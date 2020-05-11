Edited Transcript of BRPR3.SA earnings conference call or presentation 7-May-20 3:00pm GMT

Q1 2020 BR Properties SA Earnings Call

May 11, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of BR Properties SA earnings conference call or presentation Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 3:00:00pm GMT

Corporate Participants

* André Bergstein

BR Properties S.A. - Member of the Board of Executive Officers and Chief Financial & IR Officer

* Martín Andrés Jaco

BR Properties S.A. - Member of the Board of Executive Officers & CEO

Conference Call Participants

* Nicole Inui

BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - VP

Presentation

Operator [1]

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for waiting. Welcome to BR Properties' First Quarter of 2020 Results Conference Call. With us here today, we have Martin Jaco, CEO; Andre Bergstein, CFO and IR Officer.

Now I will turn the conference over to Martin Jaco. Mr. Martin, you may begin your presentation.

Now I will turn the conference over to Martin Jaco. Mr. Martin, you may begin your presentation.

Martín Andrés Jaco, BR Properties S.A. - Member of the Board of Executive Officers & CEO [2]

Okay. Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the call of results of the first quarter 2020 of BR Properties. We thank you for your participation and for your interest. Just for the sake of the protocol, I'll start with a brief introduction in order to put the context on the current moment and context on the results of the first quarter 2020. Then I'll pass the word to Andre, who will detail the results of the first quarter 2020. And we will leave enough time for Q&A that you might have.

So let me just start talking about the current moment, the current situation that everybody is living in the world in different stages, but this is something that unites everybody. We're talking about the crisis of the coronavirus, which started in Brazil by the middle of March.

This is a very challenging and a very serious crisis, not only because of its economical effects, which are going to be tough ahead of us as we see. But mainly because we're talking of a health crisis. We're talking about a world health crisis that causes a lot of suffering, a lot of anxiety in people and worst of all, the losing of lives. So within our possibilities, BR Properties has the commitment of doing everything that is at its reach in order to contribute and help to pass this crisis in the best manner as possible and helping those that are around our environment.

We'd like here to stress -- to take a moment just to stress our respect and admiration for all the essentials that are working in Brazil, all the professionals related to the health in their daily battle for saving lives. We thank them very much as well as we thank all the other essentials regarding policemen, logistics of all the supplies for the cities, all the cleaning and all the basic services, which are still working and keeps the cities as what we can call today the normal life. So our sincere and most humble thanks for all the work that they are doing.

So in terms of being objective, since this crisis started in Brazil in March, in middle of March, the first action that we took, of course, was regarding the staff, the employees of the properties as well as our tenants and the service providers within our properties. So we created several policies and rules in order to be followed with the objective of minimizing the spread of the disease.

Immediately after the outbreak here in Brazil on March, 100% of our team went to home office. And since then, we've been working 100% operational for the company. We were able to keep 100% of the schedule that we were -- programmed, as an example of what we're doing today. So we were already prepared, not for this situation, nobody was expecting this. But we were already prepared for the home office work necessary, and everything worked pretty, pretty well.

In this sense, when we're talking about our tenants, it is important to stress the value that we have in our subsidiary, which is called BRPR A, which is a property-management and facility-management company. Their value has been immense in the middle of this crisis due to the direct contact that we have with our tenants and with our service providers. And all actions were taken very quick and very precise, and we were able to keep the buildings working 24/7 to all the needs and demands of our tenants. So that was -- this proved to be the right movement that we did back in 2013, when we created -- in 2007, sorry, when we created the company, and we created this company BRPR A to give property management facility to our tenants. But the main objective was to keep close relationship with our tenant, and this proved an immense value of the company during all this period.

Now talking about tenants and the impacts of the coronavirus crisis that we have. Of course, we'll do the best that we can to provide help and assistance and benefits to the tenants that might need, and within our reach, will happen the best way that we can. The relationship with the tenants has been very straightforward due to the long-term relationship, the trust and the need of each other. Tenant needs buildings and building needs tenants. So that's why we have this excellent relationship with all our tenant base. So this is an important key.

So what we did during this time? For the few retailers that we have in our properties, and we're talking here about the coffee shop, the restaurants, the gyms and all the service that we brought in the buildings. This is one of the strategies that we do. It's not only about having the physical space for the office, but providing a very good environment for service so the tenants use 100% of the building, not only the private areas. So those retailers that are the most fragile and the most -- the ones that are really stopping because they have mandatory to be closed, for those cases, we've been very proactive to sit with all of them, discussing what they need, and we end up with solutions for each one of them different. But basically, the same solution, which is deferring -- deferrals of the rents to be paid. It could be 1, 2 or 3 months, depending on the case, to be paid according to the negotiations that we did with each one. The idea was just to provide them a better cash flow or not that much pressure on their cash flow so they can do all the other actions that they can have, for instance, keeping their employees working and with payments.

Now when we're talking about our offices and warehouses, what we've been discussing is really on a case by case and according to the real need, the real necessity of the tenants. And so far, we've been only discussing in those cases about deferrals as well. We didn't talk and we didn't provide any type of discount but not because we were not willing to approve discounts. If it was necessary, we'll do. But the importance here that we'd like to stress in this case is the maturity of our tenant base. Really, in this situation, the tenant that looked for us and say, look, we have a problem, are really the tenants that were in need of some type of assistance, are really the tenants that their market was really affected so they were heavily impacted and their capacity for the commitment that they have ahead of them was really compromised.

In those cases, the conversation was very fluid, and we were able to provide some type of relief for them within our reach. And it's been about deferrals as well, as we talked, half a month, a month, few months. It depends on the cases. So far has been very few examples because most of the tenants, and this is, again, one of the qualities and characteristics of a AAA property portfolio that we have and this is something that we've been working very hard over the last 3 years to recycle our portfolio to become a AAA property. And why was that? AAA properties are more resilient, and now they have proven to be more resilient than everybody was expecting.

Since we have entire buildings of tenants, the large national companies, the large multinational companies and their main headquarters, either in Brazil or in Latin America or South America. So those are very important locations, strategic locations and a long-term relationship. And those companies are usually -- have very good health in terms of financial and economic health. So they can pass this crisis in better shape than maybe some other segments or some different type of occupancy like retailers, as we mentioned. So this is the advantage of the portfolio that we have.

So we don't like to say that we are in a comfortable position because nobody is comfortable in this crisis. But we can say that we've been -- we entered very strong in this crisis, and we are very strong to pass all these crises, and we have a very strong and solid and resilient base of tenants that will help us pass all these crises. So this is what we've done so far, very few deferrals. And we can talk that later in the Q&A, not to take that much time now on the beginning of our explanations.

Also the effects of the coronavirus crisis, we have the new lease. New lease in 2019 have been very strong. The first quarter, as you are about to see, of 2020 has been very strong, as we were expecting. However, since this crisis, the tenants that were looking for new areas either for consolidations or simply flight-to-quality or for expansions, they're off into a hold. They are on a standby mode to see what will be the outcome of all this and understand what will be the path that they should follow.

But it's interesting enough that both CBRE research done in our market as well as our internal research showed very similar results that only around 10% to 15% of the leases that were being discussed, the new leases that were under discussion, only 10% to 15% really confirm that they will not do anything else.

The remaining 85% to 90%, they just said that they're on standby, that they still need a new location. However, they are just waiting to understand what will be the outcome, so they can really go back and define if they will continue the way they were or they will reduce their area or they have to increase the area that they were looking. So this is what we see, and naturally, this will cause a different expectation what we have originally planned at the beginning of the year in terms of ramp-up of leasing the vacant areas.

And last in this conversation about the impact of the coronavirus. We are already talking with our tenants about returning to the office. Although offices are open 24/7, tenants have been very -- they're very -- they acted in the right way. So they have the minimum of employees going to their offices. But of course, they're thinking okay, okay, what about when we reopen and we start going back to the office, then will be in a gradual state and on phases. The idea is, okay, we have to have a plan. And we already prepare a plan, discussed with our tenants and already presented to all the tenants. So we already have -- we don't know when this will start in a much massive way, but we already have all the new policy, all the new rules for the back-to-the-office plan when companies start doing that as well as we have in our own, of course. We already discussed and presented to the tenants.

So just to finalize this session as well as we present our thanks to all the essentials in Brazil and around the world. We present our thanks to our essential people, which are really cleaning, the security, maintenance and property management that we have inside our own condominiums that have been working really hard with our tenants to keep the buildings working, taking care of our assets, taking care of the assets of our tenants and helping their assets -- that the tenants having the best policies or the best action during all this period. So we thank them very much for all the work that they've been doing.

So the second part, and I just want to give an introduction, and then Andre will complete with all the details about our results of the first quarter 2020. We are -- all the results came in within the expectations that we have and the expectation that we have are really high, and we are very happy with the results. And why is that?

Because this is the first quarter that really reflects all the work that BR Properties have been done in the last 3 years and, more important, in 2019. All the strategy that we designed in the middle of 2016, and then we wanted to implement, we were able to implement almost everything until December 2019. Therefore, the first quarter of 2010 (sic) [2020], we have an expectation of seeing for the first time, all the benefits of all the work that we've been doing very hard in the last years.

What was this strategy and all these implementations that we did? It has to do with the qualification of our portfolio, transforming our portfolio into a pure and genuine 100% AAA portfolio. And this is what we've been doing very hard throughout new acquisitions and throughout the selling, the recycling of the properties. Bs and As, that already have done their work inside our company.

This changing for the AAA portfolio, AAA properties, this is what gives us resilience. Not only on the properties because they have demand, but of the tenant, the type of quality that we have that makes the portfolio being very resilient.

Other strategy was very well implemented, and this was carried out by Andre, is the capital restructure of the company. We were able, between those 3 years and specifically in 2019, not only reduce the amount of debt that we have inside the company, but also reduce very extensively the cost of the debt that we continue in the company at the same time that we were able to strengthen the position of cash that we have within the company through the sales and through the follow-on that we did. So this gives us a very strong position that we are facing right now, and we were about to enter 2020.

Leasing activity. In the last 3 years, we have been beating internal records of leasing up. 2019 was not different, and we were able to reduce our vacancy around 9 -- 9 point percent. Sao Paulo was very happy with a record, all-time record, close to 4%. And we did in our portfolio 9%. So we were really outperforming the market on a very strong and very solid pace of leasing. At the same time that we lease, we were able to reduce the cost of the banking. And so it's a very important double effect that we were about to see on the first quarter 2020.

And the forward strategy, which is always important, we always take care of it. It's about the SG&A cost. Our continuous cost of the company that we are really always trying to be more effective, reducing those costs and work in the best manner that we have. It's something that we look on a day-to-day basis by the entire company. Therefore, when we take a look at the results of the first quarter 2020, we -- the results were exactly what we expected.

Being very brief and passing the word from there, what we did in the net income, we have an increase of 18% on the same basis of assets compared to the previous period. The adjusted EBITDA, we have a gain of 24% when we consider the same basis. And our FFO margin of 61%, which is the all-time high of the company since its foundation, which is the result of all the strategies that we did in the first quarter of 2020.

It was an excellent work for everybody. All the areas, all the different segments of the company, which we thank all their effort and their dedication throughout those years. In order to see more detail of the first quarter results, I'll pass now the floor to Andre. Andre, please.

André Bergstein, BR Properties S.A. - Member of the Board of Executive Officers and Chief Financial & IR Officer [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, MartÃ­n. Well, good morning, everyone, and thank you for attending the call. Regarding the financial highlights of the first quarter of '20, I would like to talk about the following points:

We registered net revenues of BRL 76 million in the first quarter, representing an increase of 18% when compared to the same profits as of the first quarter of '19, reflecting the strong reduction in the vacancy rates in the period and all the rent that we did and all the contracts that we signed last year. It is also worth mentioning that revenues from 16,000 square meters already contracted has not been booked yet in this quarter.

G&A expenses, excluding vacancy expenses, stock options and taxes, totaled in the quarter, BRL 14.5 million, representing an increase of 13% in comparison with the first quarter of last year. G&A expenses kept stable when comparing to 2019, just more equal along the quarters.

In the first quarter, adjusted EBITDA reached BRL 53.6 million, an increase of 24% when comparing to same profits as of the first quarter of '19, and the margin EBITDA in the quarter reached 71%.

Talking about financial expenses. The adjusted net financial expenses got only to BRL 6.3 million in the first quarter, representing a huge 90% reduction when comparing to the same quarter of last year. This result, as mentioned by MartÃ­n, is the outcome of the company's work on its capital structure in the last years through the sale of noncore properties, capital increase that happened in the last year and a huge reduction in its debt, providing a sharp financial deleveraging that we did. BR Properties managed to reduce its cost of debt, the spread over SELIC, which coupled with the reduction in the SELIC rate, brought an even greater drop on our average cost of debt, reaching roughly half of the debt cost we had one year ago.

At the end of the quarter, the average effective cost of debt was 5.2%, representing a reduction of around 470 basis points year-over-year. The adjusted FFO for the first quarter, excluding noncash and nonrecurring effects, was of BRL 46.2 million, representing a nominal increase of BRL 37 million over the first quarter of last year with a margin of 61%, the highest level ever recorded by the company.

This significant growth in FFO and in its margin reflects all the company's work in liability management as well as in recycling its portfolio, leading to much greater efficiency in our results. We registered a net income of BRL 14.4 million in the first quarter of the year, and we closed the quarter with a net debt of BRL 388 million and BRL 1.3 billion in cash.

Based on all the efforts carried out through 2019 in our capital structure, the company keeps with extremely comfortable leverage indicators. While the net loan-to-value is 5%, the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio is around 1.5x. In April, the company issued its 14th debenture of BRL 250 million, unsecured with a 3 years maturity and a cost of 137% of CDI. Considering the SELIC we have today, we are talking about CDI plus 1% only, which means 4% of nominal costs. The proceeds were used to redeem the 8th debenture maturing 2020 and '21, 50% each year. With that, we are able to extend the average term of our debt, leaving only BRL 54 million to be amortized in 2020.

About the moment we are facing with the COVID-19 pandemic and as mentioned by MartÃ­n, the company proactively authorized the deferral of rents of the physical retail operations like coffee shops, restaurants and gyms to be set later, as agreed on a case-by-case basis. In addition to that, some tenants related to the sectors most affected by the crisis are discussing with the company about possible deferrals of rent due. We are analyzing each case based on the particular details in view of the current situation. The deferral of those rents does not impact our revenues, generating only postponement of our accounts receivables. We keep following closely the extent of this crisis and potential impact in our results, so that we can act and inform the market through the most efficient way.

Well, those were the financial highlights of BR Properties in the first quarter of 2020. We will now open for the Q&A session. Again, thanks very much for your presence today.

Questions and Answers

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nicole Inui, BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - VP [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

My question is a little bit about when the buildings start to reopen or when people go back to work. What has been done at the office buildings? What kind of investments have you made or do you think you're going to have to make down the road to the office buildings? And are those investments, if you feel you have to make them, something that would be incurred by BR Properties, incurred by the tenants?

I'm just thinking the elevators, no-touch elevators. Maybe just one person in the elevator at a time, maybe heat sensors, other things that may need to be put into the buildings, especially since your portfolio is AAA facilities. So to understand a little bit what has been done and what may need to be done down the road.

And then my second question is regarding Parque da Cidade. Has anything in terms of your strategy changed on Parque da Cidade? So in terms of the delivery date, I don't know if you have any control over about when the property will be delivered. But maybe in terms of types of renters, maybe even the layout of the office building, anything that's changed in terms of strategy on Parque da Cidade also would be very helpful. That's it.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Martín Andrés Jaco, BR Properties S.A. - Member of the Board of Executive Officers & CEO [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Nicole, thank you very much for your questions. So let me start with the back to work -- back to the work when people start coming back to the office in a much more massive way. So we already, as we mentioned, we already have the policies discussed with our tenants and in place. We have several small issues that we have to do. But the ones that we are taking much more attention are, first of all, the quality of the air conditioning inside. We are increasing, although we've always been very, very active on the quality or usage of the air condition, the quality of the air inside.

As we mentioned, the wellness, we are -- we have the wellness certificate in our headquarters. So this is something that we take very seriously. But we are, with the new policy of increasing the changes of air in the buildings, in order to provide better quality of the air and much more changes in case there's some contamination of the air internally. And we are changing the filters as well, seeing if we are to find better filters, much more efficient filters than the ones used on a day-to-day basis. So this is something that we're doing. 100% of this investment is our investment in our properties.

The second, we are trying -- the discussion is zero touch on doors, on entrance, on buttons for the elevators. Zero touch, that's what the goal is, to hit the zero touch of the -- of whatever equipment we have in the company. So this is something that we're doing.

So we are changing right now, doing some pilots, some tests to see what really works and what doesn't work. For instance, face recognition on the access of the building so people don't have to place their own access card on the top of a machine, or they don't have to use the fingerprints to open the screen. So face recognition, for instance.

The same thing that we are facing, we're doing a pilot test for the temperature taken right in the entrance of the building through all those equipments to see how they work, and they open immediately the access of the building with zero touch.

We are seeing now the elevators. If we can program them in order for them to work constantly in a specific floor. So there's no need for any pressing any type of button, either when you're entering or when you're exiting the building. So this is something that we're working.

All this investment is done by us. We're seeing which is the better technology that we can put in place, and we'll work on them. Even the access from the outside when people start -- come walking or come with their cars, zero touch, that's the goal that we are working pretty close with our providers. This is a part of investment.

And another part, which is not part of our investment but is really policy of usage. We are reducing the capacity of usage of the elevators. So let's say that an elevator was able to carry 20 passengers. Now we will only take, I don't know, 5 or 6, and within inside each cabin, that will give the -- we'll have the map of where each person have to be standing in order to keep the distancing in a correct manner. Also, will be mandatory in other common areas of the building and in our private areas, it's mandatory, everybody wearing masks. We are seeing with the tenants if we can put mandatory that they have in their own internal areas, mandatory for having their mask, but this is their conversation that each tenant has to take their own decision. We cannot impose that so we are putting it -- you have to take the best efforts that everybody wears a mask inside internal areas. But on the common areas, the areas at the entrance, the exits, everybody has to wear a mask.

On the beginning, all the co-working areas that we have the BR inside, for instance, that we have inside 2 buildings, which is Ventura and TNU, they'll remain closed until we understand what is the right treatment in terms of furniture, of cleaning that we have to do in those areas.

The service providers, when they come back to the -- to our office, they will have to attain a certain rules and policies that we've created. Not only masks, gloves, alcohol, et cetera, cleaning, et cetera, et cetera. But also the distancing of the tables, of the way that they are providing the food, much more food already prepared so people don't have to stay that much in line and in queues.

Same thing that we're working with the access. We're working now to have access directly on the mobile phone of our tenants and our visitors. This is something that might take a little bit longer. But we are working with that pretty close. So we don't have -- the case of running any risk of having a line, long lines on the entrance of the building in certain areas.

We are working with flexible times with our tenants as well. So we don't have the risk of everybody coming at the same time at the office. So if we're going to have flexible time, okay, who will come at 7 and 8 and 9 and 10? So those are the things that we are under discussions right now. And as time passes, we understand what are the best practices, what really works. We'll try to implement.

But all the work that we have to do inside our buildings will be at the expense, CapEx of BR properties, which we are not seeing that tremendous. We are not talking about changing the entire air conditioning. This goes back to the AAA strategy that we have, the AAA properties that we have today. They are brand new, state-of-the-art properties that have all the best systems, all the best service providers. So it's much more a small adjustment that we have to do. So this is not something that will consume our cash, but something that has to be done, and we already distribute and discuss with our tenants. So this is the first part.

And the second part about Parque da Cidade, no, the strategy is the same. Remember, what was the underwriting of Parque da Cidade? The underwriting of Parque da Cidade was at a time that vacancy was still high in that region, but we are seeing the vacancy decreasing and the future inventory, new inventory, come into the market will be decreased on a very dramatic manner.

And since we did this acquisition that we only paid at 5%, the market has behaved in this direction. We did an underwriting for instance, BRL 100 when the market was with 28% of vacancy. And today, vacancy in that region is around 11%, 12%, and prices already in the first quarter reached BRL 130, BRL 132 per square meter.

Our underwriting was at BRL 100. So the fundamentals are still there. Very few new inventory coming to the market, very low vacancy rate and AAA assets with service provided inside the development and around the development and mass public transportation that we have around.

So the basics are there. So if we don't see a growth of the market as we saw in the first quarter of 2020 in Sao Paulo, 150,000 square meters of net absorption just for a quarter, which is huge. If we don't see net absorption anymore, we'll go back to the flight-to-quality movement. And flight-to-quality we'll look for those properties, which are really scarce today in Sao Paulo market. So this is pretty much how we're seeing Parque da Cidade. So far, nothing changed in terms of our perception and strategy on it.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Martín Andrés Jaco, BR Properties S.A. - Member of the Board of Executive Officers & CEO [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, thanks, everyone, for the participation. We are at your entire disposal any other doubts or clarification that you might need. And please be safe. Take care of your families, and everybody, have a good day. Thank you very much.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

