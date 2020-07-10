Edited Transcript of APR_u.TO earnings conference call or presentation 15-May-20 1:00pm GMT

Q1 2020 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Earnings Call

Q1 2020 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Earnings Call

Friday, May 15, 2020

TEXT version of Transcript

Corporate Participants

* Andrew Atul Kalra

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - CFO & Corporate Secretary

* Milton Donald Lamb

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - President & CEO

Conference Call Participants

* Bradley Sturges

Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., Research Division - Equity Research Analyst

* Jonathan Kelcher

TD Securities Equity Research - Analyst

* Kyle Stanley

Desjardins Securities Inc., Research Division - Associate

* Sumayya Syed Hussain

CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Associate

* Tal Woolley

National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Troy Raymond MacLean

BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - Analyst

Presentation

Operator

Good morning. Welcome to the Automotive Properties REIT 2020 First Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast. My name is Joanna, and I will be your conference operator today. (Operator Instructions)

Please be aware that certain information discussed today may be forward-looking in nature. Such forward-looking information reflects the REIT's current views with respect to future events. Any such information is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to forward-looking information, please refer to the REIT's latest MD&A and Annual Information Form, which are available on SEDAR.

Management may also refer to certain non-IFRS financial measures. Although the REIT believes that these measures provide useful supplemental information about financial performance, they are not recognized measures and do not have standardized meanings under IFRS. Again, please refer to the REIT's latest MD&A for additional information regarding non-IFRS financial measures.

This call is being recorded on Friday, May 15, 2020. I would now like to turn the conference over to Milton Lamb. Please go ahead, Mr. Lamb.

Milton Donald Lamb, Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - President & CEO

That's great. Thank you, Joanna. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. With me on the call is Andrew Kalra, our Chief Financial Officer.

Our expanding portfolio of properties on triple net leases with contractual rent increases continues to drive significant growth in comparison to Q1 last year. Our property rental revenue grew at 18.6%, cash NOI increased by 17.9%, and AFFO was up 28.5%. And AFFO per unit in the quarter was down slightly from Q1 last year due to closing of our December 2019 equity offering where we issued 7.9 million REIT units and the partial deployment of the proceeds from the offering. This December equity raise has delevered our balance sheets from a Debt of GBV of 56.3% in Q1 a year ago to 44.9% at the end of Q1 2020, providing us with a strong liquidity position to manage through this period.

We deployed some of the proceeds from the December equity offering in early February as we closed 2 dealership acquisitions for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $29 million, including Regina BMW and North Shore Acura properties in Vancouver and Regina, both of which were Dilawri properties.

The outbreak has had a significant near-term impact on the automotive dealership business, including a reduction in new car sales and services. The automotive industry, analysts have forecasted, the Canadian new car sales will decline by approximately 30% in 2020 compared to 2019 as a result of the COVID-19 closures, although there can be no assurances given in that regard. Provincial governments across Canada enacted emergency measures commencing in the second half of March 2020 to combat the spread of COVID-19, including temporary closures or restrictions of nonessential businesses. As a result of these measures, a number of our tenants, automotive dealership businesses, were closed or are operating on a limited basis and will remain so until further notice.

Further, heightened health concerns and economics uncertainty have resulted in delayed consumer automotive purchasing and servicing decisions, which has impacted the automotive dealership operators that have been permitted to remain open or partially open, in line with their perspective -- sorry, respective provincial government guidelines. While dealerships in the provinces of BC and Alberta have been permitted to remain open, in Ontario, dealerships were open only to varying degrees and on a limited basis, including full closures. The Ontario dealerships are now open by appointment only and next week, will be fully open yet again. Our dealership tenants in the Greater Montreal area have been closed except for service and repair for essential services, whereas the rest of the provinces dealerships just recently opened.

Since late March, we've been in communication with our tenant partners regarding the financial impact COVID-19 has had and are continuing to have on the respective businesses. We are proactive in working with our tenants to help them work through this difficult period, and our solid financial liquidity position enable us to provide needed support to certain of our tenants through limited rent deferrals for a 3-month period commencing in April or May with no expected impact to the REIT's distribution policy.

As a result of these tenant deferral agreements, we've either collected base rents or entered in rent deferral agreements, representing an aggregate of approximately 94% of the REIT's base rent in April and May 2020 with all deferred amounts payable by July 2021. Specifically, the REIT has collected base rent from tenants representing approximately 75% of its aggregate monthly base rents in April and May. We are continuing our efforts to enter into the rent deferral agreement with one tenant group remaining -- representing the remaining 6% of the REIT's current monthly base rents. We expect this temporary support will assist our tenant partners in returning to a more normalized operation and business activity levels as the COVID restrictions are lifted and consumers reengage in their vehicle purchasing and automotive servicing decisions.

I'd now like to turn it over to Andrew Kalra to review our financial results and position in more detail. Andrew?

Andrew Atul Kalra, Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - CFO & Corporate Secretary

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Milton, and good morning, everyone. Property rental revenue in the quarter was $18.6 million, an increase of 18.6% from Q1 last year, reflecting growth from properties acquired during and subsequent to Q1 last year, and contractual annual rent increases across a significant portion of our portfolio. Total and same-property cash NOI for the quarter increased to $15.8 million and $12.7 million, respectively, reflecting increases of 16.4% and 1.1% compared to Q1 a year ago. Growth in cash NOI was primarily attributable to acquisitions. Growth in same-property cash NOI primarily reflects contractual rent increases.

G&A expenses for the quarter were approximately 6.5% of our cash NOI compared to 5.7% in Q1 last year. The increase primarily reflects expenses associated with the internalization of management and operations of the REIT, in line with our initial forecast.

Net income for the quarter was $15.7 million compared to a net loss of $17.9 million in Q1 last year. The variance was primarily due to fair value adjustments for Class B LP units, DUs and IDUs, increased NOI -- offset with increase NOI and lower interest expense and other financing charges, partially offset by fair value adjustments for investment properties and interest rate swaps.

FFO for the quarter increased to $10.8 million or $0.224 per unit diluted compared to $8.6 million or $0.269 per unit in Q1 last year. AFFO increased to $9.8 million or $0.208 per unit diluted compared to $7.8 million or $0.243 per unit in Q1 last year. The declines in FFO and AFFO pre unit in the quarter were primarily attributable to the closing of our $92 million equity offering in December 2019, resulting in the issuance of 7.9 million REIT units, which deleveraged our balance sheet from a Debt to GBV of 56.3% in Q1 last year to 44.9% at the end of Q1 this year and the partial deployment of proceeds from the equity offering on the acquisitions of additional cash generated -- generating dealership properties.

Total distribution paid in the quarter increased by 50.1% to $9.6 million, representing an AFFO payout ratio of 96.6% compared to $6.4 million in total distributions paid in Q1 a year ago, representing a payout ratio of 82.7%.

While we have never previously adjusted our cap rate, maintaining it at approximately 6.6%, we made a fair value adjustment to our property portfolio for the 3 months ended March 31, 2020, resulting in a decrease of $23.1 million mainly due to adjustments made to valuation inputs, reflecting the impact of COVID-19 on all tenants and the impact of depressed commodity prices in Alberta. The overall capitalization rate applicable to our entire portfolio increased to 6.8% as at March 31, 2020, compared to 6.6% as at December 31, 2019.

I'll conclude with a review of our liquidity and capital resources. Our liquidity position as at March 31, 2020, included approximately $64 million of undrawn revolving credit facilities and approximately $20 million in cash. Further, we have 8 properties valued at approximately $129 million that remain unencumbered, providing us with additional financial flexibility.

Cash requirements in the next 2 years are low, and capital expenditure requirements are expected to be insignificant. We had $404 million outstanding on our credit facilities at quarter end with an effective weighted average interest rate on debt of 2.77%. We have a well-balanced level of annual maturities, and our weighted average interest rate swap is at 5.7 years.

I'll turn the call back to Milton for his closing remarks. Thank you.

Milton Donald Lamb, Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - President & CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's great. Thanks, Andrew. Through 2019 and the first quarter of 2020, we made strong progress in expanding our portfolio through acquisitions with the addition of 9 dealership properties. Through these acquisitions, we further diversified our tenant base and geographic presence in metropolitan markets across Canada. While our acquisition momentum has been stalled due to COVID-19, we expect to see increased acquisition opportunities in the quarters ahead. When the time comes, we'll maintain our strategic focus on select markets, property location, financial strength of the dealership business operator and the automotive brand.

While new vehicle sales in Canada were down slightly in 2019 compared to 2018, the overall business was very healthy. The period between 2016 and 2019 represented the 4 highest years on record. For new vehicle sales in Canada, 2020 was off to a positive start until mid-March. It is important to remember that automobiles are an essential part of our daily lives, and delays in vehicle service or purchases should provide a healthy recovery for our tenants as the restrictive measures are lifted and the outbreak is contained.

Our current focus is prudent managing the REIT's available resources, and we have proactively raised our level of planning to adapt to the current environment. Our focus on capital preservation and liquidity has pushed our AFFO payout ratio to 96% and 92% over the trailing last 4 quarters as we have proactively deleveraged to a Debt to GBV of 44.9% and have $85 million of liquidity through cash and credit lines available.

We continued our strong relationships with our senior lenders and approximately $129 million in unencumbered properties. We continue to benefit from our strong relationships with some of Canada's largest automotive dealership groups. As conditions improve, we believe the current tenant group will be the leaders in the future consolidation of Canada's automotive dealership businesses, which should present continued opportunities for the REIT to strengthen our tenant partnerships and build our portfolio.

Our properties are located in attractive commercial corridors of Canadians urban markets, mostly VECTOM. We're confident in the intrinsic value of our portfolio and our opportunity for long-term value creation.

That concludes our remarks. And I'd now like to open the line for questions. Joanna, please go ahead.

Questions and Answers

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Your first question comes from Jonathan Kelcher from TD Securities.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jonathan Kelcher, TD Securities Equity Research - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

First question, just on the deferral deals that you guys have completed, were they basically all the same deal?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Milton Donald Lamb, Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - President & CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

They were very similar. We did come out with a standard proactive and then kind of tailored it to some that already paid their March -- or sorry, their April rent, as an example, and some of them request different payback periods. But essentially, our mantra, our thought process going into this was we have long-term tenants, on an average of 13 years. So this is a long-term relationship. We took a step back and said, this business is going to be important once this COVID epidemic subsides. So we want to work with them and partner. But to me, that means partner. It's not 100% on deferral. And it's certainly -- we certainly understand that their business has changed for that short period of time. So it was rolling up sleeves up to do something together. But so I would say that the deals are not too dissimilar, but they're not exactly the same.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jonathan Kelcher, TD Securities Equity Research - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then your -- just on the one tenant you're still waiting to do a deal with, what -- like what happens if we're a couple of months down and they're still not paying? What would the process be on that in terms of, I guess, dealing with the OEMs or locking them out? How would that work?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Milton Donald Lamb, Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - President & CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We have focused on the larger groups. So it's multiple brands, multiple locations with indemnification for the most part of the top, including this group. It's -- I certainly hope and don't believe it will get to that point. But if it is, we certainly -- these locations are very valuable for the OEMs. So no one wants to lose open points, especially as they've lost essentially a quarter worth of sales due to COVID, and everyone wants to ramp back up in Q3 and Q4.

So we've said before that one of the things we like about this business is we do have -- I always said, it's kind of a shadow covenant with the OEM and that these franchises are worth -- even in today's world, it's been a bad quarter, but high-quality franchises are still going to be in demand going forward. So I like the backstop of that. It doesn't help month by month, but it certainly helps overall on a long-term leases.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question comes from Kyle Stanley from Desjardins.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kyle Stanley, Desjardins Securities Inc., Research Division - Associate

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I guess just kind of following on to John's questions there, are you aware of the OEMs providing any financial or other assistance to dealer networks at this point?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Milton Donald Lamb, Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - President & CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We're not in the day-to-day business, but certainly, we're in communication both with our tenants and with other dealership groups. And my understanding is a lot of vendors to the dealership groups, certainly the OEMS, certainly the banks, a lot of groups have stepped in to provide support. The OEMs, I mean, it's going to be support and flexibility both with the dealers but also with putting out programs to get the consumers back in the showrooms. You're certainly seeing that on the ads on TV. They're going to be very proactive on that. So it's a combination of both. And some of their revenues are going to be on sales targets, et cetera. And my understanding is the OEMs continue to work with them to allow them to -- yes, it's an incredibly important part for OEMs to have this distribution model in place. So they're doing what they should and need to do to keep dealers happy.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kyle Stanley, Desjardins Securities Inc., Research Division - Associate

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And my next question is probably for Andrew. Just from an accounting perspective, how do you plan to treat the deferred rent from your tenants going forward?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew Atul Kalra, Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - CFO & Corporate Secretary

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So the deferred rent is being recorded as revenue, and we'll have a receivable on our balance sheet. And we'll have an allowance, if required, the percentage for allowance with outflow, but the revenue will be recorded. So the impact on AFFO net income, it would only be the allowance.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Milton Donald Lamb, Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - President & CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And at this point, we have not put an allowance in place, right, Andrew?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew Atul Kalra, Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - CFO & Corporate Secretary

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, that would be an issue that we have to deal with in Q2. But Q1, obviously, we were 100% collected. So that was not a concern for Q1.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kyle Stanley, Desjardins Securities Inc., Research Division - Associate

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Great. And then just my last one here. With your balance sheet in good shape at this point, can you talk about what opportunities you think could emerge on the other side of COVID? It's a higher-level question. And obviously, we're still very early on, but just what you think could happen longer term?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Milton Donald Lamb, Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - President & CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. It's not fully a high-level question because it's something we kind of look forward to. No one likes where we're at right now. But one thing that we'll do is accelerate the consolidation that everyone was seeing to a certain level and certainly anticipating to see more of. This is going to drive the have and the have-not. And individuals who are considering retiring may decide this is a very good time to do that. I don't think that's in the next kind of months, but certainly, it's in the next quarters. And we'd like to see the business back on track and more visibility from our standpoint before we walk away from some of the strong liquidity that we have to drive the purchases. But we see this as a midterm -- kind of short to midterm is going to provide some good opportunities out there.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question comes from Brad Sturges from IA Securities.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bradley Sturges, Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., Research Division - Equity Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I guess starting with your comments about certain locations being closed or partially open, just what's the percentage of the portfolio that would have been fully closed? And what's -- from your point of view, what's the time line of getting back to kind of a full reopened dealership?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Milton Donald Lamb, Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - President & CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The one -- on the last part of that question, the one remaining question is Montreal. So they got postponed another week, I think, yesterday. Everyone's expecting that maybe to get pushed 1 more week. So let's look at potentially in early June. Once that occurs, everything else will be open. They announced yesterday that it's going to be not just by appointment. It's going to be fully open for the Ontario ones next week. So really outside of Montreal, after the long weekend, everything will be back open.

And then when it comes down to who is closed when, some dealerships were proactive on closing, and some did it based on municipal or provincial regulations. So we never got a full snapshot on the exact percentage at any time. But our understanding is there were not a lot of closures in BC. There were very few closures in Alberta. And certainly, there were up to -- well, not up to, there were 100% closures in Québec and Ontario.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bradley Sturges, Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., Research Division - Equity Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then just to go back to the questions around the remaining tenants that you're negotiating with -- can you give a sense of when you think you could get an agreement in place? And I guess you're going to follow that template you've been using.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Milton Donald Lamb, Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - President & CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's -- that we made proactive offers on a very similar basis to essentially all of our tenants. So yes, this is a short answer. I can't answer because it's a 2-way street. My preference would have been do it or have it done April 1. But sometimes it takes a while, and everyone's got different things that they have as priorities.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bradley Sturges, Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., Research Division - Equity Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then maybe just lastly, your -- in your final comments here before opening it up to questions, you're talking about the potential for acquisitions. In the future, when you look at the existing dealership groups that are tenants today, would they already own some real estate that would be of interest to the REIT? And maybe there's a sale leaseback opportunity within that bucket at the moment?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Milton Donald Lamb, Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - President & CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We like our liquidity. So certainly, if there is an opportunity that would not normally be there in normal times, that might be intriguing. But I think right now, everyone's -- we want to see a bit more visibility. We've done -- we continue to monitor and look at -- let's take a step back. We like our liquidity position. We got that liquidity position because we did a raise to continue our momentum on the acquisition side. It's ended up being a very nice security blanket to allow us the flexibility and comfort. That is a beautiful thing right now. And then once there's more visibility going forward, it's going to be back to what we originally intended it for, which is to kind of grow the business, grow the AFFO and grow the AFFO per unit. It's just what is the moment in time and what are the opportunities. And quite frankly, normally, when I've seen this type of scenario, you're going to see a bit of a buy-sell gap where a vendor is going to talk about pre-COVID numbers, they're not going to talk about post-COVID numbers. So that takes a bit of time to kind of settle down as well.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bradley Sturges, Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., Research Division - Equity Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I guess I was thinking more in terms of maybe the tenants that are looking to shore up their own liquidity positions, maybe looking ways to monetize assets that they do have.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Milton Donald Lamb, Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - President & CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'm finding everyone -- no one's doing real knee-jerk reactions. Everyone's being pretty thoughtful. So I'm not saying that, that won't happen. But again, we like our liquidity position, and there is going to be a buy-sell gap in the initial stages. So we're not going to stretch on pricing just to buy something today when we value our liquidity. It has to be something very compelling. So I wouldn't say no, but I wouldn't say that, that is something that we expect to see immediately.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question comes from Troy MacLean from BMO Capital Markets.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Troy Raymond MacLean, BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'm curious, does this -- does what's happening right now change how you want to underwrite a property like in terms of like rent coverage or tenant strength? Or what are your thoughts there?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Milton Donald Lamb, Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - President & CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

My thought is rent coverage got blown out the window because no one expected a quarter where there was very little activity. This is not your traditional business model. What it has done is reinforced our thought on working with major markets, making sure the underlying real estate is very high quality, making sure it's got a brand on top that's good, making sure there's indemnification from a group beyond just one single location. So some of the tick boxes that we looked for before we proceeded with acquisitions, we look back on and we're like, okay, good, glad we put that in place.

Certainly, I do believe that one thing you're hearing about the changes on this model, remember, we have 13-year leases, but it's that there is going to be a lot more of a push for potentially smaller showrooms, continued significant service area and more e-commerce and more technology.

Crisis, what's that comment from the godfather? "No one wants to waste a crisis." So that's going to be a bit of a change, but I think that's just accelerating the evolution that was already occurring and we already had kind of in our thought process.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Troy Raymond MacLean, BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

What about your geographic mix? Alberta looked like it had a bigger increase in the discount rate applied to it. When you look out over the next 3 to 5 years, do you expect to bring down your weighting to Alberta?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Milton Donald Lamb, Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - President & CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I guess the short answer is yes. I don't know if 3 to 5, but certainly, in the next 1 to 3. They tend to have a tendency to bounce both down and up. But I think in the near term, Alberta has been hit with a double whammy. And that's why we were more proactive on increasing the cap rates for the Alberta region than anywhere else because it's not just COVID, it's also the underlying economy. So I think naturally, as we do acquisitions, you'll see that percentage go down a bit.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Troy Raymond MacLean, BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And then just finally, on your unencumbered property pool, where -- can you give us any kind of guidance of where they're located?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Milton Donald Lamb, Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - President & CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. I mean it tends to be the more recent acquisitions. And that is because we've had a tendency, intentionally so, through planning that we normally finance our previous acquisitions as opposed to doing a hurry up and offense and trying to finance our existing -- our current acquisitions. So it always has a bit of a lag, and that allows us the ability to kind of put it in place and pull the trigger quickly. So as a result, it's our more recent acquisitions that would be included in that, and that's everything from Regina BMW to the Acura out in Vancouver to the Queensway Audi to some of the AutoCanada purchases that we've done. You can take a look at our track record and our cadence, and you can figure out which properties they are.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question comes from Sumayya Syed from CIBC.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sumayya Syed Hussain, CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Associate

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So just on the deferrals, you've given -- granted a fair bit. And as you sit through and review the request, what are you looking for to gauge dealer health? And what time frame have you considered so far?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Milton Donald Lamb, Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - President & CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

All the deferrals are to start being paid back and be done by July of 2021. So they're all within essentially 12 months from the end of the deferrals. So we're comfortable with that. On the dealer health side, I mean, it is -- we do not get financials, except for the Dilawri ones that are provided in the MD&A. So it is really watching what is happening in the industry through various industry reports and direct discussions with dealer -- with either dealer tenants or just dealers that we talk to on a regular basis.

I think that will be pretty transparent on how it comes back. And again, this is going to be very -- this distribution model that is in place is incredibly important for the OEMs, and they've got product they want to get out the door and in the driveways.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sumayya Syed Hussain, CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Associate

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And that would be...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Milton Donald Lamb, Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - President & CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And then the other comment is it's still -- I mean everyone focuses on new cars. But the other aspect is there is a lot of off leases that are occurring right now. By that, I mean, end-of-lease product that will come on. There's going to be a significant amount of used cars out there. And I'm going later today once this call is done to get my winters finally off my car. A lot of people have been deferring their maintenance whether it's winter tires or overall. And that you can defer, but you can only defer it so long. So whether it's service, used car or certainly the OEMs pushing consumer programs to get people back into the dealerships, all of that, we expect to have good results.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sumayya Syed Hussain, CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Associate

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's a lot of, I guess, suppressed activity for now. And then just, I guess, beyond deferral, so far, have you had any discussions of just negotiating the lease terms altogether?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Milton Donald Lamb, Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - President & CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our average term is 13 years. So certainly, if I was another REIT and I had a tenant coming up in 6 months or 2 years, that would be significantly part of our discussion. I don't know if I want to trade off years, call it, 14 and 15 to give someone free rent right now. That's a trade-off that we -- well, I know what my answer is, I don't really want to do that. So if it's near term, it certainly would make sense. But if it's longer term, I don't see -- I see this as helping them through a bad quarter and then carry on for the next 13 years on average. So we certainly like the idea that working with them today should allow us to work with them in the future. But restructuring leases beyond the deferral amendment, it doesn't really make sense right now. The length of the term is too long.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) The next question comes from Tal Woolley at National Bank Financial.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tal Woolley, National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just wondering in your conversations with all the tenants, what are the things that might get in the way of a recovery there? Like, I'm wondering about inventory positions for new cars, like any concerns about some of the operational factors that might get in the way of them bouncing back nicely?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Milton Donald Lamb, Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - President & CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. I mean the -- on the operational side, not really. In some ways, they're going to use this potentially to lean more on technology and less on same level of employment. So that can save them some overhead. But really, what it's coming down to is everyone's watching the strength of the underlying economy. Is it going to be more used car purchases because people are worried about their job? Is it going to be continuing on their existing car and servicing it more? And this is not -- or was not, to start with, an economic situation, so therefore, how quickly does the consumer get confidence back?

One of the normal factors that would slow things down would be higher interest rates. I can say they're not worried about that nor are we. Because a lot of consumers look at their car as a monthly expense.

And then there's the consumer behavior or the -- well, the general population behavior coming out of this. Public trend is going to be way down. Only so many people who live in the suburbs are going to be willing to jump on their bike and peddle down to their office. Everyone is going to want a bit of a bubble. Now whether that's a used car or a new car, in both cases, a lot of the time that will come through the dealership. So I think there is going to be some behavioral changes, and I think more people are going to want cars. I'm kind of curious downtown how they deal with the parking. But this is going to have some changes, but one of the changes is going to be that people do want their own space, and that probably means cars.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tal Woolley, National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then obviously, when you go through kind of an event like this, obviously a stressful kind of experience, sometimes you come through this and go, okay, like there were some things I might wish I have done differently in setting up the way I'm set up. Like has this process sort of caused you to question anything? I don't know whether it's talking about leverage or inflation index leases versus noninflation index leases. Like anything through this process that's made you -- have you learned anything about some of those big-picture elements of the REIT that you might want to change going forward?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Milton Donald Lamb, Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - President & CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. And the first one is probably -- I'd love to say it was planned. But it was an eventuality, which was -- we did a December '19 raise because we had good momentum, and we believe that we would have a very busy 2020 on the acquisition. That ended up delevering us and giving us financial flexibility, which is being a great situation, all things considered. So everyone talks about making sure you have lower leverage, that you have flexibility. And then the flip side, when they're talking about lower leverage is when you've got lower leverage, it allows you to jump in when there are opportunities because of a mismatch in the market. So certainly, whether it's COVID or something else, there are times of mismatch. And that's why I kind of said before on the buy-sell that there's sometimes a gap. So when does that gap narrow? What opportunities are going to be ahead for us? That December 2019 raise, it was done for one reason, but I'm really happy we did it for a whole other reason now.

So other than that, no, it's reaffirmed some of our thoughts, which is also a good thing because we do, do some retrospect of whatever we're doing right, what are we doing wrong, what do we want to do more of, what do we want to do less of. So there's been some -- it's good that we have good quality real estate on good streets. And it's good that we're working with groups that are going to be involved in the consolidation going forward.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

There are no further questions. Oh, I'm sorry, you do now have a question, a follow-up from Brad Sturges at IA Securities.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bradley Sturges, Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., Research Division - Equity Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just on that front then. So does that mean you're -- on the leverage side from -- on a longer-term basis of, are you thinking of having a lower leverage target going forward?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Milton Donald Lamb, Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - President & CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think we talked about end of 2019 that we're looking at pulling it back a bit from that kind of mid-50s to the low to mid-50s. We do believe there's going to be opportunities ahead. I don't think we're popping back up to that tomorrow. But when there's opportunities ahead, I think we still like the idea of gradually -- sorry, gradually decreasing our LTV, but at the same time it's driving AFFO per unit up. If we can do both, that's the ideal world. And that's kind of what we strive to do, continue lowering one and increasing the other.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

There are no further questions. You may proceed.

Milton Donald Lamb, Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - President & CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's great. Thank you, everyone, and we will talk to you shortly. Stay safe.

Andrew Atul Kalra, Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - CFO & Corporate Secretary

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you.

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes your conference call for today. We thank you for participating, and we ask that you please disconnect your lines.