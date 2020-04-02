Edited Transcript of CINE.L earnings conference call or presentation 12-Mar-20 9:30am GMT

Full Year 2019 Cineworld Group PLC Earnings Call

London Apr 2, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Cineworld Group PLC earnings conference call or presentation Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 9:30:00am GMT

Corporate Participants

Moshe Greidinger

Cineworld Group plc - CEO & Executive Director

Nisan Cohen

Cineworld Group plc - CFO & Executive Director

Conference Call Participants

Alexander Mees

JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Head of UK Small and Mid Cap Research

Edward Young

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst

Ivor Jones

Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst

Nigel Andrew Parson

Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division - Analyst

Presentation

Moshe Greidinger, Cineworld Group plc - CEO & Executive Director

Morning. Yes. Good. Okay. So we are starting our presentation and meeting with regards to 2019 results. I don't think that it happens so often that news that was so much waiting to share with our shareholders, with all the media, with everyone in the last few months, our results for 2019, are becoming such old news within a few weeks or even if we want to be more precise within 1 week.

In the last week, the deterioration of the situation with the coronavirus, we can say, if we use expression from the cinema world, stole the show. And we will, for sure, talk in a few minutes about 2019 results. We showed good performance. The company performed well. We are on the right track. But as I -- everybody can imagine, everybody wants to hear a few words about the coronavirus as a start.

So if you think that I can tell you today where -- when this crisis will be over, I cannot. And when they're going to find the vaccination, I cannot. I'm sure that the best people in the world are working on it. But for sure, this is the world problem, and we hope that it will be solved quickly, and we are getting ready that it will not be so quickly.

There are a lot of headlines following the report that we have announced this morning, which are talking about ability and going concern. All these remarks and all these quotations are coming from the sentences that our auditors put in the report. And as you know, auditors are -- and this is their job, are very conservative, taking very strong assumptions, and I'm not arguing with them. But if we look on the realistic side to say that we feel today that we are not standing on a safe ground will be wrong.

Taking assumptions such as the company will continue to pay full rent, which is something in the region of $50 million a month when all the cinemas will be closed, is a very strong assumption. This is not going to happen. We know it because we know the contract. We know the laws. We know any other things, and we know also our partnership with our landlords that are with us for decades. So taking the assumption that this will be as is if cinemas are closed is a very, very conservative assumption. This is one example.

Second example is that the model is not taking into consideration the income from the movies that will not be shown if and when we will be closed. So taking the -- into consideration the fact that the cinemas might be closed, it can happen. We see it coming. We see the changes every hour and we will not even say every 24 hours. President Trump last night banned all flights from Europe, I guess, except from the U.K. because they still want me to come there, but all the other countries he banned. And the things are changing in this way.

But on the other hand, we need to remember that if, theoretically, cinemas will be shut down now for 2 months, the movies, and there are great movies now, that are about to be released in these 2 months will be moved; same as Bond, moved from April to November; same as Peter Rabbit from Sony, moved from March to August. These movies are ready to be released. These are great movies, and maybe I don't want to sign here and to throw too many assumptions, but there's a good chance that, if on one hand, the company will need to go through 2 or maybe 3 months that we are closed, the second half of the year after that maybe will be the 6 months that will be the biggest ever in the industry because there will be so many big movies there.

So I'm not here to say that we like the coronavirus. Of course, we would have been better without it. But on the other hand, the company stands on solid ground, as I say. We are already, for about 6 weeks, working internally in preparation to all different scenarios, which will be from closing 1 or 2 of our smaller territories and up to the scenario that we will close all the estate for some time. We are working on it. We know already what are our plans with regards to manpower. We need to keep our team. Our team is great. But a lot or most of our manpower is working on hourly basis, and they are not in constant jobs.

We have the rent, which is a second big cost that I already mentioned. We need to remember that the movies are paid only as a percentage from the income. So if the cinemas are not operating, there is no movie costs, et cetera, et cetera. We are ready. We hope it will not happen. We can go out of this room, and tomorrow, there will be some different announcement. But we are ready, and we are taking into consideration that the company is prepared for the worst and is strong enough, solid enough. We need also to differentiate between cash flow and between our liquidity and our EBITDA. This is also something to look at. And we are sure that we are going to pass this period and come out even better and stronger than we are today.

So sorry for the long introduction. And now we will go into the main highlights of 2019, which looks now ancient history.

So $4.4 billion of revenue, over $1 billion EBITDA, only cinema circuit in the world with EBITDA of over $1 billion for 2019. We have served 275 million customers. Synergies, I think you're all aware to the number, but we talked about $100 million when we did the deal. We corrected it to $150 million at a certain stage, and we ended up with $190 million.

Unlimited was launched very successfully in the U.S. We have over 300,000 members now, and we are very proud in this. And the plan is working very well. Premium formats, we have already 386 screens, which are either IMAX, Superscreen, 4DX, et cetera. And 2019, we have completed 10 major refurbishments, only 2 of them in the U.S., by the way, but the U.S. is now ongoing, and we are on track now with the development.

Cineworld today, you look at the map, no big changes from last year. We have same number of countries. Screens have changed slightly here and there, I think, quite self-explanatory.

And I will move now over to Nisan that will talk about the financial review, and I will come back to you with regards to the business.

Nisan Cohen, Cineworld Group plc - CFO & Executive Director

Good morning, everyone.

If we look on the financial at glance, the company sold, in 2018, 275 million admission across all the territories. The revenue reached $4.4 billion. And as Mooky said, we achieved over $1 billion of EBITDA. I think important to mention here is the increase in the margin. We'll come separately to look on the margin in the next slides per territory. Adjusted PBT went up to $475 million, increase of 14%. I think important number to look, and we'll discuss about it in the next slides, is the free cash flow, pre-growth CapEx, which reached $821 million. Net debt went down from $3.7 billion to $3.5 billion. Remind you, we started in February 2018 after the Regal deal with $4.1 billion. We managed to reduce it in less than 2 year to $3.5 billion. Net debt to EBITDA, it's 3.4. It's the covenant that all the -- I think the model that Mooky mentioned before talking about. Remind you that we have a big headroom here from 3.4 to 5.5x in 2020 and 5x in 2021. Again, it's a big headroom, and you need to remember, there is a difference between covenants, which part of this is the calculation between debt and EBITDA and liquidity. And I will explain when we come to the cash flow what I mean. Adjusted EPS, $0.28, it's increase of almost 9%. And the company full year dividend, $0.155, again, increase of 3.3%.

If we move to the next slide and looking territory-by-territory. I will start with the United States, our biggest territory. Just to remind all of you, 75% of our business is coming from the U.S. Very, I would say, interesting year in the U.S., a year where we started renovation, a year when we closed a lot of losing sites and a year that we managed to also achieve the synergies and above of what we disclosed in the beginning.

You see increase in ATP. You see increase in SPP, very nice increase. We produced $776 million of EBITDA, 5% less than last year. This is mainly because of the admission performance. But we managed to increase the EBITDA margin by 1% to 24.2%. This is a very strong EBITDA margin. One of the -- Mooky mentioned the performance of over $1 billion EBITDA. This is the best cinema of -- this is the best margin for any cinema operator worldwide, the margin we are doing in the U.S. and the margin of the consolidated business. I remind you, part of this is that we also closed about 16 location, which were losing location and just, let's say, heart our EBITDA. If you add to this the synergies, that's the outcome you can see in the margin.

If I'm moving to the U.K. and Ireland, I think we are also showing here a very solid result, solid numbers. You need to remember that in the last 18 months, we are, I will say, in a competitive environment in the U.K., mainly with the prices. I will not come into detail this. I think we discussed it in the past. However, I think we are -- with all this competitive environment, the business produced $117 million of EBITDA with a very stable margin. And I think here, the result -- this is the results of really the last 3- to 4-year renovation of sites that we did. And this is what's protecting us of losing additional EBITDA, additional cash flow. This is really the fruits of the renovation that we started about 4 years ago in the U.K. And despite the competitive environment, despite some cinema operator landlords moving to some unlogic, I would say, approach, we managed to produce a very strong EBITDA level.

Rest of the World, I think the numbers are talking to themselves. This is the very, like we're saying all the time, high-growth potential territory. You can see increase in ATP, increase in SPP, revenue increase. We have very strong year also in the advertising business. The distribution business performed also well. We distributed many movies of Disney. Disney had a great year in 2019. All of this, you see a business with $140 million EBITDA and 27% EBITDA margin. Like we said in the past, this territory or I think this Rest of the World segment, we still see a potential to see growth also in the coming years.

If I move into the market share, this is a slide that we showed in beginning of December, and now we are prolonging it. I think the clear message here that we see the immediate impact of the Unlimited program that we launched in July. Just want to mention, Unlimited scheme is something that we need to build momentum. Not immediately, you see the impact, let's say, 100% of the impact in the first months, need to build momentum. It is an issue of revenue. There is issue of cost. But the bottom line, you can see in the last weeks, we are performing sometimes above the industry, sometimes very close to the industry, and this is just the beginning of the impact of the Unlimited.

We are currently maintaining 300,000 members. Of course, it just the -- for us, it's just the beginning of our targets. We want to grow. We are growing. And every month, we'll have more Unlimited members. The gap is already closed, but we'll see more weekend that we'll perform much better than the industry. I remind you again that part of the reason in the market share in the past was because we closed also cinemas. It's impacting our revenue, in one hand, in the market share. On the other hand, you saw in the last slides that it's improved the EBITDA margin. And in the world that we are living, EBITDA margin, EBITDA, cash flow, that's what's important to us more than even 1% gain in the market share.

If I move into the group profit and loss, you can see here the breakdown of revenue. Cost of sale in Cineworld today, it's about $3.2 billion. 70% out of this are variable cost, meaning, if tomorrow we'll face 10% reduction, for example, in box office, the variable cost will go as well. If we'll face, like Mooky started with the model is that auditor did, 0 box office, also the variable cost will be 0. This is protecting us really from a very, I will say, move -- tough movement in admission. There is 30% level of cost, which is mainly the rent, which is fixed. But this is also something that I think we should all remember. And if we will face a situation that cinemas will be closed for a long period, also, this is something that we can, not want to call it variable, but definitely, it's something that we'll know how to deal with this.

When I move into to the next number, which I want to mention is the net finance cost. You see about $240 million net finance cost. Cash net interest is only $167 million. I want you to remember this number because if we move to the next slide, to the free cash flow of the business, and I think this is a very important slide, you can see that this cinema produced before maintenance cost close to $900 million of free cash flow. And if we reduce $56 million maintenance costs, we can say, let's say, it's a must if we want to maintain good cinemas, we produce over $800 million free cash flow. And this is a very important number. Because if you take this number and reduce, I will say, the must expenses which we need to serve, is the $165 million interest, you're left with something that's close to $700 million free cash flow. Just translate it into admission, it's something like 100 million admission we need to lose in order to -- we'll have some issue with liquidity, under the assumption we are paying the full $600 million rent. That's the difference between liquidity and the difference between covenant, which are taking debt dividing by EBITDA.

And I think this slide showing the company is producing cash, pointing to company's strong liquidity. The items that are coming after the $821 million which are CapEx, what we call the growth CapEx, and we look at this in a second, this is something that's in our hand. We have the ability to stop it. We have the ability to postpone it. This is, I will say, something that the management can control.

If I move to the next slide, I want to talk about the CapEx of 2019. 2019 was a very unique year in terms of CapEx. Just to remind all of us, the level of CapEx in 2018 was below, I will say, what we said all the time when we did a deal that we'll do between $300 million to $350 million CapEx. In 2018, it was around $200 million. Here, we see here that the CapEx reached about $427 million. However, if we are normalizing this year and trying to look how the CapEx will look in 2020, of course, assuming business as usual and there is no virus in the air, so we can see that the new sites, in 2018, we have a unique year in the U.K. We opened 5 location. The cost was around $50 million. In 2020, we are going to open only 2. Don't want to insult Picturehouse who are here, but 2 small cinemas of Picturehouse, that will cost much less than this cost.

In addition, we also built in the U.S. -- we have a stand-alone project there in Texas, Houston. It's a freehold location that we invested there, I will say, a bit more than a normal cinema that we are building in a shopping mall. I'm calling it as a onetime, but not only onetime. But if I'm doing this adjustment to the new sites, reducing $53 million, we are coming to a normalized CapEx of new sites of about $70 million.

Refurbishment, we are normalizing it. We believe it will be more or less on the same level. We are renovating sites in the U.S., and that's probably what we'll face. And other things to remember is the digital projectors, the laser digital projector. In 2019, we make another step with the digital projector. This is a very important, I will say, approach. There is a very high return. And Mooky will discuss in his part about the digital projector. Again, we put another projector in the most important location that we have across the world. This is not the level of CapEx that we'll see in this area in the next years. Taking this -- all of these into account, we are talking about normalized CapEx for the coming year of around $350 million. And that's summarized, I will say, the CapEx slide.

Talking about the capital allocation, I think with also some priority here. Our goal, first of all, is to maintain capital expenditure -- maintenance capital expenditure. Our cinemas need to be clean, need to be ready to serve our customer. This is our, I will think, first goal of how to use our capital. The next important thing is to deleverage. And I think we already managed to reduce debt to a level of $3.4 billion. It's not -- our target is to be below 3x net debt to EBITDA, and that's the second target of the management. The third thing is dividend. Cineworld is paying every year a dividend to our shareholder. This is very important to the shareholder. And we will -- our plan is to maintain this policy. And the last thing, of course, is the growth capital expenditure, the new sites, the renovation, the premium format in the -- like I said in the last slide.

Talking about deleveraging. So I think just a bit history and about the next steps and plan. 2013 is when the Cineworld merged together with Cinema City. The net debt to EBITDA was 2.4. And after a few years after the deal, it became 1.2. After the Regal deal, the net debt to EBITDA started -- the position was 4.1 and reduced after 1 -- less than 2 years to 3.4. And after the Cineplex deal acquisition, we'll face the net debt to EBITDA more or less in the same level as we started with Regal. And our plans that by the end of 2021, net debt to EBITDA will land on 3x, approximately 3x level. Lease adjusted, by the way, we are showing a lease adjusted of Cineworld is below 5x, 4.8. And this is why -- what's called after adopting the IFRS 16 standard.

2020 outlook. Solid performance year-to-date. We have really good performance in January, February in the U.S. Specifically, in the U.K., we have fantastic results in the first 2 months. We announced additional synergies of $40 million on top of the $150 million achieved in Regal. This is going to be executed in 2020.

Currently, no material impact of the coronavirus. I think Mooky discussed about this, and maybe we'll say a bit more later. But we are not feeling there is dramatic material change in the day-to-day activity or business. Group to maintain historical dividend policy, proposed acquisition of Cineplex for $2.3 billion, expected to complete it in H1 2020, very attractive deal for us. We are working with the team in Canada over the last 5, 6 months. There is synergy here of $130 million. We have a plan how to execute it by the end of 2021. We are focusing on cash generation and reducing debt in order to meet the 3x net debt to EBITDA level post-acquisition by the end of 2021.

Move to business update.

Moshe Greidinger, Cineworld Group plc - CEO & Executive Director

Thank you, Nisan. Okay. So if we go to 2019 operational highlights. So we discussed already the issue of the synergy. The refurbishment is on track. We have 87 agreements with landlords. When we are talking about agreements, it's fixing the plan that we want, getting the landlord consent, discussing landlord contribution and, of course, looking at the term of the contract because we are not going to refurbish cinema if we have only another 2 or 3 or even 7 years to operate. But we're in a good place still, and we have it on the pipeline. And strengthened our partnership with NCM. We had the deal that I will go into this later.

Customer experience. We've launched our first Lavazza coffee shop. Reminding you that Cineworld is the -- I think the biggest franchisee of Starbucks in the U.K. We have a similar deal with Lavazza Coffee in the U.S. We opened our first Lavazza already in Manhattan, and many more will come.

Bars and alcohol are progressing very good. We have a new strategic partnership with Pepsi in the U.S. coming into force really these days. We're in the movement. And I believe that by early April, the whole circuit in the U.S. will be together with Pepsi, same as U.K. and Rest of the World. We are continuing to open new Starbucks in the U.K. and [enlarging of] VIP offerings.

Technology, we opened 31 ScreenX and 30 4DXs. We'll talk about it a bit later. Invested in 2,000 next-generation laser projectors, not all of them have been implemented yet, and currently, of course, we are holding it for a while. And -- but this is, again, bringing us great savings in operation and great quality of the screen. Online ticket sales, same big change, mainly in the U.S. In the other territories, we're fine. We're doing well.

Expansion and refurbishments. So we had 10 sites that were refurbished this year, 8 in the U.K., 2 in the U.S. This number -- is going to change. We closed 26 loss-making sites, and we opened 14 new cinemas, 7 of them in the U.S., 5 in the U.K. and 2 in Rest of the World.

Priorities. I think that you heard us so many times saying the sentence, "We want continue to be The Best Place to Watch a Movie." We believe that this is what we are doing. We are continuing to expand and enhance our estate. We continue to provide the best cinema experience. Of course, a lot of innovating things are in our estate. And we are, of course, all the time, looking at more synergies. And the integration of Cineplex will be part of it when it comes.

Refurbishments, key target for us now are 20 sites to be refurbished in 2020, 100 sites over the next 3 years. 87 agreements, as I said already, are already done. And CapEx per site will be anywhere between $5 million to $8 million, subject to the size of the cinema, subject to the landlord contribution, et cetera. Post-refurbishment, we are expecting an increase in admission of anywhere between 5% to 10%. This is a conservative assumption, for sure. We need also to remember that in some of the cases, this is also a defensive move that we are refurbishing prior to a new opening of a competitive cinema close to us. ATP going up 10%. This is best in our experience in all the other territories. SPP, the same. We have new food offering. It's again conservative because the successful Starbucks can change these numbers dramatically, so same probably will be with new Lavazza Coffee that can do a lot.

We have a lot of savings in maintenance, where Nisan showed before level of $50 million of maintenance CapEx in the circuit. Every cinema which is being refurbished, which had, let's say, our big animals, it's 300, 400, some of them even more, 1,000 pounds or dollars for maintenance. This number for approximately 3 years go to 0 because we have warranties, and we have all kind of commitments from the suppliers and we have a new equipment. So a new equipment, for sure, is creating less problems. And this is significant. Just to tell you that if we are saving conservatively $200,000 a year on maintenance, it's $600,000 out of a $5 million refurbishment, is very significant also to be added to the return of investment. And as is mentioned here, landlord contribution, anywhere between $1 million to $3 million, and in some cases, even more, depends on the size of the cinema.

A little bit of before and after. This is the lobby that looked in Union Square in New York. Union Square -- Regal Unit Square in Manhattan is one of our leading cinemas, if not the leading cinema from point of view of box office. This is center Manhattan, excellent location. You can see the difference, and you can imagine this going. It's the same in the auditorium, it's same downstairs, it's same in the entrance, just giving you the feel. This cinema will be fully completed at the end of March, with about 2 weeks, but it is already operating with most of the cinema being new. We look another picture of Union Square. This is the difference inside the auditorium.

If we are looking at the expansion. In our estate, in 2020, we will have 12 new sites: United States, 7 new sites with 90 screens; U.K., 2 new sites. Last year was heavy for the U.K., so we'll see the result this year. But we have additional 2 sites coming this year and 3 new sites in the Rest of the World.

Now we are talking about providing the best cinema experience. We are looking also on our opportunities in the lobby. So I mentioned already Lavazza in the U.S. The potential is not in 1 day, but the potential is somewhere around 120 coffee shops. B.Fresh, which is a new concept of drinks which are based on fruits and other things, have a healthy offering for the customers. Very successful and popular in the places it's already operate, and we were having the potential. We still try and we'll see how it goes in the U.S. Again, for something like 120 bars, alcohol is a proven success in the U.S., doing very well, adding good to the spend per head. We'll have over 100 bars. It's a lot of issues there with licensing, but we're going through this. And currently, we have over -- currently, we don't have yet, but we'll reach 50 Starbuckses in the U.K. I mentioned already, we are the biggest franchisee of Starbucks.

Innovating, we believe greatly in the technology on the screen. We have currently 135 IMAXs. We'll reach 150. This is mainly news -- new projects that we are opening, and they are getting an IMAX. Superscreen and RPX, very successful franchise for -- not a franchise because it's our own franchise, very successful. Just yesterday, I was sitting with the guys analyzing a bit the Superscreen in the U.K. This is something that started from scratch about 4 years ago. Today, we have 15 Superscreen, which are really generating great income. We charge somewhere around GBP 2.5 per ticket more for the Superscreen, and it is very successful.

4DX, which, maybe, is one of the most successful even franchise that we have. We have currently 83. We will reach 150. This is really making a difference in every cinema where we opened the 4DX, whether it is a refurbished or whether it is a cinema that we are just adding a 4DX. And same goes for the ScreenX. People who are saying, "You know how much the studios will support the ScreenX?" or "Are they going to support it like they did for the 4DX?" So they do. We have now most of the big studios committed to ScreenX. This year will be something like 12 to 14 movies still coming in ScreenX. And we have great beliefs also in this offering. And we trust that with all these offerings together, we are really giving what we like to say the opportunity for our customers not only to choose which movie they want to see, but also how they want to see it.

Laser projectors, I mentioned it already, great saving in energy, much better picture, no service cost because we have a long warranty on these new projectors, including the light source. The difference, for someone who just is not so much technical, in the xenon lamp projectors which are most of them in the world today, you're changing the lamp anywhere between every 3 months or 4 months. Here, you change the lamp approximately once in 10 years. So this is a huge change, and the return on investment here is good. But not less important than all the savings is, of course, the fact that the quality of the screen is much better.

Execution of synergies and new offerings. So Unlimited, we mentioned already, big success in the U.S., working very well, continue to operate well in the U.K. NCM. A big change that we have agreed with NCM was introducing postshow advertising. In the U.S., U.S. system was that they had what is called the preshow, so if the movie hour is 6, you show the advertising from 20 to 6 to 6, and then at 6:00, you show trailers and the movie. Now we have moved part of the preshow advertising into a postshow. Our -- the clients of NCM, of course, like it. They have a better location. They have higher rating, and it is influencing the result. And for first time in the U.S., we introduced what we call the platinum spot, which is very close to the movie. It's -- apparently, you have only 2 last trailers in the movie after the platinum, and this is very successful and having a very high demand. Also, it's very expensive. For us, this change would mean going from year 1, 2 to 3, it will grow from $10 million a year to $15 million a year, which is a good synergy.

And of course, last but for sure not least, very important, is the online. Online penetration grew to 40%. Anybody that do not remember and I'm sure most of you do not, when we arrived to the U.S. 2 years ago, Regal online penetration was about 18%. We grew to 40%, and the online booking income is -- just last year, grew 14%. But since we came, it's more than doubled, almost tripled.

The integration with Cineplex. So reminding you again about the successful integration with Regal, $100 million was perceived. The synergies ended up in $190 million. The U.S. profitability have grown high. And of course, we reduced the leverage as we promised. This is the Regal deal. We have here in Cineplex a very significant number of synergies. We are going to improve the profitability. At this stage, the margin -- EBITDA margin is 18%. We are aiming at reaching 24%. And last but, for sure, again, not least is we will grow our debt to 4.1 ratio. But by the end of '21, we will be back in 3 which is relatively solid.

Integration of Cineplex, I think we discussed it quite at length when we presented the deal. But it's again -- there's a pre-film program which will be introduced there as Unlimited. Online will grow probably strong there. Concession, all kinds of changes in the food offerings and income. Cinema advertising, we are seeing some improvements. Cineplex has great cinema advertising operations, but we still think that we can do there additional income and, of course, cost efficiency. So this is the plan for the Cineplex deal.

Just one thing to say before we move into the film slate. All these investments that's involving a lot of CapEx, these are in our control. Maintenance CapEx, as Nisan said, is something that we take as a thing that we must do. Most of the other CapEx, unless it is a project that we are inside now in the middle of a renovation, is controllable. We can stop it if we see that the cash flow is stopping, and we can reduce the CapEx expenditure in a big way. And it's again something which, of course, will influence liquidity in a positive way. And this is how we need to look at it. We would love to continue with all our great plans. But on the other hand, if the cash flow stops for any reason of the coronavirus, this is fully controllable. And we will not continue spending $300 million or $400 million. We will use the maintenance CapEx to keep the cinemas in good level. By the way, maintenance CapEx, if cinemas are closed, also go to 0. Because the air condition is not breaking and pipes are not leaking, unless in special cases. And this is also going down. So this is just a comment again with regards to CapEx and the CapEx -- maintenance CapEx expenditure.

If we look at the movie, the lineup is strong, even very strong with the cast already. The fact that if a movie will not be released in 2 weeks from now or 4 weeks from now, if it happens, we are not losing the movie. The movie is ready and will be released probably within 2, 3, 4 months later. We look at the lineup. The lineup is very strong until the end of the year.

And if we look at 2021, it's looking very, very promising. I said so many times to the world Avatar in this kind of presentation, but this time it's real guys. It's coming December 2021. It's Avatar going on the screens. But we have here, as you can see, amazing variety of movies, whether it is the new Jurassic World, whether it is the 10th part of Fast & Furious, whether it is Batman and many, many other movies. And I remind you that the original movies, the ones that are not sequels, are usually not here. Only 1 or 2 of them are here. One of them, by the way, is Hamilton, which is one of the biggest musicals in Broadway ever. For sure, it will be a huge hit in the U.S. And many others that we just don't know, like we had in the lineup a movie called Bohemian Rhapsody in 2019. And this movie called Bohemian Rhapsody, at the end of the day, did almost $1 billion worldwide. So we can be optimistic.

We'll make a short break before the Q&A to see some trailers, and then we will answer the questions that you want.

Moshe Greidinger, Cineworld Group plc - CEO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Thank you, guys. Questions? Yes.

Questions and Answers

Alexander Mees, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Head of UK Small and Mid Cap Research

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's Alex Mees here from JPMorgan. Three, I'm obviously -- I apologize for focusing on the short term. But you made it clear, Nisan, what level of omissions, reduction would be necessary for you to run into cash liquidity problems. But I wonder if you could explain under what circumstances you would breach covenants, how the term loan fits into those covenants and what might happen if you did. That's the first.

And the second question, I wonder under what circumstances you would consider cutting the dividend?

And thirdly, is there insurance that you might be able to claim if the cinemas are closed for an extended period of time?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nisan Cohen, Cineworld Group plc - CFO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I will answer the first question, and I will leave to Mooky in Israeli to answer the last 2. I will try be short and explain to you. First, I will divide my answer into 2: predeal with Cineplex and postdeal with Cineplex. Predeal with Cineplex, you look on the net debt to EBITDA. We are on 3.4x. Our covenants with the bank are being tested only if we are withdrawing 35% of our revolving. That's the testing trigger. And the covenant is net debt to EBITDA, yes, of 5.5 in 2020. So predeal with Cineplex, the 5.5 and the 3.4 is really a huge headroom. That's one. And covenant, you mentioned. It's not connected to liquidity. It's connected to net debt to EBITDA. Liquidity is a different story. Talking about covenants that we have in the Term Loan B driven.

Postdeal with Cineplex, as we said before, we are starting the transaction with net debt to EBITDA of 4x. And here, the trigger of testing the covenants, it's more or less similar to what I said before. There is also element of a bridge loan, but this is really a short-term issue that will be resolved. Also, it's a 5.5x net debt to EBITDA. Again, it's covenants. So if you do the calculation, you take a scenario, very, I will say, aggressive scenario where cinemas are closed, for example, everything is theoretical example, that cinemas are closed April, May, June, meaning there is no EBITDA in these 3 months and there's even some negative impact on the EBITDA, it doesn't mean really there's no liquidity. It's only the covenants. So liquidity is positive.

Covenants, you might face, again, like we said, if the cinemas will close for 3 months and we'll pay full rent, as you say before, with $600 million a year and all the extra mitigation are not taking place, so then we might find ourselves in some covenant breach, not liquidity breach. We're willing to separate these 2 things one to each other.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Moshe Greidinger, Cineworld Group plc - CEO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regarding insurance, no, we have no insurance. The current insurance policies are not covering closure of cinemas because of such -- of natural disaster. Regarding dividend, I think that the Board will view carefully the situation. And I said, if we'll get the situation that there will be a potential sort of question, dividend, there's a potential to cut. I don't think it will get there. And you see that the Board have decided this time to pay the dividend. So the Board have confidence. But of course, liquidity is before dividend. So it's not -- in a certain stage, if we need to delay one dividend payment because of the situation, I'm sure that the Board will take this step.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexander Mees, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Head of UK Small and Mid Cap Research

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And just so I'm absolutely clear on if there is a covenant breach, what then happens? Presumably, there is a negotiation that happens between the parties.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Moshe Greidinger, Cineworld Group plc - CEO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I assume. I can tell you, I've never been in covenant breach in my life. But I assume that if we'll be in a covenant breach, after cinemas will be closed for 4, 5 months and shopping centers will be closed for 4, 5 months, there will be many companies in the world in covenant breaches. And I'm sure the banks will talk that, and so what can happen at the end of the day. So I assume, and again it's my guess, never been in the situation, that you have time to cure and everyone would understand the situation. Governments will get involved in it. It's not a situation that I think that all the world will deteriorate because of covenant breaches.

I think that all this scenario, which is being based to the assumption of the going concern is like our Chairman who calls it, an Armageddon scenario, everything have to collapse, all of the old cinemas have to be closed, and we have to -- and we are not going to succeed to mitigate any of the expenses, which I'm sure we will. So I think we are very far from being on a breach of covenant. But if we will, you're asking correctly, what's going to happen? I'm sure the banks will talk to us and...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nisan Cohen, Cineworld Group plc - CFO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I will -- yes, and I want to add, Alex. It's -- the issue of cinema closing is one thing. I think the bank will ask what will happen in the second half of the year. That's what's important. This is really the case. It's not the case of the 3 months closure. 3 months closure, it's not just an issue of Cineworld. It's an issue of shopping mall. It's an issue of restaurants. It's a bigger, wider issue. The question the bank will ask, "What will happen next?" And next, I think that we are in a much better position than other businesses, which I know, because if you like to see Bond and the movie postponed from April to November, you will still come in November. You will still come in November. And people that love Wonder Woman and Fast and the Furious will come in H2. And that's the question the banks will ask. The bank will not ask about the 3 months. 3 months is not an issue of Cineworld. It's a worldwide issue.

So all these theoretical models that auditor need to do, I have a lot of respect to the auditors, and that's their job, like Mooky said, yes, and we're not arguing with them. But it's a very theoretical model that need to take into account the practical way, by the end of the day, will be what will happen in the next after this virus will disappear. And next, I think we are in a business that we have all the assumption to believe the product exists. Not the product exists, there is assumption of cumulative of $3 billion box office. This will not disappear.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nigel Andrew Parson, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's Nigel Parson from Canaccord. You've clearly got -- you've clearly been talking to landlords and something about sort of the stress situations. Could you give us a bit more of an indication of how much flex you think there might be in a quarter or in a year against that rent bill?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Moshe Greidinger, Cineworld Group plc - CEO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I will give one example here. And of course, it's a delicate issue because we have to deal with each landlord. They have different deals and all this and that. But we completed -- I got the opinion and completed our analysis. For example, yesterday, for the Polish market, it looks like we are not going to pay rent at all when the cinemas are closed. So from taking the assumptions of the auditors that we would pay the whole rent into a territory which is 1/3 in size for us, it is clear that we're not going to pay. So it might be 1 or 2 cinemas there that the lawyer overlooked or something, but it's a combination between the laws of the country and what is written in the contract and all this.

We are doing same in other territories. I can say clearly that we'll be very, very far from paying all the rent. I guess that we will not pay a substantial amount in the rent. In some of them, if we go to worst case scenario, which we call liquidity, probably we will pay at a later stage. We'll pay some of it at a later stage. But taking the assumption of the fact that we will pay, and I gave just Poland as an example because I don't want to get into details. Getting into the assumption we will pay full rents is by far too conservative and not realistic. Yes?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ivor Jones, Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ivor Jones from Peel Hunt. Could you just say how frequently the covenants are tested? And could you talk about what could prevent the Cineplex acquisition from completing from here? Particularly, does the banking syndicate have the right to withdraw the facility in difficult trading circumstances?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Moshe Greidinger, Cineworld Group plc - CEO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nisan will correct me if I'm wrong. I think next time it's being tested is August.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nisan Cohen, Cineworld Group plc - CFO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Every 6 months. Every 6 months...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Moshe Greidinger, Cineworld Group plc - CEO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Every 6 months. Next time will be in August.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ivor Jones, Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Every 6 months, rolling 12-month numbers?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Moshe Greidinger, Cineworld Group plc - CEO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Next time will be in August. It's also a good point, I think, to say that it takes time in this. But we're so far from these guys. This is not really the issue.

As for the Cineplex deal, and I think we should not be confused. The deal in our eyes is a very good deal. The more we will into the Cineplex numbers and the more we visited in Toronto and we made a quite long work and detailed work in the last 3 months since the deal was signed, and this -- we even think that the deal is even better than what we thought. This is basic thing. Currently, we have to bridge with the Canadian government, which are not being that easy, but this takes time. We need to be patient, and we'll see in the coming weeks how it's going on.

Ivor Jones, Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst

Ivor Jones, Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'm sorry, I didn't quite understand what you said about what you had to do with the Canadian government.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Moshe Greidinger, Cineworld Group plc - CEO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

According to the law in Canada, we need to get an approval from the Canadian government, which is called the Canadian Act, and this is what is being now discussed with the government. It has to touching label, touching CapEx, touching all kinds of things. And this is where we are with them.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ivor Jones, Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And in relation to the Cineplex debt facilities, can they be withdrawn in any circumstances?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nisan Cohen, Cineworld Group plc - CFO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Currently, we're not aware. We're reviewing it all the time, yes, but...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Moshe Greidinger, Cineworld Group plc - CEO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We don't think that there is a way for the bank to withdraw from this facility.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ivor Jones, Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And just back on the question of Cineworld's current facilities. You've talked about the covenants and you've talked about the fact you have very adequate liquidity. And let's make sure I understand that there isn't a debt service coverage ratio covenant in the facilities. You're just saying that you will have plenty of cash to pay the interest requirement. Is that right?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nisan Cohen, Cineworld Group plc - CFO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The covenants are measured by net debt to EBITDA.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Moshe Greidinger, Cineworld Group plc - CEO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And only on the revolver and not on the Term Loan B, which is most of our debt, which is also something important to mention. The -- all the test of the -- all these covenants exist only on the revolver line of credit that we have and not on the big Term B loan that we have.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ivor Jones, Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry, so you're saying that you can only be in default on the revolver. And if you trigger the covenant, you won't be in default on the main term loan.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Moshe Greidinger, Cineworld Group plc - CEO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is becoming legal complicated. Cross defaults differs, but I'm saying that it's only being tested on -- it's relevant. The commitment is only on the revolver agreement. Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Edward Young, Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ed Young from Morgan Stanley. Actually, my first question was exactly what you just discussed there, but I didn't quite understand. Can you explain what you mean by cross default provisions? Because that's obviously something that (inaudible).

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Moshe Greidinger, Cineworld Group plc - CEO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I don't think we should go into too much legal details. It's a complicated issue. The important thing is, I think, that currently we are in 3.5x EBITDA to debt, and we have leeway to go up to 5.5. It's a very big leeway. And like I said at the beginning, even if we'll be -- and to our estimate, even if we'll be in the situation of long-term crisis and breach of covenants, we're not going to be the only ones. Bank will talk to us. And like Nisan said, bank will look on the future and not on the past. This is really -- if cinemas will be closed because of corona, it's really something which is not in our control, and we are sure it will be discussed.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Edward Young, Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, I understand that. Okay. Maybe I'll follow-up afterwards. Second question is on your deleveraging target for Cineplex. You've obviously shown how you'd be able to delever in certain circumstances, but that assumes a flat box office. Given you've discussed there is a worst-case scenario in here and if anything else, I wonder if you could perhaps just give us a bit of insight in terms of what the sensitivity on the EBITDA is for the group on the box office? So say admissions fell 10%, what kind of EBITDA drop do you think you'd see to help us understand what the sensitivities are.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nisan Cohen, Cineworld Group plc - CFO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's very complicate to answer this question. I think the net debt target that we show, it's not taking into account now the scenario of the virus. The virus scenario, as it will happen, we have the mitigation plan. And we believe, like I said before, the H2 numbers will rebound the admission that we lose. You need to remember, in our business, we need -- if a person is coming, yes, we don't have additional cost, just sharing out this with the studio, the box office, it's going directly to our EBITDA, into our cash flow. So I think there are enough mitigation plans. If we'll face some, I would say, more aggressive scenarios, the virus, to maintain the EBITDA and also the net debt deleveraging, like we are expecting, of course, it can be here and there some maybe some timing shifting, but I don't think something dramatic.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Edward Young, Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And final one, and apologies for asking a question about the historic FY '19 results. But just on Slide 6, if you could just help us understand that's the trend versus the industry. In the period from the trading update you gave to the end of the year, the U.S. box office was up 7% and backing out your numbers, you must sat at around minus 2% during that period. So that's just about 900 basis points of underperformance versus the industry. That's slightly worse than it was H2 to date. But the chart sort of shows an improvement.

And I wonder, given the data and that is the weekend rather than the full week, is that a sign that you're outperforming on the weekend and underperforming during the week? Is there something to that? Or is it just the way the data is represented? Just help us understand the underlying performance.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nisan Cohen, Cineworld Group plc - CFO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Look, I think the market share slide is very clear. You look what's happening after we initiated the Unlimited, we are rebounding. We are getting more market share. We are showing it on a weekend basis. I don't think there is a correlation on...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Moshe Greidinger, Cineworld Group plc - CEO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Weekly basis.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nisan Cohen, Cineworld Group plc - CFO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Weekly, but weekend result. You need also to understand I think what we said before, there are some differences in the way people are calculating the box office industry. The Unlimited that we are operating and our competitor operating, there is a way of reporting. By the end of the day, I think the message is clear. We are rebounding back market share. As I said before, it cannot measure every week and say up and down. It's, I think, the overall picture, and the overall picture is clear. As long as the Unlimited will grow and is growing, we'll close the gap. And we'll perform all in line with the -- in the industry, like we are showing by the many weekends, or better. I think the -- if you look on this slide, you can see that we have some big blockbuster. This is important. We are performing better than the industry. I think this is a very important message from this slide.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Moshe Greidinger, Cineworld Group plc - CEO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Any more questions? Okay. Thank you very much.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nisan Cohen, Cineworld Group plc - CFO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much.