Edited Transcript of BSEV3.SA earnings conference call or presentation 28-Jul-20 2:00pm GMT

Q4 2020 Biosev SA Earnings Call

SAO PAULO Aug 13, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Biosev SA earnings conference call or presentation Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 2:00:00pm GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

================================================================================

Corporate Participants

================================================================================

* Juan José Blanchard

Biosev S.A. - CEO & Member of Executive Board

* Leonardo Oliveira D’Elia

Biosev S.A. - Chief Financial, IR Officer & Member of Executive Board

================================================================================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome, everyone, to Biosev S.A.'s earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Once again, this conference is being recorded and being broadcast simultaneously over the Internet via webcast and can be accessed at the company's IR website.

Before moving on, I would like to say that forward-looking statements made during the conference concerning the company's business perspective, predictions, projections, operating and financial goals are based on the beliefs and assumptions on the part of the company's management and also on the information currently available. Forward-looking statements are no guarantee of performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and therefore, depend on circumstances that may or may not materialize. Investors should have in mind that these expectations are highly dependent on the performance of the industry, on market conditions and on the other economic performance of the country and of the international markets and are, therefore, subject to change.

Today with us, we have Mr. Juan José Blanchard and Mr. Leonardo D'Elia, who will present the results for the 2019/2020 crop year.

I now turn the conference over to Mr. Blanchard, who will start the conference today. Thank you, Mr. Blanchard. You may proceed.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Juan José Blanchard, Biosev S.A. - CEO & Member of Executive Board [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our presentation of results for the '19/'20 crop year. I'd like to invite you all to join me on Slide #3 so that we can start the presentation.

On this slide, we have -- the highlights for the period ended on March 31 will be discussed in more detail during the presentation. For comparison purposes, we will present the figures without including the effect of IFRS 16.

Thus, EBITDA grew 12.9% compared to the previous crop year, reaching BRL 1.8 billion, with EBITDA margin growing 7.3% (sic) [7.3 percentage points] and EBITDA per unit growing by 21.7%. These increases are mainly due to a 7.6% increase in our net revenue, a reduction of our COGS cash by 12.1% and a reduction of the cash by unit per COGS by 2.8% and a reduction of our SG&A expenses in 2%. Also, the credit on the ethanol mix reached 65.3%, also on the growth of 3.5% in TCH and also an increase in our industrial efficiency by 1.3%.

I would like to emphasize that at the beginning of June, we completed our RenovaBio certification for all our plants. As you know, RenovaBio is the new National Biofuels Policy whose main objective is to expand the participation of biofuels in the Brazilian transportation matrix, thus contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gas emission in Brazil.

With regard to COVID-19. As we reported in March, we adopted several measures to mitigate the impacts resulting from the pandemic, preserving the integrity and the health of our employees, also the communities in which we operate and the continuity of our business. Those measures include the following: intensified hygiene procedures of workplaces, including cafeterias and public transportation and guidance on personal hygiene procedures. Our cafeterias have been adapted to limit capacity to 50% with spacing of meal times and a change in the way that food is served. The transportation system of our employees has been revised, expanding the number of vehicles available to also operate in their maximum limit of 50% in capacity. We have removed employees who are in risk groups, for example, those who are aged 60 or over, those with diabetes or high blood pressure. And that we have adopted work-from-home procedures for our São Paulo and Sertãozinho offices.

Story continues