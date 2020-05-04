Edited Transcript of ATL.MI earnings conference call or presentation 28-Apr-20 3:30pm GMT

Q4 2019 Atlantia SpA Earnings Call

Rome May 4, 2020 -- Q4 2019 Atlantia SpA Earnings Call
Tuesday, April 28, 2020

* Carlo Bertazzo

Atlantia S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Non-Independent Executive Director

* Francisco José Aljaro Navarro

Abertis Infraestructuras, S.A. - CEO, Acting CFO & Director

* Gabriele Benedetto

Atlantia S.p.A. - CEO of TELEPASS S.p.A.

* Marco Troncone

Aeroporti di Roma S.p.A. - CEO & Director

* Roberto Mengucci

Atlantia S.p.A. - Head of Higway Business Coordination

* Roberto Tomasi

Autostrade per l'Italia SpA - CEO, General Manager & Director

* Tiziano Ceccarani

Atlantia S.p.A. - CFO

Conference Call Participants

* Elodie Rall

JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Enrico Bartoli

MainFirst Bank AG, Research Division - MD

* José Manuel Arroyas

Grupo Santander, Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Marcin Karol Wojtal

BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Analyst

* Nicolas J. Mora

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Nicolò Pessina

Mediobanca - Banca di credito finanziario S.p.A., Research Division - Analyst

* Stefano Gamberini

Equita SIM S.p.A., Research Division - Analyst

* Stephanie Fabienne D'Ath

RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Analyst

Presentation

Operator [1]

Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Atlantia 2019 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Carlo Bertazzo, CEO of Atlantia. Please go ahead, sir.

Carlo Bertazzo, Atlantia S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Non-Independent Executive Director [2]

Good evening to everybody, and thank you very much for attending this conference call about 2019 results. I ask to join me also the 4 CEOs of main subsidiary: Roberto Tomasi is CEO of Autostrade per l'Italia; and (inaudible); and Gabriele Benedetto, CEO of Telepass.

Gabriele Benedetto, Atlantia S.p.A. - CEO of TELEPASS S.p.A. [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Carlo.

Carlo Bertazzo, Atlantia S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Non-Independent Executive Director [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'm so sorry, I'm used to call Gabriele as the name, and that's his name. We have also Peter Aljaro (sic) [José Aljaro], the CEO of Abertis. And then we have also new CEO of ADR from a few hours, that is Troncone, Marco.

I'd like to introduce this kind of presentation that, first of all, I prefer to dedicate a lot of time about not the full year results 2019, but obviously, which is our priority for this year, taking account obvious that we are focused on really on the unpredictable COVID-19 era. And the presentation is divided in 2 parts, first of all, about the key priorities for this year and the second part about 2019 figures.

I think that Page 3 just to give you Atlantia right now at a glance, these main key figures. I don't like to spend a lot of time about the each one figures, taking account that there is also a press release available for you with plenty of details, and the annual report will be available the day after tomorrow.

But in few words, we divide our key assets. First of all, is Autostrade per l'Italia, then there is international motorways including Abertis Brazil and Chile, then we have the airports and the last one, more important also is Telepass.

About this page, I think that we are to consider that 2019 for Autostrade per l'Italia was very, very important year. And the company, the top management launched the full transformation plan, in term of process, in term of maintenance, CapEx and also in term of innovation and focus on strategy and quality of our services.

New CEO is in place is Roberto, who is also the new Board of Directors in place in a majority of Board of Directors independent.

About our international motorways, the acquisition of a majority of Abertis is then in the team of Abertis, indicated a lot of time just to refinance EUR 6 billion about the acquisition leverage that we get. And then in term of operating results, I can say that it's better than expected. And in the following pages of presentation, we have some details.

In term of acquisition, M&A activities, I think it's important to remind that Abertis Group reached an agreement to acquire RCO in Mexico with a very important partner like GIC.

Airports, we are living very difficult time right now, but I think that it's important to remind that Rome and Nice is top-of-mind destination. And Rome airport, in term of quality services, achieved for second year the best-in-class for European and American airport for quality of services.

Telepass. We dedicate a lot of time in the following page about Telepass because it's increasing, obviously, the presence in the other European countries, especially with the business activities, business is not consumer, but the business trucks and so on and also introducing new services, like digital payment, mobility services, also insurance policies.

There is a new Board of Directors of Telepass in place for a few months, and we select key competence for -- in the industry, especially digital payment, insurance and other services.

I move fast to Page 4. And just to have an overview, comprehensive overview about the different businesses that we have, dividing the Italian motorways, overseas motorways, airports and Telepass. But I'd like to stress in this page of the last line. For the first time, I think, that we present the group EBITDA, divide that for different business but with different approach. It's not accounting approach, it's looking forward which is the weight of each one business looking for the future EBITDA, taking account of its final concession and the stakes that we own.

If you look to the page at the end, Italian motorways airport means Italian Rome airport and Telepass are close to 75% of the future EBITDA come from Italy. And I remark that Italy is a core country for Atlantia Group, and the strategy would be to continuing growing outside Italy. And the international activities, this 24%, maybe the large part of this 24% coming from Abertis. But just to remind that we own only 50% of Abertis.

I think that is a few words about the 2019 figures, and I'd like to spend more time on the following page, especially, which is our key priority for the top -- as top management of the company for 2020. And my priority, priority of the team, I select 4 different variants. One is to resolve as soon as possible the Autostrade per l'Italia issue after the general breach and unlock its capacity for future investments. There's a lot of works, a lot of details, and I prefer obviously to spend more -- a lot of time about these topics.

Second is mitigation about COVID-19. We are suffering. You know very well that the traffic in these last weeks, we are speaking about less 70%, in some countries, 80%. Also, the airport is completely closed because the traffic is down 95%. But we are working, I don't know, to put in place, as much as possible revise the CapEx, revise operating expenses and thinking how to restart.

Third is important, liquidity right now and we have a lot of information to provide you how we're dealing about the liquidity for the next months.

Fourth, just looking for the future, is how we intend to reorganize the group for the next coming year and which is the strategy that we like to put in place.

Turning the page is Page 6. And I think that, Roberto, is your time. And just to, I don't know, illustrate what does it mean for us, full transformation plan about Autostrade per l'Italia. I give you the floor.

Roberto Tomasi, Autostrade per l'Italia SpA - CEO, General Manager & Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Thank you, Carlo, and thank you to everybody. We start to explain what we have done in the 2019 and specifically, starting from the transformation plan. As you can see from this chart, we have underline which are the 7 pillars on which we have work and for which we will work in the next 5 years up to the 2023.

The first one is, obviously, our values. We have to confirm our values: integrity, work ethics, and all is around professionalism. This is very, very important for us, also due to what happened on the Morandi bridge on August '18. The second one is the safety on all the aspect. We are speaking about the 360 degrees, and we are speaking about the target to improve our safety level for the accidental rate on the roads. We are -- and we have work and we have defined an important target to reduce the level of the safety index for our workers, but also for the workers for the company that works for Autostrade. For that, we are looking to decrease and to reach numbers that are 70% lower to the numbers on equivalent competitors in our market.

For the operational excellence, we have worked a lot in the 2019, and we are still obliged to work, and we are still convinced to work in the next year to confirm and to have a clear view about all our infrastructure. As we will see later on, we have worked and we have made a lot of inspection. We have increased our expenditure for inspection, doubling. And so it's more than 100% of the level of expenditure that we have put to increase our level of inspection with third parties and so with a strong external engineering competence.

For digitalization is another key issue of our view. We -- for that, we have tried to imagine our future. And so we have the final plan up to the date 2038, that is the date of when we will expire the concession. And we are foreseeing more than EUR 200 million on digitalization. We are speaking about asset digitalization, and we are speaking about all the business intelligent digitalization in our activities.

Still remain crucial for Autostrade, the customer -- for the customer, also for that, we are defined an important target to improve, starting throughout the customer journey in order to improve our services, our level of services.

I want to close with the green infrastructure, how we can try to sustain the mobility of the future. We have defined a plan in which we will install in more than 67 service area the electric charger. We are working on to produce directly electricity, and we think to define a green area to reduce the carbon emission.

Finally, the last one that is the key point of our new view is the development and growth of all the human capital. For that, we are thinking to hire more than 1,000 people within the 2023.

Moving to the numbers linked to maintenance and CapEx plan. Just to give you an idea of the possible impact of our plan, you can see, we are thinking to increase mainly with the CapEx plan, the additional level of employment of 25,000 of employee if we will put in place our CapEx plan. And for each EUR 1 that we will spend, there is a leverage in terms of GDP that is EUR 2.46.

For the maintenance expenses, we have revised and we have a strong confidence about our viaducts, the status of our viaducts and bridge. We have made a double check of the 100 viaducts and the bridge of our infrastructure. We have launched a deep assessment of tunnels. We have already mostly completed the first part, and we think to complete the deep assessment within the 2020.

Finally, we are revising completely our maintenance standards and our paving works. Just to give you the numbers compared to what happened in the past, we work, and we think to renovate more than 40%. We are increasing more than 40% of all the road surface renovation. We are planned that within 2023, more than 500 of intervention of main bridges, and we are scheduling 130 works on overpasses.

For the CapEx, we have revised several times in the 2019 the CapEx plan at the end. In order to be sure that this is the final target, we have revised up to EUR 13.2 billion the total investment plan scheduled in the next 18 years. There are still EUR 1.3 billion under discussion with the Ministry of Infrastructure, but that we are completely open to discuss with them in order to increase and to improve this investment plan.

Let me say finally about that, that the network modernization is one of the key issue. We understand from what happened in Morandi bridge that there were also the necessity to revise completely the strategy how to move the infrastructure to the 2038 without any criticalities.

Lastly, we have already discussed. Carlo explained that the settlement with the government is obviously a key issue for Autostrade per l'Italia. Here we have underlined which are the -- what we have proposed to the government in the 5th of March, the EUR 2.9 billion proposed -- is the proposed that we will see more total than that, but these are the mainly key figures of this proposal.

The first one is the EUR 1.5 billion that mainly is due to tariff discount for target customers along the concession lines and additional, not remunerated CapEx that we are open to support. For this specific point, it is open to discussion with the ministry in order to define better how to fix these numbers in the specific chapter of what we have proposed.

There is another important numbers that are the EUR 700 million that we have already included in our proposal and that you have already seen in the maintenance plan in which we have proposed to the ministry to increase our level of service -- maintenance service without any compensation on the tariff.

Finally, there is an amount that we have already supported for the Genoa community and that we are open to increase in order also to include other measurement for Genoa community. The sum of these 3 elements make the EUR 2.9 billion that we have already covered in the provision of the 2018 and the 2019.

I leave the floor to...

Carlo Bertazzo, Atlantia S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Non-Independent Executive Director [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much, Roberto. I'd like to cover Page 9 and just to go in more detail about the proposal to the government.

In terms of settlement amount, Roberto already described with the case of about EUR 2.9 billion amount and different allocation. And the other key points of the transaction and the discussion with the government is the new rules introduced, so-called Milleproroghe Decree. And at the end of the last year, they modified the early termination clause, especially I think that we have to come back at the general clause that cover 2 most important point from a financial point of view. First, the indemnification to base to market value of assets and second, the effective termination upon the payment of indemnification. It's very important for the market. It's very important to take account of the company if put in place this kind of huge investment plan for the next 6, 7 years. We are speaking about a GAAP funding of higher than EUR 11 billion, EUR 12 billion, and we have to cover this amount through the debt capital markets. And absolutely, we have to regain the investment-grade from the agency rating just to preventing and to achieve the enough amount of financial point of view as such to capital markets. It's a key point for us. It's a key point of under discussion with the government. And I think that we have to reiterate in any time the key elements for a long-term investor like Autostrade per l'Italia to have the plenty access of the market.

Then last April, the company presented to the grantor so-called PEF or economic financial plan. We are waiting for an answer from the government. And -- but any case, for the first time the company present to the government, to the grantor, a draft of the guidelines, a draft of the PEF in line with the new regulation provided by the Transportation Authority of Italy. This kind of plan design (inaudible) plan, from our point of view, obviously, granted that the plan will return the investment grade rating of the company. And we introduced also some requested for compensation from COVID-19 impact that -- I don't know, will be close to EUR 1 billion less revenues is the best estimate that we have right now. And we are working with the grantor also about this kind of form of compensation.

Page 10, just a few weekly impact of the COVID in our motorways and also the airports. You know that the company at the beginning of March decides to go details, weekly basis about the main subsidiary traffic impact. Just to -- I don't know, we make a sensitivity and assuming that the lockdown partly is released from May, and slow recovery in -- starting from Q3, maybe earlier in the motorways and after in the airports. And in this kind of sensitivity, we -- I don't know, assume that overall for 2020 compare of the traffic in 2019, 30% less for motorway traffics, and overall, 50% in terms of airport passengers.

Our best estimate right now being the global impact over year is EUR 3 billion in loss of revenues.

And if we turn page, we are giving you also the sensitivity in terms of what this mean in cash.

For -- on a consolidated basis, we are speaking about fund from operation less cash, more or less EUR 2 billion. There is a detail in the pages, maybe based on savings on concession fee. We are working about to reduce the OpEx, more or less EUR 300 million at the group level. And also in terms of reduction of the CapEx means delay some project that is not needed. Confirming, in any case, any maintenance program or CapEx linked to the security on our network.

This is our best -- it's not guidance. It's not our best estimate for the time being. Obviously, time to time, we have to -- each quarter update these kind of figures looking forward which is the real impact months by months.

The next page is very important because we are thinking about which is the new normal that maybe means more individual mobility, but I leave the floor to Benedetto, Gabriele, the CEO of Telepass. Telepass for us is now our innovation at [tech lab].

Gabriele Benedetto, Atlantia S.p.A. - CEO of TELEPASS S.p.A. [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Carlo. Let's talk about the new scenario for mobility. After several months and weeks where we are starting the new scenario, we are foreseeing right now, I mean, mobility that will be more individual than before. We can, through years of pushing of sharing mobility around the new business model, we'll foresee there are now more individual, for sure more green and then more clean mobility.

Let's talk about the 5 key trends that represent and confirm how this group is positioned in a uniqueness way to deal with the new scenario.

The first pillar we are addressing right now is a frictionless experience, something that I would like to call touchless payments. We are investing in a new touchless experience, something that very old experience last Telepass 30 years ago could be more actual today. And the new payments we are starting right now on the Telepass Pay platform are ready to be connected with more and more merchant retailer, toll charge operator ready to innovate their business model.

Also, the travel journey of our users and customer will be affected by the COVID-19. Drive-thru branding in a new retailer approach, something that sounds drive put in the center. Once again, the car, the new electronic charge point, the biometric control, the virtual shopping for the airports, technology, digitalization of the infrastructure started to be a topic more and more relevant for all the group.

Smart mobility, it's another way. Then I love to say that the way our user and consumption, Italian people, European people are changing their habits, their consumption of mobility. What I mean? We are studying some data from China after the lockdown test, and we see that, for example, public transportation still be in crisis. And there is no recovery on that side. More effective, the sharing mobility similar to the case scooter, the bike scooter, this kind of stuff. And we see data like balancing data about the win just to buy a second car for -- for some city car, let's say, city scooter, this kind of new mobility.

We strongly believe that this kind of mass mobility will be affected also by data. More data means that smart city will be able in the future to collect data for all the users, from all the infrastructure in order to control their access, the access to every kind of services of mobility.

And the pre-booking of mobility services will be another way to be -- to drive to a smarter mobility. What I mean with prebooking? Today, when we buy a ticket, it's a ticketing available for all the buses, tube that is coming up, coming. It would be more and more important, thanks to the app and the technology, to connect the ticketing to exact or precise slot of usage of these kind of services.

More conscious travel. It's a new travel experience, for sure. As a group, we have some benefit to be in some of top-of-mind destination. It will be -- we are foreseeing right now more domestic tourism, more related to the car drive medium distance right now or rather than long distance.

The new digital era is something that we need to deal with quite soon. The new digital data. It's able to provide us more example of tailor-made services that we can go to offer to all this new mobility people who are facing a different challenge for mobility. One example is quite well embedded in the figures we will discuss later on for Telepass. That, for example, the insurance platform that may able to sell some instant insurance to the customers to cover specific risk in a specific situation of mobility.

The other topic is how we can leverage from the experience of Telepass to enlarge the property platform towards and across new partnership, tenants, retailers. To green, for example, will be the next way to be integrated to make a mobility experience more smart, smarter from one side, but also to control and to reduce the congestion of people using those kind of services.

The last thinking, the last pillar is the new logistics. Logistics, maybe you already know, but trucks never stopped during this kind of crisis. Never stop means that trucks are more and more sophisticated in terms of logistic needs to manage a more efficient way. And the e-commerce boom open a new area of business related to the last mile management.

Those are plans where the group is quite well positioned and where we are working for each company or each subsidiaries of Atlantia Groups for the next days, next months. Thank you, Carlo.

Carlo Bertazzo, Atlantia S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Non-Independent Executive Director [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Gabriele. Very interesting about the new normal. And I'd like to cover Page 13. These are liquidity profile and funding. We divide the liquidity profile company-by-company. As you know, each one of this company on this page have availed. And first of all, starting from Atlantia as a holding company, not that maturity before at the end of next year. And the cash available is right now of EUR 4.1 billion, and the maturity for the next -- at the end by 2021 is EUR 3.2 billion.

Autostrade per l'Italia is different. And as discussed before, the rating right now is BB- coming from the Milleproroghe Decree, and we have 2 actions here. First is maybe benefit from the new -- such a credit line that granted by the Italian State up to EUR 1.25 billion. And then, as you can read in the press release also, Atlantia commits to provide up to EUR 900 million in the next 18 months.

Aeroporti di Roma, there is no issue. But in any case, they are working from achieving some agreement from capital markets and in banking and maybe also benefit from credited -- such a credit line up to EUR 250 million.

Abertis Infraestructuras, a holding company, we plan our liquidity is EUR 5 billion. This is no issue for the next years and in any case is a company that had a direct access to the markets. The acquisition of RCO in Mexico with some specific financial agreement dedicated up to EUR 1.2 billion.

The subsidiary of Abertis in France is HIT Group. And there is some debt, EUR 2.1 billion, that will expire in the next 2 years, that any case the company have the direct access to the financial market to debt capital market, as demonstrated last Friday that they issued EUR 600 million bond to a very, very reasonable price.

I move on, just to have more time to Q&A, to Page 14, is 4 pillars that we have -- I have in mind, we have in mind for the next years. And first of all, I dedicated some words of our organization. What that mean for us, for me, is, I don't know, I think that in the -- I'm working about the plan to divide the task for Atlantia as a holding company and focus on strategy, a cross-fertilization of skills and the synergy. Telepass is an example. But in the same time, to dedicate the operation, the capital deployment is a task of the Board of Directors of the management of the single operating company. I stressed at the beginning, we are renewing the Board Director each on our subsidiary because I think that it's important to have key Board Directors, key top management inside the operating company.

And as I said before, Telepass is, of course, our digital platform. And in the future, the role of Telepass will be very, very important.

In term of people, we are working around to introduce new talent, new key manager to reinforce our team, taking account also the challenges that we have in future. And for me, people is not only top management. People, as I said before, is also the right Board member inside the operating company.

I dedicate a lot of time, for example, to select the new Board member of Telepass, the last 2 months. And in the future, I think that we have to improve also in the next -- in our operating company.

Growth. Growth, first of all, before to speak of growth, I'd like to remind that we have 4 key action for 2020, as I described before. And sure, the growth strategy, we will focus in our core business, that is transportation infrastructures but mainly overseas, but only we are looking for, I don't know, how our industry linked to infrastructures.

Capital retention is important. As you can see that we are looking for co-investor in each one platform, long-term investors. I think that the first one is -- will be Telepass. Telepass is ready to go. And we dedicate in the last month, I don't know, time to prepare the company for this step. And the second one may be after achievement with the government could be Autostrade per l'Italia. Right now, the process is at very, very preliminary. But in any case, any kind of new investment will be possible only if the regulatory framework will be stabilized.

About ADR. I think ADR -- maybe is a topic that we can discuss from 2021.

There are a lot of questions about minority, majority and so on. I can say that as I first said, I think that minority stake is enough. And in second phase, we can consider also in portfolio rotation, also the majority, but is not for the next years.

Another point that I like, how we are looking for investors. I think it's a lot of discussion about this point. But Atlantia as a group operates in infrastructure and concession business and operates public transportation services. What that mean? Means a lot of things. We believe that shareholder engagement with a long-term investor is a key for our business for 2 main reasons. First one, bringing cross-fertilization idea, competence, innovation, market presence, opportunity and so on. But this also benefit for the larger consensus among local government and authorities. This is the 2 key message that I like to share with you what has -- when we speak about to involve our core investors. The idea around this word is shareholder engagements and consensus among the local government and authorities.

We dedicate also time, ESG is important for us. And it's not only environment, social, governance dynamics. It means a lot of things. Strength, for example, risk control and risk management is something that we did. And we hired in the last few months, the new internal auditors each one company in Autostrade per l'Italia, in Telepass, in ADR and also in Atlantia.

I think that just looking at the time, I leave the floor to our CFO, Tiziano Ceccarani, to some comments about 2019 results.

Tiziano Ceccarani, Atlantia S.p.A. - CFO [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much, Carlo.

If we move to Page 16, we reported our EBITDA for 2019. First of all, we comment quickly the reported results. The group reported a EUR 5.7 billion of EBITDA versus the EUR 6.7 billion of last year. But as my colleagues previously commented, most of this reduction, approximately EUR 1.1 billion, refer of -- to the EUR 1.5 billion provision within the perimeter of Autostrade per l’Italia as a consequence of the decision, of course, of submitting and committing the company to the proposal of the Ministry of Transportation, Infrastructure (sic) [Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport Italy]. So if you net the effect of 2019 results of this provision and the same provision accounted in 2019, the EBITDA improved by 1% on like-for-like basis.

Going through the segment contribution, the higher contribution comes from the Abertis Group activities, whereby all of the concessionaire, both in Spain, France and Latin America, reported increase in tariffs and traffic. The same contribution, EUR 100 million comes from the total concession of Atlantia, so Chile, Brazil and Poland. And a positive contribution comes also from the Italian airports activities. The only contribution in a negative performance comes from the Autostrade per l’Italia perimeter. But as Roberto was anticipating before, this is a clear consequence of the decision to improve both the maintenance and the all-in cost in 2019, and the provision for the EUR 700 million permanent cost, again, included in the proposal to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

We then prepare a focus on the group net debt, which we do appropriately. It's a significant reduction, EUR 2 billion reduction in the net debt value. We moved from EUR 38.8 billion of last year results to the EUR 36.7 billion this year. As you can see, most of the contribution comes from the very good performance of the fund from operation within the group, EUR 5 billion overall, 50% of which coming from the activities out of Italy. So EUR 5 billion of this FFO comes from the Abertis and the other toll road concessionaires from Southern Italy. Together with this contribution, we took advantage of the EUR 1.2 billion reduction coming from the sale of the Hispasat satellite communication business of Abertis.

And the free cash flow, we're able to offset both the CapEx needs of the group of EUR 1.8 billion and the dividends of EUR 1.7 billion, of which EUR 0.7 billion paid in May to the [operandi] shareholder.

The other flow change refers to financial instrument and net working capital change, which we do not deem appropriate too significant in this main reduction and requires EUR 2 billion overall.

Carlo Bertazzo, Atlantia S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Non-Independent Executive Director [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Thank you, Tiziano. Thank you very much.

In the next page, we have one page for each one main subsidiary. I asked to Roberto to start with Autostrade per l’Italia and focus, I think, in the box regarding the action to mitigate COVID-19 that we have in place. And my suggestion's to leave more time to Q&A. Thank you.

Roberto Tomasi, Autostrade per l'Italia SpA - CEO, General Manager & Director [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Really, a few words regarding the EBITDA, we have a reduction. We have already discussed about the increase of maintenance activities and more provision for repair and replacement and the EUR 1.5 billion already discussed.

For the action to mitigate the COVID-19, we are working to try to saving all of the cost not linked with maintenance activities and not linked with activities for the -- generally for the safety. We have applied the 9 weeks temporary layoff for more than 400 -- 4,300 of our labor. And we have support even if the situation is critical also for Autostrade, but we are trying to support the business of oil and food contractors in order to maintain the level of services in our grid.

Carlo Bertazzo, Atlantia S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Non-Independent Executive Director [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Roberto.

I ask to -- Pepe to introduce the Abertis page and the focus, obviously, for the same recommendation about 2020 mitigation.

Francisco José Aljaro Navarro, Abertis Infraestructuras, S.A. - CEO, Acting CFO & Director [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Carlo.

Talking about Abertis, Abertis has achieved EUR 3.7 billion in 2019. To be fully comparable with 2018, we have done some adjustment due to the perimeter, ForEx and other accounting criteria. And we have achieved EUR 3.64 billion in 2019, fully comparable with the EUR 3.41 billion in 2018, which represents an increase of 7%.

If we move on to the key highlights in 2019, I would like to remark, first, the good traffic performance in our portfolio, growing traffic in all the countries except in Chile. Chile was heavily affected by the October process and some social strikes. Excluding this effect was [EUR 1.4 billion].

And also in 2019, we did significant progress in expenses with saving EUR 100 million versus 2018. We launched a significant volume of bond issue in Spain. Abertis was the main issuer in Spain with EUR 5.9 billion bond issuance.

And the last key point to highlight was the acquisition of the 70% stake in RCO. It's a Mexican company in partnership with GIC. This transaction is still pending one administrative approval.

And focusing more in 2020, I would like to highlight 3 points. The first is, as a consequence of the negative impact of the COVID-19, we have to do more effort in expenses. And our intention is to reduce EUR 130 million in operating expenses versus 2019. I mean we have to compensate some of the negative effects at EBITDA level.

The second topic to highlight is the Abertis Board Director and the Annual General Assembly has decided to pay only the 50% of the dividend expected amount of EUR 437 million, and that we are going to pay this month of April. We are applying a very conservative approach, and we prefer to see what is the full impact in rating as a consequence of the COVID-19. And we try to preserve the -- our rating as an investment grade. And depending on what could be the evolution and the rating assessment, we will decide at the end of the year to pay or not the other -- the complementary 50%.

And finally, we continue very active in the debt capital market. And we just launched 2 bonds. The first was launched by Abertis Infra in January, EUR 300 million. And recently, last Friday, Abertis, the French subsidiary, HIT, launched also another bond of EUR 600 million. That show our capacity to call the bond market in very good market conditions and allow us to extend the maturity with no significant maturity in the short terms.

That's all related Abertis.

Carlo Bertazzo, Atlantia S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Non-Independent Executive Director [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much, Pepe.

So question, think -- account the time that we have, I move on to the airports. And I asked to Marco Troncone to cover the page about ADR and Nice airports.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Marco Troncone, Aeroporti di Roma S.p.A. - CEO & Director [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Thank you, Carlos.

So I will be focusing right to the 2020 outlook and, of course, the -- all the actions which have been put in place to react to the COVID crisis.

As most airports in Europe, of course, the ADR reacted by closing, basically, the whole infrastructure possible. So the -- overall, the -- all the Ciampino Airport was closed altogether as well as the Terminal 1 and most Terminal 3 in Fiumicino and also operating with a minimum availability of capacity.

And also, internal costs and external costs were, of course, addressed with application of temporary layoffs. So cash integration extraordinary for about 1,000 resources out of the roughly 3,000 resources of the company.

And also, CapEx was -- is being addressed with the revision of the CapEx budget for the year, with the reduction ranging between -- at the moment, between 30% and 40% versus the amounts in 2019.

It's also to be underlined that the regulated revenue deficit incurred this year and next year will be partially -- may be partially recovered in the following regulatory period that's provided for in the concession agreement.

There's also a reference to the nationalization of Alitalia, which would be definitely an event expected to happen in 2020. The government has announced the constitution of a NewCo within June and, therefore, the sales process has been discontinued. And with the acquisition, with the NewCo, we aim to operate up to 90 aircraft in the -- when demand, of course, will be recovering. And that also follows similar state aid interventions in -- for Europe, in France, in Germany and elsewhere.

About the new challenges, quite clearly, those are the one posted by the COVID crisis, and namely the impact of the new safety rules. I'm referring to social distancing in the terminal, which is feasible, possibly a bit costly in and onboard aircraft, which is, of course, more and more worrying as well as the evolution of the airline market, which today remains uncertain as the supplies, of course, stopped as most airlines have grounded all their fleet.

Going to Page 22. Nice is a bit more of the same, I'm afraid, therefore, the actions are basically the same. So they're closing down the terminal infrastructure and continuing variable costs and adjusting also the fixed costs with the chômage partiel, which means basically, again, temporary layoff for 85% of the workforce as well as CapEx are being drastically reduced.

One reference has to be made for on the tariff evolution, which in 2019 explained a reduction in revenues because of the decision by the independent supervisory authority to cut tariffs by 33% from May 2019. While confirming in full the validity and the application of the dual till model, the authority considered to apply this cut, basically put simple as a transition from the single till to the dual till. This means that, of course, that cut is not permanent, but will be -- there will be a progressive recovery expected to start happening from this autumn.

Carlo Bertazzo, Atlantia S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Non-Independent Executive Director [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much, Marco.

Now the last one page is regarding Telepass. Gabriele, please go on.

Gabriele Benedetto, Atlantia S.p.A. - CEO of TELEPASS S.p.A. [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Carlo.

Some few comments about 2019. Telepass is continuing its path of growth. On the EBITDA consolidated is having a 6.4% of growth. But much more interesting, I mean, the 6.7 million of customer, unique customer that are growing out of the 5%.

By the end of 2019, we had 12 million of active payment means around Europe. In term of breakdown of revenues, we are reducing the dependency from the tolling. Even though the tolling is growing, it's still growing abroad, outside from Italy, will reach from the 2019 11 countries covered by our tolling solution.

The mobility business line is growing around 20% in term of revenues. And the tolling -- the insurance services, only just 1%, but the quality of products behind is contributing to the EBITDA growth more than 5%. We are changing product, more quality in the product, which means more profitability.

In term of key highlights, I would take to remark a few points. We are working to scale up the new mobility platform, the Mobility As A Service platform, who are reaching 0.5 million of active customers that are not using anymore one service, but they are using several services out of the 21 different services we had launched in the last years.

Strong growth in term of transaction volume. I would like to provide you 2 figures. Tolling is still growing. It's still growing, thanks to our new European countries, the 4 new countries is growing. But more and more the engagement, the number of people having Telepass On-Board unit is starting to use more and more our technology.

Even though in the new mobility, we would like to show for the first time how it's big in terms of transaction volume, 200 -- more than EUR 200 million with 21% of growth, which means that we are having more engagement in the client base to use other services. The penetration is increasing, and this is quite good news for the next years.

We -- in 2019, we also launched our insurtech platform as a pilot phases. As you probably know, in the last 10 years, we were solving just one policies, which was the roadside assistance. Right now, we have launched a new platform. And in the pilot phase, we were able to manage 10,000 policies.

Providing you some feedback about 2020. The main comment is the resiliency of our business plan. In the first quarter, we are consolidating a guidance, which is more or less in line to the budget we discussed at the end of the last year because our business model is based on a subscription fee model. The resiliency, the law of perception of cash investment from our customer means our resiliency, and we are confirming our trend.

Our business plan 2020-2023 is confirmed. And basically, it's based on 3 main directions. We would like to continue to be a leader in terms of tolling, increasing it to reach the number of 20 countries covered all around Europe.

New business segment has been covered with more attention by us. We were focused on the consumer side, but business and corporation still have an uncovered need of mobility, efficient way of mobilities. We will launch specific solution on this segment, especially providing them and Nice recovery, which is quite efficient.

We will launch in the next month, after summer I would say, the first on-board unit, connected on-board unit, thanks to technology from 4G technology, which means that we are entering a more complex mobility ecosystem, providing new services around that. But we will be more than ready to scale up also insurance services, thanks to new boxes.

COVID-19 we discussed before, so the statement "Even more green but more clean," we're using -- this is our statement. No few comments -- no more comments on that. Maybe it's more interesting to say how we are increasing the number of policies sold from the beginning of the year. Just in the first quarter, we were able to sell 20,000 of policies, which means that 1% of our customers already are buying policies from us in the first quarter, according to the experience -- expiring date of policies. It's really good news. I mean we would think that for the next quarter, we will be able to bring from 1% of penetration to 5% of penetration.

Carlo Bertazzo, Atlantia S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Non-Independent Executive Director [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much, Gabriele.

We respect more or less our schedule, and in 1 hour, we hold our presentation. And I think that we can leave with room to the query.

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) The first question is from Nicolò Pessina with Mediobanca.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nicolò Pessina, Mediobanca - Banca di credito finanziario S.p.A., Research Division - Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I had a first question on the negotiations for a settlement with the government. I'd like to know if you can provide any detail on the negotiations, on the timing and maybe which kind of feedback you received, if any, from your proposal.

Second question on the potential sale of the stake of ASPI, and I wonder if this is related to the settlement with the government as suggested by the press or if it's a different story, and if you plan to retain the control of ASPI or you're open to sell more than 50%.

And last question on the capital rotation strategy. Would you feel comfortable in adding more debt to the current amount you already have today? And if so, until what extent you would feel comfortable?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Carlo Bertazzo, Atlantia S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Non-Independent Executive Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much. About the first questions, as we indicated before of the proposal, the comprehensive proposal of Autostrade per l’Italia was sent to -- at the beginning of March, 5 March more precision. And there's continuing discussion, meeting with the governments, but we are waiting on the formal answer from them. And we hope, obviously, that take account that they are examining the great attention of our comprehensive proposal. But we understand that several government entities involved and they need time. We obviously get that in the next week, we are request. We can't sit at the table with the government officials. And we start here, first of all, from the new business plan that we present, but also about the revised version of Article 35 of Milleproroghe.

About the second questions, if I understood well, looking for the process of involvement, new co-investors about Autostrade per l’Italia. We are very at preliminary stage. I think that as a first, as I said before, any kind of involvement of new potential co-investors, national or international, will be possible only after the -- achieving agreement with the government and stabilize the framework, the tariff and the concession framework.

Majority and minority, as I said before, I think the first phase is important to involve some co-investors as minority stakes. Right now, Atlantia, own 80%. We have a possibility to reduce our stakes up to 50% but -- and to share governance opportunity with our partners. I think that we stay close to 40% is a very, very important stake.

The last question about the strategy and that if I understood well the questions, our idea -- I'm thinking and I assume that you are speaking about Atlantia level in term of debt. You know very well that the existing debt at Atlantia level coming from Abertis transaction. Usually, the -- Atlantia, in the past year, was a positive net financial position. I think that this is good for holding company to have cash, net cash. And -- but just to realize, to complete the transaction of Abertis, we use leverage. But in the coming year, I think that they have also in account the strategy to involve the -- our co-investors. The proceeds can be used for growth, can be used for dividend, can be used also for a reduction of debt.

Operator [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from Elodie Rall with JPMorgan.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Elodie Rall, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I have a couple of questions, if I may. So first of all, could you clarify the proposal? I haven't fully understood it. On the one hand, the EUR 2.9 billion of new proposals that you have extend to us here, is it in addition to the EUR 2 billion of CapEx that you have previously communicated on? So basically, can you clarify that basically we're looking at EUR 4.9 billion of total proposal versus where we were before the collapse of Genoa bridge? So that's my first question.

Second, I didn't fully understand what you expect in terms of COVID compensation. Did you say EUR 1 billion? And is this coming from -- is it a request that you've put towards the Italian government? So how would you be compensated on that? So basically, are we to understand that out of the EUR 4.9 billion proposal that you've made, you would expect to get EUR 1 billion basically compensation from COVID? Sorry if I missed something there.

And lastly, on dividends. So I understand you're not paying any dividend this year. But if your proposal is approved, can you give us a bit of color about what your strategy on dividend would be going forward?

Carlo Bertazzo, Atlantia S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Non-Independent Executive Director [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I try to answer the first question's about EUR 2.9 billion and the CapEx program. And you can see the page of our presentation that we're looking for, that is Page 7.

CapEx program is a total amount for the next year up to EUR 13.2 billion or EUR 14.5 billion. Brings some overlap with EUR 1.5 billion? No, it's not overlapping. And maybe because EUR 1.5 billion is -- will be almost dedicated to tariff discount for target customer, a long-life concession, and there is no overlapping. EUR 1.5 billion is one-shot amount.

The second question's about COVID's -- if I understood well, the -- yes, the sensitivity. Is it sensitivity? And based on information that we have, based on information that we received also from expert, different countries, different transportation, toll road, airport and so on, this is our best estimate that we can do. And -- but it's not a target, it's not an outlook because we have to update quarter-by-quarter this kind of our estimation.

You've asked also the form of compensation for COVID-19 impact. And I think that brings some discussion with the association of the Italian toll roads, but I leave the floor to Roberto, just to cover the point, which kind of form we are thinking or we are proposing to the government, just to cover a point, taking account that we are speaking about a lot of money and is unpredictable event.

Roberto Tomasi, Autostrade per l'Italia SpA - CEO, General Manager & Director [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So we are discussing internally with the other concession in order how to solve these specific issues. As explained by Carlo before, we are expecting an impact on the revenues that, we believe, are not stable numbers between EUR 800 million up to EUR 1 billion in the 2019. Compared to the new tariffs 2020, compared to the new tariff regulation, we can ask to balance this amount, and so we have pointed out with a formal letter to the Ministry how to try to solve this specific issue.

You can understand that this discussion is not easy in this moment, consider that we have to understand how the new regulation of the authority can be applied compared to the impact of the economical effect of the COVID. And so we are asked this meeting with the ministry, and we are looking to understand how to try to face this specific item.

Carlo Bertazzo, Atlantia S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Non-Independent Executive Director [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Roberto.

About the last question, dividend policy for the future. The Board of Directors today proposed no payment dividend for next May to the shareholder. And I think that for the dividend the question is for full year 2021, means that the dividend paid in May 2022, that's, I don't know, to fix [right now] the dividend policy, just to have a prudent approach. I think it's too early to say or to speak.

Operator [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from Enrico Bartoli with MainFirst.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Enrico Bartoli, MainFirst Bank AG, Research Division - MD [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The first one is related to the financial plan that you presented to the government with application of the [ART] regulation. If you can provide us some details that the application of this regulation could have on your financial plan, maybe in terms of tariff evolution and in terms of returns compared to what can be expected, applying the current terms of the concession agreement.

Then another question regarding -- if you can share us your view about the airport business because what we are seeing is kind of a transformation on the way our people will fly over the next quarters and also the experience in the airport will be different for measures, safety procedures or whatever. Can you share us a bit how you think that this business could change over the next quarters? If you have a view on a possible recovery on the passengers? And if considering the situation of the airways companies, if you think that some significant discounts will have to be granted to them?

The other question is related to the debt. If you can share us a bit some color on the covenants that you have because, of course, this year, there will be an increase in the net debt and EBITDA ratio. And so if you would help us get some redemption, possible redemption of debt?

And last on the recovery on traffic and passengers from the impact of the COVID. You mentioned what is mainly expected to happen in toll roads in Italy. I understand that in ADR, there will be the possibility to recover this impact in the next regulatory period, if you can share us some possible recoveries in other countries.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So sorry. Thank you very much. I think the first question about details of the business plan that presented to the guarantor, in line with the new regulation in the resolution of last June by ART. I think that, Roberto, you can cover better the question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Roberto Tomasi, Autostrade per l'Italia SpA - CEO, General Manager & Director [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I don't want to go into detail because, really, it's a very complex plan. The rather important issue that we have underlined, speaking about the level of the maintenance activities that we have already foreseen for the 2000 -- up to the 2023, the level that you have seen in the figures that we have shown. There is an important issue about the level of the productivity foreseen by the authority. We have tried to match the -- what we tested by the authority even if there are important impact in terms of a reduction or potential reduction. So it would be fair to say that this is -- or these are the final figures. I think it is important to share with the grantor our position.

What I want to underline is the level of the investment -- of the return on investment that we have foreseen for the new investment. The WACC, we have completely accepted that the WACC foreseen by the authority for all the new investment and in our investment plan, we have also foreseen for the Genoa Bypass to apply the new WACC foreseen by the authority in order to reach an agreement with the government.

Finally, what we are confirming in this plan that we have to maintain the same level of the return of the investment for the investment already done. And so this is a principle that we have clearly underlined in our economical plan.

I don't want to say what is the tariff increase because the discussion we -- is still pending, and so we will move in the next week to try to understand the possible increase of the tariff. Obviously, as we have already said, there is the criticalities about the traffic because in the traffic, we have foreseen an increase, another increase of 1.2% in the next period. And so we have to understand that in the next month which will be the COVID effect.

Carlo Bertazzo, Atlantia S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Non-Independent Executive Director [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. Thank you very much, Roberto.

About the second question, the impact of COVID in the airline business and airport business and which is, I don't know, our -- what we have in mind about the way of the future airline industry, I think that the best people to guide, to respond to the question, to answer the question is Marco.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Marco Troncone, Aeroporti di Roma S.p.A. - CEO & Director [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Carlo.

Yes. Yes. The question -- yes, I think it was about the impact on the business model and the operating model of airports now in this crisis. Certainly, the airport is -- now is getting organized in order to respond effectively to the prescriptions that are envisaged now -- from now on, which, of course, are mainly based on social distancing in the airport facilities. Therefore, let me say, the traffic flows, the passenger flows would be managed in such a way not to -- let me say, toward mixing with one -- with the others and avoid queuing and avoid, again, [total level] distancing between persons. Plus, there would be a number of actions in order to ensure sanitization of the spaces as well as other processes in order to probably check temperature of passengers in the entrance of the building and then the boarding gate.

As far as the impact that will be in place in the airlines business model, that is a bit more difficult to say as, still, there is not probably a common view enforced regarding the eventual potential distancing in the aircraft cabin, which, of course, poses some doubts regarding the commercial sustainability of the operations.

Regarding the revenue recovery, which I think was the second question on this matter, the -- as I said, the concession agreement of ADR provides for a portion of the traffic risk to be avoided by the concessionaire. And that is the traffic deficit in excess of 5% over the 5-years period, which shall be recovered as an allowed cost in the following regulatory period. And that is for the Aeroporti di Roma concession. But there's also -- another provision also in the Nice concession agreement, which basically says that -- in its Article 74 that in case of unbalancing of the economic equilibrium of the concession of the current balance to the concession, then there is the possibility for the concession to call for an imbalance for restoring such equilibrium, either through a tariff adjustment or through cash reimbursement or through other modification of the concession contract, which may also include an extension of the concession duration. How -- if and how this provision will be utilized, that, again, is a bit too early to say.

Carlo Bertazzo, Atlantia S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Non-Independent Executive Director [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much, Marco. And if I remember well, the last question was about the covenant, financial covenants inside the group. I'll leave the floor to Tiziano.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tiziano Ceccarani, Atlantia S.p.A. - CFO [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much, Carlo. With respect to covenants, of course, we have different covenant -- financial covenants within the financial agreement within the group, except for the Abertis, which is in a safer position. Most of the Italian company, ASPI first, and then, of course, the Aeroporti, we are really monitoring very, very closely these covenants, which will be check and verify within the -- beginning 2020, first with the financial state in 2020.

Of course, most of the concern comes from the situation of the COVID potential impact. We mentioned before the sensitivity we're running. Within this sensitivity, we can be in a safe position up to a certain level. I guess on top of the level, it's a market situation, not just Atlantia situation. And of course, we really start the discussion in most of the financial institution of the Abertis -- of the ASPI financials and ADR to be ready to discuss waiver or any other solution to give support to the financial institution and avoid the default of the covenants beginning 2020.

The first, again, this is only in the worst-case scenario and in very, very stressed situation.

Enrico Bartoli, MainFirst Bank AG, Research Division - MD [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just the last, perhaps, on the possible recovery of traffic also in France, Spain, Brazil, very quickly. Just to have an idea of the possibility to recover the impact of the COVID?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Carlo Bertazzo, Atlantia S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Non-Independent Executive Director [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

About the other countries, it's very -- there is some delay, as you know, the impact of COVID, they have few weeks compared to Europe. For the time being, we can, in general statement, about Lat Am, we can say that the impact seem less negative compared to Europe. What does it mean? It means that if our weaker point is approximately, in the last week, 75%, 80%; for the time being in Lat Am's and like Chile, like Brazil, the general impact overall of 2020 could be close to 2022, '23, but please, it's very, very preliminary, preliminary estimate.

But there is also Roberto Mengucci with me. I don't know, Roberto, if we want to cover some specific points about Chile and Brazil?

Roberto Mengucci, Atlantia S.p.A. - Head of Higway Business Coordination [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Sure. As Mr. Bertazzo was saying the COVID impact affected the Latin America assets with some weeks of delay compared to Europe, approximately 3 weeks. The overall impact has been milder compared to Europe. In -- all in, a vast number in Brazil, we were experiencing traffic decrease year-to-date in the range of 10%, 12%. In Chile, it's a little bit higher, around 15%. So it's much lower compared to Europe, but this is also because of the nature of the assets, especially in Brazil, ex-urban assets with point-to-point connection.

Traffic is suffering a little bit more in Chile. This is also because of the contribution of the urban assets, the asset, the network we have in Santiago de Chile area where some restriction are very -- I mean there is a lockdown of the entire areas in the country. So basically, no traffic at all. And we expect once the limitation will be removed in the next weeks, I mean, a fast recovery.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from Stephanie D'Ath with Royal Bank of Canada.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stephanie Fabienne D'Ath, RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Analyst [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The first one is regarding your sensitivity analysis. So assuming 30% decline in motorway and 50% decline in airport passengers leading to a EUR 3 billion revenue loss, can you please elaborate a little bit how that translates into EBITDA? And I know that on Slide 11, you have given us a little bit more detail on the potential EUR 2 billion cash flow loss. But I was curious to understand what your assumptions were in terms of increased OpEx -- not increased, but to which extent the government support for technical employment will allow you to not have a very strong operating deleverage?

And my second question, please, is regarding your stake in Getlink. Could you please let us know what your strategy is and if you were looking to raise some cash, if you are still committed long term to that stake or if you could consider selling down?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Carlo Bertazzo, Atlantia S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Non-Independent Executive Director [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much. I'll start with the answer about the last questions. Getlink, our strategy, I think that we have more or less 25% of what we're running is the stakes is close to 15%. We plan to remain the largest shareholder for right now. And in general terms, I can say that Getlink is a strategic option for Atlantia. And for the time being, we will wait to understand and unlock its potential.

And you know very well that also the company is affected by COVID-19. But looking forward, I think that Getlink is part of Atlantia Group, in terms of stakes, nice to have in our portfolio.

About the first question is sensitivity. Wow, it's very difficult right now to go in detail and spread out company by company, the impact EBITDA. I think that the figures that you see in Page 11, it's important for Tiziano to cover the point about the cash. And I'm not care about the account impact. And we are working, again, I repeat, about OpEx, about CapEx to have a sensitivity at different level of P&A, like EBITDA or net profit right now is very, very early.

Operator [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Next question is from Stefano Gamberini with Equita SIM.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stefano Gamberini, Equita SIM S.p.A., Research Division - Analyst [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Three quick questions, if I may. First of all, regarding this new RAB-based tariff system, you challenged, at the beginning, this system. Could you help us to understand what are the main differences between what the regulator introduced and this proposal that you submitted to the government in term of RAB and in term of also tariff system? What I mean is versus the current tariff system, do you see significant differences in term of tariff growth in the coming year, considering your CapEx plan?

The second question, still on this topic. All the CapEx that we see at page -- the Slide #7 and also the maintenance costs are now remunerated with the new tariff system, excluding the EUR 1.5 billion you said at the beginning of this part of the compensation you submitted to the government.

Then the second question, should the agreement with the government avoid any future risk from the investigation and the trial on ASPI breach? What I mean is now at the end of this agreement that you expected that no risk are in the future regarding the -- your concession from the collapse of Genoa and the inquiry on that?

And the very last question regarding -- would this agreement with the government on ASPI the assets to upgrade ASPI and Atlantia, that grading to investment grade? Or do you need some other steps in order to come back to the investment grade that [the same] is your main target right now?

Carlo Bertazzo, Atlantia S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Non-Independent Executive Director [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. About the first questions, as Roberto said before, there is a lot details. And the new remuneration scheme provided by the authority is completely different. And I think that we are used to thinking about the RAB system. And -- but with principle, at the end, we know very well the system because ADR really applied the RAB system, our subsidies around the world working with the RAB system. But the main difference at the end coming from the interpretation, what does it mean to maintain the same remuneration about the old investments. This is, I think, the key points, the key point -- the first key point.

The second one is about productivity because the authority presented to Autostrade per l'Italia, 2.2% in terms of productivity annually basis. That is very, very high. And we are discussing with them to find the right numbers. Productivity means a lot of things. But sure, the position of the company is to exclude, in any case, the maintenance cost from this kind of productivity. Because as Roberto said before, for the next 5 years, we have to increase, I don't know, more or less 40% of the amount of maintenance.

About the second questions is if there is some risk in case of achievement of an agreement with the government about general case. Of course, the -- from -- based on information and the discussion that we had, if this is an agreement with the government, there is no risk of a future revocation from the grant or a link to the general bridge.

The last one is, well, about CapEx and maintenance cost. You know very well that in the previous concession scheme, there is some amount of a CapEx linked to the so-called 1997 program is not remunerated. And some of our CapEx coming from 2004, 2007 agreement with the government is remunerated.

The new system, obviously, have to provide in blended way at the end the same scheme. There is no difference because if the principle is that the whole CapEx amount already done at the same remuneration that provide all targets scheme. About the maintenance, the maintenance is different and will become the new scheme as OpEx remunerated.

Stefano Gamberini, Equita SIM S.p.A., Research Division - Analyst [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And regarding the investment grade, once you reach an agreement with the government, what do you expect?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Carlo Bertazzo, Atlantia S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Non-Independent Executive Director [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, we are confident. It depends, obviously, which final agreement, but based on the business plan that we do provide, the financial criteria foreseen in the business plan is in line with the investment-grade company.

Operator [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question is from Marcin Wojtal with Bank of America.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Marcin Karol Wojtal, BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Analyst [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

First, can you comment on your stake in Hochtief? What is your level of commitment to this company? And maybe more broadly, you have been mentioning asset rotation. Is there any rotation in the pipeline for any of your international assets, perhaps including any of the assets of Abertis?

Then question #2 is on Autostrade. Can you clarify, in your submission for the new economic plan, are you requesting an extension of Autostrade concession term? Or perhaps you're asking for a terminal value to be recognized at the end of the concession?

And lastly, this is just a clarification. Can you just clarify, would you consider going below 50% stake in Autostrade at some point? Or you want to keep it above 50%? Just to be clear.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Carlo Bertazzo, Atlantia S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Non-Independent Executive Director [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The first question, about Hochtief, about stakes. First of all, I'd like to remind that the stakes that we have in Hochtief coming from the transaction made about the Abertis. And we are some industrial projects with them, but this is still under evaluation. And I'd like also to remind that 1/3 of our stake is already protected by collar transactions that the company did last year.

ASPI, if I understood well the questions, if we are considering some expansion of length for the concession of the terminal value? Frankly speaking, no, about no discussion or proposal or idea about the extension of the current length of Autostrade per l'Italia scheme. It's remained 2038. Maybe the terminal value could be, I don't know, an element of a negotiation. If there is some possibility to postpone some revenues, some cash from tariff increase for the end of the concession, but we are very financial -- pay a lot of attention about the financial scheme and there is some ratio in any case, but we have to comply because just to avoid some risk that our around the world concession taken about to move too much value at the terminal value.

Maybe you know very well that based on the European Commission criteria, they indicate that in any case the terminal value cannot be higher than 1.5 -- 1.5x the EBITDA at the end of the concession.

About the last questions, majority, minority stakes in Autostrade per l'Italia, I think that I really answered the questions. It is very, very preliminary to speak about Autostrade per l'Italia process. There is some investor, Italian -- international investor that is looking at this kind of opportunity and -- but in the first phase, I have to say 2 things. One, obviously, without an agreement and clarity of the concession scheme regulatory in place is impossible, obviously, that some investors would be interest. And second, in the first phase, we are speaking about minority stake.

Operator [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from José Arroyas with Santander.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

José Manuel Arroyas, Grupo Santander, Research Division - Equity Analyst [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A couple of questions on Abertis. If you could clarify in the first place, your plans to grow the business, and if base size is still an option? And secondly, also on Abertis. The equity ticket associated with RCO was in the region of EUR 1.5 billion. And I was wondering if that has the potential to be lower on account of the depreciation of the Mexican peso?

Carlo Bertazzo, Atlantia S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Non-Independent Executive Director [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I ask to Pepe to cover the points. And just thank you very much, Pepe.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Francisco José Aljaro Navarro, Abertis Infraestructuras, S.A. - CEO, Acting CFO & Director [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Regarding the plan to grow, first of all, the priority always due to the more profitable is to look for opportunity in the current countries in which we are working on because that allow us to maximize our profitability and minimize our risk.

Secondly, we will be very selective, looking for opportunities in new countries. I mean, as we did in Mexico, we continue, being -- analyzing other countries, but with very prudent approach and always maintaining a financial discipline.

And third, we remain also focused in some greenfield project and yellowfield project in the U.S. and Canada and Australia market with the same criteria. The second related RCO, we continue with the same commitment in terms of CapEx. We hedge our investment. That means we expect to close the deal probably at the end of the first half.

Operator [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from Nicolò Pessina with Mediobanca.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nicolò Pessina, Mediobanca - Banca di credito finanziario S.p.A., Research Division - Analyst [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just a very quick follow-up. First of all, on RCO, again, I would like to know if we can have the timing of the closing of the deal? Second, on Brazil, specifically, there have been a few options lately, but Arteris or Atlantia didn't bid for the asset for the new concessions awarded by the local authorities. So I'm wondering if there is any specific reason why you don't find the new options attractive?

And the last question on ASPI, if you can disclose how the value of RAB is calculated in the new tariff model elaborated by the transport authority in Italy?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Francisco José Aljaro Navarro, Abertis Infraestructuras, S.A. - CEO, Acting CFO & Director [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. First of all, regarding RCO, as I said before, we expect to close and to obtain all the approval at the end of June, that means very soon. In any case, we have had some delays as a consequence of the COVID and also Easter period, and that was normal delays in the conversation with different administration.

Talking about Brazil, we are active in Brazil. We have been analyzing some projects. As I said before, maintaining the financial discipline, we are seeing that people sold funds are bidding in a very, very aggressive way with very low returns. We are not on that mood right now and never going forward. I mean, we tried to apply our funds to current CapEx commitment with very high returns. And also, we are expecting more opportunities, not only in Brazil, but also in other countries. More taking consideration that after the COVID-19 effect, we expect some positive reaction in our sector coming from the different government, for sure, to promote new infrastructure investment in toll roads and in other sectors will be one of the priorities for any government to relaunch the different economies. And that will open more opportunity for us.

Carlo Bertazzo, Atlantia S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Non-Independent Executive Director [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

About Brazil assets and -- but first of all, I'd like to point out, as Pepe did during the presentation that some efficiency is already done, is already in place and is still growing. It is important because this cross-fertilization in terms of good practice, especially for permutation. But more in general, I think that is not the right time now because there is also COVID effect. There's a lot of things to thinking about before some amalgamation between the assets. In general, I think that we can thinking about also to consider, I don't know, our combination, not only with the asset of Abertis, but with our local asset with our partners.

About the RAB value of Autostrade per l'Italia, I think that it's too early to speak. Because there are a lot of material, a lot of calculation, a lot of details, that any kind of number that we can provide could be a wrong number or a lot of misinterpretation.

Operator [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from Nicolas Mora with Morgan Stanley.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nicolas J. Mora, Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just taking a big picture view, I mean I estimate I'm a little bit lost as to what's really your priority from here. So I understand you want -- after the agreement on ASPI, you want to sell a stake there. But at the end of the day, within 2, 3 years, where do you want to go? Do you want to grow? Do you want to shrink? Do you want to manage debt? Do you want to pay dividends? Do you want to do everything?

I mean there is a debt sustainability issue within Atlantia. How are you going to solve this first? Then, what are you going to do? I mean are you happy to be a holding company from here? Will you be valued by the market as such? I mean we -- I have to admit, I'm a bit lost. I understand you want to sell assets. That's fine. But how do you think you'll take the share price back to EUR 25 with that strategy?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Carlo Bertazzo, Atlantia S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Non-Independent Executive Director [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much for your questions. It's about the future -- the strategy of the company and the future, obviously, in this company.

Well, first of all, I think that we have to thinking about which is the amount of the future dividend that the company can receive from subsidiary, the first lag. And I don't know, if we think about the normalized amount, dividend inflow could be after COVID, obviously, higher than EUR 1 billion, annual basis. We have to decide to allocate this kind of inflow, depend and will balance the dividend to the shareholder. We can decide to debt repayment or new investment opportunity.

It's early to say right now because we are fighting with the COVID. But the first point that I'd like to point out that our -- we are very close to the financial discipline, first; and second, any kind of proposal that we made to the Board Directors is in light of value creation. I know very well that this is general statements, but you have to consider that the very special moment that we are living, and second that the rotation of the asset could help us in both sides, one, reduction of debt; and second, to have high powerful growth.

Nicolas J. Mora, Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And just a late -- if I may sir, so this is -- in terms of firepower, I mean, and growing implies you would be happy with, for example, a EUR 30 billion amount of net debt, so around 3x, 4x net debt EBITDA. That would be a level from which you would be happy to start growing again? Or you need to be more cautious in a post-COVID world where debt acceptability is likely to be lower than basically your 2018 or 2019 level?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Carlo Bertazzo, Atlantia S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Non-Independent Executive Director [43]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, again. First of all, I think that we have to move in different war and different strategy. I mean when you speak about EUR 30 billion debt is consolidated debt. It's not debt out of Atlantia. It's the debt of some subsidiary. But we own only some stakes, sometimes 50%, sometimes 80%, sometimes 100%. I think that, as I indicate in the chart about organization, one pinky is Atlantia Holding, while our fingers is operating company.

If you continue to look Atlantia with the consolidate account, I think that is a wrong way to see the future strategy of Atlantia. Right now, I think that the plan is EUR 5 billion in debt. I'm working about this kind of plan in the future to reducing balance with the dividends. But each one company take account the length of the concession, take account the CapEx plan, take account of the dividend policy, how to finance its balance sheet. It's completely different, I don't know, approach.

Nicolas J. Mora, Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst [44]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And if I may, last one. So that applies, obviously, to Abertis. So you will get 50% of the dividend from them in a few days time. These guys are your #1 source of dividend today.

How much pressure will you put on them to get some more dividends in latter part of the year or 2021? I mean, how dependent are you in terms of flexibility to getting that Abertis dividend?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Carlo Bertazzo, Atlantia S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Non-Independent Executive Director [45]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think that, as I said before, I don't know, in the normal situation after COVID, we can expect that a higher -- EUR 1 billion of dividend from our subsidiary as inflow. The proceeds, that depends of different approach that we have. I think that with some assets that are able to pay attention between leverage, grow dividend. At the end, we are speaking about the same terms of each one. But maybe if there is some project of the specific assets that intend to grow, I think that is not our priority to extract as much as possible dividend of a single asset. If there is no investment opportunity, organic or nonorganic, okay, obviously, the dividend is important. But for example, right now, I was speaking about Telepass. Telepass paid more or less EUR 600 million dividend. In the future, I think there's kind of a lot of opportunity in the new world that we have if the Telepass, I don't know the size, no paid dividend for some years because M&A activity could be very important, we are fine.

Operator [46]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is a follow-up from Stefano Gamberini with Equita SIM.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stefano Gamberini, Equita SIM S.p.A., Research Division - Analyst [47]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just 2 quick things. The first, regarding AP-7. So could you give us some color, if you can, regarding what could be the amount of this credit considering the current decline in traffic for Asesa? And if you already have some talks with the government for a solution, I don't know, an extension of the concession or some other solutions, even if the Supreme Court postponement any decision to 2021?

The second question regarding Page 9. You have a series of proposal submitted to the government. Could you share with us where you are more ready to do some -- to have more flexibility? And which are on the other side, the items where you can change and fundamental in the negotiation with the government? I refer, in particular, regarding the early termination and so the Article 35 of Milleproroghe?

Carlo Bertazzo, Atlantia S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Non-Independent Executive Director [48]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much for the question. I think that Pepe could be the right guy to answer about A-7s. He is very close to the situation of the topics.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Francisco José Aljaro Navarro, Abertis Infraestructuras, S.A. - CEO, Acting CFO & Director [49]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For sure. Thank you, Carlo. Regarding the AP-7. The AP-7 standoff will be resolved or the outcome will be from the Supreme Court. We had 2 different resolutions from the Supreme Court, postponing the final decision up to the end of the concession. This concession will finish in August 2021. After that, regarding the gap between the traffic expected and the real traffic, we will go to the tribunal asking for the compensation. That amount will be around EUR 2 billion, EUR 2.4 billion. That depends on the gap. I mean this traffic that we are losing right now will be included in the claim to the government. But in any case, the resolution will be probably end 2021 or later. That is difficult to predict because the tribunal are very difficult to manage, and that it will depend on how busy are the Supreme Court in Spain. That means as part of that, we maintain order account receivable that -- sorry, before taking consideration that this claim is out of our balance sheet. That means if we lose with no compensation, there is no impact in our financial statement. That could be only an upside.

On top of that, we maintain an account receivable in the balance sheet and asking for the compensation of the investment that we did in the past, we capitalize this account receivable, and thus, there is no -- any discussion with the government about this amount. I mean, in the past, never the government act against this account receivable. I mean, we expect not to have any issue at the end of the concession.

Carlo Bertazzo, Atlantia S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Non-Independent Executive Director [50]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Pepe. About the second questions, the flexibility during the -- around the negotiation with the proposal of the government on Autostrade per l'Italia, I think that, first of all, it's not a question to be flexible, not flexible. The proposal is still there from March 5 and is very comprehensive proposal. But the cover, the most important point to have the condition to put in place very huge amount of CapEx and maintenance program.

I think that it's so sensitive any kind of information about this kind -- with this negotiation that I don't like, I don't know, to cover the points in terms of which is more easy to achieve or more difficult to achieve. I think that we are speaking about a package. And for this reason, I'd like to speak about comprehensive proposal.

Thank you very much for your time. I think that we appreciate these kind of questions. And we hope, obviously, well, that you appreciate the answer. And the day after tomorrow, the annual report will be available on the website. And we try to introduce, in the cover, all of the points and deliver as much as possible any information about the group. Thank you very much.

Operator [51]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining. The conference is now over. You may disconnect your telephone.