact goes down slightly. You followed this trend for the last number of years. But it is for certain that what we've seen is the first impact of the order book reduction from COVID-19.

If we would look at the table or the graph at the bottom of that slide, you can see something whereby our last 3 quarters have actually run along now at a fairly constant level. And when we talk about our demand as a Tier 1 to the OEM trucks and machine manufacturers, you can see now over these 3 quarters, definitely the destocking impact was actually in place. And so the actual quarter 1 sales were pretty much in line with the last 2 previous quarters.

If we go to the next slide, then we'll start to talk a little bit more about the indices. And we, of course, follow the same published indices. And what we've seen that those indices, for quarter 1, were 24% down year-on-year. And if we go back to quarter 4 indices, they were only talking about a 2% reduction in demand. So what we've seen the indices talking about is the end production of trucks and machines have come down heavily in quarter 1. And of course, our sales, as explained a few moments ago, we were -- we saw the impact really 2 quarters back by destocking.

If we look at -- this is now the third successive quarter where we've had negative year-on-year growth reported in those indices. Again, it's emphasizing what we've all known across 2019 coming into 2020. The world was cooling down. The demand was cooling off. Destocking was ahead of the actual hit on demand on truck production, machine production. And we can see the quarter 1 2020 indices, we're now starting to see the COVID impact on the quarter 1 indices.

If we look at -- come back to Concentric rather than the industry indices, our sales were down in certainly North America and Europe and India and China. We've seen a modest growth in South America, for us, a very, very small sales region. So geographically, all of the regions are down for certain.

If we look at the sales to the market applications, the end sectors. Again, the first quarter has shown that all sectors may be down, but absolutely, we've seen the biggest impact in the medium and heavy-duty truck sectors. Again, not a surprise for us. We've seen several cycles over the last number of years. And we typically see the heavy truck cycles take more swings than others and go furthest and fastest.

Just a word on the Indian market. The Indian market has already had a tough 2019. The lack of funding -- capital funding available from the banks, the banking crisis, meant the capital purchases were impacted. As we came through the -- at the end of '19 and now into 2020, the upcoming Bharat VI highway emission standards, the equivalent of Euro 6 came in, and that actually suppressed truck sales. And as Marcus will talk about later in the indices, we can see that the Indian truck market was actually impacted greater than the U.S. and European trucks markets.

If we go to the next slide, we'd like to talk just a moment on electrification. Of course, all businesses are very busy reacting to the business crisis -- the economic crisis caused by COVID-19. But beneath that, the strategic push continues. And it's absolutely right that we update you on where we are when we talk about electrification. And clearly, we talk about battery electric vehicles and fuel cell-powered vehicles. Over this quarter, very much like the last 2 and 3 years now, continue to invest heavily in the electrification of our products.

Our underlying products, the high-pressure and low-pressure pumps, super-high efficiency, super reliability, that's the route to this market. What we're concentrating on how we electrified, how we add intelligence, how we had function. Our products now -- again, we've seen our products infield, having gone past 50,000 hours of reliable service. A far cry from the earlier market demand for 30,000 hours, our products are now demonstrating 50,000 and higher. Again, we've got the intelligent software in them. We've developed system diagnostic capabilities, really adding value to what the pumps and the electrically driven pumps can do for the market. And that can now be cooling, lubrication and steering for vehicles and machines.

To take another pause for a moment, clearly, globally, there is that continued race for carbon-neutral solutions for transportation and work. Now clearly, electric powertrains are coming through and they will continue to come through. But there is a debate about will it be powered by battery or fuel cells. And the answer is both. And the most important point to make here is, the products that Concentric is making is absolutely universally applicable to whether it's battery electric or fuel cell.

People may have noticed, there was a press release that's gone out this week to further extend our range of -- again, our partnership with ZF continues. We've now added 12 volts to our portfolio. So we have 12-volts and 24-volts and 48-volt systems and again, to us, it's a natural progression as we dig deeper into this electrification opportunity, this strategically exciting opportunity looking into the future.

If you go to the next slide, we'll talk about the other clear point in quarter 1, and that's the earnings. We worked pretty hard doing a lot of things, but what did it matter in the end?

So what we saw was Q1, our operating income came in at SEK 87 million. Again, this means we were able to maintain good operating margins coming in at 19.1%. And the business has continued to work hard. As the world did slow down, we used our Concentric Business Excellence program globally to try to take out cost and capacity without harming the business, and that worked well. So margin is yet protected pretty well.

If we move over to cash flow, we can see a fairly interesting picture there, too. Of course, cash flow was operated by lower sales. The cash flow for the quarter came in at SEK 81 million. The net debt was reduced down to SEK 27 million, which gives us a gearing ratio of about 2%. If we take away the pension obligations, which, of course, we have to report, the underlying business is actually generating really a surplus now of SEK 482 million. And our gearing is actually a negative 38%. There were no own share buybacks in the quarter. Again, we haven't done share buybacks in Q1 of any of our year, so no changes there. Basically, Marcus will talk shortly about the dividend position. Although there's a dividend announcement that was withdrawn, and Marcus will talk more about that in just a moment. And that's what I wanted to say on quarter 1.

At this point, if we go to the next slide, we will start to see the summary of the financial results, which will be delivered by Marcus.

Marcus Whitehouse, Concentric AB (publ) - CFO [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, David. Good morning, everybody. Next slide, please. Super. Well, as David's already spoken to, the first quarter has been a challenging quarter and one in which we've started to see the indices catch up with perhaps what we have been experiencing for the last 2 quarters. We've talked extensively about lower order intake at our customers. We've talked about destocking programs that they've been running. And this quarter, whilst our sales have stayed at a pretty level position over the last 3 quarters, they are significantly down year-on-year.

And today, we're reporting sales at SEK 456 million, down 20% compared to the same quarter this time last year. And as David has just said, the operating income came in at SEK 87 million, down 31% on this time last year with a dropout ratio of around 35%. And that 35% does start to highlight the level of activity that we've got ongoing within the business to address that cost position to limit any impact that we've got on lower sales to bottom line.

And whilst our operating margin is below the 20% level that we've come to experience over the last 12 to 18 months, it is at a very good level and one that we are pleased to be able to report in the first quarter.

Next slide, please. Moving on to cash and cash flow. And again, a critical thing that we are focusing on, particularly in these turbulent times that we have at the moment. Our operating cash for the first quarter came in SEK 81 million, down 21%. But it's interesting to note that our operating income came in SEK 87 million, down 31%. So our conversion ratio of operating profit or operating income to operating cash was better in the first quarter. 93% was converted compared to 81% in the same quarter last year. And whilst we have still got some inefficiency, within our working capital and predominantly stock, it's a good position to be able to report in this first quarter.

Next slide, please. Looking at net debt. And again, David has touched on it. We're pretty much constant quarter-on-quarter year-on-year, we're at SEK 27 million. Our gearing ratio is still very low at 2%. One thing I did want to draw out was really just the cash position. It's not on the slide, specifically. But our cash position at the end of the first quarter was SEK 582 million. And that's got to be put into context. But if we look at our level of net income over the last 12 months, we've pretty much got 2 years' worth of net income as cash on the balance sheet. And I just want to draw that out. Because as we look at these turbulent times, we look for the strength of the company to see us through. And that is a real strong indicator. Good, strong cash position, low debt position and when excluding pension liabilities, cash surplus. So just to draw that out, the business remains in a very healthy position despite some of the headwinds that we're experiencing at the moment.

Next slide, please. Great. Now we've got the market data, and we've been putting this graphic up for some time. And I think over the last few quarters, we've slowly watched it go from the green of greater than 10% growth to the ambers to the oranges. And to the slide that we can see here today, which is a sea of red, and not just a sea of red, but sea of red with significant year-on-year reductions. And not just isolated to one territory or one end application, but across all markets and all end applications.

And when you look at the Concentric business, we are particularly heavily exposed in the North America and European market, our core sectors. And you can see there the likes of ag and construction, the medium, heavy-duty vehicles and even our industrial sectors are all between 30% and 40% down year-on-year.

Our emerging markets of South America and India, not so impacted in terms of the off-highway of ag and construction. But again, as David alluded to earlier, we're down 40% in India on the medium, heavy-truck market. And China, a similar tale, heavy, heavy year-on-year movements. Now we knew that the markets were going to cool and slow as we went into 2020, but we've got mixed up within these indices, the effects of the coronavirus COVID-19. Now almost impossible to pull out what that is. But what we do know is, that's the reality of our markets today, and that's the reality that we're managing our business towards.

Now whilst we've got some numbers in there for full year '20 versus full year '19, we will not be giving guidance on the full year. It's there for information only. It's publicly available information through various sources. But at this moment, with the visibility that we have on the markets, it's almost impossible to provide a guidance.

Next slide, please. Looking at the segmental analysis, we've got a couple of things that are going on. Americas sales, well, they're down 23% year-on-year and particularly affected by the truck and ag markets.

Europe, on the other hand, is down year-on-year by 15%. And we're seeing the same sort of trend across all end sectors as we are within the Americas, but the truck and ag is just not down to the same extent. The book-to-bill ratio, I think, is probably more hanging on to the coronavirus incident. We touched -- it's gone from east through to west. And we've probably seen Europe and rest of world more impacted in confidence, more impacted by that coronavirus and why our book-to-bill ratio is a little lower in Europe and rest of world. Americas perhaps still hasn't quite caught up with it.

But overall, our margins, yes, impacted by lower sales, but as we touched on it earlier, still holding at good levels and with a good level of activity below that, managing the cost control.

Next slide, please. Now the title on the slide really says it all. It's a robust financial position. And that's the bit I do want to, again, draw out. We've had a good cash inflow, SEK 81 million, yes, down because of sales. But just early, we've got strong working capital management that's taking place, and we've got strong cost control that we've got going on within the business.

The working capital, as a percentage of sales, has pretty much held flat, round about the 1% which was pleasing to see despite some of the headwinds we've got on working capital stock management. So we've had a reasonably good cash inflow. We've also got net cash flow positive in the first quarter. So again, we've built our cash position despite the headwinds on sales.

Net debt and gearing. We've already touched upon it. It's flat year-on-year, SEK 27 million, 2% of net debt. And we've also touched on earlier that we've got a good cash position. We've also got great banking relationships, and we've got revolving credit facilities around them, should we need them. Can't foresee it at the moment, but should we need them. So again, it's building on that, are we in the right position to be able to weather the economic uncertainties that we are facing? And I think the answer to that is probably yes.

Now the other thing that we just want to touch upon on this slide is really the dividend. We did withdraw the dividend ahead of the AGM, and that was as approved. And we will probably not review that until later this year when we're hoping that the market will improve, the visibility improves and then we'll be holding an extraordinary AGM when the time is right. And we'll be then addressing the position of both dividend and owned share buybacks at that point in time. But at the moment, just too uncertain to say when the timing of that is likely to be.

That's all for me. Back to David and next slide.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Woolley, Concentric AB (publ) - CEO & President [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Thanks, Marcus. So if we go to the next slide again, where we can have a look at the points that we'd like to draw out about quarter 2, 2020.

Well, starting, I think, with the obvious comment. We are absolutely certain that this pandemic is going to have a much greater impact on our business during the second quarter of the year compared to the first. And what we saw -- now we're standing in May rather than the quarter starting in April. Quite a number of the OEM facilities, manufacturing facilities were closed at the end of March, through April. And it's a fact also, we're starting to see some of these facilities starting to open up at the end of April and coming into May. So clearly, April was an extremely tough month.

If we spend a moment to look at the published indices. Again, they're talking about the market will go into a sharp contraction during the second quarter of 2020. And of course, we're all feeling that, I think. If we looked at actual orders that we received in Q1, suggests that the sales in Q2 will be significantly lower. Again, it's difficult to give us a guidance because of the sharpness of the downturn and the -- what we're expecting to be a sluggish restarting, means it's very difficult for us to give numbers on Q2.

Certainly, when Marcus was talking about inventory in Q1, the speed of the downturn and the speed at which things were switched off, meant that inventory was hiked at the end of Q1. And we're going to see in Q2, we're going to drag that inventory down in a way that we do, I think, quite well.

Certainly, when we're looking forward across Q2 and maybe beyond this, there's a lot of speculation. But we are certainly of the opinion that we're expecting a slow recovery. Our operations have been turned down quickly.

All of our 8 plants around the world and our joint venture are working. We're making sure that customer demand is being met extremely well. We've absolutely protected the supply lines. We're working hard to drag inventory down without causing harm. So again, Concentric does what it does very well. It marshals itself into a strong position. We're protecting customers, protecting the shareholders, and we're taking that cost in a very smart way to protect the business that we remain capable to do all the things we need to do. And when the upturn comes, then we're in a very good position to move quickly into that mode.

The last point in there is that strategic point. We're all busy on reaction. We're all busy on tactical at the moment, but life goes on. And what we're seeing now is the electrification work that we're doing is critically important. We are very busy during this period, too. And we look forward to a brighter future as we come out of this COVID-19 episode. So that's all we wanted to say in the presentation. If we go to the next slide, of course, we'd like to take any questions that are available.

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) And our first question comes from the line of Klara Jonsson of SEB.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Klara Jonsson, SEB, Research Division - Research Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So I have a few. I'll just go ahead. My first one is about the book-to-bill in Americas. It looks to be quite high at 111%, and that is significantly higher than in Q4, for example. So can you explain why it's so high? And why then we should expect lower sales in Q2?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Marcus Whitehouse, Concentric AB (publ) - CFO [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. It's high. I think a combination -- I think our combination of -- correction, we may have had a little bit of a bounce within there. But I still don't think that they were really reacting to the coronavirus in the way that Europe and rest of world was.

A little guidance would be given to it, but I wouldn't take too much guidance from that number. There's just too much going on within the business in the markets that are going into that second quarter.

So yes, hadn't quite caught up. Yes, a reasonable order intake, but -- okay.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Woolley, Concentric AB (publ) - CEO & President [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think -- hi, Klara, one of the other things we could draw out, which we didn't necessarily draw out in the content there was, we've seen the greatest hit on trucks as we -- I think we did mention, trucks always take the heaviest and sharpest hit. As we've gone into COVID-19, it's an interesting point that in a number of geographies, governments have stepped in to protect key and strategic supply lines like ag and certain -- to a lesser extent, construction. So in certain parts of the market as well, we've seen that although trucks have been very heavily hit, underlying ag and construction has continued and has continued manufactures throughout the epidemic or pandemic so far.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Klara Jonsson, SEB, Research Division - Research Analyst [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So if I interpret you correctly then -- and we shouldn't really read anything into the book-to-bill being quite high into the quarter? Does that mean you could get order cancellations? Or how should I interpret that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Marcus Whitehouse, Concentric AB (publ) - CFO [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, it's -- I think as we've got -- we know we're going to take a downward step on sales in North America as we go into the second quarter. I think the point that Dave -- David touched on that is an important point in that our American operations have continued to operate. Impacted, yes, into quarter 2, but still operating. And one of those important points that we've got is some of the products that we produce within North America have been classified as critical supply, particularly into the construction and ag industries. And that's one of the things that's perhaps softened our quarter 2 that we're about to experience.

Would I necessarily link that directly to the book-to-bill ratio at the moment? Perhaps not. There's just too much that was going on at the end of that first quarter going into the second quarter for that to be a real leading indicator.

So yes, we are expecting sales to be down, but we've also seen our sales within North America just hold up a little better.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Klara Jonsson, SEB, Research Division - Research Analyst [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So could you say anything about your current capacity utilizations there, as you have the production units up and running in comparison to, for example, how they were in Q1?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Woolley, Concentric AB (publ) - CEO & President [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

If we attempt to look at early Q2 versus Q1, I think we're seeing that our plant utilization in the U.S. would have been in the order of the 50% to 60%, I would say.

We are probably now more like the 40% to 50%. So it's stepping down. Stepping down further on truck product, stepping down not so far on construction and ag at this point.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Klara Jonsson, SEB, Research Division - Research Analyst [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And then I mean this was North America. And as I understand it, your facilities in Europe is closed at the moment. So what do you need to see for this to open up? Is it about restrictions? Or more about you starting to get orders from your main customers?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Woolley, Concentric AB (publ) - CEO & President [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So if we -- if you answer that question in the 2 parts. It is for certain that our U.S. facilities are busier than our European facilities. If we look around Europe, we are seeing, again, each one of those plants are still working because there are some supply lines still going out there. Customers are still taking parts for service, still taking part of breakdown. So as part of our service to customers, we're maintaining that first aid, that emergency cover. So all of the plants in Europe are still working.

A little bit like the earlier point, in the plants where we're supporting more to do with ag and construction, they are busier than the plants that are more closely aligned to truck. So what we've seen, again, is some of the key customer shutdowns for the entirety of April, and they've started to open plants again at the end of April, opening plants at the beginning of May.

So we're seeing -- although the customers are opening, we are seeing quite a sluggish demand. So there is a demand trying to build, but I think we're accepting it's going to take time for our customers to get their logistics back into shape, their people back into place. And we've heard things like customers building to order, not to stock. So we are seeing movement coming through. But again, all we need to do is make sure we remain ahead of their demand to protect the customer, and that's what we're doing in a pretty good way.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Klara Jonsson, SEB, Research Division - Research Analyst [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

All right. So on the customers' inventory and their orders. I mean you've previously talked about them taking down inventory quite a lot in Q4 and also in Q1, if I understand correctly. So would you say that their inventory levels before this whole -- everything came to a halt, were they quite low? Or how do you feel about them right now?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Woolley, Concentric AB (publ) - CEO & President [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, we knew because we were out of step with the indices. As we went through the end of '19, our sales were down lower than the indices. And that's because that destocking was going on. So we thought -- we believed, and still believe now, that they've got the inventory down to quite a good level in Q1 based on economic demand. I think we're all confident that based on what COVID has done, that their inventory will look high. And certainly, we were caught with stranded inventory at the end of March because the speed of the turnoff was so dramatic, and we manage inventory and supply critically close. Even we were caught with some stranded inventory at the end of March, which were -- we pretty much burned off during April. But absolutely, whatever they've successfully done -- as customers get inventory down into Q1, that inventory level will be more than they need for Q2.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Klara Jonsson, SEB, Research Division - Research Analyst [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

All right. So let's say that you have to keep production in Europe, basically as it is right now through Q2, do you still think that you could deliver positive cash flow in Q2?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Marcus Whitehouse, Concentric AB (publ) - CFO [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I do. We're monitoring cash closely, and our expectation is, we should be able to generate cash in that second quarter.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Woolley, Concentric AB (publ) - CEO & President [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think it's part of our DNA. We will always plan for the worst and hope for the best. We've planned for the worst and took every step necessary to protect the business, protect shareholders. So we're quietly confident that even with the gentle uptick, cash positive is what we can do.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Marcus Whitehouse, Concentric AB (publ) - CFO [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Klara Jonsson, SEB, Research Division - Research Analyst [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So I just -- I'm taking a lot of time here. I just have one last question. So that's a bit more long term. It's about the announcement you made yesterday about the partnership with ZF to develop the 12-volt electric oil pump. So when you have developed this new product, could you -- like with your other e-pumps that you have developed together with an OEM, sell it to other customers as well? Or is it only to ZF?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Woolley, Concentric AB (publ) - CEO & President [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, absolutely, the products that we make for ZF are clearly designated and kept so. But generically, the Concentric pump is the pump. The IP on the product, how efficient we can make it, how compact we can make it is fully ours. We've developed the supply line for the electrification, for the software and the firmware and the know-how there. So again, we can absolutely sell similar product or bespoke product. What other customers would want would be different to ZF. So it will be different software, absolutely. It will be slightly different pump, absolutely. But what we came up with was a very, very modular design, a very flexible design. And with flexibility, the concept of that product can go to a whole range of other customers.

And again, there'll be more press releases to come on that point. We've not been slow in this area.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Klara Jonsson, SEB, Research Division - Research Analyst [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Certainly, not. So would you say that this new pump adds potential to the announcement you made in December that you could see 20% of group sales being electric by 2025?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Woolley, Concentric AB (publ) - CEO & President [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's absolutely supportive of that ambition. It's absolutely supportive to say that as we expand our range from, again, 12-volt, 24-volt, 48-volt, we've gone down now below 100 watts motors. We've gone to 5 kilowatts of motors. That expansion of range, nominations for development, hard orders means we are very much on track for supporting what we said in Q4.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Marcus Whitehouse, Concentric AB (publ) - CFO [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from the line of Björn Enarson of Danske Bank.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Björn Enarson, Danske Bank A/S, Research Division - Head of Equity Research of Sweden [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A few questions on the ongoing reopening. I didn't quite get you there. But is it fair to say that most of the OEMs in Europe are trying now to start up production? And then can you give some comments on what kind of activity level this relates to? Is it more about testing the sourcing situations for them? And I guess so far, you haven't seen any particular volumes from these kind of early reopenings?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Woolley, Concentric AB (publ) - CEO & President [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Björn, thanks for the question. And so to try to give some depth to the answer, it is -- I think it's for certain the most plant closures we saw were related to truck and truck engine manufacturer and truck transmission manufacturer, they were the most closures. The construction and ag companies carried on at that lower level. When we've seen -- and it's publicly available information, when we've seen plants reopening at the end of April and into the start of May, certainly, the early demand that we saw on the schedules looked quite ambitious. We remained absolutely cautious. So we responded to that demand. But as expected, the demand came through and then was softened.

So in line with your thinking, I think this is a lot to do with trying to move to 25% capacity within those plants, testing the supply lines, testing and material were still there. So we see it as a very tentative and a very gentle start. So we're not getting excited about it. We just need to absolutely guarantee that we can support the customer. So we're pleased to see it starting, but we're not getting too excited anytime soon, and we we'll watch May with some caution.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Björn Enarson, Danske Bank A/S, Research Division - Head of Equity Research of Sweden [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And how are your own supply chains handling? Or do you have any comments on your supply situation?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Woolley, Concentric AB (publ) - CEO & President [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Perfectly good question. We tend to be quite regional. In most cases, not all cases, we try to source locally within the continent that we're operating within. And certainly, we do have some transcontinental supply lines. So by definition, we have put a lot more of our attention and care and work into transcontinental, transatlantic-type supply lines. We feel in a fairly confident position. We had -- as I think we mentioned, we were caught with inventory anyhow at the end of March. So that -- a lot of that March inventory is carrying us through April and into May. And of our 8 plants, 9, including the joint venture, every single one of them is working. So we are feeding back into the supply line already.

I'm sure, absolutely sure that Concentric will not be the cause of stress and pain for our customers. So I think we're ahead of the curve. Thanks, Björn.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Björn Enarson, Danske Bank A/S, Research Division - Head of Equity Research of Sweden [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And one question on -- you talked about this, but on the inventory situation. And I mean we saw during the second half that you were selling below production rates at OEMs, and I guess you're very much correct that the inventory situation before COVID-19 were pretty decent, and now it's likely quite high.

Did you say that you were -- I mean, we should translate this into you will produce again then below production rates at your customers during Q2? And you were expecting kind of a normalization in Q3? Or did you say something about -- along those lines?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Woolley, Concentric AB (publ) - CEO & President [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. I think the customers will find them themselves somewhat overstocked. And again, it's publicly available information from other Q1 briefings. That they too have found themselves with -- they've done a great job of reducing stock to an economic level, but the COVID-19 level pushes down further. So they, like us, were continuing to burn down stock a little bit further. But we're also very cautious to make sure that we cannot be the reason why they can't make parts.

So there is an active program taking inventory down. And what we've seen is, certainly across April, that was a very good burn off month for us as continued demand came through, then we burned off inventory, and we've just protected a steady supply line beneath us.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Björn Enarson, Danske Bank A/S, Research Division - Head of Equity Research of Sweden [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And one question on electrification. How would you describe the competitive landscape if you compare it to traditional business?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Woolley, Concentric AB (publ) - CEO & President [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think as ever, there are always extremely professional and credible competitors out there. I think as the market settles down, each of us as suppliers work out our niches, we work out our strengths. The Concentric brand has always been ultra-high efficient performance. It's always been ultra-high durability, and it's for certain that we are carving out that niche of absolute fit-and-forget. When we're looking at the electrification or the systems we're using, we've gone for an option of intelligent pumps rather than just mechanical pumps. So we've gone for diagnostics. We've gone for intelligent feedback, efficient working. And the fact that we've got those durabilities of 50,000 hours coming through, I think we're making clear, our niche is that, that absolute heavy-duty, absolute reliability. So around the trucks, around the buses, around energy storage, again, we're digging deeper into that niche and coming up with offerings, which customers have found exciting.

Other companies are going for different volumes, different types of motors, different types of volume. So we're happy in our niche. It's a natural extension for what Concentric does through it today, high-pressure pumps and low-pressure pumps.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) And our next question comes from the line of Klara Jonsson at SEB.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Klara Jonsson, SEB, Research Division - Research Analyst [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So I have another question. It's about your balance sheet. I mean you're basically net cash -- you have a strong net cash position.

So how do you view the current situation from an M&A perspective? I mean previously, as I understood it, you were looking more for adding capacity or adding competence within new technologies.

But would you consider buying, maybe market share for where most of your current businesses if any good opportunities come along?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Marcus Whitehouse, Concentric AB (publ) - CFO [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I think at this moment, Klara, we'd continue on with our strategy that we've talked about before, which is really trying to support around the electrification. That's where the majority or the priority of the business needs to be. We're after that technology. They have probably come, as we've discussed before, at a size that would be easily digestible, particularly at this point in time. But we're watching the market.

We've got -- as we've touched on, good liquidity. We've got good support from banks. But I think technology at this moment is where we would rather do the M&A. But as the year rolls out, where there may be a distressed asset that comes to the market, and we'll take a look at it. But it wouldn't necessarily be at this moment, a priority for us. I think just the scale of the uncertainty within the marketplace, just gives a little air of caution to what we're going to do.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from the line of [Johan Stoll] of (inaudible).

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Such joy to hear the universal language of cash flow being spoken this morning. I just have a question regarding the transactions with your JV. I guess you lend SEK 40 million and you received SEK 50 million. So I guess that is Alfdex in China? Or could you put some light on that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Marcus Whitehouse, Concentric AB (publ) - CFO [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I can. I can put some light on it. We've -- Alfdex have acquired the premises and the legal entity within China to support their ongoing expansion. And the 2 partners have both provided a level of financing to support that acquisition. So between Alfa Laval and Concentric, we're both now sort of SEK 25 million support. We expect, over the course of this year, a further repayment on that loan, depending on trading conditions within Alfdex. But yes, it was there to support the expansion in China.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Woolley, Concentric AB (publ) - CEO & President [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And it turns out to be, of course, a good investment. Going back to the start of '19, there was a good expectation that the Chinese market would go full on to be fitting our separators onto all of their trucks. And I think that the Chinese legislation could be interpreted in slightly different ways such that our separators did not go to full volume. But the -- a very good outcome from there was that we had invested into multiple production lines in China ahead of demand. And as we came into Q4, and of course, that has continued into Q1 of this year, the legislation became very pointed to say that our separators would need to be fitted on all gas engines, which is a decent sector of the Chinese market. So we saw very good sales of our separators onto gas engines in Q4. That's continued into Q1, and we expect that to continue across the year. So of course, COVID-19 hit our Chinese operations, both of them, in Q1. But they're pretty much out of it now and going along at full speed in China after COVID has passed. And so that will be a -- turn out to be a very useful source of sales and income across a very turbulent time in 2020.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Perfect. And then secondly, I think I know the answer, but hydraulics seem to held up a little bit better than the rest of the business. And is that due to what you said about construction and ag?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Woolley, Concentric AB (publ) - CEO & President [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Precisely, precisely, if we look at some of our big OEs and they got special government dispensation to say, it's critical on food production, just keep going. They pass those certificates or approvals to suppliers like us to say, you keep going. And typically, the hydraulic product ends up on those machines. Of course, there are engine products in those machines. But more typically, we see hydraulic products. And so that's been very useful. We're keeping a very close eye on that because the -- those markets move at a slower pace than the truck market. So the heavy downturn in trucks, we think, will be followed a bit later by some of the construction equipment. But to your point, absolutely so. The hydraulic side of that business has felt a bit more happiness out of the continued construction -- production of construction and ag machines.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Marcus Whitehouse, Concentric AB (publ) - CFO [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'd say also to note, keep an eye on the industrial sector within it as well. You'll see within the annual report that year-on-year sales in the industrial sector, which is heavily hydraulics, is pretty much flat. So another key indicator is industrial as well as the construction and the ag.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And we have no further questions at this time. Please go ahead, speakers.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Woolley, Concentric AB (publ) - CEO & President [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. On the ground, there's no further questions, Marcus and myself, we'd like to thank you for attending, listening, asking the questions and look forward to seeing you on the Q2 when we get there. I'm sure that will be yet more exciting. Before now and then, I hope you keep healthy and well. Take care. Thank you so much, everyone.

Marcus Whitehouse, Concentric AB (publ) - CFO [43]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, everybody. Bye-bye.