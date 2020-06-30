Edited Transcript of BOSH.NS earnings conference call or presentation 22-May-20 10:30am GMT

Q4 2020 Bosch Ltd Earnings Call

Bangalore Jun 30, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Bosch Ltd earnings conference call or presentation Friday, May 22, 2020 at 10:30:00am GMT

Corporate Participants

* Jan-Oliver Röhrl

Bosch Limited - Joint MD, CTO, EVP of Powertrain Solutions, Member of Management Board & Executive Director

* S. C. Srinivasan

Bosch Limited - CFO & Executive Director

* Soumitra Bhattacharya

Bosch Limited - MD, Regional President of Bosch Group India & Director

Conference Call Participants

* Annamalai Jayaraj

Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Director & Deputy Head of Research

* Jinesh K. Gandhi

Motilal Oswal Securities Limited, Research Division - SVP of Equity Research

* Pramod Amthe

CIMB Research - Head of India Research

* Pramod Kumar

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Executive Director

* Prateek Poddar

Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited - Research Analyst - Investment Equity

* Rajesh Ranganathan

Doric Capital Corporation - Director and Portfolio Manager

* Ronak Sarda

Systematix Shares & Stocks (India) Ltd., Research Division - VP of Auto, Auto Ancillary

* Sonal Gupta

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Director and Research Analyst

Presentation

Soumitra Bhattacharya, Bosch Limited - MD, Regional President of Bosch Group India & Director

Thank you very much. Very good evening to all colleagues attending the con call and for you taking part. I hope each of you are doing well under these current challenging times. I would like to start with a brief about the macroeconomic factors influencing our business.

As we speak, the global economic environment is extremely challenging, with economic activity coming to a near standstill ever since the breakout of the COVID 2019. With greater depths to which activity has plummeted earlier in the April-June quarter and due to the rising risks of setbacks from further spread of the virus in some regions of the world, economists are developing the scenarios on global GDP forecast.

Overall, global GDP is expected to contract sharply between 5.9% to 8.7% in the calendar year 2020 and to likely recover sharply by 2% to 5.3% in calendar year 2021. In India, the government's response has been spontaneous and focused on containing the spread of COVID-19 with a nationwide lockdown since midnight of 24 March 2020. Google mobility data, which is a useful proxy for understanding people's behavior under lockdown, shows that the nationwide lockdown has been followed stringently across the various states of India and, in fact, more diligently relative to most of the other countries. India's growth rate is likely to come down to 4% for the financial year 2019-2020, with the Jan-March 2020 GDP at 0.5% year-on-year. Full year or fiscal year '21 GDP is likely to contract sharply to around minus 1% and around 0.5% and thereafter recovering in the fiscal year 2022.

Last week, Prime Minister Modi announced INR 20 trillion, or in Indian terms we call it a 20 lakh crore, financial package, which was focused largely on micro, small and medium enterprises, shadow banks, formal sector, workforce, migrant labors, farmers, agri, middle-income households, which have been hit the hardest during the lockdown primarily due to nonavailability of liquidity. We await further measures that the government may announce to stimulate demand.

Until now, there has been no direct stimulus for auto industry. Some examples which the industry had requested were GST rate reduction for certain periods of time from 28% to 18% or even the much awaited scrappage policy. The impact of COVID-19 on globally integrated Indian automotive sector has been swift and significant. Initial disruptions from the Chinese supply parts to the Indian OEMs quickly pivoted into large-scale manufacturing disruption with nationwide lockdown, resulting in loss of turnover during the period of the lost term.

With this background, let us look into the automotive market development in the last quarter, which includes the lockdown period due to COVID-19 pandemic. Overall, automotive market production decreased by 23%. Low production was recorded in March 2020, volumes declining across all segments as OEM-based supply chain issues and lockdown of facilities.

HCV segment declined by nearly 61%. Factors like surplus capacity from transporters and inventory reduction by dealers further aggravated the business. Passenger car segment declined by 18% plus -- sorry, declined by 18% as OEMs focused on transitioning their portfolio to BS-VI and impact the supply chain due to global lockdown caused by COVID-19 in the last few days of March 2020, which is also a year-end for many of the OEMs. LCV declined by approximately 40% on continuing slowdown in consumption and weak macroeconomic indicators. Amongst the other market segments, 3-wheeler segment degrew by nearly 25%. The tractor segment declined by 7%.

Amidst of this weak auto market performance, we now look into the performance of our company, Bosch Limited, for the quarter. Total revenue from operations is INR 22, 368 million, a reduction of 18% as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. Mobility business sector declined by 23.7% due to factors mentioned earlier. Business beyond mobility solutions also declined by 18.2%. The domestic sales for this quarter declined by 23.1%.

Material cost as a percentage of revenue from operations has declined to 53.9% during the quarter as compared to 54.6% during the corresponding period of the previous year. The reduction is mainly contributed by cost reduction measures with our suppliers, favorable product mix and optimization of freight rates as also higher service income during the quarter.

Employee cost has declined to INR 2,763 million in January-March 2020 from INR 3,364 million in the corresponding quarter last year, a decline of 17.9%, mainly contributed by the structural reduction and other short-term measures initiated by the company considering the turbulence in the auto market. This includes manpower restructuring for long-term sustainability as also partial closure of plants, productivity improvement programs, both in direct and indirect areas to retain profitability.

Depreciation charges have marginally gone up by 1.8% during the quarter mainly driven by depreciation on building additions in quarter 3 of 2019 on leased assets with the change in accounting standards for leased assets effective from 1 April 2019.

Other expenses stood at INR 4,134 million in January-March 2020 as compared to INR 3,835 million in the corresponding period of the previous year, an increase of 7.8%. The company's transformation projects like zero-based budgeting, ZBB, along with budgetary control measures have started yielding the expected savings. There were also additional costs on incubation projects like electrification, mobility solution, higher R&D costs due to completed BS-VI projects and impacts on ForEx.

Our operating profit stood at INR 2,256 million for January-March 2020 as compared to INR 4,065 million in corresponding period of previous year mainly due to loss in contribution on the reduced turnover.

The other income, mainly consisting of income from marketable securities and increase -- and interest, have decreased by INR 222 million mainly due to higher profit on sale of investments in Q4 of 2019 to fund the buyback and also the reduced MTM gain, which is partly offset by the higher interest earnings on fixed deposits.

In continuation of our organization-wide transformation, we continue to implement restructuring projects across the value chain, including impairment of fixed costs. Manpower adjustments will be done in a socially acceptable manner with focused approach on reskilling and redeployment in the new business areas. Towards these various initiatives, an additional restructuring provision of INR 2,969 million has been created and shown as an exceptional item for the quarter.

For the quarter January to March 2020, the company posted a profit before tax of INR 3,611 million before exceptional items as compared to INR 5,660 million in January-March 2019, which is a decline of 36%. Profit before tax after exceptional items stood at INR 641 million, which is 2.9% of revenue from operations. Tax expenses for the quarter has a net credit of INR 170 million due to consideration of the indexation benefit of the MTM gain relating to long-term investments, which is retrospectively considered for the whole year during this quarter. The profit after tax from continuing operations before exceptional item is at INR 811 million or 3.6% of total revenue from operations.

Now I would give you a synopsis of the annual results for the financial year 2019-'20. The company recorded a total revenue from operations of INR 98,416 million, which is INR 9,842 crores, a decline of 18.6% compared to the last financial year. The mobility business sector declined by 24%. Business beyond mobility declined by 14%.

Material costs as a percentage of total revenue from operations declined from 55.2% in 2018-'19 to 53.9% in '19-'20 mainly due to continuous cost reduction projects with our suppliers, optimization on freight costs and higher increase in service income. The employee costs also declined by 6.1%. Other expenses also declined by 6.5% with various measures undertaken by the company to retain profitability in long and short term, as elaborated earlier.

The company posted a profit before tax before exceptional items of INR 16,364 million in comparison to INR 23,341 million in 2018-'19. As a percentage of total revenue from operations, it stood at 16.6% in the current year as compared to 19.3% in the previous year.

The net profit after tax, or PAT, from continuing operations received is INR 5,848 million as against INR 15,394 million in 2018-'19, showing a decline of approximately 63%. The decline is mainly attributed to turnover reduction, onetime exceptional item of INR 7,168 million towards transformational projects, including asset impairment and exceptional items of INR 1,448 million due to concessional rate of tax availed by the company.

The impact of deferred tax assets due to exercising the option of a concessional rate tax of 22% plus applicable surcharge and cess for the domestic companies has been defined as an exceptional tax item.

Further to the approval of the shareholders, the company has transferred, by way of sale, Packaging Technology division to a standalone subsidiary of the Bosch Group. The sales is executed with effect from 1 October 2019. Accordingly, the results of the Packaging division are shown under discontinuing operations, and hence, does not form part of the company's performance for the quarter and the year mentioned above.

PAT for the period, including discontinuing operations, stood at INR 6,498 million in the financial year 2019-2020. The company has also prepared a consolidated financial statements for the group, which has one subsidiary company, which is MICO Trading Private Limited; and an associate company, which is Newtech Filter India Private Limited; and a joint venture, which is Prebo Automotive Private Limited. The subsidiary company has not commenced its operations, hence, there is no material impact on the group's financial statement.

The COVID-19 situation has severely impacted the Indian economy with a complete stop of almost all economic activity due to lockdowns imposed to flatten the curve. The end of this unprecedented event is uncertain as the various states grappled to contain the situation and balance lives versus livelihoods. As announced earlier, as the Bosch Group in India -- and please note, colleagues, this is not just Bosch Limited, Bosch Group in India has 15 legal entities. We have pledged INR 50 crores to aid the nation for combating COVID-19. This amount will be invested in various initiatives such as manufacturing of masks, assistance in refurbishing ventilators. Right now, colleagues, we are refurbishing 125 ventilators in the Mangalore region, design of breathing devices and other community welfare topics related to combating COVID-19. As a socially responsible and value-driven organization, we are committed to supporting the nation in all possible ways to end the spread of COVID-19.

What is our outlook? The continuing slowdown in the Indian economy has been aggravated by the COVID-19 situation, which has brought the auto sector to a grinding halt in the last quarter. With special economic package of INR 20 lakh crores or INR 20 trillion, we expect to see some revival in the overall economic scenario, but the impact in the auto sector will be very slow because we have not seen any specific auto industry direct stimulus being given. With a graded lifting of the lockdown industry, recovery is also expected to be slow. This will be constrained by supply and demand bottlenecks and reduced access to labor corridors due to travel restrictions.

In the long term, COVID-19 situation will also keep -- will cause deep-rooted changes in consumer behavior how businesses are organized. Under these challenging market environment, our short-term focus would be trying and ensuring that we get an optimal result for the year 2021. However, our long-term focus for India remains positive. We remain invested in our tech-agnostic approach, investing and continuing to invest in our new-age topics like electrification, mobility solutions.

Thank you, and I await your questions

Questions and Answers

Operator

(Operator Instructions) The first question is from the line of Pramod Kumar from Goldman Sachs.

Pramod Kumar, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Executive Director

I hope all your employees and stakeholders are doing fine in this period. My first question is more of a clarification on your transformation charges, sir. This is like the fourth straight quarter where you have this item being called out, and it's been rising, right? So I just want to understand, between, say, December quarter and March quarter, there has been almost INR 1 billion kind of increase in these charges. If you can just help us understand a breakdown of these expenses as to how much of this will be on account of employee separation and how much of this will be on account of other write-downs or impairments, which could have otherwise come in different sets on the operational line like other expenditure or raw material costs. If you can just help us understand the nature of this expense, that would be really helpful.

Soumitra Bhattacharya, Bosch Limited - MD, Regional President of Bosch Group India & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So Pramod, we have already given you a breakup earlier in my speech itself, but I will repeat the same to you. Also, do keep.

(technical difficulty)

We have, for the full year, already given an exceptional item of INR 710 crores. And this, I'd say, nearly -- INR 717 crores, so let's say, INR 720 million, you can say, round of. And this includes for our 3R program, which we have talked about, restructuring, redeployment and reskilling, and that is INR 600 crores plus. And we have also done a certain amount for impairment, and we also have a small amount for the BS-IV to BS-VI transition, where most of the money we get back from our customers, but as a matter of abundant caution, we've provided a little bit for the BS-IV inventory. So we have been doing it quarter-to-quarter. And also, as you know, we are very conservative and we keep a clean book -- set of books.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pramod Kumar, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Soumitra Bhattacharya, Bosch Limited - MD, Regional President of Bosch Group India & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pramod Kumar, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Soumitra Bhattacharya, Bosch Limited - MD, Regional President of Bosch Group India & Director [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Soumitra Bhattacharya, Bosch Limited - MD, Regional President of Bosch Group India & Director

2018 was the peak in the automotive industry, and I'm going to read out a set of numbers under different segments and then compare it with our forecast for 2020-'21. So 2018, the industry had a peak of 4.07 million cars. And in 2021, we are looking at approximately 2 million. In HCV, approximately 5 lakhs, and we are looking in 2021 approximately of 2 lakhs. LCV, we had about 7 lakh vehicles in '18, and for 2020-'21, we are looking anywhere between 2.5 lakhs to 3 lakhs. In tractors, the peak in 2018 was 9 lakhs and for fiscal year 2020-'21, it's anywhere between 4.5 lakhs to 5 lakhs. In 2-wheelers, we had a peak of 25 million in 2018, and 2020-'21 would be anywhere between 12 million and 13 million. In 3-wheelers, we're looking at -- we don't know what it could be, but we are looking at...

(technical difficulty)

The point I'm trying to say is, we must appreciate and understand that 2018 peak was the highest ever in the shortest period between '17 and '18, which was an unusual week. So that we must understand. The second we must understand, we had an economic slowdown in 2019-2020, where I already told you the market degrew by minus 17%. Yes? And on that, you must understand, we've had the COVID.

So if it takes between 3 to 4 years for us to get back to the 2018 levels pre-COVID, post-COVID, you can add another 1.5 years. And in that, as stated, that if it takes between 4 years minimum to 6 years for the industry to come back, then in Bosch, we want to come back earlier because we have had a good acquisition. BS-VI inputs into the content per vehicle is improving. We are looking at adjacencies, and we want to go to new business areas.

So it's going to be, in summary, a very tough call. The numbers I read out for 2021, which is our guesstimates right now, this has a big asterisk. The asterisk is, if the government gives a direct stimulus, these numbers will change dramatically. If the sentiment comes back and as the GDP growth dramatically changes, these numbers will change. So under the current circumstances, without the stimulus, this is where it looks like.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pramod Kumar, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Soumitra Bhattacharya, Bosch Limited - MD, Regional President of Bosch Group India & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from the line of Rajesh Ranganathan from Doric Capital.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rajesh Ranganathan, Doric Capital Corporation - Director and Portfolio Manager

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Soumitra Bhattacharya, Bosch Limited - MD, Regional President of Bosch Group India & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rajesh Ranganathan, Doric Capital Corporation - Director and Portfolio Manager

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Soumitra Bhattacharya, Bosch Limited - MD, Regional President of Bosch Group India & Director

We made an announcement in the Auto Expo, this was pre-COVID naturally, that we had done a lifetime acquisition for BS-VI, which was INR 24,000 crores, which was our biggest acquisition ever that we've done in Bosch Limited. So that tells you -- gives you a feeling of -- I won't use the word dominant, I will only use that we have very good relationship with our customers where we handle from conception right up to SOP, and our team, headed by Mr. Röhrl has done a fantastic job on that.

The second I've shared in the slides today in the press conference, we had the annual press conference, and I'll share that number with you. We've done 79 projects so far with our customers. And one of the reasons for our R&D billing for services has been so good is because of all these projects.

And thirdly, we believe after a slow start, the BS-VI will come back because our solutions are affordable. The pricing gap is not much between BS-IV, BS-VI. And when the industry recovers, you will see a higher content per vehicle from Bosch and also turnovers becoming better from this. So market share, we'll not comment. I hand over to -- okay, I think he had nothing more to add. Thank you.

Rajesh Ranganathan, Doric Capital Corporation - Director and Portfolio Manager [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rajesh Ranganathan, Doric Capital Corporation - Director and Portfolio Manager

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Soumitra Bhattacharya, Bosch Limited - MD, Regional President of Bosch Group India & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rajesh Ranganathan, Doric Capital Corporation - Director and Portfolio Manager

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Soumitra Bhattacharya, Bosch Limited - MD, Regional President of Bosch Group India & Director

Now the same thing for diesel. In the years and decades, India has regularly done on innovative, affordable products. And we believe strongly, we are giving innovative, affordable solutions now for BS-VI.

Now for the third part that I want to share, and this is something for the first time that all of you are hearing. We have formed a wholly owned subsidiary inside Bosch Limited, a 100% manufacturing company, and we are going to be putting a lot of new-age and edge technology on manufacturing in this wholly owned subsidiary and use that. And this is 100% owned by RBM.

So in summary, I can tell you our focus on localization will continue. We benchmark ourselves across the Bosch world. I gave you an example on power tools. I gave you an example on diesel. And our approach on this will continue to be so, while also focusing on new-age business where sensor, software and services will be included and with focus on digital space, including focusing on battery and focusing on energy and other areas. And as we make progress on official announcements, we'll keep you updated.

Rajesh Ranganathan, Doric Capital Corporation - Director and Portfolio Manager [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rajesh Ranganathan, Doric Capital Corporation - Director and Portfolio Manager

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Soumitra Bhattacharya, Bosch Limited - MD, Regional President of Bosch Group India & Director [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Soumitra Bhattacharya, Bosch Limited - MD, Regional President of Bosch Group India & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from the line of Ronak Sarda from Systematix Institution Equities.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ronak Sarda, Systematix Shares & Stocks (India) Ltd., Research Division - VP of Auto, Auto Ancillary

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Soumitra Bhattacharya, Bosch Limited - MD, Regional President of Bosch Group India & Director

The second part I want to share is along with supply chain management, India will face a major labor issue. And the third and last point, and this is not for Bosch Limited, and I'll come to Bosch Limited and hand over, automotive industry relies on Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3. One of the chain breaks down, then the OEMs can't deliver the vehicles. Lastly, for Bosch India, we do not employ a single contract labor on the shop floor. And right now, our employees, either white collar or blue collar, are not the main concern. Our main concern is safety and health, and we have opened up all our units. And we are starting safely with 15%, 20%, and we'll ramp up and do what is necessary from the market demand and a customer demand. And we believe that we will manage. Now on the ecosystem, on our sub-suppliers, our CFO will answer on the steps being taken.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. C. Srinivasan, Bosch Limited - CFO & Executive Director

However, it's also important to understand that our supplier base is distributed all over India, both in the north, west and the south. And many of these suppliers are also in red zones, are in containment zone. And as our MD just said, even if one part is missing, then the whole component cannot be supplied. And we also face challenges because many of our suppliers have migrant labor, who, after the lockdown was lifted, have gone back home. So at the moment, some of them have started on single shift, but if they have to move on to double shift, then they will require labor. And from that point of view, new labor may have to be recruited.

So we have been working very closely with our supplier base, including standard operating procedures, including assisting them and ramping up and what protocols need to be followed on health and safety, thermal scanning and all of that, guidelines have been issued, handbooks have been issued. So from that point of view, we are having regular weekly calls with our supplier base to really assist them in ramp-up, but there are some challenges remain with respect to, one, on the demand side; and secondly, on the labor side. And we do expect that the ramp up will be slow. But from our side, full efforts are on to ensure that we are able to ramp up.

As far as imports from China are concerned, I think China has already ramped up quite well. In between, there were some bottlenecks on logistics, but over a period of time, that is also being sorted out.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ronak Sarda, Systematix Shares & Stocks (India) Ltd., Research Division - VP of Auto, Auto Ancillary

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unlikely to be an issue.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ronak Sarda, Systematix Shares & Stocks (India) Ltd., Research Division - VP of Auto, Auto Ancillary

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. C. Srinivasan, Bosch Limited - CFO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ronak Sarda, Systematix Shares & Stocks (India) Ltd., Research Division - VP of Auto, Auto Ancillary

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You have to speak a little louder, [Sandeep] (sic) [Ronak].

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ronak Sarda, Systematix Shares & Stocks (India) Ltd., Research Division - VP of Auto, Auto Ancillary

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. C. Srinivasan, Bosch Limited - CFO & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from the line of [Deep Manda] from Nippon India Mutual Fund.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Prateek Poddar, Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited - Research Analyst - Investment Equity

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Soumitra Bhattacharya, Bosch Limited - MD, Regional President of Bosch Group India & Director

Now this will continue, and that's why we've also provided for. Of course, it's a sustainable system. Of course, you are already seeing the benefits now in these quarters, and this will continue. So -- because it's not a onetime effort. And more importantly, what we are doing, I mentioned to you that we are also trying to improve our focus, and I gave you that example on BS-VI on the growth and content per vehicle through our core areas, in our adjacencies and including in the new business areas.

So it's not just transformation at cost level. It's also transformation at the top line level. And this you will see unfolding, and it's not just at 1 quarter it ends. You will see it unfolding in 2020, '21. You will see it even more in '21, '22. So summary is we want to bounce back in the next 3 years at a rate faster than the industry level.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Prateek Poddar, Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited - Research Analyst - Investment Equity

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Soumitra Bhattacharya, Bosch Limited - MD, Regional President of Bosch Group India & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from the line of Jinesh Gandhi from Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jinesh K. Gandhi, Motilal Oswal Securities Limited, Research Division - SVP of Equity Research

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Soumitra Bhattacharya, Bosch Limited - MD, Regional President of Bosch Group India & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jinesh K. Gandhi, Motilal Oswal Securities Limited, Research Division - SVP of Equity Research

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Soumitra Bhattacharya, Bosch Limited - MD, Regional President of Bosch Group India & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jinesh K. Gandhi, Motilal Oswal Securities Limited, Research Division - SVP of Equity Research

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Soumitra Bhattacharya, Bosch Limited - MD, Regional President of Bosch Group India & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jan-Oliver Röhrl, Bosch Limited - Joint MD, CTO, EVP of Powertrain Solutions, Member of Management Board & Executive Director

But I think it is noticeable to remark that one of the biggest acquisitions, single acquisitions that we had this year was linked to a hybrid vehicle, which will come to India, also under the header of BS-VI. Yes? So as we are not limiting ourselves to one technology or favoring one technology only, we are very open. And that is including, of course, let's say, alternate sources of powertrain solutions and including, in that case, also hybrids.

This is related to the on-highway part of it. But one must not forget that we have changes as well in the off-highway world. And this is just coming in also end of this year, in October. And the biggest, let's say, acquisition target for us in this year is specifically in the off-highway world and coming back to, let's say, also the announcement from the Finance Minister and Prime Minister Modi with regards to the stimulus package, which is focusing quite a bit on agriculture. I think we can, let's say, support here the agriculture boost and doubling the farmers' income with technology also related to powertrain solution and help the mechanization of, let's say, the farmers' land.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Soumitra Bhattacharya, Bosch Limited - MD, Regional President of Bosch Group India & Director

It's only 12% to 15% of this whole challenge on particulate matter, which comes from vehicles and old vehicles. And to end, that was the reason why the industry as well as Bosch had suggested as technology-agnostic, let's implement the scrappage policy to take out 8 lakh vehicles, which are 20 years old.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jan-Oliver Röhrl, Bosch Limited - Joint MD, CTO, EVP of Powertrain Solutions, Member of Management Board & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Soumitra Bhattacharya, Bosch Limited - MD, Regional President of Bosch Group India & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jinesh K. Gandhi, Motilal Oswal Securities Limited, Research Division - SVP of Equity Research

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Soumitra Bhattacharya, Bosch Limited - MD, Regional President of Bosch Group India & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. And sir, you touched upon...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Let's give a chance to other colleagues, Jinesh, now.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from the line of Pramod Amthe from CIMB.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pramod Amthe, CIMB Research - Head of India Research

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jan-Oliver Röhrl, Bosch Limited - Joint MD, CTO, EVP of Powertrain Solutions, Member of Management Board & Executive Director

So this is for the years to come. It's not limited here to 2020 only but also 2021, '22 and then '23. The acquisitions have just started now for the stage 2 BS-VI RDE, which is kicking in 2023. This is, by the way, something which the automotive industry, of course, is also still needing. We are relying on a firm policy in India and, let's say, 2 to 3 years now has done a very good job in that and also astonished the automotive world with the precision of introduction dates. And I just can hope and wish all the policymakers that they continue on that path. The next thing to really target would be the CO2 and having clear ideas on what plans, on what the CO2 target would be for the years to come.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pramod Amthe, CIMB Research - Head of India Research

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Soumitra Bhattacharya, Bosch Limited - MD, Regional President of Bosch Group India & Director

So in summary, we still believe that the midterm, both India and we will bounce back. And in the long run, India is still a sweet spot in the world. In the short run, we are going to go through a very, very tough time, all of us.

We have the last 2 questions, Jayaraj, from the colleagues?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, sir, we'll take only one more follow-up.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from the line of Sonal Gupta from UBS Securities.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sonal Gupta, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Director and Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We told you, it's a 100% subsidiary of Bosch Limited.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sonal Gupta, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Director and Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jan-Oliver Röhrl, Bosch Limited - Joint MD, CTO, EVP of Powertrain Solutions, Member of Management Board & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Due to time constraints, that was the last question. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Annamalai Jayaraj for closing comments.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Annamalai Jayaraj, Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Director & Deputy Head of Research

Soumitra Bhattacharya, Bosch Limited - MD, Regional President of Bosch Group India & Director [66]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Soumitra Bhattacharya, Bosch Limited - MD, Regional President of Bosch Group India & Director