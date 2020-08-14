Edited Transcript of CLNX.MC earnings conference call or presentation 22-Jul-20 4:30pm GMT

Half Year 2020 Cellnex Telecom SA Earnings Call

Barcelona Aug 14, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Cellnex Telecom SA earnings conference call or presentation Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 4:30:00pm GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Corporate Participants

* Alexandre Mestre Molins

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - Business Deputy CEO

* José Manuel Aisa Mancho

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - Corporate Finance, CFO and M&A Director

* Juan Jose Gaitan Mañoso

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - Head of IR

* Tobias Martinez Gimeno

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - CEO, MD & Director

Conference Call Participants

* Akhil Dattani

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD and European Telecoms Analyst

* Andrew J. Lee

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Emmet Bryan Kelly

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Head of European Telecoms Research

* Fernando Cordero Barreira

Grupo Santander, Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Giles Thorne

Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst and Technology Research Analyst

* Jakob Bluestone

Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Luigi Minerva

HSBC, Research Division - Senior Analyst

* Roshan Vijay Ranjit

Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Samuel McHugh

Exane BNP Paribas, Research Division - Analyst of Telecom Operators

* Simon Alexander Arulraj Coles

Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst

Presentation

Juan Jose Gaitan Mañoso, Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - Head of IR [1]

Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Juan Gaitan, Director of Investor Relations at Cellnex, and I would like to thank you all for joining us today for our Q2 2020 results conference call. As always, I'm joined by our CEO, Tobias Martinez; our CFO, José Manuel Aisa; and our Business Deputy CEO, Alex Mestre, who will lead today's session. Throughout our prepared remarks, we will refer to our results presentation and also to the rights offering we have just announced. We will then open the line for your questions.

And now I'll hand over to Tobias Martinez. Please, Tobias.

Tobias Martinez Gimeno, Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - CEO, MD & Director [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, good afternoon, and thank you so much for your time today. As we published results a couple of days ago and you had plenty of time to digest our numbers, I'm pretty sure your attention will be today on the capital increase we have just announced. In any case, I would like to share with you dearly the main highlights of this strong quarter before covering the right offering.

We continue to deliver on organic growth, posting again a very solid quarter. I would like to emphasize the resilience of our business model and our ability to generate organic growth and make progress on our build-to-suit programs under challenging circumstances.

A strong financial performance with revenues increasing 48% compared to last year; our adjusted EBITDA, 64%; and our recurring leveraged free cash flow, 54%; and our backlog reaching EUR 47 billion when all of our deals are closed. We are reiterating our guidance and also updating it with the expected contribution from Arqiva and NOS this year.

With telecom services, given today's strategic status and a more flexible approach to teleworking, the demand for data will continue to increase dramatically in the coming years. This will require operators to be more pragmatic when making future decisions on network needs, prioritizing the core business and generating more opportunities for infrastructure outsourcing. We have delivered on our promise set out last year.

Thank you to our 2 successful capital increases, we have been able to execute our project pipeline while preserving our financial discipline. We are also seeing that the execution of our growth strategy is a self-reinforcing process. New win-win agreements with our partners have a multiplicative effect, increasing the number of opportunities we are able to assess with relevant players. And this is the reason why today we are announcing a new capital increase: because we are confident that we will be able to crystallize value-accretive opportunities in the short term and because we need the financial flexibility required to pursue them.

And with this, I will now hand over to our CFO, José Manuel Aisa, who will provide more details of the period.

José Manuel Aisa Mancho, Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - Corporate Finance, CFO and M&A Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Tobias, and thank you all for your time today. Moving to Slide 3, just a quick summary of our M&A activity this year. We have already committed to invest around EUR 2.5 billion in 2020, mainly in France and Portugal. We are starting to deploy our fiber-to-the-tower project with Bouygues Telecom in France. We have acquired 2 nationwide portfolios in Portugal in just 4 months. We are making progress deploying the new sites committed with our 2 anchor tenants in Portugal. And we have also signed a number of smaller projects that allow us to further improve our industrial profile.

And this brings us to the map on Slide 4. When all of our deals are closed and our build-to-suit programs completed, Cellnex will strengthen its position in Europe as the main independent telecom infrastructure operator, managing a portfolio of around 61,000 sites, increasing our financials and significantly improving our business risk profile.

On Slide 7, you can see a list of the commercial opportunities we are assessing in order to secure future organic growth. We are seeing demand for our services not only in well-established markets but also in more recent markets with colocation requested by new tenants and discussions around potential new densification solutions. We continue to execute in the area of indoor coverage as a neutral host across Europe with attractive opportunities being assessed for football stadiums, transport networks or shopping centers.

We are also expanding our 5G capabilities beyond our core business by analyzing opportunities in tower adjacent areas such as fiber to the tower, outdoor small cells or mobile edge computing, with towers at the core of our strategy and only willing to proceed as a natural extension of our relationship with existing clients and expecting the same tower economics.

Moving to Slide 9. Our revenues have increased 48%; our adjusted EBITDA, 64%; and our leveraged free cash flow, 54%, with our adjusted EBITDA margin significantly increasing to 64% -- 74% from 68% last year. If we look at the figures in the table, you can see that this adjusted EBITDA growth is mainly explained by the contribution from telecom infrastructure services, organic growth, build to suit, recent acquisitions and by the efficient management of our OpEx base. Payment of leases increased due to a larger footprint. Maintenance CapEx is expected to converge towards our guidance during the year, and interest paid reflects the terms of our debt structure and our availability -- available liquidity.

Moving to Slide 11. You can see the details of our capital structure and our liquidity position as of June 2020. Our debt has an average maturity of around 6 years. 80% of our debt is fixed, and average cost is around 1.5% with no refinancing until July 2022. Please be reminded that these figures do not include the closing of Arqiva transaction in mid-July.

Considering Arqiva, our updated liquidity position would be EUR 4 billion, and our net debt, excluding lease liabilities, reached EUR 5.7 billion. When we close all our announced deals, we will reach a backlog of EUR 47 billion, and our debt has no covenant, no pledge, no guarantee. This gives us plenty of financial flexibility to continue financing our growth.

If we move to Slide 12, just a quick update on our guidance, where we have simply included the expected contribution from Arqiva and NOS deals in 2020. We are, therefore, reiterating our previous guidance and the additional contribution from the new perimeter will make our adjusted EBITDA and our recurring leveraged cash flow growth at around 70% compared to last year.

I will now hand over again to Tobias to comment on our right offering.

Tobias Martinez Gimeno, Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - CEO, MD & Director [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, thank you, José Manuel. As you were all expecting, I suppose, a few comments on the capital increase we have just announced. Today, we are announcing the launch of a EUR 4 billion right issue to continue executing our European consolidation strategy. A total of EUR 101 million of new shares will be issued at a subscription price of EUR 39.45, that represents a 25% discount to term at closing price of today. The capital increase represents approximately 18% of our market cap.

As you know, last year, we identified up to EUR 11 billion pipeline and executed an initial capital increase of EUR 1.2 billion, followed by a second successful EUR 2.5 billion right issue. A total of EUR 3.7 billion in new equity that allowed us to deliver an impressive M&A activity, reaching our target earlier than anticipated.

In parallel, we have identified new opportunities that make our new pipeline very robust and busy, with a volume of opportunities of up to EUR 11 billion again. As a consequence, we are raising in one go the equity we need to continue executing value-accretive M&A, a cornerstone of our value proposition. Our equity story is more robust than ever with a large and growing tower consolidation opportunity for Cellnex in Europe, a very robust pipeline with an untapped -- untapered expansion potential across current markets as well as new clients, new geographies and new tower adjacent opportunities. We believe that the potential market share increase still to be captured is significant and that despite building a portfolio of up to 61,000 sites in just 5 years since our IPO, the market opportunity for Cellnex continues to be massive.

And with this, we are now at your disposal to answer your questions. So please, let's open the line.

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

(Operator Instructions) The first question comes from Simon Coles from Barclays.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Simon Alexander Arulraj Coles, Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Clearly, exciting times. So my question is basically focused on the pipeline. The last pipeline number you've given, I understood, was a probability-weighted number. I'm assuming this one is the same. So I'm just wondering if you can give us a bit more sort of idea about the composition of the pipeline. So is it now consisting of new opportunities that weren't present before when you gave the last pipeline number? Or is it opportunities you saw last year but maybe had a low probability and now that has increased because they may be seeing the increase in the valuation of assets over the last year and now they're more interested in talking? And then just on the pipeline, again, sorry, is it still majority macro sites? Or are we starting to see the sort of shift to more adjacent services, which I think you sort of hinted to in your comments just now?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tobias Martinez Gimeno, Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - CEO, MD & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Simon. José Manuel will comment on your question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

José Manuel Aisa Mancho, Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - Corporate Finance, CFO and M&A Director [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Simon, yes, I think that your question has several angles. So I will try to go step by step. Yes, this is again the same criteria as last year. So EUR 11 billion is our weighted probability. And I think we have used exactly the same pattern as last year. So this is super important because there is no any change at all.

So you are saying about if there is -- I will start for your last point, if there is a shift. There is no shift at all, not at all. I mean in this pipeline, you will find exactly the same proportion of towering deals as we presented to you 1 year ago. So take it for granted, no change. I think that Cellnex has been able to show you that we do have M&A discipline, and M&A discipline has many angles. One of them is that our business model cannot change and the towering deals are by far the most important as a quantum. So no change, no shift.

You were also talking about if these are new opportunities. Obviously, there are new opportunities. In fact, as we go -- as we grow, as we receive your support, we can continue our industrial job. We open new doors, and we open new opportunities that there were not before.

Last year, we came to visit you as of February. And we said to you, we need your help because we need to show the money. I think we are in a very similar position at that moment. Our pipeline is rich. Our pipeline has visibility. The work -- the company is working from an industrial perspective very well. And now again, as we were in 1 year ago, we need your help. We need the help of our investors.

Simon Alexander Arulraj Coles, Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's very clear. Can I just ask one quick follow-up, probably? The discount to TERP is 25%. Seems quite high given, I'd say, the goodwill you have in the market from shareholders and the sell-side community as well. Is there any reason for why it's so large?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

José Manuel Aisa Mancho, Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - Corporate Finance, CFO and M&A Director [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, it's -- last year, we did 20%, 19.5%. We are now 25%. This is EUR 4 billion, one shot. The market is not as stable as last year. And in the case of Cellnex, we have been in a very good situation, but we do not control macroeconomic impacts maybe due to, I don't know, COVID or whatever. So we have decided to be a little bit more prudent. Also in terms of revocables, last time, we were at 36% of irrevocables. Now we are at 18% of irrevocables. So we have a little less irrevocable initially. So we decided to be prudent. And I think that the company, Cellnex, has always been very prudent setting expectations. Anyway, we wanted to adapt to this criteria.

Operator [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question comes from Akhil Dattani from JPMorgan.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Akhil Dattani, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD and European Telecoms Analyst [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I've got a few, please. Firstly, just on the rights. Could you just help us understand a little bit better the timing of how you've made the announcement today? I guess last year, you announced one right pre a deal, one with the deal. Obviously, this is a pretty large right. So is there some specific reason why you've done it this way? Is there maybe a big opportunity that you feel you need to show your ability to fund first before you do it? So just if you can just walk us through the way you thought about the timing here, that would be useful.

The second clarification was just a follow-up to the prior question, which is you talked a lot about this being predominantly towers. Just any color in terms of the probability-weighted pipeline in terms of in footprint and out of footprint would be useful. Just particularly given obviously the high synergies from in-footprint deals.

The third one is in regards to -- I'm sure you've seen the press speculation we've had today that the Benetton family had an offer from infrastructure funds for their stake. I'm just keen to get your thoughts. There's a lot of rumors circulating around potential offers for Cellnex from private equity and infrastructure funds. Have there been approaches? How do you think about this? And kind of what can you tell us on that?

And then the very last thing is you've talked about 19% of the offering being precommitted. I assume that given that number, that doesn't include the Benetton family. But I mean anything you can clarify around who that does and doesn't include would be useful.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you so much, Akhil. José Manuel, maybe we can start with the timing.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

José Manuel Aisa Mancho, Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - Corporate Finance, CFO and M&A Director [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I mean I think in terms of timing, we have picked up the moment in which there was a good visibility of our pipeline. The timing was the best. After our General Assembly Meeting, we have reset all our delegations in order to carry out a capital right issue, giving the rights to all of our shareholders, as always we have done. So I think that you have to consider that before July 21, we couldn't do it. We didn't have the delegation. As to the pipeline, before was not as mature as it is now.

So it's the combination of these 2 factors. The market seems to be open. We are not a specialist in market. So we do not control the dynamics, but we do feel it's a good timing in terms of market momentum. So we are going into this direction. It's nothing more. For us, what is very important is that all our shareholders have the right to subscribe their rights because we do think that this capital raise is going to create a lot of value for our shareholders. And we want to give the opportunity to everyone to join us. This is very important.

In terms of the out/in footprint, please take in -- sorry, just to maybe analyze the answer, Akhil. Remember that we -- our initial capital increase last year was EUR 1.2 billion, which we almost exhausted. I mean that had power in just 1 year, yes. So given that the amount of opportunity that we have on the table today, we are preferring to, I would say, to try and raise the equity allowed to capture that pipeline in one go instead of coming back to the market constantly.

Tobias Martinez Gimeno, Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - CEO, MD & Director [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. No, maybe to complete the answer, the company is trying to avoid to go twice a year. I mean this is the reason why we are factorizing maybe the next 12, 18 months in order to execute our pipeline. So this is the reason why we are reaching EUR 4 billion, because the company is trying to avoid to rise new equity twice a year.

Yes. Let's go to...

José Manuel Aisa Mancho, Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - Corporate Finance, CFO and M&A Director [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Your second question, Akhil, was regarding the footprint in terms of countries. I think we're going to follow exactly the same criteria as last year. So if you take where we were at Cellnex last year when we announced these 2 right issues, we were in Spain, in Italy, in Netherlands, France and Switzerland. And as we speak right now, we are -- we have improved our presence in these 5 countries, and we have opened 3 new countries, which have been Portugal, U.K. and Ireland.

So I'm pretty sure that we are going to follow this pattern. Obviously, we will reinforce our presence. We will consolidate our presence in our core markets. In fact, the vast majority of the money that we have invested has been in our core markets, in the last right issue. But also, we will try to open those markets that we think are commensurated or somehow makes sense for us because there are clients already present in that market or because we do think from a partnership perspective, this client is in other country or from a partnership perspective, this client is strong, and then it makes sense for us. So there will be always a good criteria. It's not going to be random.

Also regarding -- as we said to you last year, and again, it's the same pattern, we said to you last year that we have different deals in different situations. So in the last prospectus, you could see that we had some deals just in scouting basis or the deals on a nonbinding or that are binding or that are on exclusivity basis. So again, in this pipeline visibility, we are finding the same situation. So the footprint, very similar. The nature of the deal is very similar.

And regarding to your last question, we cannot comment. I mean it's something that we keep on working. We think that the towering market in Europe is in its infancy yet. Cellnex is going to consolidate this market. And apart from that, if there is any noise, we do not comment.

Tobias Martinez Gimeno, Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - CEO, MD & Director [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I mean just to reinforce -- I'm Tobias speaking. Edizione remains a valuable shareholder of Cellnex with a stake above 13% after dilution is the case. And Edizione has reiterated its continued support to the company management and the strategy going forward. So in my view, we'll see. But currently, they have to offer their option rights to Atlantia, which has a right of refusal on any disposal of option rights by Edizione, which expires in 3 business days for deal being announced. So subject to Atlantia decision, Edizione will decide how to best monetize the rights in an orderly fashion, taking into account the success of the overall transaction.

So I just can tell you that many investors have indicated their interest to potentially acquire further exposure in Cellnex. So this is the information that we can share with you because as a company, we cannot comment on their motivation. But again, we can confirm that Edizione, again, remains a very valuable shareholder and they are reiterating its continued support to the company.

Operator [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question comes from Andrew Lee from Goldman Sachs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew J. Lee, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So 2 questions. The first one is slightly longer. Just on the deal power that the EUR 4 billion raise or potential up to EUR 4 billion it gives you. So you flagged the kind of deal pipeline of EUR 11 billion from that. But you say that it includes build-to-suit and additional initiatives, which I would presume includes things like fiber backhaul. I would have thought that EUR 4 billion of equity raise could maybe have funded more, maybe EUR 10 billion to EUR 11 billion of tower purchases alone, given the build-to-suit and additional initiatives can be done via CapEx. Just wondered if you changed what you think the market will allow you as gearing on a net debt-to-EBITDA basis. And just any color here that you could give us would be really appreciated.

And then just a second question that I'm sure you'll get over the next couple of days is, do you see the same scope for value creation per incremental euro spent on a deal as you look like delivering from the last year or so of deals? Or are you seeing greater competition rising for the assets that you want to consolidate?

José Manuel Aisa Mancho, Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - Corporate Finance, CFO and M&A Director [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Many questions. I will try to follow all of them. If not, Franco will help me. Regarding the mix of business that we are targeting, it's exactly the same as before. So build-to-suit programs. We have done with the last money you gave us last year, that market gave us last year, we have carried out several build-to-suit programs. And our build-to-suit program right now has 9,000 towers to be carried out in the next year, which is the largest build-to-suit program I see by far in Europe, and I don't know in Western countries, but I'm pretty sure it is.

So this is a key part of our pipeline. It's a key part. And you know well that this build-to-suit program has many benefits because it also allow us to fund as we go, so allow us to somehow be more efficient in the way we deploy the equity. The equity that the market give to us is a key tool for us. Also, you can see other projects in which we pay more money upfront. Obviously, there must be a combination.

And finally, you were talking about backhaul for us is fiber to the tower. There are projects of this, yes, in the same proportion that we have carried out in the last year. So you can see that only one has been with our French client Bouygues because we did have those towers and those towers have to be linked somehow with fiber. Otherwise, I mean, the competition -- there is no competitive advantage. There's not enough competitive advantage. We have to keep on working with our clients in order to foster their competitiveness.

And yes, it's going to be the same pattern. So do not -- it's not going to change. Maybe it's very boring, but it is very safe and as is as visible as it was. So otherwise, we were not here asking for the help of investors.

You were talking about net debt to EBITDA. One thing that -- target. The one thing that it has been very clear during the last years, during the last 5 years when we first come to the market, the net debt to EBITDA of Cellnex has been improving step by step, has been a little bit higher. And at the same time, we have maintained the credit quality -- the credit quality. And for me, this is -- and for us, this is the key point. It's not only to have more net debt to EBITDA, but to have more net debt to EBITDA with a better business risk file with more capacity to deliver the company with a financial structure that is fully flexible.

So yes, we are going to keep on working in this direction, and we do think we have headroom to improve, as you can see. As you can see in some of the reports of the rating agencies, just to take a reference, they recognize that our business risk profile has increased after our M&A investment. And therefore, our capacity to go more into net debt to EBITDA is higher. So for us, this is a consequence of a better business risk profile. So yes, we are going to keep on working in order to optimize the diversification of our client, diversification of clients, diversification of the risk, and therefore, our capacity to go more into net debt to EBITDA is higher.

The last point was about competition. We have always had competition. At the beginning, if you recall, it was American Tower, then it was KKR. Now it's sounds [Finnish] towers. The only thing that we do think is that Cellnex continues in every single competitor. They come. They run away. They come. They run away. But the only one who is, all day long, building up from scratch deals is Cellnex. And this is our proposition to you, is to be able to, from an investor perspective, a good deal.

Andrew J. Lee, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's really helpful. Just to clarify, just a quick follow-up on the first question. I guess what I really was asking was you said you've got EUR 11 billion, your deal pipeline, or up to. But how much do you think -- how much -- what size of deals or scale of deals do you think you can actually do with the EUR 4 billion of equity raise? Could you actually deploy more capital than that with the equity raise? Or is that the limit that you think you can do with this equity raise?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

José Manuel Aisa Mancho, Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - Corporate Finance, CFO and M&A Director [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. Just to -- I will follow the same example as the last year. Last year, we raised EUR 3.7 billion. And we did, I think, EUR 10.5 billion, EUR 10.6 billion of deals, okay? So it's going to be on the same range. It's going to be on the same range. It will depend on how the deals are structured. But our commitment is to show how to get to the same characteristics. That's the reason why we say up to. Maybe it's more than EUR 11 billion, could be EUR 11.5 billion, but maybe EUR 10 billion or EUR 10.5 billion. So it is not mathematical. But I think last year, capital increases and what we have done is the best paradigm in order to project what is going to be Cellnex with this money -- with this new money.

Operator [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question comes from Roshan Ranjit from Deutsche Bank.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Roshan Vijay Ranjit, Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Analyst [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Two for me, please. Firstly, Tobias, just following up on some of your comments following the AGM yesterday regarding minority stakes. If I remember correctly, previously, I think you said minority stakes may be of interest if there is a clear path to control at some point. Now I think your comments yesterday were quite definitive in saying or suggesting that minority stakes aren't for us. And again, we've seen stories associating in Cellnex with certain portfolios. So can we just get your latest thoughts on the minority stakes?

And secondly, going back to one of the previous questions. You've done capital raises in 2 different ways. You've announced it alongside the deal. And previously, the first one was ahead of the deal. Are you finding that certain MNOs are requiring or wanting to see the kind of financial commitment or financial backing that Cellnex has to maintain this long-term industrial partnership with build-to-suits, et cetera, over the future years? Or is it as you said that there is a very strong pipeline coming up, and you just want to kind of raise the money and deploy it gradually over time?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, about your first question, our strategy remains the same since the very beginning. I mean we are not considering minority stakes, at least if this is a clear path to control, clear means commitment, and which is not the case. I mean it's just the exception, if I may. But remains the same, the same strategy since the very beginning.

And this is not just about an accounting topic. It's because our role -- I mean we are industrials. We have to consolidate because it's part of our ability to create value. I mean we cannot be a financial, let me say, sponsor. We cannot be a financial shareholder.

So this is the reason why for us it's, let me say, a clear border or it's a limit. I mean for us, the ability to manage the assets, the ability to manage and to run the company. It's key in order to extract the full synergies, the efficiency. Otherwise, it's impossible. And this is the reason why I was very careful about my words in order to say maybe with the exception, but this exception remains the same since the very beginning of having a clear path to control. Otherwise, this is not for us. This is not for us. It's when Cellnex is not the best solution. It's when we are not the best partner for this project.

Roshan Vijay Ranjit, Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Analyst [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And then if I may just follow up on that quickly. So in your up to EUR 11 billion pipeline announced this afternoon, is it fair to say that there aren't any probability weightings on minority stakes in there?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

José Manuel Aisa Mancho, Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - Corporate Finance, CFO and M&A Director [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Of course. Of course. No minority stakes. Any single euro doesn't match with our strategy.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Your second question, José Manuel, on the...

José Manuel Aisa Mancho, Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - Corporate Finance, CFO and M&A Director [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Backing.

Tobias Martinez Gimeno, Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - CEO, MD & Director [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Maybe I can start and José Manuel can...

José Manuel Aisa Mancho, Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - Corporate Finance, CFO and M&A Director [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, please.

Tobias Martinez Gimeno, Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - CEO, MD & Director [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is something we saw last year. I mean presently, before the price equity for the first time since our IPO, we were finding that maybe conversations with operators were difficult to make progress on. And given that, I mean, we are assigning a very high probability of executing on our pipeline. That's how we decided in the end you rise equity for the first time on the back simply of a pipeline, and no specific deal behind. Clearly, the success of a capital increase -- of high initial capital increase facilitated many conversations with mobile operators across Europe. And we are of the opinion that we should be experiencing something similar now. José Manuel, if you...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

José Manuel Aisa Mancho, Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - Corporate Finance, CFO and M&A Director [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, fully agree. I think that Cellnex is still -- I mean it has a lot of opportunities. And we have to show the money also. So yes, this was a fact. You could see in February that we received the equity ticket, EUR 1.2 billion, as of March, and we could see how in May, we were announcing the deal. And what we are presenting here is a more -- I mean, higher number. We are communicating to you that as we have always we said, we will require up to 11 months -- 18 months, sorry, up to 18 months to deploy this money. This is the same commitment that we have done before with you, but it's following the same pattern. So the answer is yes, backing for us is important.

Operator [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question comes from Jakob Bluestone from Crédit Suisse.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jakob Bluestone, Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - Research Analyst [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I've got 2. Firstly, just coming back to the pipeline. Can you maybe give us a little bit more of a sense what's in there? Is it a few big deals or a lot of small deals? Is it more -- are you assuming more sort of Tier 1 operators? Or is it sort of more similar to what we have seen in the past?

And then secondly, can you maybe just give a little bit more detail on the commitments of directors and members of senior management to subscribe? Is that across the Board and the senior management? Or is it just parts who've committed to subscribe?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Jakob. So no, it's -- the first question, the -- obviously, Cellnex evolves and also the capacity to do bigger deals is higher than last year. So I think that as we became present in more countries, we have more opportunities to interact with larger clients. Obviously, we opened new doors. So maybe this is one differential topic compared to last year, that we are also working with different avenues.

And hopefully, yes, one of your -- the pending -- the suggestions that the market makes to us, that please try to try to work with different telcos is going to be -- I mean, is our purpose, is our target. So hopefully, we will be able to deliver something on time.

And second, regarding our commitment as, again, the same pattern as last time. I think that you will find that the top management of the company fully -- I mean we are all on the same page as, I mean, we do believe on our equity story. We do think this is the very best investment we can do. So yes, we will be here also with our money.

Operator [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question comes from Emmet Kelly from Morgan Stanley.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Emmet Bryan Kelly, Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Head of European Telecoms Research [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just a couple of questions from my side, please. Firstly, you closed Arqiva a week ago. Can you please maybe just give a quick update on the business and maybe on the financials, if there have been any meaningful developments since you announced the acquisition about 9 months ago? So I think, in particular, I'd be interested in how revenue growth is looking at that business.

And then secondly, coming back to the M&A point and in footprint versus out of footprint, there's been a few media articles out there talking about towers for sale in Poland, maybe in Austria and then the fact that Hutch would love to sell some towers in their 6 markets in Europe. Can you maybe just say a few quick words about those 3 specific markets or opportunities, so Poland, Austria and Hutch? I'm conscious you have a relationship with Hutch in Italy.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Emmet. Alex, if you want to comment...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexandre Mestre Molins, Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - Business Deputy CEO [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. Yes. Thank you, Emmet. This is Alex. In relation to Arqiva, you are right. We just closed it a few weeks ago. And probably the most important element to emphasize here is that everything has closed as expected. As you know, there were a set of conditions precedent that were disclosed previously. Everything has been aligned with what was expected. So no surprises at all on this regard.

The prospects alongside with the acquisition of Arqiva for Cellnex in the U.K., as you can imagine, are very much encouraging and increasing our possibilities and opportunities, specifically because we were already in a few opportunities already working with our small Cellnex U.K. until now. So we really believe that this will enhance and boost our opportunities in the U.K. So in that sense, everything is in track and with a very much enthusiastic team joining Cellnex from Arqiva in the U.K.

I can take the second one, if you want. Yes, in relation to -- you mentioned a couple of new countries. So as probably you have heard from us already in the past is that our first priority is to consolidate in the countries where we are having already presence. Actually, we are doing that very much, and we probably are forced to open our sight of vision beyond our existing footprint. So opportunities in the countries, as you mentioned, could perfectly, if those matches our investment criteria in the scouting and actually are in the scouting process from Cellnex. So we are looking at any opportunity that could be coming also in this part of Europe, as you have just mentioned.

Emmet Bryan Kelly, Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Head of European Telecoms Research [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

If I just can just follow-up. One thing that's quite unique in Europe is we do have a number of tower JVs, whether it's MBNL or CTIL in the U.K. There's also networks out in Poland. There's the infraco between Bouygues and SFR in France. Can you say -- would buying a 50% stake in any of those businesses be interesting for you? Or would you seek to have -- would having 100% of those businesses be a pre-requirement? And is it much more complicated to acquire these kind of JVs rather than acquiring single telco lump assets? Just maybe give us a few ideas because it's such a large chunk of the telco tower market in Europe.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexandre Mestre Molins, Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - Business Deputy CEO [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The JV situation all over Europe is quite interesting because what you may be also identifying is that there are a few JVs unwinding their former agreements, which were, for instance, only linked to a specific technology like 3G. So what now we are also seeing is that part of those JVs are being somehow dismantled. And we have several of those experiences starting to happen all over Europe. So this is, in one way, opening an opportunity because there is part of that trend going on as we speak.

In relation to the full technologies, JVs as the ones that you have mentioned, we need to be, let's say, ensuring that if we take control because logically here by what Tobias was mentioning before in relation to being able to consolidate the majority stakes, we still can perform our neutral role as industrial players. And I don't know if 50-50 would be exactly on that direction.

Having said that, the possibility of potentially entering into those JVs, it is an opportunity for unlocking value for both partners that potentially, as of today, may be thinking how and when and on which will be the best way for them to crystallize or monetize the JVs because part of the element that those JVs sometimes are creating is a potential element of more difficulty for the 2 MNOs to decide when and how to monetize the asset. So the possibility of Cellnex entering into that game and unlocking value for both of the players is also one of the potential ways that we are trying to also make our value proposition.

Operator [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question comes from Fernando Cordero from Banco Santander.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fernando Cordero Barreira, Grupo Santander, Research Division - Equity Analyst [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for taking my 3 questions, and the 3 are around the pipeline and the rights issue in that sense. And firstly, you commented about the improving risk profile of the business. I would say that this risk profile is mainly related with not only the counterpart of the deals but also on the duration of the deals. And I would like to know if the recent trends when seeing deals with no defined maturity continues to be in the negotiations that you are having or in the deals that you are including in the pipeline.

The second question is related with the potential restructure of those pipeline -- of those deals. You have already said that you are not looking for minority stakes, but I would like to know if you are open to still having minorities in the potential deals that you can get, having the control on the side of Cellnex.

And the last question is related with a comment that you made in the earnings presentation regarding M&A as well, which is a sales reinforcing process. I would like to know at which stand of the current deals that you have in the pipeline, how many of them are already in, let's say, private conversations on and how many are on, let's say, competitive processes in order also to assess the likelihood of the -- of these deals.

Tobias Martinez Gimeno, Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - CEO, MD & Director [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Fernando. Maybe I will start with the last one, which is easy for us to answer. Unfortunately, we cannot really comment, but I agree. I mean it is true that within this pipeline, we are contemplating opportunities that are maybe a couple of years ago were difficult to create. I guess that the message that we want to convey in our presentation is that the more agreements that we reach with partners and the more track record that we build, the more towers we open, maybe potential partners that are maybe reluctant to start a conversation with us, let's say, a couple of years ago, 3 years ago, now we are talking. So that's why we do believe that again, the more we grow and the more track record we build, the more opportunities we find.

I will leave José Manuel maybe the first question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

José Manuel Aisa Mancho, Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - Corporate Finance, CFO and M&A Director [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, thank you. It's -- the duration of the deals is key for us. I mean -- and you know perfectly well, Fernando, you follow us. It's very important because we are long-term investors. So yes, this is crucial. I think it's crucial. And our contract has a standard. And many times, as an industrial player, you need clarity on how long, what the client wants to build up with you in the very long term. So this is important.

In -- then the second question is, of course, I mean, many of our clients, and we have seen this different times, they prefer to remain as minority partners of Cellnex for the first year, let's say, 2, 3, 4, 5 years. You can see, if you recall, when we acquired Galata, WIND was with us for at least 2 years, I think, as a minority, 10% of the company. And so we have seen that there's something similar with Iliad in France or with Salt in Switzerland. We are more than happy to be joined for -- by our client and also to -- so that they can gain comfort on how we work, how we react, how much value we can create for all of us, first of all, for the client. So yes, we are open. I think it's a good thing for Cellnex, in fact.

Fernando Cordero Barreira, Grupo Santander, Research Division - Equity Analyst [43]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And just as a follow-up on the duration of the contract. So you confirmed that the, let's say, benchmark of contract that you have started to sign during the -- probably the last year, 1.5 years with this non-fine -- or not defined end date continues to be the benchmark on your current negotiations?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

José Manuel Aisa Mancho, Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - Corporate Finance, CFO and M&A Director [44]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, yes, yes.

Operator [45]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question comes from Sam McHugh from Exane BNP Paribas.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Samuel McHugh, Exane BNP Paribas, Research Division - Analyst of Telecom Operators [46]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'm going to ask another question about the pipeline, sorry. So your filing talked about some transactions of more than 15,000 sites in a single transaction but also building up an acquisition in different stages. And I just wonder if you could expand a bit more what you mean by different stages. Are these different stages with the same seller? And I think you also mentioned potentially issuing more new equity to the seller of towers. How do you think about having an industrial shareholder impacting kind of future pipeline? And how is that coming into your consideration?

And then I did actually have a totally unrelated question for José Manuel about lease optimization. I don't know if you -- I wonder if you could quantify kind of what you think is the lease payment reduction opportunity ahead of you. I don't know if you can say how many leases you've renegotiated in the last 1, 2 or 3 years. What do you think the opportunity is going ahead? It will be quite interesting to think about that, especially as leases are a growing part of the costs.

José Manuel Aisa Mancho, Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - Corporate Finance, CFO and M&A Director [47]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, your first question is about -- yes, it is true that we are introducing step by step some language in our communication regarding transformational deals, different stages. You are right. And this is coherent with one of the previous questions in which you were saying are the same clients or you are open to talk to new clients. So obviously, we are open to talk to new clients and also current ones. But yes, we can have transformational deals.

For instance, in fact, I recall the last -- in last year, we did have with Iliad, for instance, a transformational deal in 3 countries. And then they take a stake, as we were saying before, of 30% in Iliad France towers. So yes, we are open to this. We are open to do it with other telcos in Europe, and we think it's a win-win strategy, as we were just saying. For us, this is a transformational deal and definition. We will try also to do it with new clients or current clients in our portfolio.

When you talk about neutrality, well, it depends how this is structured. I mean if we were to be, let's call it, just to make it very simple, a company controlled by big telcos, I would say to you that, obviously, this is not the Cellnex equity story. I mean you have another proposition in the market, which is Inwit. And it has some things that are common, but other things are very different from us.

For us, which is key is to protect our organic growth. That's what is key, is to protect our capacity to keep on growing organically and inorganically with everyone with no limitation. And this is a big red line. We will never cross this red line. So we can incorporate different telcos as long as our red lines are considered and this is very important. But I think, yes, we can collaborate, as we have been doing in the last years with telcos in different shareholder levels, and we have been able to manage.

Samuel McHugh, Exane BNP Paribas, Research Division - Analyst of Telecom Operators [48]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry, just to follow-up on that first point. So maybe it's my bad Google translate. I'm not sure. But I think it says that it will be in exchange for cash flow issuance of new shares. So I guess we've seen you issuing effectively new shares in Iliad France towers. But I wondered whether this was issuing shares in Cellnex to the seller of the towers.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

José Manuel Aisa Mancho, Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - Corporate Finance, CFO and M&A Director [49]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, at the end of the day, in case of lliad, it was -- we acquired 70% of the shares of Iliad France towers. In this case, it was not a -- it was -- yes, it is true. It was, first of all, a contribution in kind, a carve-out carried out by the telco. And then we acquired 70%. It is true that we could find other way around in which, finally, Iliad had decided to do a contribution in kind of its towers into Cellnex France. We are open to every typology of transaction, okay? So I wouldn't -- I will go to the concept of contribution of [sharing] in a commensurated way with our clients and always protecting our neutrality.

And regarding lease optimization, I think Alex...

Alexandre Mestre Molins, Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - Business Deputy CEO [50]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So interestingly, the leases is one of the elements that are more variable when you look country by country. So you may be seeing some specific countries where the ground leases are like 3x the leases in other countries for a very similar type of location. So that, of course, is making us to focus on the effort on where we could get the efficiencies more material. And this is where we are devoting our focus.

There are also different regulatory and legal frameworks in relation to the leases. And for instance, in the U.K., there is the electronic code that allows for telco operators, including Cellnex, to accelerate somehow the reduction of the leases with the landlords at the moment of the expiration of the contract. So this is not an immediate action that you can apply. It is alongside the maturity of the contracts.

Other type of elements that we are applying is working on anticipating some of the leases and -- in order for having a reduction on the price. So we do apply a set of tools that allow us to go with the best suited proposition for the landlords depending on the country and also depending on the type of rooftops or, as you can imagine, rural areas, where the prices are also different.

So it is an interesting science, the one that relates around ground leases. And we are, in a way, seeding ourselves from country to country on the different techniques that we can apply on this type of negotiation.

Operator [51]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question comes from Luigi Minerva from HSBC.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Luigi Minerva, HSBC, Research Division - Senior Analyst [52]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for taking my 2 questions. The first one is, well, on the point that you made that you're improving the risk profile, and one way of doing it is actually to have more blue-chip operators as your customers. So I was wondering, how do you see the attitude of the big players in the market, so the likes of Orange or BT? Has it changed over the years? Do you see them now more willing, more open to discuss value creation opportunities with you?

And the second question is about Arqiva and the takeaways you may have from that experience. So you -- what you did there, you did a carve-out of the telco business, how to get more complex entity. And I was wondering whether what you have learned with Arqiva can be applied in other similar situations. It's public news that in the past, you looked at TDS. And if I remember well, the issue was exactly the presence of the broadcasting assets. So I was wondering if you can tell us what you learnt from Arqiva and whether it's useful for similar opportunities.

Alexandre Mestre Molins, Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - Business Deputy CEO [53]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, in relation to the first question, what we can really tell you is that 5 years ago, when we were born, there were tower discussions that, by all means, were not possible with some MNOs. Today, every MNO is willing to have a discussion around towers. So the situation has changed totally.

Also, our own, let's say, life during these last 5 years has made a lot of the MNOs reflect on what is the value of the towers. And what we really can tell you is that there are a lot of talks in order to see how we can continuously improve bringing value to the different MNOs. But as of today, we are having -- and every MNO is open to have a discussion around towers. So they cannot afford not to have an equity story around the towers, okay? And probably it's because you are asking quite a lot to them about the towers as well.

So in relation to Arqiva, it's possible to do it. And if Arqiva did it and the shareholders of Arqiva did it, why not others could be in a position to do it? So it's feasible. It takes some time to separate the -- and the carve-out of the different assets is not an easy task. But if they did it, others could do it. So maybe it's an inspiration source for others to maybe monetize part of the portfolio better than having everything together. Why not?

Luigi Minerva, HSBC, Research Division - Senior Analyst [54]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And perhaps a quick follow-up. You mentioned in your remarks adjacent markets. And I was wondering whether the currencies are important for you. So whether you would prefer exposure to hard currencies market or you would be willing to consider maybe more transition economies, where the currency risk would be higher, if you were to buy an asset there.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

José Manuel Aisa Mancho, Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - Corporate Finance, CFO and M&A Director [55]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. In terms of currency, place hard currencies, maximum volatility -- sorry, visibility, lowest volatility. I mean it's something that, for us, this is key. And this is key because at the end of the day, we are a euro company and we trade in euros. And we can be working long hours for nothing, and then you wake up in the morning, and you see that week coin is 0, and then it's nothing. So no, we like the Eurozone a lot, we like the Swiss francs a lot. We like the pound. And this is our proposition to you, to keep on investing on good currencies.

Operator [56]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question comes from Giles Thorne from Jefferies.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Giles Thorne, Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst and Technology Research Analyst [57]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Three questions, please. The first one is on the question of antitrust. I think most people were surprised to see both the Italian and the U.K. situations requiring a review, and in the case of Italy, some remedies. So the idea of deploying EUR 11 billion of capital substantially within footprint is perhaps not as easy in 2020 or 2021 as it was 5 years ago. So I would just like to get your latest comments on how you see building scale within footprint from an antitrust risk perspective.

And then the second 2 questions are related to Germany. First of all, first one is very simple. Did you speak to Telefónica before they transferred those 10,000 rooftop sites to Telxius? Was there any conversation there? And secondly, Germany is obviously the big, tantalizing, exciting, missing piece of your jigsaw. And in many ways, it's been quite difficult to crack that nut because there were so many uncertainties around how the MNOs will roll out 5G in this critical market. But equally, a lot of those pieces are now falling into place, but at the same time creating alliances with it, making it strategically perhaps more difficult for the MNOs to do things. So again, a very nuanced question, but what's your latest thinking here on how you crack the nut of Germany?

José Manuel Aisa Mancho, Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - Corporate Finance, CFO and M&A Director [58]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Giles. Maybe in competition, I will start just to complement. We -- I think we are having a different view. I mean remember that we have started to significantly increase our footprint in France in relation to the Iliad transaction. We had a conversation with different antitrust. The approval came earlier than we anticipated. So I would say quite a smooth interaction.

Also, we got the clearance from the CMA in the U.K. in connection with the Arqiva transaction. And I guess at Portugal, again, I mean, with NOS, I mean, the deal is not closed yet because it is true that we need to finalize the carve-out. We got the clearance from the Portuguese CMA. And I would say that maybe looking at other opportunities, we saw recently the approval by the European Commission of the largest -- the creation of the largest, I would call, in Italy co-control between 2 mobile operators. So I guess that in terms of concentration, we are not seeing any headwinds, no.

On your second question, we can confirm that, that transaction was not competitive. We were not involved. And maybe Germany, I will let the team to comment.

Tobias Martinez Gimeno, Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - CEO, MD & Director [59]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. Well, Germany is always a nice target, obviously. But nothing new. I mean Germany is -- it's a huge country. It's a very attractive market, but there are a few opportunities in order to be in. So again, we are not in a hurry in order to buy just assets. We are not in a hurry just to incorporate new countries. First of all, again, our first priority today is to improve our market presence in the country where we are today. And obviously, we are always proactively looking for new opportunities in order to enter in new markets.

I think we have to keep going to repeat and to insist on our existing strategy. And maybe at some time, we will find the opportunity to be in Germany. But again, I think we are delivering as expected. For us, one of the most important step forward is today U.K. I mean having Arqiva onboard, it's a very strong platform for the organic growth, as we said since the very beginning of signing this opportunity. We have to integrate also those transactions executed in 2019, which is not a negligible effort for the management.

I think we are in a very good shape. We are executing. We are delivering even in the middle of the corona crisis, incorporating our second transaction in Portugal. So I think we are doing so many things in parallel. Germany, again, happy to be there, happy to find the opportunity. But so far, still just a target.

Giles Thorne, Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst and Technology Research Analyst [60]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And just a follow-up. You mentioned the U.K. there clearly brings the spotlight back on to CTIL and MBNL, as was previously asked on this call. Could you just confirm that Arqiva's largest customers, so the sites that you bought, the largest customer on those sites, is MBNL and CTIL, therefore, suggesting that the actual overlap of assets between the Arqiva sites and those 2 JV vehicles is actually pretty small, which in turn suggests that there shouldn't be any major antitrust impediment? Could you confirm that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexandre Mestre Molins, Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - Business Deputy CEO [61]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, I think that's correct. So those are the main clients. MBNL, bigger probably in terms of number of sites, and EE as unilateral client as well besides MBNL. That will be the base of the clients at Arqiva. So you are right that the effort that both MBNL and CTIL did in terms of rationalizing the tower landscape for the last years has been extraordinary. And it has been a great job by the MNOs, the 4 of them, in order to decommission sites and rationalize all the tower footprint. And some -- a portion of it was the one that we have now acquired with Arqiva. So in terms of overlaps, are not that many as you rightly are pointing out, yes.

Juan Jose Gaitan Mañoso, Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - Head of IR [62]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Excellent. Then with this, we have reached the end of the session. And thank you so much for your time. And for any remaining questions, we will continue to be at your disposal. Thank you so much, again. Bye-bye.