Edited Transcript of CCFI earnings conference call or presentation 9-Apr-20 6:00pm GMT

Full Year 2019 Community Choice Financial Inc Earnings Call

Dublin Apr 10, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Community Choice Financial Inc earnings conference call or presentation Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 6:00:00pm GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Scroll to continue with content Ad

================================================================================

Corporate Participants

================================================================================

* Michael J. Durbin

CCF Holdings LLC - Executive VP, Chief Administrative Officer, CFO & Treasurer

* William E. Saunders

CCF Holdings LLC - Chairman of the Board of Managers & CEO

================================================================================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the CCF Holdings Year-end 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Michael Durbin. Thank you. Please go ahead.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael J. Durbin, CCF Holdings LLC - Executive VP, Chief Administrative Officer, CFO & Treasurer [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks very much. Good afternoon. This is Michael Durbin, Chief Financial Officer of CCF Holdings LLC. Thank you for participating in today's call and for your continued support of Community Choice Financial.

I'd like to remind you that the following discussion contains certain statements that are considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, they are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. We assume no duty or responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement that may be made to reflect future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. As required by our registration rights agreement, we have submitted a resale shelf registration statement with the SEC, which is now available publicly. For more information about our business and our results of operations, please see the registration statement, subsequent amendments to that registration statement and the annual report on Form 10-K filed on March 12, 2020.

Story continues

And now I'd like to turn the call over to Ted Saunders, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

William E. Saunders, CCF Holdings LLC - Chairman of the Board of Managers & CEO [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Michael, and I appreciate you all for participating in the fiscal year-end earnings call and for your interest in the company. Well, it's only been a few weeks since our last filing. It's been, obviously, an interesting view with the rest of the country. We've been working to cope with the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic. At the end of the call, I'll spend a little time discussing how we're responding to this unprecedented global challenge.

I'd like to start the call by acknowledging and thanking Ivy Funding for their extension of the credit facility earlier this year. We have a long-standing partnership with Ivy, and I appreciate the trust and confidence they place in the leadership and the business model of Community Choice Financial. With the last amendment, the maturity was extended until April '21. Ivy also provided us with additional flexibility as it relates to covenant levels and borrowing base. The facility does contain a step down from $73 million to $65 million at the end of April, and provides us with the ability to prepay the facility further as the year progresses. The regulatory change in Ohio, which the company observed in 2019, continues to impact performance in 2020. So along with the regulatory change in California, which has eliminated new originations of our installment product in that market, it's just another example of some of the things the company was working through in terms of difficult and transitionary periods ahead of the disruption that was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Ivy's ongoing commitment to the enterprise provides critical stability as we transition our offerings and business model in light of these changes.

Let me quickly recap some of the events which the company worked through in fiscal '19, which will also impact the enterprise through 2020, and then ask Michael to provide more detail on the financial performance. So we started '19 following the execution of a deleveraging transaction, which created a new holding company structure, installed a new slate of shareholders and restructure our bond obligation. In April 19, the CSO organization or CSO model we employed in Ohio was eliminated through legislation. Ohio has historically been one of our most important markets, our headquarters and very material in terms of its overall contribution. We've seen a number of competing retail stores in Ohio close. And the economics provided on the new HB 123 are insufficient, and we don't believe that they support a sustainable business model as evidenced by the closings. Our multiservice business model has allowed us to rely more heavily on revenue generated from our other money service business offerings. We have third-party lenders who offer loan products in our stores, which is driving traffic and providing us the opportunity to increase that MSP revenue.

While our per store economics are significantly below previous levels, we've taken over a few locations from some failing competitors in an attempt to gain share and further extend our presence in the home market. Throughout 2019, the transition from the CSO structure in Ohio negatively impacted performance. Fortunately, we were permitted to manage the legacy CSO portfolio through its maturity, providing some economic contribution as the CSO structure was closed. As we enter 2020, that tail has largely dissipated, and we will feel the impact of the cessation of that business model. The transition in Ohio was the primary theme of 2019 performance and will play a significant role in 2020 as well.

Also impacting 2019 was stopping new originations of our Californian installment product. During the fourth quarter, California passed AB-539, which eliminated this offering as of January 2020. In the past, this has been an important product for our company as it contributed meaningfully to our profitability and has offered a valuable graduation vehicle for those customers who performed well in payday in the state. It's unfortunate that the state eliminated this credit option for the residents of California. I understand some of our competitors are considering bank-sponsored solutions in that state. We are waiting for more clarity to determine how we might proceed, given some regulatory strikes that continues and debate around offering a bank model in California.

While these events have been tremendously disruptive on our customers and our enterprise, I'm pleased to report that other areas of the business performed well in '19. Our leadership team did a great job managing expenses through '19 and executed on cost-saving measures early this year. We're continuing to assess our overall cost structure in light of the pandemic and the impact it will have on our ongoing revenues. I think the team is doing really well on the items that we have control over. Unfortunately, as many of you are aware, these are challenging times. Importantly, it does seem that the strength of CCFI and its management team were candidly created through challenging items. I believe those experiences will serve us well as we work to fulfill our role as an essential business and for our customers during this pandemic.

With that, Michael, if you'll just share some of the financial details from the fiscal year-end report.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael J. Durbin, CCF Holdings LLC - Executive VP, Chief Administrative Officer, CFO & Treasurer [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. Thank you, Ted. As Ted indicated, while we exhibited strength across the organization in 2019, the contraction of our retail credit service fees associated with the legislative change in Ohio, coupled with the transition away from our installment product in California, resulted in an unfavorable variance versus the prior year.

On a consolidated basis, for the full year, revenue contracted 3.3% and net revenue contracted 5.4%. For the full year, credit service fees were reduced by 30.3% compared to fiscal year 2018. We reported that the Ohio CSO portfolio was $7.1 million at the end of 2019. This compares to a portfolio value of $30.8 million at the end of fiscal year 2018. The expected decrease in credit service fee revenue resulted in an unfavorable 1.7% variance in the retail segment when compared to 2018. As Ted noted, the CSO-related portfolio attrited throughout the year, causing a pronounced impact in the fourth quarter, a quarter in which revenue was further reduced by a cessation of the installment originations in California.

On a consolidated basis, for the fourth quarter, revenue contracted 9.2%, led by the retail segment, which declined 10.6% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. There was, however, significant upside in our money services business resulting from the positive performance of the marketplace model in both Ohio and California. For the full year, check cashing grew 14.1% over the prior year; prepaid card services expanded 27.9% versus the prior year; and other income, which includes bill pay fees and money transmission, grew 37.4% versus 2018. The favorable expansion in nonlending fees illustrates the value of allowing other third-party lenders to offer credit solutions through our stores, generating foot traffic, which we are then able to serve with our full menu of money service business offerings. These marketplace offerings expanded throughout the year, allowing Q4 to realize the most pronounced improvement in our nonlending revenue categories.

In the retail segment, if we were to exclude the impact of regulatory changes in Ohio and California, the balance of the retail segment reported revenue growth when compared to fiscal year 2018. During the fourth quarter of 2019, we saw the retail segment operating expenses exhibit an unfavorable variance as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. This resulted from an increase in store count, coupled with just the timing of certain expense items. On a full year basis, excluding depreciation, which is elevated in 2019 as compared to 2018 due to the fair valuing of the balance sheet, which was done at the time of the December deleveraging transaction, retail operating expenses declined in fiscal year 2019 as compared to fiscal year 2018. Operating expenses have been constrained through active management to better align the expense structure with the reduced revenue. The full year comparison is a better indicator of the run rate improvement we are realizing from expense management.

Turning to the Internet segment. Internet revenue was down 12.2% for the full year, driven by a reduction in our medium-term lending revenue. As Ted indicated, effective January 1, 2020, due to the passage of AB-539 in California, our prior installment-lending product in that market is no longer permissible. In anticipation of this change, we halted originations earlier in the year, negatively impacting revenue.

For the fourth quarter, Internet revenue was in line with prior year's fourth quarter despite the reduction in medium-term loan revenue. During the fourth quarter, we realized efficiencies in our new customer acquisition channel, and as a result, increased new customer counts in our short-term and CSO offerings. This created heightened provisionings and marketing expenses, but allowed us to offset the reduction in medium-term revenues in this segment.

Returning to our consolidated financial report. For the full year, consolidated short-term revenue was down slightly compared to last year, and this is the sole result of a product shift from a short-term to a medium-term loan product in Tennessee. If not for the product shift in 2019, short-term revenue would have been up 1.5% when compared to the prior year.

Consolidated medium-term revenue was down slightly at 1.2% versus the prior year. The benefit of the product shift in Tennessee was offset by the contraction of the installment business in California, the result of the regulatory change in that state. Provision for loan losses increased 2.1% year-over-year, and is primarily attributed to recording additional liability related to defaulted third-party lender loans. The overall effects of the product transition in Ohio resulted in an unfavorable net revenue or total revenue less provision variance of 5.4%. Again, if we exclude the impact of the regulatory changes in Ohio and California, net revenue would have expanded year-over-year.

Operating and depreciation and amortization increased $16 million for the year as a result of the revaluing of the company's balance sheet due to the restructuring transaction in 2018. We reported core corporate expense reduction of 1.6% compared to 2018, which was the result of cost containment initiatives. For the full year 2019, we recorded $48.2 million in net interest expense, of which $32.3 million is related to PIK note interest for the year. Recall from an accounting standpoint, we expense the full burden of the PIK interest, which is added to the indenture obligation upon payment dates. That obligation is then fair valued with any change in value flowing through other comprehensive income. As of fiscal year-end, the bond indenture principal outstanding was $307.9 million with a fair value of $74.2 million. This compared to fiscal year-end '18 when the principal outstanding was $276.9 million with a fair value of $60.8 million.

Lastly, we ended the year with $55.1 million in cash on our balance sheet versus $57.4 million reported as of the end of fiscal year 2018. And now I will turn the call back to Ted Saunders.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

William E. Saunders, CCF Holdings LLC - Chairman of the Board of Managers & CEO [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Michael. As I indicated in my opening remarks, I think the enterprise is performing well with those things which are within its control. And while we obviously can't control the pandemic and the economic impact, we can control our response and the work that we do to ensure excellence at our execution.

We take very seriously our role as an essential business, and we're working hard to continue to provide the vital financial services that our customers need. We're going to endeavor to continue to provide those services, while taking all the appropriate steps to ensure the safety of our customers and our employees. And this has to be a top priority in these times. From a staffing standpoint, we have established protocols in an attempt to minimize the risk of significant exposure to this contagion. We've identified and segmented teams, both corporate and in the field, in an attempt to isolate that potential risk. For our customers, we're following all the CDC best practices regarding our cleaning, social distancing, and we're diligent in enforcing this. We've established hours specifically to serve the portions of the population who may be deemed to have a heightened risk to coronavirus. And we're rapidly deploying remote servicing capabilities to allow customers who are unable or are unwilling to travel to one of our retail locations to transact their financial businesses.

The pandemic will undoubtedly have a negative impact on the financial performance. And while we don't give guidance, I can share that we're seeing delinquencies increase and loan originations decline as Americans comply with the shelter-in-place orders being levied in most of the states or all the states, which do business, by the governors.

One might assume that a spike in unemployment would result in an increase in demand for our loans. I want to stress that we got to be prudent initiating credit to those who we believe have the capacity to repay their loan. So I would assume that there's a correlation. The spike in unemployment also comes though with a reduction in consumer spending, and that negatively impacts our performance.

So importantly, we entered the pandemic era with a loyalty of tens of thousands of customers across the country. And that's a loyalty which was earned through dedication, commitment and service provided by an outstanding team of our employees. So it's our task to do everything we can to do to maintain that customer loyalty to position our employees so they can safely continue to serve our customers, meet their needs and be ready to be part of the economic resurgence that we all hope to share in as this virus weighs into the past.

So with that, I wish all of you good health in these uncertain times. We, of course, like you, look forward to return to some kind of normalcy. Until then, we'll continue to work on how to maximize value for our stakeholders and focusing more intently than ever on the safety of our employees and our customers. Thank you very much.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.