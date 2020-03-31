Edited Transcript of ALRS.MZ earnings conference call or presentation 10-Mar-20 3:00pm GMT

Full Year 2019 AK Alrosa PAO Earnings Call

Moscow Mar 31, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of AK Alrosa PAO earnings conference call or presentation Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 3:00:00pm GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Scroll to continue with content Ad

================================================================================

Corporate Participants

================================================================================

* Alexey Nikolaevich Philippovskiy

Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA - CFO & Member of the Executive Committee

* Aysen Sergeevich Nikolaev

Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA - First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board

* Sergey Takhiev

Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA - Head of Corporate Finance

* Sergey Sergeevich Ivanov

Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA - President, CEO, General Director, Chairman of Mgmt. Board & Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board

================================================================================

Conference Call Participants

================================================================================

* Andrew Ian Jones

Wood & Company Financial Services, a.s., Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Anton Fedotov

BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Analyst

* Boris Sinitsyn

VTB Capital, Research Division - Equities Analyst

* Daniel Edward Major

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Director and Analyst

* Sergey Donskoy

Societe Generale Cross Asset Research - Equity Analyst

================================================================================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Q4 and 12-month 2019 IFRS results conference call of ALROSA. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)

Story continues

May I now hand you over to Sergey Ivanov, who will lead you through this conference? Please go ahead, sir.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sergey Sergeevich Ivanov, Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA - President, CEO, General Director, Chairman of Mgmt. Board & Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us on the call devoted to 2019 IFRS results.

Today, we are joined by our Deputy Chairman of the Board and Head of Republic of Yakutia, Aysen Nikolaev, who will be happy to answer your questions today. As always, I will open up the presentation with a brief review of the diamond market; and Alexey Philippovskiy, who is joining us from London, will walk you through operating and financial results.

In 2017 and '18, Christmas period has very strong demand and sales that were 2x higher than historical average. These led to overoptimistic expectations for 2019, following excessive inventory buildup in first half of 2019. Key miners keep focus on prices over volume strategy and adjusted the supply for 2019. In value terms, the decrease was 23% year-over-year. This strategy led to positive dynamics across the chain and the stocks finally normalized.

By the year-end, supply and demand came to the balance. We aim to maximize value for our shareholders so we reacted to the challenging situation in a constructive way, aiming to maximize cash...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ladies and gentlemen, due to a technical issue we will pause this conference for now. Please stay on the line.

(technical difficulty)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sergey Sergeevich Ivanov, Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA - President, CEO, General Director, Chairman of Mgmt. Board & Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Maximize value for our shareholders. So we reacted to the challenging situation in a constructive way, aiming to maximize cash flows and dividends in given market environments. We adjusted minimum allowed contract allocation level, production was cut at the highest cost assets with lower margins. CapEx was revised down by 28% in 2019 and around 15% in 2020 by initial guidance without negative impact on operational performance.

Finally, I understand that all of you are concerned about the impact that the most recent developments might have on our 2020 action plan and outlook, namely the coronavirus and the shock in the oil markets. The coronavirus will negatively impact our sales outlook for 2020. Though our January and February sales were healthy, currently, we're seeing a decrease in demand. Given the uncertainty of the overall impact of the coronavirus on the global markets, at this point, it's difficult to estimate the effect this will have on our sales. We give our customers already in March additional flexibility in terms of sales and all the procedures within the long-term contract, but we'll have to see how the situation will evolve in April and May this year.

We have reduced travel plans only to the essential travel outside of Russia. Some of our auctions were moved to other locations, for example, from Hong Kong to Israel, for example. Just to reiterate, most of our sales are done through the long-term contracts and less dependent on auctions. We encourage employees to stay at home if they suspect they are ill or if they traveled in the regions where it was high level of virus infected. We closely monitor situation, and certainly, well-being and safety of our employees is our top priority.

As for the oil price situation and the ForEx impact, as history shows, lower oil prices have a positive impact on consumers' disposable income, particularly in the U.S. which should be a positive factor for diamond jewelry demand. As for the ForEx impact, close to 90% of our revenue is generated in foreign currency, while up to 80% of our costs and CapEx are ruble denominated. So every ruble decrease against U.S. dollar will be increasing our EBITDA by up to 2.8%. At the same time, over 90% of our debt and deposits are in foreign currency.

That's what I wanted to bring your attention to, and I will pass the floor now to Alexey Philippovskiy, our CFO, who is in London right now. Thank you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexey Nikolaevich Philippovskiy, Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA - CFO & Member of the Executive Committee [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Sergey. Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for being with us today. I would suggest to move to Slide #5 to recap our sales numbers.

The market has recovered from its mid-2019 lows with the midstream destocking, growing consumer confidence and improved demand for larger stones. Our Q4 sales in monetary terms demonstrated a healthy growth of 8% year-on-year. Annual sales volumes in carats were down 12% to 33.4 million carats. This was in response to soft market conditions in the first half of the year. 12-month sales in U.S. dollars were down 26% to $3.3 billion.

I'm sorry. Can you hear me in Moscow and online?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, you're on line. We can hear you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sergey Sergeevich Ivanov, Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA - President, CEO, General Director, Chairman of Mgmt. Board & Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. We now hear now, Alexey, please.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexey Nikolaevich Philippovskiy, Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA - CFO & Member of the Executive Committee [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Okay. So let's move to Page #6, where we will discuss our inventories. At the year-end, our stocks were at 22.6 million carats, driven by higher production and lower sales. In 2020, we are cutting our production to 34.3 million carats, down from 38.7 million as initially planned in order to decrease production costs and to ease working capital. However, we should note that we are still keeping with our price over volume strategy. In other words, we are mindful of the balance of supply and demand. And given the large size of our market share, we understand our responsibility for price and market stability. The previously mentioned decrease in production will mostly be seen at our alluvial deposits, which have lower price to cost spreads and the higher variable cost component versus the rest of our mines.

Let's move to Page #7 to discuss our price dynamics. Market conditions discussed earlier were behind a 6% year-on-year like-for-like price index decrease. This factor, along with a higher share of smaller stones in the sales mix, drove average selling price in 2019 down by 19%. Fourth quarter performance was marked by a stabilization in like-for-like prices, while average selling price was up by 9% to a healthy $148 per carat, driven by higher demand for larger stones.

Now let's go to Slide #8. I would like to take you through our key financials for the year. Revenue decreased by 21% and to RUB 238 billion. The key drivers, as presented on Slide #9, were weaker sales mix, lower volumes and, to a less significant degree, lower like-for-like prices. These factors were partially offset by a weaker ruble FX rate. EBITDA came at RUB 107 billion, while profitability was at 45%. Free cash flow for the year came at RUB 48 billion. More details for this will be discussed on Slide #15.

Our CapEx is discussed on Page #12. Our full year numbers were down to RUB 20 billion, revised down from RUB 29 billion as originally projected, as payments were rescheduled and some minor projects were revised. Fourth quarter numbers came flat year-on-year.

Let's look at Page 13. Net debt-to-EBITDA ratio remained in the targeted range of 0.7x. The increase from last year was largely due to a lower EBITDA and net debt growth in the last 12 months. Our short-term debt is currently represented by the remaining portion of our 10-year Eurobond maturing in November of this year. Before I conclude our discussion about debt, I just wanted to reiterate that maintaining an investment-grade credit rating is important for us.

Now let's move to Page #15. 2019 free cash flow came to RUB 47.6 billion, impacted by lower earnings and an increase in diamond inventories. We expect a gradual working capital release in 2020 due to lower production and higher sales. Fourth quarter free cash flow increased to RUB 17 billion, driven by higher sales and the working capital release.

Let's move to Page #16, where we will talk about dividends. In September of last year, our shareholders approved dividends for the first half of 2019 in the amount of RUB 28.3 billion or 100% of our free cash flow for the period. This coming April, the Supervisory Board will recommend dividends for the second half of 2019. Based on our financial performance, the dividends will be between 70% to 100% of our free cash flow for the period.

Our future outlook is presented on Page #17. I just wanted to briefly reiterate that diamond market fundamentals remain strong. Diamonds continue to be viewed as a symbol of love, commitment and affection. The continual growth in the middle class and its disposable income will lead to market growth. At the same time, the supply of diamonds continues to tighten. Our business remains strong and resilient. Our sales in 2020 are expected to recover while the exact scale of this recovery will depend on the market conditions, including what Sergey said in the final part of his presentation. We will continue to focus on the projects that make our business even stronger and more efficient. This morning, we shared our view on the execution of our strategy, where you could see the progress of some of our major efficiency improvement initiatives and projects.

This concludes my presentation, and we are now ready to take your questions. Thank you.

================================================================================

Questions and Answers

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) And we've received the first question from Daniel Major.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Daniel Edward Major, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Director and Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Daniel Major from UBS. Two questions. Firstly, you state that you think you're going to release some working capital this year. Obviously, that's, I guess, going to be dependent on market conditions and on sales volumes. Can you give us any guidance or insights towards on the other components of working capital outside of inventories? And I just -- receivables came down quite sharply in the fourth quarter. So what I'm essentially asking is if you remove inventory, I assume there was no movement in inventory, what should we expect from movements in working capital during the year?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexey Nikolaevich Philippovskiy, Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA - CFO & Member of the Executive Committee [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Should we answer your first question, and then you will ask your second one or you want to ask the second question right away?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Daniel Edward Major, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Director and Analyst [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. After the first one, I'll answer the second one, I say.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexey Nikolaevich Philippovskiy, Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA - CFO & Member of the Executive Committee [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'll take this question. Our working capital at the end of last year stood at RUB 107 billion. If speaking about last year dynamics, there was substantial growth in rough diamond inventories for the reasons that we just spoke about. The ore and sand inventory has slightly increased by about 10% and the materials have increased by also 10% on volume growth. The accounts receivable went down quite substantially by 28%, but it was mostly driven by the acquisition of Kristall. While it was an external party, the receivable was on our book. Once we consolidated Kristall into our books, it became an intercompany account. So that decreased the accounts receivable by about RUB 2 billion.

In addition, the overall amount of receivables, excluding Kristall, on the domestic market went down by about RUB 2.6 billion as well. The other items state more was the same. The turnover of our inventory for materials had actually improved from 432 days to 356 days. The turnover of our diamond inventory had deteriorated from 169 to 217 days on poor market conditions. Looking into this year, again, as Sergey said, there is a big unknown in the form of coronavirus. Our base case scenario at the beginning of this year was that we will sell at least 37 million carats while we produce 34 million carats. So our diamond inventory should have decreased by about 3 million to 4 million carats. Now it's difficult to say. I mean, if Europe and the U.S. will shut down, as Italy just did, then the impact of coronavirus on the demand for our products will -- and for any other products just as well will be quite material. If things will subside and China reopen and no other country will follow Italy's example in shutting down part of the country, then the demand should recover, and we could meet our base case scenario numbers.

For materials, we expect that next year, there will be about at least 15% increase in turnaround of our material inventory, driven by a number of efficiency improvement initiatives we are doing in our supply chain management and logistics. Accounts receivable on the domestic markets will be a function of the demand. There is payment terms that are regulated by law at 180 days. We have to give them to all domestic purchasers. So if they buy more, the receivable will be more. We have very limited control over it.

Ore and sands inventory should stay at around the same level. The growth in 2019 was mostly explained by the expansion work we were doing at our Severalmaz facility. At this moment, actually, late last year, reacting to the market conditions, we stopped that expansion work. So the sand and ore inventory should stay at about the same level. The overall turnover of our working capital, assuming that the market situation will return to normal, should get down to about 100 days from 149 that we saw in 2019 on the back of rough diamond inventory buildup. Does it answer your question?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Daniel Edward Major, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Director and Analyst [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I guess, to summarize, I mean, independent of inventory, there shouldn't be huge movements in the other components of working capital. Is that fair?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexey Nikolaevich Philippovskiy, Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA - CFO & Member of the Executive Committee [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. That's a very nice and short way to put it, yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Daniel Edward Major, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Director and Analyst [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Perfect. Okay. And just second question. You obviously reiterated the dividend range of 70% to 100% of free cash flow. Can you just give us some short-term dynamics about where -- what will drive that decision is and when the decision is actually a reminder of when the decision is taken? Is it -- will it depend on kind of how the March, April sales data plays out as to where that dividend payout ratio will set for the final dividend?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexey Nikolaevich Philippovskiy, Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA - CFO & Member of the Executive Committee [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sergey, shall I answer this?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sergey Sergeevich Ivanov, Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA - President, CEO, General Director, Chairman of Mgmt. Board & Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Sure.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexey Nikolaevich Philippovskiy, Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA - CFO & Member of the Executive Committee [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Well, you're absolutely right. The only -- I mean our base case scenario is that we will pay 100%, and that's what we plan to recommend to the Supervisory Board. However, if we see that there is a threat to general liquidity of the company, I have to remind you that we have about $500 million of debt outstanding at the end of the year in the form of our outstanding Eurobond, assuming that there is like a terrible scenario where debt market shut down and the sales -- countries keep shutting down and our sales is profoundly impacted in March and April, that is -- that would be the scenario where we would look at recommending less than 100% in dividends. We believe that this scenario is, at this point, it looks unlikely, but we cannot exclude it. Currently, we have almost $1 billion in cash. So the liquidity is very strong. But again, with this big unknown in the form of coronavirus, we have -- you need to give us some time to really see how it will impact our liquidity.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Daniel Edward Major, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Director and Analyst [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. Very clear. And just so when is the decision made on the dividend? When does the Supervisory Board meets to decide on that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexey Nikolaevich Philippovskiy, Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA - CFO & Member of the Executive Committee [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of April, Supervisory Board will recommend a certain amount of dividends to the shareholder meeting, and the shareholder meeting will take place at the end of June. And the dividends will be paid in 2 tranches. First half to minority shareholders in July and then the other half to government shareholders in August.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And the next question is from Sergey Donskoy of Societe Generale.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sergey Donskoy, Societe Generale Cross Asset Research - Equity Analyst [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Can you hear me?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, we do.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sergey Donskoy, Societe Generale Cross Asset Research - Equity Analyst [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I have 3 questions, if I may. Firstly, the realized gem-quality diamonds price in Q4 was $148, if I remember correctly. Was this a number anyhow affected by a higher proportion of larger stones in the mix? And what would be, if it's possible to tell, the kind of the sales price, assuming some sort of a normalized mix, if that was the case?

Second question. On your CapEx outlook, you basically expect that the CapEx peaks in 2021 to see it going down all the way to RUB 21 billion by 2024. I have a question for -- about what's going to happen beyond that actually. We know that your mines have mine life to 2030 and 2035, so approximately between 10 and 15 years. So I assume that somewhere within a 10-year time frame, you will need to increase that maybe substantially to offset the deflation. So the question is, when do you expect this increase in CapEx to actually happen? I understand that it's going to happen beyond 2024. But do you have kind of any idea how soon and how big this can be? And finally, if we have Mr. Nikolaev online, I have one question for him as well.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexey Nikolaevich Philippovskiy, Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA - CFO & Member of the Executive Committee [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. I'll take the first 2 questions, and then you will ask your question to Mr. Nikolaev. Yes, the average gem-quality diamond selling price in the fourth quarter was at $148 per carat. It was a catch-up in demand for larger stones. At the beginning of the year, the number was much lower. And the average number for the year came at $132 per carat. It was a significant decline from the average price on a like-for-like basis of $163 per carat in 2018. Speaking about our outlook for 2020, we believe that the average price will increase to -- assuming that the like-for-like index will stay the same, will increase by about $5 to $7 from the average level of 2019. In other words, it will be between $137 to $139 per carat. Go ahead.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sergey Donskoy, Societe Generale Cross Asset Research - Equity Analyst [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. When you say assuming that the index stays the same, you mean it will stay the same compared to where it is now or compared to average values for the last year?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexey Nikolaevich Philippovskiy, Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA - CFO & Member of the Executive Committee [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Comparing to where it stands now. Yes. To your second question, our CapEx, you're right, we will need to invest to maintain our capacity after 2030. At this point, we are doing maintenance and expansion CapEx at some of our mines, and it is actually a significant part of our ongoing CapEx. Speaking about like big projects, currently, we have reconstruction of Mir mine on the horizon. The project -- the decision will be taken at the end of the next year. At this point, the project seems economically viable. But we have to do some deep drilling to confirm the grade of ore at the lower portion of the kimberlite body.

If the decision to reconstruct Mir will be given a go ahead, then we should see an increase in our CapEx starting from 2025 going forward. The reconstruction of mine will be -- I mean, at this point, it's a quite significant range between $1.2 billion to $1.5 billion over approximately 5- to 7-year period. I will be able to give you a better guidance in about 1.5 years once we have a better understanding of this -- of how we will do this project from the technology and geology standpoint.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sergey Donskoy, Societe Generale Cross Asset Research - Equity Analyst [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Understood. And I have then one question for Mr. Nikolaev, if you don't mind.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexey Nikolaevich Philippovskiy, Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA - CFO & Member of the Executive Committee [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. Go ahead.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sergey Donskoy, Societe Generale Cross Asset Research - Equity Analyst [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The question is this. ALROSA is one of the biggest companies in the Republic. And I guess, as such, it has several important functions, if you like. It is one of the largest employers. It is one of the biggest taxpayers. It is a source of dividends. And it's also a major investor in the Republic. So I wonder, among these 4 different functions, is it possible to tell which is the top priority from the viewpoint of republican authorities, which is second, which is third or they are equally important?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Aysen Sergeevich Nikolaev, Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA - First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] Thank you for your questions. Now I would like to express my opinion as representative of one of the main shareholders of the company, indeed, we are focused on the business side of ALROSA, and that is about producing diamonds. First of all, exploration, then investments, then production as well as sales and marketing of diamonds. At the same time, we are satisfied with the increase in operating efficiency, and we are striving for that as well. 2020 is showing, and 2019 has demonstrated that one cannot forget market fluctuations, and external factors drove the cash flow of the company nearly 2x down in the course of 2019. So one cannot forget that. But generally, we are very much satisfied with the tax side of the company and with the dividend strategy, which concerns all the shareholders. At the same time, I would also remain socially oriented and introduces cutting-edge environmental standards, which were also very much supportive and happy with.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from Anton Fedotov of Bank of America.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anton Fedotov, BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Analyst [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A couple of weeks ago, there were some publications in the Russian press about the Russian government considering some changes to the mineral extraction tax on diamonds, and that may result in additional budget proceeds of around RUB 3.5 billion from the diamonds industry. Can you please comment on this? That's first. And my second question is to Mr. Nikolaev. I asked this question during the morning presentation. What do you think about the potential purchases of diamonds by the Russian state into Gohran, the Russian state reserve? Previously, in the past, this was done to support the company in the tough markets?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sergey Sergeevich Ivanov, Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA - President, CEO, General Director, Chairman of Mgmt. Board & Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Maybe I'll start with the first question. Thank you for your question. We commented it also during our morning meeting with analysts. So in terms of MET, we suggest our shareholders should not be afraid of any changes. What we're discussing more than actually 2 years with Ministry of Finance is the mechanism how MET is being calculated because up until now, it's being calculated on the basis of extraction, but then it takes when we sell the diamonds, the price can be different from the state price list. It can both be -- it can be below the price list or it can be up more expensive than the price of the price list.

And we're discussing the so-called dynamic map, when actually the tax will be calculated from the real sales of diamonds from our company. It's not an easy task. And the reason why it's implemented, it's not still yet implemented is a lot of work in terms of methodology because we have more than 6,000 positions of rough diamonds. And it takes a lot of work to put all this methodology in place.

If this decision will be taken and if we'll have all the methodology in place and -- all the proper corporate decisions, supervisory decisions. It will start only from 1st January next year. And we, in general, consider it to be neutral because there were situations last year and over the last 5 years when this price list worked both in favor of the company and not in favor of the company. And unfortunately, there is a lag of up to 2 or 3 months to change the price list after the market situation changes. So it's the topic, which, I think, investors and shareholders should not be -- should not be affected by.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Aysen Sergeevich Nikolaev, Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA - First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] Thank you for your question about whether it is possible for Gohran government body of Russia to purchase diamonds. And I'd like to say that this scenario is possible, but we are not considering it currently as our base case. Should the recent developments in the financial and commodity markets lead to a major slump in demand for diamonds, we do not exclude that. We could turn to the Ministry of Finance or the Russian government so that they consider supporting the company by acquiring some share of diamonds into Gohran as they did in 2008. At the same time, I would like to reiterate it that at present, we are not considering this a base case.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And the next question is from Boris Sinitsyn, VTB Capital.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Boris Sinitsyn, VTB Capital, Research Division - Equities Analyst [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Actually, the majority of questions have been answered. I have just one to Aysen Nikolaev. The question is the following. Basically, could you please update us on the status of state privatization of remaining stake in ALROSA? I think it's 8%. Yes, so basically that's the question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Aysen Sergeevich Nikolaev, Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA - First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] Thank you for your question. The Republic of Yakutia nor the municipalities, the so-called uluses have any plans at present to divest from their stake holding at ALROSA which combined bring at 33%.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Boris Sinitsyn, VTB Capital, Research Division - Equities Analyst [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's very clear. Actually -- Yes, please go ahead.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sergey Sergeevich Ivanov, Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA - President, CEO, General Director, Chairman of Mgmt. Board & Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's Sergey. Yes, if I may add, there was an interview and the statement by our Chairman of the Management Board, Mr. Anton Siluanov, who is also now supervising the federal property agency, and his words were that the state doesn't consider any privatization of ALROSA. And he mentioned that it's the company, which, like in Russia, we say who is laying -- the chicken which is laying golden eggs. So there's no need to privatize it just for sake of bringing some additional money for federal budget. It's just -- it was the official statement by Mr. Siluanov in his interview a couple of weeks ago.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Boris Sinitsyn, VTB Capital, Research Division - Equities Analyst [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Very clear. Actually, sorry, I have one follow-up for Aysen Nikolaev on like Yakutia's view on company separation. So as Aysen noted, the republic totally supports company's operations, company's business, but part of this -- part of doing business is also increase in operational efficiency, increase in labor productivity and sale of noncore assets. The question is, does republic support these very specific aspects of doing business and to what extent?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Aysen Sergeevich Nikolaev, Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA - First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] Thank you for the question. Indeed, ALROSA is the largest company doing business in Yakutia and a significant portion of our public funds come from tax and not tax payments by ALROSA. On top of that, many thousands of the company's employees are also living in Yakutia, and we are very much supportive of the increased wealth and well-being of all population in Yakutia. At the same time, the company is important for the Yakutia in terms of the social side. And I would like to reassure you that the social commitments of the company had been preapproved in discussions with the company, and we are not going to see any increase in that.

We're also very much supportive on the noncore asset divestment strategy as put forth by the company's management team. We agree that the company must focus, first and foremost, on its core business, i.e., exploration, production, sales and marketing of the diamonds and the noncore business must be divested from. In our part, we have also taken decisions by the Supervisory Board, and we are waiting to that effect nearly completing that way. This effort is going to carry on further. I would like to note as well that the republican government is very much involved in the company's corporate governance, and I would like to announce here that there will be more independent directors joining the Supervisory Board representing Yakutia. So in 2020, we'll see representatives of major mining businesses with great competencies in the industry and in industrial safety joining the Supervisory Board.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

There are currently no further questions. (Operator Instructions) And we've received another question from Andrew Jones, Wood & Company.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew Ian Jones, Wood & Company Financial Services, a.s., Research Division - Equity Analyst [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You mentioned earlier that you were talking about pursuing a price over volume strategy. But in the circumstance that coronavirus continues to weaken demand for many months ahead, is there like a sort of bottom line in terms of sales volumes that you would -- is there a -- at what point would you actually be forced into cutting prices? I mean, if volumes really dried up, I mean, is there a minimum sales number that you could tolerate selling? Can you give us some sort of general guidance on what your sort of scenarios are in a -- if this situation continues to drag on?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sergey Sergeevich Ivanov, Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA - President, CEO, General Director, Chairman of Mgmt. Board & Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's Sergey Ivanov. I'll take this question. Thank you for this question. I would say that talking to our customers last week and this week, we see that it's not a question of the price or the profitability of manufacturing because the prices were readjusted last year according to the current market conditions. But today, it's just a question of sales of jewelry and polished diamonds in certain geographies and certain areas. And it would maybe sounds a little bit funny, but our customers, they also ask us not to reduce the prices, especially not to make any drastic moves because it will hurt more the industry than it would help the industry. We didn't actually correct the price -- readjust prices for the March session.

They would remain plus/minus on the levels of the February. But -- and we don't have any pressure by our shareholders to sell some certain amounts and to generate some certain figures in terms of dollar sales. Of course, we don't want our sales to vaporize, but we understand that within the current market conditions, it's just a question of -- limit of -- controlling supply more than just decreasing the prices. But of course, we exist -- we are not the only diamond producer. We exist in a competitive environment. And in case we see that we have to readjust our prices, then that might be the solution. But up to now, we don't see such circumstances that puts some kind of pressure on us in terms of decreasing the prices.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew Ian Jones, Wood & Company Financial Services, a.s., Research Division - Equity Analyst [43]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And just to understand, as a follow-up, I think earlier you were saying that prices were still at the sort of December level. I mean was the -- have prices basically been flat since December in terms of your price deck? Or did you manage to get through a small increase in January before the coronavirus took off?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sergey Sergeevich Ivanov, Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA - President, CEO, General Director, Chairman of Mgmt. Board & Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board [44]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, we didn't increase the prices since December. But there's always inside our production and inside our sales -- inside -- within our boxes, and there is volatility in terms of type of goods we produce. Some goods are seasonal, for example, alluvial goods or there is a certain contribution from month to month from goods from some certain assets. So sometimes, our clients see like plus/minus 1% or even less fluctuations, but it's not about -- it's more about the assortment, adjusting the assortment. But at the same time, the price index remains the same.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [45]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

There are currently no further questions. (Operator Instructions) We haven't received any further questions. So I hand back to the speakers for closing remarks.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sergey Takhiev, Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA - Head of Corporate Finance [46]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So this is Sergey Takhiev. It seems we have exhausted our questions with 2 sessions today and with me in conference call. Well, thanks a lot for participating in this event. And as a reminder, we are open to answer your questions as soon as we have them. And so have a great day. Thank you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sergey Sergeevich Ivanov, Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA - President, CEO, General Director, Chairman of Mgmt. Board & Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board [47]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [48]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your attendance. This call has been concluded. You may disconnect.

[Portions of this transcript that are marked [Interpreted] were spoken by an interpreter present on the live call.]