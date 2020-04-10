Edited Transcript of BGSF earnings conference call or presentation 12-Mar-20 8:30pm GMT

Q4 2019 BG Staffing Inc Earnings Call

PLANO Apr 10, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of BG Staffing Inc earnings conference call or presentation Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 8:30:00pm GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Scroll to continue with content Ad

================================================================================

Corporate Participants

================================================================================

* Beth A. Garvey

BG Staffing, Inc. - CEO & President

* Dan Hollenbach

BG Staffing, Inc. - CFO & Secretary

* Terri MacInnis

Bibicoff & Macinnis, Inc. - VP of IR

================================================================================

Conference Call Participants

================================================================================

* George Melas-Kyriazi

MKH Management Company, LLC - President

* Howard Allen Halpern

Taglich Brothers, Inc., Research Division - Senior Equity Analyst

* Jeffrey Michael Martin

Roth Capital Partners, LLC, Research Division - Director of Research & Senior Research Analyst

* Michael Nicholas Taglich

Taglich Brothers, Inc. - Co-Founder, President & Chairman

* Darryl Davis

- Private Investor

================================================================================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the BG Staffing Year-end Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Terri MacInnis, Vice President of Investor Relations at Bibicoff & MacInnis. Please go ahead.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Story continues

Terri MacInnis, Bibicoff & Macinnis, Inc. - VP of IR [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Savis. It's my pleasure to welcome you to the BG Staffing conference call to discuss Q4 and year-end financial and operating results and a progress report on the company's business strategy. With me today on our call is Beth Garvey, President and CEO; and Dan Hollenbach, Chief Financial Officer. A question-and-answer session will follow their prepared remarks.

A copy of this morning's news release announcing the company's financial results as well as the Form 10-K are available in the Investor Relations section on BG's website at bgstaffing.com. Our call today is being webcast live and recorded. A replay will be available later today on the company's website and will remain available for at least 90 days following the call.

Our discussions today include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by BGSF based on and are made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The company's actual results could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties, including those listed in Item 1A of the company's annual report on Form 10-K and in the company's other filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

All risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the company to control, and in many cases, the company cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this call. And BGSF assumes no obligation to update these statements publicly, even if new information becomes available in the future.

This broadcast is covered by U.S. copyright laws, and any use or rebroadcast of all or any portion of this conference call may only be done with the company's expressed written permission.

During our call, we will discuss some non-GAAP measures, which we use for internal evaluation and to report the results of the business as useful information to management, our Board of Directors and investors about our operating activities and business trends related to our financial condition and results of operations.

Additionally, the financial covenants in BGSF's credit agreement are based on adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement GAAP financial information and should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for or as superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please see today's earnings release on Form 10-K posted on the company's website. It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Dan Hollenbach, Chief Financial Officer. Dan?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dan Hollenbach, BG Staffing, Inc. - CFO & Secretary [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Terri, and good afternoon to everyone. We appreciate your interest in BGSF. First, I'd like to address the recent stock market volatility and the decline in our stock price. As we're all painfully aware, the markets are being materially impacted by both the coronavirus pandemic and oil production pricing and production issues.

We do track our stock alongside many of our peers. And unfortunately, we have all been impacted negatively by the decline in our sector over the past 3 months. Despite strong job market growth over the last 3 months, we are diligently vigilant, I can't say that. We are really working on monitoring the uncertainty in the market around the impact and the duration of the coronavirus outbreak. Our fiscal 2019 results do not include any material impact from the virus.

The impact of the outbreak on the labor market will depend, among other things, on the length of time it disrupts economic activity. The effect over the next few months may be reflected in a drop in hours worked and reduced hiring. However, if the disruption continues longer then the impacted companies are likely to reduce their workforce, including layoffs, especially those unable to work remotely. We've outlined these risks and uncertainties in our annual report on Form 10-K filed earlier today.

It seems like too early to have visibility about the potential impact from disruptions to the labor market and business operations. No determination of the impact on our financial condition or results of operations can be made at this time. We continue to be in close contact with our team members, client partners and field talent while watchfully monitoring this fluid situation. Beth will chat a little bit more about this later.

We are pleased with the growth of BGSF top line numbers and our initiatives started for 2019 -- in '19. And I would like to start by taking a moment to acknowledge all of our team members at each of our BGSF business units for their hard work and dedication to our company's continued success and strong gross profit margin.

Their contributions are vitally important and we are very proud of the job they continue to do for us. We welcome our new team members at L.J. Kushner and EdgeRock Technology Partners and are confident they will add to our growth story in 2020 and beyond.

I'd also like to take a minute to congratulate Beth Garvey on the 4 awards we received since the end of Q3. Beth is recognized as the leader in the Staffing Industry Analysts, or SIA's, Global Power 150 Women in staffing. Also in D CEO Magazine's Dallas 500 most powerful business leaders in Dallas-Fort Worth and was one of the women of the year honored by The Family Place, Texas Trailblazer award.

Most recently, we were proud that Beth was also named to the SIA 2020 Staffing 100 list. Great work, Beth. We here at BGS appreciate what an outstanding job Beth does for us and it's great to see her acknowledged outside of our company.

As a reminder, BGS operates 3 segments currently through 83 offices, 15 onsite locations servicing 43 states and the District of Columbia. Our real estate segment opened 7 new offices in 2019. Beth will discuss our plans for 2020 in her remarks.

I will review our financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019. Before turning the call over to Beth for her comments on the reporting periods just ended, in addition to our company's strategy and execution, outlook on the current industry conditions and our plans for 2020 and beyond. A more complete discussion of our 2019 financial condition and results of operations, including segment information is included in our annual report on Form 10-K.

And now for the numbers. Revenues for Q4 2019 were $72.3 million, up 0.4%, just under 0.5% from Q4 2018, while gross profit increased $0.5 million, up 2.6%. Our gross profit percentage of 26.6% was up from 26% for the fourth quarter of '18. Both our Real Estate and Professional segments had growth led by our Real Estate group at 11.3%.

Net income for Q4 '19 was $2.7 million or $0.26 per diluted share compared with net income of $4.8 million or $0.47 per diluted share for Q4 2018. Q4 '19 included transaction fees and IT road map expenses, $655,000 greater than last year. Additionally, Q4 '18 was bolstered by a $1.6 million gain on contingent consideration. Finally, our tax rate in 2019 was 28.8%, while 18.9% in 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 '19 was $6.3 million, slightly lower than $6.4 million in '18. Adjusted EPS in '19 decreased to $0.37 versus $0.41 in '18, both impacted by the decrease in the Light Industrial segment contribution for the quarter versus last year.

Turning to year-end results. Revenues for 2019 were $294.3 million, an increase of $7.5 million or 2.6% compared with 2018. Both our Real Estate and Professional segments had growth led by Real Estate at 11%. For the year, gross profit increased $4.1 million or 5.3% to $80.7 million. And gross profit percentage increased to 27.4% compared with 26.7% last year.

We reported net income of $13.2 million or $1.28 per diluted share for 2019 compared with net income of $17.5 million or $1.79 per diluted share in '18. '19 included transaction fees and IT road map expenses, $647,000 greater than last year. Additionally, '18 was bolstered by $3.8 million in gains on contingent consideration and an effective tax rate of 18% versus 24.5% for 2019.

Our 2 acquisitions had combined revenues of approximately $43 million in 2019, none of which is included in our 2019 results. Adjusted EBITDA for the year was $26.6 million or 9% of revenues in '19 compared with $27.1 million or 9.4% of revenues in 2018.

Adjusted EPS in '19 decreased to $1.67 from $1.79 in '18. Primarily due to the decrease in the light industrial contribution for the year versus last year as well as increases in our home office support team related to HR and IT headcount that we added this year.

Our SG&A expenses increased approximately $5.1 million or 10% over 2018, due primarily to our growth in the Real Estate segment, which comprised $2.3 million of the increase or 13%, consistent with the revenue growth and office expansion in that segment. We also had $721,000 related to the IT road map initiative started this year. A breakout of our SG&A by major group is included in the management discussion section of our annual report on Form 10-K.

Our effective income tax rate was 24.5% for 2019 compared with 18% for 2018. Contributing to the lower tax rate in '18 was the deduction attributable to the cancellation of outstanding stock options held by our Chairman, in connection with the company's successful public stock offering in May of '18. We currently estimate a 24.5% effective rate for 2020.

We continue to generate robust operating cash flows as a result of our strong balance sheet, effective working capital management and solid earnings, allowing us to reduce operating debt, while at the same time keep returning capital to our shareholders in the form of regular quarterly dividends, currently set at $0.30 per share, an approximate yield of 11% as of today's close. We have now paid a quarterly dividend for 21 consecutive quarters.

Our debt to pro forma adjusted trailing 12-month EBITDA at the end of 2019 was slightly over 1 at 1.02. Adjusted for the EdgeRock acquisition, debt-to-pro-forma-adjusted EBITDA, trailing 12 months EBITDA -- sorry, at year-end was 1.53. Explanations of our use and reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA to net income as well as adjusted EPS are available in our latest annual report on Form 10-K and in our earnings release, both of which are available on our website. This completes our financial review and I now turn the call over to Beth.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Beth A. Garvey, BG Staffing, Inc. - CEO & President [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Dan. Good afternoon, everyone. Despite the volatility in today's choppy stock market, I'm happy you're joining us for our review in the 2019 operating results and our overall performance.

I'm pleased to note that in 2019, organic revenue growth continued as we grew gross profit and successfully expanded our cross-sell efforts. I continue to be incredibly proud of the team's hard work, including the continued implementation of our technology road map and our successful market expansion with the addition of 7 new offices in 2019, which helped to drive our success.

I'd like to update you on the progress of our 3 2019 initiatives, which we discussed in last quarter's call. As a reminder, they are the entry into the California market, our technology enhancement and building a company culture supporting our overall values and corporate citizenship efforts.

We opened our first BG Multifamily sales office in California late in Q1 and I'm happy to report that the business is doing well and continues to meet our targeted plan. Our 2020 goal is to open 2 additional offices in that state for the Real Estate division and we are closely monitoring any kind of impact that coronavirus may have in the markets that we've identified.

In addition, our IT expansion is on track with 4 of our specialty brands building in California as well. Our ongoing technology enhancement initiative continues to be on target. Of our 26 projects, we have completed 10 and have 10 in current production.

The initiative with the biggest impact to our stakeholders is the new website that includes capabilities for client onboarding, which will be going live at the end of this month, followed by the automated time card collection process that we'll be launching in June.

This investment in leveraging technology will benefit our team in evaluating a wide range of significant metrics and processes. It transforms our performance, increases our value proposition and drives operational efficiencies to lower our cost to serve. Also, we believe the efficiencies we gain will boost performance, improve the overall customer experience and increase talent and client loyalty.

Company culture and its role in our corporate citizen efforts also remains a focus. We strive to continue to build a people-centric culture with the moral concept to attract the best in the industry. Over the last 12 months, we have restructured our health benefits, resulting in a decrease in cost to the company as well as to our team members. We rolled out [tight] maternity, paternal and short-term disability as well as 2 paid volunteer days a year, so our team members can support the causes that are important to them.

In addition, we are offering a tuition reimbursement plan supporting the team's education and certification efforts. In 2020, we're launching the BG Green Team to address environmental issues as well as the diversity and inclusion effort led by our VP of People.

On the M&A front, even after making 2 acquisitions in the last 4 months, our pipeline is still very full and active. Staffing industry M&A activity in 2019, as reported by Houlihan Lokey saw a total of 144 Staffing transactions, up from 139 in 2018.

Our acquisition focus has remained in the Professional segment due to the growth efficiency of our Real Estate division. However, if they were to have -- see something that come up in California in the Real Estate sector, we would definitely take a look at it.

On the subject of acquisitions, in December of 2019, we acquired L.J. Kushner and Associates, a record leader in information and cybersecurity retained search. We've long appreciated the increasing demand for cybersecurity-related services across virtually all of our recruitment verticals.

The addition of this operation supports our vision of the future and allows us to provide a more holistic solution to our client partners. We're in the early stages of an ongoing integration with the goal of building on a complementary consulting practice with this group.

In February, we further extended our service offerings with the acquisition of EdgeRock Technology Department -- Partners, our 11th acquisition since 2009. EdgeRock is a leader in IT consulting and managed services and has a very strong internal training platform that will allow us to bring in top college recruits giving them training and improved paths for the future. I'm happy to also report we are already appreciating many great synergies within this group, including early cross-sell activity.

Turning toward our industry outlook for 2020, which -- the U.S. temporary penetration rate was 2% in December of 2019, above its average of 1.85% since 2000. The strong February jobs report noted employers added 273,000 positions before the coronavirus outright began to sweep the nation. Labor Department reported last week that the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, matching a 50-year low.

Staffing industry analyst job report from earlier this week noted that in February, temporary health services lost 3,300 jobs in a month. And the temp staff penetration rate slid to 1.93% and its lowest level since 2013.

While no one can know the length or depth of this COVID-19 health crisis, I have confidence in our company and our team's ability to adapt and emerge from this emergency and the subsequent business and economic outcome. Notwithstanding these unknown consequences, my own very guarded optimism is supported by the healthy fourth quarter operating results, ongoing customer demand and a vision for our company into the future.

I'm proud of our team and very pleased that we reported 26.6% consolidated quarterly gross profit, our 11th consecutive quarter with consolidated gross profit percentages in excess of 25%, which I'm pleased to point out is outstanding for our industry.

We continue to make strides in our mission to build value and grow revenue while realizing benefits from cross-sales, growth in our new markets, our new acquisition partners and our technology initiatives. And now I'll turn the call back over to the operator to begin the Q&A.

================================================================================

Questions and Answers

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Our first question comes from Jeff Martin with Roth Capital Partners.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jeffrey Michael Martin, Roth Capital Partners, LLC, Research Division - Director of Research & Senior Research Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you for hosting the call during a very challenging time for all of us here. Wanted to get a sense of what some of your clients are saying, what you're hearing from them and what some of the responses that you may be contemplating or enacting as a result of kind of the environment that everybody is facing today?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Beth A. Garvey, BG Staffing, Inc. - CEO & President [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Great question. When we first -- this situation first started rearing its head, I immediately went into the team and started having them ask questions divisionally about how -- what the impact could be?

In the Professional division, most of the clients we're hearing that they realize business has to continue to go. They're all very much open to working remotely. We have our largest client actually that just sent a notice out yesterday that said that they would be doing remote next week and all of our people are going with them and they're supplying all of the resources to be able to do that.

In addition to that, we've been working with our IT department to be able to go in and be able to deploy resources, computers, printers, screens, along those lines, in the event we have people in the Professional division that need to be able to -- where we need to be able to supply equipment. So they are launched up and ready to go to be able to meet that need as well.

In the Real Estate division, I talked to the division President. She feels like they will be fine because people, if they do have to be home, they're going to be home and that's what they do. They hang out in their apartments and so she feels like they're going to be fine from that sector. She feels like there could be some interesting things in the Talent side for commercial buildings. But right now, we have not seen anything along those lines.

And then in the Light Industrial group, the only thing we're seeing right now is a little bit of slowdown from any of the supply chain that has come in from China. And what that has done is just resulted in some of our customers who typically worked a lot overtime, they're kind of working normal hours right now while that supply chain gets ramped back up.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jeffrey Michael Martin, Roth Capital Partners, LLC, Research Division - Director of Research & Senior Research Analyst [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Does this disrupt your ability to continue with your IT improvement plan? Does it put things on hold at all? Or are you able to continue to move forward with that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Beth A. Garvey, BG Staffing, Inc. - CEO & President [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right now, no. But I think that a lot of these things that we're doing in the technology side will help reinforce us if we do end up having to go full on work-from-home. So that -- a lot of those things right now help support that initiative. And I think that there's no reason for us to stop at this point.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dan Hollenbach, BG Staffing, Inc. - CFO & Secretary [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We will look at initiatives that have not started and determine whether we can -- depending on what happens over the next 2 to 3 or 4 months, whether we can push those out to delay that cost as part of an initiative that Beth is leading now and especially over the next couple of days with our leadership team.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Beth A. Garvey, BG Staffing, Inc. - CEO & President [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We've gone through with all of these leadership teams, saying, "Hey, this is where we are today, but worst-case scenario, how would you respond." And so we're putting together a business continuity plan right now and how we would respond to something in the event that it becomes a little bit more severe.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jeffrey Michael Martin, Roth Capital Partners, LLC, Research Division - Director of Research & Senior Research Analyst [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then in terms of capital availability and capital allocation, could you, Dan, give us a sense of what is available on your credit facility today? And two, if there's a potential scenario that the Board may reevaluate dividends versus share repurchases given the stock's recent decline?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dan Hollenbach, BG Staffing, Inc. - CFO & Secretary [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So currently, we have about $30 million -- we have $15 million available on our revolver. We have $20 million outstanding on a $35 million revolver. Just got confirmation from the bank today that they're -- they will support us in this endeavor. We have not had discussions with the Board concerning the ongoing dividend or any share back opportunities. We do have restrictions within our credit agreement on buyback so that would have to go by the bank first.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question is from Michael Taglich with Taglich Brothers.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael Nicholas Taglich, Taglich Brothers, Inc. - Co-Founder, President & Chairman [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I just want to say, Beth, great job, and I'm looking forward to you working your way through this crisis. See you, hopefully, in May.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Beth A. Garvey, BG Staffing, Inc. - CEO & President [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Mike.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dan Hollenbach, BG Staffing, Inc. - CFO & Secretary [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, sir.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question is from Howard Halpern with Taglich Brothers.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Howard Allen Halpern, Taglich Brothers, Inc., Research Division - Senior Equity Analyst [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In terms of the acquisitions, could you, I guess, talk a little bit about what you saw as the strategic importance to those? And also, if you could just say, how does that fit in in the gross margin in the Professional segment going forward?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Beth A. Garvey, BG Staffing, Inc. - CEO & President [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Both of them are very accretive to the margin. The cybersecurity group, they're 100% since it's direct-hire, kind of retained search, that definitely is going to give us a higher margin boost. That was something -- as we've talked about in the past, we really wanted to get into the cybersecurity world.

J.L. Kushner has an incredible reputation in the industry and the leader of that group has relationships with some of the top CISOs in the nation. And so we feel like as we continue to build that out and start to support him up with some contingent -- consulting LIBOR underneath it that there are some great possibilities for that group in the future.

As far as EdgeRock goes, EdgeRock is similar to American Partners & Extrinsic in the fact that these are people where they're technology experts, so they run a higher margin and they actually float out throughout the U.S.

So we looked at them, we look to see if we had any cross customers that we would share that would make it kind of not something that would be appealing to us. But what we found is there were very few customers that we shared, which really give us an opportunity to kind of balloon out and blossom that support of that expert type IT consultant person.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Howard Allen Halpern, Taglich Brothers, Inc., Research Division - Senior Equity Analyst [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And at the end of the year, how many offices in Multifamily Talent combined did you have?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Beth A. Garvey, BG Staffing, Inc. - CEO & President [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of the year?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dan Hollenbach, BG Staffing, Inc. - CFO & Secretary [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hold on, hold on, hold on.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Beth A. Garvey, BG Staffing, Inc. - CEO & President [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We were right at 50 at the end of the year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Howard Allen Halpern, Taglich Brothers, Inc., Research Division - Senior Equity Analyst [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Okay.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dan Hollenbach, BG Staffing, Inc. - CFO & Secretary [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We have 50 Multifamily branches and 6 Talent offices.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Howard Allen Halpern, Taglich Brothers, Inc., Research Division - Senior Equity Analyst [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And the expansion in Q1 adds one to that. And then are you planning on expanding Talent offices? Or do you just -- all going to let that grow from where it currently stands?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dan Hollenbach, BG Staffing, Inc. - CFO & Secretary [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We've opened 2 new offices already in Multifamily this year. And I'll let Beth talk about Talent.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Beth A. Garvey, BG Staffing, Inc. - CEO & President [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We have scheduled for 2020, 4 new offices for Talent. And 6 for Multifamily.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Howard Allen Halpern, Taglich Brothers, Inc., Research Division - Senior Equity Analyst [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And just lastly, in terms of, I guess, the acquisitions and the borrowing. What is the interest rate now combined with the term loan that you have?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dan Hollenbach, BG Staffing, Inc. - CFO & Secretary [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We are -- on the last reset, probably weighted average about 4%, rough numbers.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Howard Allen Halpern, Taglich Brothers, Inc., Research Division - Senior Equity Analyst [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Okay, well (multiple speakers).

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dan Hollenbach, BG Staffing, Inc. - CFO & Secretary [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[We'll probably] go down next time you read that. So yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Howard Allen Halpern, Taglich Brothers, Inc., Research Division - Senior Equity Analyst [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right. Yes. It's tied to LIBOR, correct?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dan Hollenbach, BG Staffing, Inc. - CFO & Secretary [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A good portion of it is tied to LIBOR and our liquidity is tied to Prime.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Next our question is from [Darryl Davis], a private investor.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Darryl Davis, - Private Investor [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Congrats on another good quarter. Sticking with the Multifamily office, and I certainly am curious about Talent as well. But sticking with the Multifamily, is my memory correct, it takes about 18 months for those to get sort of ramped up to either 90% or 95% or 100%?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Beth A. Garvey, BG Staffing, Inc. - CEO & President [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. That's good. That's a good number. Yes. That's correct.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Darryl Davis, - Private Investor [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'm trying to remember, you said there was -- how many in 2019? And again, just the Multifamily, was there 7?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Beth A. Garvey, BG Staffing, Inc. - CEO & President [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

There were 7.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dan Hollenbach, BG Staffing, Inc. - CFO & Secretary [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

New openings, yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Darryl Davis, - Private Investor [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And then I wanted to say, if we go back to like Q4 of '18, wasn't there like 2 or 3 more? And I know this is going back in time, so you may not have it off the top of your head.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Beth A. Garvey, BG Staffing, Inc. - CEO & President [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

They've averaged anywhere between 5 and 9 a year. And just depending on the need -- I mean, if you recall, a lot of the expansion in Real Estate in Multifamily had to do with a property manager who's been promoted to regional managers who's been promoted to a district manager and then takes us with them. So there's a lot of that that kind of goes on with that. So I think from that perspective, we usually try to target 5 a year. And we usually see that based off the clients asking us to go with them.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dan Hollenbach, BG Staffing, Inc. - CFO & Secretary [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, Darryl, in 8 teams they opened 4 new locations and split 3 offices.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Darryl Davis, - Private Investor [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got you. Okay. I'm just trying to get sort of a feel of when they roll up to be -- where you -- where we hope. And Beth, you had said that so far, so good in California. I know you come up with some targets. And maybe you have a low-end target and medium-end target and high-end target. But so far, so good on what the newer offices are contributing, especially in California?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Beth A. Garvey, BG Staffing, Inc. - CEO & President [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. They probably started out a little bit slower than what we anticipated, but when they finally got their feet really planted firmly, they've done a really, really good job. Exceeded what we thought.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [43]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question is from George Melas with MKH Management.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

George Melas-Kyriazi, MKH Management Company, LLC - President [44]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Congratulations to all the work that you've done. It seems like company is in good hands in the prime time. I have a question on the Real Estate side. Can you just give us a little bit more color on the multifamily versus the talent side, maybe on what some of the trends were in the fourth quarter?

I just sort of plugged in a few numbers from the K in my model, and it seems like everything was quite good. The growth was, I think, 12% in the quarter. Margins were strong, but give us a little bit more color also maybe on billed hours rate and kind of how things develop there.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dan Hollenbach, BG Staffing, Inc. - CFO & Secretary [45]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Not quite sure what you're asking for, George, I apologize.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

George Melas-Kyriazi, MKH Management Company, LLC - President [46]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. No, I'm just trying to -- give us maybe -- just trying to get some color on the Real Estate side, maybe talking about Multifamily versus Talent. How the two are faring? What did -- what are some of the -- what you're seeing in the Talent side because it's so new.

And I'm trying to understand some of the trends related to -- I know revenue was up roughly 12% in the quarter, but how much was billed hours, how much was rate, how much was the contribution from Talent? Sort of anything you can give us help understand that key segment.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dan Hollenbach, BG Staffing, Inc. - CFO & Secretary [47]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Don't have it at my fingertip, but I could certainly follow-up with you, if that's okay. So yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

George Melas-Kyriazi, MKH Management Company, LLC - President [48]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then -- okay, that's it.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Beth A. Garvey, BG Staffing, Inc. - CEO & President [49]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

George, I will add that the Real Estate division -- that Multifamily grew -- really is strong in the day-to-day temporary side of it, whereas the talent side is -- got a stronger presence in direct hires, so they have a higher margin. So they kind of complement each other in those areas. So -- and then Dan can get you the specifics around that separately.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

George Melas-Kyriazi, MKH Management Company, LLC - President [50]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So maybe just outside. I think you said you're planning to open 4 offices for Talent in 2020, that suggests that you feel comfortable with the model and the execution of the model, if you are opening 4 offices. So maybe tell us a little bit about what you've learned in 2019? And how your vision of that business has evolved during that period of time?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Beth A. Garvey, BG Staffing, Inc. - CEO & President [51]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, as you recall, Charity Ellis took over that division back in April of last year. And since then, we've combined the management team where we had talent kind of run by itself and then multi-family ran by itself. So what Charity has done has gone through and take -- because there's many, many lessons that you learn in the Multifamily side can be taught in the Talent side.

So we now have a management team that crosses both of the brands. And that's been very helpful. We've identified some things that we feel will be helpful, being able to give them a little bit -- some support that they didn't have before.

And we also believe that one of the things that they've learned is if they go into a market that we need to be in a city that has -- I think it's 6 stories for it to be a market that makes sense for the Talent group when you're talking about commercial buildings.

So the expansion is not as many places because we've learned that it doesn't make sense if there's not the right type of buildings there, just like when we go in and expand the Real Estate in Multifamily, we know how many units makes sense for us to be in there.

So those are the things that you're learning right now. But I think the biggest change that we've seen in this past year has been the fact that we now have shared management between both of the brands. And I think that that's going to help support and prop them up to be able to move forward.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [52]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

There are no more questions at this time. I would like to turn the conference back over to Beth Garvey for any closing remarks.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Beth A. Garvey, BG Staffing, Inc. - CEO & President [53]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, and thanks to all of you for joining our call today, as we close the books on a productive 2019. I'm looking forward to updating you in May with our Q1 results. Have a great rest of your day.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [54]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This concludes today's conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating, and have a pleasant day.