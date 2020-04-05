Edited Transcript of BRML3.SA earnings conference call or presentation 13-Mar-20 1:00pm GMT

Q4 2019 BR Malls Participacoes SA Earnings Call

Rio de Janeiro Apr 5, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of BR Malls Participacoes SA earnings conference call or presentation Friday, March 13, 2020 at 1:00:00pm GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Corporate Participants

* Ruy Kameyama

BR Malls Participações S.A. - CEO

Conference Call Participants

* André Chaves Mazini

Citigroup Inc, Research Division - Assistant VP

* Jorel Guilloty

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Luis Guilherme Braga Stacchini

Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Marcelo Garaldi Motta

JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Nicole Inui

BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - VP

* Victor Tapia Migliorin

Banco Bradesco BBI S.A., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Ygor Altero

Santander Investment Securities Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst

Presentation

Operator [1]

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the conference call of BR Malls to discuss the results of the fourth quarter 2019. Here with us to discuss the results are: Ruy Kameyama, Frederico Villa and Derek Tang.

Before proceeding, let me mention that any forward-looking statements that may be made during this conference call related to the business perspectives of the company, projections, goals, operational and financials are promises of BR Malls management team as well as information currently available to the company. Forward-looking statements are no guarantee of performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and promises because they refer to future events and therefore, depend on circumstances that may or may not occur.

Story continues

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Ruy Kameyama. Mr. Kameyama, you may proceed.

Ruy Kameyama, BR Malls Participações S.A. - CEO [2]

Good morning, everyone. Thank you very much for attending our conference call to discuss the results of the fourth quarter 2019. I'll start the presentation with highlights for the year, and then we will open the Q&A session.

We'll start presentation from Slide 3. Here, we show the main events of 2019 that contributed to the consolidation of our portfolio strengthening in strategy. In this strategy, we decided to reduce exposure to noncore assets, smaller malls in smaller cities in which we do not have an active management and we increased exposure to core assets. We sold stakes in 8 malls, Plaza Macaé, Ilha Plaza, Osasco Plaza, Capim Dourado, Contagem, Gourmet, Londrina Norte and Sete Lagoas; and increased stake in 2 dominant malls, Shopping Del Rey in Minas Gerais and Iguatemi Caxias. As a result, we ended the year with 93% of our NOI exposed to assets classified as Tier 1 and 2 compared to the 86% we had exposed to the same categories in 2018. In addition, in February 2020, we acquired a stake in 2 more assets in São Paulo, Shopping Villa-Lobos, 5%; and Shopping Piracicaba, 38.4%.

In relation to the retrofit project, we will bring important improvement and attractiveness, especially in NorteShopping, Tijuca, Plaza Niterói, Villa-Lobos and Center Shopping Uberlândia. The retrofit project of Shopping Tamboré are also moving towards solid deliveries in 2021 and 2022.

In the following Slide #4, we presented the capital structure of BR Malls. The company ended the fourth quarter with a cash position of approximately of BRL 787 million and the gross debt of BRL 2.8 billion, a reduction of BRL 77 million when compared to 2018. Net debt at the end of the quarter was BRL 1.9 billion, which kept the net debt over adjusted EBITDA 12 months stable at 1.9x.

The average cost of the company in 2019 decreased from 8.8% in the Q4 '18 to 7.0%, and the average term expanded by 0.7 years due to the improvement of our liability management efforts, which also reduced our exposure to TR, and increased our exposure to CDI by 45.3%. We refinanced the CRI in the amount of approximately BRL 610 million, TR+ 8.3% to 113% of the CDI, with the debt being extended from February 2025 to October 2026. We maintained our commitment to have a very strong and solid balance with a leverage in the fourth quarter gets reflected excellent fiscal balance prepared for any situations.

On the following slides, we highlight 3 important initiatives carried out in 2019 that highlights our commitments to make the company more oriented towards customers, innovation and long term.

In 2019, we had the first partnership before Mercado Livre and Delivery Center, promoting our sales channel, allowing customers to have access to same-day delivery using the mall as a local distribution hub. We want to extend to 5 other shopping malls in São Paulo. In January 2020, BR Malls, together with Multiplan, made a new investment in the Delivery Center in the amount of BRL 69 million with the purpose of improving the technology of integrating inventories and connecting it to marketplaces and also to accelerate the expansion of units to new cities.

In the opposite direction to bring online sellers to physical stores in the Q4 2019, we opened the Trama Lab at Shopping Tijuca, a physical laboratory that brings together new brands in the online universe, displaying a high market potential. More than just offering real estate, Trama Lab provides services, including inventory management, labor, visual merchandising in retail-as-a-service format which will help in the conversions between online and physical retail and will create a new category of demand for shopping malls.

Last year, we placed our bets in the digital media in the OOH media and created the mídiaMALLS, which is the company for the group focused on the commercialization of digital media in shopping malls. Currently, it has a portfolio of more than 60 malls and operates not only in the malls of BR Malls but also in third-party malls, which reinforces the importance of the benefits of network effect. In the release, that was published yesterday, we provided more details about the progress of digital media.

On Slide 6, we show how the recycling of our portfolio, which was our strategy that's generating greater exposure to Tier 1 and 2, influenced in a positive way our operating indicators. When compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, we observed a significant growth in sales per square meter, 12.4%; rent per square meter, 12%; and NOI per square meter at 12.8%.

On Slide 7, we presented the performance of other operating indicators. The total sales of the company, excluding the malls showed grew by 6%, totaling BRL 6.2 billion in the fourth quarter 2019, reflecting both the better performance of tenants, who opened in the last 12 months and the improved market conditions. The core portfolio, which comprises our 29 core assets, showed sales growth of 6.3%.

Same-store sales growth was 3.7%. We highlighted the performance of the satellite stores in this result, that grew 6.2% (sic) [5.8%]. And when we look at same-store sales, we see that the growth was 6.2%, followed by the Southeast region with 3.3%. The same-store rent indicators reported in the quarter a growth of 6.9%, a positive variation of 2% in comparison to the fourth quarter of last year, above the average of the last 4 years. We attribute these results mainly to the performance of supermarkets, sporting goods, convenience and services.

On Slide 6 to on Slide 8, we presented the operational indicators with excellent results. The occupancy rate, considering the average of malls in our core portfolio, reached 97.3%, mainly driven by the increase in demand for GLA and the recovery of the financial health of several tenants. This result represented the highest increase in the indicators since the fourth quarter of 2014.

In relation to delinquency rate, we have seen a steady improvement in the indicators since 2017 due to the commercial strategy to optimize our mix. And in Q4 2019, we recorded a negative value of minus 0.5% in net late payment, the best level ever recorded in a quarter in the company's history. Late payments amounted to 3.8%, the best level since the third quarter 2014.

In addition, in the quarter, expenses, with the provisions for bad debt, amounted to BRL 3.3 million, a reduction of 76.4% when compared to the fourth quarter 2018. This improvement is associated with the optimization of the tenant portfolio and the reduction of net late payments to negative value.

On Slide 9, we presented the financial indicators of BR Malls. Our NOI of our portfolio reached BRL 317.6 million in the fourth quarter, an increase of 7.3% compared to the fourth quarter 2019 when excluding the malls sold. And the media line was our highlight with a growth of about 25% over the same period of last year, excluding the malls sold, which was driven by the progress in the digital media strategy and the increase in the media placements. Adjusted EBITDA reached BRL 267 million in the fourth quarter, an increase of 26.6%, excluding malls sold, plus 13.7% considering the fourth quarter 2018 portfolio.

On the following slide, Slide #10, we presented AFFO per share for the quarter and the year-to-date results. The main metric for the creation of long-term value for our shareholders. Even with the sale of the 7 assets of our portfolio in the third quarter 2019, where we raised about BRL 700 million, that was fully distributed as dividend and interest on equity and, as a consequence, did not generate additional financial revenues. We recorded a growth of 5.4% compared to the fourth quarter 2018.

Year-to-date, the AFFO per share grew by 22.1%, reaching the highest AFFO share in the company's history. This FFO amounted to BRL 699.1 million. The main effect that contributed to this growth were the operational improvement or efforts in liability management, the share buyback program and greater tax efficiency.

On Slide 11, in reference to the said interest on equities and dividends, represents all earnings paid out this year. We commit to always generate greater return for our shareholders, aiming at the best allocation of capital throughout 2019. We distributed a total of BRL 821 million. Of this amount, we distributed BRL 596 million in dividends and BRL 225 million in interest on equity.

On the last slide of our presentation, we show a summary of what has been done in the company over the past 32 years. We managed to strengthen our portfolio with increased sales of non-core assets and retrofit. We strengthened our balance sheet through liability management efforts, improving our bad debt profile and reducing our leverage. We opened our digital transformation office, reinforcing our commitment to innovation and the development of new solutions to serve our tenants and customers. We started the cultural transformation of the company, aiming to have a culture oriented to the long-term focused on the customer and a culture that could promote innovation. And we have strengthened our corporate governance with higher ISS rating levels. These initiatives resulted in a reduction in the company's total risk level.

And about the impact of coronavirus, we would like to say that this is a priority on our agenda, and we have adopted measures that aim to protect the health of our employees and customers. Nevertheless, our business fundamentals and long-term strategies remain unchanged, and we are excited about future opportunities.

We close our presentation, and we are open to any questions you might have.

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Our first question comes from Nicole Inui with Bank of America.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nicole Inui, BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - VP [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I would like to understand your views on the flow of your shopping malls, considering the beginning of the year, in comparison to the previous years, so we are in the middle of March. And with the advent of coronavirus, I would like to know, which are the impacts for the flow of movie theaters and the traffic that we have at the malls?

And my second question is related to the leverage. I understand the liquidity rate is very high. I would like to understand how do you feel in terms of the market. I would like to know if the M&A pipeline will undergo any changes and which are the opportunities. That's it.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ruy Kameyama, BR Malls Participações S.A. - CEO [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much for your question. As to the shopping mall traffic, in January and February were regular months. February gave us a positive surprise. And March started well. And now we have an expectation of what is going to happen on the days to come. I think the evolution of coronavirus situation something that happened suddenly. And I believe it's going to depend on how the buyers will evolve in the main cities and what are the guidelines that the government is going to give to us. It's difficult to make a prognosis at this time. So far, the traffic was normal, but we are getting ready for any possible scenario. Scenario may change abruptly considering everything that is happening now.

As to M&A, as you all know, it's part of our strategy, and we are happy. And it's very important to have seen that we made advances in the sale of our non-core assets. And we understand that there are so many uncertainties ahead of us, and it's very pleasant for us to have a very solid portfolio in comparison to the previous years. And this all allows us to focus on the efforts we have, and we are perfecting our portfolio, looking for solutions. We are always on the lookout considering the existing shopping malls and also other shopping malls, which are external to our portfolio.

We continue -- alert. I believe that the weeks to come will be very hard because of the market uncertainties. I think people will be more careful and not major decisions will be made. And we are also going to be very careful so that we can understand the scenario more accurately.

The M&A continues to be something very attractive to us. We're continuously following the strategy of strengthening our portfolio, focusing on Tier 1 and Tier 2. And we also continue prospecting, and we are always watching the opportunities. And we also will consider, which will be the most convenient environment for us to operate.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from Mr. Luis Stacchini with Crédit Suisse.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Luis Guilherme Braga Stacchini, Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - Research Analyst [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I have 2 points to raise. First, about the delivery strategy and something related to the market. I understand -- can you tell me what are the prospects for the half of the year -- first half of the year? What would be the valuation for this new round? And after the last investment, what would be the future plans?

And looking at net income, we can see the reduction level on the gross revenue has changed a lot. And I can see the figures of 8%. So this was some -- this is a number that was related to pre-billing, or are there other revenues that should need to -- should be considered?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ruy Kameyama, BR Malls Participações S.A. - CEO [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Could you repeat the second question? I could not understand it well.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Luis Guilherme Braga Stacchini, Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - Research Analyst [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, of course. There was an increase in reductions of the gross income of taxes and deductions on revenue, 9.5%. And usually, this is related to discounts, but this -- as far as my memory goes, it was related to pre-billing. I would like to know what would have caused this increase.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ruy Kameyama, BR Malls Participações S.A. - CEO [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, Luis. It is clear now. As for the first point of Delivery Centers that you asked, the accounting issue I saw that line is not the marking up the market. This was an accounting impact because of the entry of new partners that happened last year and how we see the future. What we believe that would be from the theoretical viewpoint. I can say that it was very important to have new partners such as Multiplan and Cyrela and 2 of the main developers operating the market. And this helps us to strengthen our thesis of network. Expect both to attract more marketplace and also to bring more tenants and new networks.

This new investment will allow us to view this volume to accelerate the integration of technology. And I believe that, in the past 2 years, we -- it was clear to us that shopping malls are a hub of -- distribution hub for food restaurant equally. But for food, we see this as the new frontier, and this is where we see opportunities.

And Delivery Center, we will focus on increasing the technology teams and the technology connection so that we can integrate all this and have seamless integration of inventories of the finance and connect all marketplaces. The Delivery Center is currently located to iFood, Uber Eats, Rappi, Mercado Livre in 4 major marketplaces, and we expect to reach 10 marketplaces until the end of the year. So it's a multichannel strategy. And at the same time, these investments will allow us to multiply the number of people so that we can accelerate the inventory integration, and so that we can be able to offer more products.

So this is topic of supply and demand to increase the demand by means of marketplace by increasing the number of marketplaces and increase the supply of available products, and to that end, we need to invest in technology. So this is the update we would like to have in relation to the Delivery Centers.

The new networks will -- have been joining us. And this has become ever-more attractive. And I believe this is going to be very important in the medium term, all those retailers to use those channels.

As to deductions and the discounts are not applied there. And on the fourth quarter, we are going to have a regime, which will use the taxes and now discounts. The level of discounts is very well controlled. We have been operating in a more macro level up to 2014. The discount level was lower until it reached the peak in 2016, 2017, 2018. It dropped to 3%. At present, we're operating at a level of 2-point something, and there's room for improvement for this level that used to be lower than 2%. So the discounts have been dropping along the last years, and we still see room for improvement in the future.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from Mr. Victor Tapia with Bradesco BBI.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Victor Tapia Migliorin, Banco Bradesco BBI S.A., Research Division - Research Analyst [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I have 2 questions in relation to the engagement with the Multiplan related to the Delivery Center. I believe that the major challenge would be to integrate the inventory with its tenants. But I would like to try to understand better. When you started the Delivery Center platform, as far as I can remember, the Delivery Center was in foods, and we have seen an increase -- a double-digit increase for the stores. And when we see the total sales of the shopping mall, there was an increase of 1%. With this, strong development for goods, can you see any metrics ahead of any differences in sales so that we can understand better what could be the impact.

Another point that I would like to raise, and I would like to see whether or not you can give more detail is related to expansion. You mentioned something in the BR Malls Day, but I would like to know more specific information in terms of area and sizes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ruy Kameyama, BR Malls Participações S.A. - CEO [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much for your question. The first point is the following. The delta sales or incremental sales that Delivery Center can sell -- can generate to food, it's still very early to have any estimates. What we have seen is that the increase was between 10% to 12%, an increase of about 1% in the total sales of the shopping malls.

And for food, we also noticed that this increase, oftentimes, is more than having a contact with the tenant. When the tenant has a small fixed cost, we can improve that margin. And we also provide them with a strategy to capture new clients. So there is a direct benefit with incremental sales and also to improve their strategy and access new consumers. And for us, we have seen that it's very important -- very interesting for our mix because some restaurants do not see us as a priority. And when they saw that we were working with multichannel, they looked at us differently, and they included in their activities.

We have a challenge of integrating inventories, and we have to understand how far we are going to go there in that, and how current all the activities that are going to be. We have no doubt of the impact it's going to cause, and we also understand that the top line and the bottom line of the tenants are also going to be significant.

But it's also very relevant in the long term. Above all, we want to make our properties, which are already relevant, even more relevant to the tenants so that we can offer more solutions. We do not have projections of the growth. We still need more time for more accurate figures. And when we have more information, we will resume this discussion.

As for expansion, we understand, this is part of our strategy. We have been growing year by year. We have the strategy of increasing our main assets, and we identified expansion opportunities in Tijuca, Niterói, Tamboré and Estação Curitiba. And all this information is in the BR Malls Day that was held last year. And together, they represent about 15,000 GLA. So these are specific expectations from those shopping malls that would amount to about 15,000 square meters. There are also some other items in the pipeline, and this information is also available in our release. And when we have more information, we provide this information in a more structured manner.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from Mr. André Mazini with Citibank.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

André Chaves Mazini, Citigroup Inc, Research Division - Assistant VP [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The first question is related to the malls and the strategy to have third-party malls for the media. And you didn't use to do that with the third parties, so this is something new. And I would also like to know what Amazonas did in shopping malls. So these are partnerships.

So now talking about coronavirus. We understand that the shopping malls may undergo some impact during this crisis, and the Delivery Centers could be something we can look at.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ruy Kameyama, BR Malls Participações S.A. - CEO [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much for your questions. As to mídiaMALLS, we really changed the strategy in what we saw. Media has always been a focus for the company, but when we started the impact and the opportunities that digital assets could bring to the media, and also considering the directions of the market, considering everything that is happening in terms of change of the habits of consumers, moving away from traditional media, newspaper, moving on to digital means, we understood that there's a very important opportunity, especially creating a specific player for the shopping center malls.

There are other companies whose portfolio is very large, but we do not see anyone with an expertise, which is focused on shopping malls. We also saw that our portfolio had a very relevant scale, but the opportunity to bring in more people would offer a more comprehensive portfolio. This is related to network effects, more offer for higher demand. And this is like one retrofit to the other. So about 70 shopping malls are being commercialized using mídiaMALLS, and this would allow any company, which is what -- which is willing to publicize their products in easy way.

And an example that you showed is to bring those who didn't use to publish in shopping malls, such as Netflix, Amazon. We noticed that the public, they want to reach, are at the shopping malls. And what's the fee of the physical world? It's a very interesting world. And this attracts the digital players and the marketplaces and digital maker brands. And coming into the shopping malls, it is an opportunity to gain consumer in a very efficient manner. And we are favored both by what we received in terms of sales. In addition to that, our portfolio is much more attractive for those who are interested in selling products. So this media movement to migrate from traditional media to digital media is a trend that -- which will last for the years to come.

And if we provide good services to the brands in an accessible, easy and pleasant to the consumers, I believe this is something that would benefit all our business, all the tenants. And also, it's also very attractive to all consumers.

As to coronavirus impact, we have to see how this plays out in the next week and what would be the government guidelines in terms of traffic. The measures are not very clear. Everything is so new to the government, to us. And all retailers are making plans so that we can understand how we're going to operate.

As for multichannel end market places next mile, these are all going to be interesting alternatives that would make everybody's lives easier. And those who are connected to those tend to be favored by this considering a larger demand.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

André Chaves Mazini, Citigroup Inc, Research Division - Assistant VP [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Perfect. And the last point is the current breakdown. Can you provide some color on this?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ruy Kameyama, BR Malls Participações S.A. - CEO [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I do not have the accurate number off hand. In the order of magnitude, would be 90-10. Food plus goods share, which is increasing. And we consider the shopping malls, which are already participating in this pilot. We can see that the speed of growth has been very significant.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from Jorel with Morgan Stanley.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jorel Guilloty, Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I have 2 questions. The first is about coronavirus. Could you give more information about the point you're discussing with your tenants? Is there any possibility of interrupting the supply chain? Do you think they are prepared? Do you think they are working on their inventories?

In addition, considering the recent volatility and the headwinds that you can see related to coronavirus at the macro level or whatever, what are the variables that you're doing -- what are the variables you're considering? What is happening now? Do you think there will be any changes in the fixed or variable income? And how do you see it now?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ruy Kameyama, BR Malls Participações S.A. - CEO [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

As to coronavirus, you asked that how we see this, we have been talking to the tenants. Everybody is getting prepared, and everybody is trying to understand what will be the scenario and how intense all the scenarios going to materialize in Brazil and preparing ourselves. The internal measures include internal discussions. When we understand team redundancies, the quarantine strategies and accelerate the policy, the more restrictive policy for travels, cleaning and hygiene, so we are getting prepared, but it's not very clear. I don't think the tenants have it very clear in terms of how large this impact is going to be. So we are trying to get our operations prepared for any evolutions that may happen to our business environment.

It's not very clear what's going to happen to the supply chain. What we see is that the retail model in Brazil is sometimes very organized in some cases, but we need some level of dictation. The lead time of products that require import will probably need some change. But I believe that the retail in Brazil is very well organized allowing different crisis that we have overgone. We know how to get adapted to different scenarios and that's also something which is very important.

I believe that it's very important for us to go back to our fundamentals in trying to seek behind so much mess was there. And on our side, we are quite calm because we understand that in the past 3 years, we have been making our portfolio much stronger. The balance sheet is much stronger, what we call the faultless balance sheet with a high liquidity level. Our default rate is negative. So we have a net recovery. So we are very well prepared with occupancy rate, which is very healthy in terms of tenants and with reinforce to our mix in comparison to the previous year. And we're also looking at new solutions, multichannel strategies and we are going to start developing new solutions for the logistics area.

So when we look at the capacity for our company to be prepared for any scenario, we have a strong company, which is financially -- from the team and inventory viewpoint, we are prepared for the scenario. So we feel very comfortable. We understand there will be uncertainties ahead of us. But the internal guidelines is, for us, to keep to our fundamentals, look in the future in the long term, help our stakeholders. And at the end, this is not the first major challenge we have to face, and it's not going to be the last. We have to be calm at this time, and we have till December, stakeholders will have to understand our businesses and keep focused.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jorel Guilloty, Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

My second question is related to how you feel in terms of the proportion of fixed income and variable income of revenue. So how do you see that? Would anything change in terms of your strategy?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ruy Kameyama, BR Malls Participações S.A. - CEO [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I believe this is one characteristic of our business. So we have this minimum rent, which is quite expressive, and this is part of our business. But at the same time, our company is interested in developing new lines of revenues such as media, as we mentioned, or encourage actions that can capture more higher percentage in rent. So this is part of the nature of our business to have core business, which would be related to the rent, but we also see opportunities in this -- of everyone's interest to have the new lines of revenue that will be a complement to the minimum rent. So our strategy will not change.

So coronavirus will generate uncertainties. We are going to be alert. But our strategy will not change. Our fundamentals will remain unchanged both for our tenants and our customers.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from Mr. Ygor Altero with Santander.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ygor Altero, Santander Investment Securities Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

My question is related to cost and expenses. You did a very good job in terms of provisions for the debt, but it's -- the base of comparison is a bit more difficult for 2020. So I would like to know what you expect for 2020. And I would also like to understand how should we look at the EBITDA, if the EBITDA levels seem to be kept at the same level.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ruy Kameyama, BR Malls Participações S.A. - CEO [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much for your question. Last year, we made the great effort in terms of provisions for bad debt. And they start -- this is an effort that started 3 years ago when we decided to change the profile of our tenants and have more accelerated mix change, new store that would have a better sales performance, and then we had a negative blow in 2017. But on the other hand, we understood that more modern and better stores have the better sales opportunities, and their capacities of payment is also better. So we suffered a loss when we were making adjustments to our portfolio, but we made the right decision in terms of the long-term strategy. When we started to mix, we understand that default rate was lower and the level of provision for bad debt was also improved.

When we look ahead, we understand that provision for bad debt level is very positive and the improvement in delta will be more difficult to be captured, but we understand that this level is very efficient at the moment.

As for administrative and general expenses, we understand that it's very similar to what we had in 2019. And when we look ahead, we do not provide specific guidance in terms of numbers of percentage. What we focus on are on the major topics of the company because we believe that we have the right structure in terms of team and organization. And looking ahead, we understand that the digital information may undergo some changes because this is very important for the company. When we think about more relevant changes that can bring more relevant impact, this would be the vector for us to be more sensitive.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from Marcelo Motta with JPMorgan.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Marcelo Garaldi Motta, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I have 2 quick questions. First, related to Cascavel. You mentioned

