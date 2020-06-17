Edited Transcript of CAV1V.HE earnings conference call or presentation 30-Apr-20 11:00am GMT

Q1 2020 Caverion Oyj Earnings Call

Helsinki Jun 17, 2020 -- Q1 2020 Caverion Oyj Earnings Call
Thursday, April 30, 2020

Corporate Participants

* Ari Lehtoranta

Caverion Oyj - President, CEO & Member of Management Board

* Martti Ala-Härkönen

Caverion Oyj - CFO of Finance, Strategy & IT and Member of Management board

* Milena Hæggström

Caverion Oyj - Head of IR & External Communications

Conference Call Participants

* Anssi Kiviniemi

SEB, Research Division - Analyst

Presentation

Milena Hæggström, Caverion Oyj - Head of IR & External Communications [1]

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to -- for the Q1 results call from Caverion's headquarters. My name is Milena HÃ¦ggstrÃ¶m, and I'm here today with our CEO, Ari Lehtoranta; and CFO, Martti Ala-HÃ¤rkÃ¶nen.

Today, we do not have any live audience, but you can still ask questions after the presentations. So we have conference call lines and the webcast possibility to ask questions. But now please go ahead, Ari.

Ari Lehtoranta, Caverion Oyj - President, CEO & Member of Management Board [2]

Good afternoon also from my behalf. I will share the floor with our CFO, Martti Ala-HÃ¤rkÃ¶nen. We try to condense the presentation today for about 30 minutes to keep it a bit shorter than usual.

I will start with the recent market update. And naturally, I will update on how the outbreak of coronavirus has impacted us and the market around us. But then I will continue updating on our performance in this situation, how we have reacted to the actual crisis, but then also what's going on with our orders, revenue and then profitability in different angles. Martti will then continue with cash flow, working capital and also update in our liquidity position. And then I will return back and then remind about our guidance and dividend proposal.

But as usual, I will summarize first in few sentences the quarter. And the highlight of the quarter, of course, was the pandemic that hit the whole world around us. For us, the impact was after the early, early March, so from mid-March onwards. So in that respect, the quarter was quite normal when it comes to our performance. We started to see some impacts, for example, in terms of higher sick leaves and then the absences and some impact on the smaller orders at the very end of the quarter.

There are a couple of highlights from our performance, 3 of them, to be more precise. Very high order intake, resulting in our record order backlog, which naturally is very pleasing in this kind of situation. The second thing is revenue, actually, that we -- after so many quarters of declining revenues or reducing revenues, we actually returned back to growth during the quarter. And then the third theme is our continuous good performance on cash flow. So those are the 3 things.

Our performance shows that we are not in frontline what comes to kind of biggest hits from this actual virus crisis. We are taking care of so many important activities. And our way of doing the projects and services are not that drastically impacted as we see for other industries, like tourism and restaurants and so on.

The market really had a drastic change during the quarter. And first, I would like to express my sympathy for all those who are heavily affected by this crisis, either on the health side or then also on the economic side. Our first priority was on making sure that we take good care of our own employees; customers in their situations when it comes to their health, but also their business and critical operations; and then our other stakeholders.

Caverion as such, we have had a bit less than 30 people infected, impacted by the virus itself. Most of them, fortunately, are already recovered. Market actually was very stable and good until March. Then it started to weaken when the outbreak of the virus started to become stronger. For us, it was still a limited impact. Most of our projects actually continued working. There was a bit more impact in some of the countries. But in most of the countries, almost 100% of the projects continued to execute.

We had actually a bit more impact on our services side. And some of our industrial customers, for example, there was some access restrictions for the critical process areas. We had also some impact that will impact us during the second quarter and third quarter when it comes to our industrial customers, so some of the service breaks that were scheduled for this year will be postponed. Some of them will be done in autumn. Some of them will be postponed to next year. However, we will be able to get also some of that business later this year.

Our services business continued to grow nicely. We are already now at 63% level from the total revenue. So again, we are going faster towards this 2/3 of the revenue target that we set. Much faster than, for example, I personally believed when we set the targets.

When the crisis started to become stronger, we, of course, immediately took strong actions and fast actions on mitigating the problems and issues coming out of this crisis. So government started to make some restrictions, for example, for social interactions, group gatherings and travels, and these are various impacts to us.

So first, we took certain changes in our way of contacting project work at site. We respected distance limitations. We were very worried about the foreign subcontractors and how they will continue being able to access the project countries, especially during the Easter break. But the outcome is that actually after the Easter break, most of the foreign subcontractors continued working at the host countries and supporting our projects. So reasonably limited impact because of that.

We have been staying very close to the customers. We have been already able to start doing some special services for some of the key customers, for example, for some of the retail chains. We have been changing the ventilation adjustment in such a way that the ventilation in retail centers are supporting the fight against the crisis -- against the virus spread.

We started daily management, war room type of management of the crises. Things were changing in a rapid pace, and then we needed to also react. Fortunately, the governments have also issued many things that are supporting our business, for example, in terms of being more capable of flexing the resourcing in the countries where it has not been the practice in the past.

In this kind of crisis, the cash flow and liquidity is the most important thing. And then as our performance shows, we've been able to manage our cash flow very well. We have tightened the credit control, looking at the receivables and making sure that we are invoicing the work we have in the best possible way.

We have also prepared very fast contingency plans for our operations, making sure that on a unit level, we are able to adjust the cost to match the workload that we are having with the customers.

Operations, as such, have gone actually surprisingly smoothly. We -- initially, we had higher sick leaves, but we have now returned back to the normal level when people have learned how to live with this crisis. Also, from supply chain point of view, it has been pleasing to see that our, for example, good cross-border collaboration has guaranteed that we have not had, basically, any constraints from the supply chain so far.

We have naturally in this situation knowing that there will be more impact second quarter -- in the second quarter. We have taken cost-saving actions when it comes to, for example, travel discretional spending and so on. We have the benefit in many countries that our subcontract ratio varies between minimum 10%, but typically 30% and even to 70% levels. And then this is, of course, helping us to match the adjusted cost levels going forward.

We have been making now a new outlook for this year. We are in a fortunate situation that when we look at our customer segments, quite often, we are working with the customers that are either critical for keeping up the operations in a society, whether it's the health care, like hospitals, whether it's the pharma industries, whether it's the government operations or, for example, logistics related to the retail. So in many, many of our segments, the operations will continue.

We understand that the demand for new, starting construction projects will most probably go down going forward. So there will be delays of some kind, maybe even some cancellations. We also understand that the demand for services will also get a hit, not only new projects but also services, especially when it comes to some ad hoc repairs or modernization projects for our service customers. However, going forward, the services business, by nature, is more stable and resilient for crisis like this.

In the project side, it has been really pleasing to see how our customers, they want to keep the projects ongoing, and we have had quite little impact. Austria actually was the market that was strongest hit at the early phase of the crisis. And there, there also has been the biggest impact on projects, so there were several customers who stopped the project works. However, Austria now is one of the first ones to also returning back to the more normal levels. And there, we have now projects getting started already.

And then summarizing what were the key things in the quarter. So first of all, repeating again the three themes, order backlog, revenue and then the cash flow. Order backlog increased as much as almost 15% in local currencies, which is extremely good for this situation. Naturally, acquisitions are playing a part of this, but I'll come back to this. There was also a kind of organic growth in order backlog, quite strong. Order backlog increased both in services and projects.

In revenue, however, the projects revenue continued to go down, 4% in local currencies. While services revenue grew as much as 15% in local currencies. Overall, revenue growth was as much as 7% in local currencies in the first quarter, naturally supported by the acquisitions.

In profitability, in comparison, it's good to remember that in first quarter last year, we had a positive arbitration decision. We got about EUR 9 million plus interests based on that positive decision for us. When excluding that, when we look at the like-to-like comparison, we actually had a very nice improvement compared to last year.

And EBITDA -- reported EBITDA improved to the EUR 10 million level. EPS was impacted by one -- a special onetime impact from a kind of exchange rate booking -- negative booking of close to EUR 2 million for a dormant company that we are in the process of closing.

Cash flow. Operating cash flow before financial and tax items improved to almost EUR 60 million. So almost double to already very good level from last year of EUR 30 million.

And due to that situation, our liquidity is in very good shape. Cash, cash equivalents in our hands is now EUR 113 million. And it's good to remember that in the fourth quarter, we paid our reasonably big acquisitions last year. And our leverage levels, how we measure it together with our leading banks, leading lending banks, is at the level of 1.1. There were no real big other events during the quarter. We continued the acquisition process, a small acquisition in Denmark.

And then maybe reminding that our Annual General Meeting was postponed and will be held next month.

Order backlog, I mentioned, increased in local currencies close to 15% and as much as 11%, when excluding the acquisitions. So this tells a good story about improving performance. We are able to support the customers better than in the past. We are able to focus on sales. Naturally, the investments in our, for example, digital solutions are making us more competitive. And therefore, the growth in the order backlog. So we are now entering this, let's say, the economic crisis that will follow this virus crisis in a best possible shape when it comes to order backlog.

And here are, again, some of the examples -- very good examples, important customers, about EUR 50 million service deal. So a very large service deal in Norway for the airport management authority, Avinor, where we are working with the control and -- access control and video surveillance for all of the airports.

I wanted to take this Fortum as a specific customer here because it's a dear customer for us from Caverion side from the past, but not that big. But now because of the main partner acquisition, Fortum is now one of our largest beloved customers. And we have been now able to continue extending the service contracts with them in few of our operating countries.

And the last one here is the project. It's a large project. It's actually, I believe, the history's biggest single deal in Finland, over EUR 100 million. It's a hospital project in northern part of Finland in Oulu. And it's an alliance project, and we love alliance projects. So we do them with partners. We have done the Kainuu Hospital project with the same partners. So we know the business. We have a good team in place, and the alliance concept itself reduces the risk levels to very, very minimal.

Here, we have the revenue development described and maybe the most interesting point from this slide is the lower part of the graph here, where we have the divisional specific figures. We have revenue increasing in Sweden, Finland, Germany, Austria and Industrial Solutions. And the highest growth is in our best-performing units. So that, again, is pleasing in that respect at the kind of risk levels and then the relative profitability of the overall revenue in this respect is improving all the time.

We had the decline in Norway because of the project business reducing as well as in Denmark.

Profitability improvement. Here, I again repeat this positive arbitration from last quarter and besides that there was a clear like-to-like profitability improvement. So first quarter, there was a negative hit already from the coronavirus crisis but not that significant yet in the first quarter.

On personnel, we have now exceeded 16,000 employees because of the acquisitions we did at the end of the year. So in one year's time, we have this 1,500, 1,600 increase in terms of number of personnel. What is pleasing is that we've been able to now achieve our short-term target of reducing our accident frequency rate below 5%. We believe that we are industry -- one of the industry leaders with these figures. And then these figures are not because of the coronavirus. This improvement took place already before the actual ongoing crisis.

Crisis is involving quite a lot of negative things. Crisis always includes also opportunities. And we have decided, as a company, to come out of this crisis stronger, relatively more stronger than what we were when we came into the crisis. This special circumstance provides also now opportunities to sell, and we have now already focused on enabling our sales force to sell solutions that are specifically needed now.

I already mentioned this ventilation adjustment service that we have been doing for various customers. The benefit of being big, benefit of having solutions like remote centers, enable us to work in this kind of situation in a safer way. We are able to do these adjustments from the remote centers, so we don't need to go and do the physical work at site at all. We have digital solutions that also help, both on managing the properties in a more economical way, but again, doing the work in a safer way. Ventilation air condition in work now in the next months will be a focus for many of our customers. There are good opportunities to get also revenue for us, while we are supporting our customers. There are now possibilities, and some of our customers are already utilizing the situation that the premises are empty or close to empty to do some of the modernization of change works that can be easier done now when they are empty.

Naturally, health care and pharma segment investments and solutions are now increasing. We have perhaps the best clean room capabilities available in our market areas. And then those are needed, for example, when different type of protective gear production is being ramped up in our operating countries. And naturally, hospitals, some of the expansions are speeded up, and then we are working with many of the hospital areas.

Naturally, we see that the trend, the long-term trend of sustainability improvements, that will benefit us, and we are investing still more on our energy efficiency solutions.

At this point of time, I would like to give the floor to Martti to talk about the cash flow and the working capital.

Martti Ala-Härkönen, Caverion Oyj - CFO of Finance, Strategy & IT and Member of Management board [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Thank you, Ari. So the first quarter of 2020 prove out to be yet another quarter with our strong cash flow as the highlight. And I think this again shows what makes our business model interesting is that we operate an asset-light, cash flow generating business.

So in the first quarter of 2020, our operating cash flow before financial and tax items improved to EUR 56.1 million. That is up by EUR 26 million year-on-year or 86.4 percentage point, a big improvement. Our cash conversion on a rolling 12-month basis was 162.4%. Our financial target level is higher than 100%. Also, our free cash flow improved to EUR 46 million versus EUR 27 million a year ago, and cash flow after investments to EUR 42.7 million versus EUR 23.5 million a year ago in the first quarter.

Capital expenditure totaled EUR 8.3 million. IT investments totaled 2.5 -- EUR 2.8 million, whereas other investments including acquisitions, EUR 5.5 million. I should note that we concluded one new acquisition in the period. We acquired -- we signed an agreement to acquire a company called Gunderlund A/S in Denmark, a Danish company specializing in power grid expansions and renovations. That was completed in March. The revenue of the company acquired was EUR 3.2 million in the 12-month period ending September 2019. The purchase price was paid in cash, and so overall, this was another small bolt-on acquisition in Denmark, supporting a business area where we have traditionally been strong in Denmark, also with good growth opportunities going forward.

An important contribution to our cash flow was that the capital tied to working capital continued to decrease. Working capital at the end of the first quarter totaled a negative EUR 127.6 million versus a negative EUR 60.4 million a year ago, a significant improvement compared to a year ago.

In the graph on the right-hand side, we can see our working capital development during the past 5 quarters and also compared to the first quarter of 2017 and 2018. We can see an overall continuous improvement trend as percentage of last 12-month sales. Our working capital was a negative 6% at the end of the first quarter.

If you further look into the components of working capital, we can see an improvement, particularly in POC receivables as well as on the liability side in advances received in the first quarter. Then to the actions. The actions that have contributed to the improvement trend in recent years are, for example, it's a tight weekly follow up of invoicing and receivables, negotiating longer payment terms in purchases, general focus on resolving old risk projects and also invoicing related KPIs and competitions at various levels of the organization as well as a centralized management on invoicing.

An example of a KPI related to invoicing would be that we have been continuously improving the lead time in ad hoc services as well as small projects, and we continue to measure that on a daily basis even.

In this slide, we can further see and show we are showing our continued efforts on a divisional basis and how they contribute to the improvement in the working capital. We can see that in the first quarter in a year-on-year comparison, there were improvements in Finland, Sweden, Industrial Solutions, and particularly, in Germany. About Germany, we have been there resolving old risk projects. This has been a trend already for several quarters. But now we have also good advances for new projects in Germany. That is also helping on the working capital side there. And overall, a very good improvement, like stated as a group as a whole.

In this slide, we can see the credit ratios and the debt maturity structure for the group. We can see, first of all, that the group's net debt was further reduced in the first quarter. While at the same time, we had a higher equity ratio as well as a lower gearing at the end of the quarter. The group's net debt, excluding lease liabilities were only EUR 11.8 million at the end of March versus EUR 27.1 million a year ago. The impacts of IFRS 16, that is the lease liabilities, which were still in financial year 2018 as off-balance sheet, that impact was EUR 131 million, plus net debt, including the lease liabilities, was EUR 142.8 million. That's a reduction of about EUR 20 million year-on-year.

The group's equity ratio was 22% and gearing 62.3% at the end of March. I would like to point out that gearing, excluding the impact of IFRS 16 was only 5.2 percentage points. And the bar graph on the right-hand side further describes the group's debt maturity structure at the end of March. There are no big change since our last report there.

Next, this slide shows the development of the group's leverage level. Net debt-to-EBITDA since early 2016, according to the confirmed calculation principles with our lending parties. The net debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 1.1x at the end of March. The confirmed calculation principles exclude the effects of IFRS 16 standard and contain also certain other adjustments such as treating the remaining hybrid notes as debt as of the end of last year. This slide also describes our strong liquidity position and high amount of undrawn credit facilities at the end of March.

More specifically on that, our cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 113.2 million at the end of March. There's growth of about EUR 12 million year-on-year. In addition to that, we had undrawn revolving credit facilities amounting to EUR 100 million and undrawn overdraft facilities amounting EUR 19 million at the end of March. So overall, the low leverage level and the strong liquidity base, they are, of course, important to us in the current situation. They will provide us a good buffer against the corona crisis impacts whatever they might be going forward.

I will close here and hand back to Ari who will discuss our guidance and dividend proposal.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ari Lehtoranta, Caverion Oyj - President, CEO & Member of Management Board [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Martti. So we announced earlier this month on 14th that we are withdrawing our guidance for this year. First quarter was a good quarter for us, but the visibility for what's going to happen now in the future, for example, is based on some governmental decisions that are still unknown for us. And then, therefore, we withdrew totally the guidance. We may update it again if the visibility improves.

We will have a hit naturally on our revenue side. We have, fortunately, support actions from governments, so that the cash flow hit will not be as bad. So we are still foreseeing the good performance on cash flow when we have entered the second quarter. And also, we have possibilities now increasingly also adjust our cost level for the lower revenue, and therefore, support our profitability levels.

This crisis will have an impact on many of our employees. We have already now almost 10% of the personnel in temporary layoffs or shorter work time at the moment. Therefore, also me and the management, we have decided to participate on this sharing of the pain with voluntary salary cut. So for example, for myself, I have initiated a 20% salary cut for next 6 months and delayed the bonus payment from last year. And also, we have recommended for Board, and Board have approved that this year's long-term incentive program for the management will be delayed to next year -- latest to next year.

We have not stopped the development. So like I said, that we will come out of this crisis relatively stronger. We are continuing development in the areas of digital solutions, how to work safe, in a safe way in this kind of situations and then the offering, specially the offering, for sustainable solutions.

With this, I would like to conclude now the actual presentation part, and we are ready to take your possible questions.

Milena Hæggström, Caverion Oyj - Head of IR & External Communications [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. Thank you, Ari and Martti. So we are now ready to take the questions from the lines, so please hand over to the operator.

Questions and Answers

Operator

(Operator Instructions) And now we take our first question, Anssi Kiviniemi from SEB.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anssi Kiviniemi, SEB, Research Division - Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's Anssi from SEB. A couple of questions from my side. First of all, starting from Germany. We have seen for a prolonged period of time of revenue declines. You have been scaling down risk projects. But now certainly, there's 8% growth in revenue, so could you please elaborate a bit on what's happening there? Are you taking more projects? Or is there something kind of one-off type of thing supporting the Q1 sales?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ari Lehtoranta, Caverion Oyj - President, CEO & Member of Management Board [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, there are no onetime items. So we have been -- all these years, actually, while we have been fighting the project problems in Germany, we've been able to work very well on the services side and then improve the operations, improve the sales. And then, we are seeing there very good development. We have been also, last year, successful on the project side on winning good orders, suitable orders. And actually, we are specifically mentioning in our report that we are very pleased for also the profitability improvement in Germany. So Germany actually was our best improvement on the profitability side in the first quarter.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anssi Kiviniemi, SEB, Research Division - Analyst [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's clear. Then a second question, you highlighted that the coronavirus perhaps will impact the revenue and cash generation. Two questions on that. First of all, could you give us some kind of indication what kind of impact we are talking about in revenue terms? I mean, you are following the business quite, let's say, in a detailed way nowadays, so you know where the figures are. So are we talking about declines of single-digit or in percentage point? Or what are we looking at?

And the second part of the question is that you highlighted the cash flow support. There are government actions that supports your cash flow. So are you mainly referring to the temporary lay off regulations and support on that side? Or are there some other things that perhaps I haven't noticed?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ari Lehtoranta, Caverion Oyj - President, CEO & Member of Management Board [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

On revenue, I wish I could give you the number, but that is called as guidance. And we don't have that guidance in place, so we will hope to come back to that later on. We naturally are benefiting of having a fantastic order book situation. So that will help us. We are not seeing any cancellations at the moment from the order book. We are active on the sales side, and it's not the catastrophe out there. What comes, for example, to service orders for new small repairs and service projects. But there will be some impact, for sure, for various reasons. How big that is? We don't know yet. We can't guide it. It will be most probably in the second quarter this year, the impact.

Then on the cash flow, I said that we should be actually be able to -- if there is a revenue impact, I don't believe that there will be such a strong cash flow impact because of various reasons. So first of all, we will be able to mitigate some of the cost impacts with this increased flexibility. For example, in Sweden, we have now possibility to do temporary layoffs. In Germany, we have possibility to shorten the work time and then do some adaptations. But then also, we have had possibilities to delay some of the employer payments with these several months, so that will help with the cash flow as well in some of our operating countries.

There has been, by the way, also some clear reductions of the employee payment, not just delays, but some reductions on the employer payments in -- again, in some of our countries.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Martti Ala-Härkönen, Caverion Oyj - CFO of Finance, Strategy & IT and Member of Management board [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

To continue, so in the first quarter in the cash flows, there's no impact yet from delaying any authority payments. But like Ari mentioned that now -- especially in the Nordic countries, in each of the countries, there are measures. And we are probably going to take benefit of those as well. So you can post on certain authority payments, even up to 6 months. So that will help. But generally, we have been in a very good cash-generating mode. And generally, the processes are continuing to work well on that side on the cash flow side.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We have no further questions at this time.

Ari Lehtoranta, Caverion Oyj - President, CEO & Member of Management Board [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

If there are no further questions, then I would like to remind about the dividend still. I forgot to mention that one that we decided to withdraw the dividend proposal that we had. However, the proposal for AGM is that the Board of Directors would be authorized to the discretion then to distribute the dividend up to that same EUR 0.08 per share that we originally proposed if the situation, liquidity-wise and performance-wise, would stay in the levels that we have seen earlier.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Milena Hæggström, Caverion Oyj - Head of IR & External Communications [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Thank you, Ari, and we have one question on the webcast. So this is from Mika Karppinen at Handelsbanken.

Did you book any integration costs related to make partner acquisition in Q1? And do you expect to book further costs in the coming quarters?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ari Lehtoranta, Caverion Oyj - President, CEO & Member of Management Board [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Mika. That's a very good question. So first of all, the integration work is going on as planned. So we are very happy both for main partner and all integrations. We are extremely happy for the people that have joined us, extremely happy for their competencies, extremely happy for their work ethics and attitude and then also the customers that we are now getting through these acquisitions.

We have booked some integration costs because the integration is proceeding. We will be booking some more in the second quarter as we have initially planned. And that's why we have seen some, let's say, impact on the relative profitability in our services side because of this.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Milena Hæggström, Caverion Oyj - Head of IR & External Communications [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Thank you. And we have no more questions over the webcast.

So thank you all for participating, for good questions. And Happy May 1 celebrations to all of you and your families.

Ari Lehtoranta, Caverion Oyj - President, CEO & Member of Management Board [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And keep the distance and then take care of yourself, safety as well.

Martti Ala-Härkönen, Caverion Oyj - CFO of Finance, Strategy & IT and Member of Management board [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today's call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.