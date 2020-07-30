Edited Transcript of BGN.MI earnings conference call or presentation 29-Jul-20 12:00pm GMT

Q2 2020 Banca Generali SpA Earnings Call

Trieste Jul 30, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Banca Generali SpA earnings conference call or presentation Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 12:00:00pm GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Corporate Participants

* Gian Maria Mossa

Banca Generali S.p.A. - GM, CEO & Director

* Tommaso Di Russo

Banca Generali S.p.A. - Head of Strategy, CFO & Manager of Financial Reports

Conference Call Participants

* Angeliki Bairaktari

Autonomous Research LLP - Analyst

* Domenico Santoro

HSBC, Research Division - Analyst

* Elena Perini

Intesa Sanpaolo Equity Research - Research Analyst

* Filippo Prini

Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst

* Gian Luca Ferrari

Mediobanca - Banca di credito finanziario S.p.A., Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Luigi De Bellis

Equita SIM S.p.A., Research Division - Co-Head of Research

Presentation

Operator

Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Banca Generali First Half 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Gian Maria Mossa, CEO and General Manager of Banca Generali. Please go ahead, sir.

Story continues

Gian Maria Mossa, Banca Generali S.p.A. - GM, CEO & Director [2]

Good afternoon, and welcome to our first half results conference call. Let's start saying that despite the severe impact of the pandemic and the spike in volatility of the market, the overall numbers of the bank for the first term and the first half are very, very solid. In terms of total assets, we ended the first 6 months with almost the same level of the end of the last year at EUR 68.9 billion, thanks to basically a very, very high diversification of the portfolios and very strong inflows. For the first half, inflows were at EUR 2.8 million. It's not just about the amount of inflows, but it's also about the quality. And we're going to see later that the quality was much better than the previous year.

And in terms of financial results in the first 6 months on a year-on-year basis, the results were in line with the last year. But again, the mix was, in my opinion, definitely better. And in terms of results in the second quarter, of course, the starting point after the correction of the market penalized some specific lines of the P&L.

In terms of capital position, as you know, the ECB and Bank of Italy have just published a new recommendation, and we're going to see the impact on our dividend policy in the slide dedicated to capital ratio.

So let's start from Page 4. That is our usual -- as usual, we represent a short representation of our P&L. So we had a very positive steady growth of almost all the revenue lines with the total banking income up almost 11%. Operating profits were in line with the revenues, so up 10%. While below the operating line, we had some one-off and that analyze the net profit. Net profit, as we already said, is almost in line with the same period last year, close to EUR 132 million, where we had also a negative impact by the tax rate 22%. And we update our projection for the full year at this level for this year.

Page 5. There is the net profit breakdown. You can see that variable net profit contribute negatively on a year-on-year basis with a minus EUR 4 million. So from EUR 64.4 million to EUR 62.0 million while the recurring net profit slightly increased, up 2.2% at EUR 69.9 million. Once we focus on the underlying, so on the build-up of recurring net profit, we see that on the positive side, we had a very positive contribution of the net interest income and from net fees, while on the negative side, we had net adjustment provision and tax. In particular, in terms of net adjustment and provision, we had 2 specific items. The first one, we update the discount rate for the pension planning and loyalty schemes for our financial advisers, so we update with a lower discount rate, and the impact is negative EUR 4 million. And then we reduce the economic scenarios, and we penalize the provision for the loans book. So all in all, total core recurring net profits are at EUR 69.9 million.

So starting from Page 7, we go through line by line, starting from net financial income. First of where we exceeded EUR 50 million with a significant contribution on net interest income, EUR 42.4 million. Focusing on the quarterly contribution, the second quarter numbers are pretty solid, EUR 22.2 million with margins at 0.77. On the left side of the page, on Slide 7, we see the stabilization of total assets and the interest-bearing assets at EUR 12.3 billion. Comparing these numbers with the same period of last year, you can see an increase of the loans to clients, up EUR 200 million and financial assets up EUR 1.5 billion. In terms of yield, we continue to work to have a more efficient cash management. So cash optimization and the cost of cash lowered again, so minus [0.03], while yield on loans to client and yield on financial assets are stable to [1.08 and 0.79].

Moving on Page 8, we have the gross fees. Total gross fees were up almost EUR 30 million or 8% to EUR 382 million. And in terms of margins, the overall profitability was at EUR 1.14 billion, with a temporary dip in the second quarter, basically driven by front fee. And as we already said, the market crash in March with a lower contribution on management fees for the quarter. Variable fees, almost EUR 20 million. So with again, a positive contribution. And also for July, we do expect positive numbers in the range of EUR 7 million, EUR 10 million in July.

Page 9 is a deep dive of management fees where you can see on the right -- top right of the slide, the Zoom of monthly numbers. And it's pretty evident that numbers in April were in line with March. So EUR 51.5 million. And then there is a steady increase in recovery at EUR 54.7 million. In terms of margins, you see a dip at [1.36]. Here, you have 2 different trends, a recovery of the profitability of the financial wrappers up 1 basis point. Probably we're going to see another basis point in this quarter, while the penalization comes from funds. So basically, it's not about product mix, but it's about asset mix, asset allocation mix. And in particular, the profitability of third-party funds declined 2 basis points and also the profitability of LUX IM was marginally lower for a specific initiative on cash products. Let's say that considering this a sort of deep link to the asset allocation and not to the product allocation, we are pretty confident to see a recovery at current levels if markets stabilize.

Page 10 is the other side of the gross fees that are other fees. Other fees are the sum of front fees and entry fees or banking fees. The total contribution of this kind of fees was about [55.6] with an increase in profitability at [0.16.]

Moving on to the second quarter numbers, you see 2 different behaviors. The banking fees slightly increased despite the market correction. And this is basically thanks to a very resilient advanced advisory services, while the entry fees were penalized by 2 factors, and the performance of the client are negative. It's more difficult to charge from fees. And then during April and during May, was very difficult to structure certificate because the implied volatility was the one of the previous month. So it was very expensive for the client. So we reduce the activity that has been resumed in these days.

In -- on the right of the slide, always Page 10. You see another way to present other fees where the cluster is not between banking fees and entering fees, but it's about new revenue streams and the same traditional fees. New revenue streams jumped to EUR 33.5 million. It means an increase of 63% in the period. And again, we are very confident we continue to see an increasing contribution of the new revenue streams. And the total contribution of gross fees on -- sorry, on other fees and gross fees exceed 15%.

Page 11. We move on, on the cost side. Let's start from the CSPS. So payout. Payout is down to [53.3] from [54.1]. This is basically driven by the fact that the last year, we had a one-off component in the payout to the network, [0.5]. You can see in the bar graph on the right of the slide. Overall, cost of growth decreased a little bit because, as you know, the recruitment activity slowed down in the first half. So the marginal cost of growth decreased. And the payout to third parties instead is almost stable. You have the one-off linked to the acquisition of Nextam that will expire next year.

Page 12, operating cost. Core operating costs were up 2.5%, excluding, as usual, the sales personnel costs. Core operating costs expected to remain in the range of 2%, 3% over this year thanks to cost optimization. And if you focus attention on the second quarter, you can see the cost of COVID. It's a one-off. It's [0.9]. It's basically donation. And then you see a decreasing value of the changing perimeter that is basically thanks to streamlining rationalization Nextam and Nextam has been merged at the end of the first half in Banca Generali.

As usual, we close this part on cost with the cost ratios. So overall, best-in-class, and top level of the market with operating cost on total assets [0.33]. And both cost income ratio, gross or net of variable costs below -- variable revenues below 40%.

Now the last page of this section is about capital position. As we already mentioned, the 28th of July, so yesterday, ECB and Bank of Italy expand the recommendation not to pay any dividend for the full 2020 year. This morning, the Board of Directors has acknowledged this recommendation, and we will take the consequent decision regarding the first tranche of dividend payment in the next meetings. It's pretty clear to me that we cannot proceed with the payment of this first tranche. So in this slide, you see both the reported capital ratio as well as the pro forma numbers.

Let's say that the report. Focusing on total capital ratio, you can see that the reported capital ratio is at [15.7]. So very solid position. And the pro forma jumped to above 20%. I confirm the intention to pay these cash as soon as possible. But from now, of course, it will depend from the new recommendation -- into a new recommendation of the regulators and needed to call a new general meeting.

Page 15. So before changing section, let me sum up this first part. Very good news from net interest income. And we are confident to confirm the positive trend in the first half, also for the second half. And so we confirm the double-digit growth for the year. And as you can see, the evolution of numbers, we are pretty confident to do very well. And then if you think of the market at current level, I do expect also sound growth fees because the commercial activity is working very well. And all the -- on the project -- all the initiatives has been launched -- have been launched in the last months. So there are several initiatives, and that can increase the fees.

On the cost side, again, we confirm the guidance of 2%, 3%. So on the revenue side, I think the most important contributor is from our LUX IM platform. You can see at Page 16 that the total assets referring to the managed solution increase, particularly while in-house half, were at [7.6]. So it means EUR 400 million above the end of last year. Also insurance wrappers confirm the level of last year. So very resilient to the crisis. While third-party funds and financial wrappers are the ones that suffer most the correction of the market.

Another important number is on -- always on Page 16, bottom right. Here, you can see that the cash level of our clients was stable in the 6 months. It means that in the first quarter, we accumulated some extra cash. And in the second quarter, this extra cash has been reinvested. And so it's really important because the new net inflows are called about asset management, insurance products or advisory services.

About advisory, page -- advisory mandate, Page 17. We exceeded EUR 5 billion, EUR 5.1 billion to be exact. And you see that the share of wallet is at 7.6%. So let's say that we are well above the initial projection of penetration of these initiatives. And as we already confirmed, we increased the range at 8% to 10% with the goal to achieve 10% of the total assets. Also because we are very impressed by the spread of the culture of advisory services on the right -- top right of the page, you see that 62% of the sales force start approaching clients also with this approach.

Page 18, another positive information. This is about our Luxembourg business, Luxembourg platform. Total assets are at [16.7], slightly below, let's say, the level of the last year. But if you look at the breakdown, you can see the important acceleration of LUX IM and the negative contribution comes from BG Selection. The focus, of course, must be on the retail share classes, the one with the high profitability. And you can see how important has been the acceleration of LUX IM for retail distribution. On the right of the -- top right of the page, you see that now retail plan classes is at EUR 7.6 billion. It means the highest level ever for the bank, while the institution from classes decreased from 9.7% to 9.1%.

Zooming the retail fund classes, you see the growing weight of the LUX IM at [4.5] and then you see the gradual reduction of selection. As we already said, for each EUR 1 of runoff of the BG Selection, the target is to collect at least EUR 2 of the LUX IM. And at the moment, also during the worst half of the year ever, we successfully reach the target.

Page 19, you have the details of total net inflows. As we already said, the result year-on-year is almost flat. But if you focus your attention on the bar graph on the right, you can see the impressive difference in the mix. It seems that COVID crisis was last year because on year-on-year basis, the numbers on in-house fund was 3x. Third-party funds twice. Insurance wrappers twice. And then the outflows in the financial wrappers decreased significantly. And if you look at the numbers in July, are almost in line with the second quarter with all these components and products with positive inflows.

Page 20. There is the focus on recruitment. Recruitment closed, let's say, new recruitment were at 28 in the first 6 months. And we reactivate the recruitment activity starting from May. And so you can see that we successfully recruited 7 new colleagues during the end of May and June. And I confirm that July is going pretty, pretty well. Focusing on the net inflows by -- net inflow mix by acquisition channel, and we are page 20 on the right bar graph. You see that we -- more than 80% of the total net inflows come from the existing sales force. And the productivity of the existing sales force reached the highest level ever for the bank. And this is again is a way to see how close our financial adviser were to the client and how productivity managed these situations.

So to sum up this part of the presentation, I'm very, very proud of the activity of our financial advisers as well as of our employees. Their face networks is really good shape, really in good shape. And as I said, July numbers continue to be very solid. So I do expect a second half, very, very solid and sound in terms of net inflows. The mix of net inflows is going exactly in the right direction, with insurance wrappers and LUX IM with a growing interest by all the financial advisers and the client. So again, it's not just about a single product, but it's about a range of very innovative solutions, and we continue to release a new version of insurance wrappers. Just to mention one, the Luxembourg solution. And we are back to normal. And this is really important from the recruitment activity because to me, recruitment is crucial to continue to upgrade the sales force to certain new energies in the network and to continue to run. So this is another positive good news.

The last part of the presentation is in line with the approach of the first quarter conference call where there is a focus on the 9 main initiatives very supportive for both profitability and new inflows. We clusterized these 9 initiatives in 3 major groups. The first one is about the key business drivers. It's about the core engine of our P&L. It's about asset management insurance products. And the 3 priorities here are on LUX IM, our LUX IM platform. ESG commercial approach and the insurance wrappers with a particular focus to private insurance initiatives.

On the right, you see the new business levers. These are initiatives already present in the bank. We decided to speed up, in particular, lending, private markets and the international drivers. So the Swiss project. And the bottom of the page, there are the so-called new revenue engines. It is about advanced advisory, certificates and BG SAXO.

Now in the next 3 page, there is a deep dive for just 1 initiative for every cluster. Just to give you an update on a very important project for us. Page 2, 3 is a focus on sustainability. Sustainability is very important, very supportive for the inflows in asset management products. And here, you have basically 4 information. The first on the left, top left of the slide, is the penetration of ESG products on overall assets under management. We exceeded 9%. Bottom left, probably the most important information that is the resiliency of the net inflows of ESG products despite market condition. And what interests me more, for example, is the number for the first half of this year. That means almost EUR 400 million of new ESG net inflows, and it's all about asset management products.

Top right of the page, there is the spreading of the cash flow energy in the network. At 15% of the population of financial advisers had a percentage of ESG product above 20% and 90% of these financial advisers are very active and proactive with the digital support because for us, sustainability is not just about products. But it's a value proposition, it's a commercial approach and it starts from a proprietary digital platform. Bottom right, you see the numbers on kind. Of course, here is the case of investing just EUR 1 in ESG products. So 40% is just a number to expect. What impresses me is about the kind of clients with a greater attention of this kind of solution because it's linked to education, it's linked to age and, of course, to wealth. Wealth is just also a way to diversify more the portfolios. And the age, it's really important because if you are best-in-class in something really interesting for younger people, for the succession planning and for the continuity of the business in the family of our clients, this is the way. It's not just about smarter banking, it's about to build a better world and the commitment of the younger population on this topic.

Page 24. We are in the second cluster of initiatives. It's about new business levers. And the focus this time is on lending because for us, lending has been a long journey. We focused our attention last year on the IT platform organization procedures teams, and now it's time to deliver results and to launch new initiatives. And this is because we want to increase the diversification of our assets, and it's a way to be supportive to the net interest margin. So in the graph on the top left, you can see the total loan portfolio. You have 2 different dimensions: granted loans and drawn loans. These numbers differ slightly from the ones in the net interest income because here, there is inclusion also of the off-balance sheet bank guarantees. So here, you can see the gradual growth of these numbers. But what is probably more interesting is about the Lombard loan, is about the case of our clients. And here, you see the -- how speed up this kind of business. We launched several initiatives, and we are very close to launching new ones. And here, you have the least of the major one. And we are very confident to close the second half with at least net new granted loans for, at least, as I say, EUR 200 million. So now also these initiatives will start providing support to the P&L and to the [portal] service to our clients.

The last focus, and it's about our new revenue streams, new revenue engines. And the focus is on BG SAXO because, again, BG SAXO is strategic digital-based on innovation partnership. We worked a lot, as you know, to be fully and really, really integrated, and it took time. But now we start seeing the payoff. So I always deal with 3 main ways. The first one was about opening up the platform to internal Banca Generali clients. And because the business of direct trading is marginal, and it was a way to test the platform. The second wave was about opening up the platform to our financial advisers to insert orders on behalf of clients. And this was extremely difficult because for the first time ever, worldwide SAXO implemented a different layer in the technology in the platform. So the impersonification of the bankers. So also for them, it was a great challenge. And we successfully achieved this target. We successfully launched a pilot and we successfully run the rollout. The third wave is about opening up the platform to external clients, so not just major clients, but it's for traders, for clients of other competitors. And to be ready for the third wave, we have to complete some implementation, but it is about the completion of current account features and the completion of derivatives, in particular, CFD and Forex.

And on the last part of the slide, the bottom, you can see the constant increase of volumes in the retail business and the constant increase of the contribution of BG SAXO on the total numbers. And again, it's not just about BG SAXO, as we always say. It's about a changing culture driven by advanced advisory services, probably for advisory. On top of that, there is also the technology, there is also the implementation of the new platform. And I'm sure that the contribution of BG SAXO will increase over time.

So just to conclude the presentation and then leave the floor to Q&A. First of all, I want to confirm all the targets we announced during our Investor Day in 2018 in terms of cumulated net inflows, total assets, core net banking income, core operating costs and dividend. And of course, dividend doesn't depend only by ourselves, but it's also about the recommendation of the regulators. But again, we are all committed to distribute our excess capital. We are all committed to be in line with our dividend policy, with a payout ratio between [70] and [80] and with a floor in the DPS at [1.25]. So as soon as we can, we will ask to a general meeting to distribute an extra dividend. That means the time line doesn't depend only by our intention.

Thank you. And now I leave the floor for the Q&A.

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) The first question is from Gian Luca Ferrari with Mediobanca.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gian Luca Ferrari, Mediobanca - Banca di credito finanziario S.p.A., Research Division - Equity Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Three questions. The first one is on the life insurance business. If I'm not wrong, you restarted selling some Bergamo Primo, some class-based insurance in the semester. I was wondering if you had any kind of cap in terms of new business into Bergamo Primo product. And how much of the EUR 510 million inflows in life in the first half was in this product? I think the commercial name is BG Custody, if I'm not wrong. The second question is on the one-off you mentioned at Page 11 on payout to third parties, this 0.3 percentage points. I wanted to understand a bit more what was this one-off about. And the final question is just a technicality. When you highlighted the increase in the liabilities to phase, I guess, is the inner circle contribution. I was wondering which kind of yield curve are you taking to calculate this discussed. Some of your competitors are simply using the BTPs 10 years. I don't know which kind of quota you considering.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gian Maria Mossa, Banca Generali S.p.A. - GM, CEO & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Thank you, Luca. So first of all, life insurance business. Let's say, that the contribution of traditional insurance product was pretty negligible in terms of net results, while we saw an acceleration in June and July because we organized a campaign. So in July, you will see a total contribution net. It's around EUR 100 million, EUR 150 million in July. In June was probably close to EUR 100 million. But the first 4 months -- the first 3 months was negative. So overall numbers, we are checking the numbers but should be negligible in the first half. And then I will confirm the number.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gian Luca Ferrari, Mediobanca - Banca di credito finanziario S.p.A., Research Division - Equity Analyst [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Do you have any cap from Generali Life about the size you can gather on Bergamo Primo?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gian Maria Mossa, Banca Generali S.p.A. - GM, CEO & Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Let's say that the cap is something we manage internally because it's about the yield expected for the existing clients. So said that we are well below the cap, and we managed tactically this sort of campaign to support inflows, but we are definitely lower to the cap. And I do expect accelerate. If you look at the numbers, the brokers continue to do well, so we are more focused on this than on the traditional life insurance. When we see a window of opportunity, we accelerate and then we close the campaign. You will see that in August, for example, the numbers in traditional life insurance policy will be negligible and probably negative.

On the second topic, let me see, I'm checking out. Yes. Yes, it's almost negative. So I confirm numbers on the traditional life insurance for the first half is almost 0. The one-off is about a distribution agreement of Nextam with our capital. And then I will hand over to Tommaso if he has just ...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tommaso Di Russo, Banca Generali S.p.A. - Head of Strategy, CFO & Manager of Financial Reports [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Is linked to the reorganization of the Nextam group. So we decided to close some contracts and has been a transaction, and we paid cost. So it's a one-off and has been included in the passive fees. And it's a one-off so we are not going to have it in the next years, this [0.3 million].

And then the third question was about ...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gian Maria Mossa, Banca Generali S.p.A. - GM, CEO & Director [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The first question is what is the rate. This is linked to the average BTPs. So it's something that is going to change according to the movement of 10 years longer or 10 years loan as well.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from Domenico Santoro with HSBC.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Domenico Santoro, HSBC, Research Division - Analyst [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I do have a number of questions. I'll go one maybe. I'll try to be quick. First of all, I mean we all read, sorry to be the bad guy here, we all read in the article on the press and where you responded, and so we know very well the story. I'm just wondering whether there was any sort of reputational issues on your franchise in July, if you see anything because we don't have the sales yet for these amounts. And whether you're taking some sort of measures or procedure at all. It seemed to happen again and maybe this is a time for you to clarify, so we close the story. On the dividend, I mean the message, the language from the banks is a little bit different about 2019 because what they say is that this morning, for example, in Crete just said 2019 is gone. And let's look beyond in 2021, whether we can pay. So I'm just wondering whether is the same for the asset managers. Or here, the message is discipline, because I heard before you're saying that the excess capital can be distributed back. So how can be the formula here. And maybe you have enough capital also to think about some sort of M&A in the future.

Then talking a bit about the business. First of all, margins in the third quarter. You explained very well the second quarter what happens. So it's more a matter of asset allocation rather than products. So just wonder whether margins can come back to the level of Q1 and we can get the same level of gross asset management fees. Same on sales, you're pretty confident, but I mean there was quite a market rebound in the second quarter. So basically, people, they took coverage from that. So I'm just wondering whether your confidence in getting a similar level of -- if my understanding is correct, of sales for the same part of the year, where that comes from, why you so confident? And then just a final comment on the other revenues. I heard you that you said, if I catch correctly, 15% growth or whatever. I just wonder whether you can give us a little bit of visibility short term for the third and the fourth quarter in terms of banking fees and actual fees? And sorry to be so long.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gian Maria Mossa, Banca Generali S.p.A. - GM, CEO & Director [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Domenico, in particular, for the first question because at least I consider the FT article misleading and misrepresentative of the situation. It's something about Italian securitized -- securitization issued in 2017, repaid in 2019 with expected performance in line with respect to performance of clients where our dividend the bank was hedged. It was about just 2 invoice, 2, for a total amount below EUR 1 million. And total receivables in Italy would probably are EUR 1 billion. And we were just distributor or investors. So you have the credit broker, and you have the servicer that are Italian regulated, and they are both in charge of conducting and rendering analysis. So there are 2 institutions, 2 legal entity supervised by Bank of Italy, not 1. This is normal during a lending activity.

And again, if you think of the total amount, the timing of the article, and the fact that it's really common practice in Italy to factoring activity and receivables for banks is for securitization is well regulated. And we didn't have any consequence with both regulators and internal auditors because all the procedures were pretty well managed. So the risk that in 1 bank, commercial bank or in Banca Generali or in any securitization, there is 1 receivable where the state of us over anti (inaudible) the score change over time is granted. It's 100%. It's something that can happen any time for any institution. And actually it happens around the world. It happens in the commercial banks in Italy. It happens in the commercial banks in all the developing countries. So I think that very worst another goal with the publication of that article because Generali is a very, very strong brand, as you know, in particular, in Europe. So internally, but I would say yesterday was a dinner with a manager and said, Financial Times is pap, but I have to be honest with you. I think that the sense of belonging is even stronger. And because when it's about something more so unusual, so distant from the way we are, that the reaction was very strong and very positive among financial advisers as well as among clients. If you look at our inflows in the last 6 weeks are very, very positive. So honestly speaking, the impact now, its cost is negligible on the reputation side. Of course, during the event, I was very, very upset. Very upset. Because to me the reputation is first, just from our clients and our financial advisers. But I haven't seen any significant consequences. And if any, it's a positive one with the strengthening in the sense of belonging to the bank.

In terms of dividend, 2019 dividend is not gone because there is my personal commitment to, say, to pay at least 70%, 80% of the annual net profit and with the [41.25]. So it doesn't depend 100% by just myself because, as you know, there is a general meeting was to approve the proposal. But my intention is to continue to pay the dividend, both of 2019 and 2020, respecting all the recommendation of ECB and Bank of Italy. And so the dividend for 2019 is not gone, at least today. And of course, we're going to pay in 2021. I won't pay all the excess capital. I would like to pay what we promised. No more, no less. And for the other revenues -- sorry, it was probably a misunderstanding. The 15% is the weight of other fees on total gross fees. 15%. Let's say, line by line.

Advisory services, we do expect consistent new inflows in the second half. So now we are at EUR 5.1 billion at the end of June. Probably we can exceed EUR 6 billion at the end of the year. This is a potential target, let's say, with this market level. It's a challenging target, but we are very committed to reach these numbers. In terms of structured product, I do see a slowdown in the activity because we have already said that the range of EUR 500 million, EUR 600 million of new issue per year is the right target. So it means that on quarterly basis, you have -- you are in the range of EUR 120 million and EUR 150 million. So it's more in line the second quarter than the first quarter in terms of, let's say, structured product fees.

In terms of trading, I consider the second quarter, let's say, March and April, to, say, one-off months linked to lockdown and linked to the volatility of the market. So we do expect normalization in the behavior of clients. But I'm confident to see increasing numbers of clients and financial adviser joining the new project, the new initiatives. So robo-4-advisory, BG SAXO and advisory services. So I think that the second quarter volumes can be considered a good level sort of floor for the fourth quarter. The third quarter, there is always some seasonality. So I don't have any projection. These are best effort, of course. So to write the bar to the commercial structure to give the targets. Then if we reach the target, we will be happy. But let's say that I do expect a positive contribution.

Sorry. The last question, I missed to answer on the asset management products and gross fees. I do see healthy behaviors in the network. So the numbers in July are very significant in a sense because they continue to develop a relationship. We continue to switch from current account to asset management products. So we can probably make a reduction, let's say, reduction in the acceleration of this risk, but I really don't see the risk of a reduction, a significant reduction of the risk, so of the asset allocation. Because it is pretty conservative. So as we start from -- the equity now is around 21%, 22%. And then we are automatic -- we have several mechanisms of automatics which -- and so I think there are several initiatives that are supportive to growth fees. So I do believe that in the fourth quarter, we will close the gap in the first quarter. Of course, it would be great to close the gap in the third quarter. But again, the third quarter for seasonality effect is pretty different from others. So -- but in the fourth quarter, it's the target we have. So to exceed our previous record in the total gross fees.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Domenico Santoro, HSBC, Research Division - Analyst [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Did you take any (inaudible) -- sorry, at June, just basically to get the benefit on the NII?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gian Maria Mossa, Banca Generali S.p.A. - GM, CEO & Director [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Again. Sorry, any initiatives on the NII?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Domenico Santoro, HSBC, Research Division - Analyst [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Did you take any [PLTRO]?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gian Maria Mossa, Banca Generali S.p.A. - GM, CEO & Director [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, yes. Yes, EUR 500 million. So the impact for the year should be around EUR 2 million, EUR 3 million, Tommaso. EUR 2.5 million for this year and then an increase in contribution from the next year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from Elena Perini with Intesa Sanpaolo.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Elena Perini, Intesa Sanpaolo Equity Research - Research Analyst [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I got 2 questions and one clarification to ask. The first question is on inflows. July has been, again, a positive month as you are saying. So would you expect for this year in higher net-net inflow compared to last year and like for sure, the higher contribution from asset management. But can you give us some flavor on the (inaudible). Then I was wondering if you can update on the level of performance fees in July. And finally, a clarification about the dividend. So is it your intention, if allowed to pay both 2019 and 2020 dividend during next year? So in 2021.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gian Maria Mossa, Banca Generali S.p.A. - GM, CEO & Director [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Elena. So let's say, first of all, in terms of the target of the net-net inflows. We are used to update our guidance at the end of September because August and September are difficult months. So in September, we decide whether or not increasing the targets. I confirm the net inflows in July is strong. It's in line with the first -- with the second quarter. Performance fee. As I mentioned before, we are about EUR 7 million in July. I do not expect performance fee higher than [EUR 9 million], depending on the last 2 days of the month.

In terms of dividend, you are right. My intention is to pay dividend both for 2019 and 2020 next year. But again, this week recommend not to pay for this year. And they announced potential new recommendation also for 2021. So it depends also on the behavior of the authorities. And again, this is our intention, and we have call for a new general meeting because in -- to pay eventually an extraordinary dividend, you have to ask the approval to the general meeting. So it will be the choice of the general meeting. But again, we are intention to honor the commitment for 2019 and 2020. Of course, at the current condition. So without any extraordinary M&A activity and with this market situation. But we said, this is the intention. We should have already paid. So I don't see the case not to pay for the future.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from Angeliki Bairaktari with Autonomous Research.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Angeliki Bairaktari, Autonomous Research LLP - Analyst [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just first of all, on the dividend, sorry to get back to that. I know you have responded already, but just in terms of clarification. You were planning to distribute the second tranche in the month of January. So I was wondering, is it possible if we assume that the ban is like this from the 1st of January 2021. Can you pay the full [1.85] in the first month next year? That's my first question. And also, I presume the current CET1 ratio that you disclosed, it includes the 2020 dividend accrual in line with the growth quality that you have. And then another question related to ESG. Thank you very much for the disclosure. It's interesting to see that is to gain traction with your clients. I was wondering how does the reduction regulation -- how is it going to impact the distribution of EST products at Banca Generali? And is there any need for incremental investments to be compliant with these rules for next year onwards? And maybe one last question. On your nonfee margin, you had disclosed back in the day, when you presented your plan, a target of 138 to 142 basis points. That was before Nextam and Valeur. Should we now expect the margin more in line with the Q2 '20 levels to around 136 basis points?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gian Maria Mossa, Banca Generali S.p.A. - GM, CEO & Director [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. So let's start from dividends. No, we cannot pay [1.85]. We can pay [0.3]. So the second tranche. We pay the first tranche, as I said, we must call a general meeting and pay an extraordinary dividend. This is the first question.

The second question is that in the capital ratio for Valeur, we hold the net profit over the first half. So our net of net profit.

The third, ESG, let's say that we are working on -- with the worst to include ESG criteria on the know your customer questionnaire. In the investment policy, let's say, that we haven't any, at the moment, any obligation. But of course, if we manage directly ESG products, we must follow an investment policy. But I don't see any constraint out of the investment guidance of the bank.

In terms of approach to clients. Instead, all the industry must work out a new questionnaire or the client. The debt lines should be in the next 2 years, but I'm not sure about the deadline.

And on managing fee margin, we are committed to confirm the guidance. Probably we are definitely closer to [1.38] instead of [1.42], but we do believe to be able to confirm this number.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from Filippo Prini with Kepler.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Filippo Prini, Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Three question from my side. The first is on provisional credit. If you can confirm that the numbers that you book in the second quarter is the bottom, and it's just related to core generic provision to some specific position.

The second is on the (inaudible) rate. In the slide, you mentioned 22% for this year, but just to understand the clarification if just for the year and next year tax rate could decline. And the last one is on the performance fee-related to LUX IM. If it's possible to understand how far you are on the high [Valeur] market before starting to collect performance fee from this part of your assets under management?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gian Maria Mossa, Banca Generali S.p.A. - GM, CEO & Director [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. So I confirm provision on credit, our generic provision. I cannot say that it's a (inaudible) because it depends on economic scenarios. So it depends on the economic environment. But let's say that ISO tax rate 2-2 percent, 22%, for this year, and it could be a good guidance also for next year. It's the result of a mix with more activity. So more revenues in Italy and a more conservative approach in the taxation lax. So I think that 2-2 can be a target also for next year.

Performance fee depend mostly from what strategies because we have some funds that are already under the high watermark level. So all, for example, all the sector funds with the industrial partnership, for example, the innovation one, the medtech, the energy are all in line with the top level. So in the high watermark range. Some market neutral and our first strategy are close or at the high watermark. While more in general, bonds and credits as well as equity are between 3% and 6% from the top.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from Luigi de Bellis with Equita SIM.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Luigi De Bellis, Equita SIM S.p.A., Research Division - Co-Head of Research [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Two quick questions for me. The first one is on the payout to the network. Do you expect to maintain the operation of the first half postponing the second half of the year? And the second question on the private markets. Do you have a medium-term target of in liquid private market products to achieve in the asset allocation of your clients in the medium term? And do you expect these products to be neutral or attractive in terms of fees margins?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gian Maria Mossa, Banca Generali S.p.A. - GM, CEO & Director [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. So for the payout network, we have a target in the range of 53%, 54%. So slightly above the number of the first half. Product markets, we do not have any targets also because are dedicated to normally cloud clients. But let's say that we do expect to stay in the range of EUR 2.53 billion in the medium term. So it means less than 5% of total assets, between 3% and 5% of the asset. On revenues, it's not the most profitable product just to increase the quality of service and the value of the asset allocation. So we do not expect positive contribution in the revenues from these kind of initiatives. It's more about optimization of diversification and value of service to client.

Sorry, if we pay out 53%. Tommaso, please go ahead.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tommaso Di Russo, Banca Generali S.p.A. - Head of Strategy, CFO & Manager of Financial Reports [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The payout is total payouts, including also total party payout, 53%, 54%. So just to be sure that, yes, so in about the same figures. We have a target for the payout to the network that is below 50%. And should be around, say, 40%, 48%, 49%, depends on the incentive scheme. But let say the overall payout must be below 54%.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gentlemen, there are no more questions registered at this time. I give you floor for the final remarks.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gian Maria Mossa, Banca Generali S.p.A. - GM, CEO & Director [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. Thank you for attending our conference call. And I hope you will have a great summer. Bye. Thank you all.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining. The conference is now over, and you may disconnect your telephones.