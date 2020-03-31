Edited Transcript of CHMA earnings conference call or presentation 16-Mar-20 9:00pm GMT

Q4 2019 Chiasma Inc Earnings Call

Newton Centre Mar 31, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Chiasma Inc earnings conference call or presentation Monday, March 16, 2020 at 9:00:00pm GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Corporate Participants

* Dawn Schottlandt

Chiasma, Inc. - VP of IR & Corporate Communications

* Mark J. Fitzpatrick

Chiasma, Inc. - President

* Raj Kannan

Chiasma, Inc. - CEO & Director

* William H. Ludlam

Chiasma, Inc. - SVP of Clinical Development & Medical Affairs

Conference Call Participants

* Brandon Richard Folkes

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Research Division - Analyst

* Douglas Dylan Tsao

H.C. Wainwright & Co, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Healthcare Analyst

* Edward Andrew Tenthoff

Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst

* Kumaraguru Raja

Brookline Capital Markets, LLC, Research Division - Director & Senior Biotechnology Analyst

* Paul O'Brien;Roth Capital;Analyst

Presentation

Operator [1]

Greetings, and welcome to the Chiasma, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2019 Financial Results Call.

Dawn Schottlandt, Chiasma, Inc. - VP of IR & Corporate Communications [2]

Thank you, operator. Today, we will be making certain forward-looking statements about events and circumstances included, but not limited to, statements regarding our development and potential commercialization of MYCAPSSA, our expectations on timing of regulatory review and release of clinical data, our plans regarding regulatory approval in the United States and the European Union, our plans and expectations for U.S. commercial launch, our anticipated cash runway and capital needs and the size and composition of potential markets for MYCAPSSA, if approved.

These statements are based on current expectations, actual results may differ materially due to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Risk Factors section of our Form 10-K filed with the SEC today for the year ended December 31, 2019, as well as our subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, Chiasma disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Joining the call today is Raj Kannan, Chief Executive Officer; Bill Ludlam, Senior VP of Clinical Development & Medical Affairs; and Mark Fitzpatrick, our President, who will review our financial results.

And now I would like to turn the call over to Chiasma's Chief Executive Officer, Raj Kannan. Raj?

Raj Kannan, Chiasma, Inc. - CEO & Director [3]

Thank you, Dawn. Thank you, everyone, for joining our call this afternoon to discuss our recent operating highlights, 2020 anticipated milestones and the fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results. The highlight of this past quarter was the resubmission of the NDA for our lead product candidate, oral octreotide capsules, conditionally trade named MYCAPSSA, for the maintenance treatment of adults with acromegaly. We resubmitted the NDA in late December, and we were extremely pleased to be notified by the FDA of its acceptance in early January. This was a key milestone for Chiasma and highlighted a year of significant progress for the company that included the positive results of the CHIASMA OPTIMAL global Phase III trial and the completion of enrollment of the MPOWERED Phase III trial, which, as you know, is designed to support an application for the marketing approval of MYCAPSSA in the European Union.

As I look at our anticipated milestones, 2020 has the potential to be a transformational year for Chiasma. With the acceptance of the NDA resubmission, the FDA signed a PDUFA target action date of June 26, 2020. We were scheduled to present additional clinical data from the CHIASMA OPTIMAL trial at Endo 2020 that would offer relevant clinical insights to health care providers. As you may know, the Endo Conference in San Francisco was canceled. We are currently working with the Endocrine Society and expect to identify new ways to share our 7 accepted abstracts with the scientific and medical community in the near term.

Let me take a few minutes to provide a high-level overview of our planned commercial launch strategy and why we believe it is differentiated from most traditional rare disease commercial launches. First, we believe acromegaly patients treated with injectable somatostatin analogs are relatively readily identifiable. Our research indicates that 90% of our targeted population are treated by less than 1,000 accounts, primarily composed of endocrinologists. We expect that this will enable us to efficiently use our resources in identifying target patients, while we focus on developing a highly differentiated patient services platform. Second, the active ingredient in MYCAPSSA, octreotide, is a well-known standard of care where endocrinologists are familiar with and have prescribed in an injectable form for over 3 decades.

We believe this will allow us to focus our health care provider education on the potential benefits of a daily oral therapy rather than on education about octreotide itself.

Third, we believe payers may view MYCAPSSA as an important and differentiated option that addresses many of the significant burdens faced by patients on SSA injectables, while minimally impacting their overall drug budget. And lastly, we believe that the U.S. market for MYCAPSSA is potentially addressable with a specialty small orphan drug customer-facing team ranging between 30 and 50 people. Overall, if approved, we believe MYCAPSSA has unique characteristics that gives us confidence on executing a successful launch.

As we noted before, pending FDA's approval of our NDA and one of our 2 planned API manufacturing supplements to secure commercial supply, we plan to launch MYCAPSSA in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Now turning to our plans for driving mid- to long-term growth for Chiasma. We plan to announce in late 2020, our pipeline expansion plans to develop one or more oral therapies utilizing our technology platform designed to improve the lives of patients suffering from other debilitating diseases that are currently being treated with injectable therapies.

At this point, I would like to turn the call over to Bill Ludlam to discuss key highlights of our Medical and Clinical organizations. Bill?

William H. Ludlam, Chiasma, Inc. - SVP of Clinical Development & Medical Affairs [4]

Thanks, Raj. I'm excited to share with you the substantive progress we have made so far this year. We have completed the hiring of our MSL team, began enrolling in our acromegaly registry and continue to progress on the publication plans for the CHIASMA OPTIMAL manuscript.

Let me start with our MSL team. We made some great hires, and we're able to fill out this critical team early in the year. Our MSLs will play a key role in engaging the scientific and medical communities.

The team will focus on educating health care professionals on the unmet need of acromegaly patients, which includes the significant burden of existing treatments and engaging in appropriate scientific exchanges. I believe we have hired great talent that gives us a top-tier MSL team.

Another highlight was the initiation of our registry study. I am pleased to report that we have initiated enrollment in a multiyear U.S. disease state registry called the Management of Acromegaly Registry, or the MACRO registry. The registry is actively enrolling acromegaly patients currently on existing maintenance therapies. We expect that this registry will involve over 40 U.S. clinical sites, hundreds of patients and yield important real-world data on the current standard of care and the treatment burdens and effectiveness associated with various treatments. Even though we are in the early days of enrollment, I am very pleased with the physician and patient interest that we have received thus far.

Turning to Endo 2020. The conference was canceled due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. We expect to provide more details in the weeks ahead on some exciting presentation opportunities that are developing and our plans to share the additional CHIASMA OPTIMAL trial data that was included in the 7 accepted abstracts that were posted on the Endo website. We believe it is important to share this relevant clinical data widely with the medical community, and we are committed to doing so.

Our team is intently focused on completing the CHIASMA OPTIMAL trial manuscript and submitting it for publication in a peer-reviewed journal. We expect to have that data published in mid-2020.

Turning briefly to our third global Phase III clinical trial, MPOWERED. This trial continues to progress as planned. Randomization was completed in January with 63% of patients randomized following a 6-month run-in phase as responders per protocol to octreotide capsules. We remain on track to release top line data from the MPOWERED trial during the fourth quarter of 2020. We look forward to the MPOWERED data readout as this comparator study has the potential to provide us with incremental clinically relevant data, such as a head-to-head comparison between the efficacy and safety of MYCAPSSA versus injectable SSAs as well as the assessment of patient-reported outcome data in these 2 groups. As a reminder, MPOWERED is designed to support a potential request for an EMA marketing application.

At this point, I will turn the call over to Mark Fitzpatrick to review the financials. Mark?

Mark J. Fitzpatrick, Chiasma, Inc. - President [5]

Thank you, Bill. General and administrative expenses were $5.9 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared with $2.7 million for the same period of 2018. General and administrative expenses were $15.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared with $10 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase for both periods was primarily driven by the initiation of pre-commercial activities and compensation-related expenses, which were primarily offset by a reduction in legal expenses.

Research and development expenses were $6.4 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared with $5.7 million for the same period of 2018. The increase was primarily driven by increased regulatory and manufacturing costs and offset by decreased clinical trials costs. Research and development expenses were $22.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared with $22.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Though the change was immaterial, we observed an increase in regulatory and manufacturing costs, offset by a decrease in clinical trials costs.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, net loss was $12 million or $0.29 per basic share compared with a net loss of $8.1 million or $0.32 per basic share for the same period of 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019, net loss was $36.3 million or $1.06 per basic share compared with a net loss of $31.3 million or $1.28 per basic share for the same period of 2018. In 2019, Chiasma completed 2 public offerings of common stock that raised aggregate net proceeds of approximately $84.6 million.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of December 31, 2019, were $92.4 million compared with $41.7 million at December 31, 2018. We believe we have sufficient cash resources to fund our operations as currently planned through at least 2020, including key milestones such as the planned FDA approval of MYCAPSSA, the anticipated U.S. commercial launch and the release of the top line MPOWERED Phase III results. However, in order to fund our operations beyond 2020, we will require additional capital. We plan to continue to explore potential financing options that may be available to us to meet our capital needs.

I will now turn the call back over to Raj.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Kannan, Chiasma, Inc. - CEO & Director [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Mark. Before opening the call to questions, I would like to make a couple of comments. At Chiasma, we realized the current macro environment is challenging and volatile with many uncertainties. We are closely assessing and monitoring any impact this could have on our business, and we plan to take appropriate actions where we can to ensure Chiasma remains on track to achieve our milestones this year.

Despite the current macro environment, I continue to believe 2020 is going to be a potentially transformational year for Chiasma. We are keenly focused on executing on our goals, including the potential approval of MYCAPSSA in the U.S. for acromegaly patients, followed by a strong beginning to our planned commercial launch.

This concludes our remarks. We will now open the call to your questions. Operator?

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

Our first question comes from Brandon Folkes with Cantor Fitzgerald.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Brandon Richard Folkes, Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Research Division - Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Congratulations on all the progress in 2019. Can you perhaps just elaborate on the manufacturing approvals required post the June PDUFA? What we should know there, what we should think about that is quite simple that you get approval and you post that will send off the manufacturing approvals. Just any additional color will be helpful. And then maybe just following on from that, how should we think about commercial build in 2020? I know you mentioned you had brought on some people. But additional color there would be great as well.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Kannan, Chiasma, Inc. - CEO & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Brandon, this is Raj. Thanks for those questions. Could you just repeat that word about commercial in 2020? Commercial, what?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Brandon Richard Folkes, Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Research Division - Analyst [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Build. Build, spend -- spending?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Kannan, Chiasma, Inc. - CEO & Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Oh, spend. Okay, yes. Yes, got it. So let me have Mark respond to the manufacturing approval supplements. And then I'll take the commercial question for 2020.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark J. Fitzpatrick, Chiasma, Inc. - President [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, Brandon, thanks. So following the anticipated approval, we expect to submit manufacturing supplements to provide for 2 additional API manufacturing sites that are not referenced in the resubmission. We have procured API from these 2 sites in the past, and we're currently procuring API from both of these sites in anticipation of NDA approval. We expect to have adequate product availability to support a planned commercial launch in the fourth quarter of 2020, albeit subject to FDA's timely approval of our NDA in either of these 2 manufacturing supplements.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Kannan, Chiasma, Inc. - CEO & Director [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And on the commercial spend, Brandon, as you know, we are targeting or -- gave you a reference before, which is we assume about 30 to 50 customer-facing personnel in the organization. That includes not only the sales reps, but also the case managers, the MSLs, the account managers as well as any patient support, call center personnel that we had.

So anybody who faces a customer, we think it will be 30 to 50. And as you know, the endocrinology audience is quite small. And the -- we've also stated before that 90% of our patients are managed by less than 1,000 accounts. So we will always be very efficient in how we go to market in this particular therapeutic area. And hopefully, our spend will be in line with other small specialty orphan rare disease launches. Hope that helps, Brandon.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from Yasmeen Rahimi with Roth Capital.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul O'Brien;Roth Capital;Analyst, [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul on for Yasmeen. Congrats on all the progress. Just 2 questions. First, just to add a little more -- get a little more color regarding commercial rollout. How many salespeople have been put in place so far? And how many more can we expect? And then a second question about going back to your prior comment about octreotides being well understood among current endocrinologists. If you could just talk about the key gaps and awareness that you see going forward and kind of what framework can we use to educate prescribing physicians?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Kannan, Chiasma, Inc. - CEO & Director [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Thanks, Paul. Great questions. So on the first one, in terms of the sales reps, obviously, we have gated that approval just as any other company would have done that. We would certainly screen and look for qualified candidates from a sales perspective. But they would be only coming on board post approval. That being said, we do have MSLs in the field. They're not sales reps in particular, but they are certainly customer-facing in the sense that they would be engaging with the key thought leaders and have scientific engagements, especially on the current state of care and the potential need in terms of what's needed from new options. So that's the first question.

The second question was octreotide in terms of key gaps and awareness. I don't believe octreotide, in particular, as a molecule has any gaps in awareness because, remember, this is a product that is sort of the standard of care, and for the last 3 decades, physicians have been very comfortable in going to this as the preferred agent in over 8 to 9 out of 10 patients who have failed surgery or where surgery was not an option. So to us, I think where we are going to be focusing on is really putting the oral octreotide and where we're focused on education is the significant treatment burdens that patients face with the current injectables. That's the part that we're focusing on. We do not believe that we have to educate our health care providers on the MOA or get them comfortable in the efficacy and safety profile of octreotide itself. I hope that's helpful.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul O'Brien;Roth Capital;Analyst, [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. Yes, yes. And just a follow-up. So I guess, how should we think about, how to educate endocrinologists about acromegaly symptom breakthrough? And how well is that understood and kind of going forward, how are you guys approaching that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Kannan, Chiasma, Inc. - CEO & Director [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So great question, Paul. The first, I would say that the -- there is definitely an increasing awareness and recognition and acceptance of the breakthrough symptoms. If we think about the patient advocacy communities, such as the one that is run by Jill Sisco, you can clearly see that the patient voice is becoming more and more vocal especially on the breakthrough symptoms. So it's clearly much more than what we had back in 2016. We certainly are engaging with the thought leaders to be able to put that in perspective. We have certainly publications at the last Endo that we put out the Tulane papers that speaks to the disconnect between a physician's perception and the patient's understanding of the breakthrough symptoms. And we will continue to focus on that, and that will become sort of the key to look at MYCAPSSA is not a convenience option, but an option that offers a whole lot more than just the daily dose oral route of administration.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question is from Douglas Tsao with H.C. Wainwright.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Douglas Dylan Tsao, H.C. Wainwright & Co, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Healthcare Analyst [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just first, just curious if you can provide an update specifically to MPOWERED and the potential impact of the coronavirus in terms of patients being able to go in, assurances around patients having access to drug supply and making sure that they're able to make visits, especially in Italy where things are, obviously, have been dramatically locked down?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Kannan, Chiasma, Inc. - CEO & Director [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, great question, Doug. Let me say overall, at this time, I do not believe the coronavirus has particularly impacted MPOWERED. Remember, we had previously disclosed that we had completed enrollment, but I'll turn it over to Bill, particularly to talk about Italy in particular and the patients who are still in the trial in the U.S. sites.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

William H. Ludlam, Chiasma, Inc. - SVP of Clinical Development & Medical Affairs [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Great. Thanks, Doug. So the drug supply issue is not an issue. We've got clinical supply to finish out the trial, so we're in good shape there. The only patients still in the RCT phase, the randomized phase, are in the U.S. We do have some ex-U.S. patients that are in the open-label, but that will, of course, not impact the primary endpoint.

We've been working closely with the sites in the U.S., making sure that they have their needs met in terms of being able to see the patients. We are working towards being able where appropriate for the sites to do remote interactions, where the patients don't have the fear of going necessarily into the hospital, they'll get their blood draws associated with that. So we're able to do that in a way where most patients were able to come. If there is, for some reason, a missed data point, one of the advantages of the TWA analysis is that, if one of those point -- or some of those points are missed, they simply get averaged out. And so the TWA is simply taking the average of the IGF-1s throughout that 9-month space. And if there's one miss and simply the prior one would count for 2 months, for example.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Kannan, Chiasma, Inc. - CEO & Director [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And the only comment I would add, Doug, is on Italy, right? We have one clinical site in Italy that have patients that have completed the 15-month trial of MPOWERED and are currently in the open-label extension. So from a trial perspective, they've completed the core data that we need from a submission perspective.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Douglas Dylan Tsao, H.C. Wainwright & Co, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Healthcare Analyst [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. That's fantastic. And then, I guess, as a follow-up on the same topic. Obviously, I think we're all hopeful that this will be -- will have moved past us by the fourth quarter. But to the extent that if it persists as an issue and we potentially have a situation where sales reps have limited access to doctors' offices, have you thought about sort of alternative detailing methodologies and explored that? Or do you think it's -- where it's still too premature?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Kannan, Chiasma, Inc. - CEO & Director [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I would say that digital has become sort of a centerpiece of any of our launch plans today compared to the years before in my past when I was launching products. And I think we are continuing to assess the situation and potentially even shore up and strengthen our digital channels even more so because I think many of our customers will probably end up wanting to receive messages and engage with our personnel in that manner. Not to mention that the face-to-face and in-person interactions are still the most effective, but we are planning for alternative means. We do not know when this crisis will blow over, but that's up to anybody's guess. But we're certainly shoring up our ways to engage our customers via different channels.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question is from Ted Tenthoff with Piper Sandler.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Edward Andrew Tenthoff, Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I hope you guys are all staying safe and healthy, I appreciate the update. I apologize, if I missed this early in the Q&A section. But with PDUFA date scheduled, what are the potential areas that could be delayed on the part of the FDA? And how would a delay for a PDUFA date be communicated just on the safe side in case they get shutdown or they're not able to do their review, how should we be anticipating communication of that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Kannan, Chiasma, Inc. - CEO & Director [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Ted, great question. At this time, we do not have any communication from the FDA about a potential delay. As you know, we are a Class II resubmission, which is sort of a very focused review of the efficacy and safety. There could be a potential of a site inspection and with the travel ban we do not know at this point in time if there's any evidence in our hands that tells us that there would be a delay. We are still focused on achieving our milestones as we had planned. And if we do get to learn of a wider communication from the FDA that things are going to be delayed, we will certainly make sure that our investors are informed immediately.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Edward Andrew Tenthoff, Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Great. It makes sense. But hopefully, one -- if the reason is one, hopefully, it won't be too much. And then I guess, just one another quick one. Would there be any anticipation of a panel meeting? I mean, as you said, the agency is very comfortable, very familiar with octreotide. So should that be an expectation or not necessarily?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Kannan, Chiasma, Inc. - CEO & Director [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A great question, Ted. At this time, I do not believe we have any signals from the FDA that there would be a panel. And from the panel I assume this is an advisory committee, we do not know of one. We did not have one at the last time when we submitted our application. So we do not anticipate one, but that doesn't mean that the FDA does not have the right to organize one

(technical difficulty) we're not running on one, but we're certainly ready for one if one happens.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question is from Kumar Raja with Brookline Capital Markets.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kumaraguru Raja, Brookline Capital Markets, LLC, Research Division - Director & Senior Biotechnology Analyst [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Congratulations on all the progress. With regard to the manufacturing supplements, what are -- what is going to be the difference between the 2 of them, has stability studies being completed for both of these facilities? And what is the expectation in terms of site inspection? Do you think that would be required and how does that impact the Q4 launch time line?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Kannan, Chiasma, Inc. - CEO & Director [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So let me just add an overarching comment. I think Mark had gone through this. And thanks for the question. It's a great question. Overall, I think the 2 supplements in -- from our estimation sort of definitely gives us a chance to mitigate the risk if one of them is not approved. So we are submitting 2 of those post-approval supplements. But for the details around the stability studies and whether they're ready and whether the FDA will insist on a site inspection, I'll turn that over to Mark.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark J. Fitzpatrick, Chiasma, Inc. - President [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. So we had a manufacturer that we had not submitted in the NDA resubmission, Kumar, in December as they had an outstanding regulatory observation and we didn't want to risk the resubmission having a setback as a result of that. So we have every reason to believe that once we submit the prior approval supplement following the NDA, which is what we plan to do, that the FDA has a PDUFA date on prior approval manufacturing supplements that run 4 months. If they choose to inspect, they can add another 2 months to that is our understanding of the regulations. So we have a second API manufacturer, which has a scaled up facility, which we'd always intended to supplement to our NDA following the PDUFA date in June. We did not want to encumber the NDA resubmission with a new site, which may have resulted in a 10-month review clock. So we believe that both of these suppliers are completely ready for the supplementation process and any inspections that may result.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kumaraguru Raja, Brookline Capital Markets, LLC, Research Division - Director & Senior Biotechnology Analyst [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And with regard to the MACRO registry, will this be just MYCAPSSA-treated patients or what patients would this include? And in terms of the open-label extension, what is happening? Any insights you can share in terms of what's happening with the treatment of these patients, or do they continue on the drug?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

William H. Ludlam, Chiasma, Inc. - SVP of Clinical Development & Medical Affairs [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Thanks, Kumar. So the MACRO registry is a disease state registry. There's nobody on oral octreotide. We're simply at this time assessing patient experience on standard of care. And once the drug becomes available, they'll have the option like anyone else would to go on to the -- on to oral octreotide MYCAPSSA and this will give us an opportunity to assess their experience before they go on the drug, after they go on the drug.

So a real-world baseline control study, and since not everybody will probably switch over, it would give us an opportunity for a real-world head-to-head comparison. So it will be very data-rich, very interesting to patients, physicians, to all parties involved how this new drug that hopefully will be available, will impact the treatment landscape.

In terms of the open-label, there is -- we have 2 ongoing studies with patients in the open-label. The CHIASMA OPTIMAL study has patients in open-label, as does the MPOWERED study. And all we said to date on those is those open-label portions are progressing as planned, very consistent with how we set them up.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kumaraguru Raja, Brookline Capital Markets, LLC, Research Division - Director & Senior Biotechnology Analyst [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And maybe a final question with regard to the label, what are the expectation in terms of the label? And in terms of the label discussion with the FDA, what would be the time line for that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Kannan, Chiasma, Inc. - CEO & Director [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kumar, this is Raj. Great question. In terms of the label, we expect the label to replicate sort of the experience that we've had in our clinical trials.

So it will certainly be something that our clinical trial reflected, which is patients who are on somatostatin analogs and who can tolerate them.

So that would be the kind of language that we would go for, which is in line with the clinical trial results that we demonstrated. In terms of the actual negotiations with the FDA, those are usually towards the latter part of the review period. There's not specific any time lines. Usually, the FDA engages with you on a label negotiations, I would say, anywhere between 4 to 6 weeks, but that is just a speculation on my part at this time. But that's what we would estimate in terms of starting to get engaged with the FDA on the label.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

There are no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the floor back over to Raj Kannan for closing remarks.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Kannan, Chiasma, Inc. - CEO & Director [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, operator. I just wanted to say thank you for joining all of us here at a time that is what we would call a disquieting macro environment, but we continue to remain confident on the milestones that we have in front of us. And we look forward to speaking with you again on our next quarterly update call in May. Have a good evening. Thank you.

Operator [35]

This concludes today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.