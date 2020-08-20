Edited Transcript of AML.L earnings conference call or presentation 29-Jul-20 10:59am GMT

Half Year 2020 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC Earnings Call

Aug 20, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC earnings conference call or presentation Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 10:59:00am GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

================================================================================

Corporate Participants

================================================================================

* Kenneth Gregor

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc - CFO & Executive Director

* Lawrence S. Stroll

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc - Executive Chairman

================================================================================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lawrence S. Stroll, Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc - Executive Chairman [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good morning. And I hope you are all safe and well. I'm Lawrence Stroll, and thank you for joining the H1 Results of Aston Martin Lagonda. I'm pleased to be talking to you today for the first time since joining the business just over 90 days ago as Executive Chairman. It's been a busy 3 months. We have made excellent progress executing the initial key phases of our multiyear plan while managing the challenge presented by COVID-19.

My primary concern, of course, is the health and safety of our teams and partners. And I thank them, and I'm proud of their response in these uncertain times.

On trading, COVID-19 impacted operations with most of our dealers closed for much of the trading period. Despite this, we have made tremendous progress on the key phase of our plan. We are restoring exclusivity to our sports cars, rebalancing supply to demand, which in short term means lower wholesale volumes, but necessary for future success.

What has impressed me the most is that despite our dealers being closed, we have destocked the dealer network by 869 sports car units, equivalent to 3 months retail sales. I am also extremely delighted to announce the appointment of Tobias Moers as CEO. He joins next week. He has a fantastic track record of profitable product expansion from leading Mercedes AMG. Tobias is the right leader for this business. He has a unique combination of being both a CEO and CTO. He has worked at our key partner, and I am looking forward to him starting imminently.

Also Ken Gregor, who will be taking you through the financial results today, joined us last month as CFO.

Operationally, we have taken decisive action on costs, with plans to reduce employee numbers by up to 500, rightsizing for lower sports car volumes and focused on driving profitability. DBX production has started. First deliveries have been made with the first car rolling off the line on the 9th of July. And the media launch is happening now.

My final point on introduction here is really critical. We have raised GBP 688 million of new equity. Me personally and my consortium have contributed a large portion of that to improve financial flexibility and the ability to deliver the plan as is prudent through the current uncertain period.

With that, I'll hand over to Ken.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kenneth Gregor, Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc - CFO & Executive Director [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Lawrence, and good morning, everyone. I'm Ken Gregor. I'm the new CFO of Aston Martin. I'm delighted to be joining this iconic British brand. I'm really looking forward to working with Lawrence, Tobias and the team here to deliver upon its potential. It's obviously been a really tough and challenging first half for the business. It's also been a really intense first 6 weeks from me as I've got up to speed with the business, started to work with the team here and started to address the issues we face.

Turning to the factors that have impacted the first half, the first has been the strategic reset. We've successfully reduced dealer stock, but that's brought with it lower wholesale and higher incentive spending. We've seen the impact of COVID-19, closing our production facilities temporarily and reducing customer demand. And those things together also caused the working capital outflow in the first half largely as payables unwound. Notwithstanding those things, we'll continue to invest in the vehicles that are vital for our future, especially the DBX, which we're really pleased to be launching now in St Athan. And the last point on this slide is that we identified in our half 1 closing process that our U.S. region have been deducting wholesale and retail incentive support from revenue later than it should have been. And as a result, we've restated the balance sheet at 2019, 2018 and the income statement for 2019 to reflect the impact of this error.

Story continues