Edited Transcript of CEC^B14 earnings conference call or presentation 9-Mar-20 1:00pm GMT

Q4 2019 CEC Entertainment Inc Earnings Call
IRVING Apr 10, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of CEC Entertainment Inc earnings conference call or presentation Monday, March 9, 2020 at 1:00:00pm GMT

Presentation

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the CEC Entertainment, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. On the call today are David McKillips, Chief Executive Officer; and Jim Howell, Chief Financial Officer. After comments from both Mr. McKillips and Mr. Howell, we'll open the call for questions. (Operator Instructions)

Now I would like to turn the conference over to Jim for opening remarks.

James A. Howell, CEC Entertainment, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO

Thank you, Michelle. Welcome, David. And thank you all for joining us for CEC Entertainment, Inc.'s Fourth Quarter 2019 Conference Call.

Before we begin our discussion this morning, I would like to call your attention to the fact that certain statements made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meanings of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, beliefs, estimates and projections. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is implied in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors.

Additional information regarding these factors is contained in the company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2018, filed with the SEC in March of 2019. We expect to file our 10-K for the year ended December 29, 2019, on March 12. Forward-looking statements relate to the date they were initially made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them.

In addition, our remarks will include references to certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA. The company believes adjusted EBITDA is a measure that provides useful information to investors relating to its operating performance and its capacity to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures. Further, we believe that adjusted EBITDA is used by many investors, analysts and rating agencies as a measure of performance.

By referencing adjusted EBITDA, we provide a basis for comparison of our business operations between current, past and future periods by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures discussed during this call should not be viewed as alternatives or substitutes for the company's reported GAAP results. A reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA is found in our earnings release and Form 8-K filed with the SEC.

Please note that this call will be recorded. However, replays of this call will not be updated. Therefore, if you're listening to a replay of this call, it is possible that the information discussed is no longer current, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such information.

And now I would like to turn the call over to David.

David McKillips, CEC Entertainment, Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Jim, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us today. I'd like to start the call by saying how excited I am to be here at CEC Entertainment and having the privilege and opportunity to work with the CEC team and be a part of the iconic Chuck E. Cheese brand.

I'd like to make a few comments about my early observations and thoughts after being with the company for just 6 weeks. I have visited over 70 Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza stores around the country, including several yesterday. I've been very impressed with the talent and tenure of the management team at the store level, and I love to see the great time our guests are having with the entertainment offerings. We do have a great team, dedicated to the guest experience and open and willing to try new programs that I will expect to drive incremental business.

The company has invested more than $400 million in capital over the last 5 years. I am pleased to see the upgrades to the brand, and with the introduction of the All You Can Play program, I feel like we can really capitalize on this specific value platform even more. I believe CEC Entertainment can be a growth company and is in a unique position with many strategic growth drivers within its core business and new areas, which I'll introduce and outline later in the call.

In addition to my early attention on the operation and new business drivers, I want to address 2 other areas of focus and importance today. First, regarding our liquidity and capital structure. In the third quarter of 2019, we entered into a new credit agreement refinancing in full our secured credit facilities. Jim will revisit the new terms and details he covered on the call in November, including the springing maturity clause tied to our bonds.

As with every part of the business, we are looking to make improvements. We are monitoring the capital markets and our capital structure. We will consider making changes from time to time with the goal of maintaining financial flexibility, preserving or improving liquidity and achieving cost efficiency. We may opportunistically look at pursuing financing transactions, asset sales, or we may elect to repurchase amounts of our outstanding debt, including the senior notes for cash through open market repurchases or privately negotiated transactions with certain of our debt holders, although there is no assurance that we will do so.

And finally, before Jim reviews the financial results for 2019, I would like to address the serious topic of the coronavirus. The safety of our guests and employees is and will always be our most important priority. We already follow strict and rigorous sanitation, cleanliness and operational protocols, ensuring that games, tabletops and common areas are regularly cleaned.

As an extra precaution, we have increased our attention and frequency on these efforts. All of our restaurants have hand sanitizing dispensers available at the front entrance kid check area and throughout our restaurants. We have franchise locations in 15 countries and territories outside the United States and Canada, but none of these are in CDC-defined heightened restricted areas, including China, South Korea or Italy.

We have an internal crisis team, led by our Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Human Resource Officer. This team is monitoring reports and directives from government authorities, working with other industry leaders and updating the senior leadership and regional operation teams on a daily basis. We have identified and are ready to implement operational and business contingency plans if the event -- in the event if the situation escalates or prolongs. Like all of us on the call, we hope that there is clarity and resolution with this situation very soon.

Now let's step back, and I'd like to ask Jim to review the 2019 financial results.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

James A. Howell, CEC Entertainment, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, David. For the fiscal year ended December 29, 2019, comparable venue sales increased 2.7% over the prior year. Total revenues for the 2019 fiscal year increased from $896.1 million to $912.9 million. For the fourth quarter of 2019, comparable venue sales increased 2.6% from the 2018 fourth quarter. Total revenues were $206.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $202.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Food and beverage costs for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased approximately 44 basis points from the 2018 quarter, reflecting favorability in commodity volume and higher average selling prices. Entertainment and merchandise costs increased roughly 43 basis points, driven by the continued shift from points to AYCP and the expansion of our more tickets program to include a test of 8 tickets per play in over 150 of our Chuck E. Cheese company-operated venues.

Our overall venue labor cost as a percent of sales increased approximately 95 basis points, with a decrease in labor hours on higher sales helping to offset a 4.1% increase in average wage rate. Our sales per labor hour improved approximately 3.2% from the fourth quarter of 2018, with hours decreasing approximately 1% on higher sales.

Turning to profitability. Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2019, increased $8.9 million or 5.1% to $184 million from $175 million for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2018. Fourth quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA was $30.6 million compared to $30.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Similar to what we experienced in Q3, our fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA was negatively impacted by a decrease in the year-over-year shift in breakage revenue related to Play Pass-related deferred revenue. For example, when guests buy points, a portion of their purchase is deferred to future periods. This is an estimated liability for the points that leave the buildings that aren't played on the initial time of visit. However, with All You Can Play, guests use their entire card in 1 visit. Thus, there is no deferred revenue.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, we had net breakage and redemptions of $1.1 million compared to $2.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. I specifically highlight this for year-over-year comparability purposes of our revenue and adjusted EBITDA. These shifts are accounting issues and don't impact our operating cash flows nor our reported same-store sales figures. Adjusting for this noncash impact, adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter increased year-over-year by $1.5 million or 4.9%. And for the full year, adjusted EBITDA would have increased $15.6 million or 8.9%.

We also recorded an asset impairment charge of $13.8 million in the fourth quarter primarily for 6 of our underperforming company-operated locations. We ended the quarter with 741 system-wide venues worldwide, of which 612 were Chuck E. Cheeses and 129 were Peter Piper Pizzas.

As David introduced at the top of the call, I would like to once again provide an update on the new credit agreement we entered into in the third quarter of 2019. This new credit agreement provides senior secured financing, consisting of a $114 million revolving credit facility with a maturity date of August 30, 2024, and a $760 million term loan facility with a maturity date of August 30, 2026.

Broadly speaking, the structure of the agreement is similar, but the new credit agreement includes a springing maturity clause, whereby in the event that more than $50 million of the company's bonds, which are due February 15, 2022, remain outstanding on November 16, 2021, the maturity dates of the secured credit facilities will spring to such earlier date. The principal outstanding on our debt at the end of the quarter was roughly $976 million, consisting of $760 million on our refinanced term loan facility and $216 million in principal remaining on our senior notes after open market repurchase of $39.3 million of these senior notes in November 2019.

Cash at the end of the quarter was approximately $34.8 million. The net availability on our undrawn revolving credit facility at the end of the year was $105.5 million. Fourth quarter capital expenditures were $26.6 million, of which $16 million related to growth initiatives, which includes capital spend on our remodel program; $4.9 million related to IT initiatives; and $5.7 million related to maintenance capital. We ended the year with approximately $88 million in capital expenditures and expect that number to be $55 million to $65 million for 2020.

We currently have 82 of our stores remodeled and our newest class of stores, the 50 remodeled in 2019, continue to perform in line with the previous classes completed in 2017 and 2018. In 2020, we expect to complete an additional 40 remodels with an ongoing strategy of completing 40 to 50 venue remodels each year.

To conclude, our 2019 performance was solid. And as we turn to 2020, we have publicly announced our year-to-date same-store sales performance, given this is a unique moment in time with market pressures caused by the coronavirus. As stated in our earnings release, we had a solid January and have seen traffic softness in February and March to date. For the quarter-to-date, our same-store sales are down 3.6%.

We remain disciplined in our spending and our business planning, even more so during this unique period as market concerns continue. But we are also excited about some of the new growth initiatives that are in planning already, many of which support a capital light strategy.

I'll now turn the call back over to David.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David McKillips, CEC Entertainment, Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Jim. We do have some very exciting plans underway, and I'm pleased with how well the teams here have been able to pivot and support these new strategies. We have rewritten our mission, vision and value statements and invited all of our employees to participate and co-author our next chapter, from store cast members to our senior leadership team. Simply put, our goal is to become the world's leading family-friendly entertainment and restaurant brand by entertaining inspiring kids around the world and ensuring that every guest is happy.

With this mission in mind, we have built 6 strategic growth initiatives to support our 2020 and long-term plan. These strategies provide a diverse and balanced approach to reshaping CEC Entertainment into a growth company.

The plan is centered around the following 6 strategic pillars: First, increasing traffic with new promotions, sales and special events; second, driving in-restaurant guest spending with value and new product offerings; third, a programmatic and disciplined approach to our domestic remodel program; fourth, global franchise expansion with the Chuck E. Cheese brand; fifth, the introduction of the CEC Media Entertainment and Licensing division; and lastly, sixth, a laser focus on efficiencies and lower operating costs.

To give you a little color on each strategy, I'll outline the following highlights. Number one, increasing traffic. We will continue to focus on children via television and complement our efforts to a broader social media-led audience, specifically towards mom. We will be introducing larger scale, value-based promotions that touch every element of the guest experience. The thought is to go big with major tent-pole promotional events that will drive buzz among our consumers and use our marketing dollars in a more focused promotional way.

Also, we will be expanding our field marketing support team focused on selling group outings and fundraising events to strengthen our partnerships with community schools and organizations.

Second, driving in-store guest spending. This strategy is built to provide profitability in our venues across the portfolio of guest spending areas, including games, merchandise and our food and beverage offerings. We will focus on both simplifying and optimizing our menu, which will help improve our line speed and drive value-based combo meals with the goal of increasing guest check and providing value back to mom.

For our birthday business, we are the #1 brand name destination for birthdays, and we will be introducing new entertainment offerings into the program for the first time in years. We have already streamlined the online checkout process from 8 clicks to 3 and want to make sure it's turnkey for parents planning their event.

We are also looking at adding incremental sales opportunities in-store for our guests with branded shop-in-shop experiences. In fact, we are testing a Build-A-Bear workshop concept in several stores now, and we'll be looking at adding more interactive retail offerings throughout the year.

Third, our domestic remodel program. We are focused on building a long-term brand revitalization program by updating the Chuck E. Cheese experience and considering all revenue-generating and operational efficiency opportunities. In 2017, the company tested a redesign concept, which carried a significant investment. Over the years, the company streamlined the per unit investment, and now we've taken the result of these adjustments and combined it with the most important guest priorities to a final version we'll be rolling out this year and throughout our long-term plan.

This is still very much important part of our growth story, but with a more disciplined approach on capital spending. I believe any great brand should be committed to upgrading and refreshing its retail presence for its guests, and this plan will allow us to keep upgrading facilities every 8 to 10 years.

Fourth, global franchise expansion. We have expanded the Chuck E. Cheese brand outside the U.S. and -- with now 76 stores opened across 15 countries and territories. Our expansion across the globe is now one of our strategic pillars, and we will be aggressively looking to expand our sales efforts immediately. In fact, we've identified more than 1,500 locations in countries and territories with strong economic, population and birth rate growth that would be ideal for a Chuck E. Cheese branded experience.

To be successful, we will also be shipping resources into our international operations team to ensure our franchises have the best support and knowledge that our domestic teams can provide.

Fifth, entertainment and licensing. New to the company, we will launch the CEC Global Entertainment and Media Networks division to focus on the value creation of the Chuck E. Cheese and Friends intellectual property and licensing as well as taking advantage of our in-restaurant guest traffic. Utilizing our tremendous reach to young parents and children, we will formalize an in-store, online and digital assets for consumer brands to advertise on our pre-programmed CEC Television Network with wholesome approved commercial content.

On the licensing front, the research states, and we know, that Chuck E. Cheese is one of the most popular characters in North America, and we will develop focused sales and management support to help develop the licensing benefits in animation, media, toys, games and other entertainment areas.

Sixth, regarding efficiencies and lower operating costs. The company has invested in several programs and has generated cost efficiencies in a number of key areas, including labor, supplies, food and G&A expenses. We expect these cost efficiencies to continue this year and into the future. We will also be reviewing additional technology resources to help mitigate labor expense with the expansion of our RFID pager and table-tracker system.

In addition to these business growth drivers, we are building the CEC Entertainment to be the employer of choice in the family entertainment industry. The Dallas-Fort Worth market is the headquarters capital of family entertainment companies and we'll be taking a leadership position with employee benefits, community service and global goodwill programs.

We are developing detailed short and long-term action plans to address each of these 6 growth strategies, and we'll also be building in flexibility within our planning to ensure we are addressing any market conditions related to the effect of the coronavirus. I look forward to sharing more details and updates on our next call.

As I mentioned within my introduction, I'll close the same way by stating, I am absolutely thrilled, happy and privileged to be leading such a dynamic family entertainment and restaurant brand. It's great to be in the restaurants as I was yesterday, meeting our happy employees and seeing our guests enjoying themselves. I believe the future here at CEC Entertainment is very exciting.

With that, we will now open up the line to take your questions.

Questions and Answers

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Our first question comes from the line of Bryan Hunt with Wells Fargo.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bryan Cecil Hunt, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Welcome, David. I was wondering, David, on your 6 strategic initiatives, can you touch on the ones where you feel like you can see immediate impact in 2020 on either sales or financial results?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David McKillips, CEC Entertainment, Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, I think there's short-term benefits for all 6 of the strategic drivers. Obviously, I'm here just for 6 weeks or so. But I will tell you that we are focused on sales promotions that could start as early as this summer. So we're working with our head of marketing and then our entire operations team right now to put in place these big value-based promotions, and I look forward to debuting some of these as early as this summer.

Bryan Cecil Hunt, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Great. My follow-up question is, Jim, when you look at your inflation that you're seeing on the labor line, what type of same-store sales growth do you think you need to offset the inflation you're seeing in labor?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

James A. Howell, CEC Entertainment, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I mean we've been looking at that. I think the labor pressure we're seeing is fairly consistent year-on-year in that low 4% to 5% range. With labor being 30% of your cost, I think you've got to do somewhere around 1.5 to 2 comp to sort of dig yourself out of that hole. And you can make assumptions around the flow-through. But that's sort of how you start then off that base to drive profitability improvement.

Bryan Cecil Hunt, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And if you don't mind me squeezing in one more. If you look at COVID-19 and kind of the pacing of same-store sales to get to where we are, negative 3.6% quarter to date. Can you describe maybe the falloff that you saw from June to where we are in March today?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

James A. Howell, CEC Entertainment, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

From what period?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bryan Cecil Hunt, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

From January. You said January in the press release, you were up. And then...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

James A. Howell, CEC Entertainment, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, okay. Got you. All right. So what I'd first say is, look...

Bryan Cecil Hunt, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, go ahead.

James A. Howell, CEC Entertainment, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Go ahead.

Bryan Cecil Hunt, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I just want you to describe how January was up and then how it fell off kind of from a pacing standpoint. I mean did it fall off gradually? Or did we take a big step down?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

James A. Howell, CEC Entertainment, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Sure. So what I'd point out is we released -- just to remind everyone, we released it. Sales were down quarter-to-date, 3.6%. If we look at last year during that same period, sales were up 7.6%. So on a 2-year stack, that's about a 4% comp. I will say that we probably -- January, we're solid. I would say probably early February was in pretty good shape. As you moved into sort of late February and early March, you started to see a falloff from those levels.

Now I will say Q1 is a big quarter for us. And you do have some shifts with weather and things like that. But -- so sometimes, you can't attribute maybe all of it to coronavirus. But you can certainly see that sort of gradual downward trend to today.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David McKillips, CEC Entertainment, Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, Bryan, thanks for the questions. We're not going to provide guidance any further into the year. But I can tell you that all of us are watching any result and effect of the coronavirus right now. As Jim mentioned, January was solid. We started seeing some tail off. There were some geographic differences where we see a higher industry of softness, but we're not going to break down market-by-market, but we're going to watch it and be prepared for anything that either escalates or prolongs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from the line of Jacqueline Crawford with Jefferies.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jacqueline Elizabeth Crawford, Jefferies LLC, Fixed Income Research - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I was just wondering if you could provide a little bit more commentary on the asset sale process that you mentioned, both on the call and on the press release. Any update there as to where do you stand today in the asset sale process? And also, just noticed that with your 6 growth initiatives, they are largely relating to Chuck E. Cheese. So just on the back of that, how integral do you view Peter Piper Pizza to your core business?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David McKillips, CEC Entertainment, Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Great. Thank you, Jacqueline, and thanks for the question. So first, I'll start with the Peter Piper Pizza question. As we look at these 6 strategies, a lot of them can play into both brands. So we do look at that as a full portfolio. So as we look at promotions, pricing, menu simplification and optimization, all those apply to both brands. Certainly, there's some uniqueness around licensing and the media networks that will apply more to the Chuck E. Cheese brand as well as international franchising. So we'll focus on the Chuck E. brand there.

In regard to the asset sale question. Right now, we're just exploring every opportunity. It's my job to come in, and I've been in seat here for about 6 weeks. We're going to look, however, under every rock and every corner on how we can improve the business. So at this time, we won't be able to provide any more guidance there.

Jacqueline Elizabeth Crawford, Jefferies LLC, Fixed Income Research - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then just in terms of leases that are coming up for renewal here in 2020. Any expectations for what those renewals should look like in terms of higher or lower rents or any net bookings or closing?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

James A. Howell, CEC Entertainment, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I mean I would say there's nothing unique about the leases coming up. I think we go through our normal negotiation process. And again, I described that before, we win some, we lose some. And so -- but in general, I don't think we expect to see anything material.

Jacqueline Elizabeth Crawford, Jefferies LLC, Fixed Income Research - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then just lastly for me. So given you repurchased the $39 million of notes in the fourth quarter, can you provide any update as to any year-to-date repurchases that you've made in the open market or otherwise?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

James A. Howell, CEC Entertainment, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, we've disclosed that repurchase. There has been no repurchase beyond that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from the line of Ricardo Chinchilla with Deutsche Bank.

(Operator Instructions) Our next question comes from the line of Ben Briggs with International FCStone.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Benjamin Yarbrough Briggs, INTL FCStone Markets, LLC - VP of Credit Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Quick one from here -- quick one from me here and then some follow-ups. So I just -- could you remind me, I think you said in the scripted portion, but I might have missed it. How many remodels in 2020 do you think?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David McKillips, CEC Entertainment, Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We will -- we've got 10 underway right now, but we look at between 40 and 50 this year in 2020.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

All right. And those are still $550,000 a store about is the CapEx spend for those?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David McKillips, CEC Entertainment, Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We have a challenge out to our construction team to hit south of $500,000. And as I mentioned in some of our prepared comments, the company has done a great job retooling the per unit investment, and we've matched up what has been done over the last 3 years with what the research is stating that is most important to our guests. So we're really going to invest there and try to get that price under $500,000.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Great. And then -- so can you just clarify. So the Chuck E. Cheese Media, it sounded like you said Chuck E. Cheese TV network that you're going to be selling the advertisements on. Is that going to be only shown in stores? Or do you contemplate that as being the type of TV network that might be available in people's homes? Just any clarity you can provide there would be helpful.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David McKillips, CEC Entertainment, Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. So those are -- that is the current television network that's already in the stores. So we've got roughly between 40 million and 50 million customers coming through our stores already. And this is an opportunity where we currently have a system that's showcasing entertainment, music videos and some partner content already. But I think this is a great opportunity for us to monetize that and go out with a strategic approach to some of our partners, that wholesome content, able to reach a very difficult audience to reach through paid media, and that's moms and kids. So great co-viewing opportunity in the closed circuit television network running inside the restaurants only.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. Got it. That's what I thought. I just wanted to double check. And then finally, the obvious question about coronavirus. Obviously, this is having an impact on your same-store sales. Can you just go into any detail about any efforts you guys are undertaking to mitigate the concern that parents obviously have bringing their kids around other kids? And what you're doing to kind of combat the same-store sales decline that you're seeing due to coronavirus? And then that's all -- that will be all for me.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David McKillips, CEC Entertainment, Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. So I think the best way to address the question is regarding just the heightened sense right now around cleanliness and sanitation. And I'd like to put it in some perspective as well. Our company -- in fact, our industry, the restaurant industry is built on safety, cleanliness and sanitation already. And the coronavirus is just one of the many safety concerns that we have. If you're not clean, you're not in business. And we have a dedicated effort already to keep our kitchens clean, our dining rooms clean, our tabletops clean. Our employees are walking around with holsters, with cleaning fluid and disinfectant.

And this is nothing new. Now we have amplified all of these cleaning efforts. And as I mentioned, I was in stores yesterday, and I've been in stores the last couple of weeks as well. I talked to our guests. They feel good about being at Chuck E. Cheese. They know that we have an attention to cleanliness already. Remember, our guest base is precious cargo, it's mom and young kids. So cleanliness is a staple to our brand, and we're making sure that we're very loud about that when you come into the restaurant.

And then we're also retooling some of our marketing messaging, and we're going to be coming out with value-based promotions. And just keeping an eye on things. We want to be in position if this escalates or if this prolongs. We're sensitive to a particular area. We're sensitive to any announcements that are made within a specific geographic area as well. And most importantly, that we are well positioned after this subsides that we get right back to an area of growth.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from the line of David Hargreaves with Stifel.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Richard Hargreaves, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

My understanding, if I'm correct, is you have expertise in working on franchising and international development. And I'm wondering if you're coming in with sort of a target list in mind? Or could you give us an idea of what to expect timing-wise? How long it takes to develop a list of potential investors and start to monetize this idea?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David McKillips, CEC Entertainment, Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David, thank you for the question. I've been working on the international market for the last several years, and I am familiar with several of the growth markets around the world that we ought to concentrate. Also, this is complemented with a great team. As I came in 6 weeks ago, one of my first meetings over the first 24 hours was to meet the international team. I've been very impressed with the talent that we have, both domestically as well as our leadership around the world.

So there are particular markets that we're going to put our focus on, and there are already many opportunities in the pipeline through the current efforts that I've inherited as well as some of the new contents -- context that I brought to the company as well. But I will tell you, this is a strategic pillar and an area of focus for us that we're going to be moving quickly on.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And then my follow-up. I guess, in your contract, it's disclosed that there's a $200 million EBITDA threshold for meeting sort of a bonus qualification. I'm just wondering if -- how you feel about that threshold, if that's an arduous level? Or if that's something that you think is very achievable, given the additional revenue streams that you're looking to bring to bear?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David McKillips, CEC Entertainment, Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, I will tell you, I joined the company with the absolute goal of growing these 6 strategic areas. So I signed up for an opportunity to grow the company, and I'm working with a talented team here to meet those goals. So one of the benefits of having so many growth opportunities at this particular company, which is why I came here and I found it so attractive, is that if areas slowdown in one of the growth strategies, we still have 5 other areas to focus on. So I'm really excited about that. We'll see how things take effect over the next 30 to 60, 90 days with market conditions and certainly the effect of the coronavirus that no one planned for. So we'll see how things play out. But I'm still bullish about the opportunity and excited about growing these areas, and we haven't even started yet in many of these.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Can I sneak one more in, if you don't mind?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David McKillips, CEC Entertainment, Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

With respect to the geographic areas that you cover, do you have an idea of what percentage overlaps with major cities versus properties that are maybe a little bit more isolated and maybe not as much of a hotspot for corona impact?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David McKillips, CEC Entertainment, Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, first, I don't think that we can speculate on where coronavirus will be in effect, let's just say, or a focus area. So what I will say is that we've got restaurants all over the country. We've got a wonderful penetration nationally from major markets to even some of the suburbs. So I think we've got a nice balance. So there's not one market or another that we are really focused on for this particular area.

We do have our eye on certain areas that have heightened media attention. Obviously, the coast, both California, out in New York. We have stores in Seattle. So we're keeping an eye on those. And it's really nice to have a balanced geographic portfolio in an event like this.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Our next question comes from the line of William Reuter with Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

William Michael Reuter, BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - MD

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So I don't think in your prepared remarks, I heard what the breakdown is of the $55 million to $65 million of CapEx in terms of buckets. Can you give us a little more information on that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

James A. Howell, CEC Entertainment, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. We don't -- we did the same thing last year. We guided on that. But we don't break out the components of that. But I can tell you, if you look at us historically and look at the maintenance CapEx component, it's been running somewhere in that 4% of sales level. So that's probably a good sort of benchmark there.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then I think the fifth pillar of growth was licensing of the brand. I guess, do you have a sense for what the type of revenue opportunity that could be from what you've seen from other comparable brands? Just to give a benchmark or a sense of what the opportunity is there.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David McKillips, CEC Entertainment, Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. So the fifth strategy is built twofold, right? We're going to launch the 6 -- sorry, the CEC Media Networks, and we'll also be looking at the licensing division here at CEC. So that's a short-term and a long-term focus. The short-term is the Media Network. So literally, later this week, we're going to start putting together advertising packages and take these out to consumer brands to talk to what their appetite is and what could be a great partnership opportunity for consumer brands to advertise on our network. So that's more of a short-term plan.

We have built in some benefit into the plan in 2020. The licensing piece is a much longer opportunity for us. So that is cultivating not only the materials needed from a brand viable perspective, a story arc and then talking to the toy, game, entertainment, video game companies, and that's a longer term approach. So right now, in 2020, we don't have any benefit built in there, but there's a longer-term opportunity.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from the line of Ricardo Chinchilla with Deutsche Bank.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Luis Ricardo Chinchilla, Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I apologize previously because I have been -- as you may imagine, this is a very interesting day for high yield markets. So my question is related to, first, in terms of your discretionary cash flow. What areas do you guys feel that in case the coronavirus pushes the economy into recession, what areas do you guys think that you could cut? Because I know that you have focus about growth. What are kind of the levers that you could pull in case liquidity becomes a little bit tighter?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David McKillips, CEC Entertainment, Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So Ricardo, I'll take that from a more strategic perspective, and Jim can follow-up with any numbers as well. So what you'll see from the strategic drivers that we've introduced, a lot of these are very capital-light strategies, right? So if you take a look at media opportunities, licensing opportunities, sales efforts on the ground from our group sales efforts, a lot of those are very capital-light strategies. So we wanted to make sure that we were resilient knowing twofold. One, the liquidity pressures within the company in terms of our current position right now. And frankly, my background lends some of these strategies some expertise on developing revenues with a capital light strategy. So we are monitoring our expenses daily, and -- from a leadership perspective and prioritizing those.

And as I mentioned before, look, we're going to keep working hard behind the scenes. We've got to see how the next 30 to 60, 90 days result in terms of the coronavirus effect, but we want to be ready because I think there's going to be pent-up demand as this subsides, that we are ready for growth. So there are levers that we can pull. Jim can talk about maybe some of the R&M and growth drivers there from a CapEx perspective. But right now, we're going to be focused on a lot of these capital-light strategies.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, Ricardo, the only thing I'd add is, as you know, we've always talked about what we believe is a strong operating model for us with diversified revenue streams as well. Our margins -- our gross margins are 85% to 86%, with food and beverage being in the sort of 70% -- mid-70s and entertainment around 92%. So good margins on the sales that come through. As I mentioned earlier, we have limited CapEx -- maintenance CapEx. It's been around 4% of annual sales in the past. So we feel pretty good about the discretionary free cash flow we generate. Net conversion ratio is about 75% to 80%. So again, we feel good about the model, but the events that we're living in today are pretty extraordinary.

But -- we are looking at different scenarios against our plan. We are looking at all the levers we can pull from -- in all of our spending. So I mean I think we have choices there to make. But as David said, we're watching every dollar that goes out the door, whether it's an expense dollar or it's a capital dollar. And as we move through the year and through this period, we can make some of those choices. But -- and those are ongoing conversations.

Luis Ricardo Chinchilla, Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Analyst

Luis Ricardo Chinchilla, Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Analyst [49]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And if I may squeeze one in. Is there any limitations or anything preventing you guys from buying back some of the bonds, given that they're trading at 78 right now, given the market opportunities?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

James A. Howell, CEC Entertainment, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, I don't think there's any sort of restriction on there that we're aware of. So yes, we would think about that if it was the right time.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from the line of Azeem Haider with BlueMountain Capital.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Azeem Haider, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC - High Yield Debt Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A few quick ones for me. First of all, thank you for providing color on the labor cost. Just on a similar sort of trend, can you give me some color on the food inflation cost? And help me understand what kind of same-store trends are needed to offset both labor cost and food inflation cost combined? Or is that similar to what you said, low-single digits of same-store sales for both labor and...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

James A. Howell, CEC Entertainment, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It would, it would. I think it's the consistent answer there. I was talking sort of about across both sort of categories, food and beverage and entertainment and merchandise. And that's an important thing to think about, is like half of our business is food and beverage. So the impact of commodity pressure doesn't impact us as much as other companies. And then we're very simple in our menu, a lot of pizza, basically. And so we see a little bit of pressure in our proteins. We've seen pressure, I guess, in the last year around cheese. So we're mindful of it, but -- and trying to -- we'll try to counter any increases. But nothing too concerning for us in that area right now.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. And then just thinking broadly, I understand it's a very fluid situation at this stage. But just in case -- like just want to understand the capital, the remodeling of your sort of restaurants. Can we expect a reduction in remodels just in case if the coronavirus situation worsens?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David McKillips, CEC Entertainment, Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, I think that's just one part of any lever that we're looking at right now as we measure the next 30, 60, 90 days. But right now, we are fully committed to 10 that's going to be opening here in the second quarter or so. And then we're ongoing right now with the further development plans. But we have to pull back if there's a continuing market pressure. We'll take a look at that as we are with any of our spending.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. And then quickly, can you remind me if you have set any specific targets for the franchise revenue base over the short to medium term?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David McKillips, CEC Entertainment, Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

There's nothing that we have provided any guidance on yet.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. And then lastly for me, and then this is more big picture. Post the termination of the IPO, how should we be thinking about the long-term strategic and -- sort of opportunities?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David McKillips, CEC Entertainment, Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, I think the long-term opportunity with the company is to reenter a public offering. But right now, we're focused on the 6 strategic pillars that I put forth to the team. And we'll see how those net out in terms of turning this company back into a growth company. And then if and when the time presents itself, we'll pursue it then.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from the line of Rosemary Sisson with Cowen and Company.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rosemary Sisson, Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I just wanted to clarify something that one of the other people asked in the Q&A here. In terms of buying back bonds from the open market, could you actually draw on your revolver to buy back bonds?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

James A. Howell, CEC Entertainment, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Actually, that's permissible.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And how much do you think you might be spending in cash taxes this year?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

James A. Howell, CEC Entertainment, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good question, something we talk about a lot. I think for us, the big question mark in that is what's called the retail glitch or there's a technical correction that is supposed to come in around bonus depreciation. And we're sort of watching that number, watching that process to see if they actually fix it. But we typically don't provide guidance on the taxes or tax -- other than just our tax rate, which we think is -- our tax rate is around that 26% range.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Okay. That's fine. And then just one more. You -- I don't know if you disclose how much of your business is generated by birthday parties. Do you talk about that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David McKillips, CEC Entertainment, Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We do. Generally, it's between 14% and 16% on an annual basis.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And has there been an increase in cancellations as of late given the virus?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David McKillips, CEC Entertainment, Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Directionally, there's been some softness and some questioning over the last couple of weeks. But everyone continues to look to celebrate their birthday, and we put some contingency areas in place that if we needed to adjust any type of outing, from a timing perspective, we've been able to do that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So you offer opportunities to push the party out, is that -- without kind of...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David McKillips, CEC Entertainment, Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, and you can reschedule it.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from the line of David Hargreaves with Stifel.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Richard Hargreaves, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I just wanted to circle back. Since you have made some adjustments to your debt and bought back some bonds, I would estimate that your free cash flow breakeven point, EBITDA-wise, would be something $120 million to $130-ish million. I'm just wondering if you could offer some clarification on that interest expense run rate. And then -- you obviously gave us color on the CapEx.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

James A. Howell, CEC Entertainment, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Sure, David. We just -- if we just think about $185 million, let's just use that number. We've got a debt service, and we disclosed this in our financials as well. If I think about our debt service of somewhere between $110 million to $115 million, depending on the rates, we do have some variable rate debt in there, the secured notes are variable. And then you've got sort of the maintenance CapEx at that 4% level. I mean yes, you're in the ballpark. There's some puts and takes beyond that. But that's the way to think about it.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We have reached the end of our question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the call back over to Mr. McKillips for any closing remarks.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David McKillips, CEC Entertainment, Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Great. Thank you. So in closing, I want to thank everyone for calling in today. Although there are external forces and headwinds that we're dealing with today, I'm confident in our team's ability to focus and lead on balancing our core business needs and our guest-facing entertainment product that millions enjoy each and every year. So thank you for calling in today. Have a great day and a great week.

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. This concludes today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation, and have a wonderful day.