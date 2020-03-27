Edited Transcript of CMCM earnings conference call or presentation 24-Mar-20 12:00pm GMT

Q4 2019 Cheetah Mobile Inc Earnings Call

Beijing Mar 27, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Cheetah Mobile Inc earnings conference call or presentation Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 12:00:00pm GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Scroll to continue with content Ad

================================================================================

Corporate Participants

================================================================================

* Jing Zhu

Cheetah Mobile Inc. - IR Director

* Sheng Fu

Cheetah Mobile Inc. - Chairman of the Board & CEO

* Thomas Jintao Ren

Cheetah Mobile Inc. - CFO

================================================================================

Conference Call Participants

================================================================================

* Thomas Chong

Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Yi Jing Wei

Citigroup Inc, Research Division - Research Analyst

================================================================================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good day, and welcome to the Cheetah Mobile Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Helen Zhu, Investor Relations Director of Cheetah Mobile. Please go ahead.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jing Zhu, Cheetah Mobile Inc. - IR Director [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, operator. Welcome to Cheetah Mobile's Fourth Quarter 2019 and Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call. With us today are our Chairman and CEO, Mr. Fu Sheng; and our CFO, Mr. Thomas Ren. Following management's prepared remarks, we will conduct the Q&A section. A presentation of the company's earnings release is already on our IR website.

Story continues

Before we begin, I refer you to the safe harbor statement in our earnings release, which also applies to our earnings conference call today as we will make forward-looking statements.

At this time, I would now like to turn the call over to our CEO, Mr. Fu Sheng. Please go ahead, Fu Sheng.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sheng Fu, Cheetah Mobile Inc. - Chairman of the Board & CEO [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Helen. Hello, everyone. Our fourth quarter revenues were in line with the management expectations. However, we incurred record non-GAAP operation loss, about RMB 200 million in the quarter. 2 key factors contributed to this loss. First was our increased investment into our mobile game business, particularly for overseas markets. Second was our strategic investment for AI initiatives.

Starting from [early] January 2020, we would strategically cut down our spending for our overseas mobile game business due to the slower -- due to slower-than-expected progress in launching new games as well as intense competition in the market. On February 2020, we were made aware of the fact that Google had disabled our accounts for the Google Play Store, Google AdMob and Google AdManagement (sic) [AdManager]. As a result, our company's apps have been removed from the Google Play Store, and we were unable to generate revenues from Google, which negatively impacted our overseas business.

According to Google, the decision was made because some of our apps were not in compliance with Google policies, which has resulted -- result on certain invalid traffic. During the quarter, we engaged in talks with Google to clarify this potential misunderstanding. However, despite making an appeal and providing more information, we were recently notified that Google was unable to reinstate our accounts. While we continue to speak with Google, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to resume this collaboration. Nevertheless, we were -- we have already rolled out some measures to adjust the current headwinds.

Such measures include the following: First, we have significantly cut costs and expense, while streaming our operations in overseas markets. As a result, the corporate level, we expect to reduce our operating loss from the first quarter of 2020 going forward.

Second, we have chosen to refocus our business strategy onto the domestic mobile Internet market. As such, we have brought back both our mobile utility products and the light casual game business. By doing so, we plan to build a robust medium-term growth engine for the company in the coming quarters. Our mobile Internet business has already made good progress in domestic market. Notably, since January 2020, our product and game has experienced significant growth in DAUs, user time spent, retention rates and commercial impression. This achievement was a result of our proactive efforts to improve our user experience, while also reducing some of our ads in our product.

The delay in employees retaining to work following the Spring Festival holiday also drove our engagement and the user time spent. We believe that our product recovery of user mindshare will help to pave the way for the future monetization in the post-crisis period.

Also in the domestic market, we introduced some premium service for our utility products in the middle part of 2019, which result in our number of paying user experiencing significant growth. For example, the paying user count for Duba Antivirus grow by about 60% between December 2019 and March 2020. In addition, all our flagship mobile casual games, including Piano Tiles 2, Rolling Sky, Dancing Line and Bricks n Balls has already received the gaming license for distribution in China.

Third, we will continue to execute our AI strategy to drive long-term growth.

The recent coronavirus outbreak has increased customer demand of our robotics products and solutions. Since the outbreak started, we launched anti-epidemic product for hospitals to relieve some of the pressure caused by shortage of medical personnel and threat of the cross-infection. As of today, our medical robots has been deployed in many Chinese hospitals, including Peking University Shougang Hospital, Beijing Haidian Hospital, Wuhan Leishenshan Hospital and Zhengzhou's Xiaotangshan Hospital. Notably, we have received high praise from local governments in this area for our initiatives in response to the outbreak.

In early March, 4 of our robotics products were nominated for the use in 2022 Winter Olympic Games. We are the only company with the most products being nominated. While it will -- may take a while for our robotics products and solutions to generate material revenues, we have already witnessed increase in consumer awareness and demand for our offering as a result.

On the past several years, we have built a great team, developed a strong balance sheet and executed a number of successful business transaction (inaudible). With that in mind, we remain confident in our ability to weather these short-term challenges and rejuvenate our growth in the coming quarter.

With that, I will hand the phone over to our CFO, Thomas.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas Jintao Ren, Cheetah Mobile Inc. - CFO [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Fu Sheng, and good day, everyone. Thank you all for joining us today. I'm very excited to have joined the Cheetah Mobile team and look forward to meeting with everyone in the coming months.

Now let's turn our attention to our financial results in the fourth quarter of 2019. Please note that unless stated otherwise, all money amounts are in RMB terms and all growth comparisons are made on a year-over-year basis. Total revenue decreased by 56% to RMB 612 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding the impact of the deconsolidation of LiveMe's revenues, total revenue decreased by 47% year-over-year in the quarter. As we stated in the previous quarter, LiveMe amended its share incentive plan on September 30, 2019. As a result, we no longer hold the majority voting power in LiveMe and have started to deconsolidate LiveMe's financial results since the fourth quarter of 2019.

Let's now look into our results for each business line, starting with utility products and related services. Revenues from utility products and related services decreased by 62% to RMB 299 million in the quarter. Moreover, during the quarter, about 80% of our revenue from utility products were generated from advertising.

The increase was primarily -- the decrease, sorry, was primarily due to the following: First, a decline in our mobile utility product business in overseas market. Mobile utility product revenue in overseas market decreased by 69% from RMB 93 million in the quarter, which was mainly due to the suspension of our collaboration with Facebook on the advertising front since December 2018 and a decline in MAU.

Second, a decline in our mobile utility product business in the domestic market. Mobile utility product revenue in the domestic market decreased by 70% to RMB 107 million in the quarter, which was a result of headwinds in China's online advertising market.

Third, a decline in PC-related revenue. PC-related revenue decreased by 26% to RMB 99 million in the quarter as Internet traffic in China continued to migrate from PC to mobile devices.

Revenues from our mobile games business decreased by 13% to RMB 285 million in the quarter, mainly due to a lack of new hit games and the market saturation of our existing hyper-casual games. In addition, during the quarter, about 77% of revenue from our mobile games business were generated from advertising while the remaining portion of revenue was generated from in-game purchases.

Turning to our cost and expenses. The following discussion of results will be on a non-GAAP basis, which excludes stock-based compensation expenses and goodwill impairment. The use of non-GAAP measures in this context will help us to better present the results of our operating performance without the effect of noncash items. For financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, please refer to our press release, which is available on Cheetah Mobile's website at ir.cmcm.com.

During the quarter, we continued to implement strict cost and expense control. As a result, total non-GAAP costs and expenses decreased by 36% to RMB 815 million in the quarter, mainly due to our efforts to reduce cost and expenses for our utility products business and the deconsolidation of LiveMe.

Cost of revenues decreased by 56% to RMB 182 million in the quarter. Gross profit decreased by 56% to RMB 430 million in the quarter. R&D expenses decreased by 22% to RMB 138 million in the quarter. Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 41% to RMB 343 million in the quarter. G&A expenses increased by 40% to RMB 161 million in the quarter mainly due to the onetime asset impairment charges. Operating loss was RMB 204 million in the quarter compared to an operating profit of RMB 110 million in the same period of last year.

Moving on to each reporting segment. Operating profit for our utility products and related services was RMB 29 million in the quarter, decreasing from RMB 224 million in the same period of last year mainly due to the decrease in revenue. Operating loss for our mobile games business was RMB 120 million in the quarter compared to an operating loss of RMB 11 million in the same period of last year, which was caused by the increased amount of investment made into our mobile games business as we continue to launch new game titles.

Moving on to our balance sheet. We have amassed a strong balance sheet. As of December 24, 2019, we have cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of USD 338 million and long-term equity investment of USD 362 million. Our portfolio of long-term equity investments include Bytedance, WiFi Master, Codemao and other well-known assets, all of which remain worthy of investment into.

Now let me provide you with our first quarter revenue guidance. We currently expect total revenues for the fourth quarter to be between RMB 490 million and RMB 540 million. Please note this forecast reflects the company's current and preliminary view and is subject to change.

This concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, we are now ready to take questions. Thank you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jing Zhu, Cheetah Mobile Inc. - IR Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator, we are now ready to take questions, please.

================================================================================

Questions and Answers

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) The first question today comes from Thomas Chong with Jefferies.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas Chong, Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] I have a few questions. First question is about the update about advertising trend in domestic and overseas market as a result of COVID-19. And what are the new gains in the pipeline on the entertainment segment? And how is the performance of existing games? And did increase in time spent at home help the performance of games? And thirdly about the investment strategy on AI initiatives. And when should we expect it to achieve breakeven?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas Jintao Ren, Cheetah Mobile Inc. - CFO [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So let me answer your first question about the coronavirus effect to our overseas and domestic advertising business, right? Yes, I think -- first for the overseas advertising business, I think for this year, as we mentioned, because we received notification from Google that our collaboration with Google was terminated since late February, I think this will be the biggest impact for our overseas advertising business.

For the domestic advertising business, we do see some increase from the user login numbers and users' time spent, but I think there was some impact by the coronavirus that some advertisers reduced their advertising budget at least for the first couple of quarters of this year. So it may have some like negative impact from our domestic advertising revenues.

So your second question is about the -- it's about our gaming pipelines, right, and also the performance of our current games. I will say that as mentioned in our prepared remarks, the Google event did have some impact also on our gaming business. So for this year, we will be pivoting some from overseas market for -- to domestic market for the gaming business as well. So we do have some -- a large amount of gaming pipeline. But while we are transitioning from overseas to domestic, we may need some time to figure out what's the right channel, what's the right strategy for the gaming in the domestic market.

And for the current games, like the hot games we used to have like Piano Tiles, Rolling Sky, Dancing Line, BnB, I think most of them, we can see the type of games useful life is reaching to a saturation or maturity so we may see some slight decrease for those existing cases. Yes.

Yes, the third question about the AI and breakeven point, right? Yes, for the AI business, as we mentioned in the prepared remarks, yes, we do see some significant customer demand especially during the coronavirus outbreak here in China. And we also do want to do something to release the pressure by the medical staff. But also because of the people cannot return to work, there is -- there was some impact on both the supply and also the sales side. So I think we may need 1 or 2 quarter to pick up all the orders. If we can -- if the coronavirus situation can recover in the near future, we believe we can see some sizable revenue from the AI business.

Along with the increased -- the forecasted increase on revenue, we may see some reduce in loss for the AI business. But I think for now, it's a little bit too early to tell that it's apparent to break even. But I think, as we mentioned, the whole company's operating loss on corporate level will be reducing quarter-by-quarter compared to the Q4 results. So we remain confident that maybe in another couple of quarters, we can see more clear when we can breakeven. Hope that answers your question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question comes from Vicky Wei with Citi.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yi Jing Wei, Citigroup Inc, Research Division - Research Analyst [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I wish everyone good help under the pandemic. I have 2 questions. The first one is about the Google collaboration. So does company have any Plan B if the Google cooperation cannot resume within short time?

And my second question is about the AI investment. So would management please provide some color on the 2020 AI investment strategy and the margin profile?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sheng Fu, Cheetah Mobile Inc. - Chairman of the Board & CEO [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jing Zhu, Cheetah Mobile Inc. - IR Director [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sheng Fu, Cheetah Mobile Inc. - Chairman of the Board & CEO [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas Jintao Ren, Cheetah Mobile Inc. - CFO [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So I will translate Fu Sheng's answer for your 2 questions. First question regarding the business plan after Google termination of collaboration. So we think on the mobile Internet front, our focus will be domestic market in the future, and China already have large enough market to accommodate all kinds of players.

And on the Google front, we kept communicating with them, but we cannot guarantee or cannot predict it when or whether we can be restored to Google Store. And also, we realize that for the Android system utilities apps no longer a must to have. From our own revenues, we can see that we already have gaming revenues made larger than utility revenues. So yes, for the gaming, we will also focus on the domestic market.

Yes. So for the AI investment initiative. So during the coronavirus outbreak, yes, our business -- AI business is being kind of delayed because people cannot travel. But while we can see people are returning to the office and the situation is being recovered as we speak right now, so we do see a great growth potential on the AI front. And also during the outbreak of the coronavirus, we also realized that the scenario that AI can be applied is actually larger than we originally think.

So our original scenarios for AI application was in like library, shopping mall, government. But now we realize that robotic products can do way more than that. We can -- with robot, we can do the remote infrared temperature management. The doctors can do remote consultation with patients without being -- facing the risk of the infection. So we do see a lot of increasing demand for the AI business, yes. So we will continue to invest to the -- our AI business and to discovering more (inaudible). I hope that answers your question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the conference back over to Cheetah management for any closing remarks.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jing Zhu, Cheetah Mobile Inc. - IR Director [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you all for joining our conference call today. If you have any further questions, please do not hesitate to contact us. Thank you so much. Bye.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas Jintao Ren, Cheetah Mobile Inc. - CFO [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

[Portions of this transcript that are marked [Interpreted] were spoken by an interpreter present on the live call.]