Edited Transcript of AKUu.TO earnings conference call or presentation 1-Apr-20 12:00pm GMT

Corporate Participants

* Mohammad Saleem

Akumin Inc. - CFO & Corporate Secretary

* Riadh Zine-El-Abidine

Akumin Inc. - President, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

* Endri Leno

National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division - Associate

* Noel John Atkinson

Clarus Securities Inc., Research Division - VP & Research Analyst of Growth and Innovation

* Tania Rae Gonsalves

Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division - Analyst of Healthcare

Presentation

Operator

Good morning. My name is Carol, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Akumin Inc.'s 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results Research Analyst Call.

Thank you. Mr. Zine, you may begin your conference.

Thank you. Mr. Zine, you may begin your conference.

Riadh Zine-El-Abidine, Akumin Inc. - President, CEO & Director [2]

Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us for Akumin's earning call for the year and the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Please note, a visual presentation is meant to complement our presentation today, and a copy is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at akumin.com and through the URL link in our earnings press release. My name is Riadh Zine, and I'm the President and Chief Executive Officer of Akumin.

Before we begin, let me remind you that certain matters discussed in today's conference call or answers that may be given to questions asked could constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to risks or uncertainties relating to Akumin's future financial and business performance. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. The risk factors that may affect results are detailed in Akumin's periodic results and public disclosure. These documents can be accessed under Akumin's profile on SEDAR at sedar.com. Akumin is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements discussed today, and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements.

We may also make reference to certain non-IFRS measures during this conference call, such as EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin or adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of Akumin. Our definitions for these terms are included in our public disclosure. Our use of these non-IFRS measures is intended to complement IFRS measures by providing additional information and further understanding of our results of operations.

Starting on Slide 3. While we know COVID-19 is at the top of everyone's mind, we wanted to first share with you some good news. And so we will start our call today with a report on our financial results for the 2019 fiscal year. After that, we will discuss the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on our business, Akumin's response to the pandemic and what we are expecting over the coming days and weeks before ending with a question-and-answer session where we will respond to questions from industry research analysts.

First, our financial report. Over the next few slides, Mohammad Saleem, our Chief Financial Officer, and I will provide you with highlights from our fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. Management is very pleased with the results. As you can see in our summary slide, RVUs were near 5.3 million for the year as compared to 3.3 million for 2018, representing a 59% increase. Q4 alone saw an increase of 55% over the prior year.

Revenue is up also 59% year-over-year, with a total of $247 million for the year. Adjusted EBITDA was $60 million for the year, almost double 2018. And adjusted earnings per share were $0.26.

As we've discussed before, we measure our volume in RVUs or relative-value units, which gives a weighting to the different complexities of different procedures. Our RVUs, as outlined on Slide 6, increased each quarter over the year. In Q4, we also experienced 5% growth in same-center sales volume, which ignores the impact of our acquisitions completed in 2019. For the year as a whole, same-center growth was approximately 6%.

As far as revenue is concerned, on Slide 7, the growth over the year is attributable mainly to acquisitions we completed in 2018 and 2019, including the large acquisition of ADG, which closed on May 31, 2019. As a result of the ADG transaction, the mix of our service revenue attributable to attorney/auto business increased to 25% as opposed to 10% for the prior year. The revenue per RVU is at $49 for the quarter, which is consistent with the third quarter, and any small changes are mainly a result of changes in payer mix.

Moving to Slide 8. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was over $20 million, more than double the same quarter last year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 26% as compared to 20% for the prior year. The higher-margin profile of the company is a result of organic growth and operational synergies successfully implemented in our acquired businesses over the course of 2019 as well as higher percentage of revenues from attorney/auto business.

At this time, I would like to hand the call over to Mohammad Saleem to discuss the balance sheet.

Mohammad Saleem, Akumin Inc. - CFO & Corporate Secretary [3]

Thank you, Riadh. Good morning, everyone. As of December 31, 2019, Akumin's accounts receivable were $82.9 million versus $77.2 million at September 30. The related days of sales outstanding as at December 31, 2019, were approximately 98 days versus 98 days at September 30, 2019. Excluding the attorney/auto payers, the days of sales outstanding were approximately 66 versus 77 at September 30, 2019. The stability in total days of sales outstanding and the improvement in the days of sales outstanding, excluding attorney/auto payers at December 31, 2019, versus September 30, 2019, is mainly due to improved collections in a strong quarter as the company continues to focus on integrating previously announced acquisitions onto its revenue cycle platform.

The stability in the total days of sales outstanding has occurred despite contribution from the following items during Q4 2019. There was higher revenue contribution mainly due to the El Paso acquisition and the West Palm Beach acquisition.

We also had increase in accounts receivable acquired due to the West Palm Beach acquisition and the higher proportion of revenue mix from attorney/auto payers, which has a longer collection cycle. Attorney/auto payers represented approximately 29% of the service fee revenue in Q4 2019 versus about 13% in Q4 2018.

Moving on to net debt. Akumin's net debt at December 31, 2019, was approximately $327 million, and the net debt to annualized Q4 2019 adjusted EBITDA ratio was about 4x. With respect to capital expenditure, the annual capital expenditure of the company during 2019 was approximately $12.4 million, which implies a CapEx to revenue ratio of approximately 5%, which is in line with expectations.

At this time, I'll pass it back to Riadh. Thank you.

Riadh Zine-El-Abidine, Akumin Inc. - President, CEO & Director [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Mohammad. On the strategic side of the business, early in the fourth quarter, we completed an acquisition of 3 imaging centers in West Palm Beach, Florida. These centers add density to our medical imaging business in an existing market, which is very consistent with our strategy of building density in multiple regions. After the quarter end, we also completed 2 single center acquisitions, again, in existing markets, 1 in Florida and 1 in Chicago. I'm also pleased to report that we have completed the design of our new operating enterprise solution, and we are in the midst of developing multiple interfaces between all the technical components of our new platform, which we anticipate to be tested further this year and to be rolled out over the course of 2020.

This completes our financial results update. And I'm sure now we're moving to what probably everyone is waiting to hear more on is COVID-19. It's very unfortunate that this is what we have to deal with. But at least, we are still very pleased with what this platform is capable of producing as we've -- we witnessed in 2019 towards the fourth quarter.

So now on the COVID-19 impact as the world -- the whole world is actually aware we're dealing with a global pandemic, the scale of which very few of us alive today have seen in the past. Novel coronavirus, causing the disease known as COVID-19, has broken out across the United States since early 2020 and now affects all 50 states. National emergency had been declared and the President recently extended U.S. national coronavirus guidelines for social distancing until the -- at least the end of April -- the end of the month of April.

At the state and the local level, governors, mayors and counties have issued orders in various jurisdictions requiring residents to shelter-in-place or stay-at-home, requiring all nonessential businesses to seize operations, requiring out-of-state travels to self-quarantine and requiring medical centers to stop performing nonurgent procedures.

As a health care facility, Akumin is considered an essential business. The orders do not require us to close, and in most cases, expressly encourage us to remain open and continue operations and allow our employees to travel so that we can provide essential health care services. If we close, in many cases, our patients will have no option for their essential imaging procedures other than to attend the hospital at the time when hospital resources in most of our markets are strained with COVID-19. Even though patients are permitted to obtain necessary medical procedures, these orders influence personal actions. And we believe patients seeking to minimize the spread of the virus may choose voluntarily to forgo even essential imaging procedures, which can provide an immediate benefit to treatment -- to their treatment and their quality of life.

As of yesterday, almost 85% of our imaging centers are in regions whose populations are affected by shelter-in-place or similar orders. And it's likely that the remainder of our centers not presently subject to such orders, like some locations in the suburbs of Tampa, Orlando or Atlanta, could become subject to such orders in coming days. We also expect physician orders for procedures and patient fulfillment of those orders will be significantly impacted particularly over the next few months as this pandemic continues.

Further, some of the services we perform, like annual checkup, x-rays and some bone density, are preventative of nature and can usually be deferred without harm to our patients. We have implemented protocols through our clinical committee to work with the referring physicians to identify those procedures so that to support public health efforts to encourage social distancing and minimize the use of personal protective equipment, patients can be informed these procedures will be deferred to a later date.

As we announced on March 23, 2020, Akumin is also trying to do its part to help with public health efforts in this time of crisis. While we continue to encourage those who need treatment or care to attend the hospital, we have designated centers in some of our key markets as available to perform imaging procedures for COVID-19 patients. This service would allow those patients with appropriate orders or prescription from their primary care physician to receive services, which may be helpful to the assessment or treatment of COVID-19 such as chest CT, X-ray or ultrasound and also such that those patients can receive other essential imaging services such as MRI or other procedures that may be needed to address conditions not related to COVID-19. All of our centers, both designated centers and others, continue to follow CDC and local health guidelines, including those relating to the use of personal protective equipment, decontamination and social distancing.

Having these designated centers will allow us to have other imaging -- our other imaging centers in those regions focus on non-COVID patients and further protect those centers, the patients and our employees as well. As hospital systems become more strained dealing with the outbreak, we expect our imaging centers will be able to provide an important, cost-effective support for hospital imaging services so hospital resources can remain focused on battling this pandemic.

The coming weeks and months will present an incredible challenge for most industries and the economy, generally speaking. We are closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 on our volumes. The volumes for the first half of March appear not to have been severely impacted. However, stay-at-home orders, which started mid-March, and the most significant government actions had not yet been implemented by that time. We expect a more significant impact the longer the outbreak continues.

If volume decline as it appears they will, we will need to implement cost containment measures. Operating costs may be limited by reducing clinic hours and consolidating volume of clinics within nearby geographies. Staff furloughs or layoffs are required as are cuts to salaries for corporate and back-office personnel. Several of our variable costs are tied to volume and are expected to decline in proportion with any decline of volume. We also anticipate negotiations with our vendors, landlords and other partners for the deferral of certain payments.

At the end of 2019, we had $23 million of cash on hand. We are also in discussions with our lending syndicate relating to potential relief measures and additional facilities to ease liquidity concerns. We are also continuing to investigate all possible government aid options, including federal stimulus. While we expect turbulent times ahead, management remains confident that the company will have the resources and the liquidity to survive the present crisis and to emerge as a stronger dominant player in outpatient imaging.

This concludes our prepared remarks, and we would like to ask the operator to start the question-and-answer period.

Questions and Answers

Operator

Our first question today comes from Noel Atkinson from Clarus Securities.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Noel John Atkinson, Clarus Securities Inc., Research Division - VP & Research Analyst of Growth and Innovation [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well done on the Q4 results. Thanks for giving us some insight into what happened in the first half of March. Are you able to give us any sense of sort of the patient trends over the last half of March?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Riadh Zine-El-Abidine, Akumin Inc. - President, CEO & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Noel, for the question. I think what we could say in that regard -- and I'm going to be upfront because I'm sure that question is on mind of everyone. In terms of providing the complete guidance, we're going to wait in another few weeks. And that's for really obvious reasons. One, it's changing every day. Because if you really ask me that same question 2 weeks ago, I would have said, no impact. So we are monitoring that impact.

Like I said, the good news, we are an essential service. We don't expect to close the doors. That's not what's going to happen even for a short period of time. However, it's changing every day. We're adapting. We're putting a plan in place to adapt our cost structure to those changes. And we're also in the middle of discussions with our lenders. What we would like to do in disseminating that information is to come out to the market again when we actually have much better understanding of where things are settling. Because these orders just started, so I would say in the next coming days, we will know exactly where things are. And we will also have announced at the same time what measures we've taken with our -- in our cost structure, which will be -- will obviously shelter most of the impact.

But also we want to make sure we release at that same time the measures we've taken with our lenders to position the company in a position of strength as we go through these, but more importantly, as we come out of this as well. Because we want to position the company strategically to take advantage of many opportunities after these challenging times. So that's really why it's too early now to provide a number that could mislead the potential impact because it's been a very interesting 2 weeks. But I think what we will say is expect some consolidation of our network and take some cost out. Some of it, like I said, is variable. It's going to come down on its own. Even what we all believe is fixed cost is not really fixed cost. When you come -- go through times like this, we would be able to adjust our cost structure.

Noel John Atkinson, Clarus Securities Inc., Research Division - VP & Research Analyst of Growth and Innovation [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And just on the debt lines. Could you just go back to that again because I was trying to read very quickly there? On what you're doing with -- what you want to do with your lenders and so your comfort level with your current debt load?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Riadh Zine-El-Abidine, Akumin Inc. - President, CEO & Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I mean, we're -- despite what's happening, we're comfortable with our debt load. I think what we will do with our lenders, I mean, it's premature to make them announce that, that I could provide guidance, but you would expect some reliefs on some of the financial ratios that are typically required because you're a -- we're a business that is still open. As you guys know, there are a lot of businesses that they went to 0 revenues, so those will actually require a lot more reliefs than we do.

And then like I said, we don't even need any additional liquidity as we stand today, but additional liquidity that will be available when we come out of this will be also -- will allow us to come out a lot stronger and take advantage of opportunities that will lie ahead of us. So think of it as a relief on financial ratios and additional liquidity. It's actually really as simple as that.

Noel John Atkinson, Clarus Securities Inc., Research Division - VP & Research Analyst of Growth and Innovation [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Great. Just a couple more quick ones. So are you seeing that your -- so you guys did really -- well done on your Q4 improvements on the DSOs within the conventional imaging. Are you seeing that AR collections from your payers is still business as usual in the last few weeks? Or are you starting to see some delays on that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Riadh Zine-El-Abidine, Akumin Inc. - President, CEO & Director [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So we haven't seen -- it's -- the short answer to that is business as usual. We haven't seen an impact from government, all the payers. It's actually the opposite, especially from the government side.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Great. And then you added a third center in Illinois in January. So -- but can you talk a little bit about why you're expanding more into Illinois? And what the market landscape is there for independent imaging?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Riadh Zine-El-Abidine, Akumin Inc. - President, CEO & Director [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. Illinois, as you know, we inherited 2 centers in that market with the acquisition of Texas business in 2017. If we didn't believe that there is an opportunity in that market to be a significant player, we would have probably exited that market. So we determined actually that it's a market where we want to expand. And I think if it wasn't for COVID-19, we would probably expand it even in a much bigger way, but I think those expansion plans are on hold right now. But it's -- as you pointed out, Noel, it's a market where we want to expand.

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from Tania Gonsalves from Canaccord Genuity.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tania Rae Gonsalves, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division - Analyst of Healthcare [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Congratulations on a very, very impressive quarter. Diving right into the COVID-19 situation, can you give us an idea of what percent of your volume you deem to be nonessential and can be delayed?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Riadh Zine-El-Abidine, Akumin Inc. - President, CEO & Director [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So I'm going to -- again, thanks, Tania. And I will answer that question, generally speaking, which applies to the industry and applies to us. That number is usually -- and there's a lot of research on that. I think you could quantify that number in the 20% range, where typically, you could say, it's elective or essential. I would even take it further or essential that you could push to a later date.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tania Rae Gonsalves, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division - Analyst of Healthcare [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Excellent. Perfect. That's great. Can you confirm? Are 100% of your centers deemed to be essential, providing essential services? Or is there any -- heard like handful of centers that have been closed due to the situation already.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Riadh Zine-El-Abidine, Akumin Inc. - President, CEO & Director [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry, Tania, I -- the call is fading away. If you could please repeat the question?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tania Rae Gonsalves, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division - Analyst of Healthcare [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. No problem. I was wondering if 100% of your centers are deemed to be providing essential services. Or if in the last 2 weeks of March, have any of your centers been forced to close already?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Riadh Zine-El-Abidine, Akumin Inc. - President, CEO & Director [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. Thank you. So the answer to that question is we really don't have centers that do essential and others who don't, who actually focus on nonessential. It's across the board, Tania. So that is -- so when I gave a number like that, which is actually typical in the industry, it's actually across the board.

And this is -- but actually, your question leads to another important observation that I want to make to the -- to everybody listening here. That's why also building what we're building with density is important. Because when it works on the way up but it also works on the way down. It works on the way up as we've always been talking about over the last couple of quarters: efficiencies, the rotation of personnel, positioning for market share increase, all those great things. But also on the way down, it allows you to actually shrink in the market without impacting your ability to actually continue to service the market and rebound in that market, which is very important. Because like, to your point, if I have a center nearby, if they're both seeing similar decline, you could easily close a center nearby and move that volume to a larger center, consolidating centers. But that doesn't mean you're not -- you're no longer in that market. But if I had only 1 or 2 centers in the market, then if I'm forced to close, I'm out of that market. So that's another observation that I want to make sure that any -- everyone really understand that the density is going to work in our favor even in these difficult times.

Tania Rae Gonsalves, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division - Analyst of Healthcare [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's a really, really good point. And it kind of leads me into my next question. I know a large portion of your costs are variable and will come down with revenue. Can you give us an idea of what percent of your fixed costs you think you can play with during the situation?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Riadh Zine-El-Abidine, Akumin Inc. - President, CEO & Director [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Absolutely. So as you know, Tania, our reading fees are variable, our medical supplies are variable. So the other big cost in our business is payroll. And that's really where we have to get very creative. That's where you have to do things that we haven't done before. Although actually, it's actually not too hard. I've done that before when I started the business 5 years ago. I think the only difference is when I started in the business 5 years ago and our volumes were half or -- actually, not even half. I wish it was half. It was probably like 30%, 40% of what they should have been. What was different at that time is we were a small player, but also we had every other competitor around us doing extremely well and taking share away from us. We are back in that same situation, with the difference being everybody else around us is in the same boat and potentially doesn't have the scale to be strategic and be responsive when times -- better times are ahead. So that's also another important thing that I want to share with the group.

The -- to answer your question now directly is, yes, we will do a lot of things with the cost structure. So it looks really fixed when you're on the way up, which is why we've always been talking in the good times about the operating leverage. But we haven't talked about the bad times because those are my own as a private company. But also the good news is that fixed cost structure is not as fixed as you think when volumes are not there.

What you cannot really play with much, as you know, is rent. So rent is going to be on our P&L. But what you could do with rent in these difficult times, and we haven't even approached most of them. I think a lot of landlords, because the banks are giving them relief on mortgage payments, they are also passing that on as a deferral on rent payments. So we will -- that's going to help with liquidity, but it's not going to help -- it will still be on -- reported on your P&L. So that's really how you could look at the cost structure, Tania. I hope that helps answer your question.

Tania Rae Gonsalves, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division - Analyst of Healthcare [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. That's very helpful. And one more before I get back in queue here. You -- in your MD&A, you discussed how there could be some supply shortages in medical, personal protective equipment, et cetera. I'm wondering if on the other side you're seeing any staffing shortages at any of your centers. Are people coming back from vacation and self-quarantined or just don't feel comfortable being out in the public right now?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Riadh Zine-El-Abidine, Akumin Inc. - President, CEO & Director [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Great question. I think we're fortunate to be in the business we are. First of all, in times like these when many other industries have lost a lot of personnel -- so I'll answer your questions on 2 fronts. In nonhealth care personnel, there is no shortage because there are a lot of -- it's a very unusual situation there. Unfortunately, for the health of the economy and unfortunately for everyone who has lost job there, there are many people looking for work, and that's the unfortunate situation that we all live in today.

But on the health care side, we are -- our mission as a health care company is to be there for people. And that's why we -- our responses in outpatient imaging, unlike many of our competitors, was actually to be part of the public service and not forget what we're here for. We didn't shut down the door to COVID-19 patients. We got more creative. And we basically said we have a large network to start with. Let's actually help our communities and service those COVID-19 patients. Because those COVID-19 patients could be any one of us today or any of our family members or friends, so we need to service everyone. And -- but we did that, protecting the patients and the employees at the same time. And you will be shocked with the response that we had from our employees, which we thank all of them for helping because, whether in the COVID-19 designated centers or the other centers, we are not having any of those issues on personnel.

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from Endri Leno from National Bank of Canada.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Endri Leno, National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division - Associate [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Congrats on the quarter. Can you for me -- Riadh, I think you mentioned a bit before in passing that acquisitions are on hold. I was wondering if you can talk a little bit about that into how long do you expect them to be on hold. I mean, is it just only for this difficult period or you might refrain from acquiring even a little bit after the situation normalizes?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Riadh Zine-El-Abidine, Akumin Inc. - President, CEO & Director [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Endri. I appreciate that. So that's a great question, which actually allows me to talk about a really significant opportunity that I see ahead. I actually -- I'm in -- I'm not going to say I like challenging times, but what I like about challenging times is the opportunities are actually as significant as the challenges. And that's the reality of life. Unfortunately, most of us, when we get buried in the challenge, we can't actually look ahead and look at the opportunities. That's not the way I am, and that's not how the management team that I assemble thinks. So the whole team is only thinking about opportunities. And also with our lenders, we're being very transparent with the exciting opportunities that lie ahead.

In a challenging time like this, is you want to make sure you stabilize your business first. That's a priority. Even if there's a great opportunity, it's on hold because it makes no sense to buy anything when you're not stable. But once you stabilize your business -- and stabilizing your business, I'm not talking about going back to where we were. I'm talking about just stabilizing the business, understanding where the impact lies and putting our cost structure in place and have the flexibility that we need from our lending partners because they are partners in this business. They're not just a bank. We're partners, and that's the way we're set up from day 1, whether it's the banks or the direct lenders that we brought into the company last year.

So the answer is on hold as you stabilize the business. Once you stabilize the business, they're not going to be on hold. We're going to get very creative with our partners in executing on some opportunities. And why? It's simple. Because we all win, because it does accelerate your recovery in a way that you have never thought was possible, because valuations will come down after this for small operators that haven't been able to survive or are barely surviving. It's going to be new reality.

But then, on the flip side of that, the opportunity on our side is bigger than it was when we were actually very profitable. So that's the exciting part that lies ahead. But first, you need to stabilize the business and get the flexibility and the support you need. And that's what we will do over the next few weeks.

Endri Leno, National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division - Associate [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Great. So if you were to put a time line, I'm assuming perhaps through Q2 and maybe early Q3, we can assume they are more or less on hold.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Riadh Zine-El-Abidine, Akumin Inc. - President, CEO & Director [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So it's really -- the way I look at it is there's a macro picture. Q2, absolutely on hold. I think we're going to focus on Q2 on stabilizing the business. There are other -- as you know, we're working on the operating platform. We actually haven't stopped that. We accelerated that. Because it's very exciting time to accelerate that because all these technologies are -- we're working with, they're not busy with new installations. They're actually busy working with us and accelerating that project. So that's good news. So that's what we really focus on in Q2. It's stabilize the business and work on the things that we were working on to make the business efficient.

The -- as you come out of Q2, to the extent there are opportunities that we could take advantage of, absolutely. Having said that, the other macro picture is, is this phase is the only phase? And is it going to last couple of months? Or are we going to see another wave of this pandemic and how long -- if we see a second wave, how long will that last? And could we see a third wave? What I could assure you as a management team, we're not taking this lightly. We're going to stabilize the business and get the flexibility not for one wave, even for multiple waves of this. We need to get ready.

And so that is interesting from a strategic perspective because once you stabilize the business, whether there are -- there is -- whether this is the only wave of pandemic or there are 2 more, it doesn't matter because the business has reached a floor that now you know what the floor is. The opportunities, it would be irresponsible to execute on those in Q2. But once we're out of -- because the uncertainty, as you know, even in the capital markets, the parent comes from uncertainty. But once you know the floor, the uncertainty goes away, and then you're executing. So that's how we think about it. We think about it as on hold as it relates to Akumin, but it might be on hold if there is a second wave, because you're not going to execute on something that you don't know what's worth.

Endri Leno, National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division - Associate [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. No. Makes sense, makes sense. And then it seems -- I mean, we are on the topic of we'll stabilize the business and perhaps acquisition later on. You alluded to talking to your lenders about additional liquidity and to work through some of the financial covenants. So just a couple of quick questions there. So first of all, how much liquidity do you think you need beyond the, I suppose, around $50 million in cash in debt that you had at Q4? And what are your main financial covenants?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Riadh Zine-El-Abidine, Akumin Inc. - President, CEO & Director [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. We -- you could restructure the business with very little requirements for liquidity. It's possible. So I don't want to -- there is no big number that we need to survive. You -- what you need -- the most of what you have to do is operation. The additional liquidity is to -- it's more like a safety and to take advantage of potential opportunities. So that's really what the additional liquidity is there for.

And also when I say safety, because, again, we're in a place where we don't know what the floor is. So if you ask me today, I will say, despite what's happening, we don't need additional revolvers. But it's actually -- it's planning for what's -- what you don't know and having an additional margin of safety is what's important.

On the covenants, as you know, I mean, the really most important covenant is debt covenant, which -- where you will be seeking relief. It's not anything else that is important, really.

Endri Leno, National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division - Associate [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And I mean can you remind us, please, what is the debt-to-EBITDA covenant right now?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Riadh Zine-El-Abidine, Akumin Inc. - President, CEO & Director [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry, what's the...

Endri Leno, National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division - Associate [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

What is the debt-to-EBITDA covenant?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Riadh Zine-El-Abidine, Akumin Inc. - President, CEO & Director [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's 5.75 right now.

Endri Leno, National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division - Associate [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

5.75. Okay. Okay, great. Great. So next couple of questions. So on the COVID-19 designated centers that you have, a couple of questions in there. First of all, have you seen any incremental volumes so far related to COVID cases? And number two, what is the incremental cost associated with these centers?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Riadh Zine-El-Abidine, Akumin Inc. - President, CEO & Director [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So we start to see volume in those centers. And in terms of additional costs so far has been more specialized protective equipment and specialized training, which is more really -- it's more like medical supplies and really time and resources to make sure we're dealing -- we're protecting our employees and our patients. So it's not really a significant cost, but we start to see some volume in those clinics.

Endri Leno, National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division - Associate [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Great. And one more question. I'll jump in the queue. I have a few more after. But in terms of CapEx for 2020, so we had 5% in 2019. But if you see volumes coming down, would you expect CapEx and equipment usage to be a little bit lower? And how do you see CapEx as percentage of revenue in 2020, basically?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Riadh Zine-El-Abidine, Akumin Inc. - President, CEO & Director [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Absolutely, Endri, you're right. So first of all, it's going to come down in absolute dollars regardless because like you said, it's 5% of revenues, which is a reflection of the usage. But at the same time, there is -- we will not bring it further down. And I will tell you why we will not bring it further down, because you need to maintain the equipment even in centers that we will consolidate into other clinics. That's very important, so that when you're ready to ramp up, again, you have already well-maintained equipment. You're not down again for another 2 to 3 months before it's up and running. Because if you don't maintain an MRI machine, it's not going to be in a state where you could use it, and you'll have to actually almost restart the whole thing, which is -- especially if it hasn't been used, that's another day or 2. It could take much longer. So that's a cost that we will manage.

But obviously, in times like these, any new equipment, any new products that would have been helpful and necessary or required for the growth of the business, you also put those on hold. So CapEx will be much more manageable than it was in '19, with the caveat that we don't want to actually cut that too much because you're going to hurt your ability to organically grow again when the pent-up demand is ready for you.

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And at this time, I'll turn the call back for closing remarks.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Riadh Zine-El-Abidine, Akumin Inc. - President, CEO & Director [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Again, thank you, everyone, for your participation on today's call. And I would like to take the opportunity again to thank our employees, our radiologists for their support in these very challenging times. And we hopefully would be with -- updating you with more good news in the next couple of weeks to come. But I think the final remark is we want to thank every investors that believe in Akumin's ability to execute. And I will promise every investor that we're going to do everything we can to come out of this a lot stronger than we were before COVID-19.

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's call. We thank you all for your participation. You may disconnect at this time.