Edited Transcript of AKUu.TO earnings conference call or presentation 4-Jun-20 12:24pm GMT

Q1 2020 Akumin Inc Earnings Call

Jun 10, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Akumin Inc earnings conference call or presentation Thursday, June 4, 2020

Corporate Participants

* Mohammad Saleem

Akumin Inc. - CFO & Corporate Secretary

* Riadh Zine-El-Abidine

Akumin Inc. - President, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

* Endri Leno

National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division - Associate

* Noel John Atkinson

Clarus Securities Inc., Research Division - VP & Research Analyst of Growth and Innovation

Presentation

Operator [1]

Good morning. My name is Marcella, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Akumin Inc. 2020 First Quarter Results Research Analyst Call. (Operator Instructions) Thank you. Mr. Zine, you may begin your conference.

Riadh Zine-El-Abidine, Akumin Inc. - President, CEO & Director [2]

Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us for Akumin's earnings call for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. My name is Riadh Zine, I'm the President and Chief Executive Officer of Akumin. Please note a visual presentation is meant to accompany our presentation today and a copy is available on the Investor Relations section of our website, akumin.com.

Before we begin, let me remind you that certain matters discussed in today's conference call or answers that may be given to questions asked could constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to risks or uncertainties relating to Akumin's future financial and business performance. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. The risk factors that may affect results are detailed in Akumin's periodic results and public disclosure. These documents can be accessed under Akumin's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Akumin is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements discussed today, and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements.

We may also refer to certain non-IFRS measures during this conference call such as EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted net income or loss attributable to shareholders of Akumin. Our definitions for these terms are included in our public disclosure. Our use of these non-IFRS measures is intended to complement IFRS measures by providing additional information and further understanding of our results of operations.

Today's agenda is shown on Slide 3. We will start with a discussion of our earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, then move on to a summary of the credit agreement amendment that closed earlier this week and close with an update on the business status as it relates to COVID-19, before ending with a question-and-answer session, where we will respond to questions from industry analysts. Our financial report begins on Slide 4. Over the next few slides, Mohammad Saleem, our Chief Financial Officer, and I will provide you with highlights for Q1 2020.

Management is pleased with the results, even after taking into account the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which started to have an effect on our business in early March. As you can see in our summary slide, RVUs were over 1.5 million for the quarter as compared to over 1 million for Q1 2019, representing a 43% increase. Revenue is up 49% compared to the same quarter last year for a total of $71 million. Adjusted EBITDA was near $15 million as compared to $9.2 million last year. And adjusted earnings per share were $0.03 as compared to $0.05 last year.

Turning to Slide 5. As we've discussed before, we measure our volume in RVUs or relative-value units, which gives a weighting to the different complexities of the different procedures. While the quarter is down compared to Q4 2019, we still saw a 43% increase in RVUs year-over-year, mainly due to our acquisitions in 2019. On a same-center basis, volume declined by 1% compared to the same quarter last year. That said, if we exclude March from the calculation and disregard the impact of COVID-19, same-center growth for the months of January and February was 7% up from last year.

Our revenue is shown on Slide 6. We have continued to experience a relatively stable pricing environment and a 50% growth of revenue year-over-year. The decline as compared to Q4 2019 is attributable to a number of factors, including seasonality, the impact of the pandemic on March revenue and a precautionary incremental bad debt provision made to account for the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was -- such provision was booked in the quarter.

On Slide 7, you will see our adjusted EBITDA for the quarter, which was almost $15 million, with the reduced EBITDA margin of 21%, is also due to the lower revenue for the quarter. We anticipate our cost-containment strategies implemented in response to COVID-19 pandemic and the integration of acquired businesses will improve our margin profile going forward.

At this time, I would like to hand the call over to Mohammad Saleem, Chief Financial Officer of Akumin, to discuss the balance sheet.

Mohammad Saleem, Akumin Inc. - CFO & Corporate Secretary [3]

Thank you, Riadh. Good morning, everyone. As of March 31, 2020, Akumin's accounts receivable were $91.7 million versus $82.9 million at December 31, 2019.

In our opinion, in the current business environment, the days of sales outstanding calculation is not very meaningful. However, assuming pre-COVID-19 revenue levels, the related days of sales outstanding at March 31 were approximately 108 days as compared to 98 days at December 31. Excluding attorney/auto payors, the days of sales outstanding were approximately 74 days versus approximately 66 at December 31.

This increase in the days of sales outstanding is mainly due to seasonally lower collections, disruption from billing integration of recent acquisitions, 2020 acquisitions and impact of COVID-19 in the quarter as well as higher accounts receivable from attorney/auto payors with a longer collection cycle. As you know, attorney/auto payors represented approximately 32% of the service fee revenue in Q1 2020 versus about 29% in Q4 2019.

Moving on to net debt. The cash balance at March 31 was $16.6 million versus $23.4 million at December 31. Since the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, no draw has been made on Akumin's credit facility for working capital purposes. Akumin's net debt at March 31 was $344 million. Riadh will shortly comment about the recent amendment to Akumin's credit agreement.

The capital expenditure of the company during Q1 was approximately $2.6 million, which implied a capital expenditure to revenue ratio of about 4%, which was lower than our typical expectation of between 5% to 6% of normalized revenue.

I will now pass it back to Riadh. Thank you.

Riadh Zine-El-Abidine, Akumin Inc. - President, CEO & Director [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Mohammad. On Slide 9, there is a high-level summary of the changes to our syndicated senior secured credit agreement. As announced in our press release, the amendment closed on June 2, 2020. As part of the amendment, the banks have committed a further $19 million to our revolving credit facility, increasing the facility from $50 million to $69 million. We currently have $28.4 million drawn on the revolver and will require consents from the lending groups for draws beyond the $50 million.

Since the pandemic started, we have not yet needed to draw upon the revolver for working capital purposes. The amendment also increases our total leverage covenant ratios for the next 4 quarters and reduces our fixed charge covenant, providing us with significant flexibility to respond to the loss of revenue caused by the pandemic. The call premium on our Term Loan B facility has also been extended with any prepayment within the next 12 months requiring a premium of 2% and a premium of 1% for the 12 months after that.

Lastly, on Slide 10, we've summarized the current status of the business as regards to COVID-19. Government's stay-at-home and similar orders in most of our major markets, including Florida and Texas, have lapsed, and most businesses are able to return to usual operations, subject to limited restrictions. We expect lockdown orders in other counties in Pennsylvania to lift today. Restrictions on surgeries and [non-emergency] procedures, which affected many of our referring physicians, have also been lifted. As we previously announced, our average daily volume declined by mid-April by about 55% as compared to the first week of March. Volume has been returning since that time. And while there is a lag in the calculation of RVUS, we estimate average daily volume by late May to be down about 25% compared to the first week of March.

While we remain an essential health care service, throughout the stay-at-home order the period, in order to help manage costs given reduced demand, we temporarily closed 17 of our clinics and consolidated the volume from those clinics to nearby facilities. We also reduced the operating hours at many of the rest of our clinics. We have already started increasing the opening -- the operating hours in a number of our clinics as demand justifies.

We were also able to manage our payroll cost. We furloughed or laid off 29% of our staff, and some have begun to return as demand requires. The rest of our staff has had their hours reduced or their pay decreased by up to 20%.

Our variable costs, including professional reading fees and medical and other supplies, are also closely tied to morning. Because of the reduction in volume, these costs were also reduced. We have also successfully negotiated with various stakeholders to manage fixed costs, which have included deferred lease payments on real estate and equipment leases and other similar arrangements. We believe these cost-containing and deferral initiatives will help in partly offsetting the reduction of revenue seen as a result of COVID-19 to help support our EBITDA margin and liquidity.

This concludes our prepared remarks, and we would ask the operator to start the question-and-answer period.

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

(Operator Instructions) Your first question comes from the line of Noel Atkinson.

Noel John Atkinson, Clarus Securities Inc., Research Division - VP & Research Analyst of Growth and Innovation [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well done in Q1. First question is related to payment and collection activity. So you previously announced that you received some prepayments from CMS for imaging activity. But what are you seeing for trends in collection activities at the commercial payers right now?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Riadh Zine-El-Abidine, Akumin Inc. - President, CEO & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Noel. So we did -- as you indicated and as we previously publicly disclosed, we received -- although nominal amounts, we received some advanced payments from CMS. We also received onetime nominal payments as well in response to the pandemic. From the commercial payers, we -- it's so far business as usual with some slowdown in Q1. But as we moved into the months of April and May, we really start to see business as usual for the commercial payers.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Noel John Atkinson, Clarus Securities Inc., Research Division - VP & Research Analyst of Growth and Innovation [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Great. Do you expect to draw on your -- on the revolver for working capital before the end of Q2?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Riadh Zine-El-Abidine, Akumin Inc. - President, CEO & Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

As it stands right now, the cost-containment strategy that we put in place in response to COVID-19, it was really done -- we timed the low point of the 55% volume, the cost-reduction initiatives were designed for that decline. We haven't -- we didn't see the need to do any further declines. We've managed very well our liquidity. And not only we haven't actually used a dollar for working capital purposes on the revolver since this has begun, we expect, assuming things continue as usual as today and everything else being equal, we don't expect to use the revolver for working capital purposes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Noel John Atkinson, Clarus Securities Inc., Research Division - VP & Research Analyst of Growth and Innovation [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Great. I guess there's 17 clinics that Akumin temporarily closed in response to the COVID pandemic. Are any of them reopened yet? And what do you think your time line is might be on that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Riadh Zine-El-Abidine, Akumin Inc. - President, CEO & Director [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So we have already reopened about -- as of today, about 4 clinics. That's with really the strong demand that justifies it. We've been very disciplined in reopening any of those clinics. Our intention is not to really open them as soon as possible, our intention is to make sure that, unless there is significant demand, we really don't need to reopen those as fast as we can because what we are focused on is margin, not revenue.

As you know, we built our markets with density. So just because those clinics are closed, that doesn't mean we're not capturing some of the volume that would have been in that location in another nearby location. So -- and that's why we continue to focus on margin in times like this and not reopening as fast as we can and build the revenue base again.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Noel John Atkinson, Clarus Securities Inc., Research Division - VP & Research Analyst of Growth and Innovation [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, great. Just one more 2-part question here. So are you seeing an uptick in elective imaging activity now that some of these states are allowing those procedures to occur again? And then do you believe there's a backlog in imaging volumes that could kind of come back and really drive demand later this year if the world continues to normalize?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Riadh Zine-El-Abidine, Akumin Inc. - President, CEO & Director [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So I think that -- I think that you brought 2 points, 2 very interesting points, and I'm going to add a third point to it which is also the unemployment picture. So the first 2 points you made will work in our favor, no question. The elective is not really back yet, not even at a normalized level. But if you see our business went down to 55%, others went down as much -- a lot more, and now it's kind of recovering. The elective, from what we understand, it went down 80%, 90%, some of them closed doors. So they're not really back yet to any normal level. So have we seen an uptick? Not yet. The second part is the backlog -- sorry, uptick. We've seen uptick, but not from elective.

The second part of your question, backlog. Absolutely. We believe there is a significant backlog, and that's going to help.

The third one, which will work against those, is obviously the unemployment picture. It should lead to some less demand out there. And historically, in times of recession, our businesses have been recession-proof, where you don't really see much of a volume reduction. If we are at 20% plus unemployment, that's going to have an impact. But having said that, it's going to also have an impact on marginal competitors. So just like there is an impact for the whole industry, we expect there will be a positive impact for Akumin margin profile going forward.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Your next question comes from the line of Endri Leno.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Endri Leno, National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division - Associate [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A few for me. I'll just start first. You mentioned in your prepared remark that some states, they are allowing procedures to go ahead. I mean not only opening, but allowing procedures to go ahead. Just wanted to clarify, is this kind of more of a state situation? Or is it by county? And have the majority allowed these elective procedures to go ahead?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Riadh Zine-El-Abidine, Akumin Inc. - President, CEO & Director [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's -- we -- it's mostly by state. I think we start to see things come back to normal in state of Florida. State of Texas is behind, and State of Pennsylvania is behind Texas. That's -- so it's not -- it's a good question, Endri, because I guess where you're going with your question, when we say we were no longer down 55% from our normal levels, we're down 25%, that's a good point because the 25% is not across the board. Some markets are back faster than others just because of government actions.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Endri Leno, National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division - Associate [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Great. And the other question related to volumes. So you had designated some centers as COVID-specific with more precaution. Have they seen more volumes than you normally would? Or have they held up better than the other centers who were not designed as such?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Riadh Zine-El-Abidine, Akumin Inc. - President, CEO & Director [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So they've seen -- those centers during the intense period, if you will, really achieved the objective we want to achieve. It brought some focus in the community where they realized we're there to help. Same thing with government as well, regulatory bodies. Also that the uncertainty that was, and the anxiety of patient visiting any facility, also, that helped.

I would say, especially like a state like Florida now where doctors are back in business, we're moving away slowly from the designated centers. But in other states like Texas, we're actually -- they're still in place. So again, depending on where the state is in terms of anxiety levels, in terms of reopening businesses, in terms of life back to somewhat of a new normal, we have been transitioning accordingly.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Endri Leno, National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division - Associate [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Great. The other question, I just wanted to touch on the receivables a little bit and the allowance for credit losses. First, how do you see that developing over the next few quarters? And then the second part, I was wondering if you can kind of segment it or stratify a little bit the one that you've taken now, but more specifically, how you see it going forward on the diagnostics side and on the attorney and the auto payors.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Riadh Zine-El-Abidine, Akumin Inc. - President, CEO & Director [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. So I think this is also relates to Noel question. So we haven't -- like I said, we haven't seen really a big impact from commercial in terms of the rate of -- which we collect our receivables. We took an additional bad debt provision in this quarter to basically protect ourselves and protect our earnings in the future in case things of those nature happen.

The discipline as it relates to bad debt, the receivables, has always been the same for the company. As is disclosed in our public records of all companies in our space, they leave everything on the books. We had a very clear discipline from day 1: Anything that is commercial, it's only 1 year old; anything that is personal injury-related, it's only 2 years old. And that discipline will always continue. So as -- if there is any mismatch, we will be booking more than the normalized level of bad debt that has been in the 4% to 5%, 5.5%. So any time we're going to go beyond that, that is driven by the 1-year look-back for commercial and 2-year look-back to personal injury.

So the additional bad debt provision, Endri, we did in Q1, it's not based on something we know or something happened, it's really a precaution.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Endri Leno, National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division - Associate [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's good to know. And then I'll extend it a little bit more onto especially on the personal injury side, if you talk a little bit also relating to the reduction in the ADG earn-out and -- I mean, is that like something related to these provisions that you're taking? And how -- that reduction in the earn-out, what does that imply? More of a broader picture for the acquisition performance going forward.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Riadh Zine-El-Abidine, Akumin Inc. - President, CEO & Director [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. So the reduction in the earn-out has nothing to do with the bad debt provision. The ADG earn-out, there is obviously accounting principles that we have to follow in calculating it. I think as we get closer, because that earn-out is really based on the 6-months performance of 2020 annualized, so it's the performance of the 6 months ending June 2020. So it has always been an estimate, and the reduction you've seen is more related to what we anticipate the 6-months performance will be.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Endri Leno, National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division - Associate [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Great. And the very last one for me. You mentioned in the prepare remark, disruption of billing integration of acquisitions that's impacted the DSO. Was this related to COVID? Or was there something...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Riadh Zine-El-Abidine, Akumin Inc. - President, CEO & Director [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. No, had nothing to do with COVID. They are -- they were some -- there was a transition we did it with an acquisition we made in West Palm Beach. And we actually, for credentialing and payer contract reasons, we had to basically hold some bills until certain things are put in place before we could actually send those bills their way to the commercial payers. So that was the disruption from billing transition that we've talked about. It was a unique situation, that we decided it was actually best to put them on our platform and delay some billing rather than delaying the process. It was our own doing. It was not something that was outside our control.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Your next question comes from the line -- we have no further questions at this time. I'll turn the call back over to Mr. Zine for closing remarks.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Riadh Zine-El-Abidine, Akumin Inc. - President, CEO & Director [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Great. Thank you, everyone, for your participation on today's call. I would like to take the opportunity to thank all of our investors and partners and to all of our employees and radiologists for their support in these difficult times.

Operator [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.