Edited Transcript of BCART.BR earnings conference call or presentation 5-Mar-20 1:00pm GMT

Full Year 2019 Biocartis Group NV Earnings Call

MALINES (MECHELEN) Mar 28, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Biocartis Group NV earnings conference call or presentation Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 1:00:00pm GMT

================================================================================

Corporate Participants

================================================================================

* Herman Verrelst

Biocartis Group NV - CEO & Director

* Renate Degrave

Biocartis Group NV - Head of IR & Corporate Communications

================================================================================

Conference Call Participants

================================================================================

* Alexandru Cogut

Kempen & Co. N.V., Research Division - Analyst

* Kris Kippers

Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Analyst

* Lenny Van Steenhuyse

KBC Securities NV, Research Division - Financial Analyst

* Thomas Guillot

Banque Degroof Petercam S.A., Research Division - Research Analyst

================================================================================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good day and welcome to the Biocartis conference call on the 2019 full year results. Please note that today's conference is being recorded. I will now like to turn the conference over to Herman Verrelst, CEO, Biocartis.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Herman Verrelst, Biocartis Group NV - CEO & Director [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, operator. Good day to all of you dialing in. My name is Herman, Herman Verrelst. I'm the CEO of Biocartis, and I will be presenting today together with Renate Degrave, our Head of Investor Relations. Ewoud Welten, our CFO, is also present in the room to assist in the Q&A session, which we'll have after the presentation. Let me pause a moment so that you can all read the usual notices and warnings.

Story continues

We will start today's webcast with our 2019 commercial highlights followed by a 2019 business review and a look at our 2019 financial results. After that, we will discuss the outlook for 2020 and close with the Q&A session I've just mentioned.

We'd like to start by briefly recapping on why we're here on the Biocartis mission. Molecular diagnostic testing and oncology still suffers from a lot of inefficiencies and patients are impacted by this. Even if therapies are available and even if you know the biomarkers that need to be tested to be able to prescribe these therapies, the right information is not always readily available as and when needed. It could easily take, on average, 2 weeks in Europe, around 3 weeks in the U.S. before oncologists have the information they need when looking at targeted therapies for their patients, and it is our mission to change that.

With Idylla, access to molecular diagnostics information is fast and easy, closer to the clinical decision point. Idylla is still a unique solution in the oncology market today. Results are available in terms of minutes instead of hours or days. The workflow is fully automated with little to no hands-on time, and Idylla delivers the high performance required in this field. And no other company so far has been able to combine full automation, speed and superior performance in one single platform.

There are several key market trends in oncology molecular diagnostics where we can capitalize on Idylla's unique selling points and which form the pillars of our menu road map and partner strategy. The strategic building blocks are focused on targeted therapies, immunotherapy and therapy monitoring. And we're also looking to further expand our collaboration with partners that own proprietary gene signatures. I will touch briefly upon each of these strategic pillars.

Targeted therapies. There has been a dominant theme in our market for some time now, and our current menu is primarily geared at this domain. These therapies are designed against specific genetic aberrations within the tumor, and the pipeline of such therapies continues to be strong and forms the basis of our current Idylla menu strategy.

An adjacent trend is the application of targeted therapies in multi- or pan-tumor settings. More and more, therapy selection is driven by the unique genetic makeup of a tumor rather than its tissue of origin within the body. This allows the use of drugs across many different cancer types, which in turn has a positive impact on volumes of molecular tests. Many Idylla users are increasingly interested to learn about the pan-tumor capabilities of our existing Idylla assays, and we'll speak about that later in the presentation.

Genetic signatures have emerged as an important class of molecular diagnostic tests. These signatures target applications beyond therapy selection such as cancer risk assessment or prognostics. Many of these signatures are proprietary and provide critical information for clinical decision-making, which leads to their high pricing in the market. With Idylla, we offer our partners the platform for the global commercialization of such gene signatures.

A fourth trend pertinent to Biocartis is the emergence of immunotherapies, the harnessing of the immune system to fight cancer. This area is so important and successful that it's even referred as the fifth pillar of cancer treatment. It's a rich therapeutic space, including, for example, immune checkpoint inhibitors, cell therapies, viral therapies and vaccines. Overall, immunotherapy represents an area of high unmet need for clinical testing. It requires molecular information about the tumor itself as well as the immune system and its activity, all areas that we can address with Idylla.

And as the last but definitely not least important trend on our list, liquid biopsy testing continues to gain a lot of momentum. This type of testing entails accessing information about the tumor via liquid samples. And there's an increasing body of evidence to demonstrate the potential clinical utility of liquid biopsy testing and is already used for therapy selection when sufficient tissue is not available.

The next wave of liquid stock biopsy applications for solid tumors will likely include on-therapy monitoring as well as assessing the effectiveness of treatments with tests that determine the presence or absence of minimal residual disease. Also, long-term recurrence monitoring is likely to follow, and this opens a significant new market opportunity for Idylla besides offering solid biopsy testing.

Since the commercial launch of our platform, we have built an impressive customer base of Idylla users. Many of these customers have actively been publishing Idylla performance studies in peer-reviewed scientific journals or have been presenting them at the largest international conferences. And we'll be speaking about a number of these studies performed in 2018 also later in the presentation.

In addition, an essential part of our strategy is to further accelerate menu expansion through partnerships with pharma and biotech companies, content partners and development partners. The focus of pharma partnerships is on the development and promotion of companion diagnostics aimed at product registrations with the regulatory authorities such as the U.S. FDA or the Chinese NMPA to further support an increased market adoption of the Idylla platform.

A very good example is the collaboration we have with BMS. Well, this morning, we announced a joint project to register our MSI assay as a companion diagnostic in China. Typically, our pharma partner is expected to benefit from a better and faster selection of eligible patients for their targeted therapies.

The focus of content partnerships is on the porting of proprietary biomarkers or panels of partners, in most cases, or developed and clinically validated to Idylla. And by doing so, we add proprietary content and as such, further increase the attractiveness of our menu. The benefit for our partners is that they can accelerate global rollout of their content, can achieve cost efficiencies and faster customer adoption given the ease of use provided by the Idylla platform.

Partnerships with co-development partners, mainly research institutions, allow us to develop highly innovative test content while reducing development burden on our own organization. The growing number of partners is increasingly interested in our Idylla platform, as demonstrated in the announcement that we made in 2019 and the start of this year, and some of our partners are shown on this slide.

Apart from the many synergies and the acceleration of our development and registration activities, the expansion of our partnership business is also adding a significant revenue contribution, also in 2019, complementing and balancing, to a certain extent, our dependence on product revenues.

The interactions between our customers and partners create unique and dynamic and lively ecosystem around the Idylla platform. This ecosystem is further improving the platform's positioning, allowing all stakeholders to leverage on their platform investments. All of the above is making us a company more resilient. And for that reason, our clear intent is to continue and expand our partnership ecosystem in the future.

Let us now discuss our commercial highlights for 2019. Growth in installed base and cartridge volumes are key performance indicators for Biocartis. And in 2019, we added 337 Idylla instruments to our installed base, reaching a total installed base of 1,310 by the end of 2019. This is driven by continued installed base growth in European and U.S. markets and a strong ramp-up in new placements in our Rest of World markets, our distributor countries. On top of that, we realized some initial placements of instruments in China as well.

Our commercial cartridge volume increased to 175,000 units representing a year-over-year volume growth of 32%. Our European and distributor markets contributed most to the absolute cartridge volume growth, demonstrating once more the success of our go-to-market strategies for these regions. And we were pleased to see a promising pickup in U.S. cartridge volumes in the last quarter of 2019 following the changes that we announced September last year.

I would like to follow up a bit in this context. On the 5th of September 2019, we announced a new U.S. go-to-market strategy following the joint termination of our distribution collaboration with Fisher Healthcare. And going forward, our own direct sales team is leading the commercialization in the U.S.

Additionally and very importantly, we decided to focus more on large Tier 1 pathology labs, given the very positive feedback and traction that we get in this segment. In this type of labs, Idylla demonstrates significant added value as a rapid and easy testing method complementary to other technologies such as next-generation sequencing. Very often in this setting, Idylla is used for its simple workflow in first-line testing to obtain actionable results faster, while NGS is running in parallel to provide large data panel information at a later stage, indeed demonstrating this complementarity between Idylla and next-gen sequencing.

We largely finalized the implementation of our new commercial strategy in the second half of 2019. All customers were successfully transferred from Fisher to Biocartis. We strengthened our U.S. direct sales team, we increased U.S. customer support aimed at faster integration of Idylla within the SOPs of the labs and we rolled out U.S.-specific enhancements to the Idylla platform software. And besides the ramping of cartridge volume in the existing customer base, we also managed to sign up a considerate amount of new high-profile Idylla users in the U.S. And in our view, all this indicates that we made the right decision with respect to changing gears in the U.S.

Our European and distributor markets have proven again that they can pull off good growth rates on a consistent basis. In our European markets, growth in installed base and cartridge volume was mainly driven by continued growing Idylla use in first-line testing. This means Idylla -- using Idylla as a primary test modality, and this was predominantly done by large laboratory customers in Western Europe. And furthermore, during 2019, we realized a solid expansion into the medium-sized lab segment, amongst others, in Southern Europe.

Our rest of world or distributor markets realized new instrument placements that exceeded expectations and cartridge volume growth was solid. This performance was driven by the now active commercialization in over 50 countries backed by a strong network of local and loyal distribution partners and supported by our pharma partners collaborations worldwide.

The U.S., Europe and rest of world will drive most of the growth in the near term, which is thereafter to be complemented by commercialization in China and Japan. For those markets, we are making good progress in the implementation of our go-to-market strategies that will come to result in 2021 and going forward.

China is one of the fastest-growing molecular diagnostics markets in the world and for which we have chosen to team up with a local player, a strong local player called Wondfo. In Q1 2019, we completed the closing of our joint venture with Wondfo, and it resulted in a first capital contribution by both parties and the license payment to Biocartis. Our joint venture team is now focused on the establishment of local manufacturing and on preparing for the necessary product registrations.

And for Japan, we announced a commercial agreement with Nichirei Biosciences, who completed the registration of the Idylla instrumentation with the Japanese regulatory authorities in October 2019. And this means that Nichirei is now able to offer the Idylla platform and its research use only assays to local pathology labs while together, we are preparing for the IVD registration for these assays.

Also in 2019, we continue to be blessed by a stream of studies and publications on Idylla performance conducted by a fast-growing base of Idylla users, including many key opinion leaders in our market. Last year, no less than 26 Idylla publications and multiple study abstracts were issued. 19 of them were issued in Europe and a total of 5 study abstracts were selected for publication and announced at the European Society for Molecular Oncology Congress, next to the multiple study abstracts that were selected for national conferences.

All Idylla studies published at ESMO demonstrated excellent performance of Idylla compared to other methods, in combination with ease of use and fast turnaround times of the Idylla platform. And driven by the increased user base in the U.S., more and more publications are in that market too. Amongst them, there were publications by Memorial Sloan Kettering, Dartmouth-Hitchcock, University of Colorado, University of Alabama, University of New Mexico.

And in 2019, in total, 5 new Idylla publications and 6 study abstracts were selected for publication at USCAP conference. 1 study abstract was selected for the ASCO conference and 5 study abstracts were selected for the AMP conference, the Association for Molecular Pathology. All studies published at AMP showed a strong performance of Idylla assays compared to other methodologies, including immunohistochemistry or IHC and next-generation sequencing in terms of concordance, ease of use, workflow automation and turnaround times. It's good to see that in general, all these studies continue to show the excellent performance of our Idylla assays, assisting our salespeople and partners in their commercialization efforts.

And let me close this part of the call by commenting on our commercial KPIs. Although 2019 was rather an uneventful year, the performance that we pulled off in the end resulted in solid commercial KPIs. Our product sales increased year-over-year with 29% to EUR 24.2 million with cartridge and instrumentation revenues amounting, respectively, EUR 18 million and EUR 6.2 million.

The intrinsic commercial selling prices for our assays remain stable in U.S. And rest of world, and we saw a moderate increase (sic) [decrease] only in Europe. Our overall average sales price per cartridge experienced a slight downward impact in 2019 driven by market seeding activities primarily in Europe and a volume ramp-up in rest of world and discounts that we provided to customers in the U.S.

When looking at our installed base throughput, we saw in 2019 an annual cartridge volume per instrument that was more or less stable despite the fast-growing installed base. Driven by our growing partner ecosystem, our collaboration revenues increased year-over-year with 49% to EUR 12.5 million. And all in all, our top line increased year-over-year with 32% to EUR 37.7 million.

I will now discuss our business review for 2019 with a focus on new menu development and related partnerships as this will be supporting future commercialization. And in doing so, I would lead alongside the structure of our 4 strategic pillars of our menu road map that I quoted before, starting with the targeted therapies.

In the area of targeted therapies, we further strengthened our market position with the launch of 2 new Idylla assays in 2019. The CE-IVD launch of our microsatellite instability or MSI test result earlier this year was a key menu event for Biocartis. An MSI test basically measures defects and errors in a person's DNA replication mechanism relevant to certain cancer types. And the CE-IVD label of our MSI test is geared to provide information on the MSI status of colorectal cancer as recommended by international guidelines.

In addition to colorectal cancer, MSI is also known to be present in several other tumor types such as gastric and endometrial cancers. And furthermore, MSI is also an independent factor that may predict a patient's response to certain immunotherapies, a fast-growing and promising market. So besides strengthening our colorectal cancer menu, our MSI test has also provided a gateway into the immuno-oncology testing space.

The second test we launched in 2019 is the liquid biopsy version of the Idylla EGFR mutation test. Obtaining samples for biomarker testing of sufficient quantity and quality is known to be a major challenge in several cancer types, including lung cancer. And solid tumor tissue samples may be too small and the tumor content may be too low or the tumor may just be too hard to reach. And in these cases, liquid biopsy testing could provide the solution, and our ctEGFR mutation assay allows for the detection of over 49 EGFR mutations directly from 2 ml of blood plasma and provide results within 160 minutes.

We have numerous ongoing partnerships in the field of targeted therapies. And in this context, we want to highlight the extension of our collaboration framework with AstraZeneca that we announced earlier 2019. This is now enabling the collaboration -- the collaborative development and commercialization of Idylla tests in support of AstraZeneca's pharmaceutical products, including potentially future companion diagnostic development projects.

Specifically, we will add additional countries in Europe and outside of Europe to the ongoing prospective study for our Idylla EGFR mutation test, which focuses on demonstrating how the unique features of our platform can overcome the current complexity and long turnaround times of biomarker testing for lung cancer patients. Furthermore, we will also initiate a new project, which is a study that will evaluate if liquid biopsy testing using our aforementioned ctEGFR mutation assay could provide further benefits to -- over and above tissue-based eGFR testing.

Another important partnership we want to update you on is our collaboration with LifeArc. It's a co-development partner. We're developing a breast cancer test on Idylla, which is geared also towards targeted therapies. And because of the emerging pipeline of targeted drugs in advanced breast cancer, Biocartis and LifeArc have decided to strengthen the position of the assay based on the development, which will, going forward, be referred to as the Idylla Advanced Breast Cancer or ABC Panel. And this panel will now aim to target a multi-gene panel of predictive and resistance-inducing mutations based on an FFPE sample pack, which has the potential to be used to guide treatment decisions for metastatic breast cancer patients.

Moving on to our second strategic pillar, pan-tumor application of our menu. As said, therapy selection is increasingly driven by the genetic makeup of the tumor rather than the tissue of origin. Alongside the impressive amount of research ongoing in this field, we also see a growing number of Idylla assays being researched for their potential performance in a pan-tumor testing setting, potentially expanding the applicability of such tests. For example, the Idylla KRAS assay has been used in research on lung tumor FFPE samples and on pancreatic tumor cyst fluid samples.

The Idylla NRAS and BRAF tests have been used in research for melanoma on FFPE samples and thyroid cancer, including FNA or fine needle aspirate samples. Finally, our MSI test is also being used in studies to demonstrate potential feasibility of this test in other cancer types than colorectal cancer. Over 30 Idylla MSI studies were initiated worldwide in 2019 in this regard. Successes in these research studies could potentially positively impact the addressable markets of the involved assays.

Our third strategic pillar, gene signatures, which I said emerged as another important class of molecular diagnostic tests, provides -- is based on gene signatures that target applications beyond therapy selection such as cancer risk assessment or prognostics. We have 2 advanced asset development partnerships ongoing in the field of gene signatures.

And let me start with our partnership with Exact Sciences after they acquired Genomic Health in November 2019. This partnership is geared at the development of an Idylla-based oncotype breast test of Exact Sciences. This test is the only test proven to predict chemotherapy benefit and is included in all major cancer guidelines worldwide and is considered the standard of care for early-stage breast cancer. During 2019, Exact Sciences progressed the development of an Idylla version of this test and placed in fourth quarter '19 Idylla instruments to early access sites in Europe, beginning with France and Germany as a preparation for the start of validation studies in 2020.

Another collaboration that we want to mention is our partnership with Immunexpress. Since this partnership is in the field of infectious disease and we have decided to be an oncology-focused company, we haven't often spoken about this partnership. However, the progress made by Immunexpress, especially in the second half of 2019, is certainly worthwhile mentioning. The partnership is focused on developing and commercializing an Idylla version of Immunexpress' SeptiCyte test to rapidly quantify specific biomarkers that can aid clinicians in the early identification of infection in suspected sepsis patients.

By leveraging the rapid turnaround time of the Idylla platform, treatment outcomes are improved for these patients and treatment costs can be significantly reduced. The Idylla version of this test is in an advanced stage of development, and the teams are gearing up towards an FDA filing in the course of 2020.

Now our fourth strategic pillar, immuno-oncology or I said, the harnessing of the immune system to fight cancer and -- is also an important growth area for Biocartis. I would like to highlight 2 new partnerships that we signed in 2019 with our focus on immuno-oncology and one of them also includes liquid biopsy testing.

The first partnership is with BMS, Bristol-Myers Squibb, one of the leaders in oncology and immuno-oncology treatments. The agreement that we signed focus on MSI testing and allows for joint developments and registrations of the Idylla MSI test for use in a variety of indications, commercial settings and geographies. The initial activities under this partnership is a companion diagnostic registration of the Idylla MSI assay in the U.S. to be used in connection with BMS' Opdivo treatment, the first immuno-oncology combination treatment approved by the FDA for MSI-High metastatic colorectal cancer patients, where chemotherapy are no longer efficient.

As you may know, Opdivo is a front-runner in MSI-related cancers and generated no less than $7.2 billion of global revenues in 2019. We see our collaboration with BMS as a recognition of the true added value that our Idylla MSI test can bring in the market for easy and rapid MSI testing.

The second partnership that we announced in immuno-oncology was with Kite Gilead and is aimed at the development of Idylla assays supporting Kite's therapies. Kite is a leader in the domain of CAR-T and cell therapies and its therapy YESCARTA was the first CAR-T therapy approved by the U.S. FDA for treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma.

And as a reminder, immuno-oncology treatments are very promising but hold risks as they can cause severe side effects for patients, and the monitoring of the effectiveness and progress of these therapies is therefore key. The rapid and easy Idylla technology could enable regular rapid monitoring of patients on the cell therapies in a near-patient setting, which could make a real difference in optimizing patient management.

This morning, we announced to have signed a new project under the immuno-oncology collaboration with BMS. The new joint project aims at the registration of the Idylla MSI test as a companion diagnostic for metastatic colorectal cancer in China. I'm pleased to see that we are expanding our activities in the IO space with BMS, demonstrating the success of this collaboration since the announcement about a year ago.

And furthermore, this project also marks a major milestone for our Chinese joint venture as this is its first companion diagnostic partnership. We're happy because upon success, many patients in China may benefit from the advantages of our Idylla MSI test, but also because we see this as a validation of our early decision to go for a global commercial strategy, extending into China and Japan in support of our partnerships.

And this concludes our business update, and we can now move over to the financial results for 2019. The key drivers behind our total operating income, our product revenues and collaboration revenues, the latter reflecting the business behind our partnership strategy. Our year-over-year growth in product sales revenues of 29%, as shown in the top right table of this slide, was driven by 23% year-over-year increase in cartridge sales and a 49% increase in system sales.

The increase in cartridge sales were driven by the growth in cartridge volumes that was partially offset by lower overall average cartridge selling price. Instrument revenues increased due to the significantly higher year-over-year instrument sales revenues as well as an increase in instrumental -- reagent rental revenues driven by the higher number of instruments that we lease to customers.

Now zooming into collaboration revenues, shown in the table on the bottom right of this slide. The year-over-year growth of 49% was mainly driven by R&D services that increased with -- 108% to EUR 9 million as well as an increase in milestone revenue that amounted to EUR 0.9 million, the latter, a 9% year-over-year increase. This was partially offset by some lower license fees that amounted to EUR 2.5 million, which was a 20% decrease year-over-year. The aforementioned, including service revenues that amounted to EUR 0.8 million and grants and other income that amounted to EUR 0.3 million, resulted in a total operating income of EUR 37.7 million, an increase of 32% versus 2018.

Total operating expenses, including cost of sales in 2019 amounted to EUR 93.3 million versus EUR 75.7 million in 2018, and this represents an increase of 24%. Due to an overall increase in product volumes as well as high operational costs for cartridge manufacturing itself due to expanding night and weekend shifts in order to meet volume demands, cost of sales increased to EUR 21.3 million in 2019 compared to EUR 15.3 million in 2018. Operating expenses, excluding cost of sales, amounted to EUR 72 million in 2019 versus EUR 60.2 million in 2018, which was a 20% year-on-year increase as a result of overall increases in R&D, sales and marketing and general and administration expenses.

R&D expenses amounted to EUR 39.8 million in 2019 versus EUR 36.8 million in 2018, an 8% increase. R&D expenses were predominantly driven by increased depreciation and amortization charges, some employee benefit expenses, lab and cartridge costs that was partially offset by decreased facilities, office and a one-off impairment charge in 2018. Sales and marketing expenses amounted to EUR 18 million in 2019 compared to EUR 15.3 million in 2018, a 17% increase. This increase is predominantly driven by additional operational expenses incurred in relation to expansion of the sales and marketing team in Europe but mainly in the U.S.

G&A expenses increased year-over-year with 78% to EUR 14.2 million due to overall organizational growth as well as a general cost allocation that is shifting more towards commercial stage organization structure. This all translated in an operational result for 2019 of minus EUR 55.6 million compared to EUR 46.9 million in 2018, a year-over-year change of around 19%. The net financial result for 2019 amounts to EUR 7.9 million compared to EUR 1.4 million in 2018.

Financial expenses for 2018 include expenses in relation to the company's convertible bond of EUR 5.2 million. The company has a subordinated loan of EUR 1.1 million and commitment fees for the multiple purpose credit that we have. Bottom line, 2019 was closed with a net result of minus EUR 64.1 million.

I will close the discussion on financials with some final words on cash flows and cash position. The cash flow from operating activities amounted to minus EUR 54.3 million compared to EUR 42 million in 2018, a change of EUR 12.3 million. That change is the result of higher operating losses, as mentioned above, higher investments in working capital that were partially offset by increased noncash adjustments, mainly driven by higher depreciation charges and higher noncash elements included in net financial results. And cash flow from investing activities amounted to minus EUR 5.2 million (sic) [EUR 5.5 million] compared to minus EUR 5.8 million in 2018 and consisted of initial capital contribution made by -- to the China joint venture, capitalized Idylla systems as well as investments in lab and manufacturing equipment.

Cash flow from financing activities amounted to EUR 175 million in 2019, and this is driven by the issuance of the convertible bonds resulting in net receipts of EUR 145.5 million and by the capital raise in January resulting in a net proceed of EUR 53.4 million, partially offset by some repayments we did of borrowings, predominantly the company's subordinated loan to the tune of 22.7 -- EUR 23.7 million. Overall, our net cash flow amounted to 150 -- EUR 115.3 million in 2019, which resulted in a very strong end of year cash position of EUR 178.7 million.

And with this, I would like to close the discussion of financials and move over to the outlook of 2020, which you can see in the following slides. As we did in the past years, we will continue to give guidance on 3 business KPIs, installed base growth, commercial cartridge volume growth and cash position. Please note that we added the disclaimer to our guidance in the context of the ongoing corona outbreak and the uncertainty surrounding the further development thereof. For now, however, we assume only a moderate impact of this outbreak and the stabilization of the situation around the April 2020 time frame.

In terms of commercial cartridge volume, we expect the year-over-year commercial volume growth in the range of 30%, representing a volume of Idylla cartridges in the range of 228,000. This growth is mainly fueled by geographical expansion in the U.S. and the rest of world with Europe expected to show a consistent growth contribution as well. For now, we have factored only very moderate volume expectations for China and Japan in 2020. And also because of launches that we expect by the end of 2020, amongst them our GeneFusion tests, we expect an acceleration of the growth in 2021 and beyond.

In terms of installed base, we expect a growth in the range of 300 to 350 new instruments placed, and this is based on a balanced instrument placement across the regions but with the U.S. for the first time taking a leading position. In terms of cash position, we expect to end the year in the range of around EUR 110 million.

This guidance implies an operational cash burn that is more or less equal to 2019 and which is driven by continued investments across all areas such as commercialization, menu development and manufacturing in 2020. A decrease in operational cash burn is expected for -- at around 2021 following further ramp-up in volumes in combination with improved margins and lower one-off investments.

And I will hand over to Renate for our 2020 menu outlook.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Renate Degrave, Biocartis Group NV - Head of IR & Corporate Communications [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Herman. Let me start with our activities in lung cancer. During 2019, we made good progress in the development of the Idylla GeneFusion Panel, which we now expect to launch end of 2020. Together with the Idylla EGFR mutation test, the GeneFusion Panel will cover the majority of lung cancer biomarkers recommended by all major international guidelines. As such, a complete set of lung cancer biomarkers will be rapidly tested on Idylla following the launch of the Idylla GeneFusion Panel, making this a key menu addition.

With respect to our colorectal cancer menu, we aim for 2 U.S. FDA submissions. Subject to further feedback from U.S. FDA direction, we expect the 510(k) submission of the Idylla MSI test as part of our partnership with BMS for end 2020. We expect the submission of the premarket approval application for the Idylla RAS test as part of our partnership with Amgen by Q1 2021.

Finally, in the domain of breast cancer. We expect our partner, Exact Sciences, to start the clinical validation study of the Idylla Oncotype Breast Recurrence Score test in France and Germany in the course of 2020, followed by the launch of the test.

Finally, some housekeeping. The publication of our annual report is set for April 2. Our Q1 business update is scheduled for April 23. The Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting will be held on May 8. Our results for the first half of this year are published on September 3. Our Q3 business update is planned for November 12. And I also want to highlight that we will be hosting a strategic Capital Markets Day for financial analysts, media and institutional investors after the summer period in 2020. More information about this event will be communicated later in the year.

We will now start the Q&A session. The operator will first take you through the Q&A instructions.

================================================================================

Questions and Answers

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) We will now take our first question from Lenny Van Steenhuyse from KBC Securities.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lenny Van Steenhuyse, KBC Securities NV, Research Division - Financial Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

First question from my end would be, if you could give us perhaps a more granular update on U.S. operations. Of course, post the first half of '19, the strategy was mainly to focus on the existing client base, getting them transferred to commercial cartridge volumes. We saw a clear acceleration in the fourth quarter. So would you claim that this has indeed happened up to this point? And as such, are you ready to restart expansion into the U.S. market?

And then the second question is more on financials. I was wondering how we should think about ASP dynamic in 2020. Do you expect significant increases as existing U.S. customers start to contribute to commercial volumes? Or do you anticipate that continuing validation volumes for new customers would press on ASPs as new customers are continuously added?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Herman Verrelst, Biocartis Group NV - CEO & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Lenny, for these questions. And indeed, the other part, they are about important performance metrics, our U.S. performance. Indeed, in 2019, we saw some events. It is true that at the end of 2019, we made the transformation. And indeed, at that time, we said that we want to, of course, first focus on making sure that the existing customers were served optimally. That had to do with transitioning them from a Fisher contract to a Biocartis contract, setting up supply chains independent from Fisher.

And as I said in my introduction and my presentation, these transformations have all been implemented. So we have a full account ownership. And indeed, we have been able to stabilize the situation there and has brought these customers to what we call a higher routine use of the platform and consumption of our tests.

Of course, we continue to work. That is not done in just 1 quarter as we see in Europe. The process of ramping utilization, of bringing customers to the full use of our entire menu is a longer process that you take step by step. And indeed, that is also something that we continue to do with existing customers in the U.S. But as you indicated indeed, we are shifting gears and have shifted gears. We are adding a good number of new customers to the roster as well in the U.S. as indicated within that Tier 1 segment because we now better understand what our Tier 1 segment requires and needs and we've adjusted to that.

And as we indicated, the installed base growth that we will see in 2020. If you look across the regions, and we -- let's take the 3 main regions, Europe, our distributor countries and the U.S., U.S. will be the largest in 2020. So that really means that we have shifted from account maintenance towards expansion again and signing up new customers in U.S. whilst, of course, we continue to service existing customers around them to higher volume.

That brings me to your other question about ASPs. Indeed, with volume, we will expect a higher ASP to come through from the U.S. Volumes were moderate in 2019, which means that the impact of promotional activities was large. So that means that the U.S. did not contribute its incremental ASP to do the mix because we expect the sales prices to be highest in the U.S. linked to higher reimbursement levels for some of our tests in the U.S.

So as volumes increase, which we expect in 2020, we indeed should see a positive contribution of that to the overall mix and hence, the average ASP for the company as a whole. So that is indeed expected for in 2020.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And the next question comes from the line of Kris Kippers from Kepler.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kris Kippers, Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Analyst [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I've got 2 questions, first one on your volume guidance. If you look indeed what happened in 2019, of course, you had some issues in the first half, which was solved, of course, let's say, with the new team in the U.S. after finishing Thermo Fisher contracts. We saw indeed a very strong Q4. I was just wondering, to what extent is there any big prudence in this guidance of this 30% volume increase, knowing that, indeed, you are cycling, one could call it, easy comps, let's say, for the first 9 or 10 months probably in 2020?

And then the second question would be, indeed when you take into account, let's say, the new guidance of around 230,000 cartridges, what would that mean, of course, with your gross margins and tailing, of course, the better ASP, as just explained but also combining with the automated production that you've installed. What would be the implications on that level?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Herman Verrelst, Biocartis Group NV - CEO & Director [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I will first comment on the guidance indeed and the relative level of prudence that you referred to, Kris. I don't think it can be a surprise that we want to be a bit more conservative in our guidance for 2020. Beginning of '19, we issued a guidance that was ambitious. We wanted to indicate back then that there were several risks attached to the guidance that we gave beginning of 2019. Many of them linked to performance in the U.S.

I think this time around, we have switched a bit the perspective on how we do guidance and wanted to give the guidance that we felt was attainable without the link that we would have beginning of 2019 to uncontrolled conditions in the year. So indeed, we've changed the perspective on how we formulate guidance going forward.

But also, I have to indicate that in 2019, we were able to benefit from a certain number of product launches in the year, especially our MSI launch that has happened at the end of 2018 and the CE marking in 2019 that has given a still good impetus to sales. We will continue to benefit from that in 2020, but we don't have any new product launches foreseen for the bulk of 2020. It's more the tail end of 2020 that we see this. We have GeneFusion assay and are -- following by some partner launches, potentially some U.S. FDA registration.

So that big push, we expect rather to really happen more in 2021. And that's also why I refer to an acceleration of the growth again in 2021 and beyond. So indeed, some prudence for 2020 in combination with the fact that we have the product launches that will always give that additional impetus in -- by the end of 2020.

Also, we want to be very conservative in our expectations for China and Japan. As said, they are hardly baked in some numbers associated with some clinical studies we do there. It's also very conservative. And then China, specifically, also to an extent inspired by the corona outbreak, we did see impact. The sales team of the JV was for a long time barred from entering into hospitals so that really limited the commercialization effort. So there is that impact.

Luckily, the initial assumptions were not that we would do any significant volumes yet. So that's why we quote a moderate impact there. But also, it's part of the caution that we baked into the guidance. And hence, we came to the 30%. I want to repeat, this is based also on quite thorough bottom-up analysis that we do by our sales forces, so it's really a number that we feel comfortable with coming out.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kris Kippers, Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Analyst [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regarding the gross margin?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Herman Verrelst, Biocartis Group NV - CEO & Director [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Indeed, Kris, you asked a question in that regard as well, my apologies. Indeed, what happened in the gross margins in 2019, as I indicated in the call, we had some exceptional circumstances that, to a larger extent than originally expected, we have been dependent on ML1, our first manufacturing line to provide the commercial volumes. That came at a bit higher expense given the entailed night shifts and weekend shifts and so on. And that has impacted the average sales -- the cost of goods, and hence, the gross margins to an extent in 2019.

Now that is a one-off effect that will be taken away as and when we continue the transfer of manufacturing to our second manufacturing line, where we are making good progress. We have the KRAS assay now fully developed on a second manufacturing line. We're making good progress on the other assays as well. The timing of that has been impacted by several events. One of them, for example, being the link with our registration projects. Our MSI assay registration, for example, we had initiated on ML1, and we wanted to do that in a different guide to make it more future-proof by integrating that with our ML2 asset transfer.

So there have been some changes in planning in terms of when and at what priority we would do the handle -- the transfer of this manufacturing. But all in large, we're still quite pleased with the technical progress that we have made there, and we're confident that in 2020, this will then ultimately result in the cost down that the second line is going to deliver us. So the transfer in itself is going to give us that cost down just from the higher level of automation. And with further volume increase, we will see the further benefits coming through from that.

So structurally, the thesis around margin expansion remains intact given the volume growth, 2019 and 2020, the pace at which this happens is different than originally expected. There are also some improvements from prioritizations in terms of asset transfers. But as said, fundamentally, the thesis, but margin expansion and that's -- the contribution towards profitability ultimately remains unchanged.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And the next question comes from the line of Alex Cogut from Kempen.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexandru Cogut, Kempen & Co. N.V., Research Division - Analyst [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I have 2 on menu. So do you believe Exact Sciences is as committed to the Oncotype Idylla program as well as Genomic Health? And do they see the opportunity the same way that Genomic Health people did or management? And then a second one on the GeneFusion Panel. Could you give a bit more granularity on the content of -- in terms of biomarkers of the panel? And do you foresee having to update the panel in -- within 1 or 2 years of launch?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Herman Verrelst, Biocartis Group NV - CEO & Director [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Alex, for the questions. In regards to our collaboration with Exact Sciences, I think both parties have expressed their commitment to the program. Also, Exact Sciences have said that this is an important program in their overall strategy. So I think that, fundamentally, we will remain in the same setting.

However, of course, after the integration and ensuing management changes, a review is not abnormal in this setting. And also, of course, this program needs to be seen in the broader portfolio strategy -- product strategy of Exact Sciences, yes? So that, I think, is something that we have to honor and respect is that the new people in town have to formulate their opinion about where and they want to take this project and at what pace and at what priority.

We're also having a very good discussion with Exact Science about the conditions under which we want to launch. I think that's also something that is very normal at this stage. We have -- we basically made very good progress on the technical development side. We're now entering a stage where we contemplate starting validation studies in 2020. We have to start thinking about commercial strategies beyond.

So we have to review what drives a solid launch, and that needs to be integrated into the plans. And that discussion is ongoing, that relationship is, to an extent, renewed, and we have to go for planning and discussions in that regard.

I have to remind you, as well, of course, that this is also the first IVD project, both for Genomic Health and for Exact Science. So I hope you appreciate that they will approach this with the right level of caution. They want to have a solid quality of products before this launch. So we think and we honor this as well that they want to do a good review of the conditions under which they want to launch the assay.

In regards to your question about GeneFusion, it is, for several reasons, too early for us to really comment on the detailed content of the funnel. I can tell that it is, of course, driven by guidelines. So biomarkers that are in existing guidelines, the GeneFusions in this regard. But also we have included content towards newer biomarkers that could potentially enter guidelines in the foreseeable future.

So that is something that we've been able to technically achieve is a higher level of multiplexing in our cartridge configuration. So indeed, it is a broader panel that, to a certain extent, would also be aimed to be future-proof for novel biomarkers. So it's a mix between the 2, but again, driven by what is near term and very much driven by what is actionable, what is proven to be clinically valuable. And that is where the focus of the company very much is. We will be issuing further information about the content of this as and when we progress further into the later stages of development when we get closer to launch.

We'll also want to first disclose it basically to our key opinion leaders, get their feedback on that, involve them in early marketing activities. This is also why we are a bit careful in disclosing that content now because we want to make that part of a launch strategy in the second half of the year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexandru Cogut, Kempen & Co. N.V., Research Division - Analyst [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. And just one more, if I may. What are the time lines of the updated breast cancer test in partnership with LifeArc?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Herman Verrelst, Biocartis Group NV - CEO & Director [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's a good question, Alex. And indeed, I remember looking through your notes. You mentioned potentially a launch only in 2022 in your notes, but I think that is a very conservative number. Typically, the development of these assays does take a couple of years, but we already made significant good progress on the development of this assay, both in terms of panel composition and in terms of, yes, sample preparation and so on.

So this is rather -- yes, we have to be careful. Tailored towards turn of the year 2020, somewhere 2021. This is definitely not something that we'll push out into '22, given current prioritization and current state of development.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexandru Cogut, Kempen & Co. N.V., Research Division - Analyst [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it, got it. So like you're committed to 2021 then?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Herman Verrelst, Biocartis Group NV - CEO & Director [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The current planning is what that says. But I have to remind you and all listeners that all our launch dates are continuously under review because as you know, we have to read the market. There are changes in the market because of changes in guidelines, changes in therapies coming to market. We also see an impact from new partners that we sign up. And then we also have to typically make a call in terms of allocating resources to these different projects.

So that gives the volatility and variability in target launch dates, both for product launches, CE marking registrations and so on. So all of those dates are always subject to reprioritization based on this change in the market and changes in partnership composition.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And the next question comes from the line of Thomas Guillot from Degroof Petercam.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas Guillot, Banque Degroof Petercam S.A., Research Division - Research Analyst [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Two, if I may. First, on operating expenses, can we have a bit more visibility for the next year? Notably, in terms of G&A, you had a pretty strong -- it did increase. How should we view the numbers? Should we see a flat level of operating expenses? Or was there a continuous increase? Second question, in terms of cartridge volume per instrument, it remained flat year after year. Can you see a bit of uptake going with this KPI?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Herman Verrelst, Biocartis Group NV - CEO & Director [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I didn't catch the second part of the question. What were you referring to? I got it on the G&A, was making those -- my apologies. Can you repeat the second part of the question?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas Guillot, Banque Degroof Petercam S.A., Research Division - Research Analyst [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, sure. For the cartridge volume per instrument, roughly, you are right now at 139 cartridge per instrument per year. It remained quite flat year after year, staying at 135, 140. Can we see any, let's say, a ramp-up for this KPI?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Herman Verrelst, Biocartis Group NV - CEO & Director [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. In terms of our overall cost structure, I think we are now at a level where we think we have the infrastructure in place to service the needs of the organization. It could be that in some select areas, we have to continue to add some resources as we scale further as an organization. But across the board, in our sales and marketing expenses, in terms of our R&D, there might be a slight increase there still because of an increased number of partnerships that we have that we need to support. Also in G&A, there might be a slight increase. But as we said in the call, the aim is to stabilize in terms of operational burn rate.

That -- indeed, this year is where we stabilize so that the next couple of years, 2021 and beyond, we can start lowering the cash burn significantly as part of our commitment to go -- to move to that healthy P&L, as we had called it, 2019, when you raised our equity and did the convertible bonds. And it's those resources that we have brought to the company in 2019, that should be -- materially bring us forward to that point. So that commitment is there to stabilize the costs and to improve the profitability of the organization.

In regards to your question on cartridge volume per instrument, well, there's a double effect. On the one hand, we see an increased use in the existing installed base. That is a continuous process we go through as customers adopt more menu, move from second line to first line, the volume of patients in itself increases, which is an intrinsic market driver for growth as well. So the existing installed base pull-through is steadily increasing. But of course, we add to that the new installed base that, in the beginning, has a low utilization. And so that always dilutes, to a certain extent, the utilization on average across.

So that -- those 2 factors need to be integrated. Also, what we've seen in 2019 is that existing customers have also added instrumentation in anticipation of a ramp-up that would follow at a later stage. So there's also that effect to that, to an extent, place that existing customers also go for higher installed capacity in anticipation of future growth.

So there are several trends interplaying with one another. At this stage, we are only supporting, of course, the growth of installed capacity, preparing for future product launches as well from ourselves and from our partners. So this is why we're saying that -- of course, we monitor the utilization per instrument, but that is not a KPI as such that we manage. We want to go for maximum installed base. We want to go for maximum installed capacity, and we focus really on the absolute number of cartridge volumes. That is really what is the most important thing for us on the shorter term.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And the next question comes from the line of Lenny Van Steenhuyse from KBC Securities.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lenny Van Steenhuyse, KBC Securities NV, Research Division - Financial Analyst [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

One more -- 2 more questions, sorry, from my end, if I may. The FDA regulatory submissions for the MSI and RAS assays have been pushed to the end of 2020, early '21. I was wondering if you could elaborate on the significance of this on your expected volume uptake for both this year and the next year given the LDT U.S. market.

And then as the last one, is there actually a regulatory pathway for approval of pan-cancer MSI testing? And what kind of data sets would you expect to be required for this claim? And how close do you feel to be in to this point?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Herman Verrelst, Biocartis Group NV - CEO & Director [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, the registrations with the U.S. FDA, we're making good progress on both ends, both for MSI and for the RAS testing. Also, there, based on project-specific demands based on partner discussions, also there, there's variability in the exact launch date. I refer to the rough testing, for example. We took a decision to do this now based also on cartridge manufacturing or second manufacturing line also as MSI as we do from a second manufacturing line. It -- all this to make this more future-proof. That impacts potentially also the time line. So there are these underlying things that are happening there.

But large -- by and large, the time lines are what they are, your question was very important indeed, to point out what is the impact of commercialization. And this also needs to be seen in the light of our changing focus on the shorter term, at least in the U.S., where we have decided to focus more on Tier 1 labs that will buy our research use only cartridges and do not require an FDA approval to make use of our system as part of their activities. So that shift in focus has also taken away the pressure on these FDA submissions.

What we now see is that as and when they will happen, of course, then we will be able to promote for our actual clinical use moving to the Tier 2 segments as well as more regionalized hospitals, and that will be, of course, a long-term aim that we've always strived for. But for the shorter term, that is decoupled, given more research only use that we promote currently in the U.S. with these Tier 1 hospitals that also have the academic mission and that will also publish on their results. And so that's the shift in focus that we have. So that report is also important to interpret the FDA registrations and the acceptance by the U.S. FDA and the decoupling that we have.

Your question about MSI pan-cancer. Indeed, we mentioned a lot of interest from our users and from our partners to look into potential broader use of our MSI assay. We have a CE mark for the assay in colorectal cancer testing obviously. And we are pursuing, also in the context of colorectal cancer, an FDA submission and approve, as a company, a diagnostic for immuno-oncology in colorectal cancer.

So it clearly remains the largest application area on the shorter term. But already, a number of our customers, both in Europe and in the U.S., have looked into performance and applicability in using other cancer types under -- such as gastric as we mentioned, endometrial cancer and so on with positive outcome. So that is indeed pointing to technical performance in this area.

So what we now need to do ourselves and together with partners, see whether we can indeed bring this to a level where we have the clinical validation of that, but we can include that into the claims of the product, yes or not. So that's an exercise that we will do over the course of 2020.

Also, what we see, that a number of new studies were initiated in 2019. We mentioned over 30 Idylla MSI studies were initiated in 2019. We await the outcome of those studies by some of our collaborators and customers on the outcome of these studies to also inform us about the decision, to make the investment to go for clinical validation and/or registrations for broader use. But for the time being, the signs are positive, so we indeed are encouraged by this broader potential use of our menu.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

As there are no further questions in the queue, that will conclude today's Q&A session. I will now like to turn the call back to Mr. Verrelst for the closing remarks.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Herman Verrelst, Biocartis Group NV - CEO & Director [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, operator. And as always, we want to finish by thanking all stakeholders, all shareholders for their continued trust, and we continue to look forward to doing this journey together. Renate, over to you to close the call.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Renate Degrave, Biocartis Group NV - Head of IR & Corporate Communications [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Herman. That concludes today's conference call. Thank you for your participation, ladies and gentlemen. You may now disconnect.