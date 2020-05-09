Edited Transcript of CHMF.MZ earnings conference call or presentation 24-Apr-20 7:30am GMT

Q1 2020 Severstal' PAO Earnings Call

Moscow May 9, 2020

TEXT version of Transcript

Presentation

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Q1 2020 results for investors and analysts hosted by Alexey Kulichenko, Chief Financial Officer. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Alexey Kulichenko, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Alexey Gennadievich Kulichenko, PAO Severstal - CFO of AO Severstal Management & Director [2]

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining Severstal's Q1 2020 Financial Results Call. My name is Alexey Kulichenko, CFO of Severstal. And over the next 15 minutes or so, I will briefly take you through our presentation, which is also available on our website, and then we'll open the line for your questions.

Before I start, I want to remind you that this call may contain projections and other forward-looking statements, which reflects our view on company performance and market at the moment. If this projection changes with the time, we do not take responsibility for immediate update on the -- of the call participants on those shifts.

Let's start with Slide 4 of our presentation, which summarizes Severstal's performance for the first quarter of 2020. In Q1, our revenue declined by 3% and totaled to $1.8 billion, mainly due to adverse selling price dynamics despite steel product shipments grew 4%. Our EBITDA declined to $555 million. We're still able to maintain high margin at 31%. In Q1, Severstal increased the share of steel export shipments to 45% due to seasonal slowdown in domestic market. Share of high value-added products within Severstal's portfolio amounted to 42% due to increased shipments of HRC rolled products and decreased sales of large-diameter pipes.

Free cash flow of the company was $54 million, mainly affected by lower earnings and negative cash changes in net working capital quarter-on-quarter. Our CapEx also went down from Q4 but totaled to $344 million, according to our plan. We have already stated that if market situations deteriorate, we have plans to reduce our capital expenditures. At the moment, what we see with the rate, updated schedules which we have and projects which we want to put on hold for the moment, without giving you guidance for the year, which is $250 million lower from $1.7 billion or 15%. So the new level of CapEx, which we see for today's environment is USD 1.45 billion.

In terms of net leverage, it was 0.6x at the end of Q1, still quite comfortable level, especially in today's environment. As a result, Board recommended a dividend payment of RUB 27.3 per share for Q1 2020.

Let's move to Slide 5, which covers our top line and EBITDA performance, and on Slide 6, where you see our year-on-year highlights. To save the time, I don't want to comment much on those slides and propose to go to Page 7 and comment on our EBITDA drivers performance.

So first of all, comparing to Q1 of last year, which was probably one of the strongest because of positive macro environment, we have negative macro of $78 million due to reduction of prices compared to last year, especially in mining. Also, we, this time, have a negative operational performance, which was mainly driven by our sales and marketing situation, where we receive a negative impact of $64 million. The main driver here is reduction of a premium of our export markets of Northern Europe compared to our benchmark price of FOB Black Sea and 2 other drivers that delivered negative $45 million. And 2 other drivers were reduction of our cold-rolled coil volumes as a result of our pickling line reconstruction and the lower level of sales of large-diameter pipes. Part of that impact were offset by positive change in construction pipes and form shapes sales in Russia.

On operational performance, we received positive impact of $31 million. And there, the main drivers are improvements, which we have in the result of joint projects between our steel and mining operations, and on the cost side, situation looks quite strong.

Let's move now to divisional performance, start with Russian steel. On Page 9, you see that our steel product sales increased 4% quarter-on-quarter, which is a combination of declined steel prices and growth volumes. As a result, the revenue decrease was 2%. EBITDA reached $370 million with margin of 21% in Q1. Cash cost of slab, which I think very important indicator today, dropped to $271 as a non-integrated cash cost at our steel mills. And if we calculate integrated cash cost, it moved to $209. Also want to mention that, that's the average number for the quarters, from which obviously May -- March is showing even better numbers.

Let's move to Severstal Resources. And on Page 10, you see that our sales volumes and prices at Karelsky Okatysh continued to recover. That positively impacted the revenue division top line. However, iron ore concentrate and coking sales volume declined 8% and 29%, respectively. As a result, divisional revenue remained almost unchanged. EBITDA increased to previous quarter by 10% to $171 million.

And on Slide 11 and 12, you can see revenue distribution and cost of sales structure. I already mentioned cash cost of steel. In mining, we're almost flat cash cost for iron ore concentrated pellet production. But as spoken, coal sales volumes were lower. Our cash cost of coking coal went up in Vorkutaugol.

With that, I propose to move to financial section of the presentation. Slide 14 summarizes our cash flow. I already noted that the free cash flow was $54 million. Cash CapEx totaled $344 million, and net capital changes contribute negative $69 million for Q1, mainly in accounts receivable.

And now please turn to Slide 15, where you can see our liquidity and debt highlights, our public debt outstanding, loan participation notes and convertible bonds. You can see that debt structure is very comfortable for us, with a sizabl off-loaded payments all in 2021, which gives us a lot of flexibility. And net debt-to-EBITDA ratio at the moment is 0.6 at the end of Q1. Our current cash level is around USD 1 billion, which is enough disciplined payment plan -- dividend payments and also have still robust liquidity for the remaining part of our activities.

And finally, let's move to Slide 16, which summarizes our view of the market. Of course, it's very difficult to do any projections at the moment. In Q1 2020, global steel demand was affected by the spread of coronavirus. We saw a strong restriction on economic activity first in China and then on the rest of the world. We also see that still we have raw material prices at relatively high levels, supported by high production volumes and a certain recovery, which we start seeing in China at the end of the quarter. And at the start of 2020, speaking of Russia, domestic steel volumes was growing, but of course, now we see that it's likely to deteriorate due to Russian GDP contraction and introduction of strict measures to combat COVID-19.

With that, I want to conclude my part of presentation and give -- open the floor to the questions. Please, operator, proceed with the Q&A part.

Questions and Answers

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) We'll now take our first question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew Ian Jones, Wood & Company Financial Services, a.s., Research Division - Equity Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is Andy Jones from Wood & Co. Just a question on the CapEx. You -- and so you just said $1.45 billion for this year. Have you changed the FX assumptions behind that? What sort of FX are you assuming there? That's the first question.

And also, I mean, is -- which projects specifically have been deferred in this number? And what sort of impact do you see that having on 2021 or 2020 EBITDA relative to your initial expectations?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexey Gennadievich Kulichenko, PAO Severstal - CFO of AO Severstal Management & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Thank you for your questions. First of all, of course, it's very difficult to predict the rate. So that number I gave you is at current rates for the rest of the year. So of course, if it will move further down, it will be lower number and vice versa. But current indication is at the rate of 75% for the rest -- 74%, 75% for the rest time of the year.

And in terms of projects, at the moment, we just, I would say, mainly try to shift to postpone those projects for which we do not see material impact for our development going forward. So it's relatively, say, minor shift. All main project remains. Number of projects which we shift relates to some of projects of our mining assets, some to -- some at smaller projects in our rolling mills, and I would say that, that will be the biggest ones. We do not change the schedule for Blast Furnace #3 and Coke Battery #11, which are almost completed. And we plan to finish them on schedule and expect them already contribute to our performance in the second half of this year and further.

So major change, I would say, from that perspective is just shift of the schedule because, of course, we see that there are delays, especially with current restrictions because of quarantine. And secondly, ForEx also is a contributor to the lower amount.

Andrew Ian Jones, Wood & Company Financial Services, a.s., Research Division - Equity Analyst [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Can you remind me of what you were assuming in the original CapEx guidance in terms of the ruble? Because it looks as though the majority of that cut probably does come from the ruble movement. Is that fair to say?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexey Gennadievich Kulichenko, PAO Severstal - CFO of AO Severstal Management & Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pretty much is to tell you in numbers, the change of the old projects, around $170 million, and for those projects which we postponed. Another part comes from the shift of the schedule, which is probably around $50 million to $60 million, and the remaining part is ForEx components, yes.

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) We will now take our next question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Daniel Harry David Shaw, Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Analyst [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's Dan Shaw from Morgan Stanley. Two questions for me. The first one, just in terms of what you're seeing for Russian demand. Clearly, it's hard to make any predictions. But at the moment, are you selling 100% of your volumes? Are you able to sell 100% of your volumes? And if not, then -- or you are not able to do (inaudible) would you plan to reduce production somehow, either to perhaps accelerate its maintenance? Or would you choose to stockpile material instead will be your strategy there?

And then the second one, just on the $1.45 billion of CapEx that you mentioned. Given where spot prices are today, is that a level basically where you see free cash flow neutrality? Or is that a level where you still think you can generate some positive free cash flow?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexey Gennadievich Kulichenko, PAO Severstal - CFO of AO Severstal Management & Director [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, thank you for your question. First of all, on Russian demand and January volumes, which we ship. First of all, we definitely expect slowing down of demand in Russia. We already see that part of that is happening in April because of measures which we see on coronavirus consequences, and especially that relates to the industries and consumers who stopped or slowed down their activities. That has to do also partly for construction, partly for other players as well. And of course, I cannot predict how it will look going forward. What I can comment that at the moment, in terms of shipments, we're still able to have full capacity utilization. For us, the alternative of volume distribution is export. And even marginal orders of export at the moment still profitable for the company to take them. So at the moment, we stay competitive. As a result, we see our full utilization for April. We see it for May. We very much expect that for June as well. And also in June, we will have our internal scheduled maintenance, which will partly reduce less volume availability. But we've taken that into account. We think that we will be fully loaded as well.

So at the moment, situation is not yet that bad for us to limit our production. So we hope that we will stay competitive if situation will not get worse. And of course, we're closely monitoring the indicators across the markets and in economic sense. We will act accordingly, if we'll see further worsening of the situation.

In terms of CapEx, with -- well, I can -- you see it, it's difficult to predict. Obviously, we are calculating different scenarios of situation going forward. If we just wrote a situation of today for the rest of the year, we will be slightly free cash flow negative, but still not that high, and that will leave us in our comfortable zone in terms of our level of net debt to EBITDA. But I cannot predict anything with that kind of volatility and uncertainties on the market for the rest of the year. If we will see recovery in the second half, we definitely will have better results.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

We'll now take our next question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Boris Krasnozhenov, Joint Stock Company Alfa-Bank, Research Division - Head of Research and Senior Metals & Mining Analyst [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Boris Krasnozhenov of Alfa-Bank. Two questions on my side. First, so far, we have a fairly low visibility on the situation of demand on export markets. But clearly, in Europe, the situation is not that good. Estimates were running from -- the demand may go down like 30% to 40% in Europe. We hear from number of consultants is that the Russian steel majors, including Severstal, going to redirect volumes from traditional core export market in Europe to Asia and particularly to China. So first question, is Severstal involved on this trend? Is it possible in general to sell the Russian steel -- rolled steel to China? And do you have such an experience at the moment?

And the second question, in -- so we don't probably know exactly by how much the demand may soften in Russia on the domestic market. But if we talk about Severstal, by how much the company may reduce the utilization rate in general for the total group steel production, just without significant impact or damage for major aggregates, let's say, without damage to blast stoppages or blast furnaces, coke batteries? So can you go to 80% utilization rate, 75% or below?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexey Gennadievich Kulichenko, PAO Severstal - CFO of AO Severstal Management & Director [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. I think those are all good questions, and let's start first with export alternatives of today. First of all, obviously, we see that with the weakening of demand of core markets, including Europe, and also slowing down of demand in our core markets, we need to look for alternatives. And of course, especially with recovery of China after their situation in first quarter, we see that these markets are taking orders. And of course, obviously, because of the logistics and because of also general slowdown, those are the marginal orders, I mean, from the rest of the portfolio. But I can tell you today, it is still profitable for the company to deliver those volumes. At current rates, current structure of our costs. For us, it's worth keeping our full utilization, delivering volumes to market like Middle East and Southeast Europe. We didn't yet took orders for China. There are orders available, and it's not yet for us the best alternative. But potentially, we also can execute them if we will see that, that's the remaining alternative.

In terms of -- and that's partly the answer for your second question. In terms of utilization of the company, of course, it will depend on 2 things. First of all, obviously, the Russian market. And we definitely, as everywhere else, we expect a slowdown there. And secondly, our global competitiveness and our availability to sell export volumes, especially to these countries of like -- of Southeast Asia. At the moment, it is possible. And of course, we will closely monitor, I would say, the drivers behind that and situation on that market. If it will go further down, we could not exclude that because, I mean, it could be different scenarios and that we'll agree to that certain level of visibility is quite low. If situation could go further down, it is a level where we will not be able to deliver, and we will need to cut first our marginal volumes and then potentially like further other capacities. But at the moment, it looks rather fairly difficult. We have plans assuming that, but that will mean mainly the scenario of significant slowdown of Southeast Asia markets, including mainly -- including, first of all, China. At the moment, I would say, it's not our base case scenario.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anna Antonova, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Anna Antonova from JPMorgan. A follow-up question on CapEx from my side. So everybody cut the [CapEx] target by 16%. And what -- do you have any further CapEx flexibility for this year? And if yes, what things or what market development should happen going forward into the year for you to cut the CapEx target for this year even further down?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexey Gennadievich Kulichenko, PAO Severstal - CFO of AO Severstal Management & Director [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Thank you for your question. The line was not too good. If I understand correctly, your question is what's our further potential and under which scenarios to cut CapEx further, right?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anna Antonova, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Yes, please. So if that's better, if you hear me better now.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexey Gennadievich Kulichenko, PAO Severstal - CFO of AO Severstal Management & Director [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, I hear you better now. Thank you.

Anna Antonova, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

My question was (inaudible) the developments in the market will happen -- need to happen in order for you to cut CapEx even further this year?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexey Gennadievich Kulichenko, PAO Severstal - CFO of AO Severstal Management & Director [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, it really depends what level of capacity utilization and margin generation we will have. At the moment, scenario which we can see the main one shows that the announced reduction is efficient. We are not in the survival mode. We still think that we should keep all key projects, which will improve our position once they are completed, both in terms of volumes, in terms of cost opportunities, efficiency improvements and so on, and of course, including ongoing maintenance, which should keep our assets in the right shape.

Yes, we have further steps of potential reduction of the CapEx, but to switch to that, we will need to see further contraction of steel prices and even maybe a physical unavailability to ship volumes and not for whatever reasons. But in this case, yes, we could consider further reductions. And if we will absorb that and make that decision, we will disclose that accordingly.

Anna Antonova, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Understood. And a follow-up question on your export sales. So in the end of last quarter and maybe currently, so what are your key export destinations? Where do you see the demand for steel and steel orders still being robust in current environment?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexey Gennadievich Kulichenko, PAO Severstal - CFO of AO Severstal Management & Director [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So far, main regions of exports remain Europe. And of course, we now also see volumes which goes to Middle East and Asia. It's not yet the case of Q1, but those more the orders we've now taken for May. We start seeing the orders for Southeast Asia. It's not big, but it's kind of like 4% to 5% of our order book, for example, from what we see right now for May.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anna Antonova, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And final question, the current downturn this year on the global steel market, do you think it's more comparable to the balance '15 downturn on the global steel market? Or it's more resembling the 2008, '09 global crisis? So what's your current assessment of the depths of the downturn compared to historical precedent?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexey Gennadievich Kulichenko, PAO Severstal - CFO of AO Severstal Management & Director [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, a good question. I think it's depending on what forecast you're building for the rest of the year. If you speak as of specifically today, it's not that bad yet as the worst periods of 2008 and '09. But whereas -- I mean, if you make a certain assumption of how long and deep it could go further, I could expect that it could be a scenario that make it comparable or even worse than 2004 and '09 -- '08 and '09, but it's definitely worse than what we saw in '14 and '15.

Operator [23]

Operator

We'll now take our next question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Timothy William Riminton, Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Credit Research Analyst [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tim Riminton from Barclays. The first question I had was regarding supply chains and your operations. Have you seen any disruption there or any difficulty getting the supplies you need? And linked to that, are you planning or currently doing any stockpiling of potential items that you might need? And should we expect any working capital impact from those?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexey Gennadievich Kulichenko, PAO Severstal - CFO of AO Severstal Management & Director [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Thank you. In terms of supply chain, from the sales side, it's, I would say, almost none. Our rail is working. Ports and shipments are working. And from that perspective, we do not see any disruptions. There are cases related to local isolation or quarantine measures, where when it hits smaller supply like of automotive transport, but at the moment, I mean, all those issues were resolved without any impact to our supply chain in terms of deliveries.

In terms of our procurement, and this, I mean, a side of supply chain. First of all, we definitely see limitations, which we have in terms of opportunity of suppliers to bring people to our -- especially that's mostly related again to the schedule of CapEx projects, especially when we have a big construction-related to allocation of people, and we need to ensure, first of all, that it is possible that we could create and achieve all safety measures to protect them during their work and everything else. So that's mainly where we see, at the moment, delays from the supply chain perspective.

In terms of delivery of key raw materials and key spare parts, it's not yet the case. We think that risk exists, so yes, we're creating for very critical spare parts certain stock, but it's not that material from the company perspective. We approved program, which is slightly less than $10 million in terms of critical additional storage of spare parts, which we need to have available for the continuity of our production, for key elements of production.

Timothy William Riminton, Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Credit Research Analyst [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Great. And just another question on sort of market dynamics. What -- how are you seeing so far into Q2 the impacts on your different products? You said you've been selling a bit more into export markets. Have you been able to sort of continue your high value-add share? And are you seeing prices in your more specialized project -- product remaining firm?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexey Gennadievich Kulichenko, PAO Severstal - CFO of AO Severstal Management & Director [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, I think, obviously, with that situation, keeps -- I mean, our main share of high value-added is always related to the local market. And so the weaker it will be and the longer will be the recovery after the crisis, obviously, the bigger impact we could have here. At the moment, we see that, for example, automotive and machinery industries are doing relatively better than we expected than other industries. We definitely see challenges in oil and gas. We definitely see that there is a certain slowdown in construction activities. So from overall perspective, yes, there are segments, which where we are not able to keep the same level of high value-added as we were planning. Again, based on Q1, you saw that, at the moment, that mainly relates to cold-rolled coil, which is more our supply limitation because our pickling line is under construction. And last year, it was not yet. We stopped it somewhere end of first half of last year. And again, like large-diameter pipes, I already mentioned another segment, which negatively contribute to the high value-added mix at the moment. And it's not, I would say, clear into this situation what certainly we will have around the schedules of the projects in that segment.

And of course, we will -- changes to our mix of cold-rolled coil and slab is necessary to keep utilization of the company.

Timothy William Riminton, Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Credit Research Analyst [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. That's very helpful. And just one final quick question. What do you estimate your sort of core maintenance CapEx is?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexey Gennadievich Kulichenko, PAO Severstal - CFO of AO Severstal Management & Director [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry. Say it again. What I missed...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Timothy William Riminton, Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Credit Research Analyst [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

What do you estimate your core maintenance CapEx is, sort of excluding expansion projects?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexey Gennadievich Kulichenko, PAO Severstal - CFO of AO Severstal Management & Director [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You mean the size of it?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Timothy William Riminton, Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Credit Research Analyst [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. How much -- what -- how much of your overall CapEx spend is sort of...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexey Gennadievich Kulichenko, PAO Severstal - CFO of AO Severstal Management & Director [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, yes, yes. I see your question. I would say around $500 million. $500 million for the year.

Operator [34]

Operator

(Operator Instructions) We'll take our next question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anton Fedotov, BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Analyst [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's Anton Fedotov from Bank of America Securities. In the press release, you highlighted that the share of exports of your sales -- in your sales are increased in March, and it was about 45% of total shipments in the first quarter. Can you give you some guidance where the share of export is going in the second quarter, please?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexey Gennadievich Kulichenko, PAO Severstal - CFO of AO Severstal Management & Director [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think the range will be between around 48%, 49%.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anton Fedotov, BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Analyst [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And my second question regarding the potential decline of Russian steel demand for the full year, what are your current estimates?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexey Gennadievich Kulichenko, PAO Severstal - CFO of AO Severstal Management & Director [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I prefer not to give the guidance here. It's very unclear and uncertain. I have variety of scenarios with very different numbers, but all of them assuming slowdown. And yes, I mean, less for China, but quite significant for Europe and for Russia and for the rest of the world. So I would say, we definitely should expect lower volumes, but I will not tell you guidance, yes. I don't think it's realistic. Visibility is low, and it's just up to whatever scenarios you want to decide to consider. I think a range of...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We'll now take our next question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew Ian Jones, Wood & Company Financial Services, a.s., Research Division - Equity Analyst [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is Andy Jones again. A few questions on prices and margins in different regions. I mean, the metal export data I see still seems to show on screen very high domestic prices relative to export price levels, which I can't imagine is accurate. What sort of prices are you selling HRC at domestically at the moment? And what sort of margin are you baking on that?

And then just in terms of your exports and its different regions, if we're just talking about HRC, you were saying that its shipping to Asia might be just about profitable. Yes, what sort of margin would you expect selling to Southeast Asia compared to selling to Europe right now, compared the Middle East? Can you just give us an idea for how those prices and margins compare as far as you're seeing them today?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexey Gennadievich Kulichenko, PAO Severstal - CFO of AO Severstal Management & Director [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, if we take marginal orders of export today, the level of, I would say, exports -- I'd say, FOB alternative would be even -- is around $320, $330. It's not all portfolio. Of course, we're selling at that price. It's more like the marginal volumes, which probably represents around 10% of our portfolio. For the rest, situation is better. And speaking of Russia, good question. I mean, if today, prices are at around probably $420 levels for HRC.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew Ian Jones, Wood & Company Financial Services, a.s., Research Division - Equity Analyst [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And just on -- I mean, if you're selling at $320, $330 FOB, what's your sort of HRC cash cost now? Is it probably, take the slab cash cost at $30, $40 lower?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexey Gennadievich Kulichenko, PAO Severstal - CFO of AO Severstal Management & Director [43]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

$20, $25. I can tell you that, I mean, around $30 to $50 is our margin at the moment for the margin of -- or for the worst orders of our portfolio.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anna Antonova, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst [45]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Anna again from JPMorgan. Just a quick technical follow-up question. Could you please shed some light on what was the reason for income tax benefit in Q1 that you recorded on the P&L?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexey Gennadievich Kulichenko, PAO Severstal - CFO of AO Severstal Management & Director [46]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That relates to the ForEx loss which we have, and for ForEx loss is deductible in Russian tax rules. So that's because it was a onetime impact, but that creates this momentum of that transaction. You mean the deferred part, right, presumably?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anna Antonova, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst [47]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, yes. Yes, well, the deferred part, yes, and the current one as well.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexey Gennadievich Kulichenko, PAO Severstal - CFO of AO Severstal Management & Director [48]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Yes, deferred part, and that really relates to the asset created as a result of the ForEx transaction. And at the Russian rules, we are not able to fully utilize it, and it just needs to be, I would say, to be put on the P&L at not more than half of the profit of the certain period. Because at the moment of the loss, it was higher than this asset will actually be utilized going forward without further profit.

Anna Antonova, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst [49]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry. Did I understand you correctly that you expect the remainder part of the FX loss to be utilized in Q2 as well to offset the income tax?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexey Gennadievich Kulichenko, PAO Severstal - CFO of AO Severstal Management & Director [50]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, it depends what amount of profit we will generate. But yes, there is a certain loss which we create, which is not yet allocated to the cost base because we cannot do it in full. And depending on the levels of profitability of the company, we will utilize it in the next period, presumably Q2, if situation will get more negative than maybe longer, but yes. It's difficult for me to see how quickly will it be. I don't think it will take too long.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexey Gennadievich Kulichenko, PAO Severstal - CFO of AO Severstal Management & Director [52]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Thank you for your time and questions. Obviously, it's a very difficult, and I would say, period today with the current environment in all areas. And we believe that for us, it's key at the moment in one hand to keep our competitive but global position and continue our operations. And in the same time, we believe that we could afford significant part of our development agenda, which will allow us to be even stronger once the recovery will take place. So thank you for your time, and we will inform you accordingly on our further developments. Thank you for the call. Bye.

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This concludes today's call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.