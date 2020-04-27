Edited Transcript of B8F.DE earnings conference call or presentation 21-Apr-20 12:00pm GMT

Q4 2019 Biofrontera AG Earnings Call (English)

Leverkusen Apr 27, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Biofrontera AG earnings conference call or presentation Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 12:00:00pm GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Scroll to continue with content Ad

================================================================================

Corporate Participants

================================================================================

* Hermann Lübbert

Biofrontera AG - Co-Founder, Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO

* Pamela Keck

Biofrontera AG - Head of IR

* Thomas Schaffer

Biofrontera AG - CFO & Member of the Executive Board

================================================================================

Conference Call Participants

================================================================================

* Bruce David Jackson

The Benchmark Company, LLC, Research Division - Senior Equity Analyst

* Thomas Flaten

Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst

================================================================================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dear, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of Biofrontera AG to discuss full year 2019 financial results. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions) May I now hand you over to Pamela Keck, Head of Investor Relations, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pamela Keck, Biofrontera AG - Head of IR [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you and good morning. Welcome to Biofrontera's earnings conference call for the full year 2019. Yesterday, we issued a press release announcing financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. We encourage everyone to read the press release as well as the annual report, both of which are available on our website.

Story continues

Please note that certain information discussed on the call today is covered under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. We caution listeners that during this call, Biofrontera's management will be making forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business. All risks and uncertainties are detailed in and are qualified by the cautionary statements contained in Biofrontera's press releases and SEC filings.

This conference call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of this live broadcast, today, April 21, 2020. Biofrontera undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this conference call.

With that, I would now like to turn the call over to Hermann Lübbert, our CEO. Hermann?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hermann Lübbert, Biofrontera AG - Co-Founder, Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Thank you, Pamela. And thank you very much, ladies and gentlemen, for taking the time to participate in today's call. With me today is Thomas Schaffer, our CFO. I will summarize the general business development and clinical updates achieved during 2019 and will provide an update on the current status of our commercial efforts. Mr. Schaffer will then present the financial results for the year.

Over the course of 2019, we continued off to achieve tremendous growth with sales growing 48% over the previous year. In addition to our commercial success, we continued to expand our market opportunity for Ameluz in both the U.S. and EU as well as completed our acquisition and integration of Cutanea Life Sciences. We closed out the year very strong, recording our highest quarterly sales figures in Biofrontera's history, driven by significant growth in our U.S. business as well as continued growth in Germany and Spain with the growing acceptance of daylight PDT.

As we move into 2020, we continue to work with dermatologists in order to provide patients with highly effective treatments. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, has been negatively affecting sales worldwide since March 2020. The reason for this is the decreasing number of medical treatments, especially treatments that are carried out in doctors' offices.

During this time, we are focusing on our long-term plan while working diligently to ensure that our cash position and liquidity remains adequate. I will let Mr. Schaffer elaborate on how do we plan to manage this current situation in more detail. But first, let us review our operational and commercial successes over the last year.

Starting off in our home market, Germany, 2019 sales grew by around 40%. This strong growth is due to our European approval for daylight photodynamic therapy, or PDT, which we received in 2018. This label extension enabled us to make a significant leap forward in the largest European pharmaceutical market, making Ameluz worth 57% market share among its competitors, the clear leader for PDT in Germany.

We are very pleased by this growth and intend to continue expanding our market share as the definitive market leader in Germany, especially since Ameluz in combination with daylight PDT is now fully reimbursed by the public health care system. As we continue to educate physicians about the benefits of PDT, we expect to continue to take market share from the much larger topical cream market, which was historically favored by physicians as it was the simplest treatment option reimbursed by the public health care system.

In Spain, we continue to see a similarly positive market performance for Ameluz. Sales grew approximately 10%, which needs to be interpreted in consideration of a government-mandated price reduction of 27% for Ameluz. The price reduction was more than offset by the increased demand.

In the United Kingdom, the focus of sales continued to be on hospitals, in particular, on the administrative steps to include Ameluz in respective hospital pharmacies.

To date, the company has seen success as some major hospitals now rate Ameluz as the first choice PDT drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis and basal cell carcinoma. These successes are beginning to translate into growing sales figures. However, the U.K. still remains a minor portion of the company's revenue.

Shipments to license partners in other European countries declined significantly. As has been the case over the last several quarters, United States continues to be a major growth driver for Biofrontera, accounting for 75% of our total sales. For the full year 2019, Biofrontera achieved revenue in the United States amounting to approximately EUR 23.3 million, representing revenue growth of approximately 57% compared to 2018. This growth was driven by the continued expansion of our sales and distribution infrastructure as well as improved reimbursement of PDT, which was increased in 2019.

Product sales of Aktipak, which has since been discontinued, and Xepi contributed approximately EUR 800,000 to sales since the acquisition of Cutanea Life Sciences.

In the U.S., we see a number of long-term growth opportunities, and we have devoted our R&D budget almost entirely to projects that will help increasing our share on the U.S. market for Ameluz.

Furthermore, we expanded our product portfolio with Xepi, the first new antibiotic in dermatology in about 10 years for the treatment of impetigo. The successful integration of Cutanea, which we acquired from our strategic partner and major shareholder Maruho in March 2019, will play a key role in our long-term strategy. With this acquisition, we expanded our product portfolio in the U.S. to include the FDA-approved drug Xepi.

While we also acquired a second approved prescription drug Aktipak for acne, we made the decision to discontinue this product last year due to unexpected quality problems in production, which could not be addressed in the short term and would require large investments.

As a reminder, this decision was supported by Maruho, who bore all the financial consequences of the discontinuation. Now taking a look at Xepi. Xepi is the only approved topical antibiotic that has been introduced into the U.S. market in the past decade. Xepi is approved to treat impetigo, including skin infections caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria such as MRSA. Xepi has a double mechanism of action, resulting in bacteria -- bactericidal activity. Competing antibodies display only bacteriostatic activity.

This novel mechanism of action renders the development of resistant bacteria extremely rare. In total, there are approximately 10 million prescriptions written annually in the U.S. for drugs in indications where Xepi could be effective, a large part of them by dermatologists.

Therefore, we see significant growth potential for this product. While Xepi is a branded drug selling at about $300 per tube, it competes with generic antibiotic drugs at much lower prices. However, all major private payers have, in the meantime, accepted Xepi for unrestricted reimbursement, giving about 150 million people in the U.S. unlimited access to Xepi.

This, together with the new co-pay program that we introduced on April 1 this year, forms the basis for growing Xepi sales in the future. The fact that payers are willing to cover Xepi's higher price compared to its competitors without any restrictions demonstrates the tremendous advantages and potential of this new drug.

Turning now to our clinical and regulatory activities, which will help to sustain the growth of Ameluz sales in the long term. We achieved a number of milestones in both EU and U.S. over the course of 2019 as well as in recent months. In March 2020, we received formal approval from the European Commission for the use of Ameluz for the treatment of actinic keratoses on the extremities and trunk and neck. This approval was based on positive results from our Phase III trial that were published last year.

The study, which met its primary regulatory endpoint, demonstrated a mean clearance rate per patient site of 86% for Ameluz compared to 33% for placebo.

Earlier this year, we also reported 12-month follow-up results from this Phase III study, demonstrating lesion recurrence rates after 1 year of 14.1% after Ameluz treatment compared to 27.4% after placebo treatment.

Along with the label expansion to a case in the periphery, the European Commission accepted the inclusion of Phase III data into the European product information, which demonstrated significantly lower recurrence rates after daylight PDT with Ameluz compared to daylight PDT with its competitor products.

This upgrade of the regulatory approval for Ameluz in the EU continues to expand the market opportunity of Ameluz and will further drive our long-term growth in Europe.

We anticipate seeing this positive effect on our sales development once the consequences of social distancing for dermatology offices decline.

In the U.S., we have been working diligently to address 2 of Ameluz current competitive disadvantages. First, our current FDA-approved prescribing information only allows the reimbursement of one tube of Ameluz per patient per day.

This restriction on the Ameluz label is reflected in the reimbursement guidelines for Ameluz issued at the end of 2018. In other words, there is no problem with the reimbursement of Ameluz by health insurers as such, but a restriction in our label led to unexpected reimbursement limitations.

As we seek to expand the Ameluz label to include the treatment of actinic keratosis on the extremities, trunk and neck, we will need to expand the reimbursement of Ameluz to include additional tubes.

After discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the agency has requested that we complete a corresponding pharmacokinetic study, or PK study in short, of Ameluz. We have initiated this PK study in order to examine the safety and efficacy of 3 tubes of Ameluz.

The study started patient recruitment in February 2019, but then had to put -- to be put on hold due to the corona situation. Nevertheless, it is expected to be completed in the second half of 2020.

In parallel, in order to enable doctors to treat larger body areas with Ameluz, we are in the process of developing a next-generation PDT lamp, the BF-RhodoLED-XL. The final prototype of the BF-RhodoLED-XL is ready, and we expect to submit the application for approval to the FDA in the second half of 2020, together with the results of the PK trial.

Furthermore, we are preparing studies to treat actinic keratoses also in the periphery, as in the U.S., the current label covers head and scalp only.

Due to the current situation, the start of these trials will likely be delayed until next year. All 3 of these developments, the treatment of larger body areas with up to 3 tubes of Ameluz, the development of a larger lamp and the approval of the treatment of actinic keratoses on the extremities, together, work to signify -- significantly improve our market opportunity in the U.S.

As we seek to further secure our medium-term growth in the U.S., we continue to enroll patients in our Phase III U.S. study, examining the use of Ameluz for the treatment of superficial basal cell carcinoma. We have been working intensively on patient recruitment since September 2018.

However, due to the extremely demanding study protocol mandated by the FDA, the recruitment process will likely take a considerable amount of time. Following successful FDA approval, Ameluz would be the only drug in the United States for the treatment of superficial BCC tumor indication with PDT. Actinic keratosis is still considered a precursor to a tumor. And as such, the approval for BCC will allow Ameluz to be recognized as a stronger drug.

As long as Ameluz remains our most important sales driver, exploring new indications is essential. As you may remember, we plan to develop Ameluz further for use in moderate-to-severe acne.

Recently, the FDA has provided feedback regarding our proposed design of the required clinical trials, and the program is ready to be initiated as soon as business has returned to normal. We will keep you informed about the progress in this indication. An important aspect of developing the U.S. PDT market further is our contract with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs or VA for short.

Even though this will not lead to significant sales in the short term and has, therefore, not received our primary attention so far, we believe that the agreement with the VA will provide further long-term business opportunities for us. With many young doctors being trained in VA hospitals and being able to experience Ameluz PDT, we will be able to use this platform to educate a new generation of opinion leaders and innovation drivers in dermatology about the advantages of PDT in combination with Ameluz.

Despite the currently still very low business volume, the VA market remains a strategically important market. Just yesterday, we signed the final license agreement with Maruho, under which we grant Maruho a license to commercialize Ameluz in East Asia and Oceania. Given the nature of the Asian dermatology market, Maruho has a particular interest in the acne indication. Maruho will make an upfront payment of EUR 6 million as well as further milestone payments.

Furthermore, we will receive royalties initially of 6% for any revenues recorded in their territory included in the agreement. Royalty rates will increase with larger sales and decrease if and when generic drugs hit the market. We are very happy that our strategic partnership with Maruho continues to the benefit of both parties.

Finally, we have continued to make progress in our research cooperation agreement with Maruho for the development of branded generics based on our nanoemulsion technology. We have almost completed the necessary preclinical work to enter into clinical studies. These branded generics further bolster our pipeline, and we appreciate the support our partner Maruho has provided for the development of these products, allowing us to focus our own financial resources on more short-term value drivers and still participate also in long-term value development.

With that said, I would like to hand the call over to our CFO, Thomas Schaffer, who will review our financials and provide an update on our outlook for 2020. Thank you very much.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas Schaffer, Biofrontera AG - CFO & Member of the Executive Board [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Hermann, and thank you, everyone joining this call today. Good morning, good afternoon, wherever you are. I would now like to give you an overview of the financial results for the full year ended 2019 and provide our outlook for 2020.

For the full year 2019, we achieved a total revenue of approximately EUR 31.3 million compared to approximately EUR 21.1 million for the full year 2018. This corresponds to revenue growth of approximately 48% year-over-year. I would like to note that the fourth quarter of 2019 was our best quarter ever, achieving our highest quarterly sales, which were driven by significant growth in our U.S. business as well as by growth in Germany and Spain from the increased acceptance of daylight PDT. Sales in United States, which now accounts for 75% of total sales, grew 57% to approximately EUR 23.3 million compared to EUR 14.9 million for 2018.

Growth was due to the continued expansion of our sales structures and improvements in the reimbursement of PDT for dermatologists in the U.S.

Sales in Germany amounted to around EUR 4.6 million for the full year 2019 compared to approximately EUR 3.3 million in the year before. This corresponds to an increase of 40%. The increase in sales in Germany is mainly due to the introduction of daylight PDT.

Our sales in the other European countries decreased in the reporting period by 5% to approximately EUR 2.6 million compared to approximately EUR 2.7 million in 2018. The decline was primarily due to a decline in deliveries to license partners.

I would like to mention though that despite the substantial price reduction in Spain, volume growth offset these price reductions and led the sales growth of approximately 10%, as the number of prescriptions of Ameluz continues to accelerate. Gross profit increased to EUR 9.7 million -- by EUR 9.7 million to approximately EUR 26.4 million compared to approximately EUR 16.7 million for the previous year.

The gross margin increased to 84% from 79% in 2018. Research and development costs increased slightly to approximately EUR 4.6 million compared to approximately EUR 4.4 million in the prior year. These costs include the cost of our clinical studies, but also the cost of regulatory affairs, including the granting, maintenance and expansion of our approvals.

General and administrative expenses came in at approximately EUR 16.3 million in the reporting period compared to approximately EUR 13 million in 2018. The increase was due to the initial consolidation of Cutanea, further due to legal and consulting costs for the defense of the use of pharmaceutical lawsuit as well as administrative costs in the United States.

Sales and marketing costs amounted to around EUR 28.9 million, a significant increase of almost EUR 17.7 million in the previous year. This was due to the cost for the further expansion of our sales organization in the United States as well as sales costs incurred at Cutanea. Our sales costs include the cost for our own sales forces in Germany and Spain, in the U.K. and in the United States as well as marketing expenses. Other expenses and income totaled approximately EUR 21.2 million in 2019. This includes the negative difference arising from the purchase price allocation of the assets and liability items carried at fair market value in the amount of approximately EUR 14.8 million. The item also includes cost reimbursements for Maruho of approximately EUR 6.2 million based on Share Purchase Agreement.

Biofrontera reported a net loss before taxes of around EUR 4.8 million and after taxes of around EUR 7.4 million. The difference for the income tax reported of EUR 2.6 million is a noncash item, as we dispute to the use of our tax asset in connection with positive results of our subsidiary Biofrontera Pharma but mainly in the amount of EUR 2.4 million due to the reduction in the municipal trade tax rate of the city of Leverkusen and the corresponding reduction of our tax asset.

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to approximately EUR 11.1 million as of December 31, 2019 compared to approximately EUR 19.5 million as of December 31, 2018.

That concludes our financial performance for the full year 2019. We have prepared our financial statements under a going concern assumption and have received confirmation from our statutory auditors. However, the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is continuing to worsen around the world and is causing massive disruptions in global supply chains, consumer markets and the economy as a whole, has also been impacting our business significantly.

The current situation remains dynamic and has severely limited our predictability. And as it is currently impossible to foresee how long and how strongly the pandemic will affect the economy, no reliable estimate or more precise quantification of the specific implications to sales and earnings can be made for the 2020 financial year at this point in time.

For this reason, our ability to forecast is significantly impaired at this time. In our initial budget for 2020, we had assumed a 25% increase in revenue compared to the previous year and operating costs are approximately the same level as in the previous year.

However, the effects of the coronavirus pandemic may lead to significant deviation from previous projections and to a noticeable decline in sales compared to previous plans and possibly even compared to the previous financial year. The anticipated reduced revenue will also have a negative impact on the profitability and liquidity of Biofrontera in the 2020 financial year as the lack of revenue may not be fully offset by cost reduction measures. At the same time, the cost reduction measures already initiated in March 20 will continue. These measures include, in particular, the introduction of short-time work in Germany and comparable measures in Spain and the U.K., the reduction of the workforce in the United States by almost 20% and mandatory unpaid leave for all employees in the U.S. Steps to secure liquidity and strengthen cash flows have given highest priority.

As you are aware, we had to withdraw our offer to issue convertible bonds or ADRs in the United States a few weeks ago as the capital markets went into such turmoil that the placement became impossible at a reasonable price.

As the company requires further financing in light of the changed economic situation, we have decided that we will propose a regular capital increase of up to 20% of our share capital to the Annual General Meeting, which will be held on May 28.

We trust that all our shareholders will endorse and support this decision. The proceeds from this capital increase will initially be used to finance our current operations, which, as you know, have quite heavily been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. They will further be used to continue financing clinical studies for the further development of Ameluz as well as for sales and marketing expenses of Ameluz, particularly in the United States.

Long-term structural growth drivers, including the reimbursement framework in U.S., label expansions for Ameluz and increasing acceptance of daylight PDT in Europe remain intact, and they will likely accelerate once the COVID-19 crisis is over.

At this point, I would like to hand over to Hermann for some closing remarks. Thank you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hermann Lübbert, Biofrontera AG - Co-Founder, Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much, Thomas. As we move into 2020, we will continue to work towards strengthening the market positioning of Ameluz across the United States and Europe with additional label expansion and improved reimbursement.

However, in the short term, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect global supply chains, clinical trials and medical treatments, it is difficult to predict or forecast the remainder of the year. While we move through this pandemic, we will continue to implement a number of cost reduction measures and look forward to returning to a period of strong growth once the situation is resolved.

Until then, we retain our cash and prepare the company for a rebound in business once the markets have recovered. The upfront payment of EUR 6 million by Maruho will help the company to stay financially secure during this unprecedented crisis. We appreciate the continued dedication of our employees who have, without exception, accepted salary reductions until the business improves again as well as the support of our shareholders through this difficult time.

With that said, I would now like to open the call for questions.

================================================================================

Questions and Answers

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) And we've received the first question. It is from Bruce Jackson of The Benchmark Company.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bruce David Jackson, The Benchmark Company, LLC, Research Division - Senior Equity Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The first place I'd like to start is with the cash position, and you're going to be receiving the EUR 6 million payment from Maruho, is that going to be booked in the first quarter or the second quarter?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas Schaffer, Biofrontera AG - CFO & Member of the Executive Board [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That will be booked in the second quarter. We signed the contract yesterday, and we expect the payment from Maruho within the next few days.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bruce David Jackson, The Benchmark Company, LLC, Research Division - Senior Equity Analyst [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then you were discussing the operating expenses were originally expected to be flat over 2019. Looking forward, we don't have much visibility on the revenue side, but maybe we've got some visibility on the expense side of things. Where do you think the expenses could land right now? And what proportion of that is fixed cost?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas Schaffer, Biofrontera AG - CFO & Member of the Executive Board [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, we -- unfortunately, we can't really give guidance for the remainder of the current financial year. However, with the cost measures in place, we certainly expect a significant reduction in our costs compared to the previous years. Our costs are mainly driven by our personnel expenses.

So force along, we -- we keep the head count and the employees that we currently employ, these costs are pretty much fixed. If we wanted to make further significant cuts in our costs, that would require layoffs. And we certainly try to avoid this, if at all possible.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bruce David Jackson, The Benchmark Company, LLC, Research Division - Senior Equity Analyst [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Last question on the cost side. Last year, we had -- the litigation expense was fairly active. Is that going to be reduced in 2020 or about the same around? What's the trend for the litigation cost?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas Schaffer, Biofrontera AG - CFO & Member of the Executive Board [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, legal costs are to -- the vast majority of our legal costs refer to the defense of the DUSA litigation. And as the trial stands now, these costs are -- I don't want to say down to 0, but they significantly reduced, as we are waiting for the judge to come forward with a plan as how this drug is going to go forward. Most of the costs spent were during the investigation period that requires a lot of hours.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from Thomas Flaten of Lake Street Capital Markets.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas Flaten, Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just following up on the questions with respect to cost cutting. I think you mentioned that you had a 20% reduction in force in the U.S. Can you comment on was that primarily on the commercial organization? Or can you provide some color on where those reductions took place?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas Schaffer, Biofrontera AG - CFO & Member of the Executive Board [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

They were across the organization, both field-based people as well as office-based people.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas Flaten, Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And just switching gears. The first quarter sales that you pre-announced on Friday, the first quarter numbers, which were a bit below certainly our expectations for where the first quarter could come in, given everything that's going on, could you provide some color on the sequence of events in the first quarter, were things proceeding to plan until the middle of March when it seems that most companies started seeing COVID impact? Or can you provide just some commentary around how the first quarter evolved relative to your expectations?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hermann Lübbert, Biofrontera AG - Co-Founder, Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, we can certainly do that. So when we went into the year, the first quarter was quite strong in Europe. So most European or all our European markets, particularly Germany, was above -- strongly above budget. And then the sales dropped close to 0 around the middle of March. And still, Europe came out pretty much at budget, more or less, by the end of March because it had been so strong before that.

The U.S. market hasn't been as strong. In January, particularly, we were still seeing effects of some stocking that went on by the end of last year due to the current price increase on January 1. So the U.S. went comparably slowly into the year, picked up in February and then by the beginning of March, was actually where we expected U.S. sales to be. And we thought it would still be a very strong quarter when this pandemic actually happened and then all the offices either closed down or they are trying to avoid seeing patients in -- physically in the offices.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas Flaten, Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So for the sales team that remains in place, are there activities that they're conducting either virtually or some other way to continue educating? Because I'm assuming physicians are still available to be contacted, maybe outside of the office setting, obviously, but can you comment on any ongoing commercial activities you have going on?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hermann Lübbert, Biofrontera AG - Co-Founder, Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is again different between Europe and the U.S. because of the different approvals. In Europe, the major focus, obviously, right now is to use sort of distant approaches, like sending letters or telephone calls to advertise daylight PDT and the new label extension that we had.

While in the U.S., the reps try to stay in touch with customers for the same kind of measures. But not so much with the goal of short-term selling because nobody is going to buy now. But with the goal of preparing the upswing that we expect once the offices can open again. So most of the time, what the -- what our reps do is try to stay in touch with the customers as good as possible. And at the same time, analyze the customer market, the PDT market and try to prioritize the customers better, particularly, with respect to the balance between Ameluz and Xepi. And use the time that we have now to, again, prepare for what comes after this entire thing is over.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas Flaten, Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And then one final question. Assuming that you're able to raise the capital following approval at the May shareholders' meeting, given your cash position today, how -- what kind of cash runway does that provide you against your maybe most conservative models internally?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas Schaffer, Biofrontera AG - CFO & Member of the Executive Board [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's never a guarantee. But in all likelihood, then this should be more than sufficient to bring the company to breakeven.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We now take the questions of Bruce Jackson.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bruce David Jackson, The Benchmark Company, LLC, Research Division - Senior Equity Analyst [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

First, so you said that the FDA trial design for acne is ready to go, and you're ready -- you're prepared to start the trial. Can you maybe give us a few details on what that trial is going to look like in terms of the number of sites, number of patients you have to cure, things like that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hermann Lübbert, Biofrontera AG - Co-Founder, Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, certainly. So the first trial will be a Phase IIb trial in which we look at different incubation times. So if you recall, the process of PDT, first, the drug is applied, and then there is an incubation, which, first of all, allows the active ingredient to enter the cells. And then the active ingredient has to be metabolized to the actual light-sensitive compound. And that takes a certain time. And the longer you wait, the more sensitive the skin eventually gets for the PDT treatment. And so here, we will look at different time points and form different groups of 30 patients each to actually compare the effect in these -- with different incubation times.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bruce David Jackson, The Benchmark Company, LLC, Research Division - Senior Equity Analyst [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So 30 patients each for how many groups?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hermann Lübbert, Biofrontera AG - Co-Founder, Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Three groups.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bruce David Jackson, The Benchmark Company, LLC, Research Division - Senior Equity Analyst [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Three groups, okay. And then if we could move over to Xepi, the availability of the reimbursement is certainly a positive development. One of the other questions about Xepi was the marketing channel piece of it. So the dermatologists do prescribe some of it. I believe there's also a fair amount that is used in hospitals. So how do you feel about your channel coverage for Xepi? And is there a different marketing strategy for the product compared to Ameluz?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hermann Lübbert, Biofrontera AG - Co-Founder, Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, there's a second -- certainly a different marketing strategy in that Ameluz is a buy-and-bill drug. So we sell directly to the doctor, and the doctor has to buy the drug with his personal money and then try to get reimbursement afterwards. While Xepi is a normal drug like most other drugs that are actually brought into the pharmacy and then sold out of the pharmacy, if a patient presents with a prescription.

And here, we still have an open issue with Xepi. So when we took the product over, there were basically 3 major issues that we had to work on. One was reimbursement, and we have been very successful with that one with pretty much 150 million people now covered without any restrictions.

And the second was an improved and more adequate with respect also to our profit, more adequate co-pay system, which we introduced in April 1. And now the next step would be to then improve the availability in local pharmacies. And this is a little bit of a catch-22 situation. If you sell little, then the pharmacies won't stock it. And then if a patient comes, it takes a while to actually get the product. And obviously, since we are looking at an acute infection, the patient wants treatment to start immediately and not wait a day or 2 for the product to arrive, and -- so this is currently bridged with a sample that we give to the doctors but that is a solution which we hope is temporary. And with growing sales, we can actually move away from that and make the product readily available in local pharmacies.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bruce David Jackson, The Benchmark Company, LLC, Research Division - Senior Equity Analyst [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Okay, great. And then the last question for me. With the branded generic project with Maruho, what's the next step for that project?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hermann Lübbert, Biofrontera AG - Co-Founder, Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, the next step for that would be clinical trial. So it would go straight into Phase II. And so we're actually looking at bringing this into dose-finding studies.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

As there are no further questions, I would like to hand back to you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hermann Lübbert, Biofrontera AG - Co-Founder, Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And then I would like to thank you all again for the time that you took to participate in this telephone conference and the interest in Biofrontera and wish you a very nice day. Thank you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas Schaffer, Biofrontera AG - CFO & Member of the Executive Board [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Thank you very much, and stay healthy, everyone.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your attendance. This call has been concluded. You may disconnect.