Edited Transcript of BKE earnings conference call or presentation 13-Mar-20 2:00pm GMT

Q4 2019 Buckle Inc Earnings Call

KEARNEY Mar 30, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Buckle Inc earnings conference call or presentation Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2:00:00pm GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Corporate Participants

* Dennis H. Nelson

The Buckle, Inc. - President, CEO & Director

* Kelli D. Molczyk

The Buckle, Inc. - VP of Women’s Merchandising

* Robert M. Carlberg

The Buckle, Inc. - SVP of Men's Merchandising

* Thomas B. Heacock

The Buckle, Inc. - Senior VP of Finance, Treasurer, CFO & Director

Conference Call Participants

* Steven Louis Marotta

CL King & Associates, Inc., Research Division - MD & Director of Research

* Tiffany Ann Kanaga

Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Associate

Presentation

Operator [1]

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Buckle's fourth quarter earnings release conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.

And members of Buckle's management on the call today are Dennis Nelson, President and CEO; Tom Heacock, Senior Vice President of Finance, Treasurer and CFO; Kelli Molczyk, Vice President of Women's Merchandising; Bob Carlberg, Senior Vice President of Men's Merchandising; and Brady Fritz, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.

As they review the operating results for the fourth quarter, which ended February 1, 2020, they would like to reiterate their policy of not giving future sales or earnings guidance and have the following safe harbor statement, which can be found under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements made by the company involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on factors which may be beyond the company's control. Accordingly, the company's future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

Additionally, the company does not authorize the reproduction or dissemination of transcripts or audio recordings of the company's quarterly conference calls without its express written consent. Any unauthorized reproductions or recordings of the call should not be relied upon as the information may be inaccurate.

With that, I'll turn the conference over to Mr. Dennis Nelson, President and CEO. Please go ahead, sir.

Dennis H. Nelson, The Buckle, Inc. - President, CEO & Director [2]

Good morning, and thank you for joining us. Before we turn it over to Tom to walk through the financial results for the quarter, I want to take this opportunity to thank all our outstanding teammates for their hard work and contributions during the past year. Our strong operating results during the quarter, which included comparable store sales growth of 3.3% and 270 basis points of operating margin expansion, completed a positive fiscal year and have us well positioned heading into 2020. These results are a testament to the commitment and dedication of our many talented teammates to our mission of creating the most enjoyable shopping experience for our guests.

The fourth quarter highlights included 160 basis points of merchandise margin improvement, as both our men's and women's merchandising teams did an outstanding job of providing for our guests with a unique and exclusive selection of both branded and private label merchandise across several product categories, allowing us to reduce markdowns and improve the sell-through rate for the regular-priced product.

We also did a nice job of managing operating expenses during the quarter, including a 75 basis point reduction in store labor expense. Even with the reduced payroll, our sales team continues to provide best-in-class service to our guests, making us their favorite specialty store.

And with that, I'll turn it over to Tom.

Thomas B. Heacock, The Buckle, Inc. - Senior VP of Finance, Treasurer, CFO & Director [3]

Good morning. Our March 13, 2020 press release reported that net income for the 13-week fourth quarter ended February 1, 2020, was $47 million or $0.96 per share on a diluted basis, which compares to net income of $41.1 million or $0.84 per share on a diluted basis for the prior year 13-week fourth quarter, which ended February 2, 2019.

Year-to-date, net income for the 52-week period ended February 1, 2020, was $104.4 million or $2.14 per share on a diluted basis compared to net income of $95.6 million or $1.97 per share on a diluted basis for the prior year 52-week fiscal year, which ended February 2, 2019.

Net sales for the 13-week fourth quarter increased 2.5% to $271 million compared to net sales of $264.4 million for the prior year 13-week fourth quarter. Comparable store sales for the quarter increased 3.3% in comparison to the same 13-week period in the prior year, and online sales increased 7.5% to $36.4 million.

Year-to-date, net sales increased 1.7% to $900.3 million for the 52-week fiscal year ended February 1, 2020, compared to net sales of $885.5 million for the prior year 52-week fiscal period ended February 2, 2019. Comparable store sales for the year were up 2.2% in comparison to the same 52-week period in the prior year, and online sales for the year increased 6.9% to $110.8 million.

For the quarter, UPTs increased approximately 0.5%, the average unit retail decreased approximately 1% and the average transaction value decreased about 0.5%. Year-to-date, UPTs increased approximately 2%, the average unit retail decreased approximately 2.5% and the average transaction value decreased approximately 0.5%.

Gross margin for the quarter was 47.4%, up 150 basis points from 45.9% in the prior year fourth quarter. The year-over-year increase was the result of 160 basis point improvement in merchandise margin, partially offset by a 10 basis point increase in occupancy, buying and distribution costs. For the year-to-date period, gross margin was 41.9%, up approximately 60 basis points from 41.3% for the same period last year. The increase was the result of a 40 basis point improvement in merchandise margins, along with a 20 basis point improvement in occupancy, buying and distribution costs.

Selling expenses, as a percentage of net sales for the quarter, were 21.4% compared to 21.8% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. The fourth quarter improvement is primarily attributable to a 55 basis point improvement in total store compensation expense, offset by increases in online fulfillment and certain other selling expenses. Year-to-date, selling expenses were 22.7% of net sales compared to 22.8% in fiscal 2018. The full year improvement was due to a 15 basis point improvement in store compensation expense, offset by increases in online fulfillment and certain other selling expenses.

General and administrative expenses for the quarter were 3.9% of net sales compared to 4.7% of net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. And for the year-to-date period, G&A expenses were 4.6% of sales compared to 4.9% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.

Our operating margin for the quarter was 22.1% compared to 19.4% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. And for the full year, our operating margin was 14.6% compared to 13.6% for the same period last year. Other income for the quarter was $1.8 million, which compares to $1.9 million for the fourth quarter in 2018. And other income for the year-to-date period was $6.2 million compared to $5.7 million last year.

Income tax expense, as a percentage of pretax net income for the quarter, was 23.8% compared to 22.6% for the fourth quarter last year, bringing fourth quarter net income to $47 million for fiscal 2019 compared to $41.1 million for fiscal 2018. Year-to-date income tax expense was 24.2% of pretax net income compared to 24.5% for fiscal 2018, bringing full year net income to $104.4 million for fiscal 2019 compared to $95.6 million in 2018.

Our press release also included a balance sheet as of February 1, 2020, which included the following: inventory of $121.3 million, which was down approximately 3% from inventory of $125.2 million at the end of fiscal 2018; and total cash and investments of $249.4 million, which was after payment of $112.9 million in dividends during the year and compares to $238.8 million at the end of 2018. At quarter end, inventory on a comparable store basis was down approximately 1.5%, and total markdown inventory was lower compared to last year. We ended the quarter with $113.8 million in fixed assets net of accumulated depreciation.

Our capital expenditures for the quarter were $1.8 million and depreciation expense was $5.8 million. For the year-to-date period, capital expenditures were $7.3 million and depreciation expense was $23.8 million. Year-to-date capital spending is broken down as follows: $6.4 million for store build-out, remodeling and technology upgrades, and $0.9 million for capital spending at the home office and distribution center.

During the quarter, we opened 1 new Buckle Youth store in Twin Falls, Idaho, completed 2 full remodeling projects and closed 2 stores, bringing our year-to-date count to 2 new stores, 5 full remodels and 4 store closures. For fiscal 2020, we have 1 new store and 2 new Buckle Youth stores planned and anticipate completing 4 full remodels. By season, we anticipate 1 remodel completed for spring, 1 for summer, 1 before back-to-school and 1 before holiday.

So far in 2020, we have also closed 2 stores with no additional closings planned at this time. Based on current plans, we expect our capital expenditures for 2020 to be in the range of $7 million to $10 million, which includes both planned store projects and IT investments. Buckle ended the year with 448 retail stores in 42 states compared to 450 stores in 42 states at the end of fiscal 2018.

And now I'll turn it over to Kelli Molczyk, Vice President of Women's Merchandising.

Kelli D. Molczyk, The Buckle, Inc. - VP of Women’s Merchandising [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Tom. I'd like to start by highlighting the performance of our women's merchandise categories for the quarter. Women's merchandise sales for the fiscal quarter were up approximately 7.5% against the prior year fiscal quarter. Average denim price points decreased from $76.65 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 to $76 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. For the quarter, our women's business was approximately 43.5% of net sales, which was consistent with the same quarter a year ago. And average women's price points decreased about 0.5% from $43.75 to $43.50.

For the quarter, women's product saw some nice increases in key categories. Denim performance improved, largely driven by increased inclusivity within our fit selection, our breadth of brands and looks, and the reduction of markdown inventory. The team has done a nice job of continuing to focus on exclusivity first within our selection, whether that be through our private label brands or development with outside brand partners, which continues to drive traffic to our stores as well as dot-com.

Sweaters once again drove the largest gains in our tops assortment, while our knit selection remains strong with continued guest preferences around moderate price points, simply stated fashion, supersoft fabrics and easy-to-wear, easy-to-pair silhouettes. For accessories, our varying selection in belts, fragrance, hats, hair and specialty bracelets drove unit sales as well as dollars in the department. And for footwear, our casual assortment, alongside our functional and fashion boot mix, was well received throughout the quarter.

I continue to be proud of our team's management of inventory, especially to come off of a more promotional time period for retail with a reduction in markdown inventory. In addition, we continue to improve our sell-throughs in key categories, while working with cleaner inventory levels.

With the start of a fresh year and season, the response to the women's newness in products has been well received by our stores and guests. We look forward to a new year and the opportunities in stores and online for our women's business. The market continues to evolve, which is encouraging, and we have a very talented and passionate team working hard to deliver the best for our Buckle guests.

And with that, I'll turn it over to Bob Carlberg, Senior Vice President of Men's Merchandising, to discuss the performance of our men's merchandise category.

Robert M. Carlberg, The Buckle, Inc. - SVP of Men's Merchandising [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Kelli. Men's merchandise sales for the fiscal quarter were up 3% in comparison to the prior year fiscal quarter. Average denim price points decreased from $83.20 in the fourth quarter of fiscal '18 to $82.80 in the fourth quarter of fiscal '19. For the quarter, our men's business was approximately 56.5% of net sales, which was consistent with the same quarter a year ago. And average men's price points decreased approximately 1.5% from $52.45 to $51.60.

I'm proud of the way our team has continued to design, develop and deliver high-quality and unique merchandise. The fourth quarter marked the ninth consecutive quarter of expansion in our men's business. Categories of particular strength were casuals, outerwear, accessories, footwear and youth. Denim and button fronts were flat with sweaters having a slight but planned decrease.

We did very little discounting during the quarter, resulting in continued strong margins. Inventory is in good shape, and in some cases, slightly better than planned. We are happy with the amount of markdown needed to clear fall and holiday goods in January and February, which will allow us to keep fresh as we head into fall '20. Initial spring deliveries towards the end of December and January had an encouraging start and good comments from our sales team and guests.

Now turning to results on a combined basis. Accessory sales for the fiscal quarter were up approximately 6.5% against the prior year fiscal quarter, and footwear sales were up about 28.5%. These 2 categories accounted for approximately 9.5% and 8.5%, respectively, of fourth quarter net sales. This compares to 9% and 7% for each in the fourth quarter of fiscal '18.

Average accessory price points were down approximately 4%, and average footwear price points were down about 10%. Again, on a combined basis for the quarter, denim accounted for approximately 44% of sales and tops accounted for approximately 31.5%. This compares to 45% and 32% for each in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.

On -- our private label business continued to grow and represented approximately 43.5% of sales for the quarter and 39% for the year. Excuse me, I also wanted to mention combined basis for the quarter, denim accounted for approximately 44% -- oh, we did that. I apologize.

And with that, we welcome your questions. Thank you.

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

(Operator Instructions) And first on the line, we have Tiffany Kanaga with Deutsche Bank.

Tiffany Ann Kanaga, Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Associate [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Given your sourcing exposure to China, can you talk to what you're currently seeing at your manufacturing partners over there? And what kind of delays or impacts from a supply chain perspective you might expect as we move through the year?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dennis H. Nelson, The Buckle, Inc. - President, CEO & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, presently, we're seeing maybe 1 to 4 weeks delay, depending on the product, from China on both the men's and the ladies, probably predominantly in the denim categories. And in the gals' tops, we're seeing similar delays as well. But our partners, as last year, working with us through the tariff situation, I think are doing a good job in addressing the needs the best everybody can to temper the impact of the coronavirus.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tiffany Ann Kanaga, Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Associate [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

As a follow-up question, we see a number of other retailers discuss slowing in-store trends in recent days. Can you give any color around what you're seeing with respect to mall traffic as well as your online trends as consumers are beginning to change their behaviors due to the coronavirus? And additionally, can you talk to any measures you might be taking in preparation for any sustained slowdown at the mall?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dennis H. Nelson, The Buckle, Inc. - President, CEO & Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, we don't comment on the future or give out updates on that. We just do these sales reports monthly. But we are continuing to work with our partners and stay in touch with the deliveries and working on product and staying in close contact for planning for the future if need be any changes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) And we'll go to the line of Steve Marotta with CL King & Associates.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Steven Louis Marotta, CL King & Associates, Inc., Research Division - MD & Director of Research [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Can you remind us what your aggregate exposure to China is as a percent of COGS, say, in the last fiscal year or even on a run rate basis, if that's preferable?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dennis H. Nelson, The Buckle, Inc. - President, CEO & Director [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I don't know if I have a set percent. In the ladies' side, I would say, a lot of our brands and vendors are continuing to explore other sourcing outside of China. We are still pretty dependent on gals' denim out of China as we've tried some of the other countries and have not been able to achieve the quality and fit that we need in the ladies' merchandise.

And Bob, do you want to comment on the men's sourcing?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert M. Carlberg, The Buckle, Inc. - SVP of Men's Merchandising [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. We did start to diversify sourcing about 5 or 6 years ago. We do have denim being made in 3 other countries. And in those cases, deliveries are on time and in some cases, they were to deliver early, which helps us mitigate the China challenge. One other thing that we do on the sourcing is we ask it to be ship-ready before CNY. That's been in the past to take care of the lag of delivery from CNY, but it helped in this year because when the production workers were the main reason that they didn't come back, but the office workers to pack and ship. So that mitigated the delivery challenges that other people had.

Steven Louis Marotta, CL King & Associates, Inc., Research Division - MD & Director of Research [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And can you also update us on where you stand digitally? What are the most recently completed initiatives? And what do you expect to complete this year?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dennis H. Nelson, The Buckle, Inc. - President, CEO & Director [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, in the fourth quarter, we started doing ship from store and that had a nice impact on our e-com business. And we're continuing to work on that as well. And with our e-com, IT team and our marketing director now have several initiatives to improve our e-com site and our social. And so we're looking forward to seeing that happen here in the next few months.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And we do have a follow-up from Tiffany Kanaga.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tiffany Ann Kanaga, Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Associate [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

With oil having taking again a sharp [renounce] and considering your geographic footprint, would you remind us what trends you've historically seen with respect to your sales or traffic when oil has moved dramatically?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dennis H. Nelson, The Buckle, Inc. - President, CEO & Director [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, I'm not sure I can recall that far back, but it seems like the -- there is some effect in certain markets, but I think less so now than maybe several years ago when it was very dependent on the oil business, and it seems like the Houston market and different ones have diversified. So I think it would have a little bit of a less effect in the majority of those oil markets than it used to be.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

To the presenters, no further questions in queue.

Thomas B. Heacock, The Buckle, Inc. - Senior VP of Finance, Treasurer, CFO & Director [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

If there are no further questions, Joe, we can wrap up the call, and we thank everybody for their participation, and we wish everyone a wonderful rest of the day and a great weekend. Thank you very much.

Operator [17]

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude your conference for today. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.