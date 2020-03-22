Edited Transcript of AWC.AX earnings conference call or presentation 24-Feb-20 11:00pm GMT

Full Year 2019 Alumina Ltd Earnings Call

Southbank Victoria Mar 22, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Alumina Ltd earnings conference call or presentation Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11:00:00pm GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Corporate Participants

* Grant A. Dempsey

Alumina Limited - CFO

* Michael Peter Ferraro

Alumina Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director

Conference Call Participants

* Glyn Lawcock

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - MD, Head of the Australian Mining & Energy Team and Research Analyst

* Hayden Bairstow

Macquarie Research - Analyst

* Kaan Peker

Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Lyndon Fagan

JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst

* Paul Young

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Paul Joseph McTaggart

Citigroup Inc, Research Division - Metals and Mining Analyst

* Peter O'Connor

Shaw and Partners Limited, Research Division - Senior Analyst of Metals and Mining

* Rahul Anand

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst

Presentation

Operator [1]

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Alumina Full Year Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. And our presenters for today are Grant Dempsey, Chief Financial Officer; and Mike Ferraro, Chief Executive Officer.

And now I would like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Mr. Mike Ferraro. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.

Michael Peter Ferraro, Alumina Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director [2]

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Alumina Limited's results presentation for the 2019 full year. Before I proceed any further, please note the disclaimer.

Alumina Limited had a strong year in 2019. Net profit after tax was $214 million. Excluding significant items, the net profit after tax was $327 million. The major impact on profit was lower API prices. The company declared a fully franked dividend of USD 0.036 per share, bringing the full year dividend to USD 0.08 per share. This was on the back of record production at AWAC's operated current refining portfolio. AWAC's average cost of production fell 7% and remains in the bottom quartile of producers for both bauxite and alumina. And AWAC continues to focus on the most profitable part of the aluminum supply chain.

We expect that aluminum demand will return to positive growth in 2020. This will contribute to the global alumina market being balanced this year. The long-term market fundamentals for aluminum and alumina remain positive, and AWAC is poised to benefit from any growth in the market. Alumina Limited shareholders have received solid fully franked returns over several years. The company's balance sheet is strong, and we are well positioned in the current commodity cycle. Both our company and Alcoa are committed to ensuring the ongoing sustainability of our operations.

Our 5 refineries have made significantly less CO2 per tonne of alumina produced than the industry average and are, in fact, in the lowest quartile of this measure. The chart in the appendix on Slide 25 shows our performance relative to other global refineries.

In both Western Australia and Brazil, AWAC operates in environmentally sensitive areas, and the rehabilitation works undertaken our world-class. The real focus is biodiversity and ensuring that land is returned to its original state, post mining operations. This effort has been recognized by independent parties. All AWAC-operated mines and refineries in Western Australia and Brazil have received certification by the Aluminum Stewardship Initiative. The ASI performance standard defines environmental, social and governance principles with the aim to address sustainability in the aluminum value chain. In addition, AWAC has a goal to enhance water use efficiency, especially in water-scarce locations and are seeking to identify opportunities to become less dependent on water by examining technology, use of secondary water sources and increased recycling.

At AWAC's Kwinana refinery, freshwater usage has reduced by 1.2 gigaliters annually due to the implementation of press filtration. A further reduction of 2.5 gigaliters annually is expected at the Pinjarra refinery once the filtration system has become fully operational. AWAC's freshwater intensity has reduced by 8% from 2015 to 2018.

Also, Alcoa, who operates the AWAC assets, has been recognized as a top aluminum industry performer in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2020.

I'll now hand over to Grant to provide a more detailed review of the full year results.

Grant A. Dempsey, Alumina Limited - CFO [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Mike, and good morning all. I'll begin with a detailed look at the full year performance of AWAC before coming back to how this translated into Alumina Limited's 2019 financial results.

The decline in the alumina price index throughout 2019 significantly impacted our average realized alumina price for the year. Despite this, AWAC continued its recent history of impressive results, recording an EBITDA of $1.26 billion and a net profit after tax of $565 million. Excluding significant items, which largely related to the announced closure of Point Comfort, EBITDA would have been $1.59 billion.

I will now go through AWAC's operating performance in more detail. Improved stability and process efficiencies in our refineries throughout the year generated reliable and consistent operating performance, resulting in significantly higher aluminum production. The 12.6 million tonnes of alumina produced by AWAC was the highest-ever annual total for the current portfolio of refineries. 2019 saw both the Pinjarra and Wagerup refineries have record production years.

AWAC ended 2019 with fourth quarter production of 3.2 million tonnes, with each of our refineries getting close to or about full capacity. For 2020, AWAC is forecasting a further slight increase in production. With 94% of tonnes sold on an API-linked or spot basis, AWAC's realized price closely follows the performance of the API. The API was adversely impacted in 2019 by lower-than-expected smelter demand, the ramp-up of the Alunorte refinery and additional alumina supply from other refineries around the world. In line with the decline in API, AWAC's average realized alumina price fell by 25% to $336 per tonne.

Despite softer alumina prices, AWAC continued its proven track record of delivering strong margins and returns throughout the cycle, underpinned by its world-class low-cost refineries. AWAC's cash cost of production declined steadily throughout the year, with the average cash cost for 2019 improving by 7% to $210 per tonne. The average for the fourth quarter was down to $200 per tonne, a $23 improvement over the corresponding period in the prior year. Increased production and a favorable exchange rate positively impacted our conversion and bauxite costs, particularly in Western Australia where AWAC benefits from the close proximity of the refineries to its long-life low-cost bauxite mines.

AWAC's key input costs of caustic soda and energy were also lower throughout the year. However, we do expect an increase in energy costs from July 2020 as AWAC transitions to some new gas contracts. All other things being equal, this transition will increase AWAC's cash cost in 2020 by approximately 2.5%.

Turning to capital expenditure. CapEx was $56 million lower in 2019 at $177 million. 2018 was elevated largely to the installation of press filters at the Pinjarra refinery. 2019 significant projects included in the completion of the Pinjara press filtration facility, new and upgraded residue storage areas and detailed planning for the upcoming crusher move at the Willowdale bauxite mine. Growth CapEx in 2019 largely centered around the debottlenecking and boiler upgrades at the Alumar refinery and the evaluation of the West Australian brownfield expansion opportunities. These WA opportunities continue to be evaluated, and a decision will be made during the course of the year.

Sustaining CapEx in 2020 will be higher, largely due to $90 million that was budgeted for the crusher move at Willowdale, having already spent $14 million in 2019. We expect that the move will be completed before the end of 2021, with a total project cost estimated at about $135 million.

I will now talk to AWAC's outlook for 2020. We expected strong operating performance to continue, with a slight increase in alumina production forecast to 12.7 million tonnes. As usual, scheduled maintenance and overhauls will be skewed towards the first half of 2020 having a seasonal impact on production and costs. CapEx is budgeted to total approximately $265 million, covering significant projects like the Willowdale crusher move, finalization of the WA expansion evaluation and planning for a potential plateau move at our Juruti bauxite mine.

Restructuring items impacting cash are forecast to increase to $115 million as remediation begins on the recently closed Point Comfort refinery and has accelerated at Suralco following the handover of the Afobaka dam to the Suriname government. It should be noted that there will not be a repeat of the large 2019 tax balloon payment which related to the 2018 result.

As noted in our 4A, the Australian Tax Office recently issued a statement of order position to Alcoa of Australia in relation to certain historic third-party alumina sales. AoA disagrees with the ATO's position, and the matter is now subject of an independent review process within the ATO, which may or may not result in a tax assessment. AoA intends to defend the matter through all available avenues of dispute resolution in the event that an assessment is ultimately issued.

On raw material costs, we expect the recent decline in global cost prices to flow through into the first half of 2020. And as mentioned, gas prices will be elevated in the second half.

Now let's turn to Alumina Limited's results. Despite the decline in API, Alumina Limited recorded a good result, returned cash to shareholders and continued to maintain a strong balance sheet. The company recorded net profit after tax of $214 million. Excluding significant items, the net profit after tax would have been $327 million. Alumina Limited announced a fully franked final dividend of USD 0.036 payable on the 17th of March 2020, bringing the total annual dividend to USD 0.08 per share.

The average dividend over the past 3 years equates to a strong 8.6% dividend yield for shareholders before franking. Alumina Limited has a $350 million facility with the earliest maturity date of any debt tranche not until October 2022. The company's debt at year-end was $70 million, equating to a gearing level of just 3%.

Our investment in AWAC's portfolio of low-cost world-class assets, together with a strong balance sheet, allows Alumina Limited to deliver consistent returns to shareholders throughout the cycle, while also supporting investment for the long term.

Thank you, and I'll now hand back to Mike to provide you with an overview of the market.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael Peter Ferraro, Alumina Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Grant. World primary and semi-fabricated aluminum consumption contracted in 2019. The transportation, machinery and equipment sectors led the decline. Otherwise, stagnant construction and electrical industries as well as a poor macroeconomic environment, all contributed to an overall 1% contraction in global primary aluminum demand. However, more favorable monetary policy, easing of U.S. and Chinese trade tensions, stronger packaging demand and positive sentiment in global markets, particularly in emerging markets like China and India, are expected to drive the primary aluminum demand, up in 2020 by around 2.3%.

Some Chinese economic slowdown due to the coronavirus appears likely, and demand for aluminum may be reduced, but lost production would likely be recovered after the situation is resolved. Hubei province has only one small aluminum smelter. However, there are supply chain disruptions in China affecting bauxite, alumina, aluminum and other raw material flows. This has resulted in a spike in the API as China imports more alumina to satisfy smelter production needs. Due to the level of uncertainty in the potential impact of the coronavirus, comments in this presentation on demand and supply and the market this year assumes there is minimal net financial impact from the virus.

Despite subdued prices, alumina production grew by 3.8% outside China in 2019. This was driven largely by the resumption of the partially curtailed Alunorte refinery in Brazil and ramping up of the Al Taweelah refinery in the U.A.E., the Fria refinery in Guinea and the Lanjigarh refinery in India. The Alpart refinery in Jamaica announced a large capacity curtailment in 2019. The Alum refinery in Romania reportedly curtailed at least 20% of its production.

2019 saw a moderate smelter-grade alumina surplus of 1.5 million tonnes outside of China, most of which was exported to China. Non-China primary aluminum production is expected to increase by 3.8%. However, we are forecasting a 2 million plus -- a 2 million-tonne surplus of alumina outside of China in 2020 as alumina growth exceeds metal production growth. The surplus is expected to be exported to China to balance the global market.

In China, smelter-grade alumina production contracted by 1.2% in 2019. Tightening environmental policies, lower alumina prices and increase in net imports, all contributed to the contraction. In May, over 4 million annual tonnes of capacity were curtailed in Shanxi due to bauxite residue issues, of which 2.8 million tonnes remained curtailed. Difficulty in accessing domestic bauxite plus narrowing margins forced more high-cost refineries in Northern China to curtail during the second half of 2019. China returned to being a net importer of alumina in 2019, with net imports totaling 1.4 million tonnes after being a net exporter in 2018. Net alumina imports by China are forecast to increase to 2 million tonnes this year, below the 10-year average of 3 million tonnes. Over the medium to longer term, China is expected to be broadly balanced in alumina, while continuing with modest imports from time to time. Going into 2020, Chinese smelter-grade alumina production is forecast to grow by 1.8%.

Chinese alumina capacity growth has slowed down significantly in recent years, from its peak of around 45% in 2007, to around 3% in 2020. Any new capacity will most likely displace existing high-cost capacity. It is not expected that there will be Chinese overproduction of alumina in the medium to long term. New, more cost-effective refineries are likely to be built along the coast of China or in bauxite-rich regions outside of China. However, outside of China, greenfield alumina refinery projects continue to be challenged by high construction costs and distances between energy sources and good-quality bauxite.

Starting in 2018, a range of environmental control measures have forced bauxite mines to close in Henan and Shanxi, creating a bauxite shortage in Northern China and driving domestic bauxite prices up. China currently imports about 50% of its bauxite needs, up from around 30% 5 years ago. This is expected to increase to over 75% within the next 5 years.

This would have led to an overall material increase in the average cost of alumina production in China in 2019, were it not for lower caustic prices, which have dropped around 30% since the start of last year. This meant a slight drop in Chinese alumina cash cost, although the cost was higher than the average of the previous 4 years. The forecast imported bauxite trajectory into China is expected to add cost to Chinese refining.

In the next 5 years, non-Chinese smelter-grade alumina consumption is forecast to maintain a 3.5% compound annual growth or 10 million tonnes more alumina. Over the medium and longer term, aluminum demand is forecast to continue to grow through economic expansion and increasing intensity of use. In developed countries, this is expected through more stringent environmental requirements to reduce emissions and waste and increase efficiency, leading, for example, to greater weighting of transport and electrical vehicles. In developing countries, such as India and Southeast Asia, aluminum demand growth is expected through greater urbanization with more infrastructure and construction.

To summarize, despite subdued markets, Alumina Limited had another strong year in 2019, thanks to our world-class, low-cost global assets. The global alumina market is forecast to be balanced in 2020. As trade friction subside, coupled with recovering construction and automobile industries, aluminum demand and production growth is forecast in 2020. We remain positive on the long-term outlook for alumina and aluminum. Chinese demand for imported bauxite continues at a high rate, which is met by ample supply but helps underpin generally high production costs. The impact of coronavirus, if short term, will have limited impact on industry fundamentals given the likelihood of a strong rebound in economic activity after such a crisis.

Thank you for listening, and I'll now hand you back to the operator for questions.

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) The first question we have is from the line of Rahul Anand from Morgan Stanley.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rahul Anand, Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I've got 2 questions. First one's around the refinery studies. Are we still expecting these back in the first half of this year? Or has there been any delay? And then following on from that, what's your view re these studies, especially in the current pricing environment? How are you viewing the potential expansions? That's the first one. The second one is if you can help us perhaps with some data points around where you think the Chinese production costs might be sitting at this point in time. And in your opinion, do you think the cost deflation re the Guinean bauxite use, has that trend completely played out now? Or is there a bit more to go there?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Grant A. Dempsey, Alumina Limited - CFO [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. I'll answer the first -- it's Grant Dempsey. I'll answer the first question on the WA expansion, and Mike will cover the other one. So I think we're still expecting around sort of the end of the first half, early second half for those decisions and for recommendations. The work's ongoing. I think as we said in the last half, we're looking more closely at sequencing them and working through how that all might work to limit any sort of operational impact. Obviously, as always and as we have always said, we will take into account the long-term market for alumina as we work through it. So yes, the short term is obviously a factor, but it is something we're working through. So I don't have much more of an update now in terms of actually what the recommendation will be, but I would hope, over the next 3 to 4 months, we will get to the point where we make a decision, not only on whether we proceed, but how we proceed with each of those opportunities.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael Peter Ferraro, Alumina Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

On the Chinese production costs, they are averaging, at the moment, just below $300. And so there has been a drop in the last year, as I mentioned earlier, driven by caustic -- reduction in caustic prices of around 30%. We think the caustic prices have stabilized. We don't see them dropping much further this year. In the context of demand in bauxite, I suspect that will continue to add production cost in China because of the lower alumina content relative to historic domestic bauxite within China, which requires more processing, more red mud residue disposal areas. So I think the longer-term trend is as more Guinean and foreign bauxite is imported into China, the costs will continue to increase.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rahul Anand, Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

All right. Sorry, Mike, if I may come back with a follow-up. My understanding was that the Guinean product tends to use lower caustic and hence that was leading to some cost deflation out of China. Do you think the trend is...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael Peter Ferraro, Alumina Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It does use lower caustic but it's off-site -- it's offset by more organics and a greater amount of non-bauxite residue in it. So I'm not sure how much one offsets the other, but our general view is, over time, the costs will be higher using Guinean bauxite.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question we have is from the line of Paul Young from Goldman Sachs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul Young, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

First question's on unit cost. Grant, just to clarify your comment on the gas price increase or the impact, you said it was a 2.5% increase in the second half of this year and that's at the group level. So should we be applying that to the $210 average for 2019?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Grant A. Dempsey, Alumina Limited - CFO [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul Young, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And the next one is just on cost trajectory out of the fourth quarter, which was $200 a tonne. Caustic's fallen another $30, $40 a tonne since the December quarter. Currency is down. If you run a spot unit cost across your portfolio, where would your costs roughly be at the moment?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Grant A. Dempsey, Alumina Limited - CFO [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Look, I think, again, not that it was fourth quarter, obviously, $200 is not that dissimilar, we don't think, for the first quarter, mainly driven by, as I said, there's always some seasonal maintenance stuff that happens in the first half of the year. That sort of offsets some of the operational side of it. So there's a little way to go, as I said, in caustic. And the dollar, obviously, we don't run a spot one on dollar on a daily basis, but that's obviously lower again. So I think that will have -- give us some sort of tailwinds into the current first quarter, but that is offset a little bit by some increased maintenance.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul Young, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Okay. Good to know. And then a question on the one-offs, one-off costs, just stepping through maybe focusing on Point Comfort and also Suralco, some pretty big cash outflows there, of which, at Point Comfort, we sort of knew that number. But I'm just curious about will that extend into 2021. And I think previously, Mike, you mentioned on Suralco that there's 6 years of basically restructuring charges. So is that still the case? So we should be factoring another 5 years of, call it, $40 million of cash outflows at Suralco.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael Peter Ferraro, Alumina Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It doesn't go evenly. So with Point Comfort, I think as we said, the majority of the $151 million cash that was announced is in the first 5 years. That's just -- that's not including holding costs, which we have -- which is included in our 55 for next year. That does come down. It holds into 2021 a little bit, but then does sort of materially come down over the following 3 years. And in terms of Suralco, that spend is elevated for the next few years as well.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question we have is from the line of Lyndon Fagan from JPMorgan.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lyndon Fagan, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The first question is just on the gas prepayments. I guess you've said previously, it starts to amortize in the second half of this year. I'm wondering if that cost guidance of costs up 2% already includes the gas credit, if you like. Or should we be thinking about a credit to the cash flow statement as that gas prepayment amortizes? And if so, how much is that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Grant A. Dempsey, Alumina Limited - CFO [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. No, that's -- yes, that does net it off. So that's a cash. We're trying to get as close as we can to a cash cost for alumina. So we've already -- the 2.5% or is net of the amortization of the prepayment for that portion.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lyndon Fagan, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right. So just to be clear, there's no credit, if you like, to that, it's just -- if it weren't for the prepayment, the actual cash cost would be up significantly more than that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Grant A. Dempsey, Alumina Limited - CFO [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It would be up high, yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lyndon Fagan, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And what -- how would it look without that gas prepayment? Would it be up 5% at the group level? Or -- I'm just wondering how much is amortizing this year, just to get a clean number to model going forward.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Grant A. Dempsey, Alumina Limited - CFO [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I haven't got that number in front of me, but it is sort of the half of the $500 million prepayment over sort of 5 years, and it's relatively straight-line amortized. So I haven't done the calculation in terms of how that works out per tonne, but they're sort of the broad numbers.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lyndon Fagan, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Great. And then moving on to the expansion. What's your position with the WA expansion if Alcoa doesn't want to do it? So I'm just wondering can you go it alone, or what -- where does that leave things.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael Peter Ferraro, Alumina Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lyndon, I think if Alcoa doesn't want to proceed, I would expect it to be on the basis of fundamentals. And if that was the case, we would probably be aligned on that basis. If there are other reasons not to proceed, such as limitations on CapEx and where to allocate the money, then we don't have the option to proceed on our own. We don't have a sole risking right at this point in time. So that -- both of us would have to agree to proceed with it.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lyndon Fagan, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Great. And I guess just the final one. In terms of the cash restructuring charges for the period, I can say they're obvious on the P&L statement. But what was the cash outflow this period from all the restructuring?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Grant A. Dempsey, Alumina Limited - CFO [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think on our Slide 24 is about $80 million, which is, it's on our Outlook page, it's going from that $80 million to $115 million in 2020.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question we have is from the line of Kaan Peker from Jefferies.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kaan Peker, Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just 2 for me. Just with the energy cash cost increase that appears to be coming through in the second half, so that 2.5%, if we sort of look into 2021, should we be doubling that? And secondly, on the mine-sustaining CapEx, we sort of talked about the WA operations, but should we expect Juruti to sort of start increase in CapEx spend in 2021 and sort of flow into '22 and '23?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Grant A. Dempsey, Alumina Limited - CFO [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, so it's Grant here. So on the energy cost, yes, that is the correct assumption. So for 2021, we'll have a full year impact of those contracts going up, which would sort of be at 5% from where we are today, obviously, not on top of 2020. In terms of Juruti, look, part of the assessment we're doing for some of the sustaining CapEx this year is actually doing the work on what the right time for the -- a potential plateau move at Juruti would be. So that decision hasn't been made. If it is made, then there will be some elevated CapEx after that. But the timing hasn't been worked through in terms of whether that's 2021 or 2022 or later. They still got lots of different options in terms of managing that CapEx versus OpEx. So I suspect, again, that's a decision that will be made right course of this year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kaan Peker, Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And I suppose, what's driving that decision?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Grant A. Dempsey, Alumina Limited - CFO [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's -- what drives most of the mine sort of crusher move decisions or plateau moves is really just weighing up when the optimal time for OpEx, which obviously increases as you get further and further away from where the ore is versus actually moving closer to it. So that's just a lot of modeling and a lot of work through in terms of when the right time to do it is. And usually, crusher move is a sort of every 6 or 7 years, it happens depending on various factors.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question we have is from the line of Glyn Lawcock from UBS.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Glyn Lawcock, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - MD, Head of the Australian Mining & Energy Team and Research Analyst [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just a couple on the cost, if I could. And just firstly, I noted, Grant, that the 2.5% and then the 5% cost impasse in '21 is net. But I would have thought you take the full cost through the P&L and then you just unwind the prepayment on the balance sheet. So your unit cost guidance is you said net of the prepayment, but what actually goes through the P&L would be the full cost impasse, would it not? I just want to make sure I understand that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Grant A. Dempsey, Alumina Limited - CFO [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So this -- the guidance we give on cost is always a cash cap. So it's not cost of goods sold pure accounting. It's the actual cash cap that we work through. So they are 2 different measures. And yes, you're right, the forecast goes through the P&L. But obviously, we start to reverse out the -- we start to amortize the prepayment from July 2020 as well. So they do sort of net themselves out as it were even in the P&L. You've got the full amount coming through, but that prepayment sitting in the balance sheet starts to positively come through the P&L.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Glyn Lawcock, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - MD, Head of the Australian Mining & Energy Team and Research Analyst [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. But I mean the P&L will show a much larger cost impasse than the 2.5%. So I'm just trying to make sure I understand. Once the prepayment is done, what sort of cost impasse is it? Is it roughly double? So it's more like 2.5% becomes 5% and 5% becomes to 10% once the prepayment unwinds? Or I just want to make sure I understand how much the prepayment its covering. What is the gross cost impact through the P&L which you'll feel after the prepayment?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Grant A. Dempsey, Alumina Limited - CFO [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. I think we've got 5 years of the prepayments coming through, Glyn, so it's still a while off. And as I said, when we get to that point, we do have quite a lot of spare capacity in terms of looking to recontract some gas at a lot lower price. So I think looking 5 years out in terms of what the cost would be is pretty difficult because we actually think it's a -- we're going to get some lower-cost options coming up in the next little while as we're looking to potentially fill that gap. So it's -- the cost for the next 5 years is that net cost just because that's when the prepayment unwinds, and that's where the contract largely impacts us.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Glyn Lawcock, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - MD, Head of the Australian Mining & Energy Team and Research Analyst [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. But just to be clear, what would be the gross impact going through the P&L then, because I mean, that's -- we've got to try and forecast that as well?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Grant A. Dempsey, Alumina Limited - CFO [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Well, I don't have that number with me. But again, the -- just to be clear, the actual amortization does actually go to the P&L, so it does net off. So you're right -- costs will be high, but the amortization comes out as a benefit. So it does net. Our COGS will actually be the net figure.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Glyn Lawcock, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - MD, Head of the Australian Mining & Energy Team and Research Analyst [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. I thought you would just unwind it off the balance sheet. All right. And just on costs then, you talked about caustic sort of plateauing now. But is there still some tailwind to come through? I mean what sort of tailwinds on cost can we expect into '20? I know I can see the FX is a bit lower today, but how much more caustic do you think was yet to flow through given the lag on the inventory side?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Grant A. Dempsey, Alumina Limited - CFO [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, I think a little bit, which is still to come through because it did step down, as you say, towards the back end of last year. So that will come through. And the Australian dollars are about the only other thing that really we can see as giving some tailwinds to cost. Those 2 things will help in the first quarter, as I said, probably offset a little bit by the seasonal maintenance we do in the first half.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Glyn Lawcock, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - MD, Head of the Australian Mining & Energy Team and Research Analyst [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

But can you quantify the caustic benefit that's left to come through, you think, if it plateaus from here?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Grant A. Dempsey, Alumina Limited - CFO [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, not really.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And the next question we have is from the line of Paul McTaggart from Citigroup.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul Joseph McTaggart, Citigroup Inc, Research Division - Metals and Mining Analyst [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Look, I just wanted to ask a topical question around scope 3 emissions because, obviously, there's lots of noise around some of the iron ore majors looking to start reporting scope 3 emissions in the future. Have you thought about that? Will you be reporting scope 3? I'm just sort of trying to get a sense of how you see this playing out.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael Peter Ferraro, Alumina Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director [43]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We're in the process of working with Alcoa to work through what targets we'll be working towards. And that will include a discussion. Obviously, what scope 1 is, clearly, some of that is already reported already. Scope 2 and 3, we do want to agree standards and targets with them, but that's still a work in progress. Hopefully, we can sort most, if not all, of that out this calendar year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [44]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Next question is from the line of Peter O'Connor from Shaw.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Peter O'Connor, Shaw and Partners Limited, Research Division - Senior Analyst of Metals and Mining [45]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

3 questions. Back to gas, again, sorry, Grant, again, these are more clarification questions than not. So just to make sure I've got these right. So the gas price on a full year basis is going up 5%, but given it's only for half year this year, it's 2.5% over the full year, but 5% for 2021. Is that the way I should read it?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Grant A. Dempsey, Alumina Limited - CFO [46]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Peter O'Connor, Shaw and Partners Limited, Research Division - Senior Analyst of Metals and Mining [47]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Got it. Okay. And in terms of what Glyn was asking, let's take that a step further. So that 5% increase in costs is, what, on a [$210] base, what's that, $11? And the amortization seems to be about $10 a tonne. So does that mean the underlying impact of the high gas cost is about $20?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Grant A. Dempsey, Alumina Limited - CFO [48]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I don't think the amortization's quite that high. But again, we haven't disclosed that. So I'm not sure I have those numbers in front of me. I'm happy to have a conversation about it. But I think, as I said, given that these things will go on for 5 years, that amortization's going to be pretty similar for 5 years. The net figure for the next 5 years is pretty much the focus. And by the time that finishes, we've got quite a lot of capacity opened up to average down our energy costs, is certainly the strategy at the moment.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Peter O'Connor, Shaw and Partners Limited, Research Division - Senior Analyst of Metals and Mining [49]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. That's fine. And Mike, Portland, any updates, any thoughts where that's going? And secondly, alu demand. You made a comment, I don't know I'm going to get this exactly right, but you talked about demand not being lost because of corona but delayed or deferred. Is that optimistic?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael Peter Ferraro, Alumina Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director [50]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, I'll turn to Portland first. Our Portland position is still very much as it was in prior discussions. So that -- we are still looking to identify an energy solution that works financially going forward, and that is still not yet identified. So I don't really have any more update on that at the moment.

In the context of aluminum demand, what we're seeing is that, to start with China, that smelters are still producing because they can't really afford at the moment to shut down and inventories are building. Downstream manufacturers with finished products may not be taking the aluminum, so inventories are building up. Whereas alumina capacity in China is floating upwards and downwards and reducing, I think, 7 million or 8 million tonnes have been taken out of the system in China because of inability to get inputs and also associated -- the cost of the alumina. So what's happening is more alumina is being exported into China from the rest of the world.

Now I see that as only a temporary phase while smelting continues to build inventories because they can't afford to shut down. If the coronavirus continues, then clearly, some smelting capacity will shut down because the demand won't be there for the finished product. And that is a major impact, a significant issue.

In the context of the rest of the world, there may be some upsides in the short term in the context of far lesser Chinese exports of semi-finished products, leaving China to compete in other parts of the world such as the U.S. and Europe. So domestic smelter manufacturers might be better off in that sense. But the downside for them is also that the end customer may not -- the demand at the end-customer level will fall. So all in all, I think the longer-term impact of the coronavirus, if it continues, is similar to just about every other industry out there, is not positive.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [51]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Next question is from the line of Hayden Bairstow from Macquarie.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hayden Bairstow, Macquarie Research - Analyst [52]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just a couple for me. Just back to that Alcoa sort of restructuring work they're doing, I mean, is there any sort of update on timing on some of the other assets in the AWAC portfolio that might be part of that review, (inaudible) sorts of things? And just on the EBA and WA, I mean, it was a good result in November last year. Can you just remind me how long that EBA now goes for?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael Peter Ferraro, Alumina Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director [53]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

There's no further update on the AWAC assets. And in the context of restructuring, I suspect I'm not sure that Alcoa's probably focusing on some of the non-AWAC assets at the moment. As you saw recently, they sold off a waste disposal facility in the U.S. In the -- sorry, what was your second question?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hayden Bairstow, Macquarie Research - Analyst [54]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just the EBA and WA, which is a pretty good result. But how long would they go for until the next round of negotiations start again?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael Peter Ferraro, Alumina Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director [55]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'm not sure. Usually, they last for at least 3 years, occasionally, 5, but I genuinely don't know how long this one will last.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hayden Bairstow, Macquarie Research - Analyst [56]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And just back to the Juruti potential mine move. I mean, Alcoa, in their (inaudible) the other week, was sort of saying that it basically starts towards the end of this year and grows through to '21. Are you saying that there's potential to delay that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Grant A. Dempsey, Alumina Limited - CFO [57]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

They are just going through the assessment now. I think the plans, if you go back 12 months, I think that was always the plan to follow up the crusher move in Willowdale with the Juruti. But it is part of the assessment to be done. That decision hasn't been made yet. So it is an option to delay that. And really, it just comes down to a whole lot of assessment as to the trade-off between CapEx and OpEx and the right time to deal with this.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [58]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question we have is from the line of Kaan Peker from Jefferies.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kaan Peker, Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst [59]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just 2 quick follow-ups for me, please, if that's okay. Just I think there was a mention on the tax dispute. I just wanted to get an understanding just roughly around the quantum and I suppose the timing around that. And secondly, with the Point Comfort restructuring, with you holding charges, so that seems to be around sort of $10 million to $15 million, should we sort of model that for the next 5-odd years as well?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Grant A. Dempsey, Alumina Limited - CFO [60]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I can answer the second question first. So yes, it's probably slightly higher than that. We've disclosed $55 million overall, and I think about $38 million for the restructuring and the rest of its holding costs. And that will hold itself out for the next few years, but then does decline over time. So it probably starts declining, actually, a couple of million dollars a year from hereon until it gets to a low point in that 5 to 6 years.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kaan Peker, Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst [61]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. So around $15 million or $20 million for the next couple of years would be...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Grant A. Dempsey, Alumina Limited - CFO [62]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's probably at the lower end of that and then will decline. To start -- it's less than 2021 and 2022. It just keeps going down if the asset gets hold.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael Peter Ferraro, Alumina Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director [63]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

On the ATO tax dispute, the quantum, as mentioned, for these -- the ATO claims that there's a tax adjustment to be made of AUD 212 million. At the moment, it's going through an independent review process, which will start shortly within the ATO. We're not sure exactly when that will be finalized, but we would expect in the next few months and then that will determine whether or not a tax assessment will be issued.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [64]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. There are no further questions from the line. (Operator Instructions) There are currently no questions -- sorry, we have one more question on the line from Lyndon Fagan.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lyndon Fagan, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst [65]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry, just a quick follow-up on all of the restructuring charges, you've obviously given us 1-year-out guidance. But when we add up Point Comfort, Suriname, Point Henry, how much is it each year for the next, say, 3 years? Are you able to give us some color on just what the total cash outflow is over the coming years?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael Peter Ferraro, Alumina Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director [66]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We haven't really provided that information, Lyndon. I mean it does decline. So next year -- I think the view that we announced was that in the next 5 years, the majority of the restructuring cost of Point Comfort's going to be down, and that is a significant majority, and that's probably heavy in the next 2 years and then it starts to tail off.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [67]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And a follow-up question from the line of Peter O'Connor from Shaw.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Peter O'Connor, Shaw and Partners Limited, Research Division - Senior Analyst of Metals and Mining [68]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just on funding and the facility that you've got in place, which is, I guess, handy to have the [2 24], as you mentioned. It seems a loss for what you've got on your plate and the delay in the WA growth plans and potentially Juruti as well. Given the facility charges, et cetera, with that is, are you comfortable holding that for the next 4/5 years at that rate or at that level to cover any potential growth?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Grant A. Dempsey, Alumina Limited - CFO [69]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, pretty efficient facility, to be honest. And the costs are very low. And -- or it gives us good comfort that we have a nice insurance policy if ever needed. But for some long-term opportunities, really, it's probably is more focused on the opportunity side, in case we need it. But having said that, there's lots of different ways of funding those opportunities, too, so it's not necessarily using our facility.

But we do use it throughout the year, too. Obviously, there's dividends paid twice a year, which need to be funded. That often come in at different times, and our distribution is really from AWAC. So it is -- it does go up and down throughout the year. But you're right, it's a decent insurance policy in that facility.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [70]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) There are currently no questions on the line. I would now like to hand the conference back to today's presenters. Please continue.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael Peter Ferraro, Alumina Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director [71]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, everyone, for participating and taking the time. We'll see you soon.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [72]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. This concludes today's conference call. Thank you all for participating. You may now disconnect.