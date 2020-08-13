Edited Transcript of BSEV3.SA earnings conference call or presentation 28-Jul-20 2:00pm GMT

Q4 2020 Biosev SA Earnings Call
SAO PAULO Aug 13, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Biosev SA earnings conference call or presentation Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 2:00:00pm GMT
Corporate Participants
* Juan José Blanchard
Biosev S.A. - CEO & Member of Executive Board
* Leonardo Oliveira D’Elia
Biosev S.A. - Chief Financial, IR Officer & Member of Executive Board
Presentation
Operator [1]
Today with us, we have Mr. Juan José Blanchard and Mr. Leonardo D'Elia, who will present the results for the 2019/2020 crop year.
Juan José Blanchard, Biosev S.A. - CEO & Member of Executive Board [2]
Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our presentation of results for the '19/'20 crop year. I'd like to invite you all to join me on Slide #3 so that we can start the presentation.
On this slide, we have -- the highlights for the period ended on March 31 will be discussed in more detail during the presentation. For comparison purposes, we will present the figures without including the effect of IFRS 16.
Thus, EBITDA grew 12.9% compared to the previous crop year, reaching BRL 1.8 billion, with EBITDA margin growing 7.3% (sic) [7.3 percentage points] and EBITDA per unit growing by 21.7%. These increases are mainly due to a 7.6% increase in our net revenue, a reduction of our COGS cash by 12.1% and a reduction of the cash by unit per COGS by 2.8% and a reduction of our SG&A expenses in 2%. Also, the credit on the ethanol mix reached 65.3%, also on the growth of 3.5% in TCH and also an increase in our industrial efficiency by 1.3%.
I would like to emphasize that at the beginning of June, we completed our RenovaBio certification for all our plants. As you know, RenovaBio is the new National Biofuels Policy whose main objective is to expand the participation of biofuels in the Brazilian transportation matrix, thus contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gas emission in Brazil.
With regard to COVID-19. As we reported in March, we adopted several measures to mitigate the impacts resulting from the pandemic, preserving the integrity and the health of our employees, also the communities in which we operate and the continuity of our business. Those measures include the following: intensified hygiene procedures of workplaces, including cafeterias and public transportation and guidance on personal hygiene procedures. Our cafeterias have been adapted to limit capacity to 50% with spacing of meal times and a change in the way that food is served. The transportation system of our employees has been revised, expanding the number of vehicles available to also operate in their maximum limit of 50% in capacity. We have removed employees who are in risk groups, for example, those who are aged 60 or over, those with diabetes or high blood pressure. And that we have adopted work-from-home procedures for our São Paulo and Sertãozinho offices.
It is important to note that the pandemic itself and the actions we have taken to mitigate it have not caused material impact to the 2019/2020 crop. The 2021 crop year, which started in April 2020, has also not suffered significant impacts so far. But even in this scenario, the company continues to adopt measures to preserve and enhance its cash, focusing on financial discipline and periodically reviewing the credit assessments of its customers and suppliers.
We also want to highlight the solidarity outreach work we are doing, where we transform ethanol in 70% alcohol for donation. We have also an initiative organized by UNICA, union of the sugarcane industry, to donate to the unified health system in Brazil, SUS, where its members have donated so far 1 million liters of alcohol. And we have other initiatives in place, such as the one that in partnership with the Müller company, where we donated 30,000 0.5-liter vials to Hospital Amor de Barretos and Santa Casa and Netto Maternity in the city of Sertãozinho.
I invite you now to move to Slide #4, where we present the main consolidated operating indicators. In the upper-left corner, we see that crushing is in line with the best crop, the result of the following combination: a 3.5% increase in the TCH due to the more favorable weather conditions in the period, where we were growing the sugarcane field from January through March; and a continued focus on improving fields' varietal profile, cultural treatments and operating improvements, which we were implemented throughout this season. This was offset by the effects of the frost in MS in July, as can be shown in the chart below.
In the center of the slide, we have the ethanol mix, which reached once again 65.3% due to a greater use of TRS to produce ethanol, given the better profitability of this product in relation to sugar, and an increase of 7.5 percentage points in the anhydrous mix, which reached 28.9% as a result of the commercial strategy of focusing on products with higher added value.
Below, we can see our industrial efficiency, which grew 1.3%, showing the efficiency in converting sugarcane to the final products, which are sugar and ethanol, and also the reduction of losses in our production process.
In the right-hand side of the slide, we show the reduction of TRS, which reflects the impacts of the drought in the past crop, which favored the concentration in the sugar content and the TSH, which was 1.3% higher than the last crop.
I now give the floor to Leonardo, who will present the company's main financial numbers.
Leonardo Oliveira D’Elia, Biosev S.A. - Chief Financial, IR Officer & Member of Executive Board [3]
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you, Juan. Good afternoon, everyone. Let's move on to Slide #5, where we will analyze the composition and the evolution of the company's net revenue by product.
Net-net, sugar revenue fell by 11% and reached approximately BRL 1.5 billion. This result reflects mainly the drop in volumes sold, mainly due to a production mix more focused on ethanol due to the higher profitability of ethanol compared to sugar, also to lower average prices and to the fact that the amounts of best crop rely on revenues coming from the Northeast hub in the domestic market. If we exclude those revenues to compare with the current crop, revenue would be only 1.6% lower than what we are showing.
Net revenues from ethanol increased by 9.5%, reaching BRL 2.9 billion approximately. That result mainly reflects the company's strategy to optimize sales with high priority to products in periods of greater capture of added value, as shown in past average prices, partially offset by the lower sales volume in the domestic market. It's also noteworthy that in the revenues number, if the Northeast hub were excluded to compare to the current crop, revenue would be 19.1% higher than what we have.
Regarding cogeneration. Net revenue increased 3.2%, reaching BRL 465 million. This result mainly reflects the increase in volume sold, partially offset by reductions in the average price in the periods.
And in relation to the total net revenue of the year, if the revenues of the Northeast in the past crop are excluded for comparative purposes, the valuation will be positive by 14.9%.
Now on to Slide #6, where we present the cash COGS and SG&A expenses. On this slide, we can see that the company continues to reduce costs over time. We have a great evolution in this crop year from the point of view of efficiency, and we are making significant progress. Since 2018, we have been taking initiatives at all plants to improve our efficiency. The entire Board and management is committed to a very close management and operation. For example, the online monitoring of movements in the field, the productivity of our harvesters on each farm managed to identify more opportunities. We have adopted initiatives such as rotation of sugarcane with soybeans and peanuts and cultural treatment systems that maximize inputs produced in the units themselves, such as the use of vinasse, filter cake and urea, reducing costs with fertilizers, which are pegged to the dollar. So we are managing to plant at a lower cost, which partly reflects in the result. And as a consequence, the ex-resale cash COGS decreased by 12.1% when we compare numbers with last year. Cash COGS per unit saw a decrease of 2.8%. And SG&A expenses dropped by 2%, mainly due to the composition of the sales mix between the periods and the effects of the continuous process of optimization of our operating our organizational structures.
Now on Slide #7, where we have the EBITDA and CapEx numbers. As a result of our work to improve the costs we mentioned just before and the company's strategy of optimizing sales, prioritizing products in periods of greater capture and added value, we can see the following: a 102% growth in the EBITDA minus CapEx, which reached BRL 591 million, and an increase in EBITDA per unit of 21.7%.
In relation to CapEx, the company has invested BRL 1.2 billion in the harvest in the crop, a reduction of 7.7%, which reflects the management pillars of a higher longevity and more productive sugarcane fields. In the '19/'20 crop, investments were concentrated in planting for the renovation of sugarcane fields, partially offset by reductions in expenses with treatment and industrial maintenance.
Now on to Slide 8, where we will talk about our debt. The company's gross debt reached BRL 7.3 billion as a result of the following impacts: 33.5% depreciation of the real vis-a-vis the U.S. dollar, especially over our dollar-denominated debt. That was partially offset by the principal and interest payments in the amounts of BRL 273.8 million and BRL 464 million, respectively, in the crop year. As a consequence, our net debt totaled BRL 6.1 billion. It is important to note that the debt management focuses on financial discipline and extending the debt profile, ending on reducing the company's leverage.
Now I turn the floor back over to Juan for the presentation of the next slide and then for his final remarks.
Juan José Blanchard, Biosev S.A. - CEO & Member of Executive Board [4]
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Now on to Slide #9, where we present the hedging operations contracted for the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 seasons. For the '20/'21 crop, we contracted a hedge volume covering approximately 811,000 tons of sugar at a price of $0.1367 per pound, which represents 85.4% of its exposure and a volume of $266 million at a price of BRL 4.25 per dollar. The hedge price, including the polarization premium, is now at BRL 0.6057 per pound.
For the 2021/2022 crop year, Biosev contracted a hedge volume covering approximately 432,000 tons of sugar at a price of $0.1337 per pound, which represents approximately 54.5% of its exposure and a volume of $115 million at a price of BRL 4.27 per dollar. The hedge price, including the polarization premium, is at BRL 0.5959 per pound.
I'd like to thank everyone for your attention, and I'll give the floor back to the operator for the Q&A session.
Operator [5]
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Juan José Blanchard, Biosev S.A. - CEO & Member of Executive Board [6]
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
We'd like to thank you all for participating. Have a nice day, everyone.
Operator [7]
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
